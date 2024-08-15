SLC44A2 regulates vascular smooth muscle cell phenotypic switching and aortic aneurysm

Increased SLC44A2 in VSMCs is associated with aortic aneurysm. To identify the candidate genes potentially related to VSMC phenotypic switching in aortic aneurysm, we initially analyzed 2 data sets, VSMC phenotype–related genes (11) and differentially expressed markers for VSMCs (12), to screen for critical genes that are both involved in VSMC phenotypic switching and highly expressed in VSMCs. Next, using the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database, we gathered differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in human aortic aneurysm (GSE47472) and DEGs in VSMCs niched in mouse aortic aneurysm (GSE186865) to uncover aortic aneurysm–relevant transcriptional signatures. As shown by Venn diagram, SLC44A2, UCHL1, DKK3, ANXA3, and CRYAB were overlapped from the aforementioned 4 data sets and emerged as main candidate genes linking VSMC phenotypic switching to aortic aneurysm (Figure 1A). We then detected these 5 genes in primary mouse aortic smooth muscle cells (MASMCs) from the whole aortas of saline-infused mice or angiotensin II–infused (Ang II–infused) aortic aneurysm mouse models via quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), and found that SLC44A2 was the most abundant and increased with the highest fold change in MASMCs from Ang II–infused apolipoprotein E–knockout (Apoe–/–) mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173690DS1). Consistent results were also observed in MASMCs isolated from the whole abdominal aortas (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Taken together, these results directed our focus toward the functional role of SLC44A2 in aortic aneurysm.

Figure 1 Aortic SLC44A2 expression is elevated in aortic aneurysm. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap between VSMC phenotype–related genes, differentially expressed markers for VSMCs, DEGs in human aortic aneurysm (GSE47472), and DEGs in VSMCs niched in mouse aortic aneurysm (GSE186865). (B) MASMCs were isolated from the whole abdominal aortas of saline- or Ang II–infused mice. The mRNA levels of Slc44a2, Uchl1, Dkk3, Anxa3, and Cryab were detected by qRT-PCR. n = 5. (C) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) visualization of single cells from abdominal aortic tissue of mice (GSE152583). Cells were partitioned into 8 major lineages: vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), fibroblasts (Fibro), endothelial cells (EC), macrophages (MΦ), T cells (T), B cells (B), erythrocytes (Eryth), and dendritic cells (DC). (D) Slc44a2 expression among distinct cellular populations. (E and F) Apoe–/– mice were infused with saline or Ang II for 28 days. (E) Immunofluorescent staining for SLC44A2 (red), ACTA2 (white), and staining with DAPI (blue) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Elastic fibers are green (autofluorescence). Arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. IgG was used as the isotype control. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 5. (F) Slc44a2 mRNA level in aorta. n = 5. (G) Western blot analysis of SLC44A2 expression in the aorta from non-AAA groups and AAA patients. n = 6. (H) SLC44A2 mRNA level in the aorta from non-AAA groups and AAA patients. n = 6. (I) Immunofluorescent staining for SLC44A2 (red), ACTA2 (green), and staining with DAPI (blue) in the aortic media of non-AAA groups and AAA patients. IgG was used as the isotype control. L, lumen. Scale bars: 40 μm. n = 6. Differences were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, F, and H), Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E), Welch’s t test (G), or Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test (I).

To generate a vista of SLC44A2 abundance among cell lineages niched within the vascular wall, we reanalyzed a single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data set of murine abdominal aortas (12). After applying integrative cell clustering analysis, results were visualized as a uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot (Figure 1C). Screening across 8 major lineages demonstrated predominant SLC44A2 accumulation in VSMCs (Figure 1D). Meanwhile, immunostaining of suprarenal abdominal aortas showed an elevation of SLC44A2 expression in Ang II–infused mice, which coincided with reduced ACTA2 expression, an indicator of medial degeneration (Figure 1E). The SLC44A2 mRNA level was also elevated in aortas from Ang II–infused mice (Figure 1F). Importantly, we further verified that SLC44A2 protein and mRNA levels were significantly increased in patients with abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) (Figure 1, G and H), with immunostaining indicating higher SLC44A2 levels in the media layer of human AAA aortas compared with controls (Figure 1I). In vitro, SLC44A2 was increased after Ang II treatment in human aortic smooth muscle cells (HASMCs) at 6 hours and reached a peak at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 1C). These results suggest that upregulation of SLC44A2 in VSMCs may be involved in the progression of aortic aneurysm.

