Loss-of-function mutations of the TIE1 receptor tyrosine kinase cause late-onset primary lymphedema

Identification of three rare TIE1 variants

Sequencing the exomes (whole-exome sequencing) of 755 PL index patients led to the discovery of three TIE1 variants predicted to be highly pathogenic (Table 1). These variants included 1 premature stop codon in the extracellular part of TIE1 and 2 amino acid substitutions located in the TIE1 kinase domain (Figure 1A). The variants, named according to the Human Genome Variation Society nomenclature, were extremely rare or absent in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) v3 (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org), in the deCODE Allele Frequency Browser (deCAF; https://decaf.decode.com), and in the Regeneron Genetics Center Mexico City Prospective Study variant browser (RGC-MCPS; https://rgc-mcps.regeneron.com/home) (Table 1). The 2 missense variants were predicted to be damaging by 19 of 20 bioinformatic algorithms used by us.

Figure 1 Identification of three TIE1 variants in primary lymphedema patients. (A) Schematic structure of TIE1 shown with its domains and the variants, created with BioRender (biorender.com). (B) Pedigrees of the 3 families and cosegregation of the variants. Arrowheads, index patients; black symbols, affected individuals; black dots within symbols, unaffected variant carriers. Only numbered individuals were tested. (C) Reverse transcriptase PCR showing degradation of the alternative TIE1 allele in LE-580-10 and partial degradation in LE-580-100, also confirmed by use of the c.2334T>C;p.Ala778= heterozygous polymorphism. LE-580-100 genomic DNA (gDNA) sequences show heterozygous levels of the variant peaks.

Table 1 Variants identified in TIE1 by whole-exome sequencing

A TIE1 stop allele undergoes nonsense-mediated mRNA decay

The index patient of family LE-580 (LE-580-10; Figure 1B and Figure 2A) is a 51-year-old Portuguese woman with bilateral lower-limb lymphedema of stage 2a, according to the International Society of Lymphology (ISL) classification, without family history of PL. Her leg swelling started at 25 years of age in the whole left leg, whereas in the right leg, it involved only the foot and ankle. Her PL did not progress during pregnancy. She presented with an episode of left foot intertrigo when 41 years old. Lymphoscintigraphy showed a normal number of right inguinal nodes, but signal from the tracer increased only at 4 hours after injection, indicating delayed transport (Figure 2A, middle). Her scintigram showed also a deep popliteal node supply, indicating abnormal lymph routing. On the left leg, only a few inguinal nodes with poor activity were visible initially and at 4 hours; deep nodes or dermal backflow were not visible, underscoring strongly reduced lymphatic drainage. MRI showed edema in the ankle, which was more marked on the left side (Figure 2A, right).

Figure 2 Clinical images of 2 patients with TIE1 variants. (A) Patient LE-580-10, with premature stop codon Q682*, has a stable clinical presentation of mild distal stage 2a lower-limb edema, according to the ISL classification. Lymphoscintigraphy (middle) shows bilateral insufficiency of lymph drainage and fewer lymph nodes, at 4 hours after injection, as well as the presence of a deep popliteal lymph node only on the right leg. The MRI image (right) shows edema (bright signal, red arrows) in the ankles, more marked on the left foot. (B) Photograph of patient LE-21-10 (M1110R missense variant). Lymphoscintigraphy taken 30 minutes after tracer injection reveals defective lymphatic function in the left leg.

The patient was found to have a heterozygous TIE1 variant (NM_005424:c.2044C>T), which is extremely rare in the general population (only 4 instances in gnomAD, not in deCAF, and 8 instances in RGC-MCPS) (Table 1). This mutation encodes a premature stop codon, located in the extracellular domain of TIE1 (p.Gln682*). Any mutant TIE1 protein produced by this allele was predicted to encode only a secreted extracellular fragment of TIE1 (Figure 1A). In mRNA extracted from EBV-immortalized lymphoblasts of the patient, the variant allele was barely detectable by reverse transcriptase PCR, as compared with the WT allele, suggesting degradation of the mutant TIE1 mRNA by nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) (Figure 1C). The 14-year-old son of the index patient (LE-580-100) is an unaffected carrier of the mutation (Figure 1B). Interestingly, in his lymphoblasts, the mutant allele (tested at the mutation site and at a heterozygous polymorphism) was only partially degraded by NMD (Figure 1C). Thus, about half of the mutant allele (~25% of total RNA) would be able to encode the truncated protein.

