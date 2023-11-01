Genomic insights into the mechanisms of FGFR1 dependency in squamous cell lung cancer

In this issue of the JCI, Malchers and authors performed a detailed genomic characterization of FGFR1-amplified LSCC samples to further study the mechanisms of FGFR1 dependency (24). These efforts expand on their previous finding of marked heterogeneity among the 8p11-12 amplification events in LSCC due to the presence of multiple centers of amplification in the chromosomal region (25). FGFR1 was observed to locate in the epicenter of the amplicon in only 28% of all 8p11-12–amplified cases. In their current article, Malchers et al. describe two types of genomic alterations that are associated with FGFR1 dependency and, thus, sensitivity to FGFR inhibition: tail-to-tail rearrangements within FGFR1 and in close proximity to FGFR1 (24) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Two types of FGFR1 rearrangements are associated with sensitivity to FGFR inhibition in LSCC. Only a subset of patients with LSCC characterized by amplification of the 8p11-12 region, which houses the putative FGFR1 oncogene, respond to FGFR inhibition. Malchers et al. showed that LSCC tumors with intragenic tail-to-tail rearrangements within FGFR1 and in close proximity to FGFR1 were associated with FGFR1 dependency (24). Screening patients for these rearrangement events may identify those more likely to benefit from treatment with FGFR inhibitors.

Tail-to-tail rearrangements within FGFR1 were identified in 8% (4 of 52) of the FGFR1-amplified LSCC samples, leading to various deletions in the extracellular region of the protein. Half of the rearrangements were present in patients with a partial response to FGFR inhibition (infigratinib or pazopanib) and the other half in untreated patients. Interestingly, FGFR1 ectodomain truncations resulted in retained protein expression and catalytic function of FGFR1 in the affected tumors. Additionally, the truncated FGFR1 variants were shown to be oncogenic and sensitive to FGFR inhibition (infigratinib and AZD4547) both in vitro and in vivo. Also, tail-to-tail rearrangements in close proximity to FGFR1 were observed in three samples unresponsive to FGFR inhibition (24).

Tail-to-tail rearrangements in close proximity to FGFR1 were observed in 27% (14 of 52) of FGFR1-amplified LSCC samples. Four alterations were present in either lung cancer cell lines or patient-derived xenograft models sensitive to FGFR inhibitors (infigratinib or AZD4547), one in a patient with a partial response to FGFR inhibition, and nine in untreated patients. These rearrangements led to an FGFR1-centered amplification pattern in the samples and frequently co-occurred with disruptive rearrangements of NSD3 (64%; 9 of 14), a neighboring gene of FGFR1. No tail-to-tail rearrangements in close proximity to FGFR1 were observed in samples unresponsive to FGFR inhibition (24).

In summary, Malchers and colleagues identified recurrent tail-to-tail rearrangements within and in close proximity to FGFR1 in 8p11-12–amplified LSCC samples sensitive to FGFR inhibition. They propose that these specific rearrangements could be predictive of therapeutically relevant FGFR1 dependency. Not all the study findings by Malchers and co-authors, however, fit neatly under this assumption. Two FGFR1-amplified LSCC samples that responded to FGFR inhibitors (22%; 2 of 9) did not harbor FGFR1 ectodomain–deficient variants or FGFR1-centered amplifications, although one of the samples did display a disruptive NSD3 rearrangement (24).

Failure of FGFR1 amplification to reliably predict a response to FGFR inhibition in LSCC has raised the possibility that genes other than FGFR1 in the 8p11-12–amplified region could be driving or contributing to tumorigenesis. A recent study on NSD3 reproduced previous studies nominating this gene as an oncogenic driver in LSCC and suggested that NSD3 dependency renders LSCC therapeutically vulnerable to bromodomain inhibition (26). Malchers and authors observed disruptive NSD3 rearrangements only in FGFR inhibitor–sensitive samples (56%; 5 of 9) and proposed that sensitivity to FGFR inhibition in these samples was primarily driven by FGFR1, whereas the role of NSD3 in these tumors was unlikely functional (24). They also showed that bromodomain inhibition had no effect on the viability of Ba/F3 cells expressing ectodomain-deficient FGFR1 (24).