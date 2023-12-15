Endothelial lipid droplets suppress eNOS to link high fat consumption to blood pressure elevation

Atgl ECKO mice generation. Atglfl/fl mice were obtained from Erin Kershaw (University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA) (47) and bred with transgenic mice expressing Cre recombinase under the VE-cadherin promoter provided by Nancy Speck (University of Pennsylvania).

BP measurement using radio telemetry. Continuous 24-hour SBP and DBP were monitored in unrestrained mice by using implantable HD-X10 telemetry (Data Science, DSI). Eight- to ten-week-old C57BL/6J WT male mice were used for the experiments presented in Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1. Briefly, after recovering from implantation surgery, mice were kept under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and fed a NC diet. During that time, baseline SBP and DBP were measured every 5 minutes for 3 days. Then the mice were fed with either HFD (60% kcal% fat; Research Diet, D12492) or HSD (8% NaCl diet; Envigo, TD92012) and their BPs were again measured continuously for 7 days. Then both groups of mice were fed with HFD+HSD (60 kcal% fat and 8% added NaCl; Research Diet, D12060102). Data are expressed as daily change in BP and as average BP with each diet. For the experiments presented in Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 8, WT versus Atgl ECKO male mice at 12 weeks of age were used. After recovering from telemetry implantation surgery, both groups of mice were fed with NC for 3 days and then with HFD or HSD for 3 days. Data are expressed as daily change in SBP and as average SBP with each diet. For the experiments presented in Figure 7, F and G, 12-week-old C57BL/6J WT male mice were used. After recovering from implantation surgery, mice were randomly assigned to either the DMSO or iDGAT1 injection group. All mice were first fed with NC for 3 days and then switched to HFD+HSD for 3 days. Throughout the study, the mice were i.p. injected with the assigned drug daily (in between 8 am and 9 am) at 3 mg/kg. Data are expressed as daily change in SBP from 5 mice per group and as average SBP with each diet.

Lipid administration to mice. For gavage studies, mice were fasted for 6 hours and then administered oral gavage of olive oil (10 mL/kg body weight). Blood vessels were collected 3 hours after gavage for en face staining to visualize LDs in the endothelium in both male and female mice. For the oral fat–tolerance test, tail blood was collected at the indicated time points for TG assay in male mice. For the ad libitum HFD study, mice were fasted for 6 hours and were given HFD for 6 hours during their active phase, from 5 pm to 11 pm. The vessels were harvested after 11 pm for en face staining to visualize LDs in the endothelium in both male and female mice.

Mouse tissue immunohistochemistry. For en face staining of the large vessels or whole-mount staining of capillaries in the skeletal muscle or heart, mice were perfused with cold PBS and then with 3.7% PFA. The vessels or tissues were dissected and were further fixed in 3.7% PFA for another hour. Then, the tissues were washed, permeabilized with 0.3% Triton X-100, blocked with 3% BSA, and incubated with anti-mouse CD31 antibody (MilliporeSigma, MAB1398Z) overnight at 4°C. The next day, tissues were washed and incubated with secondary antibody (anti-hamster AF594) (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 127-585-160) for 2 hours at room temperature and then treated with BODIPY 493/503 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D3922) for 10 minutes. Finally, the tissues were washed with PBS and mounted onto glass slides for imaging. For retina staining, eyeballs were isolated and fixed in 3.7% PFA on ice for 10 minutes. Retinas were dissected and fixed in 3.7% PFA for another hour. Then the retina was washed in PBS, incubated in 5% BSA and 0.3% Triton X-100 for blocking and permeabilization for 1 hour at room temperature, and incubated with IsoB4 AF594 (Invitrogen I21413) and BODIPY 493/503 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D3922) for 2 hours. Finally, the retina was washed with PBS and mounted onto glass slides for imaging.

Body composition analysis. Body weight and body composition were measured in male mice using the EchoMRI 3-in-1 system nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer (Echo Medical Systems).

Plasma lipid assays. Collected plasma samples were subjected to TG assay (Fisher Scientific, TR22421), glycerol assay (MilliporeSigma, F6428), cholesterol assay (Invitrogen, A12216), and FFA assay (MilliporeSigma, mak044) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Glucose-tolerance test. Twenty-week-old male mice were fasted for 6 hours and weighed, and a baseline blood glucose level was measured using a glucometer. Each mouse was injected with 2 g/kg of glucose solution i.p. Blood glucose was measured at indicated time points.

