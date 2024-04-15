Evolution of nasal and olfactory infection characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants

WA1 strain primarily targets human olfactory neuroepithelium. The human olfactory mucosa is located in the superior part of the nasal cavity and contains olfactory sensory neurons that are responsible for the sense of smell, along with supporting sustentacular cells and neuronal progenitors. To examine the precise cellular tropism of SARS-CoV-2 in the nasal cavity including both respiratory and olfactory epithelium, we initially performed infection experiments with WA1 — the first identified strain in the US — using an ex vivo human explant culture model (15). Nasal tissue discarded in endonasal sinus and skull base surgery in individuals who were COVID-19 negative was used. To establish a reliable protocol to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigen, we screened and verified 4 different antibodies for visualizing spike (S) or nucleocapsid protein (NP) in the infected tissue sections (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174439DS1). The staining pattern of antibodies predominantly located in apical sustentacular cells is consistent with the viral RNA detected by RNAscope analysis (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Because the olfactory mucosa is irregularly distributed and surrounded by respiratory epithelium in the human nasal cavity (16), we included the immature neuronal marker TUBB3 to verify the presence of olfactory epithelium. By immunostaining with SARS-CoV-2 NP, we observed viral antigen in the TUBB3+ olfactory region 9 hours after infection, but very little NP in the adjacent TUBB3– respiratory epithelium (Figure 1, A and B). The vast majority of NP+ cells colocalized with KRT18+ olfactory sustentacular cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Viral infection caused extensive sustentacular cell death, with rapid detachment and sloughing into the nasal lumen (Figure 1, A and B and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Compared with the mock control (Supplemental Figure 1E), structural damage was readily detected in the olfactory mucosa but not in the respiratory epithelium (Figure 1, A and B). A high viral infection ratio was also found in human olfactory cleft specimens obtained from skull base surgery (Figure 1C). Low viral infection was observed in 24 explants that only contained respiratory epithelium (Figure 1, D and E). We quantified the number of NP+ cells in 7 tissue explants, revealing 100–300-fold more infected cells in olfactory epithelium compared with adjacent respiratory epithelium (Figure 1E). Together with our earlier observed enrichment of ACE2 expression (12), this finding illustrated an olfactory-specific tropism of the SARS-CoV-2 WA1 strain, providing mechanistic insight into the pathogenesis of the pathognomonic symptom of anosmia in patients with COVID-19. Because experimental infection of human nasal explants cannot fully reflect the in vivo pathophysiology of COVID-19, we utilized a hamster infection model.

Figure 1 SARS-Cov-2 WA1 selectively targets human olfactory neuroepithelium. (A and B) Confocal images of SARS-CoV-2 viral antigen NP (red, Novus, NB100-56576) and olfactory neuronal marker β-III Tubulin (TUBB3, green) in superior turbinate biopsies from 2 separate patients. Images were obtained under z stack (4 μm) and tile scan mode, which covered olfactory and adjacent respiratory epithelium in the same piece of tissue. Boxed area in (B) was highlighted in Supplemental Figure 1, C and D. (C and D) Costaining of NP and TUBB3 in human biopsy collected from the olfactory cleft (C) or in a biopsy contains only respiratory epithelium (D). In panel D, NP overlapped with TUBB3– ciliated cell (brightfield). Images were obtained under z stack (4 μm) and tile scan mode. (E) Quantification of NP+ cells per mm tissue. 24 independent specimens have exclusively respiratory epithelium (RE), while 7 specimens contained both respiratory and olfactory epithelium (OE). Arrowheads (A-C) indicate the detachment of infected cells. Data in E are represented as mean ± SD. P value was calculated by 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 50 μm (A and B); 20 μm (C and D).

Omicron variant shows transition in tropism from olfactory to respiratory epithelium. As SARS-CoV-2 evolved, variants including Delta and Omicron caused surges in cases worldwide. The tropism of these different strains in the nasal cavity has not been fully clarified. Accordingly, we next characterized the cellular tropism of WA1, Delta, and Omicron in nasal mucosa using a hamster infection model. These experiments allowed us to determine whether the observed cellular tropism of WA1 in human olfactory epithelium is applicable to new variants in animal models and relates to subsequent disease pathogenesis.

