VHL loss reprograms the immune landscape to promote an inflammatory myeloid microenvironment in renal tumorigenesis

Lymphocytes and macrophages are abundant in ccRCC. Recent pan-cancer analyses have identified enhanced infiltration of lymphoid and myeloid immune subsets in ccRCC tumors (17, 18). ccRCC exhibits high gene expression of the pan-TAM marker CD68, as well as CD8A and CD4 T cell markers from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database (Figure 1, A–C). Expression levels of CD68, representing all TAMs, and of CD4 were consistently and highly expressed throughout all stages of tumor progression, whereas CD8A expression was increased in later disease stages (Figure 1, A–C). Protein expression observed by high-dimensional multiplex imaging of a human patient tumor among pan-cytokeratin (pan-CK+) cancer cells and standard immunofluorescence and quantification by area for CD68 and CD8A on a ccRCC tissue microarray (TMA) staining also indicated diffuse infiltration of CD4+, CD8A+, and CD68+ cells in situ (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173934DS1). Additional immune markers associated with CD14 (monocytes/macrophages), NCR1 (NK cells), and CLEC10A (DCs) were also enriched in ccRCC tumors from TCGA (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). The exact mechanisms leading to a high immune–infiltrated TME in ccRCC are unknown.

Figure 1 Lymphocytes and macrophages are abundant in ccRCC. (A) CD68, (B) CD8A, and (C) CD4 mRNA expression ranked in nonlymphoid solid tumors queried in TCGA. Kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) (ccRCC) cells are highlighted with stage-specific expression. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA tests corrected with Games-Howell. (D) Representative image of TMA staining identifying CD68+ and CD8+ cells from patients with ccRCC (scale bar: 50 μm) and quantification of the percentage of area stained with hematoxylin (HEM).

Vhl loss functionally upregulates HIF targets in the Renca model. To test whether Vhl loss contributes to the increased immune infiltrate observed in ccRCC, we generated clonal Vhl-KO Renca murine RCC cell lines using CRISPR editing technology. Renca is a widely used murine RCC line derived from a spontaneous tumor in a BALB/c background and does not contain Vhl mutations. To avoid immunogenicity or nonspecific DNA damage from Cas9 continuous expression, Cas9 was only transiently expressed. We identified 3 clones from 2 separate guides (KO.2-gA, KO.7-gA, and KO.32-gB) with a marked reduction of p-VHL and increased HIF-1α levels relative to Vhl WT (WT.2) (Figure 2A). This phenotype was rescued following lentiviral transduction of either an empty vector control or Vhl into KO.7 cells (Vhl-KO control/Vhl rescue) (Figure 2A). Rescued p-VHL levels were similar but lower than endogenous WT levels, and HIF-1α was no longer detected. We also used a previously characterized Vhl WT and -KO Renca pair (Vhl WT.1/-KO.1), which demonstrated complete p-VHL loss and increased HIF-1α stabilization (Supplemental Figure 2A) (19).

Figure 2 Vhl loss functionally upregulates HIF targets in the Renca cell model. (A) Representative Western blot showing protein expression of VHL, HIF-1α, and actin in the indicated Renca cell lines. (B–E) Quantitative PCR of Glut1, Ldha, Pdk1, and Egln1 in the indicated cell lines relative to Vhl WT.2. Each data point represents a technical replicate from 2 independent experiments. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) quantification of glucose uptake (F) and lactate secretion (G) from CM in Renca Vhl WT.1/KO.1 and Vhl WT.2/KO.7 paired cell lines. Each data point represents a technical replicate. (H) Representative images and quantification of CD31 IHC staining of Vhl WT.2 and Vhl-KO.7 subcutaneous tumors. Scale bars: 200 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (B–G) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (H).

Vhl-KO upregulated HIF targets including Glut1, Ldha, Pdk1, and Egln1 in all Vhl-KO clones at the mRNA level, and reintroduction of Vhl successfully rescued mRNA expression of all HIF-1α targets tested (Figure 2, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). We also observed elevated glucose uptake and lactate secretion in vitro with Vhl deficiency, consistent with increased aerobic glycolysis (Figure 2, F and G). IHC analysis of subcutaneous tumors formed after injection of Vhl-KO Renca cells into syngeneic BALB/c mice demonstrated increased networks of CD31+ endothelial cells, confirming enhanced angiogenesis in vivo (Figure 2H). These experiments support the model system as being congruent with the expected biology of Vhl loss in a kidney tumor setting. Here, we continued in vivo experimentation using KO.1, KO.7, and KO.32 cells, as Vhl was uniquely deleted in each clone, representing biologically independent experiments.