SLC44A2 modulates VSMC phenotypic switching. VSMCs demonstrate marked phenotypic modulation, ranging from a contractile state in quiescent mature arteries to a proliferative and synthetic state in aortic aneurysm. To investigate the role of elevated SLC44A2 in VSMC phenotypic switching, we first tried to assess VSMC phenotype by SLC44A2 knockdown. However, SLC44A2 silencing led to a further increase in VSMC synthetic markers (OPN and KLF4) induced by Ang II and repressed contractile markers (ACTA2 and TAGLN) (Figure 2A). Cell-embedded collagen gel contraction assay showed that SLC44A2 knockdown reduced HASMC contractility (Figure 2B). Ang II–induced matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) activation was further enhanced by SLC44A2 knockdown, as shown by in situ zymography (Figure 2C) and gel zymography (Figure 2D). Conversely, SLC44A2 overexpression could ameliorate Ang II–induced VSMC phenotypic switching (Figure 2E). HASMCs with SLC44A2 overexpression exhibited higher contractile capacity (Figure 2F) and a reduction in MMP activities (Figure 2, G and H). These findings suggest that increased SLC44A2, as a compensatory mechanism, during aortic aneurysm progression may play a protective role in maintaining the contractile phenotype of VSMCs.

Figure 2 SLC44A2 maintains the contractile phenotype of VSMCs. (A–D) HASMCs were transfected with siRNA against SLC44A2 (siSLC44A2) or negative control (siNC), and then treated with Ang II (1 μM, 24 hours). (A) The synthetic and contractile markers were detected by Western blotting. n = 5. (B) Contraction of HASMCs grown in collagen discs was assessed and quantified by gel area. Scale bars: 5 mm. n = 5. (C) Immunofluorescence images of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin) in HASMCs. MMP activity was quantified by immunofluorescence intensity. RFU, relative fluorescence units. Scale bars: 40 μm. n = 5. (D) The activity of MMP2 and MMP9 in culture medium was measured by gel zymography. n = 6. (E–H) HASMCs were infected with lentivirus containing empty vector or SLC44A2-encoding plasmids to overexpress SLC44A2 (SLC44A2OE), and then treated with Ang II (1 μM, 24 hours). (E) The synthetic and contractile markers were detected by Western blotting. n = 5. (F) Contraction of HASMCs grown in collagen discs was assessed and quantified by gel area. Scale bars: 5 mm. n = 5. (G) Immunofluorescence images of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin) in HASMCs. MMP activity was quantified by immunofluorescence intensity. Scale bars: 40 μm. n = 5. (H) The activity of MMP2 and MMP9 in culture medium was measured by gel zymography. n = 6. Differences were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A, C, E, G, and H), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and F), or Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D).

To further elucidate the role of SLC44A2 in VSMC phenotypic switching, we reintroduced SLC44A2 in SLC44A2-knockdown HASMCs. The result showed that SLC44A2 reexpression reversed the increase in synthetic markers and decreased contractile markers induced by SLC44A2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 2A). Meanwhile, SLC44A2 overexpression mitigated the aggravated MMP activity caused by SLC44A2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 2B). These results suggested that overexpression of SLC44A2 can counterbalance the effects of its knockdown, thereby rescuing VSMCs from phenotypic switching. Next, we isolated primary MASMCs from WT and Slc44a2KO mice to evaluate the effect of SLC44A2 on phenotypic switching in mouse-derived cells. Compared with WT MASMCs, Slc44a2KO mouse–derived MASMCs exhibited higher synthetic marker and lower contractile marker expression upon Ang II stimulation, which was reversed by SLC44A2 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 2C). Additionally, SLC44A2 overexpression in WT MASMCs could alleviate Ang II–induced VSMC phenotypic switching (Supplemental Figure 2D). These results demonstrate the vital function of SLC44A2 in preserving the contractile phenotype of VSMCs.

