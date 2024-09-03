DRD2 activation inhibits choroidal neovascularization in patients with Parkinson’s disease and age-related macular degeneration

l-DOPA/DDI treatment prevents choroidal neovascularization independently of subretinal inflammation and the loss of dopaminergic neurons in mice. A study of retrospective cohorts revealed that nAMD diagnosis is delayed and the frequency of anti-VEGF injections decreased in l-DOPA–treated PD patients (24). However, this could be due to l-DOPA, the coadministered DDI, or the underlying PD pathomechanisms.

To test whether the loss of dopaminergic neurons or its therapy influences CNV, we subjected C57BL6/J mice to 4 intraperitoneal injections of either a control saline solution or MPTP hydrochloride (20 mg/kg) at 2-hour intervals. This MPTP intoxication regimen reproducibly induced the loss of around 50% of the dopaminergic neurons of the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc) as evidenced on tyrosine hydroxylase–immunostained (TH-immunostained) brain sections and by the stereological quantification of TH+ neurons of the whole SNpc (Figure 1, A and B), mimicking the pathognomic change underlying PD (27–30). After 1 week, half of the MPTP mice were treated with daily intraperitoneal PBS, while the other half were injected with l-DOPA and benserazide, a commonly used DDI (30 mg/kg/d and 12 mg/kg/d, respectively), in exact analogy to therapeutic regimens for PD. After a week of treatment, the mice underwent subretinal laser injury, which induces subretinal inflammation and choroidal neovascularization and is commonly used as a model of nAMD (6, 31). RPE/choroidal flat mounts stained for IBA-1+ mononuclear phagocytes (MPs; green) and CD102+ vascular endothelial cells (red; Figure 1C), prepared after an additional 7 days of continued treatment, demonstrated that the number of subretinal infiltrating MPs, a driving force of CNV development (6), was not affected by either the MPTP-induced nigrostriatal lesion or the l-DOPA/benserazide treatment (Figure 1D). However, quantification of the surface covered by CD102+ CNV revealed that l-DOPA/benserazide treatment but not the MPTP intoxication induced a significant inhibition of CNV development (Figure 1E). This result suggested that l-DOPA/benserazide treatment and not the dopaminergic pathology induces a reduction in CNV development. Indeed, when we evaluated subretinal IBA-1+ MP infiltration (Figure 1, F and G) and CD102+ CNV development (Figure 1, H and I) in MPTP-free animals, CNV was significantly inhibited in mice that had been pretreated for 7 days and until sacrifice with l-DOPA/benserazide. This was the case at day 4 after laser injury (maximal MP infiltration), day 7 (maximal CNV development), and day 10 (during CNV involution; ref. 31) (Figure 1H and Figure 2I). In fact, there were no statistical differences between 4, 7, and 10 days in CNV area for mice treated with l-DOPA/benserazide, while there was a significant increase between 4 and 7 days and between 7 and 10 days for mice treated with PBS (data not shown). The MP infiltration was not altered by the treatment at any investigated time points. Importantly, the inhibitory effect was only observed in mice treated with both l-DOPA and benserazide, not in mice treated with the DDI alone.

