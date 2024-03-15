Mast cell activation disrupts interactions between endothelial cells and pericytes during early life allergic asthma

Development of a quantitative imaging platform to study lung vasculature in neonatal mice. To determine the impact of early life allergic airways disease on the vasculature, we extended our PCLS approach (22) to simultaneously analyze the different components of the vessel wall, namely, endothelial cells and pericytes. Pericytes are a heterogenous population of cells expressing different phenotypic markers between and within organs (20, 23). We explored the Lung Endothelial Cell Atlas (http://lungendothelialcellatlas.com/) data set to identify the most reliable markers of lung pericytes (24). The genes for PDGFRβ and NG2 (CSPG4) were the most highly expressed in mouse and human pericytes, and we focused on PDGFRβ due to its greater level of expression in lung pericytes (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173676DS1). PCLS explants obtained from lungs of neonatal mice were stained for CD31 (endothelial cells), α-SMA (smooth muscle cells [SMCs]), and PDGFRβ (pericytes) and showed a rich and complex network of blood vessels. Interestingly, pericytes were highly abundant in adventitial regions associated with larger blood vessels, but were also present across the parenchyma (Figure 1A and Supplemental Video 1). High-magnification images revealed intimate cellular interactions between endothelial cells and pericytes, with extensive protrusions emerging from the pericyte cell body and surrounding endothelial cells (Figure 1B). In addition, PDGFRβ+ cells were also positive for neural/glial antigen 2 (NG2) in adventitial and parenchymal areas, confirming their pericyte phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1B). We next developed an integrative platform to analyze vascular changes using our PCLS system. This platform relies on the use of tile-scan imaging to identify the different lung regions (i.e., bronchovascular space/adventitia and parenchyma) and high-resolution images to define 3D structure and spatial organization of blood vessels. Using Imaris software, we processed the images through cell segmentation and volume analyses. Together, we extracted 6 different parameters of vascular inflammation in both the lung adventitia and parenchyma: (a) endothelial cell coverage (i.e., volume of endothelial cells within the image), (b) vessel density, (c) pericyte number, (d) pericyte coverage (i.e., volume of pericytes surrounding endothelial cells), (e) distance between endothelial cell and pericyte, and (f) number of CD45+ cells (Figure 1C). Together, these parameters provide an accurate representation of the lung vascular architecture and its impact on inflammation.

Figure 1 Allergen-induced inflammation leads to vascular remodeling in early life. (A) 3D rendering of a PCLS section (200 μm thickness) of neonatal lung (P28) stained for CD31 (green, endothelial cells), α-SMA (cyan, SMCs), and PDGFRβ (magenta, pericytes). Yellow box regions indicate adventitial and parenchyma regions analyzed (see Supplemental Video 1). Scale bars: 500 μm. Representative of 4 independent experiments. (B) Zoomed in image of pericytes (PDGFRβ+) extending protrusions around endothelial cells. Scale bars: 7 μm. Representative of 4 independent experiments. (C) Image analysis pipeline showing the results of cell segmentation and volume analysis. Scale bars: 500 μm (left); 30 μm (right). (D) BALB/c mice aged 7 days were exposed to intermittent intranasal PBS or HDM for 3 weeks (red arrows). Lungs were collected at P21, P28, P35, and P42. (E) PCLS section of HDM-exposed neonates (P28) showing the vasculature in an adventitial region. Scale bar: 200 μm (representative of 4 independent experiments). (F) PCA analysis of lung vascular functions (see Supplemental Figure 2, n = 44 mice from 4 independent experiments).

