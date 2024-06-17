Hepatocyte-intrinsic SMN deficiency drives metabolic dysfunction and liver steatosis in spinal muscular atrophy

SMA patients display liver steatosis. Liver pathology, and specifically fatty liver (steatosis), have been described in mouse models of SMA, but patient data in this area are scant. To examine whether steatosis is present in the patient population, we carried out a retrospective, single-center cohort study on pediatric and adult patients with SMA1–SMA3 who had undergone liver ultrasound and collection of clinical serum markers of liver function. All patients were on risdiplam, nusinersen, or had received gene therapy. Six out of 8 (75%) of these SMA patients had ultrasonic evidence of increased hepatic echogenicity consistent with mild to moderate hepatic steatosis. Three out of 8 (37.5%) also had changes in serum markers indicative of liver damage, namely increases in alanine transaminase (ALT), aspartate transaminase (AST), and gamma glutamyl transferase (GGT) (Table 1). One of the patients who had elevated GGT without increased hepatic echogenicity was taking phenobarbital, a drug that can cause hepatocellular damage. Two adults with SMA had possible non-SMA causes of liver dysfunction: obesity and heavy alcohol use. None had changes in clinical serum markers of protein synthetic function (albumin, protein, bilirubin) and only the patient with obesity had impaired fasting glucose suggestive of insulin resistance. Interestingly, we found that hepatic steatosis was detected in patients across all SMA genotypes examined, regardless of severity of the neuromuscular phenotype. Increased hepatic echogenicity therefore has potential as a noninvasive and sensitive biomarker for a range of SMA types, although care should be taken to exclude other causes of liver dysfunction. Interestingly, steatosis was present in treated patients, suggesting that current therapies may not be sufficient to target this phenotype for these patients at the time of treatment.

Table 1 Clinical findings of liver pathology in SMA patients

SMA iHeps show increased lipid accumulation. To determine whether the pathological liver phenotype seen in SMA patients was hepatocyte intrinsic, we created an in vitro hepatocyte model. To do this, we differentiated SMA and non-SMA (WT) human iPSCs (hiPSCs) into iHeps (32, 33) as an in vitro model of the SMA liver phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173702DS1). SMA iPSCs were obtained from untreated SMA patients. Day 24 iHeps displayed large angular polygonal morphology, distinct round nuclei with 1 or 2 prominent nucleoli, and binucleate cells with bright junctions, characteristic of mature hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 1). Quality control for RT-qPCR primers and house-keeping genes were performed prior to gene analysis (Supplemental Figure 2). RT-qPCR showed expression of a range of liver-specific genes: albumin (ALB), asialoglycoprotein receptor 1 (ASGR1) and 2 (ASGR2), apolipoprotein E (APOE), apolipoprotein A1 (APOA1), prothrombin (F2), α1-antitrypsin (SERPINA1), haptoglobin (HP), hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α (HNF4A), and α-fetoprotein (AFP), representing liver-specific functions of serum protein secretion and homeostasis, lipid metabolism, clotting, and hemolysis (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Conversely, gene expression of embryonic stem cell markers POU class 5 homeobox 1 (OCT4), nanog homeobox (NANOG), and SRY-box transcription factor 2 (SOX2) was negligible(Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B). The iHeps were determined to be functional, as we found similar levels of urea secretion in cultures of WT and SMA1 and SMA3 iHeps (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Consistent with SMA pathology, SMA iHeps showed markedly reduced SMN protein expression on Western blot and image analysis (Figure 1, A and B). Patient-derived SMA iHeps had increased numbers of small and large vacuoles (Figure 1C) that stained with Oil Red O (ORO), the gold standard histochemical stain for identifying lipids (Figure 2A). Using ORO and image analysis to quantify steatosis (34), SMA iHeps showed a 10-fold increase in lipid accumulation compared with WT (Figure 2B). Mean ORO staining intensity per 50 cells in each line is presented in Supplemental Figure 5A. Normalization of mean ORO staining intensity to cell number is presented in Supplemental Figure 5C. Lipid accumulation was similar across mild (SMA3) and severe (SMA1) clinical phenotypes, which showed that lipid accumulation is hepatocyte intrinsic and present across a range of untreated SMA severities.