Vhl deletion slows tumor growth and increases immune infiltration. To evaluate the effects of Vhl loss on tumor growth dynamics and specific tumor microenvironmental features, Renca Vhl WT or Vhl-KO cells were grown subcutaneously in BALB/c mice. As previously observed, Vhl-KO tumors across clones grew significantly more slowly than did Vhl WT tumors (Figure 3, A and B) (20, 21). Considering that this effect may derive from both cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors, we next hypothesized that the slower-growing Vhl-KO tumors with increased angiogenesis might also display altered immune infiltration. Indeed, flow cytometric analyses revealed that Vhl-KO tumors harbored an overall increased proportion of CD45+ immune cells, including CD11b+ myeloid cells and CD3+ T cells (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3A). IHC confirmed the overall increase in CD45+ cells in Vhl-KO tumors in situ (Figure 3E). We observed enhanced immune infiltration across independent clones (Figure 3D). The increased immune infiltration observed did not correlate with differences in tumor size (Supplemental Figure 2H). To test whether the increased immune cell infiltration was directly influenced by the absence of Vhl, we used our Vhl rescue clone. Reintroduction of Vhl into KO.7 cells did not result in increased tumor volume (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). However, we observed that CD45+, CD11b+, and CD3+ cell infiltration returned to previous levels compared with the Vhl-KO control. These data confirm the specific importance of Vhl loss to promote immune infiltration in our models (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Vhl deletion slows tumor growth and increases immune infiltration. (A) Average growth curve of all Vhl WT (black) and Vhl-KO (gray) tumors represented as tumor volume (mm3). Smaller graphs represent all biological replicates of paired Vhl WT and Vhl-KO tumors. Vhl WT.1 (n = 16) and Vhl-KO.1 (n = 12); Vhl WT.2 (n = 14) and Vhl-KO.7 (n = 14); Vhl WT.2 (n = 16) and Vhl-KO.32 (n = 16). D, day. (B) Final mass of each tumor. (C) Representative gating scheme for CD45+, CD11b+, and CD3+ T cell populations. See Supplemental Figure 3 for complete gating schemes. SSC, side scatter. (D) Quantification of CD45+ immune cell, CD11b+ myeloid cell, and CD3+ T cell infiltrate from each Vhl WT and Vhl-KO pair. WT and KO pairs are represented by matched symbol: Vhl WT.1/KO.1 (circle), Vhl WT.2/KO.7 (square), Vhl WT/KO.32 (triangle), Vhl rescue/KO.7 control (reverse triangle). ctrl, control. (E) Representative images of CD45+ IHC staining in Vhl WT.1, Vhl-KO.1, and Vhl-KO.32 whole tumors. Data are representative of experiments performed at least twice. Graph represents hematoxylin quantification. Each data point represents an individual mouse. Graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA and Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (A), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E), and ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (D).

