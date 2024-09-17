Hif-2α programs oxygen chemosensitivity in chromaffin cells

Phd2 inactivation in the AM induces CB-enriched gene expression. With the aim of better understanding oxygen homeostasis, substantial effort has focused on defining interactions between transcriptional signaling by the HIF pathway and oxygen chemosensitivity in the CB. As part of this work, we observed that inactivation of the principal oxygen sensor that regulates HIF (PHD2) resulted in paraganglioma-like (PGL-like) changes in the CB, AM, and related tissues (12, 24). To pursue this further, we intercrossed mice to obtain Phd2fl/fl (which we term control or WT) and Phd2fl/fl;ThCre (Phd2KO) animals manifesting tyrosine hydroxylase–restricted (TH-restricted) inactivation of Phd2 in the CB and AM and performed transcriptomic studies on those tissues. Pooled mRNA from 10 CBs or AMs of animals of each genotype was analyzed using RNA-Seq.

Principal component analysis of these data indicated that differences between the CB and AM are the largest source of variance between the datasets, followed by the status of the Phd2 gene (Figure 1A). Although some established HIF target genes such as Ldha and Bnip3 (25, 26) were upregulated in both the CB and AM upon Phd2 inactivation, overall changes in mRNA abundance by Phd2 inactivation showed limited correlation (Spearman’s ρ approximately 0.1) between these tissues (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174661DS1). Principal component analyses also indicated that Phd2 inactivation in the AM results in a modest overall shift in gene expression toward that of the CB (Figure 1A). To investigate this further, we focused on the subset of genes that were differentially expressed following Phd2 inactivation in the AM. Remarkably, our analysis showed that a large majority of the genes induced by Phd2KO in the AM were more highly expressed in the CB compared with those in the AM, whereas a large majority of those repressed by Phd2KO in the AM were expressed at lower levels in the CB (Figure 1, B and C). Since the same dataset for WT AM was used in both comparisons (Phd2KO versus WT AM, and CB versus AM from WT mice), we went on to determine whether this relationship is observed when using an independently generated comparator dataset comparing the CB versus AM (27). The results were concordant (Supplemental Figure 1B versus Figure 1C), indicating the robustness of the finding. Overall, transcriptomic analyses demonstrated that Phd2KO in the AM alters the expression of a subset of its transcripts toward a pattern that is similar to that in the CB. Notably, these include a number of genes involved in mitochondrial energy metabolism (Cox4i2, Ndufa4l2, and Higd1c), G protein signaling (Rgs5 and Adora2a), and Epas1 itself — all genes that are, or are implicated to be, involved in oxygen chemosensitivity (13, 16, 28–30) (see Supplemental Table 1 for full transcriptomic dataset; Supplemental Table 2 for genes that are upregulated by Phd2 inactivation in both the CB and the AM; Supplemental Table 3 for genes that are CB enriched and upregulated by Phd2 inactivation in the AM; Supplemental Table 4 for data on genes that are, or have been implicated to be, involved in oxygen chemosensitivity). Of note, Phd2KO in the AM (or CB) did not induce expression of the CB-enriched HIF-2 target gene Olfr78, which is reported to play a role in oxygen chemosensitivity (27, 29, 31).

Figure 1 RNA-Seq of Phd2KO versus WT AM and CBs from young adult mice. (A) Principal component analysis (PCA) of bulk RNA-Seq of CB and AM from Phd2KO and WT mice; RNA was extracted from 5 pairs of approximately 2-month-old animals per biological replicate; n = 3 or 2 biological replicates for CB or AM, respectively. PC1, first principal component; PC2, second principal component. (B) Individual genes that are induced (green) or repressed (purple) by Phd2KO in the AM (absolute value of log 2 fold change > log 2 [1.5] and FDR < 0.1; likelihood ratio test) are overlaid onto genes differentially expressed in WT CB versus WT AM. Gene names are shown for a subset whose mRNA abundance in transcripts per million (TPM) in WT or Phd2KO AM is greater than 10. (C) Data from B shown as a box plot. The fold difference in mRNA abundance in WT CB versus WT AM for genes induced (green) or repressed (purple) by Phd2KO in the AM was compared against that for all other genes (gray) using the 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. n = 108 (Phd2KO induced); n = 15,032 (others); n = 75 (Phd2KO repressed).

