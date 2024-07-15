CAR+ extracellular vesicles predict ICANS in patients with B cell lymphomas treated with CD19-directed CAR T cells

Patients’ characteristics. Patients with relapsed/refractory B cell lymphoma (n = 100; Table 1) were enrolled in this study. Lymphoma subtypes were as follows: 67 patients (67%) with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL and transformed DLBCL), 12 patients (12%) with primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma (PMBCL), 6 patients (6%) with high-grade B cell lymphoma, 1 patient (1%) with gray zone lymphoma, and 14 patients (14%) with mantle cell lymphoma. Twenty-eight patients (28%) received tisa-cel, 58 (58%) received axi-cel, and 14 (14%) received brexu-cel, after a median number of 3 previous lines of treatment (range 1–11). The median age was 60 years (range 19–76), and no patients had CNS disease at the time of CD19.CAR T cell infusion. All patients underwent CAR T cell infusion after standard lymphodepleting chemotherapy with cyclophosphamide (250–500 mg/m2) and fludarabine (25–30 mg/m2), administered intravenously on days –5, –4, and –3 according to the standard practice. After CAR T cell infusion, 90 (90%) of the 100 patients developed CRS of any grade (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173096DS1); 28 patients (28%) developed grade ≥2 CRS, and no patients developed fatal CRS (Table 1). The median time from CAR T cell infusion to CRS onset was 1 day (range 0–11). CRS patients were treated with tocilizumab as first line per standard local procedures. Univariate analyses showed that only CAR T cell product (CD28 costimulated) correlated with CRS occurrence (P = 0.045; Supplemental Table 1).

ICANS after CAR T cell infusion. Within 30 days after CD19.CAR T cell infusion, 29 (29%) of the 100 patients developed neurotoxicity of any grade. Nine patients (9%) developed grade 1 ICANS, 10 (10%) grade 2, 5 (5%) grade 3, 3 (3%) grade 4, and 2 (2%) grade 5 (fatal neurotoxicity with diffuse cerebral edema) (Table 1). The median time from CAR T cell infusion to the appearance of the first neurological symptom was 5 days (range 3–13). According to previous reports (11–15, 26), all ICANS occurred either after or concomitantly with CRS, with a median interval between the onset of CRS and ICANS of 4 days (range 0–11). Encephalopathy with variable symptoms such as ideomotor slowing, inattention, disorientation, dyscalculia, and confusion was the most frequent finding (27/29, 93%), which was predominantly frontal (17/27, 63%), characterized by motor and specifically verbal and writing perseveration such as palilalia and paligraphia (rewriting of letters, words, and/or sentences), as we previously reported (27). Language disorders (dysarthria and aphasia) were also frequent (20/29, 69%), as well as nonspecific ICANS symptoms, such as postural tremors (24/29, 83%) and headache (10/29, 34%). In 3 cases (1 patient with grade 4 ICANS and 2 patients with grade 5 ICANS), the clinical onset was characterized by severe headache and vomiting related to intracranial hypertension, followed by a rapid deterioration to a coma within a few hours. Contrast brain MRI was performed in 25 of 29 patients with ICANS (86%); no abnormalities were found in 18 of the 25 patients (72%), whereas in the remaining patients (28%) new abnormalities were found, such as focal cerebral edema and leptomeningeal enhancement (n = 3), focal intraparenchymal and subarachnoid hemorrhage (n = 1), and diffuse cerebral edema (n = 3). Electroencephalography documented predominantly diffuse slowing of electrical activity in almost all (93%) patients with ICANS, and epileptic abnormalities (without clinical seizures) were observed in 4 patients (14%). Patients with ICANS were treated with high-dose steroids as first line per standard local procedures; siltuximab and anakinra were added for grade ≥3. All patients resolved ICANS except for 2 patients with grade 5. Univariate analyses showed the association of the following variables with ICANS occurrence: Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance scale (ECOG) (≥1), disease histotype (PMBCL), disease status at infusion (progressive disease), bridging therapy (immune checkpoint inhibitors), and grade ≥2 CRS (Table 1). Multivariate analysis confirmed ECOG ≥1 (OR = 4.42, 95% CI: 1.10–19.19, P = 0.038), PMBCL (OR = 51.19, 95% CI: 6.93–1,123.76, P = 0.001), progressive disease status at infusion (OR = 10.23, 95% CI: 1.84–192.19, P = 0.03), and grade ≥2 CRS (OR = 4.55, 95% CI: 1.49–14.58, P = 0.008) as clinical risk factors for ICANS.