Figure 1 Day 24 SMA iHeps showed larger vacuoles. (A) Protein quantification of SMN expression between day 24 WT and SMA iHeps by Western blot, with β-actin as the housekeeping protein for normalization for ImageJ analysis (B). Data are from 2 independent experiments, each with 3 biological replicates (WT n = 6, SMA1 n = 6, SMA3 n = 6). (C) Bright-field microscopy images of day 24 WT and SMA iHeps. Boxed portions represent zoomed-in segments of the original image to showcase vacuole enlargement more clearly. Scale bars: 50 μm and 25 μm (zoomed-in images). Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Figure 2 Day 24 SMA iHeps showed increased lipid accumulation. (A) Oil Red O (ORO) staining of day 24 WT and SMA iHeps and (B) ImageJ analysis. Hematoxylin stains nuclear components and ORO stains neutral triglycerides and lipids. Boxed portions represent zoomed-in segments of the original image to showcase ORO staining of triglycerides and lipids with more clarity. Scale bars: 50 μm and 25 μm (zoomed-in images). In B, the mean red intensity of 50 cells is presented. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments, each with 3 biological replicates (WT n = 9, SMA1 n = 9, SMA3 n = 9), and are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Distinct proteome changes are present in SMA iHeps. We next assessed protein pathways affected in SMA iHeps. For an overview of changes in the entire proteome in liver of SMA patients, SMA0–SMA3 and WT iHeps were subjected to quantitative proteome analysis. From the 657 proteins differentially expressed in at least one of the SMA phenotypes compared with WT, we identified 343 proteins that also exhibited trends correlating with disease severity. To understand their roles in the liver, we performed a STITCH and K-means clustering analysis, which identifies interaction networks between proteins and Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis to identify potential biological processes. The resulting 3 clusters of affected protein networks (Figure 3A) indicate processes related to mitochondrial pathways and lipid metabolism, Golgi and endoplasmic reticulum (ER) transport, and protein synthesis were all dysregulated in SMA iHeps (Supplemental Figures 6–12), with overall downregulation of proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), lipid metabolism, Golgi/ER–related transport, and upregulation of proteins involved in protein synthesis (Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 Proteomics analysis of day 24 WT and SMA iHeps. (A) Three hundred and forty-three proteins that showed significant differences in SMA patient–derived iHep cell lines compared with WT patient cell lines were analyzed for their interactions on the STRING database. Proteins in individual clusters were subjected to term enrichment analysis using the ShinyGO app (see Supplemental Methods). Cluster 1 (red), cluster 2 (green), and cluster 3 (blue) suggested that there were mitochondria-related processes, enrichment of Golgi apparatus– and ER-related processes, and henrichment of protein synthesis– and metabolism–related processes in the interaction network using the UniProt database (see Supplemental Methods). (B–D) Heatmap demonstration of significantly regulated proteins between SMA and WT iHeps, with proteins implicated in oxidative phosphorylation and lipid metabolism (cluster 1), Golgi vesicle transport (cluster 2), and protein translation (cluster 3) highlighted.

To further understand how mitochondrial dysfunction and lipid homeostasis may influence hepatic steatosis in SMA, we performed an in-depth analysis of dysregulated proteins related to mitochondrial processes and lipid homeostasis using GO methodology (Supplemental Figures 9 and 11). Top GO terms generated included “Mitochondrial ATP synthesis coupled proton transport,” “ATP biosynthetic process,” “Cholesterol metabolism,” and “Fatty acid metabolism” (Supplemental Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 11B). Fifty-four protein hits matched to the MitoCarta3.0 mitochondrial protein and pathway inventory (https://www.broadinstitute.org/mitocarta/ Accessed March 27, 2023.). Most strikingly, mitochondrial proteins involved in mitochondrial protein translation and ribosomal complex were found to be upregulated, whereas several ATP complex V subunits were downregulated (Figure 4A). Top mitochondrial pathways affected were “Metabolism,” “Small molecule transport,” “Mitochondrial central dogma,” “OXPHOS,” and “Mitochondrial signalling” (Supplemental Figure 10). In addition, specific proteins associated with lipid transport (APOA1) and fatty acid oxidation (ACAD11) were downregulated and positively correlated with increasing SMA severity. The converse was true for proteins associated with cholesterol synthesis (HMGCS1) and triglyceride accumulation (ACAT2), which were upregulated (Figure 4, B and C). These findings suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction and lipid metabolism may contribute to the observed SMA liver phenotype.