Phd2 inactivation confers oxygen chemosensitivity on chromaffin cells. In adult mammals, the oxygen chemosensitivity associated with the CB is normally considered to be tightly restricted to the type I cells in that organ. Other cells, including pulmonary vascular smooth muscle cells and neuroepithelial bodies, also manifest responses to hypoxia that occur on a similarly rapid time scale and may share some mechanisms (1, 32, 33). While the adult AM responds to neurogenic stimuli, the majority of its chromaffin cells are not intrinsically responsive to hypoxia (18–20). However, the above alterations in gene expression raised the interesting possibility that this paradigm might be broken by Phd2 inactivation and confer CB-like chemosensitivity onto the AM. Since hypoxia is established to promote Ca2+ influx in CB type I cells following membrane depolarization (34), changes in intracellular Ca2+ concentration were recorded in response to superfusion of tissues with hypoxic solutions (equilibrated to 10%–0% oxygen) or with a solution containing 45 mM K+ to maximally depolarize cells. Intracellular Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] i ) fluctuations were detected by imaging tissues from transgenic mice expressing a genetically encoded calcium indicator: GCaMP6f recombined into the Rosa26 locus and preceded by a restricting “lox-stop-lox” sequence (known as Ai95fl/+). These mice were intercrossed with ThCre animals to generate Ai95fl/+;ThCre mice in which GCaMP6f expression is restricted to TH+ cells, including those in the CB and AM. We first confirmed that oxygen chemosensitivity is observed in CBs from Ai95fl/+;ThCre mice. In these experiments, superfused whole CBs were exposed to graded hypoxia by switching between superfusate equilibrated to 10%, 5%, 1%, or 0% oxygen or a sham control in which a switch was made between perfusates with identical oxygenation. In these and all other experiments, superfusion with high (45 mM) K+ was included in the experimental protocol to define the regions that might respond to hypoxia and provide normalization for other interventions. Hypoxia resulted in a rapid (within seconds) and reversible increase in [Ca2+] i (Supplemental Figure 2). Further, CB type I cells responded to graded hypoxic stimuli with graded rises in [Ca2+] i , with responses to anoxia reaching approximately 80% of the maximum increase in [Ca2+] i achieved with high K+.

Next, we sought to test sensitivity to hypoxia in the AM. To obtain a more consistent representation of the tissue (which is larger than, and has a different anatomy from, the CB, being encircled by the adrenal cortex), adrenal gland slices rather than whole tissues were used. Exposure to high K+ to induce membrane depolarization resulted in a large increase in [Ca2+] i , which was used to define the region of interest for potential oxygen chemosensitivity (see Figure 2A). Unlike the CB, AM from Ai95fl/+;ThCre mice that are WT for Phd2 (referred to as WT hereafter) were almost completely unresponsive to hypoxia or anoxia (Figure 2, B and C). Since it has been reported that neonatal AM cells are chemosensitive and that this property is reduced but not completely lost postnatally (18–20), we assessed whether any responsiveness to hypoxia could be observed by closer examination of AM from Ai95fl/+;ThCre mice at a higher magnification; this identified small regions with minor oxygen chemosensitivity (Supplemental Figure 3). In striking contrast, AM from Phd2fl/fl;Ai95fl/+;ThCre animals (referred to as Phd2KO hereafter) manifested extensive and robust oxygen chemosensitivity when tested under identical conditions compared with AM from WT mice (Figure 2, B and C). The increase in [Ca2+] i in response to hypoxia was rapid (within seconds) as well as reversible. Furthermore, the response was graded in response to the severity of the hypoxic challenge, as observed in the CB, with stimulation by anoxia reaching approximately 35% of the maximum response obtained with high K+ (Figure 2B). These experiments therefore reveal that TH-restricted inactivation of Phd2 is associated with the upregulation of a number of genes in the AM whose expression is high in the CB and with the acquisition of oxygen-sensitive excitability, as manifested by rapid and reversible rises in [Ca2+] i in response to hypoxia.