CAR+T cells and CAR_DNA expansion kinetics. The 30-day kinetics of CAR+T cells expressed as mean cell number per microliter of blood (assessed by multi-flow cytometry [MFC]) and mean CAR_DNA copies per milliliter of blood (assessed by droplet digital PCR [ddPCR]) is shown in Figure 1A. The median expansion peak values of CAR+T cells and CAR_DNA copies were 57 (range 8–1,279) cells/μL and 44,167 (range 950–1,105,000) copies/mL (Figure 1B). The median values of areas under the curve over 30 days after infusion (AUC 0–30 ) were 654 (range 104–15,997) CAR+T cells/μL × days and 388,881 (range 7,673–12,096,513) CAR_DNA copies/mL × days (Figure 1C). The median time to peak (TTP) was 13 (range 7–30) days and 9 (range 3–21) days for CAR+T cells and CAR_DNA copies, respectively (Figure 1D). Patients developing ICANS showed no significant differences in median CAR+T cell expansion peak and AUC 0–30 values compared with patients who did not develop ICANS (NO ICANS patients): 81 versus 54 CAR+T cells/μL (Figure 1E), 688 versus 620 CAR+T cells/μL × days (Figure 1F). In contrast, a shorter CAR+T cells/μL median TTP was observed in ICANS (7, range 7–13 days) compared with NO ICANS (13, range 7–30 days) patients (P = 0.005; Figure 1G). Consistently, ddPCR confirmed similar results of MFC analyses: 87,413 versus 37,000 median CAR_DNA copies/mL at expansion peak (Figure 1H) and 388,530 versus 389,231 median CAR_DNA copies/mL×days (AUC 0–30 ) in ICANS versus NO ICANS patients (Figure 1I). Shorter CAR_DNA copies/mL median TTP was finally observed in ICANS (7, range 5–11 days) versus NO ICANS (11, range 3–21 days) patients (Figure 1J). The comparison of day +7 CAR+T cells and CAR_DNA copies revealed increased levels in patients developing ICANS versus NO ICANS ones (81 vs. 15 CAR+T cells/μL, Figure 1K; 87,413 vs. 4,500 CAR_DNA copies/mL, Figure 1L). More importantly, we observed significantly lower levels of day +1 CAR_DNA copies/mL in patients who would later develop ICANS (0 vs. 57 CAR_DNA copies/mL; Figure 1M). Since CAR_DNA copies/mL detected at 1 hour after infusion were not different between ICANS and NO ICANS patients (Figure 1L), we hypothesized that the drop in the blood CAR_DNA copies/mL represents an early homing of CD19.CAR T cells into the tumor and/or peripheral tissues (CNS included). This phenomenon is likely to occur to an increased extent in patients who will develop neurotoxicity in the subsequent days. Hence, the accelerated CD19.CAR T cell kinetics (a shorter TTP) in patients with ICANS is expected to be consequent to an earlier CD19.CAR T cell homing and activation, marked by the drop of day +1 CAR_DNA copies.

Figure 1 Kinetics of peripheral blood CAR+T cells and CAR_DNA copies in CAR T cell–infused patients. (A) Peripheral blood kinetics of CAR+T cells (n = 37) and CAR_DNA copies (n = 41), assessed by MFC and ddPCR, respectively (mean ± SEM). (B) Expansion peak values of CAR+T cells (n = 36) and CAR_DNA copies (n = 40). (C) AUC 0–30 value estimates for CAR+T cells (n = 36) and CAR_DNA copies (n = 40). (D) Kaplan-Meier (KM) estimate of time to peak (TTP) for CAR+T cells (n = 37) and CAR_DNA copies (n = 41). (E) CAR+T cell expansion peak values in NO ICANS (n = 25) versus ICANS (n = 11); Mann-Whitney (MW) test. (F) CAR+T cell AUC 0–30 value estimate in NO ICANS (n = 25) versus ICANS (n = 11); MW test. (G) KM estimate of CAR+T cell TTP in NO ICANS (n = 25) versus ICANS (n = 12); log-rank test. (H) Expansion peak values of CAR_DNA copies in NO ICANS (n = 29) versus ICANS (n = 11); MW test. (I) AUC 0–30 value estimates for CAR_DNA copies in NO ICANS (n = 29) versus ICANS (n = 11); MW test. (J) KM estimate of TTP for CAR_DNA copies in NO ICANS (n = 29) versus ICANS (n = 12); log-rank test. (K) Peripheral blood kinetics of CAR+T cells in NO ICANS (n = 25) versus ICANS (n = 12), and day +7 CAR+T cells in NO ICANS (n = 25) versus ICANS (n = 11); MW test. (L) Kinetics of CAR_DNA copies (mean ± SEM) in NO ICANS (n = 29) versus ICANS (n = 12), and day +7 CAR_DNA copies in NO ICANS (n = 29) versus ICANS (n = 7); MW test. (M) Day +1 CAR_DNA copies in NO ICANS (n = 29) versus ICANS (n = 12); MW test. Unless otherwise indicated, data are presented as boxes and whiskers; boxes show median and interquartile range (IQR), and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values.

