Biology-driven therapy advances in high-grade serous ovarian cancer

Standard treatment. Women with OC are typically approached with tumor cytoreductive surgery, involving removal of gynecologic organs (total abdominal hysterectomy, bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy), lymph nodes, and omentum followed by platinum (Pt)/taxane-based chemotherapy. Cytoreductive surgery that removes most of the tumor mass, leaving behind microscopic or less than 1 mm tumor implants, is known as “optimal debulking” and affects survival (108, 109). Following surgery, the standard regimen of carboplatin and paclitaxel (CP) has withstood the passage of time (110) with minimal modifications. The clinical effect of Pt on disease control is explained by the DNA repair defects and HRD features of HGSOC (46). Substitution of cisplatin with less toxic carboplatin (111) and other modifications of the regimen have been tested. Dose-dense administration of paclitaxel (weekly vs. every three weeks) demonstrated benefit in some but not all populations and was associated with greater hematological toxicity (112, 113). Rooted in the biology of the disease and taking advantage of its abdominal distribution, i.p. administration of chemotherapy (114) and heated i.p. chemotherapy (115) deliver higher doses of chemotherapy in the peritoneal space, where tumors reside. The i.p. treatment induces improved responses and increased survival compared with intravenous drug delivery. Several ongoing trials are evaluating the impact of heated i.p. chemotherapy after cytoreductive surgery. However, difficulty administering i.p. chemotherapy and controversies surrounding optimal patient selection have remained topics of debate, with current clinical practice trends continuing to favor the standard intravenous administration of the CP regimen every three weeks (116).

Biology-driven advances in treatment. Treatment advances over the past decade have stemmed from the successful targeting of two key biological drivers of OC: VEGF-driven tumor angiogenesis and HRD. This success followed decade-long attempts to target other signaling pathways ultimately deemed irrelevant, such as the EGFR, HER-2 neu, HER-3, PDGFR, mTOR, HDAC, and RAF pathways, and others (117).

Development of effective VEGF/VEGFR blockade inhibitors led to the initial testing of the humanized neutralizing antibody bevacizumab in recurrent OC. After noting that bevacizumab had remarkable single-agent activity in recurrent OC (118), particularly in patients with ascites (119), several randomized studies tested its effects in combination with chemotherapy in the upfront and recurrent setting. Bevacizumab plus CP induced improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in women with newly diagnosed OC (120, 121) and prolonged OS in the high-risk groups, e.g., women who underwent suboptimal surgery and those with stage IV disease (121). Bevacizumab also improved the response rate to chemotherapy and the PFS in women with recurrent Pt-sensitive (122) or Pt-resistant HGSOC (123), leading to its FDA approval and widespread use for both upfront and recurrent OC.

On the other hand, the discovery of synthetic lethality induced by PARP inhibitors (PARPi) in BRCA-mutated cancers (124, 125) and the recognition that approximately half of HGSOC tumors harbor genomic features of HRD (46) led to the fervent investigation of PARPi (126–128), resulting in the approval of three agents (olaparib, rucaparib, and niraparib). Although it has been suggested that all patients with HGSOC benefit from PARPi after response to Pt (126), the highest gain was observed in women with BRCA-mutated or HRD tumors (129, 130). The completion of the SOLO-1 trial, which randomized women with BRCA1/2-mutated HGSOC to olaparib versus placebo for 2 years after completion of standard treatment (131, 132), represents a major step toward cure. Maintenance olaparib reduced the risk of progression by 70% (131), and close to half the women treated on this trial were alive and free of disease recurrence at 7 years (132). The magnitude and the duration of benefit from PARPi in this subset of patients remains unprecedented.

Building upon this success, design of effective combination treatments and exploration of mechanisms of resistance advanced to the forefront. The combination of PARPi and antiangiogenic agents was active in preclinical models and in clinical trials (130). Olaparib and bevacizumab combination was approved as a 2-year maintenance strategy after standard treatment in women with newly diagnosed HRD HGSOC. The additive therapeutic effects of the two drugs were attributed to enhanced HRD induced by bevacizumab, leading to improved responses to PARPi. The observation that PARPi elicits release of cytosolic double-stranded DNA in BRCA-mutated OC cells to induce STING activation and enhance antitumor immunity (133) led to speculation that PARPi could enhance the activity of ICIs. The combination of niraparib and pembrolizumab was found to be moderately active in the nonrandomized phase I/II Topacio trial (134), and results of randomized studies (ATHENA, NCT03522246; DUO-O, NCT03737643; and FIRST, NCT03602859) testing combination PARPi and ICIs in the upfront treatment setting for HGSOC are pending. Other combinations of PARPi with ATR kinase, PIK3/AKT kinase, or RAS/RAF/MEK inhibitors are in early phases of development. These agents in combination may circumvent mechanisms of resistance or accentuate HRD (135).