Figure 2 Ca2+ imaging showing oxygen chemosensitivity in Phd2KO (Phd2fl/fl;Ai95fl/+;ThCre), but not WT (Ai95fl/+;ThCre), AM from young adult mice. (A) Representative image showing GFP fluorescence in an AM slice from a mouse expressing genetically encoded calcium indicator (GCaMP6f), the expression of which is restricted to TH+ cells (Ai95fl/+;ThCre, referred to as WT in Figures 5, 6, and 8) and perfused with 45 mM K+. Red outline shows an example of the K+-responsive region of interest from which fluorescence is quantified. Scale bar: 0.2 mm. (B) Average AUC corresponding to each hypoxic (or sham, 18% O 2 ) stimulus in C. Figures are normalized as percentages of AUC under 45 mM K+ signal. Data are represented as mean ± SEM with individual data points overlaid in this and subsequent figures. Data were analyzed by a mixed-effects 2-way ANOVA, with 18% O 2 excluded from analysis: variation due to change in oxygen tension, P < 0.0001; variation due to Phd2 inactivation, P = 0.0004, followed by Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test on pairwise comparisons at each oxygen level. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (C) Representative traces showing fluorescence (F) in the AM (averaged across the K+-responsive region as per red outline in image A), background corrected, and normalized to the fluorescence at the beginning of the recording (F 0 ) to give F/F 0 ; shaded areas highlight the time for which the indicated stimuli are applied: hypoxia (18%–0% O 2 ) or 45 mM K+ (in this and all subsequent figures depicting GCaMP6f recordings).

Phd2 inactivation results in the formation of oxygen chemosensitive abdominal PGLs. In a previous study, we noted that Phd2KO results in the presence of collections of ectopic TH+ chromaffin cells, both within and surrounding the adrenal cortex (24). In light of the above findings, we sought to investigate this further. To that end, a systematic examination of the abdominal region was performed by transversely sectioning the area encompassing the superior to inferior mesenteric arteries and immunostaining for the presence of ectopic TH+ cells. Since the abdominal region contains several TH+ sympathetic ganglia, immunostaining for chromogranin A (CgA) was also performed to identify chromaffin cells. This revealed a large TH+ and CgA+ structure adjacent to the abdominal aorta and close to the inferior mesenteric artery (Figure 3A). This structure was absent in WT mice, and its position and CgA positivity were strongly suggestive of a retained OZ. The OZ is a fetal structure that acts as the main source of catecholamines during development, but disappears postnatally in WT mice (21, 35, 36). Our findings reveal that Phd2KO results in the apparent retention of an OZ-like CgA+ and TH+ structure in adult mice that was substantially enlarged compared with the OZ in WT, Phd2KO fetal, or Phd2KO newborn mice (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4). Many of the TH+ and CgA+ cells had a “cleared” appearance, previously described in PGL-like CBs from these mice (12) as well as OZ PGLs in humans (37, 38). To pursue this resemblance to the CB, we tested the expression of selected genes that were upregulated in Phd2KO AM, highly expressed in the CB and/or directly implicated in oxygen chemosensitivity (see above): Epas1, encoding HIF-2α; Rgs5, encoding a regulator of G protein signaling; and Cox4i2, encoding an alternative regulatory subunit of mitochondrial cytochrome c oxidase (Figure 1B). All these genes were strongly expressed in this abdominal OZ PGL-like structure (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Abdominal OZ PGL in Phd2KO, but not WT, young adult mice. (A) CgA (top left and middle 2 panels) and TH (bottom panels) immunohistochemistry in transverse sections of abdominal aorta (AA) and kidneys (K) in Phd2KO (left) and WT (right) adult mice. Low magnification image shows a transverse section of abdominal cavity, with the aorta-adjacent OZ PGL shown at higher magnification (see red insert for detailed cellular morphology showing “clearing” within some CgA+ cells within the PGL). This structure is absent in a comparable region of the WT mouse. (B) OZ or OZ PGL volume based on CgA+ structure in abdominal cavities in neonatal (P0 and P7) and adult Phd2KO and WT mice. No OZ PGL-like structure was detected in adult WT mice (N/D). (C) In situ hybridization for Epas1, Cox4i2, and Rgs5 mRNA in the OZ PGL from an adult Phd2KO mouse.