VSMC-specific SLC44A2 overexpression ameliorates Ang II–induced aortic aneurysm. To delineate the function of SLC44A2 in VSMCs during aortic aneurysm, Apoe–/– TaglnCre/+ mice were intravenously injected with lentivirus carrying empty vector (Lenti-Vector) or SLC44A2 overexpression plasmid (Lenti-Slc44a2) containing 2 loxP sites that can be recognized by Cre recombinase in VSMCs, facilitating SLC44A2 transcription (Figure 3A). SLC44A2 overexpression in the tunica media was verified by immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 3A). Body weight remained consistent across all groups (Supplemental Figure 3B), and blood pressure increased similarly upon Ang II infusion in both Lenti-Vector and Lenti-Slc44a2 mice (Figure 3B). Strikingly, SLC44A2 overexpression in VSMCs blunted aortic aneurysm incidence induced by Ang II (Figure 3C). In the presence of Ang II, mice developed aortic dilations and aneurysms, which was mitigated in Lenti-Slc44a2 mice (Figure 3D). The aortic rupture rate in Lenti-Vector mice was 27.27%, while it was 9.09% in Lenti-Slc44a2 mice after Ang II infusion (Supplemental Figure 3C). To quantify the dilation of aortic aneurysm, we performed ultrasound imaging every 14 days to follow the changes in aortic diameter. Compared with the Lenti-Vector group, SLC44A2 overexpression inhibited aortic enlargement at 14 days and 28 days after infusion of Ang II (Supplemental Figure 3D and Figure 3E). Elastin damage is preferentially associated with progressive aortic dilatation. Notably, electron microscopic analysis revealed that the severe disruption of elastin fibers typically induced by Ang II was substantially mitigated in the aortas of Lenti-Slc44a2 mice (Figure 3F). Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining indicated alleviated aortic dilatation in Lenti-Slc44a2 mice in response to Ang II. Concomitantly, elastic Verhoeff–Van Gieson (EVG) staining of aortic sections from Lenti-Slc44a2 mice showed reduced media degeneration (Figure 3G). An association of increased MMP activity with aortic aneurysm is well documented, where MMP promotes matrix degradation and impairs the integrity of the arterial wall. MMP activities, assessed by in situ zymography, were decreased in Lenti-Slc44a2 mice after Ang II treatment (Figure 3H). The suprarenal abdominal aorta from Ang II–infused mice displayed reduced expression of a contractile marker (ACTA2) and elevated expression of a synthetic marker (OPN) in VSMCs, indicating VSMC dedifferentiation. In contrast, this dedifferentiation was inhibited in Lenti-Slc44a2 mice (Figure 3I). qRT-PCR assay also indicated that SLC44A2 overexpression restored contractile transcript levels and inhibited synthetic markers in aortas from Ang II–infused mice (Supplemental Figure 3E). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that SLC44A2 suppresses Ang II–induced medial degeneration and restores the integrity of the arterial wall, thus protecting against aortic aneurysm.

Figure 3 VSMC overexpression of SLC44A2 moderates aortic aneurysm in Ang II–infused Apoe–/– mice. (A) Eight-week-old male Apoe–/– TaglnCre/+ mice were intravenously injected with lentivirus containing control vector or the reverse Slc44a2 sequence with 2 loxP sites. After 2 weeks, osmotic pumps were implanted subcutaneously to infuse saline or Ang II (1,000 ng/kg/min) for 28 days. (B) The systolic blood pressure at 0, 7, 14, 21, and 28 days after osmotic pump implantation. n = 8–11. NS, no significance. (C) The incidence of aortic aneurysm in Ang II–infused mice. n = 11. (D) Representative morphology of aortas from saline- or Ang II–infused mice. Scale bars: 5 mm. n = 11. (E) Ultrasound images and inner diameter quantification of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. n = 8–11. (F) Electron microscopic images of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Red arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. El, elastin; Nu, nucleus. Scale bars: 5 μm. n = 3. (G) Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and elastic Verhoeff–Van Gieson (EVG) staining of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Red arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. n = 6. (H) Immunofluorescence images of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin, green) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 6. (I) Immunofluorescent staining for OPN (red), ACTA2 (green), and staining with DAPI (blue) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 6. Differences were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with mixed effects followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B), Fisher’s exact test (C), Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test (E and H), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test or Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test (I).

VSMC-specific SLC44A2 deficiency aggravates the development of Ang II–induced aortic aneurysm. Besides gain-of-function, a loss-of-function approach was undertaken using mice lacking SLC44A2 in VSMCs (Slc44a2SMKO) (Figure 4A). Successful ablation of SLC44A2 was demonstrated by SLC44A2 detection via Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 4A). Body weight and systolic blood pressure were comparable between the Slc44a2WT and Slc44a2SMKO groups (Supplemental Figure 4B and Figure 4B). As expected, aortic aneurysm incidence was much higher in Ang II–infused Slc44a2SMKO mice (Figure 4C). SLC44A2-deficient mice were susceptible to aortic dilation and exhibited severe aneurysm (Figure 4D). The aortic rupture rate was 25% in Ang II–infused Slc44a2SMKO mice, while no ruptures were recorded in Slc44a2WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). In vivo ultrasound showed that Slc44a2SMKO mice exhibited larger maximal internal diameters than WT in response to Ang II (Figure 4E). Additionally, the suprarenal abdominal aortas of Slc44a2SMKO mice that received Ang II were characterized by more severe disruption of medial architecture, with prominent elastin degradation (Figure 4, F and G). Importantly, markedly enhanced MMP activities were seen in suprarenal abdominal aortas of Slc44a2SMKO mice (Figure 4H). Immunofluorescence, qRT-PCR, and Western blot analysis of aortic tissue from Slc44a2SMKO mice revealed a shift in VSMCs toward a synthetic phenotype (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These data substantiate that VSMC-specific SLC44A2 deficiency accelerates the development and severity of aortic aneurysm.

