How should we think about the unprecedented weight loss efficacy of incretin-mimetic drugs?

As these adaptive responses are typically mounted in response to weight loss of approximately 5% or more, irrespective of one’s starting weight, it makes sense to develop weight loss therapeutics that block this response (8). Based on evidence discussed above, it can be argued that semaglutide indeed blocks the normal feeding response to weight loss (Figure 1). Whether semaglutide also blunts the adaptive decrease of energy expenditure that normally accompanies weight loss requires additional study. A key point here is that targeting gut-brain signaling to induce satiety and blocking adaptive responses to weight loss constitute two distinct mechanisms of action.

Figure 1 Dual mechanism of incretin mimetics. Gut-brain signaling is activated by incretin peptides released from enteroendocrine cells during a meal (i). By activating neurons in the hindbrain nucleus of the solitary tract and area postrema, these signals induce the perception of satiety and hence reduce food intake (ii). Lying downstream in this pathway are AgRP neurons in the hypothalamic arcuate nucleus, powerful drivers of the adaptive responses to weight loss, and these neurons are inhibited by incretin-induced activation of gut-brain signaling (iii). Thus, the potent weight loss efficacy of incretin mimetics is mediated not only by a sustained reduction of food intake (via increased satiety) but by blunting the normal adaptive responses to weight loss (iv).

Meal-to-meal control of food intake by gut-brain signals can be viewed as a component of a larger system that promotes stability in the amount of body fuel stored as fat. This energy homeostasis is achieved by correcting mismatches between energy intake and energy expenditure over long time intervals. On a day-to-day basis, mismatches of energy balance are inevitable — there is no way to effectively match calories consumed to energy expended over the short term. But when a mismatch is sufficient to change body fat mass, the effect is detected in the brain by changes in the circulating levels of leptin and other adiposity negative feedback signals that vary with the level of body fat (9).

The neurocircuitry that responds to this afferent input is complex and distributed across many brain areas, but neurons in the hypothalamic arcuate nucleus (ARC) play a key role (9). For example, neurons that express agouti-related peptide (AgRP) are activated by weight loss and are potent drivers of feeding behavior (10, 11); in animal models, the effect of weight loss to trigger an adaptive increase of food intake is prevented if these neurons are silenced or ablated (12). As these neurons also express neuropeptide Y (NPY) and GABA, food intake is stimulated by multiple, complementary mechanisms following their activation. Thus, whereas AgRP promotes hyperphagia and weight gain by inhibiting a key brain system for body weight control, activation of NPY receptors lying downstream of AgRP neurons can also potently stimulate feeding (10). At the same time, GABA projections from AgRP neurons to brain areas such as the parabrachial nucleus block aversive responses to noxious stimuli (including GI distress) that might otherwise suppress feeding (13). But AgRP neurons are not the only neurons that promote recovery of lost weight — they are better viewed as a key node within a highly integrated and complex neurocircuitry that defends against weight loss.

While data on the role played by AgRP neurons in the adaptive response to weight loss derives largely from preclinical studies, the melanocortin system, which is inhibited by AgRP, is also integral to energy homeostasis in humans. This assertion is based on abundant evidence that, just as in rodent models, human obesity is induced by mutations of genes encoding key melanocortin system components: the melanocortin 4 receptor, pro-opiomelanocortin, and several other required proteins (9). In addition, AgRP neurons are inhibited by leptin, and leptin-deficient mice and humans both exhibit a severe obesity phenotype (10). To a considerable degree, therefore, homology in the energy homeostasis system exists across mammalian species.