Figure 4 Proteins implicated in mitochondrial processes and lipid metabolism. Protein hits for (A) mitochondria and (B) lipid metabolism processes based on the UniProt database (see Supplemental Methods) were used to generate the heatmap. (C) Differentially expressed proteins between WT-, SMA3-, SMA2-, SMA1-, and SMA0-derived iHeps involved in fatty acid oxidation, lipid transport, triglyceride accumulation, and cholesterol metabolism, respectively. In the box-and-whisker plots, the line in the box represents the median, the bounds on box represent the interquartile range (IQR), and the whiskers represent 1.5 times IQR away from the bounds of the box (Q1 and Q3). Any points outside of the whiskers were considered outliers.

SMA iHeps show metabolic dysfunction. Since dysregulation of mitochondrial ATP synthesis was implicated as an important disease pathway in the SMA liver phenotype, we tested whether mitochondrial bioenergetics were compromised in SMA1 iHeps using mitochondrial respirometry (35). Mitochondrial oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of WT and SMA1 iHeps was tested using a Seahorse analyzer and showed impairment of mitochondrial bioenergetics in SMA iHeps across multiple indicators (Figure 5, A–G), including ATP-linked respiration (Figure 5C). We then performed cellular metabolic assays on WT and SMA iHeps and showed that SMA iHeps had reduced intracellular ATP (Figure 5H) and succinate dehydrogenase activity using an MTT assay (Figure 5I). Defective mitochondrial respiration and ATP production can lead to increased mitochondrial oxidative stress (36) and compromised mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) (37). SMA iHeps showed a decrease in MMP (Supplemental Figure 14) and an associated increase in mitochondrial ROS (mROS) production (Figure 5J). Mitochondria have an important role in buffering intracellular calcium, which is dysregulated in SMA astrocytes (38), SMA cardiomyocytes (39), SMA neurons (40), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, another motor neuron disease (41). However, we found no difference in intracellular calcium levels in SMA iHeps compared to WT (Figure 5K), suggesting that mitochondrial defects in SMA iHeps might not be mediated through calcium-dependent pathways (42). These findings show that multiple indicators of metabolic dysfunction are present in SMA iHeps.

Figure 5 Functional assays showing metabolic dysfunction in day 24 SMA iHeps. (A) Measurements of oxygen consumption rate (OCR) between WT and SMA type 1 (SMA1) iHeps (error bars = SEM; H9 n = 8, GM23720 n = 7, 1-33L n = 6, 1-53F n = 8). H9 and GM23720 are biological replicates for WT, and 1-33L and 1-53F are biological replicates for SMA1. Analysis of (B) basal respiration, (C) ATP-linked respiration, (D) proton leak, (E) maximal respiratory capacity, (F) non-mitochondrial respiration, and (G) mitochondrial reserve capacity. In B–G, WT n = 15, SMA1 n = 14. Cellular assays in day 24 iHeps measuring (H) intracellular ATP (WT n = 11, SMA1 n = 12, SMA3 n = 12, each with 3 biological replicates). One outlier from WT was removed using the ROUT test with a maximum FDR of 1%. Data are from 4 independent experiments. (I) Cellular metabolic activity by MTT assay. (J) Mitochondrial ROS levels by MitoSOX assay. In I and J, WT n = 9, SMA1 n = 9, SMA3 n = 9, each with 3 biological replicates; data are from 3 independent experiments. (K) Intracellular cytosolic calcium levels by Fluo-4 AM assay (WT n = 6, SMA1 n = 6, SMA3 n = 6, each with 3 biological replicates; data are from 2 independent experiments). In J and K, flow cytometry was performed to obtain MFI, where 10,000 events were recorded and viable cells were then gated. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–G) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H–K).