Figure 4 SLC44A2 knockout in VSMCs aggravates aortic aneurysm in Ang II–infused mice. (A) Eight- to 10-week-old male Slc44a2WT and Slc44a2SMKO mice were infused with saline or Ang II (1,000 ng/kg/min) for 28 days by osmotic pumps. (B) The systolic blood pressure of Slc44a2WT and Slc44a2SMKO mice at 0, 7, 14, 21, and 28 days after osmotic pump implantation. n = 11–20. NS, no significance. (C) The incidence of aortic aneurysm in Ang II–infused mice. n = 20. (D) Representative morphology of aortas from saline- or Ang II–infused mice. Scale bars: 5 mm. n = 11–20. (E) Ultrasound images and inner diameter quantification of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. n = 11–20. (F) Electron microscopic images of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Red arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. El, elastin; Nu, nucleus. Scale bars: 5 μm. n = 3. (G) H&E and EVG staining of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Red arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. n = 5. (H) Immunofluorescence images of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin, green) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 5. (I) Immunofluorescent staining for OPN (red), ACTA2 (green), and staining with DAPI (blue) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 6. Differences were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with mixed effects followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B), Fisher’s exact test (C), Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (E), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H and I).

Furthermore, we observed that the SLC44A2 deficiency induced VSMC phenotypic switching, evidenced by significantly reduced ACTA2 expression, increased OPN expression, and enhanced MMP activity, occurred 7 days after Ang II infusion, which is before the appearance of overt pathology (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). This suggested the compensatory effect of SLC44A2 on maintaining the contractile phenotype of VSMCs during the development of aortic aneurysm.

SLC44A2 preserves VSMC contractile phenotype through TGF-β/SMAD signaling via NRP1. To investigate the potential mechanisms underlying SLC44A2-related VSMC phenotypic switching, we performed coimmunoprecipitation assay combined with mass spectrometry to scan potential downstream effectors. We showed that SLC44A2 could interact with several proteins related to TGF-β signaling and displayed the most abundant interaction with NRP1 (Figure 5A). TGF-β signaling plays a vital role in VSMC reprogramming, where VSMC-specific ablation of TGF-β signaling in Apoe–/– mice drives aneurysm formation (13). Although the enhanced TGF-β level was observed in both patients and mice with aortic aneurysm, direct evidence shows that blocking TGF-β by neutralizing antibody accelerates the development of aortic pathology in an Ang II– or elastase-induced aortic aneurysm mouse model (14–16). And consistently, TGF-β overexpression by endovascular gene therapy stabilized existing aortic aneurysms in a xenotransplantation model (17). Emerging scRNA-seq analysis further supports the notion that the adaptive activation of TGF-β signaling in VSMCs accounts for maintaining aortic homeostasis and preventing aortic aneurysm (18).

Figure 5 SLC44A2 activates TGF-β signaling to maintain the VSMC contractile phenotype via NRP1. (A) Lysates from HASMCs were immunoprecipitated with anti-SLC44A2 antibody followed by mass spectrometry analysis to identify the proteins that interact with SLC44A2. The graph shows the TGF-β signaling–related proteins. iBAQ, intensity-based absolute quantification. (B) HASMCs were treated with Ang II (1 μM). Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-SLC44A2 antibody, and blotted with anti-NRP1 and anti-SLC44A2 antibodies. n = 5. (C) HASMCs were treated with Ang II. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-NRP1 antibody, and blotted with anti-SLC44A2 and anti-NRP1 antibodies. n = 4. (D) Apoe–/– TaglnCre/+ mice were intravenously injected with lentivirus containing control vector or Slc44a2. Osmotic pumps were then implanted subcutaneously to infuse saline or Ang II. The interaction of SLC44A2 with NRP1 (red dots marked by arrowheads) in suprarenal abdominal aorta was detected by proximity ligation assay (PLA). Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 5. (E–J) HASMCs were infected with lentivirus containing empty vector or SLC44A2-encoding plasmids with or without siNRP1 transfection, and then treated with Ang II. (E) The TGF-β levels in culture medium was measured by ELISA. n = 5. (F) The levels of p-SMAD2 and p-SMAD3 were detected by Western blotting. n = 4. (G) The levels of VSMC synthetic and contractile markers were detected by Western blotting. n = 5. (H) Contraction of HASMCs grown in collagen discs was assessed and quantified by gel area. Scale bars: 5 mm. n = 5. (I) The activity of MMP2 and MMP9 in culture medium was measured by gel zymography. n = 6. (J) Immunofluorescence images of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin) in HASMCs. MMP activity was quantified by immunofluorescence intensity. Scale bars: 40 μm. n = 5. Differences were analyzed by Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test (D and I), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E, H, and J), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test or Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test (G).