Next, we employed our platform to analyze the lung vasculature in neonatal mice exposed to house dust mite (HDM) (25). Seven-day old BALB/c mice were exposed to intermittent HDM, and lung lobes were collected at different times during disease progression (i.e., P21 and P28) and during the resolution phase after the end of the exposure (i.e., P35 and P42; Figure 1, D and E). As we previously reported for this model, HDM induces all the features of allergic asthma, including increased airway resistance and strong recruitment of eosinophils, T cells, and innate lymphoid cells 2 (ILC2s) in the airways (25). We performed an unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA) combining the 6 vascular parameters extracted from our images in 2 regions of the lungs (i.e., adventitia and parenchyma). Adventitial regions were identified using structural parameters (i.e., presence of a large airway and intermediate/large blood vessel), and the associated microvasculature within a 150 μm radius from the large airway and large vessel was analyzed. Parenchyma was defined using alveolar structures far from any large airway (Figure 1A). While some individual parameters were not significantly different between groups, we did see effects in the total variance when inspecting the principal components of these 12, not independent, parameters. The PCA revealed alterations to the vascular structure as early as 2 weeks following HDM exposure (P21). These changes were further exaggerated by the end of the allergen exposure (P28) and were mainly linked to a loss of the microcirculation. While some mice still exhibited the same vascular changes at P35 during the resolution phase, most had recovered a vasculature comparable to that of age-matched controls at P42 (Figure 1F; loadings, eigenvalues, and individual data points shown in Supplemental Figure 2, A–K, and Supplemental Figure 4B).

In summary, our data clearly indicate that HDM exposure induced vascular remodeling in early life mainly due to vascular loss. These changes are maintained during the resolution phase, but slowly resolve with time.

Loss of pericyte coverage occurs early in HDM-exposed neonatal mice. One of the principal parameters determining the vascular remodeling in our PCA analysis (Figure 1F) was the change in pericyte coverage in close proximity to the lung adventitia. Pericyte coverage, or the volume of pericyte cell protrusions, is an essential factor for maintaining endothelial cell fitness and overall blood vessel structure, such as in the brain where pericytes form the blood-brain barrier (15). Zoomed in images clearly indicate that, during early life AAD, while the endothelial cell structure was still present in close vicinity to large airways at P28, the pericyte signal was greatly reduced (Figure 2A and Supplemental Video 2). Interestingly, our image analysis revealed that pericyte cell bodies were still present in PBS and HDM groups, but the extent of pericyte protrusions was severely reduced following 3 weeks of HDM exposure (Figure 2A). Indeed, quantitative analysis confirmed that adventitial pericyte cell number was not significantly changed during mouse development or affected by HDM exposure (Figure 2B). In contrast, pericyte coverage was reduced after 3 weeks of allergen exposure (i.e., approximately 42% reduction) and slowly recovered in the resolution phase to nearly physiological levels 2 weeks after last HDM inhalation (Figure 2C). Endothelial cell volume or blood vessel density did not show strong differences; however, we detected a small reduction in endothelial cell volume at the end of the HDM exposure and this decrease was significant 1 week into the resolution phase (Supplemental Figure 2E). The latter may indicate that the reduction in pericyte coverage leads to a decrease in the microcirculation of lung adventitial regions. Finally, we assessed the functional consequences of the adventitial vascular changes. To this end, we analyzed the distribution of red blood cells and the expression of HIF-1α in the vasculature (i.e., CD31+ areas). Following 3 weeks of HDM exposure, the adventitial vasculature showed reduced red blood cell density (Figure 2, D and E) and increased expression of HIF-1α (Figure 2, F and G). Interestingly, while HIF-1α slowly came back to normal in the resolution phase (Figure 2G), the red blood cell density reduction was still present 2 weeks after the end of the challenge (Figure 2E). To investigate the long-term consequences of early life AAD, we treated neonates for 3 weeks with HDM and reexposed mice to a single dose of allergen or PBS at P42, 2 weeks after the last HDM exposure (Supplemental Figure 3A). While the mice retreated with HDM did not exhibit a reduction in pericyte number compared with control animals, pericyte coverage was significantly reduced (~26% reduction, Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). In addition, we did not observe changes in other vascular parameters in the lung adventitia (i.e., distance endothelial cell/pericyte, endothelial cell volume, and blood vessel density), but an increased expression of HIF-1α indicating local change in oxygen concentration (Supplemental Figure 3, E–I). These data clearly indicate that allergen exposure during early life leads to functional consequences on the vasculature that can be long lasting.