The olfactory mucosa in hamster or mouse is located in the posterior and dorsal aspect of the nasal cavity, while the anterior and ventral areas are respiratory. We confirmed that the expression of the neuronal marker TUBB3 in olfactory epithelium was mutually exclusive with the respiratory marker FOXJ1 in the nasal cavity (Supplemental Figure 2A). Therefore, the olfactory epithelium can be identified based on TUBB3+ staining, the presence of axon bundles, and the relatively increased thickness of the neuroepithelium. After SARS-CoV-2 inoculation (1 × 105 TCID 50 [50% tissue culture infectious dose]), we captured confocal images of the entire nasal cavity in coronal sections at 3 different levels (Figure 2A). At 4 days postinfection (dpi), we verified the extremely high viral antigen NP in the TUBB3+ olfactory epithelium of WA1 or Delta-infected hamsters, with an obvious decline in the adjacent respiratory epithelium (Figure 2B). About 79.2% or 70.3% of the length of TUBB3+ olfactory epithelium was infected by WA1 or Delta, respectively (Figure 2, B and C). We observed that the expression of ACE2 in some OMP+ olfactory areas was low or undetectable, perhaps correlating to the uninfected areas in WA1 or Delta treated groups (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Omicron variant shows tropism transition from olfactory to respiratory epithelium. (A) Scheme of the tissue section. To avoid variability across different animals, frozen sections were collected and examined at 3 consistent levels (L1–3) representing the anterior (mainly respiratory epithelium), middle (respiratory + olfactory epithelium), and posterior (mainly olfactory epithelium). (B) Confocal images of NP and TUBB3-labeled hamster nasal sections at L2. WA1, Delta, and Omicron-infected hamsters were examined at 4 dpi. Images were obtained under z stack (12 μm) and tile scan mode. Boxed areas are highlighted at bottom. Scale bars: 500 μm. (C) Percentage of the infected olfactory epithelium. The total length of TUBB3+ or NP+/TUBB3+ epithelium in each section at L1–3 were quantified using Image J. (D) Quantification of NP+ cells in nasal respiratory epithelium. The total NP+ cells in TUBB3– respiratory epithelium including paranasal sinuses of each section were counted. The total length of TUBB3– respiratory epithelium in each section was measured using Image J. (E) qPCR analysis of Ace2 expression in mouse nasal respiratory or olfactory epithelium at age of 2 weeks, 2 months, and 19 months. The entire nasal respiratory or olfactory epithelium from the same animal were isolated separately. Data are represented as mean ± S.D. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Each data point represents an individual animal (n = 3).

In contrast to WA1 or Delta strains, the proportion of infected olfactory epithelium in the Omicron group was reduced to 6.7%, which is consistent with earlier reports of a comparatively lower pathogenicity in the lung of Omicron-infected hamsters (17, 18) and humans (19). The low infection rate of Omicron in olfactory epithelium (Figure 2, B and C) seems to correlate with the low incidence of smell loss in patients with Omicron infections (6, 20). Interestingly, we observed that Omicron-infected NP+ nasal and sinus respiratory cells were increased 7–10-fold when compared with WA1 or Delta, suggesting an olfactory-to-respiratory tropism transition with the Omicron variant (Figure 2, B and D). These tropism patterns were further demonstrated in sections of the anterior or posterior nasal cavity where the proportion of respiratory epithelium is much higher or lower, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A). Together, these results identify that the SARS-CoV-2 variants have different tropism in nasal mucosa that may play a role in the shifting pathogenic features of COVID-19 as the virus evolved.

To support the olfactory epithelial tropism of WA1 and Delta, we further performed qPCR analysis of ACE2 expression in the entire nasal respiratory or olfactory mucosa in C57BL/6J WT mouse at the ages of 2 weeks, 2 months, and 19 months. Compared with the nasal respiratory epithelium, ACE2 mRNA transcription in adult olfactory epithelium was increased 5–7-fold in 2 month or 19 month-old animals (Figure 2E). It should be noted that ACE2 mRNA levels in whole olfactory mucosa are greatly diluted by the larger proportion of ACE2–low-to-negative cells (neurons), relative to respiratory mucosa. In addition, ACE2 protein in human (21, 22) or mouse (23) epithelial tissue is predominantly expressed at the apical surface. The more diffuse cellular pattern of ACE2 staining in human autopsy specimens may result from postmortem degradation. In any putative human olfactory tissue sample, a neuronal marker must be utilized for verification because the olfactory mucosa is irregularly distributed and surrounded by respiratory epithelium. Consistent with previous data, we observed a gradually increased ACE2 expression in olfactory mucosa from 2 weeks through adulthood (24, 25). The level of ACE2 expression in nasal respiratory mucosa was comparable between young and old animals (Figure 2E). Together, the ACE2 expression pattern supports the olfactory epithelium as a primary site of SARS-CoV-2 replication especially for WA1 or Delta variants. The decreased olfactory tropism in the Omicron variant is consistent with the recently reported endocytic entry pathway (26, 27).