We next assessed the effect of SLC44A2-NRP1 interactions on TGF-β signaling. Coimmunoprecipitation assay demonstrated the interaction of SLC44A2 with NRP1 in HASMCs and Ang II stimulation enhanced their association (Figure 5, B and C). Proximity ligation assay (PLA) reveals close association of proteins (<40 nm), and foci of SLC44A2-NRP1 signals were increased within the vascular media of Ang II–treated Apoe–/– mice. The affinity of SLC44A2 for NRP1 was further increased in the Lenti-Slc44a2 group (Figure 5D). Given NRP1’s role in the activation of the inactive latent form of TGF-β that is bound to latency-associated peptide (LAP-TGF-β) (19), we explored whether SLC44A2 participates in the regulation of TGF-β signaling by detecting the TGF-β level in the medium of HASMCs. Indeed, SLC44A2 overexpression could further increase the TGF-β concentration (Supplemental Figure 6A) and the level of p-SMAD2/3 upon Ang II treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B). The nuclear translocation of SMAD2 was increased by SLC44A2 overexpression in Ang II–treated HASMCs (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). The elevated serum TGF-β concentration and p-SMAD2 were further confirmed in Ang II–infused Apoe–/– mice by Lenti-Slc44A2 infection (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Inversely, SLC44A2 knockdown inhibited the elevated TGF-β level and p-SMAD2/3 triggered by Ang II (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

To further verify the notion that the positive effect of SLC44A2 on TGF-β activation is dependent on NRP1, we silenced NRP1 and assessed the consequences caused by SLC44A2 overexpression. The result showed that NRP1 knockdown inhibited SLC44A2-mediated increases in TGF-β and SMAD2/3 phosphorylation (Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, SLC44A2 overexpression reduced the elevated synthetic markers and restored the reduced contractile markers induced by Ang II, the effect of which was abolished by NRP1 knockdown (Figure 5G). The enhanced contractility of VSMCs by SLC44A2 overexpression was also nullified after NRP1 silencing (Figure 5H). Gel zymography and in situ zymography assay showed that NRP1 knockdown eliminated the protective effect of SLC44A2 overexpression against increased MMP activities triggered by Ang II (Figure 5, I and J). Collectively, these results demonstrate that the prevention of VSMC phenotypic switching by SLC44A2 is NRP1 dependent.