Figure 2 Repeated HDM exposure leads to loss of pericyte protrusions, reduced red blood cells, and hypoxic areas. Neonate mice were exposed with PBS or HDM as indicated in Figure 1D. (A) 3D rendering of a PCLS section in PBS- and HDM-exposed mice 3 weeks after first inhalation showing CD31 (green, endothelial cells) and PDGFRβ (magenta, pericytes). Lower panels show pericyte cell body (red dots) and protrusion (magenta surface) analyses (see Supplemental Video 2). Scale bars: 30 μm (representative of 4 independent experiments). (B and C) PDGFRβ+ pericyte number per mm3 (B) and coverage (C, normalized to the total volume of CD31+ blood vessel) in the lung adventitia. n = 3–8 mice per group from 4 independent experiments. (D) Representative PCLS showing reduced red blood cell (Ter119+, purple) density in the microcirculation (CD31, green). Scale bars: 50 μm. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Adventitial red blood cell density normalized to the total volume of the image. n = 3–4 mice per group from 3 independent experiments. (F) PCLS of HDM-exposed mice for 3 weeks exhibiting increased HIF-1α (purple) associated to the vasculature (CD31, green). Scale bars: 30 μm. Representative of 4 independent experiments. (G) Number of HIF-1α spots in adventitial region in PBS- and HDM-exposed mice (n = 4 mice per group). Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01;***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test.

Collectively, these data demonstrate, for the first time to our knowledge, that repeated exposure to allergen during the early life developmental period induces loss of pulmonary pericyte protrusions and blood vessels, leading to hypoxic areas in the pulmonary microcirculation.

Lung adventitia is marked by immune cell infiltration and MC activation. Lung adventitial regions are characterized by an abundant presence of resident immune cells coupled with intense recruitment of various leukocytes during inflammation (14, 22, 26). We hypothesized that local activation of the immune system may play a role in the vascular remodeling and changes in pericyte morphology observed in our neonatal mice following inhaled HDM exposure. Therefore, we employed our image analysis platform to dissect immune cell recruitment and activation following HDM exposure (Figure 3A) in the lung adventitia and parenchyma. We observed a significant increase in the number of adventitial CD45+ leukocytes following each HDM exposure (i.e., approximately 36% and approximately 40% increase after 2 and 3 weeks of HDM, respectively), with the difference still present 1 week into the resolution phase (i.e., approximately 60% increased) and returning to physiological levels 2 weeks following the end of the allergen-exposure period (Figure 3, A and B). Immune cell recruitment was mainly restricted to the periadventitial regions, since the lung parenchyma did not show a significant increase in leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 3 Early life allergen exposure leads to immune-cell recruitment and MC activation in the lung adventitia. (A) 3D rendering of a PCLS in the lung adventitia in PBS- and HDM-exposed mice at P28 showing CD31 (green, endothelial cells), α-SMA (blue, SMCs), and CD45 (magenta, leukocytes). Scale bars: 200 μm. Representative of 4 independent experiments. (B) CD45+ cell number. n = 3–8 mice per group from 4 independent experiments. (C) Representative 3D image of lung adventitia showing the distribution of CTMCs (avidin, blue) around a large airway and associated vasculature (CD31, green) and images showing degranulated MCs adjacent to large airways and blood vessels (see Supplemental Video 3). Scale bars: 150 μm (left); 50 μm (right). Representative of 4 independent experiments. (D) Number of degranulated MCs. n = 3–6 mice per group. (E and F) Number of extracellular CTMC granules per mm3 (E) and volume (F). n = 3–6 mice per group from 3 independent experiments. (G) Correlation between vascular-associated HIF-1α+ and number of degranulated CTMC granules. n = 23 images from 4 PBS- and 4 HDM-treated mice. (H) Correlation between pericyte coverage and volume of extracellular CTMC granules. n = 39 images from 4 PBS- and 4 HDM-treated mice. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01;***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test (B, D, and E); Spearman’s rank correlation test (G and H).