Increased TAMs displaying proinflammatory properties reside in the Vhl-KO TME. We next sought to determine if the CD11b+ phenotype observed in the Vhl-KO clones consisted of an overall increase in all myeloid cells or if it was limited to specific cell populations. Among innate immune cells, we found that NK cell, DC, and TAM populations were elevated in Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). No consistent change was observed in the frequency of infiltrating M-MDSC or PMN-MDSC subtypes (Supplemental Figure 3D). Most notably, the frequency of overall TAM infiltration was markedly increased in the Vhl-KO TME (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3A). Further subdivision of TAM subsets into either TAM1 (CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6CloF4/80lo-int) or TAM2 (CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6CloF4/80hi) revealed that TAM1 frequency was elevated in the Vhl-KO TME, while TAM2 infiltration was not changed (Figure 4, A and B). Vhl reintroduction rescued the Vhl-KO phenotype to restore all myeloid cell populations, with myeloid markers significantly decreased in the Vhl addback compared with the Vhl-KO control in both TAM1 and TAM2 populations (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Increased TAM displaying proinflammatory properties reside in the Vhl-KO TME. (A) Representative flow plots of myeloid cell populations in viable CD45+CD11b+ cell populations defined as PMN-MDSC (Ly6G+Ly6Clo-int), M-MDSC (Ly6G–Ly6Chi), overall TAMs (Ly6G–Ly6Clo), and the TAM subsets TAM1 (Ly6G–Ly6CloF4/80lo-int) and TAM2 (Ly6G–Ly6CloF4/80hi), and quantification of overall TAM, TAM1, and TAM2 infiltration as a percentage of viable cells in each Vhl WT and Vhl-KO pairs (pairs are represented by a matched symbol). See Supplemental Figure 3 for complete gating schemes. (B) Percentage of Phrodo+ cell populations as a fraction of viable CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ cells in Vhl WT.2 and Vhl-KO.7 tumors. Protein MFI quantification and representative histogram of (C) CD11c and (D) CD206 in overall TAMs from Vhl WT.2, Vhl-KO.7, Vhl rescue, and Vhl-KO.7 control tumors. (E) UMAP of CD45+ scRNA-Seq and mRNA expression levels of (F) Itgax (CD11c) and (G) Mrc1 (CD206) in TAMs/monocytes from Vhl WT.2 or KO.7 tumors. Each data point represents a biological replicate, and graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A), 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and D), and Wilcoxon rank-sum test with a threshold of q < 0.05 (F and G). Max, maximum.

We next hypothesized that TAMs in Vhl-KO tumors were not only more frequent but may be functionally distinct from TAMs in Vhl WT tumors. Indeed, we found that TAMs from Vhl-KO tumors had an increased ability to phagocytose ex vivo, as measured using a pH-sensitive Phrodo phagocytosis assay. We observed an increase in Phrodo+ cells in F4/80+ TAMs from Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3E). In addition, CD11c expression, an integrin and marker associated with proinflammatory functions when expressed on CD11b+ TAMs (22), was increased in TAMs from Vhl-KO across all clones tested , whereas CD206 expression, a mannose receptor and tumor-promoting TAM marker (23), was decreased (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Vhl addback rescued this skewing, restoring protein expression of CD11c and CD206 and suggesting that Vhl loss promotes increased TAM of an inflammatory type. RNA expression of CD11c was also higher and CD206 was expressed lower in TAM/monocytes from Vhl deficient tumors as assessed by frequency of expressing cells and the level of gene expression by single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) (Figure 4, F and G). Overall, these data demonstrate that Vhl loss leads to a microenvironment with increased prevalence of a proinflammatory TAM exhibiting increased capacity for phagocytosis.

Vhl loss promotes proinflammatory TAM transcriptional signatures. To determine whether Vhl-KO tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells had a proinflammatory gene signature, we performed bulk RNA-Seq and gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on flow-sorted CD11b+ cell populations defined as: M-MDSC (Ly6G–Ly6Chi), TAM1 (F4/80loCD206lo), and TAM2 (F4/80hiCD206hi) (Supplemental Figure 4A). We discovered an enrichment in activation and proinflammatory pathways in both TAM1 and TAM2 from Vhl-KO tumors including enriched HALLMARK pathways: MYC targets V1, MYC targets V2, glycolysis, unfolded protein response, and mTOR (Figure 5A). We observed minimal transcriptional changes M-MDSC populations in WT and KO environments. M-MDSC populations from both Vhl WT and Vhl-KO tumors were enriched for additional inflammatory HALLMARK pathways including the IFN response. Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed clustering according to cell type and Vhl status, with TAM1 cells demonstrating a greater degree of separation between WT and KO conditions (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Vhl loss promotes proinflammatory TAM transcriptional signatures. (A) Heatmap of HALLMARK GSEA scores from flow-sorted cell populations of the indicated cell populations from 4 Vhl WT.1 and 4 Vhl-KO.1 tumors. Pathways outlined in dark red are enriched in TAM1 and TAM2 from Vhl-KO tumors; the pink outline highlights enriched pathways associated with TAM1 from Vhl-KO tumors; and the yellow outline highlights pathways enriched in M-MDSCs. (B) PCA of RNA-Seq of the indicated cell populations.