Two families with TIE1 missense variants

Family LE-528. The index patient of the French-Italian family LE-528 did not have family history of lymphedema. She developed PL distally in the left foot after a long flight, when she was 43 years old (Figure 1B). Her unilateral lymphedema (stage 2a) is located only in the foot, but does not involve the toes. She wears compression stockings (class 2) and self-bandages daily. She has 2 children without edema, and her lymphedema was not aggravated by her pregnancies. She had a transient ischemic attack in 2020, which led to the discovery of a large foramen ovale with an aneurysm of the interauricular septum and massive blood reflux. The defect was closed with a prosthetic device. Lymphoscintigraphy showed no drainage or nodes 4 hours after tracer injection into the left leg, whereas the right leg appeared normal (data not shown). Her lymphedema has not been analyzed by MRI.

This patient has a heterozygous NM_005424:c.2947C>T TIE1 variant, reported only twice in gnomAD and 3 times in both deCAF and RGC-MCPS (Table 1). The variant amino acid (p.Arg983Trp) is located in the tyrosine kinase domain of TIE1 (R983W; Figure 1A). The same variant was transmitted to her unaffected daughter (LE-528-100), who is now 18 years old (Figure 1B). DNA from her unaffected son was not available for testing.

Family LE-21. The index patient of the Belgian family LE-21 is a woman who developed PL during puberty, at the age of 16, first in the left arm, subsequently extending to all 4 limbs and to the eyelids (Figure 2B). The extent of her lymphedema has fluctuated, increasing in warm weather conditions. She is treated once a week with lymphatic draining massages and wears stockings only when the weather is warm or when her physical activity level is low. Her lymphedema is painful. As previously reported (53), lymphoscintigraphies performed at 17, 19, and 21 years old showed (a) large nodal gaps in the middle of the right inguinal lymph node cluster, as well as in lymph nodes in the left iliac external cluster and at right iliolumbar-aortic junction, and (b) decreased tracer decay at the level of the injection sites. Furthermore, (c) after phase 1, an unusual direct lymphatic vessel was found to drain into intra-abdominal lymph nodes on the left side and not to the low femoro-inguinal node on the right side (Figure 2B).

In this patient, we identified a heterozygous NM_005424:c.3329T>G variant in TIE1 that leads to the replacement of methionine 1110 by an arginine (p.Met1110Arg) in the TIE1 tyrosine kinase domain (M1110R; Table 1 and Figure 1A). This variant is absent from gnomAD and RGC-MCPS and occurred 2 times in deCAF. The patient’s unaffected mother carries the same variant (Figure 1B). The index patient also suffers from Crouzon syndrome caused by a heterozygous c.833G>T;p.(Cys278Phe) pathogenic variant of the FGFR2 gene (NM_022970) (53). This variant was not inherited from her mother. Her father’s DNA was not available for testing.

Predicted structures of the two TIE1 missense proteins

We first focused on structural analysis of the 2 amino acid substitution variants, which were predicted to be pathogenic as they likely produce functionally altered TIE1 proteins. As illustrated in the protein homology model in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173586DS1), the variant amino acid residues are located on the surface of the TIE1 kinase domain. The R983W substitution occurs at the entrance to the highly conserved ATP-binding pocket that is important for tyrosine kinase activity (Supplemental Figure 1A). Replacement of arginine with tryptophan in this location would interfere with the binding of Mg2+-ATP analog in a homologous position in an FGFR2 structural model, suggesting that a similar substitution in TIE1 would block ATP binding. The M1110R substitution is located in the C-terminal half of the TIE1 kinase domain, where it would produce unfavorable polar and nonpolar van der Waals interactions that result in structure-disrupting steric clashes indicated by the red discs in Supplemental Figure 1B.