Given that MCs play a key role in allergic asthma and that we recently demonstrated the impact of perivascular CTMCs in regulating pericyte function (27), we hypothesized that MCs could play a role in mediating pericyte change during early life AAD. We utilized fluorescent avidin staining to analyze the profile of degranulated CTMCs, as we and others have demonstrated that it provides an accurate measurement of the localization and cellular interactions of extracellular CTMC granules (28–31). While the number of CTMCs did not change in HDM-exposed neonatal mice (Supplemental Figure 4C), we observed a clear increase in the number of degranulated CTMCs every time mice were challenged with allergen (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Video 3). We found extracellular CTMC granules were abundant in the lung adventitia and within the parenchyma, but not in the lung pleural cavity (Figure 3E). These granules retain a large volume (i.e., approximately 50 μm3) even outside of the MC body, and no differences were observed between adventitial and parenchymal MC granule volume (Figure 3F and Supplemental Video 3). Interestingly, we observed a positive correlation between the extent of degranulated CTMCs and expression of HIF-1α (r2 = 0.36, P = 0.002, Figure 3G). Furthermore, the volume of CTMC granules was negatively correlated with the reduction in pericyte coverage (r2 = 0.18, P = 0.007, Figure 3H), indicating that regions with large extracellular CTMC granules are associated with changes in pericyte morphology. Finally, the presence of CTMC granules was linked with an increased distance between endothelial cells and pericytes (Supplemental Figure 4D).

In summary, our data show that upon exposure to allergen, neonatal mice develop strong adventitial inflammation linked with activation and degranulation of resident CTMCs. Areas with large CTMC granules are associated with destabilization of endothelial cell/pericyte interaction that likely disrupt the vasculature, leading to hypoxic areas.

CTMC degranulation induces pericyte retraction and loss of N-cadherin. To analyze the functional impact of CTMC degranulation on lung pericytes, we developed an in vitro coculture model between primary lung MCs and pericytes. Lung cells were purified from naive mouse lungs, and following 2 to 4 weeks in culture, a high level of purity was detected for both cell populations with expression of characteristic markers: NG2+/PDGFRβ+ and FcεRI+/ST2+/CD117+ for pericytes and MCs, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). In addition, lung MCs were positive for avidin signal, indicating that the in vitro–generated MCs were indeed CTMCs (Supplemental Figure 5A). Anti-dinitrophenyl (anti-DNP) IgE-sensitized lung MCs were added to a layer of fluorescently labeled pericytes (CMTMR+) and stimulated with increasing concentrations of DPN-BSA to induce FcεRI crosslinking and degranulation (Figure 4A). Degranulated lung MCs were identified using extracellular avidin staining, revealing the presence of exteriorized granules in the surrounding environment or still associated with the surface of MCs (Figure 4B). While the frequency of degranulated MCs increased proportionally with the concentration of DNP-BSA (Figure 4C), the number of pericytes was not affected by MC activation status (Figure 4, B and D). However, as observed in vivo, the volume of pericytes decreased significantly 24 hours after stimulation (approximately 30% reduction for 100 ng/ml DNP-BSA; Figure 4, B and E). We next investigated whether the reduction in volume was more pronounced in pericytes that were directly in contact with MC granules. Avidin MFI on the largest pericytes (i.e., >45000 μm3) showed lower avidin signal compared with the smallest pericytes (i.e., <17000 μm3), indicating that the smallest pericytes had more MC granules on their surfaces that could induce their retraction (Figure 4F). Furthermore, one of the main consequences of pericyte retraction is the polarization of F-actin (32). Indeed, concomitant with reduced pericyte volume, the increased number of degranulated MCs led to an enhanced intracellular F-actin signal per unit of volume within pericytes (Figure 4, G and H). Interestingly, expression of N-cadherin, one of the main cadherins involved in the interaction between endothelial cells and pericytes (33), was decreased following contact with MC granules (approximate 20% reduction at 100 ng/ml DNP-BSA, Figure 4I). Collectively, MC granules can efficiently induce pericyte retraction in a dose-dependent manner and facilitate reduction in N-cadherin expression.