Additional shifts in individual gene transcripts revealed substantial variations in regulatory transcription factors, surface markers, and secreted factors associated with TAMs from genetically distinct tumors. Expression of the regulatory factors Socs2, Irf3, and Nfkb1 was significantly elevated in TAMs from Vhl WT tumors, whereas Myc and Socs3 expression levels were elevated in TAMs from a Vhl-KO TME (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Prominent surface proteins on TAMs from Vhl WT tumors included the antiinflammation-associated markers Cd209a, Mrc1, and Il10ra (Supplemental Figure 4D). TAMs from Vhl-KO tumors exhibited higher transcriptional reads for Cd14, Tlr2, and Trem2 (Supplemental Figure 4E). mRNA levels of Cd68 were similar in TAMs from both microenvironments (Supplemental Figure 4F). mRNA cpm for secretion factors were also divergent in TAMs from WT and KO tumors. Ccl6, Ccl9, Ccl17, Ccl22, and Il1b expression levels were elevated in TAMs from Vhl WT tumors (Supplemental Figure 4G). In contrast, Ccl2, Ccl3, Ccl4, Ccl7, Ccl12, Tnfa, and Il1a expression levels were elevated in TAMs from the Vhl-deficient microenvironment (Supplemental Figure 4H). Nos2 and Arg1 levels were also elevated in TAMs from the Vhl-KO environment, and transcript reads of Tgfb1 remained similar in TAMs from both WT and KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). These data further support the idea that cancer cell Vhl loss mediates not only the quantity of immune infiltration but also a specific inflammatory response in TAMs and define the cell-intrinsic programs of MDSCs and TAMs in these settings.

Myeloid cells in the Vhl-KO TME are more glycolytic. In a range of in vivo tumor model settings including Renca tumors, myeloid cells consume more glucose on a per cell basis than do other cell types in the TME (16). However, whether the functional rate of glucose consumption by cells residing in the TME is influenced by genetic factors in cancer cells remains to be explored. Given the p-VHL/HIF axis leading to upregulated glycolytic signatures observed in Figure 2, we first sought to determine whether Vhl loss increased functional glucose consumption in Vhl-KO tumors relative to Vhl-intact tumors in vivo. We performed intravenous injections of the glucose analog tracer [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) on tumor-bearing mice followed by either PET imaging or sequential isolation of myeloid cell, T cell, or cancer cell fractions (Figure 6A). Whole tumor PET signals, as well as digested whole tumor fractions and whole spleen fractions, were unchanged in cellular FDG avidity between Vhl WT and Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). However, enriched fractions of M-MDSCs and PMN-MDSCs (Gr1+) and TAMs (Gr1–CD11b+) from Vhl-KO tumors consumed more FDG per cell than did myeloid counterparts from Vhl WT tumors (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Vhl status did not alter glucose consumption in isolated tumor-infiltrating CD4+ or CD8+ T cells or cancer cells enriched as CD45– (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 5C). Thus, although Vhl-KO cancer cells had increased glycolysis and glucose uptake in vitro (Figure 2, F and G), glucose uptake of Vhl-deficient cancer cells was not detectably changed in vivo. Glucose uptake of MDSCs and TAMs in Vhl-KO tumors, however, did increase.

Figure 6 Myeloid cells in the Vhl-KO TME are more glycolytic. (A) Experimental workflow for FDG PET imaging and characterization of FDG avid single-cell populations. (B) Representative FDG PET images of Vhl WT and Vhl-KO tumors, and quantification of whole tumor PET avidity of the indicated WT and KO pairs. (C) Representative flow cytometric gating of whole tumor and MDSC-enriched (anti-Gr1 microbead positive selection) and TAM-enriched (Gr1–, anti-CD11b microbead positive selection) populations. (D) Quantification of cellular FDG avidity in MDSC-enriched and TAM-enriched cell fractions from the indicated Vhl WT and Vhl-KO tumors. (E) Cellular FDG avidity of CD45– (anti-CD45 microbead negative selection) and CD3+ enriched (anti-CD4/CD8 microbead positive selection) T cells from the indicated Vhl WT or Vhl-KO tumors. (F) UMAP showing snRNA-Seq data from 3 human ccRCC patient tumors, and (G) KEGG pathway analysis for oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis/gluconeogenesis in the designated cell populations. Each data point represents a biological replicate, and graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D, and E) and Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVAs corrected with Games-Howell (G).