PARPi resistance. Much interest has been devoted to understanding mechanisms of resistance to PARPi. Multiple pathways to resistance exist, including restoration of HR capacity through genetic or epigenetic mechanisms or HR-independent mechanisms affecting efflux mechanisms, PARP trapping, and replication fork stabilization. Initial studies identified reverting somatic BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations as a modality of restoring HR function and a mechanism of resistance to both Pt and PARPi (136, 137). Secondary mutations that restore RAD51C and RAD51D function were also detected in tumors progressing during PARPi and linked to resistance (138). Epigenetic restoration of HR function also occurs through loss of BRCA1 promoter methylation and associates with Pt and PARPi resistance (139, 140). Another mechanism by which BRCA1-mutated cancer cells regain HR function involves the loss of the protein 53BP1, which mediates the switch between repair of double-stranded DNA breaks from HR to nonhomologous end joining. In BRCA-deficient cells also lacking 53BP, ATM-dependent repair of DNA is activated, HR is restored, and cells become resistant to PARPi (141). CRISPR/Cas9 synthetic lethality screens in BRCA1-mutated cells treated with PARPi identified loss of elements of the Shieldin complex as mediators of PARPi resistance (142). The Shieldin complex, acting downstream of 53BP to promote nonhomologous end joining–dependent double-stranded DNA break repair, sensitizes BRCA-deficient cells to Pt and PARPi (143).

Other mechanisms of resistance that do not depend on restoration of HR function include depletion of the E3 ligase TRIP12, which was shown to limit PARP-1 availability (144), or mutations of the enzyme PARP-1 (145). Both situations limit cancer cell killing by restricting PARPi from trapping PARP-1 on damaged DNA. The efforts to understand mechanisms of resistance are critical to finding new ways to target tumors with innate or acquired PARPi resistance. Based on these findings, ongoing studies are testing emerging drugs or PARPi combinations for tumors predicted to be less responsive to PARP inhibition. For example, HR-deficient OC cells, including cells resistant to PARPi, are highly dependent on polymerase θ. Inhibitors of this enzyme, such as novobiocin, an antibiotic developed in the 1950s, induce synthetic lethality either alone or in combination with PARPi (146).

Pt resistance. After initial response to Pt-based therapy (147), most women experience relapse, and tumors become Pt resistant and ultimately fatal (147). In recent years, Pt resistance was recognized as the best predictor of resistance to PARPi, further underscoring the associated clinical adverse outcomes (148). Pt causes intrastrand and interstrand DNA cross-links, which trigger cell death if left unrepaired. Mechanisms of resistance have been studied for decades and include altered membrane transport (149), drug-metabolizing enzymes (149), upregulation of antiapoptotic mechanisms, mechanisms of DNA repair or trans-lesion synthesis, activation of epithelial-mesenchymal transition programs (150), enhanced oxidative defense (151), enrichment in cancer stem cell population (151, 152), or induction of metabolic reprogramming (e.g., a shift from glycolysis to increased fatty acids uptake and oxidation; refs. 153, 154) (Figure 2).

One of the major mechanisms contributing to chemoresistance is upregulation of membrane transporter proteins, such as the adenosine triphosphate-binding cassette (ABC) superfamily transporters (155), which enhance drug efflux (149). Within this family, ABCB1 (also known as P-glycoprotein [PgP] and multidrug resistance protein 1 [MDR1]), ABCC1 (also known as multidrug resistance-associated protein 1 [MRP1]), and ABCG2 (also known as breast cancer resistance protein [BCRP]) are three major isoforms associated with chemoresistance (155). Enhancement of antiapoptotic mechanisms related to either the intrinsic or the extrinsic pathways also contribute to chemoresistance (149). For example, activation of the antiapoptotic proteins BCL-2 and BCL-XL, or of inhibitors of apoptosis proteins, such as the IAP family members (XIAP, survivin), prevent activation of the caspase cascade, promoting cell survival and chemoresistance (149).

Accumulated genomic and epigenomic alterations have been described as key contributors to resistance (156, 157). Whole-genome sequencing of tumor and germline DNA samples from 92 patients with primary refractory and paired sensitive and resistant tumors reported inactivating mutations of TSGs, including RB1, NF1, RAD51B, and PTEN in resistant tumors (158). Other genomic changes included reversion mutations of germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, loss of BRCA1 promoter methylation, and promoter fusion induced overexpression of the drug efflux pump MDR1 (158). CCNE1 amplification, observed in about 19% HGSOC tumors (158), is mutually exclusive with BRCA1/2 mutations and common in primary resistant or refractory tumors. A recent proteogenomic analysis of Pt-sensitive and Pt-refractory HGSOC tumors identified chromosome 17 (Chr17) loss of heterozygosity (LOH) as the most robust marker of sensitivity to Pt (159). Chr17 LOH was associated with mutant TP53 transcriptional signature and responsiveness to Pt, while WT TP53 activity correlated with Pt refractoriness (159). The study proposed a 64-protein panel as a predictive model of Pt resistance (159).