SMA iHeps show dysregulation of genes implicated in mitochondrial function, metabolism, and hepatic function, and critical proteins involved in mitochondrial electron transport chain and fatty acid oxidation. Since SMN regulates gene transcription (43), we evaluated the expression of genes related to the changes in proteome analysis initially generated (Figures 3 and 4). We hypothesized that genes relating to metabolism and hepatic function, previously identified, may also be affected (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Genes coding for proteins involved in mitochondrial OXPHOS — succinate dehydrogenase complex flavoprotein subunits A, B, and C (SDHA, SDHB, and SDHC, respectively; code for proteins in complex II), mitochondrial cytochrome c oxidase subunits I and II (MT-CO1 and MT-CO2, respectively; code for proteins in complex IV), and ATP synthase F0 subunit 6 and ATP synthase F1 subunit α (MT-ATP6 and ATP5A) — all showed reduced transcription in SMA iHeps, but this was not correlated to severity of SMA phenotype (Figure 6A). Lipid transport–related genes ALB and APOA1 showed reduced transcription, whereas APOE showed no change in SMA iHeps (Figure 6B). Lipid and cholesterol metabolism genes acyl-CoA thioesterase 1 (ACOT1) and 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase 1 (HMGCS1) showed reduced transcription, whereas stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD1), the rate-limiting enzyme that catalyses biosynthesis of monounsaturated fatty acids that serve as substrates for de novo lipogenesis (44), had increased transcription, while sterol regulatory element binding transcription factor 1 (SREBP1), which plays a key role in inducing lipogenesis in the liver, showed no change (Figure 6C). Fatty acid β-oxidation–related (FAO-related) genes carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A (CPT1A), carnitine palmitoyltransferase 2 (CPT2), acyl-CoA synthetase long chain family member 1 (ACSL1), acyl-CoA dehydrogenase medium chain (ACAD1), and hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase trifunctional multienzyme complex subunit α (HADHA) (44) showed reduced transcription (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Day 24 SMA iHeps show dysregulation of genes implicated in mitochondrial function and lipid metabolism. (A) RT-qPCR of mitochondrial OXPHOS-related genes. (B) RT-qPCR of lipid transport genes. For ALB, APOE, and APOA1, one outlier from SMA3 was removed using the ROUT test with a maximum FDR of 1%. (C) RT-qPCR of lipid and cholesterol synthesis pathway genes. (D) RT-qPCR of β-oxidation pathway genes. Data are from 3 to 4 independent experiments, each with 3 biological replicates. In A–D, unless specifically indicated that outliers were removed, analysis of data from 3 independent experiments included 9 samples (n = 9) each for WT, SMA3, and SMA1 conditions. Similarly for analysis of data from 4 independent experiments, n = 12 for each condition. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test and are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

SMA patients are prone to becoming hypoglycemic after fasting (45, 46), a finding thought to be associated with altered gluconeogenesis. In line with this, gluconeogenesis-related genes phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 2 (PCK2) and glucose-6-phosphatase catalytic subunit 1 (G6Pase) showed reduced transcription (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Day 24 SMA iHeps show dysregulation of genes implicated in gluconeogenesis and drug metabolism and critical proteins involved in mitochondrial electron transport chain and fatty acid oxidation. (A) RT-qPCR of gluconeogenesis pathway genes. For PCK2, one outlier from SMA1 was removed using the ROUT test with a maximum FDR of 1%. For G6Pase, one outlier from SMA3 and SMA1 was removed. (B) RT-qPCR of iHep function genes. (C) RT-qPCR of drug metabolism genes. For FMO1, one outlier from SMA1 was removed. In A–C, for all RT-qPCR, fold change results were derived using the comparative ΔΔCt method. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of critical proteins involved in mitochondrial electron transport chain (SDHB and MT-CO1) and fatty acid oxidation (HADHA), with correlation to SMN protein expression in day 24 SMA iHeps. MFI readings were obtained through the recording of 10,000 events followed by gating of the viable iHeps. In A–D, unless specifically indicated that outliers were removed, analysis of data from 3 independent experiments included 9 samples (n = 9) each for WT, SMA3, and SMA1 conditions. Similarly for analysis of data from 4 independent experiments, n = 12 for each condition. Data are presented as mean ± SD and were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Genes associated with hepatic function, including glycoprotein homeostasis (ASGR1, ASGR2) (47), clotting (F2), fibrosis and complement activation (SERPINA1) (48), and hemolysis (HP) (49) also showed reduced transcription (Figure 7B).

Finally, FMO1 and FMO3, which encode flavin-containing dimethylaniline monooxygenase-1 and -3, respectively, were analyzed, as these enzymes are the primary metabolizers of risdiplam, an approved therapeutic SMN splice modifier. FMO3 transcription was reduced, but FMO1 was unchanged (Figure 7C).