Delta variant demonstrates greater infection of cells in the nasal submucosa. In the lamina propria, we frequently detected NP+ cells in Delta-inoculated hamsters at 4 dpi. Costaining of NP and Pancytokeratin revealed that some of those infected cells were Bowman’s glands (Figure 3A), which produce specialized mucus critical for odor perception (28). These results are in line with our previously reported ACE2 expression in human biopsies (12) and the observation that SARS-CoV-2 targets Bowman’s glands in postmortem samples by other groups (5). The number of NP+ Bowman’s glands in Delta-infected hamsters increased 21-fold when compared with WA1-infected hamsters, and was significantly decreased in the Omicron-infected group (Figure 3B). Additionally, NP+ elongated submucosa cells can be readily detected in olfactory and respiratory mucosa of Delta-infected animals (Figure 3C) but is largely reduced in Omicron-infected hamsters. These NP+ cells are a-SMA+ but negative for IBA1 (macrophage marker) and Vimentin (mesenchymal and olfactory ensheathing cell marker), suggesting the contractile myofibroblasts/mesenchymal cell lineage (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3B). The broader cell types targeted in the submucosa by the Delta variant may increase the severity of tissue damage.

Figure 3 Delta variant infects cells in submucosa of the nose. (A) Representative image shows NP+/Pan-Keratin+ Bowman’s glands in Delta-treated hamsters. (B) Quantification of infected Bowman’s glands. The average number of NP+ Bowman’s glands in each section was calculated. 3 sections per animal were counted. (C) Confocal image shows NP+/α-SMA+ myofibroblasts. Hamsters infected with Delta variant at 4 dpi were examined. (D) Costaining of TUBB3 and NP in nasal sections at 7 dpi. Whole nasal cavity images were captured using a tile scan and z stack mode on a 14 μm section. Boxed area in Omicron-infected hamster is highlighted on the right. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Quantification of NP+ respiratory epithelial cells in paranasal sinuses. 3 sections per animal were counted. The total length of TUBB3– respiratory epithelium in each section was measured using Image J. SRE, sinus respiratory epithelium. Images were obtained under 3 μm z stack (A and C) mode or (12 μm) z stack plus tile scan mode (D). Data are represented as mean ± S.D. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Each data point represents an individual animal (n = 3).

We next asked whether the infected submucosal cells are rapidly cleared or instead serve as an ongoing viral reservoir. At 7dpi, we observed that almost all of the NP+ olfactory epithelial cells had been lost, other than those in sloughed-off debris in the nasal lumen. In the submucosa, besides NP+ axons in the WA1 group, NP+ cells were barely detectable in animals infected with any of the 3 strains (Figure 3D). These results are in agreement with the reported viral titer reduction at 7dpi (17, 18). However, in the paranasal sinuses, an area that was not examined in earlier viral titer studies (17, 18), we detected a small number of NP+ respiratory epithelial cells in WA1 but rarely in Delta-treated hamsters at 7dpi. In parallel with the tropism transition from olfactory to respiratory epithelium, more pronounced NP+ sinonasal epithelial cells (3.3 positive cells/mm epithelium) were observed in Omicron variant-treated hamsters (Figure 3, D and E), suggesting a longer duration of the Omicron variant infection in sinus epithelium relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Whether those Omicron-infected cells in the sinuses are actively transmitting virus at 7dpi needs to be determined.

Age-associated SARS-CoV-2 WA1 infection of olfactory sensory neurons. While neurological symptoms and tissue damage in olfactory cortex-related regions in MRI have been reported in patients with COVID-19 (29–31), the evidence of SARS-CoV-2 olfactory neuronal infection is controversial (5, 32). Earlier studies have shown SARS-CoV-2 RNA or viral antigen in postmortem brain tissue samples (33, 34), and rare infection observed in olfactory neurons in autopsy tissue hints toward transmucosal invasion (35). The reported data have indicated that SARS-CoV-2 infection affects olfactory sensory neurons in the hamster model (36, 37); however, TUBB3+-immature neurons are normally located next to the basal layer, and the long foot-like processes of infected sustentacular cells surrounding olfactory neurons could be misinterpreted in these earlier reports. The direct evidence of olfactory neuronal infection and the factors that affect the frequency of infection and entry to the brain remain to be clarified (5, 32).