IL-15 and CX3CL1: early players in CD19.CAR T cell homing and activation. Based on the observations above, we focused our attention on IL-15, a cytokine already reported to be associated with ICANS (28, 29), and on CX3CL1, named fractalkine, a chemokine that plays a major role in the tissue homing of CX3CR1+CD8+ lymphocytes (30). We therefore measured plasma IL-15 and CX3CL1 levels at day +1 after infusion, finding significantly higher median levels of both cytokines in patients with ICANS: 26 versus 33 pg/mL (P = 0.042) for IL-15 and 1,344 versus 2,869 pg/mL (P = 0.0006) for CX3CL1 (Figure 2, A and B). As expected, IL-15 and CX3CL1 levels measured at day +1 were correlated with each other (r = 0.653, P = 0.00007) and with variables known to be associated with inflammatory status and/or tumor burden, namely low platelet count (PLT) and high levels of fibrinogen (FBG), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), ferritin (FER), C-reactive protein (CRP), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15), CXCL9, and neurofilaments (NFL), measured both at pre-lymphodepletion and at day +1 (Figure 2, C and D). Notably, these biochemical parameters have been extensively reported as risk factors for the development of CAR T–related neurotoxicity and regarded as predictors of poor outcome (20, 31). IL-15, a trigger for the activation of CAR T cells, is also produced upon prior chemotherapies (bridging and/or lymphodepletion) (28). Here, we found higher levels of day +1 IL-15 but not CX3CL1 (P = 0.515) in patients who underwent chemo-based bridging therapy, compared with those receiving no chemo-based therapies: 33 versus 26 pg/mL (P = 0.037) (Figure 2, E and F). With the aim of elucidating the role of CX3CL1 in CD19.CAR T cell biology, we investigated the expression of its receptor (CX3CR1) on the surface of CD19.CAR T cells. We found highly heterogeneous levels of CX3CR1 expression in 9 bag leftovers (BLs) and 19BBζ.CAR T cells generated from 3 healthy donors (Figure 2G). CX3CR1 expression increased readily after 1 hour of cocultures of 19BBζ.CAR T cells with target CD19+K562 cells compared with CD19−K562 cells (Figure 2H). In keeping with these results, CX3CR1 expression on CAR+T cells was upregulated at day +7 in a patient developing ICANS, but not in three NO ICANS ones (Figure 2I). Since CX3CL1/CXCR1 interplay acts as neurotropic axis, activated CD19.CAR T cells may be more likely to be attracted into the CNS, as well as into CX3CL1-releasing tissues (32, 33). Hence, these data suggest that the CX3CR1/CX3CL1 axis may take part in ICANS pathogenesis, as a likely player in CD19.CAR T cell tissue homing.

Figure 2 IL-15 and CX3CL1/CX3CR1 interplay in ICANS and NO ICANS patients. (A) Day +1 IL-15 plasma levels in NO ICANS (n = 21) versus ICANS (n = 11); MW test. (B) Day +1 CX3CL1 plasma levels in NO ICANS (n = 36) versus ICANS (n = 17); MW test. (C and D) Heatmaps (Pearson’s r coefficients) of day +1 IL-15 and CX3CL1 plasma levels and biochemical profile at pre-lymphodepletion (_PLD) (C) and day +1 (_+1) (D). (E) Day +1 IL-15 plasma levels in patients treated with chemotherapy as bridging therapy (Chemo, n = 13) versus others (No chemo, n = 19); MW test. (F) Day +1 plasma CX3CL1 in No chemo (n = 36) versus Chemo (n = 17); MW test. (G–I) CX3CR1 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) and percentage of CX3CR1+ cells in bag leftover (BL, n = 9) and 19BBζ.CAR T cells (n = 3) (G), 19BBζ.CAR T cells cocultured with CD19+ or CD19−K562 cells (n = 3) for 1 hour (logFC t test and paired t test; mean ± SD) (H), and day +5 and day +7 peripheral blood CD19.CAR T cells in ICANS (n = 1) and NO ICANS (n = 3, 1-sample t test; mean ± SD) (I). Unless otherwise indicated, data are presented as boxes and whiskers; boxes show median and IQR, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values.