To evaluate concordance of hepatic protein expression with gene transcription and show changes in protein levels at an individual iHep cell level, expression of key proteins SDHB, MT-CO1, HADHA, and SMN in iHeps was analyzed using flow cytometry (Figure 7D). SDHB and MT-CO1 were specifically selected as important members of the electron transport chain and HADHA due to its critical role in FAO.

Concordant with reduced gene transcription, SDHB, MT-CO1, and HADHA all showed reduced expression in SMA iHeps, which associated with reduced SMN protein expression. Concordance of gene-protein expression was also noted for ATP5A and APOA1, key proteins involved in mitochondrial OXPHOS and lipid metabolism, which were hits from proteome analysis (Figure 4), were downregulated in their gene transcription (Figure 6, A and B).

These findings demonstrate that defects in SMA iHeps encompass perturbations in mRNA expression for genes involved in mitochondrial OXPHOS, lipid metabolism, gluconeogenesis, drug metabolism, and hepatic function, and dysregulated expression of key proteins at a single-cell level. These are similar in SMA1 and SMA3.

SMA phenotype can be rescued by SMN repletion in SMA1 iHeps. We hypothesized that primary defects in SMA liver were caused by hepatocyte SMN protein deficiency and performed CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing of endogenous SMN2 in an SMA1 iHep to study SMN-dependent effects without the confounding effect of the different genetic backgrounds of SMA patients. We converted c.840 T>C in exon 7 to engineer an SMN1-like gene that permanently restored functional SMN protein expression levels in the SMA1 iHeps (Supplemental Figure 15A) to WT levels when both SMN2 genes were edited to create isogenic WT clones, and to 50% of WT levels when only 1 SMN2 gene was edited to create isogenic carrier clones (Supplemental Figure 15B).

Intracellular vacuole phenotype (Figure 8A) and ORO staining (Figure 8, B and C) seen in SMA1 iHeps and isogenic carriers was completely rescued to WT levels by repletion of SMN protein levels and creation of isogenic WT iHeps (refer to Figure 1C for WT bright-field and Figure 2A for WT ORO staining images). Mean ORO staining intensity per 50 cells in each line is presented in Supplemental Figure 5B. Normalization of mean ORO staining intensity to cell number is presented in Supplemental Figure 5D. Intracellular ATP, MTT, MMP, and mROS levels were also rescued to near WT levels (Figure 9, A–E). Transcription of genes related to mitochondrial OXPHOS (Figure 10A), lipid transport (Figure 10B), lipid and cholesterol metabolism (Figure 10C), FAO (Figure 10D), gluconeogenesis (Figure 11A), hepatic function (Figure 11B), drug metabolism (Figure 11C), and expression of key proteins in mitochondrial electron chain transport and FAO, were also rescued with repletion of SMN protein to WT levels on an isogenic background (Figure 11D).