Given the high tropism of SARS-CoV-2 WA1 or Delta in olfactory mucosa, we took advantage of a hamster model to examine WA1 or Delta infection in the olfactory neuronal population. The hamster model allowed us to avoid the significant limitations of autopsy tissue, including an often prolonged and severe disease course and tissue degradation during the postmortem interval. We utilized a higher viral inoculum (1×107 TCID 50 ) to generate more uniform infections that would allow us to identify variation across age groups (38). As expected, we observed the vast majority of NP+ cells were apical sustentacular cells (39) in WA1-infected hamsters (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B) at 4 dpi. Interestingly, in the superior turbinate of the posterior nasal cavity, we observed NP labeling of a small portion of cells located in the olfactory sensory neuronal layer and their axon bundles (Figure 4A). Costaining of NP with neuronal markers TUBB3 (immature) and OMP (mature) revealed viral infection in a subset of cells from the neuronal lineage in the basal half of epithelium (Figure 4, B and C). NP+/OMP+–infected olfactory neurons were also detected in Delta variant–treated hamsters (Supplemental Figure 4A). These infected olfactory neurons were more frequently located in the superior turbinate of the posterior nasal cavity.

Figure 4 Age-associated SARS-Cov-2 infection in olfactory sensory neurons. (A–C) Confocal images showing WA1-infected hamster olfactory epithelium at 4 dpi. Insert in A highlighting a NP-stained axon bundle (horizontal section). Arrowheads indicate virus-infected TUBB3+ immature (B) or OMP+ mature (C) sensory neurons (coronal sections). White line indicated the basal layer of epithelium. (D and E) NP+ axon travel from neuroepithelium to laminar propria and merge into TUBB3+ axon bundle. (F–H), Quantification of NP+ axons in young and old hamsters at 6 dpi. Representative images show horizontal (F) or coronal sections (G). NP+ axons were quantified per μm of the diameter of axon bundle. (I and J) Representative images showing NP located in TUBB3+ human olfactory neurons (J) and the percentage of NP+ cells in TUBB3+ population (I). Dotted line in J indicates virus infected NP+ axon. Arrowheads denote NP+/TUBB3+ neurons compared with uninfected cells (empty arrowhead). Infected biopsies from 3 young donors (age 25–33 years) and 5 biopsies from older donors (age 54–72 years) were quantified for TUBB3+ neuronal infection. (K and L) Representative images of NRP1 expression in human olfactory epithelium (K) and quantification of NRP1+ cells in TUBB3+ population (L). 3 biopsies from young (age 20–30 years) and 4 biopsies from older donors (age 68–79 years) were examined for NRP1 expression. Images in A–G were captured with 2 μm Z-stack and exported by maximum intensity projections. Each data point represents an individual sample from hamster (H, n = 3), or human (I and L, n = 3-5). Details of human biopsies can be found in Supplemental Table 1. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

We detected viral antigen traveling along TUBB3+ axons from the epithelium to the lamina propria (Figure 4, D and E). In axon bundles, NP colocalized with TUBB3+ or OMP+ axons (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C) but did not colocalize with Vimentin+ ensheathing cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). In addition, we confirmed the olfactory neuronal infection by WA1 or Delta at 1 × 105 TCID 50 (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Precise quantification of the number of infected olfactory neurons is a challenge because SARS-CoV-2 infection elicited decay of host mRNAs and inhibition of host protein translation (5), and the epithelium had sloughed off in some areas. Compared with normal cells (Supplemental Figure 4G), the intensity of marker staining in infected and dying cells subsides. We observed at least 20 NP+/OMP+ or TUBB3+ olfactory neurons in each section of hamster infected with the WA1 at 1 × 105 TCID 50 . Compared with WA1, olfactory neuronal infection is largely decreased in Delta and rare in the Omicron group. These data suggested that WA1 or Delta can also infect a proportion of olfactory sensory neurons, in addition to sustentacular cells that are the primary target in the upper airway. We therefore used the WA1 strain for the following aging-related experiments.