VSMC contractile phenotype depends on the SLC44A2-NRP1-ITGB3 complex. To better understand the underlying molecular mechanism, we constructed plasmids of His-tagged WT-NRP1 (NRP1WT) and CUB-, b1/b2-, or MAM-domain-deleted NRP1 (NRP1ΔCUB, NRP1Δb1/b2, or NRP1ΔMAM). These plasmids were cotransfected with plasmids of HA-tagged WT SLC44A2 in HEK293 cells, and coimmunoprecipitation assay showed that NRP1 MAM domain deletion inhibited the interaction of SLC44A2 with NRP1 (Figure 6A). Meanwhile, we found that deletion of residues 505–659 in SLC44A2 limited the interaction of SLC44A2 with NRP1 (Figure 6B). These results suggest that the MAM domain of NRP1 and residues 505–659 of SLC44A2 mediate their association. Then, we expressed WT SLC44A2 or 3 mutants of SLC44A2 with 3 different peptides deleted in Slc44a2KO MASMCs to detect the TGF-β level. Strikingly, deletion of residues 55–232 or 505–659 decreased the TGF-β concentration (Figure 6C), suggesting a latent molecular mechanism for TGF-β activation. The arginine 154 (R154) in residues 55–232 of SLC44A2 is crucial for its binding to ITGB3 (20), a protein known to facilitate the cleavage of LAP, thereby activating latent TGF-β (21). In addition, ITGB3 is highly expressed in blood vessels (22). We speculated that residues 55–232 of SLC44A2 are essential for binding ITGB3 to mediate TGF-β activation. The binding of ITGB3 to SLC44A2 was confirmed by coimmunoprecipitation assay (Supplemental Figure 7A), and the high-affinity binding between SLC44A2 and ITGB3 was observed in the vascular media of Ang II–infused Apoe–/– mice by PLA (Figure 6D). Meanwhile, the deletion of residues 55–232 disrupted the association between SLC44A2 and ITGB3 (Figure 6E). SLC44A2 is able to recognize and bind to chaperones containing the VWF-A domain (7, 23). We showed that deletion of the VWF-A domain of ITGB3 inhibited the interaction between SLC44A2 and ITGB3 (Supplemental Figure 7B). Furthermore, SLC44A2 deficiency in VSMCs disrupted the interaction between NRP1 and ITGB3 in the suprarenal abdominal aorta infused with Ang II for 3, 7, and 28 days (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). In vitro experiments consistently showed that SLC44A2 knockdown inhibited the interaction between NRP1 and ITGB3 (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 7E), suggesting that SLC44A2 acts as a scaffold protein, binding both ITGB3 and NRP1. This was validated by GST pull-down assay using GST-tagged SLC44A2 and lysates from HASMCs and MASMCs, confirming SLC44A2 interacts with NRP1 and ITGB3 in vitro (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 6 SLC44A2 mediates the activation of TGF-β by interacting with NRP1 and ITGB3. (A) HEK293 cells were transfected with SLC44A2WT and plasmids encoding NRP1WT, NRP1ΔCUB, NRP1Δb1/b2, and NRP1ΔMAM. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-HA antibody, and blotted with anti-His and anti-HA antibodies. n = 3. (B) HEK293 cells were transfected with NRP1WT and plasmids encoding SLC44A2WT, SLC44A2Δ55–232, SLC44A2Δ254–480, or SLC44A2Δ505–659. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-His antibody, and blotted with anti-His and anti-HA antibodies. n = 3. (C) MASMCs from Slc44a2KO mice were infected with lentivirus containing empty vector or SLC44A2-encoding plasmids. The TGF-β level in culture medium was measured by ELISA. n = 5. (D) The interaction of SLC44A2 with ITGB3 in suprarenal abdominal aorta from Apoe–/– mice was detected by PLA. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 3. (E) HEK293 cells were transfected with ITGB3WT and plasmids encoding SLC44A2WT, SLC44A2Δ55–232, SLC44A2Δ254–480, or SLC44A2Δ505–659. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG antibody, and blotted with anti-FLAG and anti-HA antibodies. n = 3. (F) The interaction of NRP1 with ITGB3 in suprarenal abdominal aortas from Slc44a2WT and Slc44a2SMKO mice was detected by PLA. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 5. (G) The interaction of NRP1 with ITGB3 was detected in siSLC44A2-transfected HASMCs by PLA. Scale bars: 20 μm. n = 3. (H–K) HASMCs were infected with lentivirus containing empty vector or SLC44A2-encoding plasmids with or without siITGB3 transfection, and then treated with Ang II. (H) The TGF-β level in culture medium was measured by ELISA. n = 5. (I) p-SMAD2 and p-SMAD3 levels were detected by Western blotting. n = 3. (J) Immunofluorescence images and quantification of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin). Scale bars: 40 μm. n = 5. (K) VSMC synthetic and contractile markers were detected by qRT-PCR. n = 5. Differences were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, H, J, and K).

To further substantiate our findings, we assessed the TGF-β/SMAD signaling after ITGB3 silencing. We found that ITGB3 knockdown abolished the effect of the SLC44A2 overexpression–induced increase in medium TGF-β concentration and p-SMAD2/3 level under Ang II treatment (Figure 6, H and I). Meanwhile, the suppression of MMP activities and the inhibition of phenotypic switching caused by SLC44A2 overexpression were nullified after ITGB3 knockdown (Figure 6, J and K). To confirm the dependence of SLC44A2’s effect on TGF-β, we employed a TGF-β–neutralizing antibody. It showed that blocking TGF-β reversed the protective effects of SLC44A2 on MMP activation and VSMC phenotypic switching upon Ang II treatment (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). These data collectively demonstrate the crucial role of SLC44A2 in maintaining VSMCs’ contractile phenotype by interacting with NRP1 and ITGB3 to activate TGF-β signaling.

