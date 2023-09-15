Scaling the EVERREST of severe, early-onset fetal growth restriction

For technical and practical reasons, fetuses are diagnosed as growth restricted when their estimated fetal weight (EFW) is below the tenth percentile for gestational age (GA). This criterion does not account for fetuses that are achieving their intrinsic growth prospects and are just constitutionally small, nor does it identify fetuses with EFWs at or above the tenth percentile but that are not reaching their inherent growth potential. While misidentification becomes less of an issue when using an EFW cutoff of less than the third percentile, it remains possible that fetuses in this category can still be misdiagnosed as abnormally small when they are, in fact, meeting their innate growth trajectories. Thus, the ability to accurately discriminate between normal and pathologic growth is needed in order to appropriately identify pregnancies that require heightened surveillance and to decrease any possibility of unindicated, iatrogenic preterm delivery as a result of false-positive antenatal testing.

In fetuses at high risk for growth restriction, Doppler interrogation of the umbilical artery is customarily performed as a way to help identify pathologic growth restriction while also assessing fetal well-being. However, the validity of measurements depends on the portion of the cord that is sampled and fetal physiologic parameters such as heart rate and movement. There is also evidence to support some prognostic utility of Doppler assessment of the middle cerebral artery, ductus venosus, umbilical vein, and maternal uterine arteries, but these have not been universally adopted as standard of care for various reasons outside the scope of this Commentary. Furthermore, maternal serum biomarkers that are typically obtained for purposes of aneuploidy screening may suggest increased risks for pathologic fetal growth but are certainly not diagnostic or prognostic. Hence, identification of highly sensitive and specific biomarkers of growth restriction that wield additional capacity to predict outcomes is sorely needed.

The tenets of managing pregnancies complicated by severe, early-onset FGR have also been frustratingly static. Timing delivery to balance the risks of intrauterine fetal demise or irreversible injury with the risks of prematurity remains the cornerstone of care in these pregnancies. However, clinical trials investigating the timing of delivery for participants who predominantly or uniformly exhibited severe FGR found no differences in overall survival (8–10). Measures aimed at FGR prevention such as aspirin or heparin (including low-molecular-weight heparin) have shown inconsistent and modest reductions in prevalence, at best (11). Moreover, interventional trials of phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (e.g., sildenafil) also have not demonstrated efficacy in overall outcome, improvement of fetal growth, or safe prolongation of pregnancy in severe FGR (12–14). Thus, more sophisticated and effective modalities to manage and treat these pregnancies are critically needed.

In this issue of the JCI, Spencer and colleagues leveraged a discovery-science approach combined with sonographic parameters to identify and validate prognostic markers at the time of severe FGR diagnosis (15). This study incorporated participants from the EVERREST Prospective Study, which was a multicenter prospective cohort study taking place in four European tertiary referral centers (16). Individuals with singleton pregnancies with an EFW of less than 600 g and below the third percentile for GA between 20 0/7 and 26 6/7 weeks’ gestation were eligible. Maternal serum at the time of enrollment was subjected to immunoassays, Olink proximity extension assays, and liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry. Sonographic measurements were obtained, including biometry and Doppler velocimetry of the umbilical artery, uterine artery, middle cerebral artery, ductus venosus, and umbilical vein. In total, 63 participants were included in the discovery set, with another 60 individuals comprising the validation set, and final validated models incorporated estimates from both groups.

As determined by the discovery set, the best sonographic predictor of the primary outcome of fetal or neonatal death was the EFW z score, a measure of standard deviation from the EFW mean. In contrast, the umbilical artery Doppler category yielded the highest prediction for the secondary outcome of death or delivery at 28 0/7 weeks of gestation or less. After combining maternal serum biomarker data from the discovery and validation sets, placental growth factor (PlGF) was identified as being the most strongly associated with the primary outcome of fetal or neonatal death and the secondary outcome of death or delivery at or before 28 0/7 weeks of gestation. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves of combined data sets showed that, while the EFW z score, umbilical artery category, and GA at enrollment were most predictive of fetal or neonatal death (AUC, 0.91), the most discriminative model for death or delivery at or prior to 28 0/7 weeks was PlGF in combination with the umbilical artery category (AUC, 0.89).