We therefore sought to determine whether the structure manifests oxygen chemosensitivity. Abdominal OZ PGLs were isolated from GCaMP6f-expressing Phd2KO mice and studied by perfusion of whole, subdissected OZ PGL preparations with hypoxic buffers. These experiments revealed a pattern of oxygen chemosensitivity similar to that observed in AM from mice of the same genotype (Figure 4, A–C). Signals were again graded in accordance with oxygen tension, with stimulation by anoxia reaching a proportion of the response to high K+ (~50%) similar to that observed in the AM (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Oxygen chemosensitivity in the abdominal OZ PGL of a Phd2KO young adult mouse. (A) Representative image showing GFP fluorescence in an OZ PGL from an adult Phd2KO mouse perfused with 45 mM K+. Red outlines show the K+ responsive regions of interest, from which GCaMP6f fluorescence is quantified in B and C. Scale bar: 0.2 mm. Large bright-green structure visible in the bottom left corner is an adjacent blood vessel. (B) Representative trace showing F/F 0 fluorescence in the K+ responsive regions as the tissue is exposed to the indicated stimuli: 10%–0% O 2 , 45 mM K+, or sham (18% O 2 ). (C) Average AUC normalized to the signal in response to 45 mM K+ in Phd2KO OZ PGLs. Data were analyzed by 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA: variation due to oxygen tension, P = 0.0035, followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test comparing each stimulus to 18% O 2 . **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Doxapram and CO 2 sensitivity of Phd2KO AMs and abdominal OZ PGLs. Next, we sought to further characterize the chemosensitivity of these AM and OZ PGL-like structures in Phd2KO mice, in particular their resemblance to CB chemosensitivity. We first tested responses to doxapram (1-ethyl-4-(2-morpholin-4-ylethyl)-3,3-diphenylpyrrolidin-2-one), a central respiratory stimulant whose mode of action is thought to be via direct stimulation of CB type I cells (39). AM were superfused with 50 μM doxapram, which is reported to inhibit Twik-related acid-sensitive K+ (TASK) channel activity and evoke an increase in cytosolic Ca2+ in dissociated CB type I cells (39). Second, we tested responses to acid/CO 2 , which is also known to excite the CB (40–42). AMs (and to a lesser extent the OZ PGLs) from Phd2KO, but not WT, mice were sensitive to both 50 μM doxapram and 10% CO 2 (Figure 5). Interestingly, neonatal AMs, like the CB, have been reported as being chemosensitive to hypoxia and CO 2 , with these properties being lost during maturation (18–20, 43, 44). Thus, Phd2 inactivation in the AM appears to result in the retention of neonatal sensitivities to hypoxia and CO 2 that resemble those observed in the CB.