Figure 1 l-DOPA/DDI treatment prevents choroidal neovascularization independently of subretinal inflammation and loss of central dopaminergic neurons in mice. (A and B) TH-stained SNpc (A) and quantification of dopaminergic TH+ neurons in SNpc (B) of 9-week-old C57BL/6J mice that received PBS or MPTP intoxication at 6 weeks of age and laser injury at 8 weeks and were treated with intraperitoneal PBS or l-DOPA (30 mg/kg/d) plus benserazide (bens) (12 mg/kg/d) from 1 week before injury until 7 days after injury. One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test. (C–E) IBA-1– (green) and CD102– (red) stained choroidal flat mounts (C), quantification of number of subretinal IBA-1+ mononuclear phagocytes (MPs) counted on the RPE at a distance of 0–500 μm to CD102+ CNV (D), and quantification of CD102+ CNV area (E), 7 days after laser injury of mice that received MPTP intoxication and treatment regimens as for A. One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test; control-PBS (Ctl-PBS) vs. MPTP-PBS P = nonsignificant. (F) IBA-1– (green) and CD102– (red) stained choroidal flat mounts 7 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice treated with PBS, benserazide (12 mg/kg/d), or l-DOPA (30 mg/kg/d) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg/d) from 1 week before injury until sacrifice. (G) Quantification of subretinal IBA-1+ MPs counted on the RPE at a distance of 0–500 μm to CD102+ CNV, 4, 7, and 10 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice treated with PBS, benserazide (12 mg/kg/d), or l-DOPA (30 mg/kg/d) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg/d) from 1 week before laser injury until sacrifice. One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test; P = nonsignificant for each group. (H) CD102– (red) stained choroidal flat mounts 7 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice treated with PBS, benserazide (12 mg/kg/d), or l-DOPA (30 mg/kg/d) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg/d) from 1 week before injury until sacrifice. (I) CD102+ CNV area 4, 7, and 10 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice treated with PBS, benserazide (12 mg/kg/d), or l-DOPA (30 mg/kg/d) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg/d) from 1 week before injury until sacrifice. One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test. n is indicated in each column for each group. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Figure 2 The decarboxylation of l-DOPA to dopamine is necessary for its anti-angiogenic effect on CNV ex vivo and in vitro. (A) Quantitative RT-PCR of mouse DOPA-decarboxylase (Ddc) mRNAs normalized with β-actin of fresh neuroretina, RPE/choroid, and choroid from 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR of human Ddc mRNAs normalized with β-actin of fresh human RPE from donor eye and HCECs. (C) Representative microphotographs of choroidal explants from 2-week-old C57BL/6J pups at day 6 after 3-day treatment with PBS, l-DOPA (1 μM), or dopamine (1 μM). Scale bars: 1 mm. (D) Quantification of vascular sprouting area between days 3 and 6 from choroidal explants prepared from 2-week-old C57BL/6J pups and treated with dopamine (1 μM), benserazide (10 μM), or l-DOPA (1 μM) or preincubated 1 hour with benserazide (10 μM) before addition of l-DOPA (1 μM). One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test. (E) Quantification of vascular sprouting area between days 3 and 6 from choroidal explants prepared from 2-week-old C57BL/6J pups and treated with increasing concentrations of dopamine. (F) Representative microphotographs of DAPI+ HCECs after a 24-hour treatment with PBS, l-DOPA (1 μM), or dopamine (1 μM) with or without VEGF exposure (10 ng/mL). Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Quantification of DAPI+ HCECs after a 24-hour treatment with PBS, l-DOPA (1 μM), or dopamine (1 μM) with VEGF exposure (10 ng/mL). One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test, PBS vs. l-DOPA P = nonsignificant. (H) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes and scatterplot of DUSP4 read counts of FACS-sorted CD31+CD11b+ endothelial cells from day 4 choroidal explants that had or had not been incubated with 1 μM dopamine for 24 hours. The volcano plot shows the log 2 (fold change) (x axis) versus the significance [–log 10 (P value); y axis] of the 2,276 genes with a log 2 (fold change) greater than ±1.0. Vertical lines indicate the cutoff of fold change = ±1.0. Adjusted P value, indicated for the difference in DUSP4 transcription, was calculated by Benjamini and Hochberg false discovery rate correction method. (I) Representative microphotographs and quantification of vascular sprouting area between days 3 and 6 of choroidal explants from 2-week-old C57BL/6J Dusp4+/+ and Dusp4–/– pups. Mann-Whitney U test. Scale bars: 1 mm. hRPE, fresh human retinal pigment epithelium; ND, not detected. n is indicated in each column for each group.

Taken together, these experiments show that the combined treatment of l-DOPA and benserazide, but not the MPTP-induced degeneration of dopaminergic neurons, nor the inhibition of DDC, inhibits subretinal CNV development. Interestingly, the number of infiltrating MPs was not altered by either the PD model or the treatment at any time point analyzed, in contrast to the proinflammatory effect of MPTP intoxication and l-DOPA treatment in the brain (32, 33).