RUNX1 regulates SLC44A2 transcription. To unravel the molecular basis of SLC44A2 upregulation in aortic aneurysm, we integrated the prediction of SLC44A2 promoter–binding transcription factors with digital gene expression (DGE) analysis of aortic RNAs from human and murine aortic aneurysm samples. RUNX1 was selected by inter-section analysis on recruited mRNA expression profiles (GSE17901, GSE51229, and GSE7084) and identified as a core regulator of SLC44A2 (Figure 7A). Treatment of HASMCs with RUNX1 siRNA resulted in a significant decrease in SLC44A2 levels (Figure 7B), Notably, the RUNX1 level was elevated in aortic samples from patients with AAA (Figure 7, C and D). Luciferase assays showed that RUNX1-dependent SLC44A2 activation was maintained upon transfection with luciferase vector containing the –500 bp to +100 bp sequence of the SLC44A2 promoter (Figure 7E). Mutations in the predicted binding sites (–252 bp to –242 bp) completely abrogated the effect of RUNX1 on SLC44A2 promoter activation, indicating this region’s significance in transcription induction by RUNX1 (Figure 7E). Taken together, these results show that upregulation of RUNX1 in VSMCs accounts for the induction of SLC44A2 during aortic aneurysm.

Figure 7 The transcription of SLC44A2 is regulated by RUNX1. (A) Prediction of SLC44A2 promoter–binding transcription factors by JASPAR (https://jaspar.elixir.no/) and with the upstream 2,000 bp to downstream 100 bp region of SLC44A2 gene transcription initiation site set as the promoter region. Venn diagram of DEGs in murine (GSE17901 and GSE51229) and human (GSE7084) aortic aneurysm samples relative to normal controls from the NCBI GEO database. AA, aortic aneurysm; PPE, porcine pancreatic elastase. (B) HASMCs were transfected with siRUNX1 or siNC, and then treated with Ang II (1 μM, 24 hours). The levels of SLC44A2 and RUNX1 were detected by Western blotting. n = 5. (C) Western blot analysis of RUNX1 in the aortas of non-AAA and AAA individuals. n = 6. (D) RUNX1 mRNA level in the aortas of non-AAA and AAA individuals was detected by qRT-PCR. n = 6. (E) Relative luciferase activity in HEK293 cells transfected with luciferase reporter constructs containing SLC44A2 promoter truncations or its mutants along with pRL-TK (internal control plasmid) followed by transfection with RUNX1-encoding plasmid. n = 5. Differences were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and D), or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test or Welch’s t test (E).

To validate RUNX1’s binding to the SLC44A2 promoter, we performed EMSA assays using nuclear extracts from HASMCs and synthesized biotin-labeled oligonucleotides encompassing RUNX1 binding sites on the SLC44A2 promoter. The observed protein binding (lane 2) was competed out by unlabeled probe (lane 3), and the binding signal was blocked by RUNX1 antibody (lane 4), but not by control IgG (lane 5) (Supplemental Figure 9A). ChIP assay was performed to pull down RUNX1 and followed by qRT-PCR to amplify sequences containing the RUNX1 binding site from –252 to –242 (CAGCCTCAATA) in HASMCs. The result showed the binding of RUNX1 to the SLC44A2 promoter sequence under physiological conditions, which was enhanced by Ang II treatment (Supplemental Figure 9B). Notably, RUNX1 overexpression further promoted the binding of RUNX1 to the SLC44A2 promoter sequence (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, Western blot analysis showed that overexpressing RUNX1 significantly enhanced SLC44A2 expression in HASMCs (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Parallel results were obtained in MASMCs by EMSA, ChIP, and Western blot assay (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F). These results provide evidence that RUNX1 directly binds to the SLC44A2 promoter to regulate its expression both in MASMCs and HASMCs.

LEN may act as an effective activator of RUNX1 to enhance SLC44A2 expression, inhibiting VSMC phenotypic switching. We next investigated the role of RUNX1 in regulating VSMC phenotypic switching. As shown in Supplemental Figure 10, A–D, RUNX1 knockdown exacerbated Ang II–induced VSMC phenotypic switching, but this was prevented in RUNX1-overexpressing VSMCs. LEN, which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in multiple myeloma and striking activity in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), can upregulate RUNX1 in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (24). Since SLC44A2 transcription is modulated by RUNX1, we next evaluated the effect of LEN on VSMC phenotypic switching. We observed that both RUNX1 and SLC44A2 levels began to increase modestly following stimulation with 5 μM LEN and reached sustainable higher levels at concentrations of 10–40 μM (Supplemental Figure 11A). Consistent with expectations, LEN upregulated SLC44A2 expression upon Ang II treatment (Supplemental Figure 11B). Notably, LEN-induced SLC44A2 expression was negated by RUNX1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 11C), indicating that RUNX1 may be one of the major factors involved in LEN’s effect on SLC44A2 expression.