Effect of TIE1 variants on TIE1 expression and baseline phosphorylation

To analyze expression of the TIE1 variants, we transfected HEK293T cells with a plasmid that expresses the WT TIE1, or the Q682*, R983W, or M1110R variants, and then analyzed the cell lysates and culture media by Western blotting (Figure 3, A–C). WT-TIE1 was readily detected in the transfected cells after a 20-second exposure, whereas the Q682*-TIE1 protein could only be detected after a 5-minute exposure. In the supernatants from cells expressing WT-TIE1 and the 2 missense variants, we detected the shedded 100 kDa TIE1 extracellular domain produced upon ADAM17 metalloprotease cleavage between residues E749 and S750 (54), whereas in the Q682*-TIE1 supernatants, a much weaker polypeptide band of about 75 kDa was observed (Figure 3B). This was unexpected, as the GFP polypeptide and fluorescent signal produced via an IRES from the TIE1-encoding bicistronic RNA was detected in all transfected cells at the same intensity independently of the variant vector that was used, suggesting similar overall production of the TIE1 proteins. This should have led to accumulation of the truncated Q682*-TIE1 protein in the supernatant. Flow cytometry of TIE1-transfected HEK293T cells confirmed that unlike WT-, R983W-, and M1110R-TIE1, the truncated Q682*-TIE1 protein was not present on the cell surface (Figure 3, D and E). Thus, although the vector-produced RNA escaped NMD, most of the Q682*-TIE1 protein was degraded in cell culture.

Figure 3 Analysis of TIE1 protein in HEK293T expressing the different TIE1 variants. (A and B) Western blotting of WT-TIE1 and the 3 variants in HEK293T cells transfected using a lentiviral vector. The truncated TIE1-Q682* variant is detected in cell lysate (A) only after 5 minutes of exposure, and is weak in the supernatant (B) after a 20-second exposure. Asterisks indicate the truncated Q682* polypeptide. The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (C) Relative TIE1 protein signals in the lysates and culture supernatants from n = 3 experiments like in A and B. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of TIE1 in transfected HEK293T cells. (E) Quantification of D from n = 3 experiments. Statistical significance in C and E was determined with Brown-Forsythe ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. Data shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To analyze the function of the TIE1 missense variants, we fused both the mutant and WT-TIE1 proteins recombinantly to a C-terminal Strep-tag to distinguish them from the endogenous TIE1 in transfected endothelial cells. We then transduced retroviral expression vectors encoding the Strep-tagged proteins to lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) and analyzed TIE1 tyrosyl-phosphorylation by Strep-Tactin purification followed by Western blotting. We found that the R983W- and M1110R-TIE1 variants were significantly less autophosphorylated than the WT-TIE1 (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Analysis of TIE1 protein baseline phosphorylation in LECs expressing the different TIE1 variants. (A) Western blotting analysis of TIE1 baseline phosphorylation using the 4G10 anti-pY antibody and total TIE1 protein in LECs transduced with WT-, R983W-, or M1110R-TIE1 variant. (B) Quantification of phosphorylated TIE1 relative to total TIE1, from n = 3 independent experiments like in A. (C) Immunofluorescence staining for DAPI and TIE1 in non-permeabilized and permeabilized LECs transduced with WT-, R983W-, or M1110R-TIE1 variant. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of surface TIE1 relative to total TIE1 from 3–7 images like in C per group. Statistical significance in B and D was determined with Brown-Forsythe ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. Data shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001.

All TIE1 proteins migrated as a polypeptide doublet in Western blots from the LEC Strep-Tactin pull-downs, in agreement with previous results (55) (Figure 4A). Short trypsin treatment of LECs followed by Western blotting of TIE1 led to loss of the 135 kDa polypeptide, but not the 125 kDa polypeptide, indicating that the former is expressed on the LEC surface whereas the latter is intracellular (Supplemental Figure 2A). Interestingly, the 125 kDa TIE1 polypeptide was more abundant in LECs expressing the R983W- and M1110R-TIE1 variants than in WT-TIE1 (Figure 4A). However, like in the FACS analysis of HEK293T cells, both variants and WT-TIE1 were expressed at similar levels on the LEC surface, as shown by TIE1 staining in intact versus permeabilized LECs (Figure 4, C and D). Further analysis of TIE1 in LEC immunoprecipitates digested by PNGase-F indicated a substantial contribution of glycans to the apparent molecular weight, and digestion with neuraminidase suggested that the 135 kDa form is produced from the 125 kDa polypeptide by addition of sialic acid (Supplemental Figure 2B).