The decarboxylation of l-DOPA to dopamine is necessary for the anti-angiogenic effect on CNV ex vivo and in vitro. Our in vivo results demonstrate that PD-associated l-DOPA and benserazide treatment, but not benserazide alone, exerts an inhibitory effect on CNV formation, without affecting MP infiltration. The inhibition of CNV in vivo could therefore be mediated by l-DOPA, or through dopamine, which is increased (by 50%–250% in patients [ref. 18] and up to 200% in animal models [ref. 34]) with systemic l-DOPA/benserazide treatment of PD patients. This is due to the fact that benserazide only partially prevents the conversion of the high therapeutic doses of l-DOPA to dopamine by the DDC in vivo, likely owing to only partial DDC inhibition in peripheral dopaminergic neurons.

In the eye, Ddc mRNA expression was detected in the retina, but also in freshly prepared mouse RPE as well as in the RPE/choroid, where it is additionally expressed in sympathetic neurons and mast cells to produce adrenaline and histamine, respectively (Figure 2A). It was also expressed in fresh human RPE (Figure 2B), in accordance with previous reports of mRNA and protein expression of DDC in the RPE (35). In contrast, Ddc mRNA was undetectable in human choroidal endothelial cells (HCECs) compared with RPE (Figure 2B). Interestingly, dopamine and l-DOPA significantly inhibited vascular sprouting from choroidal explants compared with controls, when administered from day 3 to day 6 (Figure 2C). Quantifications of the sprouting area, expressed as the increase of sprouting area between 3 and 6 days, revealed a significant inhibition by dopamine and l-DOPA at 1 μM, while benserazide alone had no significant effect (Figure 2D). Importantly, prior administration of benserazide (10 μM) led to a much attenuated anti-angiogenic effect of l-DOPA in the choroidal explants (Figure 2D). These results suggested that preincubation with 10 μM benserazide achieved a near-complete DDC inhibition and diminished dopamine production in the explants. Indeed, dopamine in turn dose-dependently inhibited vascular sprouting (Figure 2E). The results from the choroidal explants suggested that l-DOPA had to be converted to dopamine for its anti-angiogenic effect. Similarly, dopamine significantly inhibited VEGF-induced proliferation of HCECs in vitro (Figure 2, F and G). l-DOPA, which cannot be metabolized to dopamine in HCECs that lack DDC (Figure 2B), did not.

A comparison by bulk RNA-Seq of FACS-sorted CD31+CD11b– endothelial cells from day 4 choroidal explants that had or had not been incubated with 1 μM dopamine from day 3 to day 4 revealed 13 significantly upregulated (red dots) and 9 significantly downregulated transcripts (blue dots) (Figure 2H). Among the significantly upregulated transcripts was dual-specificity phosphatase 4 (DUSP4), a phosphatase known to deactivate the mitogen-activated protein (MAP) kinases ERK1, ERK2, and JNK (36, 37), all well known for their implication in pro-proliferative VEGF signaling and angiogenesis (38). Indeed, vascular sprouting from Dusp4–/– choroidal explants exhibited a significant increase in comparison with Dusp4+/+ choroidal explants, thus affirming its role in choroidal endothelial cell proliferation (Figure 2I).

Taken together, our data showed that dopamine prevents VEGF-induced HCEC proliferation in vitro and dose-dependently inhibits CNV ex vivo. l-DOPA needs to be converted into dopamine to have a similar effect, as it had no antiproliferative impact on DDC-free HCECs, and its effect in choroidal explants was inhibited when the DDC was pharmacologically inactivated. Mechanistically, dopamine increased the expression of the phosphatase DUSP4 in choroidal endothelial cells ex vivo, which has been shown to inhibit pro-angiogenic signaling, as confirmed by the observation that the vascular sprouting of Dusp4–/– choroidal explants was significantly increased in comparison with controls.