The rare expression of ACE2 protein in olfactory sensory neurons (12, 23) — which does not indicate complete absence of expression — suggests that neuronal entry may mediated by other receptors, such as Neuropilin-1(NRP1) (40, 41). In the olfactory epithelium, NRP1 was expressed in the olfactory nerve in the embryonic stage and in immature neurons after birth (42, 43). By using qPCR analysis, we detected a 2.7-fold reduction of Nrp1 mRNA in the olfactory epithelium of 19-month-old mice compared with postnatal day 14 mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). Age-related NRP1 reduction in the olfactory epithelium was also verified by IHC. About 34.2% of TUBB3+ olfactory neurons expressed NRP1 in young mice but only 9.7% of TUBB3+ neurons in the aged group displayed a low level of NRP1(Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). A few mature olfactory neurons in young mice also expressed NRP1 (Supplemental Figure 5B). In addition, NRP1 can be detected in the axon bundles and periglomerular cells in young olfactory bulbs, but are clearly declined in aged mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and E).

The age-related pattern of NRP1 expression indicated a potential higher efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 infection in olfactory neurons in the young population. To assess whether age could be a factor mediating neuronal infection in the olfactory epithelium, we performed SARS-CoV-2 WA1 (1 × 107 TCID 50 ) infection experiments using young (1-month) and aged (8-month) hamsters. At 6 dpi, viral antigen (NP) could be readily detected in the axon bundles in young hamsters, but infected axons were significantly decreased in older hamsters (Figure 4, F–H). Similar to the infected neurons, TUBB3+ or OMP+ axons were more frequent in the superior turbinate of the posterior nasal cavity where Nrp1 is relatively highly expressed (43). We also examined the WA1-infected human explants and identified an increase in viral load in TUBB3+ neurons and axon bundles in tissue from young individuals (under 30 years old) (Figure 4, I and J). As expected, we observed 38.9% of TUBB3+ olfactory neurons coexpress NRP1 in younger human biopsies, but the proportion of TUBB3+/NRP1+ neurons was significantly reduced (7.2%) in older adults (Figure 4, K and L). Together, these results support age-dependent olfactory neuron infection and axonal transport.

Increased olfactory bulb axonal transport of WA1 in young hamsters. The increased frequency of viral NP in the axons of younger animals observed in this study indicated that SARS-CoV-2 WA1 may be prone to accessing the brain in this population. To verify this hypothesis, we examined the olfactory bulbs of 1- and 8-month-old hamsters. At 6 dpi we detected NP+ axons mainly located in the lateral olfactory nerve layer (ONL) in young hamsters (Figure 5, A and B) where the NRP1+ axons projected (42), suggesting the viral retrograde transport to olfactory bulb. Compared with the young hamsters, infected axons are rarely detected in the older group (Figure 5, A–C). Costaining analysis of serial sections verified that the NP signal is located in the TUBB3+ ONL (Figure 5D). In the leptomeningeal layer where the viral RNA signal was detected in postmortem samples (5), the NP antibody staining was not detectable (Figure 5, A–D). In addition, the observed leptomeningeal viral RNA staining was speculated to be extracellular virions instead of intracellular viral RNA synthesized by infected cells (5). In parallel to the greater olfactory bulb viral transport, the number of IBA1+ microglia cells in young olfactory bulbs was increased 1.7-fold compared with the older group (Figure 5E). It should be noted that the distribution and number of microglia in the brain changes little with age (44). We also observed that the density of IBA1+ microglia in uninfected olfactory bulbs is comparable between 1-month and 8-month-old animals (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). In addition, no viral antigen could be detected in the mock control.

Figure 5 Increased olfactory bulb transport of SARS-CoV-2 in young hamsters. (A–C) Confocal images of IBA1 and NP costaining in hamster olfactory bulbs. Arrowheads indicate infected axon. (D) Costaining of NP and TUBB3 in a serial section next to panel B. (E) Quantification of IBA1+microglials in hamster olfactory bulb. Each data point in E (n = 3) represents an individual hamster sample. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (F) Confocal image of cleaved caspase-3+/NEUN– apoptotic cells (arrowheads) in the glomerular layer at 4 dpi. Images were captured with 3 μm (A–D) or 4 μm (F) Z-stack and exported by maximum intensity projections. Olfactory bulb tissues were collected from young and old hamsters at 6 dpi (A–D) or from mock control. Scale bars: 50 μm (A–D); 20 μm (F). ONL, olfactory nerve layer; GL, glomerular layer; EPL, external plexiform layer; MCL, mitral cell layer. Boxed areas are highlighted at bottom. Dotted circles indicate glomeruli.