TIE1 variants show altered receptor phosphorylation and downstream signaling

To analyze the effects of the TIE1 missense variants on downstream signaling, we compared Comp-ANGPT1–induced phosphorylation of WT-TIE1, R983W, and M1110R in LECs. Like endogenous TIE1 (21), the WT-TIE1 transduced in LECs was activated by Comp-ANGPT1 stimulation, as evidenced by phosphorylation of the Y1007 tyrosyl residue detected by the phosphosite-specific anti-pY992 antibody that binds to the analogous tyrosine residues also in the TIE1 receptor (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, neither the transfected R983W-TIE1 nor M1110R-TIE1 was tyrosyl-phosphorylated in Comp-ANGPT1–stimulated LECs (Figure 5, A and B). This suggested that the variants represent mutations that decrease TIE1 activation level. To determine whether the two TIE1 loss-of-function variants also had an effect on the activity of the endogenous TIE2 receptor tyrosine kinase, we analyzed Comp-ANGPT1–induced autophosphorylation and expression of TIE2 in LECs transduced with WT-TIE1, R983W, or M1110R. We found that the two TIE1 mutants did not affect TIE2 phosphorylation (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Effect of TIE1 variants R983W and M1110R on TIE1 activation and downstream signaling in endothelial cells. (A) Western blot analysis of TIE1 and TIE2 phosphorylation at Y1007 or Y992 residue (both pY1007 and pY992 detected by anti-pY992 antibody AF2720, R&D Systems) in Comp-ANGPT1–stimulated (cANG1-stimulated) LECs transduced with the WT-, R983W-, or M1110R-TIE1 variant. (B) Quantification of the pY1007/total TIE1 ratios in the samples from experiments like in A. Mean ± SEM, n = 3–5. (C) Western blot analysis of cANG1-stimulated TIE2-PAE cells transduced with the WT-, R983W-, or M1110R-TIE1 variant. (D) Quantification of phospho-AKT-S475/total AKT and phospho-ERK/total ERK ratios from experiments like in C. Data shown as mean ± SEM, n = 4 experiments. Statistical significance in B and D was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To understand in more detail the effects of the TIE1 missense mutants on downstream signaling, we established a cell culture system comparing Comp-ANGPT1–stimulated downstream signals by WT and kinase-negative TIE1 (KN; K870R corresponding to K866R in mice [ref. 56]) in TIE2-transfected porcine aortic endothelial (PAE) cells, which express low amounts of endogenous TIE2 (57, 58) (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Unlike WT-TIE1, the KN-TIE1 receptor led to a complete loss of baseline and Comp-ANGPT1–stimulated TIE1 autophosphorylation, as well as significantly decreased phosphorylation of the downstream AKT and ERK kinases in these cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Some Comp-ANGPT1–mediated AKT and ERK phosphorylation was observed in the KN-TIE1 cells, which could be the result of TIE2 signaling as TIE2 phosphorylation was not affected in the KN-TIE1 cells. Baseline and Comp-ANGPT1–stimulated AKT-S473 phosphorylation in TIE2-PAE cells transduced with R983W- or M1110R-TIE1 was also significantly less pronounced than that in control PAE cells transfected with WT-TIE1 (Figure 5, C and D). Interestingly, however, ERK activation was not affected by either of these mutants (Figure 5, C and D). These results indicated that both mutant TIE1 proteins had defective signaling properties in endothelial cells.

Homozygous TIE1 missense mutants corresponding to the human variants are lethal in mice

Mice expressing Tie1R979W and Tie1M1106R (corresponding to R983W and M1110R in humans) were generated using CRISPR/Cas9–mediated mutagenesis (Supplemental Figure 4). Only heterozygous founders were obtained, which were crossed to C57BL/6J WT mice to establish the mutant strain. Then, heterozygous mice were first crossed with each other to determine whether homozygous Tie1R979W/R979W mice were viable. At embryonic day 15.5 (E15.5), the homozygous embryos showed nuchal translucency, which is a well-established hallmark of lymphatic dysfunction (Figure 6A). Furthermore, all homozygous mutant mice died soon after birth (a total of 8 litters were analyzed; Figure 6F), as previously reported for embryos having a constitutive deletion of the Tie1 gene (30, 31). We further analyzed the lymphatic phenotype in the homozygous embryos at E18.5 and discovered that 100% of the homozygous Tie1R979W/R979W embryos were still alive, but they appeared swollen when compared with the WT or heterozygous Tie1WT/R979W littermates and exhibited hemorrhages at the tip of the tail (Supplemental Figure 5A), resembling embryos carrying deleted or hypomorphic Tie1 alleles (26, 31, 59). Immunofluorescence staining of tissues from the Tie1R979W/R979W embryos showed hypoplastic lymphatic vessels with immature collecting vessels and lack of valves in dorsal skin, mesentery, and intestine in comparison with their WT and heterozygous littermates (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5, B–D).