DRD2 activation mediates the CNV inhibition observed under l-DOPA/DDI treatment in vivo. Dopamine mediates its biological effects through 2 subfamilies of G protein–coupled dopamine receptors: DRD1 and DRD5 (D1-like), and DRD2, DRD3, and DRD4 (D2-like) (39). All dopamine receptors, except DRD3, are expressed in the retina and the RPE. These receptors mediate a broad range of functions, including the dopamine-regulated processes from neurotransmission (DRD5 and DRD4), circadian cycle (DRD2/DRD4), phagocytosis (DRD1), and the regulation of eye growth (balance of DRD5 and DRD4 activation), among others (40–44). Beyond the eye, dopamine receptors are expressed on tumor immune cells and endothelial cells (45–47), but their expression and function in CNV are unknown.

RT-PCR analysis of mRNA extracts from retina and choroid of control mice and mice 7 days after laser injury confirmed that all dopamine receptors except DRD3 (not detected) were present in retina and choroid (Figure 3, A and B) as previously reported (40, 48, 49). DRD2 mRNA in the RPE/choroid was the only transcript induced by laser injury, while its expression in the retina and all other dopamine receptors remained stable (Figure 3, A and B). DRD2 was also detectable in both fresh human RPE cells (where it can stem from RPE expression but also ingested rod outer segments) and HCECs, the 2 major cell types of RPE/choroidal preparations (Figure 3C). Functionally, the specific DRD2 antagonist eticlopride completely reversed the anti-angiogenic effect of dopamine on the vascular outgrowth of RPE/choroidal explants (Figure 3, D and E). Moreover, the activation of DRD2 with the specific DRD2 agonist quinpirole was sufficient to achieve a comparable anti-angiogenic effect to that of dopamine. Yet activation of DRD1 and DRD5 (SKF38393) or DRD4 (PD168077) had no such effect (Figure 3E). In vivo, the DRD2 antagonist eticlopride also entirely reversed the l-DOPA/DDI–induced inhibition of CD102+ CNV, quantified on IBA-1/CD102–double-labeled RPE/choroidal flat mounts of mice 7 days after laser injury (Figure 3, F–H). Most importantly, the DRD2 agonist quinpirole, administered in exact analogy to therapeutic regimens of PD (5 mg/kg/d) (50), achieved a comparable anti-angiogenic effect to the l-DOPA/DDI treatment (Figure 3G), and none of the administered dopamine receptor agonists and antagonists significantly altered the number of infiltrating IBA-1+ MPs (Figure 3H).

Figure 3 DRD2 activation mediates the CNV inhibition observed under l-DOPA/DDI treatment in vivo. Quantitative RT-PCR of dopamine receptor (DR1–DR5) mRNAs normalized with β-actin of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mouse retina (A) or choroid (B) 7 days after laser injury compared with control mice. Mann-Whitney U test DRD2 in CNV group vs. DRD2 in Ctl group; P value indicated in the figure when statistically significant. (C) Quantitative RT-PCR of DRD2 mRNAs normalized with β-actin of fresh RPE from donor eye and HCECs. (D) Representative microphotographs of choroidal explants of 2-week-old C57BL/6J pups at day 6 after 3-day treatment with PBS or dopamine (1 μM) or pretreated 1 hour with eticlopride (10 μM) before addition of dopamine (1 μM). Scale bars: 1 mm. (E) Quantification of choroidal vascular sprouting from 2-week-old C57BL/6J pups at day 6 after 3 days of treatment with PBS or dopamine (1 μM) or pretreated for 1 hour with eticlopride (10 μM) before addition of dopamine (1 μM), quinpirole (10 μM), SKF38393 (10 μM), or PD168077 (10 μM). One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test; P values indicated in the figure, PBS vs. SKF38393 and PD168077 P = nonsignificant. (F) IBA-1– (green) and CD102– (red) stained choroidal flat mounts 7 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice treated with PBS or quinpirole (5 mg/kg) from 1 week before injury until sacrifice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Quantification of subretinal IBA-1+ MPs counted on the RPE at a distance of 0–500 μm to CD102+ CNV 7 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice and treated with PBS, l-DOPA (30 mg/kg) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg), l-DOPA (30 mg/kg) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg) plus eticlopride (1 mg/kg), or quinpirole (5 mg/kg) from 1 week before injury until sacrifice. One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test; P = nonsignificant for each group. (H) CD102+ CNV area 7 days after laser injury of 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice and treated with PBS, l-DOPA (30 mg/kg) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg), l-DOPA (30 mg/kg) plus benserazide (12 mg/kg) plus eticlopride (1 mg/kg), or quinpirole (5 mg/kg) from 1 week before injury until sacrifice. One-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s test; P values indicated in the figure. hRPE, fresh human retinal pigment epithelium. n is indicated in each column for each group.