Figure 4 MC granules induce pericyte retraction and cleavage of surface N-cadherin. MCs were sensitized overnight with anti-DNP IgE then placed on a layer of pericytes (stained with CMTMR) and stimulated with increasing concentrations of DNP-BSA for 24 hours. (A) Schematic depicting the coculture experiment between primary mouse lung MCs and pericytes. (B) Images of unstimulated or stimulated (100 ng/ml DNP-BSA) pericyte/MC cocultures stained for DAPI (yellow), CMTMR (purple), PDGFRβ (blue), and avidin (green, MC granules). White boxes indicate the areas zoomed in showing examples of resting or degranulated MCs. Scale bars: 15 μm. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Frequency of degranulated MCs. n = 6–8 images from 3 independent experiments. (D) Number of pericytes per field of view. n = 15 images from 3 independent experiments. (E) Pericyte volume determined using the cell tracer CMTMR. n = 253–299 pericytes from 3 independent experiments. (F) Avidin signal on small pericytes (<17,000 μm3) and large pericytes (>45,000 μm3) showing that small pericytes exhibit more MC granule staining on their surfaces. n = 18–46 from 3 independent experiments. (G) Representative images of F-actin (green) and N-cadherin (magenta) pericyte expression in the presence of degranulated MCs or control. Scale bars: 50 μm. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (H–I) F-actin (H, n = 98–144) and surface N-cadherin (I, n = 98–144) MFI on pericytes. Three independent experiments. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C, D, E, H, and I); 2-tailed Student’s t test (F).

Pericyte retraction and N-cadherin loss are mediated by MC proteases. Having observed reduced pericyte volume and N-cadherin expression on pericytes following MC degranulation, we next investigated the molecular mechanisms of MC-induced pericyte retraction. MCs contain a vast repertoire of proteases, which are involved in protective immunity against venoms and parasites, but can also be detrimental in the context of inflammatory pathologies such as asthma (34, 35). We hypothesized that MC-derived proteases could be involved in pericyte retraction. Indeed, PCLS of HDM-exposed neonates (P28) indicated that proteases such as m-MCP6 (MC tryptase) were present in CTMC granules (Figure 5A). Furthermore, detailed colocalization analysis indicated the presence of m-MCP6 in both intracellular and extracellular MC granules, 24 hours after last HDM challenge, as demonstrated by their overlap with avidin+ regions (Figure 5B). The latter agrees with the requirement for m-MCP6 to be associated with the CTMC granule matrix to be stored and activated efficiently (35, 36). We next tested to determine whether a general protease inhibitor could prevent pericyte protrusion loss in the presence of degranulated MCs. Interestingly, our results showed that, although MC degranulation was not affected by the protease inhibitor (Figure 5, C and D), pericyte volume and N-cadherin surface expression were maintained (Figure 5, E and F). To further confirm this observation, we directly exposed lung pericytes to recombinant m-MCP6 and observed an approximately 62% reduction in pericyte volume, indicating that m-MCP6 at a high concentration is sufficient to induce pericyte retraction (Figure 5G). Together, these data demonstrate that MC proteases can efficiently induce pericyte retraction and loss-of-surface N-cadherin and potentially lead to loss of the endothelial cell/pericyte interaction.