Nitrate and nitrite measurements. Blood was collected from the ad libitum–fed male and female mice between 7 and 11 am. Plasma was collected by spinning whole blood at 3,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C and filtered through an Amicon 10K filter at 16,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. Total nitrate and nitrite levels were measured by using the Nitrite/Nitrate Assay Kit (MilliporeSigma, 23479) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Pressure myograph to measure vasodilatory function. Vasoreactivity was measured in male mice by using DMT 114P pressure myography. Mice were sacrificed by CO 2 asphyxiation and the left carotid artery was immediately removed, stripped of fat, and kept in HBSS in a 37°C incubator until it was secured to cannulas using silk sutures. Mounted vessels in the pressure myograph chamber were filled with warm HBSS and were visualized by light microscopy. The vessels were then pressurized gradually to 40, 60, and 100 mmHg. Arteries were preconditioned by gradually increasing pressure to 100 mmHg with HBSS and then preconstricted by phenylephrine (10–5M). Then the vessels were subjected to cumulative concentrations of acetylcholine (ACh) (10–9M to 10–4M) for vasodilation. Vessel diameter change was continuously monitored using MYOVIEW II software (DMT).

PCSK9 overexpression to induce atherosclerosis. A liver-targeted gain-of-function PCSK9 model was used to induce atherosclerosis (48). AAV8-PCSK9 injection leads to LDL receptor (LDLR) KO-like phenotype, reducing hepatic uptake of LDL by increasing the lysosomal degradation of LDLRs. Groups of 8 mice from WT versus Atgl ECKO mice were tail vein injected with 5 × 1011 vector genomes of the virus and provided a Western diet for 12 weeks. Plasma cholesterol levels were measured at 3 and 10 weeks during the study period. At the end of 12 weeks, the aorta from the ascending aorta and aortic arch to thoracic aorta were dissected for Oil Red O staining to visualize lipid buildup within the aorta (49). Quantification of lipid buildup within the aorta was performed using ImageJ software (NIH) and normalized to total vessel area. Liver tissues were collected to confirm the reduction of LDLR protein by Western blot (WB).

Cytokine array from cell culture media and mouse plasma. Proteome Profiler Human Cytokine Array Kit (R&D Systems, ARY005B) was used for the media samples collected from HUVECs. Proteome Profiler Mouse Cytokine Array Kit (R&D Systems, ARY006) was used for the mouse plasma samples.

EC culture. Pooled HUVECs were purchased from Lonza and used between passages 3 and 6. Cells were grown in EBM2 containing EGM supplements (Lonza, CC-3162) with 10% FBS. Fully confluent HUVECs were subjected to siRNA transfection by using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX Reagent (Invitrogen) for knockdown studies. Cells were kept in serum-free Opti-MEM media for 5 to 6 hours of transfection duration, after which they were refreshed with 10% EGM2. All siRNAs were treated at 10 nM concentration and were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich: human siATGL (SASI_225605), mouse siATGL (SASI_33377), human siDGAT1 (SASI_77408), human siACSL1 (SASI_202187), human siCPT1 (SASI_231321), human siRELA (SASI_171091), human siRELB (SASI_103187), human siP50 (SASI_181061), human siEEF1A1 (SASI_331771), human siPTBP1 (SASI_216643, 216644), and human siPCBP1 (SASI_34329). Confirmation of siRNA-mediated genetic knockdown was determined by using multiple different methods, including qPCR, WB, or immunocytochemistry (ICC). Drugs that were used were obtained from either MilliporeSigma or MCE: forskolin (Sigma, F6886), iDgat A922500 (MilliporeSigma, A1737), atglistatin (MilliporeSigma, SML 1075), MG132, WY14643 (MilliporeSigma, pirinixic acid, PPARɑ/γ agonist, C7081), rosiglitazone (MilliporeSigma, PPARγ agonist, R2408), fenofibrate (MilliporeSigma, PPARɑ agonist, F6020), pemafibrate (MCE, HY-17618), raspberry ketone (MCE, HY-N1426), clofibrate (MilliporeSigma, 6643), and bezafibrate (MilliporeSigma, 7273).

Mouse primary EC isolation. Aorta from 3 mice were dissected and digested in 2 mg/mL type I collagenase and dispase in serum-free DMEM for 30 minutes; 10% FBS DMEM was added to quench collagenase/dispase, and the tissue homogenates were then titrated and filtered through 100 μm and 40 μm filters. After washing with PBS and centrifugation at 300g for 5 minutes, cell pellets were resuspended in 0.5% BSA in PBS and incubated with magnetic bead conjugated with anti-CD31 antibody (BD Biosciences — Pharmingen, 553370) for 15 minutes with gentle mixing on ice. CD31-bound ECs were collected after vigorous washing using a magnetic bar.