Taken together, our data show that blocking the DRD2 receptor prevents the anti-angiogenic effect of dopamine ex vivo and l-DOPA/DDI treatment in vivo, demonstrating that l-DOPA/DDI treatment’s anti-angiogenic effect requires the activation of DRD2. Importantly, we show that DRD2 activation is sufficient to produce a similar therapeutic response.

The incidence of nAMD and frequency of anti-VEGF injections are reduced in PD patients treated with l-DOPA or DRD2 agonists. A retrospective cohort study from large prescription and diagnostic patient databases revealed that nAMD is delayed in PD patients treated with l-DOPA (24). Because of the relatively low prevalence of PD (1% of subjects older than 60 years) and AMD (3% of subjects older than 70 years for late-stage AMD, nAMD, or geographic atrophy), even large observational studies are not sufficiently powered to establish the association between AMD, PD, and its treatment by l-DOPA and DDIs (1, 2).

To overcome this problem, we data-mined the French national health information database (Système National des Données de Santé [SNDS]), which contains information regarding all treatments, procedures, and diagnostics for the 65 million people treated in France. We first extracted data on patients with nAMD registered between January 2008 and December 2016 with a minimum 2 years of follow-up after their first intravitreal therapy (IVT) with anti-VEGF, on a database running from 2007 to 2018. Patients with nAMD were identified as being aged over 50, having nAMD disease code on hospitalization discharge or nAMD long-term disease, and having had nAMD treatment (anti-VEGF IVT, or dynamic phototherapy with verteporfin) in the absence of treatment for other retinal neovascular disease (dexamethasone implant, retinal photocoagulation, etc.). Other exclusion criteria were high myopia, diagnosis of other retinal diseases, treatments for other macular diseases (dexamethasone implant, retinal photocoagulation, etc.), or other retinal conditions. The data extracted were age at the first anti-VEGF IVT; sex; diabetic, hypertensive, dyslipidemia, chronic alcoholism, smoking, and obesity status; number of IVTs performed in the first year, in the second year, and over the first 2 years; and therapeutic class(es) of anti-parkinsonian treatment and anti-emetics. The daily dose of anti-parkinsonian treatment and anti-emetics was calculated from the frequency and dosage of drugs prescribed. Naive patients with nAMD were defined as those naive of any anti-parkinsonian treatment before their first IVT. During the 9-year period, 202,629 patients were treated for nAMD by anti-VEGF injections (see patient characteristics in Table 1). A total of 9,117 patients were treated with drugs acting directly on the dopaminergic system; of these, 1,570 patients were on l-DOPA/DDI, and 5,650 were treated with DRD2 agonists only (the remaining 1,897 patients were treated with either a combination of l-DOPA/DDI and DRD2 agonists, or other dopaminergic drugs). They were compared with the 193,512 patients with nAMD naive of any dopaminergic treatments, serving as control. Figure 4, A–C, depicts the number of patients receiving the first IVT as a function of their age in each group.