Epigenome alterations can cause transcriptional silencing of TSGs and of genes associated with apoptotic responses to chemotherapy, leading to resistance. Mapping of H3K4me3 (active) and H3K27me3 (repressive) histone marks in primary and recurrent HGSOC identified genes marked by bivalent histone marks in primary tumors (160). This set of genes was enriched in known Polycomb complex target genes from embryonic stem cells and prone to acquiring CpG island methylation in recurrent tumors. It was proposed that acquisition of bivalent chromatin marks contributes to a stem cell–like phenotype that provides tumors with a mechanism for rapid adaptation to Pt (160). Increased CpG island methylation in tumor cells was shown to occur via direct response to hits inflicted by Pt (161) or through signals conveyed from the TME. In response to Pt, fibroblasts secrete cytokines (IL-6, TGF-β) that promote epigenetically mediated cancer cell plasticity and transition to a resistant state (152). In other cancer models, multiscale models combining molecular mapping (Hi-C, scRNA-Seq) with live-cell partial wave spectroscopy showed that cancer cells with high chromatin packing scaling were resistant to Pt (162), supporting the role of the state of chromatin in determining responsiveness to chemotherapy.

From a cell population standpoint, two models have been proposed. One model speculates that Pt eliminates sensitive cells, leaving behind cells tolerant to oxidative stress. Such cells may be cancer stem cells or stem-like cells, both of which typically upregulate aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) and are capable of removing ROS, allowing them to survive chemotherapy (163, 164). This population possesses high ALDH expression, the ability to form spheres, increased expression of stemness-associated TFs, and antioxidant capacity (152, 165). Key antioxidant molecules, including glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) (166), and ALDH1 (167), are upregulated in cancer stem cells and in resistant cells and tumors (151). Notably, small molecules that block ALDH activity (168, 169) resensitize OC cells to chemotherapy by reducing the antioxidant defense and suppressing Pt-induced senescence and stemness features. Likewise, small-molecule inhibitors targeting GPX4 eliminated Pt-resistant cells via ferroptosis, an iron and lipid peroxidation-dependent form of cell death (151).

The second model assumes that any cell within a tumor can undergo reprogramming to become Pt resistant. This assumption is based on recent genome mapping of H3K27ac, which marks enhancer regions in Pt-sensitive and Pt-resistant cell lines (43). Integrated analysis revealed that distal enhancers, superenhancers, and their gene targets govern transcriptional programs in resistant HGSOC, resulting in the upregulation of key cell signaling pathways (e.g., NF-κB, IL-2/STAT5, TGF-β, and WNT) and downregulation of major metabolic pathways (e.g., oxidative phosphorylation, fatty acid metabolism, TCA cycle). The analysis identified known (e.g., ZEB2, E2F7, MYC, KLF6, ELK3) and novel (SOX9, HLX, MYBL1, ZNF430, ZNF502) superenhancer-regulated master TFs as drivers of Pt resistance. Small-molecule epigenetic inhibitors (e.g., bromodomain inhibitor JQ1) targeted these TFs, reversing the resistant phenotype and supporting the reprogramming concept. Epigenetic interventions using hypomethylating agents to reverse Pt resistance have had moderate success in clinical trials for women with recurrent HGSOC (170, 171).

Exceptional survivors. On the flip side, there are rare patients with HGSOC who are not cured but who respond repeatedly to Pt and other lines of chemotherapy and survive longer than 10 years (172). The biological determinants of these exceptional survivors could provide clues to improve outcomes for the reminder of the patients. In a recent study, three key factors associated with survival greater than 10 years were the germline genome, presence of tumor somatic mutations, and antitumor immune response (172). Patients whose tumors exhibited co-occurring alterations in DNA repair pathway genes, such as co-occurrence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, or RB1 and BRCA1 or BRCA2 loss-of-function mutations, lived longer (172). Surprisingly, enhanced proliferation marked by overexpression of the cell proliferation–related genes PCNA and Ki67 was observed in tumors from some long-term survivors, probably because increased proliferation rendered tumor cells more susceptible to chemotherapy and reduced their ability to become quiescent (172). Long-term survivors also harbored a high tumor-mutation burden and a higher quantity of predicted neoantigens compared with short and medium-term survivors (172). An active immune TME was noted in some exceptional survivors, including in rare examples in which patients possessed CCNE1-amplified and HR-proficient tumors, demonstrating the power of the immune system in harnessing the progression of potentially resistant tumors (172).