qPCR. mRNA isolation and cDNA synthesis were done by using the TurboCapture mRNA Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. qPCR was performed on the CFX384 Bio-Rad Real-Time PCR Detection System using SYBR Green. Sequences of the primers used in this study were as follows: human ATGL (forward: ATGGTGGCATTTCAGACAACC, reverse: CGGACAGATGTCACTCTCGC), mouse ATGL (forward: CAACGCCACTCACATCTACGG, reverse: GGACACCTCAATAATGTTGGCAC), human eNOS (forward: GAGACTTCCGAATCTGGAACAG, reverse: GCTCGGTGATCTCCACGTT), mouse eNOS (forward: TCAGCCATCACAGTGTTCCC, reverse: ATAGCCCGCATAGCGTATCAG), human Dgat1 (forward: TATTGCGGCCAATGTCTTTGC, reverse: CACTGGAGTGATAGACTCAACCA), human ACSL1 (forward: CGACGAGCCCTTGGTGTATTT, reverse: GGTTTCCGAGAGCCTAAACAA), human CPT1 (forward: TCCAGTTGGCTTATCGTGGTG, reverse: TCCAGAGTCCGATTGATTTTTGC), and human MCP1 (forward: CAGAAGTGGGTTCAGGATTCC, reverse: ATTCTTGGGTTGTGGAGTGAG).

WB. Cells were lysed in RIPA buffer that contained phosphatase inhibitor (PhosSTOP, Roche) and proteinase inhibitor (cOmplete Mini Proteinase Inhibitor Cocktail, Roche). The insoluble cell debris or lipid fraction was removed by centrifugation at 16,000g. Protein concentration was measured with the BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were then boiled in SDS sample buffer and loaded into 4% to 20% gradient gel (Bio-Rad), transferred to PVDF membrane (Millipore), and analyzed by immunoblotting. The following antibodies were used: ATGL (CST2138), eNOS (CST32027), 14-3-3 (CST8312), p-eNOS S1177 (BD 612392), LDLR (10785-1-AP), PLIN2 (abcam 108323), GAPDH (CST5174), HDAC2 (CST5113), KDEL (abcam12223), COXIV (CST11967), Tomm20 (BD 612278), and TFAM (abcam 119684). Secondary antibodies were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology. Signal was detected using the ECL System (ImageQuant LAS 4000, Amersham Biosciences, GE Healthcare) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

ICC. Confluent HUVECs were plated onto glass coverslips and subjected to siRNA transfection and/or drug treatment. Samples were fixed with 3.7% paraformaldehyde, washed, and permeabilized with 0.3% Triton X-100. For PCBP1 staining, cells were permeabilized with 0.05% digitonin. After blocking with 2% BSA, samples were incubated with primary antibodies overnight and with secondary antibodies for 2 hours at room temperature, then treated with BODIPY 493/503 at 0.1 mg/mL for 10 minutes. Finally, they were washed and mounted onto glass slides using VECTASHIELD for imaging. For flow cytometry analysis of BODIPY staining, HUVECs that were knocked down and/or treated with drugs were incubated with BODIPY while adherent; 0.25% trypsin was used to lift cells off of dishes, and 0.1% BSA was used to wash them before centrifugation. Cells were resuspended in 0.1% BSA and kept on ice until flow cytometry analysis using Accuri (BD Biosciences).

RNA-Seq and GO analysis. Total RNAs from HUVECs that were knocked down with siCTL versus siATGL were isolated using TRIzol and the QIAGEN RNeasy kit. Ribosomal RNAs were depleted by polyA selection prior to library prep. The samples were then sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq in a 2 × 150 bp paired end configuration with 20 to 30 million reads per sample. Samples were randomized and handled in a blinded fashion during sample preparation and sequencing. RNA-Seq reads were aligned to the human reference genome using STAR (version 2.7.9a) (50). Picard (https://broadinstitute.github.io/picard/) was used to mark the duplicates, collect the RNA-Seq metrics, and estimate the library complexity. The raw read counts were computed using the Rsubread package (version 2.0.3) (51) and normalized into counts per million (CPM) using the CPM function from the edgeR package (version 3.1.4) (52). The genes with 25% of samples with a CPM of less than 1 were deemed as low expressed and removed from further analysis. Data were also transformed using the VOOM function from the Limma package (53). Differential gene expression analysis was performed using the lmFit function from the Limma package. Top 3,000 differentially expressed genes were used for Molecular Function GO analysis by using ShinyGO, version 0.741 (30).