Immunostaining of horizontal sections crossing the olfactory mucosa and forebrain region revealed a massive number of NP+ axons traveling from the lateral olfactory epithelium to the olfactory bulb in young, but not aged, hamsters at 6 dpi (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). In line with the reported NRP1 expression in the lateral olfactory nerve, which contains axons from turbinate neurons (45), the infected axons in the septal nerve was rare. NP+ axons could also be detected in glomeruli where the olfactory sensory neuron axon terminal projections synapse with OB mitral cells (Figure 5, B and D) at 6dpi. As a consequence of olfactory viral transport, we observed Caspase-3+ apoptotic cells (46) (Figure 5F, and Supplemental Figure 6G) and virus RNA in the glomerular layer at 4 dpi (Supplemental Figure 6H) in the young group. These Caspase-3+ cells were negative for IBA1 or the neuronal marker NEUN. The retrograde-transported virus in the olfactory bulb appears to lose the capacity for replication based on the restriction of NP signal to axons in the outer ONL and glomeruli at 6dpi (Figure 5, B–D). The detected apoptosis in the olfactory bulb may relate to infection/inflammation or loss of connection/input from the olfactory epithelium. Despite the close anatomic relationship between the olfactory mucosa and the nearby OB axons, no obvious transmucosal viral antigen NP was displayed except within axons.

Similar to ACE2 expression in lung vascular endothelial cells (47), ACE2 in the mouse or hamster olfactory bulb is mainly located in blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 6, I and J). We observed CD45+/IBA1– immune cells infiltrating into the olfactory bulb in SARS-CoV-2–infected hACE2 mice (Supplemental Figure 6, K and L), indicating passage of leukocytes across an impaired blood-brain barrier. Given the lack of lymphatic vessels in brain parenchyma, it is unlikely that viral infection of the olfactory bulb occurs via this route (48). The microglial response in the hamster brain is not as severe as in the hACE2 mouse model, and consequently the vascular damage and the potential effect of systematic inflammation on the brain are also much milder in hamsters. Together, these results support that SARS-CoV-2 WA1 can gain access to the olfactory bulb region in the brain mainly through olfactory neuronal axons with higher frequency in the younger population, while virus replication in the olfactory bulb is limited. Of note, a recent comprehensive evaluation of 154,068 individuals with COVID-19 shows increased risks of cognition, memory disorders, and sensory disorders (including smell and taste) in younger adults (49).

Nasal inflammatory severity is correlated with the tropism of SARS-CoV-2 variants. The tropism of SARS-CoV-2 in the olfactory epithelium indicates the capacity of the local immune system against viral infection could be involved in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. It has been reported that reduced innate antiviral defenses, including type I and type III IFN coupled with a hyperinflammatory response is the major cause of disease severity and death in patients with COVID-19 (50). Corresponding to the high viral load in the olfactory epithelium, our qPCR analysis revealed an extensive upregulation of the antiviral gene Ifng (type II IFN) in the nasal turbinate tissue after infection (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting activated local immune defense.

Because of the limited cross-reactivity of CD45 antibodies with hamster tissue, we took advantage of the mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2 (maSARS) infection model in C57BL/6J WT mice (51). Normally, a low number of CD45+ immune cells and IBA1+ macrophages/dendritic cells reside in the mouse olfactory mucosa. In the maSARS infected group, we observed extensive CD45+ immune cell infiltration into the lamina propria, crossing the basal cell layer and migrating into the neuroepithelium, suggesting a nasal immune defense in response to viral infection (Figure 6A). At 6 dpi, approximately 48.3% of CD45+ immune cells in olfactory mucosa were IBA1+ macrophages/dendritic cells, which is similar to single-cell RNA-Seq data of BALF samples from critical COVID 19 patients (52).