Figure 5 MC-derived proteases induce pericyte retraction and N-cadherin cleavage. (A and B) Neonate mice were exposed to HDM for 3 weeks. (A) 3D rendering of a PCLS section in the lung adventitia in HDM-exposed mice showing DAPI (blue), m-MCP6 (mouse tryptase, magenta), and MCs (avidin, green); lower panels show zoomed-in images of the white box region and the m-MCP6 signal in extracellular MC granules. Scale bars: 30 μm (upper panel); 10 μm (lower panels). (B) Colocalization analyses between intracellular and extracellular MC granules (avidin+) and m-MCP6 showing frequency of m-MCP6+ granules. Each dot represents an image from 3 independent mice. (C–F) MCs were sensitized overnight with anti-DNP IgE, then placed on a layer of pericytes (stained with CMTMR) and stimulated with increasing concentrations of DNP-BSA for 24 hours in the presence of a protease inhibitor cocktail or vehicle control (DMSO). (C) Images of unstimulated or stimulated (100 ng/ml DNP-BSA) pericyte/MC cocultures stained for DAPI (yellow), F-actin (green), and MC granules (avidin, magenta). Scale bars: 50 μm. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Number of degranulated MCs normalized to the total number of MCs. Each dot represents an image from 3 independent experiments. (E) Pericyte volume and (F) cell-surface N-cadherin MFI on pericytes. Each dot represents an individual pericyte from 3 independent experiments. (G) Lung pericyte volume 24 hours following recombinant m-MCP6 exposure. Each dot represents an individual pericyte from 3 independent donors. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (D, E, F, and G).

Spatial transcriptomic analysis suggested cellular stress in vessel-rich areas of children with asthma and human lung pericytes retract following MC degranulation. We next employed digital spatial profiling with the NanoString GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA, approximately 1,800 genes) to analyze vascular remodeling and MC activation in 4 children with severe asthma (between 9 and 17 years old; Supplemental Table 1) and 2 controls (between 8 and 11 years old; Supplemental Table 1). Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) sections obtained from endobronchial biopsies were stained for DNA, vimentin, CD45, and α-SMA to determine 4 types of regions, namely, epithelium (defined using morphology and DNA stain), immune cell infiltrate (CD45+ rich), smooth muscle, and fibroblast-rich areas (Figure 6A) (37).

Figure 6 Transcriptional signature of children with asthma suggests vascular stress, and human MCs induce tryptase-dependent pericyte retraction. (A) Immunofluorescence images of endobronchial biopsies stained for DNA (Syto83, green), vimentin (purple), CD45 (blue), and α-SMA (yellow) showing the selected ROIs (boxed regions). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Pathway enrichment analysis in endothelial cell–rich regions of children with asthma and controls. n = 4–9 ROIs per group from 2 controls and 2 with asthma. P values in Supplemental Table 4. (C–F and I–K) Human MCs were sensitized overnight with anti-DNP IgE, then placed on pericytes and stimulated with an increasing concentration of DNP-BSA for 24 hours; (I–K) APC366 (tryptase inhibitor) or vehicle control was added at the time of stimulation. (C) Degranulated MC number normalized to the total number of MCs. n = 3 MC donors from 3 independent experiments. (D) Pericyte number. n = 3 pericyte donors from 3 independent experiments. (E) Pericyte volume. n = 3 pericyte donors from 3 independent experiments. (F) Avidin signal on small pericytes (<500 μm3) and large pericytes (>9,000 μm3). n = 3 pericyte donors from 3 independent experiments. (G) Flow cytometry profiles of degranulated MCs and unsupervised analysis of extracellular MC granules. t-SNE analysis performed on 3 pooled donors. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (H) Frequency of avidin+ granules positive for indicated markers. n = 3 MC donors from 2 independent experiments. (I) Images of pericyte/MC coculture stained for DAPI (yellow), F-actin (green), and MC granules (avidin, blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (J) Degranulated MC numbers normalized to the total number of MCs. n = 5 MC donors from 3 independent experiments. (K) Pericyte volume. n = 6 pericyte donors from 3 independent experiments. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01;***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (B); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C–E); 2-tailed Student’s t test (F); 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test (J and K).