LD isolation. Endothelial LDs were isolated based on published methods with modifications (20, 54). Ten 15 cm dishes of confluent HUVECs were pooled for each LD purification. Harvested cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and lysed in hypotonic lysis buffer (HLM) (20 mM Tris-Cl, pH 7.4, 1 mM EDTA, protease inhibitor and phosphatase inhibitor) by pipetting the cells up and down. The suspended cells were incubated on ice for 10 minutes. Cell lysates were then further dounced 40 times with tissue grinder using a loose pestle (Wheaton). Cell debris and unlysed cells were removed by centrifugation at 600g at 4°C for 5 minutes. The remaining lysates were centrifuged at 3,000g at 4°C for 30 minutes to remove nuclei. Postnuclear fraction was centrifuged at 20,000g to remove other intracellular organelles including Golgi, ER, mitochondria, and peroxisomes. The supernatant was collected and adjusted to 20% sucrose in HLM by adding one-third volume of 60% sucrose HLM. Lysate in 20% sucrose HLM was layered into the bottom of an ultracentrifuge tube for an SW41Ti rotor. The same volume of 5% sucrose HLM was layered over the sample. More HLM of the same volume was layered over the sucrose layers. The sucrose gradient tubes were centrifuged at 28,000g at 4°C for 30 minutes. LD fraction was collected from the top of the tube and was delipidated by incubating in acetone on dry ice, followed by centrifugation for 1 hour at 4,000g at 4°C. The pellet was dried under a gentle stream of nitrogen and resuspended in protein lysis buffer. The isolated LD protein underwent WB followed by MS analysis. For proteomics analysis, the samples were separated using SDS-PAGE, and the entire gel section was excised and submitted to the Harvard Taplin Mass Spectrometry Facility (Boston, Massachusetts, USA) for in-gel digestion of gel bands, microcapillary liquid chromatography with tandem MS (LC/MS/MS) analysis, protein database searching, and data analysis.

LD proteomics data set analysis. To compare the LD proteome across 3 different cell types (U2OS, Huh7, and HUVECs), we utilized the gProfiler MultiQuery Analysis feature. The analysis was performed using a specific workflow and data set, which can be accessed at g:Profiler (http://biit.cs.ut.ee/gplink/l/2dmu9ASPQt). The output of this analysis provides information on the similarities and differences in the functional properties of LD-associated proteins among the 3 cell types (full data set in Supplemental Table 2). A web-based tool, DeepVenn (https://www.deepvenn.com/), was used to create Venn diagrams of 3 data sets on the “metabolism of lipids” pathway (Figure 5C). Enrichr was used for GO analysis of biological process in the LD proteome data set from HUVECs (full data set in Supplemental Table 3). The top 5 of the GOs ranked by adjusted P value are highlighted.

Mendelian randomization and colocalization. Two-sample Mendelian randomization using summary statistics was performed using the TwoSampleMR (55) package in R. Genetic instruments were constructed using conditionally independent expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) for genes encoding proteins involved in LD formation/degradation (PNPLA2, GPAM, AGPAT1, AGPAT3, AGPAT5, LPIN1, LPIN2, DGAT1, DGAT2, LIPE, and MGLL) in vascular tissues (aorta, coronary artery, and tibial artery) from GTEx, version 8 (35, 36). Corresponding effects for each variant on SBP and DBP were obtained from the International Consortium of Blood Pressure Genome Wide Association Studies (ICBP) and UKB GWAS metaanalysis, which included up to 757,601 participants of European ancestry. After harmonization of effect alleles, Mendelian randomization was performed using the inverse variance weighted method with multiplicative random effects (when multiple genetic variants associated with gene expression were present) or the Wald ratio method (when a single genetic variant associated with gene expression was present). P values of less than 0.05 for 24 gene-tissue pairs were considered significant. Bayesian enumeration colocalization was performed as a sensitivity analysis for significant associations using the coloc package in R (37, 56). Genetic variants ± 250 kb surrounding the PNPLA2 locus were obtained from GTEx, version 8, with summary statistics deposited in the eQTL catalog and the ICBP+UKB BP GWAS (35, 36, 57). Given the sensitivity of enumeration colocalization to the specified Bayesian priors, we considered a range of priors reflecting varying anticipated probabilities of a shared causal variant influencing both gene expression and BP. We considered both the default prior (P 12 = 1 × 10–5) and a range of more skeptical and more optimistic priors (justified by the experimental findings in mice).

Statistics. P values were calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test. For statistical comparisons between study groups, 1-way ANOVA was used, followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc testing. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All data are represented as mean ± SD. Data from cell culture experiments are representative from a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

Study approval. All mouse experiments were performed according to procedures approved by the University of Pennsylvania Institute for Animal Care and Use Committee.

Data availability. RNA-Seq data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE231619). The full data set from LD proteomics analysis is provided in Supplemental Table 1. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.