Figure 6 Nasal inflammatory severity is correlated with the tropism of variants. (A) Representative images showing CD45 and IBA1 costaining in olfactory mucosa. Mock or maSARS-Cov2 infected WT mice were examined at 6 dpi. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B and C) Confocal images of NP and IBA1-labeled hamster nasal sections. WA1, Delta, and Omicron-infected hamsters were examined at 4 dpi. Images were obtained under z stack (12 μm) and tile scan mode (B). White boxed areas are highlighted at bottom. Red boxed area is highlighted in C. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Quantification of IBA1+ cells in the olfactory epithelium and lamina propria. IBA1+ cells inside of sloughed-off debris in the nasal lumen were not included. 2 mm tissue of each section were counted. Data are represented as mean ± S.D. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Each data point represents an individual animal (n = 3).

To compare the characteristics of the immune response in the olfactory mucosa across infection by different variants, we next quantified the number of IBA1+ cells in hamster model. When compared against untreated control, WA1, and Delta-stimulated IBA1+ cell infiltration at 4 dpi (Figure 6, B and D). In the Omicron-infected group, while coincidence of NP+ infected cells and IBA1+ cell infiltration was observed in isolated spots, the average number of IBA1+ cells is comparable to the untreated control (Figure 6, C and D). These results suggest that the local immune reaction to nasal cavity infection decreased as SARS-CoV-2 evolved, which is in agreement with observations of an attenuated inflammatory reaction in Omicron-infected hamster lung (17, 18).

Pneumocyte syncytia formation has been noted in patients who died from COVID-19 (53). Recent studies of SARS-CoV-2 variants highlight that spike mutations might alter viral fusogenic capacity and subsequently affect transmissibility and virus pathogenicity (54). In the WA1 or Delta-infected hamsters, we observed accumulation of NP+ olfactory sustentacular cells forming syncytia-like cells (Supplemental Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 4C, and Figure 3A); however, these cells were likely dying and only present in the areas where the epithelial structure was damaged and sloughing off. In the Omicron-infected animals, these syncytia-like cells were rare due to the mild infection (Figure 6C). These results, together with previous in vitro observations (55, 56), indicated that the less efficient syncytia formation is associated with a shift in cellular tropism and altered pathogenesis in Omicron infection.

Age-related viral clearance delay and phagocytic dysfunction in the olfactory mucosa. We next studied the potential age-related alternation of olfactory immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In hamsters, intranasal inoculation of SARS-CoV-2 induced massive shedding of NP+ infected cells into the nasal lumen at 4 dpi (Figure 7, A–C), consistent with our findings in infected human olfactory biopsies. IBA1+ macrophages/dendritic cells were widely distributed in the olfactory mucosa and the detached cells in the lumen (Figure 7, A and B). The RNA expression of CXCL10 in hamster nasal tissue (36) or COVID-19 patients’ BALF sample (52) has been reported. Our costaining analysis showed that IBA1+ macrophages are the major population producing CXCL10 (Supplemental Figure 7B). Notably, 72% of IBA1+ cells were also positive for viral NP antigen at 4dpi (Figure 7A), indicating uptake of infected cell debris. In addition, some of the apoptotic cells sloughed into the nasal lumen were IBA1+/Caspase-3+, suggesting viral clearance by macrophages (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Age-associated delay in viral clearance in olfactory mucosa. (A) Coimmunostaining shows IBA1+ macrophages engulfing NP+ debris in hamster olfactory mucosa at 4dpi. (B) Representative image of IBA1 and cleaved caspase-3 costaining in hamster at 4 dpi. Arrowheads highlight the IBA1+ macrophages undergoing apoptosis. (C) Representative images showing IBA1 or NP staining in serial sections. Each panel combines 6 40× images acquired under tile scan mode. Young or old hamsters’ olfactory tissues were examined at 6dpi. (D and E) Quantification of IBA1+ (D) or NP+ (E) cells in hamster nasal olfactory lumen at 6dpi. Serial sections (C) from 4 different levels were quantified. (F) Violin plots showing the differentially expressed Clec4n (DECTIN-2) or Fpr2 in young and old macrophage/dendritic lineage. (G) Confocal images of IBA1 and DECTIN-2 costaining in mouse olfactory mucosa. Each data point represents an individual hamster sample (D and E, n = 3) or an individual cell (F). Statistical significance was determined by an unpaired 2-tailed t test. The white dotted line indicates the basement membrane. Scale bars: 20 μm (A, B, and G); 50 μm (C).