Figure 4 Incidence of nAMD and frequency of anti-VEGF injections are reduced in PD patients treated with l-DOPA/DDI and DRD2 agonists. (A–C) Number of patients (y axis) receiving the first IVT as a function of age (x axis) of the 193,512 nAMD control patients (A), of the 5,650 parkinsonian nAMD patients receiving DRD2 agonists (B), and of the 1,570 parkinsonian nAMD patients receiving l-DOPA/DDI therapy (C). The mean age for each group is indicated by the dotted line. (D) Distribution curves normalized for each group (percentage of cases of the group) of patients receiving the first IVT as a function of age (ANOVA test; control patients with nAMD vs. DRD2 agonist or l-DOPA/DDI nAMD patients P < 0.0001). (E and F) Correlation of DRD2 agonist (E) or l-DOPA/DDI (F) treatment group with the number of IVTs during the second year of nAMD treatment (anti-VEGF–naive patients with nAMD in France are generally initiated with a fixed proactive regimen during the first year and the treatment regimen is only then adapted to pathology activity) (univariate linear generalized model; control patients with nAMD vs. DRD2 agonist nAMD patients only, P < 0.0001 [E], or vs. l-DOPA/DDI nAMD patients only, P = 0.02 [F]).

Table 1 Characteristics of study participants

Our data confirm that patients treated with l-DOPA/DDI were significantly older than control patients when receiving their first anti-VEGF injection for nAMD (Figure 4D; i.e., date of diagnosis of nAMD) (83.3 [± 5.6] vs. 79.4 [± 8.1] years old, respectively, ANOVA P < 0.0001). Interestingly, despite lower dosages of DRD2 agonists compared with l-DOPA, patients treated with DRD2 agonists only were also significantly older at first anti-VEGF injection than control patients (Figure 4D; 81.4 [± 7.0] vs. 79.4 [± 8.1] years old, respectively, ANOVA P < 0.0001). Moreover, increasing daily doses of DRD2 agonist were associated with an increase in age at IVT onset, +0.007 yr/mg/d (univariate generalized linear model, P = 0.01).

To address the question of the potential influence of increasing use of l-DOPA/DDI or DRD2 agonists as the population ages during the study period, we divided our cohort into 3 time periods according to the beginning of anti-VEGF treatment: 2008–2010, 2011–2013, and 2014–2016. As was previously shown (51), we first confirmed an increase in age at first IVT between the first period (2008–2010) and the second period (2011–2013: +0.5 years, 95% CI 0.41–0.58) and between the first period and the third period (2014–2016: +1.88 years, 95% CI 1.79–1.98) (multivariate generalized linear model, P < 0.0001). It should be noted, however, that anti-parkinsonian drug delivery remained stable over years, as reported on the Open Medic database, containing information on every drug delivery in France since 2014 (https://www.data.gouv.fr/en/datasets/open-medic-base-complete-sur-les-depenses-de-medicaments-interregimes/).

In multivariate analysis (accounting for sex, high blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidemia, chronic alcoholism, smoking, obesity, IVT initiation period, and other treatment acting indirectly on the dopaminergic system), the positive association with older age at first IVT remained significant in patients treated with l-DOPA/DDI (multivariate generalized linear model, P < 0.0001) or DRD2 agonists (multivariate generalized linear model, P < 0.0001).

Together, these findings suggest that later age of first IVT injections in PD patients is independently associated with l-DOPA/DDI treatment or DRD2 agonists. Specifically, it was not due to increase in age at first IVT injections in AMD patients, nor to anti-parkinsonian drug delivery over years.

Next, we investigated whether l-DOPA/DDI and DRD2 agonists influenced anti-VEGF IVT frequency dose-dependently. We focused our analysis on the second year, as anti-VEGF–naive patients with nAMD are generally initiated with a fixed proactive regimen during the first year, including a loading dose every 3 months. Therefore, IVT frequency might only truly reflect pathology activity in the second year of treatment. Our data show that the number of intravitreal anti-VEGF injections needed in the second year decreased by 0.6 injections per 100 mg/d daily dose of DRD2 agonists (Figure 4E; univariate generalized linear model, P < 0.0001). Similarly, the number of intravitreal anti-VEGF injections decreased by 0.13 injections per 100 mg/d of l-DOPA treatment in the second year (Figure 4F; univariate generalized linear model, P = 0.02).

Taken together, our data confirm that l-DOPA/DDI therapy delays nAMD onset. Furthermore, we demonstrate that DRD2 agonists delay disease onset similarly. Most importantly, our data show that both treatments dose-dependently reduce the frequency of anti-VEGF IVTs needed to maintain nAMD stability.