To further explore the cell-intrinsic differences in cancer cells, MDSCs, and TAMs in the TME, we conducted scRNA-Seq to compare cells taken from tumors harboring Vhl WT or Vhl-KO Renca cells. We performed Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) GSEA to determine metabolic pathway enrichment of our clusters. Consistent with their genotype but opposite of their in vivo FDG uptake, cancer cells in the Vhl-KO CD45– fraction were significantly enriched for glycolysis and gluconeogenesis transcriptional signatures relative to WT cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). TAMs, monocytes, and MDSCs from the Vhl-KO microenvironment were highly enriched in glycolysis, whereas T cells and NK cells showed no change, consistent with our functional in vivo assays (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data suggest that the in vivo functional metabolism was complex in the TME of Vhl-deficient tumors, where myeloid cells had the capacity to consume more glucose and cancer cells upregulate glycolytic pathways without functionally consuming more glucose.

To identify potential mechanistic drivers of functional metabolic shifts between the genetically defined cancer cells in MDSC and TAM populations, we examined the interstitial fluid to determine if changes in FDG uptake reflect changes in glucose concentration in the TME (24). Glucose and glutamine concentrations were decreased in tumor interstitial fluid (TIF) compared with plasma, but were unchanged between Vhl WT and Vhl-KO samples (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Similarly, the lactate concentration was elevated in tumor samples as compared with plasma concentrations, but was unchanged with regard to cancer cell genotype (Supplemental Figure 6E).

To test our hypothesis that TAMs are highly metabolic compared with other cell subsets in the TME in human ccRCC samples, we first used single-nucleus RNA-Seq (snRNA-Seq) and examined KEGG enrichment scores for both glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation in 3 patient samples. As expected, the myeloid cell subsets were the most enriched for both glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 6, F and G). We next used fresh tissue to isolate CD11b+ myeloid cells and CD3+ T cells from 3 ccRCC patient tumors and performed extracellular flux analyses. We observed a higher oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in the CD11b+ cell fraction compared with T cells, as well as interpatient consistency of these readouts (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). These data are consistent with our findings in murine Renca tumors.

Loss of Vhl in RCC tumors enriched for an inflammatory microenvironment compared with other solid tumors, and myeloid cells were a highly glycolytic subset making up the tumor. Our data demonstrate that, although Vhl loss promoted upregulation of glycolytic signatures in Renca cancer cells, in vivo uptake of glucose was not changed at a level that was detectable using whole animal imaging modalities or in isolated cancer cells. However, differences were present in myeloid cells at the cellular level. Myeloid cells were not only enriched in the Renca tumors, but both MDSCs and TAMs demonstrated a greater capacity to consume glucose in a pseudohypoxic microenvironment where glucose was not limited. Taken together, these data suggest that p-VHL–deficient tumors may inherently select for an inflammatory myeloid microenvironment.

T cells residing in the Vhl-KO TME are dysfunctional. Initial immune characterization (Figure 2) revealed an increased abundance of T cells as well as myeloid cells in Vhl-KO tumors. Unlike myeloid cells, FDG uptake was unchanged in T cell fractions between WT and KO tumors. To further characterize T cells in our models, we next sought to determine whether T cell subset infiltration, function, and response to immune checkpoint blockade therapy are affected by Vhl loss. Our lymphocyte analyses showed that the frequencies of both conventional (Tconv) (FOXP3–) and regulatory (Treg) (FOXP3+) CD4+ T cells were elevated in the Vhl-KO TME compared with Vhl WT tumors (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 3A). CD4+ T cell frequencies were increased in tumors of multiple independently derived renal cancer clones and were rescued upon Vhl addback (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Notably, the overall frequencies of CD8+ T cells and B220+ B cells were unchanged by Vhl status (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 7 T cells residing in the Vhl-KO TME are dysfunctional. (A) Quantification of the specified lymphocyte populations as the percentage of viable cells in each Vhl WT and Vhl-KO pair (pairs are represented by matched symbols). See Supplemental Figure 3 for the complete gating strategy. (B) Representative gating and quantification of the percentage of unstimulated and stimulated CD3+CD44+CD8+ T cells expressing TNF-α and IFN-γ in Vhl WT.2 or Vhl-KO.7 tumors. (C) Representative gating and quantification of the percentage of CD3+CD8+ T cells expressing PD-1 and TIM3 in Vhl WT.2, Vhl-KO.7, Vhl-KO control, and Vhl rescue tumors. (D) Representative gating and quantification of the percentage of CD3+CD4+ T cells expressing PD-1 in Vhl WT.2, Vhl-KO.7, Vhl-KO control, or Vhl rescue tumors. (E) Volume measurements (mm3) over time of IgG- or anti–PD-1–treated Vhl WT and Vhl-KO tumors. Each data point represents a biological replicate, and graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A), 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and D), and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (E).