Compared with the young hamsters, the number of IBA1+ cells in the nasal lumen significantly increased in the older group at 6 dpi (Figure 7, C and D). In parallel with the increased macrophages, we observed the number of remaining NP+ cells/debris in the serial sections of older hamster nasal cavities was increased 3.7-fold when compared with young hamsters (Figure 7, C and E), in line with the reported prolonged virus load/delayed viral clearance in older patients with COVID (57). The delayed viral clearance could be a consequence of impaired phagocytic function in aging macrophages, as reported in an influenza infection model (58).

By analyzing a previously published single cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-seq) data set (59) derived from mouse lung CD45+ inflammatory cells, we noted significant reduction of phagocytosis-related genes (60, 61), including Clec4n (DECTIN-2), Fabp5, Fpr2, and Cd9 in old macrophage/dendritic lineages compared with young mice (Figure 7F). We further verified that the expression of DECTIN-2 was dominantly located in IBA1+ macrophages/dendritic cells in olfactory mucosa of young mice and declined with age (Figure 7G). Collectively, our data support that the macrophages are the critical population involved in SARS-CoV-2 defense, and their impaired viral clearance capacity could contribute to the prolonged virus retention in the olfactory mucosa of the aged population. It should be clarified that, in addition to the high proportion of IBA1+ macrophage/dendritic cell lineage infiltration, other inflammatory cells also contribute to antiviral immunity (62). Indeed, a recent study of olfactory epithelium biopsies revealed a diffuse infiltrate of IFN-γ expressing T cells, a shift in myeloid cell population composition, and depletion of antiinflammatory M2 macrophages in post-COVID-19 hyposmic individuals (63).

Regenerated olfactory epithelium regains ACE2 expression. Given the robust reparative capacity of the olfactory mucosa (64) and the rapid reconstitution after SARS-CoV2 infection (39, 65), we next systematically examined postviral stem cell–mediated regeneration using an adult hamster model (2-month old). As a consequence of viral infection, nearly complete loss of neuroepithelium was observed at 4 dpi, and ACE2 was not detectable in newly regenerated epithelium (Figure 8A). Compared with the single layer of KRT5-expressing olfactory stem cells in mock control, SARS-CoV-2 induced widespread epithelial damage and activated robust basal cell proliferation simultaneously (Supplemental Figure 7C). qPCR analysis revealed that the increased expression of Sox2 (basal cell /sustentacular cell marker), Lgr5 (globose basal cell marker), and Tubb3 (immature neuron marker) was coincident with gradual reexpression of ACE2 as olfactory epithelium regeneration proceeded (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 7D). The expression of Ace2 and the olfactory sensory neuron marker, Omp, recovered to 78% and 56% of mock at 28 dpi, respectively (Figure 8, B and C). The incomplete recovery of OMP at 28 dpi partially may explain the slow return of olfactory function in human cases with severe damage.

Figure 8 Regeneration of olfactory epithelium and reexpression of ACE2. (A) Confocal images showing ACE2 (red) and KRT5+ horizontal basal cells (green) in olfactory epithelium of mock or SARS-CoV-2 infected hamster at 4 dpi. (B and C) qPCR analysis of Ace2 (B) or Omp (C) mRNA expression in SARS-CoV-2 infected hamster turbinate lysate at indicated time points. (D and E) Representative images of KRT5+ cells in newly regenerated olfactory epithelium (D) at 6 dpi, and quantification of epithelium thickness (E). The thickness of septal olfactory epithelium was measured using Zen lite “line” function. For each section, 8 spots were measured randomly. (F) Confocal image showing regenerated hamster olfactory epithelium expression of ACE2 at 28 dpi. (G) Representative image shows ACE2 and TUBB3+olfactory neurons in an olfactory biopsy from a patient with COVID-19 on day 12 after diagnosis. Dots in graph represent independent animal (B and C, n = 3–5; E, n = 3). Data are represented as mean ± SD. P value was calculated by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Coincident with epithelial repair, production of CXCL10 in IBA1+ macrophages vanished in both the young and old groups at 6 dpi (Supplemental Figure 7B). Compared with the old group, the newly regenerated olfactory epithelium in young hamsters was significantly thicker at 6 dpi (Figure 8, D and E), suggesting age-related delay in regeneration after infection. Further, recovery of ACE2 protein could be detected in hamsters at 28 dpi, and ACE2 expression was also observed in a patient with COVID-19 who had lost the sense of smell (Figure 8, F and G).