Figure 8 Rescue of lipid accumulation with SMN repletion in day 24 SMA type 1 iHeps. (A) Bright-field microscopy images of day 24 isogenic WT, isogenic carriers, and 1-38G (SMA1) iHeps. Scale bars: 50 μm. Boxed portions represent zoomed-in segments of the original image to showcase vacuole enlargement more clearly. (B) Oil Red O staining of day 24 isogenic WT, isogenic carriers, and 1-38G iHeps, showing decrease in lipid accumulation after repletion of SMN. Boxed portions represent zoomed-in segments of the original image to showcase oil red staining of triglycerides and lipids with more clarity. Scale bars: 50 μm and 25 μm (zoomed-in images). (C) The mean red intensity of 50 cells is presented. WT, isogenic (Iso) WT, and Iso carriers have 3 biological replicates each. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (WT n = 9, Iso. WT n = 9, Iso carriers n = 9, 1-38G n = 6). Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test and are presented as mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 9 Rescue of metabolic dysfunction with SMN repletion in day 24 SMA type 1 iHeps. (A–D) Cellular assays in day 24 iHeps. (A) intracellular ATP (WT n = 9, isogenic [Iso] WT n = 9, Iso carriers n = 9, 1-38G n = 4). (B) Cellular metabolic activity by MTT assay (WT n = 9, Iso. WT n = 9, Iso carriers n = 9, 1-38G n = 4). (C) Mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) by TMRM assay (WT n = 9, Iso WT n = 9, Iso carriers n = 9, 1-38G n = 6). (D) Mitochondrial ROS levels by MitoSOX assay (WT n = 9, Iso. WT n = 9, Iso carriers n = 9, 1-38G n = 5). Data in A–D are from 3 independent experiments. WT, Iso WT, and Iso arriers have 3 biological replicates each. (E) Intracellular cytosolic calcium levels by Fluo-4 AM assay. Data are from 2 independent experiments (WT n = 6, Iso. WT n = 6, Iso carriers n = 6, 1-38G n = 4). In C–E, MFIs for TMRM, MitoSOX, and Fluo-4 AM assays were obtained using flow cytometry, where 10,000 events were recorded, and the viable cells were then gated. In A–E, all results were quantified as a percentage relative to the mean of the WTs. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test and are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 10 Rescue of genes implicated in mitochondrial function and lipid metabolism with SMN repletion in day 24 SMA type 1 iHeps. (A) RT-qPCR of mitochondrial OXPHOS-related genes. (B) RT-qPCR of lipid transport genes. For ALB, one outlier from 1-38G was removed using the ROUT test with a maximum FDR of 1%. For APOA1, 2 outliers from isogenic (Iso) carriers and 1 outlier from Iso WT was removed. (C) RT-qPCR of lipid and cholesterol synthesis pathway genes. For SREBP1, one outlier from Iso carriers was removed. (D) RT-qPCR of fatty acid β-oxidation pathway genes. For CPT2, one outlier from Iso. WT was removed. In A–D, data are from 3 to 4 independent experiments. Unless specifically indicated that outliers were removed, analysis of data from 3 independent experiments included 9 samples (n = 9) each for WT, Iso WT, and Iso carrier conditions. Similarly for analysis of data from 4 independent experiments, n = 12 for each condition. For 1-38G, n ≥ 4 for all experiments. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test and are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 11 Rescue of genes implicated in gluconeogenesis and drug metabolism and critical proteins involved in mitochondrial electron transport chain and fatty acid oxidation with SMN repletion in day 24 SMA type 1 iHeps. (A) RT-qPCR of gluconeogenesis pathway genes. For G6Pase, one outlier from isogenic (Iso) carrier and 1 outlier from 1-38G was removed using the ROUT test with a maximum FDR of 1%. (B) RT-qPCR of iHep function genes. For ASGR2, one outlier from 1-38G was removed. For F2, one outlier from Iso WT was removed. For SERPINA1, one outlier from 1-38G was removed. (C) RT-qPCR of drug metabolism genes. For FMO3, one outlier from Iso carriers was removed. (A–C) For all RT-qPCR, fold change results were derived using the comparative ΔΔCt method. Data are from 3 to 4 independent experiments. Unless specifically indicated that outliers were removed, analysis of data from 3 independent experiments included 9 samples (n = 9) each for WT, Iso WT, and Iso carrier conditions. Similarly for analysis of data from 4 independent experiments, n = 12 for each condition. For 1-38G, n ≥ 4 for all experiments. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of critical proteins involved in mitochondrial electron transport chain (SDHB and MT-CO1) and fatty acid oxidation (HADHA) with correlation to SMN protein expression. MFI was obtained by recording 10,000 events and viable iHeps were then gated for. Data are from 2 to 3 independent experiments. Analysis of data from 2 independent experiments included 9 samples (n = 6) each for WT, Iso WT, and Iso carrier conditions. Similarly for analysis of data from 3 independent experiments, n = 9 for each condition. For 1-38G, n ≥ 4 for all experiments. In A–D, data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test and are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Partial rescue of SMN protein expression in isogenic carriers did not rescue steatosis in iHeps nor did it rescue most genes with dysregulated transcription in SMA1, suggesting that presence of only 1 SMN1-like gene cannot fully compensate for the SMA1 phenotype. This may support a “threshold” model in which cells and tissues have differential requirements for SMN and corresponding susceptibilities to SMN depletion (14).

These specific SMN repletion and rescue findings confirm that the described cellular defects are caused by a hepatocyte-aintrinsic deficiency in SMN.