We analyzed 40 regions of interest (ROIs) (Supplemental Table 2) and first defined the regions with the highest density of blood vessels using endothelial cell and pericyte cell deconvolution using single cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) cell-type signatures (38) (genes employed are indicated in Supplemental Table 3). We selected 16 ROIs from 2 controls and 2 patients with asthma with high endothelial cell signature (i.e., enrichment score >0.15) in fibroblast and immune cell infiltrate areas (Supplemental Figure 6A). While the pericyte enrichment score was not statistically different across the 4 types of regions (Supplemental Figure 6B), we observed a correlation between regions with high endothelial cell and pericyte signatures, suggesting that these regions are enriched in microvessels (Supplemental Figure 6C). The high endothelial cell signature was further suggested by the higher expression of key vascular genes (i.e., CDH5, PECAM1, PDGFRB) in the 16 ROIs identified (Supplemental Figure 6D). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was employed to analyze pathways differentially regulated between control and asthma ROIs in endothelial cell–rich regions. Although this analysis is limited by the number of ROIs available, patients with asthma had increased signals in pathways related to cellular stress and hypoxia and downregulation of pathways linked to extracellular matrix organization and PDGF signaling (Figure 6B; uncorrected and corrected P values are indicated in Supplemental Table 4). Individual gene values for critical pathways (e.g., cellular response to chemical stress, cellular response to hypoxia, signaling by PDGF, and extracellular matrix organization) are shown in Supplemental Figure 6E. Of note, this preliminary analysis suggested no differences in endothelial cell and pericyte enrichment between control and asthma ROIs (Supplemental Figure 6F). Interestingly, MC activation genes such as FcεRI activation pathway were particularly enriched in endothelial cell regions of patients with asthma (Figure 6B). Cell deconvolution analysis hinted that there were a high proportion of MCs in fibroblast and CD45-rich areas (Supplemental Figure 6G) that correlated with the endothelial cell enrichment score (Supplemental Figure 6H). The increased proportion of MCs in endothelial cell–rich regions was further suggested by an increase in expression of the tryptase gene (i.e., TPSAB1, Supplemental Figure 6I), and no differences in abundance were observed between patient groups in endothelial cell–rich regions (Supplemental Figure 6J).

Finally, we isolated human pericytes and MCs from healthy lung tissue and performed coculture experiments. Isolation and culture methods yielded purities of more than 95% for both cell types (Supplemental Figure 5B). We exposed lung pericytes to IgE-sensitized MCs and increasing concentrations of DNP-BSA for 24 hours, leading to MC degranulation without affecting pericyte viability (Figure 6, C and D). As observed for murine cells, human pericytes retract following MC activation (Figure 6E) and the volume reduction was enhanced in cells in close contact with MC granules (Figure 6F). To get a better insight into the molecular mechanism of MC-dependent pericyte retraction, we analyzed the content of extracellular MC granules by flow cytometry. Following 30 minutes of IgE-mediated stimulation, we performed an unsupervised analysis (i.e., t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding [t-SNE]) of membrane-bound MC granules (i.e., avidin+ MC; ref. 31), pooling 3 independent stimulated lung MC donors (Figure 6G). We discovered strong heterogeneity in the profile of extracellular MC granules with the presence of cytokines such as IL-6 and TNF and an abundant presence of tryptase in approximately 61.6% of extracellular MC granules (Figure 6H). Since tryptase is highly expressed in extracellular MC granules, we hypothesized that this protease could directly induce pericyte retraction. Therefore, we performed coculture experiments between activated MCs and pericytes in the presence of a specific tryptase inhibitor (i.e., APC-366) (31, 39). While APC-366 did not affect MC degranulation (Figure 6, I and J), pericyte volume was maintained in the presence of the inhibitor (Figure 6, I and K). Overall, our data indicate that tryptase released from human MCs induces loss of pericyte protrusions.