Figure 5 Phd2 inactivation induces Ca2+ mobilization in chromaffin cells in response to 10% CO 2 and doxapram. Representative traces of GCaMP6f F/F 0 fluorescence in the K+ responsive region of (A) WT (Ai95fl/+;ThCre) and (B) Phd2KO (Phd2fl/fl;Ai95fl/+;ThCre) AM and (C) Phd2KO OZ PGL from young adult mice, as the tissues are exposed to indicated stimuli: 1% O 2 , 10% CO 2 , sham test solution (18% O 2 ), 50 μM doxapram or 45 mM K+. (D and E) Average AUC normalized as percentage of AUC with 45 mM K+ in (D) WT and Phd2KO AM slices and (E) OZ PGL. Data were analyzed by (D) 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests and (E) 1-way ANOVA: variation due to gas stimulus applied, P = 0.0334, followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test against the sham. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Activation of HIF-2α, but not HIF-1α, is sufficient to induce oxygen chemosensitivity. Inactivation of the principal oxygen sensor PHD2 leads to stabilization of HIF-α subunits and activation of HIF. Several pieces of data have implicated one isoform, HIF-2α, as being necessary for CB development and physiological function and for the PGL-like phenotypes associated with inactivation of Phd2 (11–13, 16, 17, 24), although some studies have emphasized the importance of HIF-1α (45, 46). Together with the above observations on induction of oxygen chemosensitivity, these findings led us to consider whether overexpression of HIF-2α, or HIF-1α, alone might be sufficient to induce oxygen chemosensitivity in the AM. To address this, a gain-of-function HIF-2α allele (HIF-2αdPA) or, for comparison, a gain-of-function HIF-1α allele (HIF-1αdPA), in which the 2 sites of prolyl hydroxylation in HIF-1 or -2α are substituted with alanine residues to prevent hydroxylation and hence convey resistance to degradation by the VHL ubiquitin/proteasomal pathway, was used (47). Activation of these transgenes in HIF-1 or -2αdPAfl/+;ThCre mice (referred to as HIF-1αdPA or HIF-2αdPA hereafter) leads to HIF-1 or -2α overexpression in TH+ cells of the CB and AM. This was confirmed by immunoblotting for the hemagglutinin (HA) tag present on HIF-1 or -2αdPA (with somewhat reduced expression of HIF-1α compared with HIF-2α, as has been previously reported; ref. 47) as well as by immunohistochemistry for HIF-2α in the AM, CB, and OZ where present (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). To demonstrate the activity of this transgene, we first tested for effects of HIF-1 or -2α overexpression on the CB. Consistent with earlier work (48), these experiments demonstrated that (while CBs were ~1.4-fold enlarged in HIF-1αdPA mice in comparison with those from WT animals) HIF-2αdPA mice developed grossly enlarged (~5 fold) PGL-like CBs (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In line with this, we also observed an increase in ventilatory sensitivity to hypoxia in HIF-2αdPA, but not HIF-1αdPA, mice (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Importantly, anatomical and histological examination of the adrenal glands, periadrenal, and abdominal regions of the HIF-2αdPA animals also revealed abnormalities that were essentially identical to those observed in the Phd2KO mice; these were entirely absent in HIF-1αdPA mice. Particularly striking was the retention of OZ PGL-like tissues in adult HIF-2αdPA, but not HIF-1αdPA, mice (Figure 6, A and B). As with Phd2KO animals, this tissue expressed increased levels of Rgs5 and Cox4i2 as well as Epas1 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 8). In the AM, a switch in the cellular pattern of gene expression toward apparently immature Pnmt–Rgs5+Epas1+ (where Pnmt is defined as phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase) cells was observed in HIF-2α–overexpressing cells (Figure 7, A and C), as is also observed in Phd2KO animals (where it is reversed by inactivation of Hif-2α, but not Hif-1α, ref. 24). This population switch toward immature Pnmt– noradrenergic cells was not observed with HIF-1α overexpression; however, there was a small significant increase in Rgs5+ (Figure 7B). Robust induction of oxygen chemosensitivity closely similar to that observed in Phd2KO mice was observed both in the AM and the abdominal OZ PGLs of HIF-2αdPA (HIF-2αdPAfl/+;Ai95fl/+;ThCre), but not HIF-1αdPA (HIF-1αdPAfl/+;Ai95fl/+;ThCre), animals (Figure 6, C and D, and Figure 8). Thus, stabilized HIF-2α, but not HIF-1α, is sufficient to drive a PGL-like oxygen-chemosensitive phenotype in chromaffin cells which, under the conditions of these experiments, was essentially identical to that observed with Phd2 inactivation.

Figure 6 Abdominal OZ PGL in HIF-2αdPA (HIF-2αdPAfl/+;ThCre) young adult mice. (A) CgA (top panels) and TH (bottom panels) immunohistochemistry in OZ PGL shown in transverse sections of abdominal aorta in adult HIF-2αdPA mice; this structure was not detected in adult HIF-1αdPA (or WT) mice. Scale bars: 0.05 mm. (B) OZ PGL volume based on CgA+ structures in abdominal cavities in adult HIF-2αdPA mice. No OZ PGL-like structure was detected in adult HIF-1αdPA or WT mice (N/D). (C) Representative trace showing F/F 0 fluorescence in the K+ responsive regions in an OZ PGL from an adult HIF-2αdPA mouse, as the tissue is exposed to indicated stimuli: hypoxia (10%–0% O 2 ), 45 mM K+ or sham (18% O 2 ). (D) Average AUC normalized as percentage of AUC under 45 mM K+ in HIF-2αdPA OZ PGLs (with the sham control used for 18% O 2 ). Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA: variation due to oxygen tension, P < 0.0001, followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test against 18% O 2 . **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 7 Gene expression in WT, HIF-1αdPA (HIF-1αdPAfl/+;ThCre), and HIF-2αdPA (HIF-2αdPAfl/+;ThCre) AM from young adult mice. (A) In situ hybridization for Pnmt, Epas1 (Hif-2α), and Rgs5 (brown) in adjacent sections from WT versus HIF-1αdPA or HIF-2αdPA mice. Harris hematoxylin counterstain (purple). Scale bars: 0.1 mm. For each mRNA, mean area of expression was compared between WT and (B) HIF-1αdPA or (C) HIF-2αdPA using unpaired Student’s t tests with multiple-comparisons P value adjustment using the Holm-Šidák’s method. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.