T cells in Vhl-KO tumors were activated, but less so than those in WT tumors. The activation marker CD44 was highly expressed in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, but CD8+ T cells in KO tumors expressed significantly lower levels of CD44 than did those in WT tumors (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). The resting marker, CD62L, was similarly downregulated in WT and KO CD8+ and CD4+ TILs compared with splenic T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Following CD4+ and CD8+ T cell isolation and ex vivo stimulation, CD44+CD8+ T cells from Vhl-KO tumors had a lower capacity to produce the effector cytokines TNF-α and IFN-γ than did WT tumors (Figure 7B). We observed no change in the percentage of TNF-α– or IFN-γ–producing CD44+CD4+ T cells between WT and KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 7E). We also measured markers related to T cell dysfunction. PD-1– and TIM3-expressing CD8+ T cells were less abundant in KO tumors relative to WT tumors (Figure 7C). We found that PD-1 expression in CD4+ T cells was also decreased in Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 7D). Restoring Vhl reversed the presence of TIM3 and PD-1 in both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, showing that the Vhl status of cancer cells affected T cell function (Figure 7, C and D). We next examined WT Vhl and Vhl-KO tumor growth in response to anti–PD-1 ICB therapy. Tumor growth measurements revealed that, while Vhl WT tumors significantly responded to anti–PD-1 therapy, only a minimal response was observed in Vhl-KO tumors on the same treatment schedule (Figure 7E). These data suggest that T cells residing in a pseudohypoxic environment, as a result of Vhl loss, have decreased function and response to anti–PD-1 therapy in this model.

The myeloid CX3CL1/CX3CR1 axis is augmented in Vhl-deficient tumors. We have identified a cell-extrinsic function related to Vhl loss in cancer cells that results in compositional and functional reprogramming in the TME affecting myeloid and lymphoid cells. We next sought to determine the mechanistic underpinnings of this crosstalk. To test whether Vhl loss induces specific upregulation of secretory proteins involved in the recruitment and reprogramming of immune cells, we measured a panel of cytokines and growth factors in conditioned media (CM) of Vhl WT, Vhl-KO, and Vhl rescue clones (Supplemental Figure 8A). As expected, protein expression of known HIF targets, including VEGFA and CCL2, was elevated in the Vhl-KO supernatant relative to the supernatant of Vhl WT and Vhl rescue clones (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Factors not known to be regulated by HIF, such as GDF-15, were not changed in response to Vhl loss (Supplemental Figure 8D). Given the differing growth rates among genetically distinct clones, cytokine abundance was normalized to the cell number. We observed 2 additional chemokines linked to immune recruitment and activation, CX3CL1 (also known as fractalkine) and CXCL16, both of which were elevated in Vhl-KO CM compared with WT or rescue CM (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). CX3CL1 and CXCL16 are chemokines that are known to be upregulated in physiologic hypoxia conditions (25–27) and bind exclusively to their cognate receptors CX3CR1 and CX3CR6, respectively, in mouse and human physiology (28, 29). We analyzed the expression of these receptors in our bulk RNA-Seq data set of flow-sorted myeloid cell populations. Cx3cr1 was significantly upregulated in PMN-MDSC, M-MDSC, and TAM1 populations residing in Vhl-KO tumors and highly expressed in TAM2 in both WT and KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 8E). In contrast, Cxcr6 expression was negligible in all myeloid cell subsets (<4 cpm) in both WT and KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 8F).