Figure 6 Embryos homozygous for the Tie1R979W allele display lymphatic defects and altered cell-surface/intracellular TIE1 ratio. (A) Macroscopic images of Tie1WT and homozygous Tie1R979W/R979W embryos at E15.5. Scale bars: 2 mm. (B) VEGFR3 staining of dorsal skin from WT and Tie1R979W/R979W embryos at E18.5. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Analysis of VEGFR3 polypeptides from the indicated skin lysates at E18.5. (D) Western blot analysis of TIE1 polypeptides from indicated lung lysates at E18.5. (E) Quantification of the proportions of cell-surface 135 kDa and intracellular 125 kDa TIE1 polypeptides relative to total TIE1 from the Western blots in D. The graph “Both bands” is the total TIE1 normalized to HSC70. n = 3 experiments. Statistical analysis by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (F) Percentages of the indicated genotypes among pups born from heterozygous TIE1-WT/R979W matings. n = 8 litters (observed WT/WT n = 17, WT/R979W n = 25, R979W/R979W n = 0).

As predicted by the recent finding that TIE1 function is necessary for VEGFR3 expression on the surface of lymphatic endothelial cells (45), the intensity of VEGFR3 staining in the homozygous Tie1R979W/R979W embryos was lower than that in their WT littermates (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5, B–D), indicating that they have a lymphatic loss-of-function phenotype. Western blot analysis of skin lysates showed that the amount of the proteolytically cleaved, mature VEGFR3 (130 kDa) was reduced in the samples from the Tie1R979W/R979W embryos (Figure 6C), mimicking findings from Tie1-deleted mice (45). To determine whether the mutant TIE1 is expressed at normal rates in homozygous Tie1R979W/R979W embryos, we analyzed TIE1 proteins in embryonic lungs at E18.5 (Figure 6D). We found that the total amount of TIE1 (both bands) was quite homogeneous, but the proportion of the fully glycosylated 135 kDa cell-surface form versus the incompletely glycosylated 125 kDa intracellular form of TIE1 was consistently altered in the mutant embryos (Figure 6, D and E). The fully glycosylated TIE1 polypeptides were most prominent in Western blots from WT embryos, whereas mostly the immature intracellular form of TIE1 was detected in the homozygous Tie1R979W/R979W embryos. The heterozygous Tie1WT/R979W embryos had almost equal levels of both TIE1 forms (Figure 6, D and E). This indicated that the mutations alter posttranslational modifications and perhaps vesicular trafficking of TIE1.

We also generated mice expressing the second missense variant. Two heterozygous M1106R founders were crossed with WT C57BL/6J mice to establish mutant strains, followed by mating of the heterozygous mice with each other. About 50% of the homozygous Tie1M1106R/M1106R mice died soon after birth (Supplemental Figure 6A). Analysis of TIE1 expression in lung lysates of E18.5 Tie1WT, Tie1WT/M1106R, and Tie1M1106R/M1106R embryos by Western blotting showed again that the 125 kDa intracellular form was more abundant in Tie1WT/M1106R and Tie1M1106R/M1106R embryos than in Tie1WT embryos (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). However, this difference was not as prominent as in the Tie1R979W embryos. Treatment of the TIE1 immunoprecipitates from adult Tie1WT, Tie1WT/M1106R, and Tie1M1106R/M1106R lung lysates with PNGase-F, which removes almost all N-linked oligosaccharides from glycoproteins, converted TIE1 polypeptides from all 3 samples into a single, approximately 100 kDa TIE1 band. Treatment with neuraminidase, which cleaves glycosidic linkages of terminal sialic acid residues in glycoproteins, reduced the molecular weight of TIE1 from about 135 kDa to 125 kDa, confirming that sialylation accounts for most of the difference between the two polypeptides (Supplemental Figure 6D). In summary, the in vivo experiments indicated that the two TIE1 missense mutants tested in mice represent loss-of-function alleles.