LEN treatment significantly alleviated Ang II–induced MMP activation and contractile phenotype loss, the effects of which were normalized by SLC44A2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F). Meanwhile, LEN-promoted TGF-β secretion was blunted by SLC44A2 silencing (Supplemental Figure 11G). These results together suggest that LEN inhibits VSMC phenotypic switching through inducing SLC44A2 expression.

Supplementation with LEN suppresses aortic aneurysm initiation. To assess LEN’s in vivo efficacy, we administered LEN daily for 28 days in the aortic aneurysm model induced by Ang II infusion (Figure 8A). LEN did not overtly affect body weight (Supplemental Figure 12A) and systolic blood pressure (Supplemental Figure 12B). As reported, the most common adverse reactions of LEN at high doses are hematological adverse reactions, including neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anemia (25). Therefore, we examined the effects of LEN on in vivo hematopoiesis. Administration of LEN did not induce myelosuppression (Supplemental Table 2), consistent with prior work showing that LEN does not cause a decline in peripheral blood counts in WT mice (26). Additionally, LEN showed no side effects on metabolic parameters and hepatorenal function (Supplemental Table 3). Compared with the vehicle group, LEN-treated mice exhibited lower aortic aneurysm incidence after Ang II infusion (Figure 8B), along with attenuated aortic dilation (Figure 8C). The aortic rupture rate in the vehicle group was 27.27%, while it was 9.09% in LEN-treated mice after Ang II infusion (Supplemental Figure 12C). Diameters of the suprarenal abdominal aorta were progressively increased after Ang II infusion, whereas LEN treatment inhibited their enlargement (Figure 8D). Accordingly, transmural medial breaks were improved in LEN-treated groups (Figure 8, E and F), concomitant with the reduced MMP activities and the mitigated VSMC dedifferentiation in aortic tissues (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 12D). Of note, costaining of ACTA2 and SLC44A2 showed a significantly upregulated SLC44A2 level in the media layer after LEN administration (Supplemental Figure 12E). PLA signals for SLC44A2-NRP1-ITGB3 association were increased after LEN administration (Supplemental Figure 12, F and G). Moreover, we observed elevated serum TGF-β levels and increased aortic SMAD2 phosphorylation under LEN treatment (Supplemental Figure 12, H and I). Taken together, these data demonstrate that LEN activates TGF-β/SMAD signaling via SLC44A2 to prevent aortic aneurysm.

Figure 8 Administration of LEN relieves aortic aneurysm in mice. (A) Eight- to 10-week-old male Apoe–/– mice were implanted subcutaneously with osmotic pumps to infuse saline or Ang II (1,000 ng/kg/min) with or without intragastric administration of LEN (20 mg/kg/day) for 28 days. (B) The incidence of aortic aneurysm in Ang II–infused Apoe–/– mice administered vehicle or LEN. n = 11. (C) Representative morphology of aortas from Ang II–infused Apoe–/– mice administered vehicle or LEN. Scale bars: 5 mm. n = 11. (D) Ultrasound images and inner diameter quantification of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. n = 9–11. (E) Electron microscopic images of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Red arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. El, elastin; Nu, nucleus. Scale bars: 5 μm. n = 3. (F) H&E and EVG staining of the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Red arrowheads indicate elastin breaks. n = 5. (G) Immunofluorescence images of in situ zymography (DQ gelatin, green) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 5. (H) Immunofluorescent staining for OPN (red), ACTA2 (green), and staining with DAPI (blue) in the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 5. Differences were analyzed by Fisher’s exact test (B), Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tamhane’s T2 multiple-comparison test (D and G), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H).

Finally, to verify the specific mechanism of LEN in vivo, we administered LEN to Ang II–infused Slc44a2SMKO mice. The results showed that the protective effect of LEN was totally abolished by SLC44A2 deficiency, as evidenced by unimproved aortic aneurysm incidence, aortic diameter expansion, aortic rupture rate, elastin breakage, and MMP activation in Ang II–infused Slc44a2SMKO mice treated with LEN (Supplemental Figure 13, A–H). These results conclusively demonstrate that the effect of LEN is dependent on SLC44A2.