To test the potential relevance of CX3CL1 as a mediator of myeloid recruitment and activation in the setting of Vhl loss, we deleted Cx3cl1 from Vhl-KO Renca cells to generate a Vhl Cx3cl1 double-KO (DKO). Quantification of extracellular CX3CL1 by ELISA demonstrated a significant decrease in CX3CL1 in the DKO CM (Figure 8A). We isolated monocytes from the bone marrow (BM) of WT BALB/c mice and performed a Transwell migration assay to test relative monocyte chemotaxis when stimulated by CM acquired from in vitro cultures of Vhl WT, Vhl-KO, and Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO clones. Vhl-KO supernatant increased monocyte migration relative to Vhl WT clones, and this was reversed with DKO CM (Figure 8B). In addition, immortalized BM–derived macrophages (iBMDMs) treated with recombinant mouse CX3CL1 (rmCX3CL1) resulted in increased phagocytosis as well as oxidative metabolism (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). These data show that CX3CL1 promoted myeloid cell recruitment and shifted myeloid cell function to a proinflammatory state.

Figure 8 The myeloid CX3CL1/CX3CR1 axis is augmented in Vhl-deficient tumors. (A) Quantification of soluble CX3CL1 in Vhl WT.2, Vhl-KO.7, and Vhl CX3CL1-DKO CM by ELISA. Data represent technical replicates from 2 independent experiments and were normalized per 106 cells. (B) Relative monocyte migration stimulated by either SF media or CM from Vhl WT.2, Vhl-KO.7, or Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO cells. (C) Average growth curve of all Vhl-KO.7 (gray) and Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO (purple) tumors represented as tumor volume (mm3). Smaller graphs represent biological replicates. (D) Quantification of CD45+, CD11b+, and CD3+ immune infiltrate from Vhl WT, Vhl-KO, and Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO tumors. (E) Quantification of overall TAM, TAM1, and TAM2 infiltration as the percentage of viable cells in Vhl-KO and Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO tumors (F) Protein MFI quantification and representative histogram of CD11c and (G) CD206 in overall TAMs from Vhl WT.2, Vhl-KO.7, and Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO tumors. (H) Percentage of Phrodo+ cells as a fraction of viable CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ cells in Vhl WT.2 and Vhl-KO.7, and Vhl Cx3cl1-DKO tumors. (I) Ranked gene expression scores for CX3CL1 and (J) CX3CR1 across 30 nonlymphoid solid tumors queried in TCGA. Data represent biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A, B, D, F, and G), 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (C), and 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and H). Graphs show the mean ± SEM.

The functional characteristics of Vhl-KO tumors compared with Vhl Cx3cl1–DKO tumors were next tested in vivo. DKO tumors grew slower than did Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 8C), and overall CD45+ and CD11b+ infiltration was significantly decreased compared with Vhl-KO tumors, to levels comparable to those seen in Vhl WT tumors (Figure 8D). TAM populations were also significantly decreased in DKO tumors relative to Vhl-KO tumors alone (Figure 8E). In addition, the proinflammatory myeloid cell marker CD11c showed a trend toward a return to the levels seen in Vhl WT tumors (Figure 8F). Similarly, the antiinflammation-associated marker CD206 was increased in TAMs from DKO tumors relative to Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 8G). A decreased capacity for phagocytosis, as shown by reduced ex vivo Phrodo uptake, was also observed in TAMs from DKO tumors (Figure 8H). CD3+ T cell infiltration, T cell subset quantification, and PD-1 expression remained unchanged in the DKO tumors relative to Vhl-KO tumors (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 8, I–K). CX3CL1 was thus specifically expressed in Vhl-deficient tumors and recruited proinflammatory TAMs that may have promoted tumor growth.

To assess the potential relevance of our findings in humans, we performed pan-cancer analyses of CX3CL1 and CX3CR1. We found that CX3CL1 expression was upregulated in ccRCC tumors and ranked highest in expression among 30 solid tumors (Figure 8I). CX3CR1 was also highly expressed in ccRCC, ranking third among solid tumors behind myeloid-rich glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and lower-grade glioma (LGG) (Figure 8J). Overall, these data support the model of Vhl deficiency–driven upregulation of the CX3CL1/CX3CR1 axis engagement as a mechanism that leads to increased myeloid infiltration and a distinct tumor-promoting inflammatory TAM state in the TME of RCC.