CAR+EVs release in vitro upon CD19.CAR T cell activation. The data presented above suggest that ICANS may be associated with early CD19.CAR T cell homing and activation. Since in our clinical practice lymphoma specimens of patients treated with CD19.CAR T cells are almost unavailable, we sought a plasma readout of CAR T cell activity upon target engagement. Thus, we tested whether CD19.CAR T cells can release extracellular vesicles (EVs) that carry the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR+EVs), on the assumption that such CAR+EVs can become detectable in biofluids and be taken as biomarkers of CAR T cell activation. We cultured 19BBζ.CAR T (n = 4) and 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T (n = 3) cells in the absence or presence of CD19+ target cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). CAR+EV release was assessed by MFC, either via direct eGFP detection or by CD19.CAR protein–specific immunostaining (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1D). A substantial increase in CAR+EV concentration in supernatants of both 19BBζ.CAR T and 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells cocultured with CD19+ target cells was invariably observed, within a time frame from 1 to 4 hours (Figure 3, C and D). Combined wide-field/stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM) analysis on supernatants of 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T and target cell cocultures confirmed the presence of putative eGFP.CAR+EVs upon their capture onto slides coated with anti-tetraspanin (CD63, CD9, CD81) antibodies (Abs) (Figure 4A). Similarly, 2D-/3D-STORM analysis of 19BBζ.CAR T supernatants captured onto poly-lysine–coated slides confirmed the presence of CD19.CAR protein on EVs (Figure 4, B and C). Combined confocal and STORM analysis (Figure 4D) on 19BBζ.CAR T cells revealed a massive presence of CAR+ vesicles in the cytoplasm (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 1B). In both 19BBζ.CAR T and 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells, most of the CD19.CAR protein was colocalized with CD63 (Figure 4, F and G). Notably, a similar cytoplasmic localization was observed for perforin (PRF1; Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These data suggest that the CD19.CAR protein, mostly harbored in CD63+ cytoplasmic vesicles, is massively released in the supernatant as CAR+EVs, mainly upon target engagement.

Figure 3 MFC analysis of CAR+EVs in the supernatants of 19BBζ.CAR T or 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells cocultured with CD19+ target cells. MFC analysis of CAR+EVs released in vitro in coculture supernatants of 19BBζ.CAR T or 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells with CD19+ target cells. (A and B) Representative scatter plots. (C) CAR+EV kinetics for each coculture (19BBζ.CAR T cells, n = 4; 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells, n = 3). (D) CAR+EVs in 19BBζ.CAR T and 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cell cocultures (n = 7) at different time points and at peak level (logFC t test; P values ≤ 0.02 were considered significant according to Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple comparisons). Data are presented as boxes and whiskers; boxes show median and IQR, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values.

Figure 4 Combined confocal/STORM analysis of 19BBζ.CAR T and 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells and CAR+EVs. (A) Analysis of 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cell coculture supernatants (24 hours): 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR protein (eGFP.CAR; green, wide-field signal) and CD63/CD9/CD81 pool (red, STORM signal). Scale bars: 500 nm (n = 6). (B) 19BBζ.CAR T cell coculture supernatants (24 hours): 2D-STORM analysis of anti-CD19.CAR Ab–mediated pull-down CAR+EVs (CAR; red; scale bar: 500 nm); 3D-STORM analysis of a single CAR+EV (colors represent Z-depth; scale bar: 50 nm). White arrowheads highlight CD19.CAR antigen clusters on the EV (n = 17). (C) 3D-STORM analysis (colors represent Z-depth; scale bar: 50 nm) of CAR T cell supernatants purified by size-exclusion chromatography. White arrowheads highlight CD19.CAR antigen clusters on the EV (n = 3). (D) Schematic representation of the combined confocal/STORM analysis workflow. (E) Combined confocal/STORM analysis with 3D rendering of a 19BBζ.CAR T cell (CAR, red; DAPI, blue); detail of a CAR+ intracellular vesicle observed in 2D- and 3D-STORM (blue box, magnification ×13) (n = 3). Scale bars: 5 μm and 50 nm. (F) Confocal microscopy imaging of a 19BBζ.CAR T cell (CAR, red; CD63, green; DAPI, blue). Colocalization details (blue box, ×3 magnification; purple box, ×22 magnification) measured by Manders’ overlap coefficients (CD63 over CAR, and CAR over CD63, n = 13, MW test) (n = 7). Scale bars: 5 μm, 3 μm, and 0.3 μm. (G) Combined microscopy of 19BBζ.eGFP.CAR T cells: confocal imaging of eGFP.CAR (green) and DAPI (blue), and correlative wide-field (eGFP.CAR, green)/STORM analysis (CD63, white, and CAR, red). Colocalization details (blue boxes, magnification ×2) measured by Manders’ overlap coefficients (CD63 over CAR, and CAR over CD63, n = 5, MW test) (n = 2). Scale bars: 5 μm. Data are presented as boxes and whiskers; boxes show median and IQR, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values.

CAR+EVs are detectable in the plasma of CD19.CAR T cell–infused patients. Prompted by the above results, we analyzed the presence of CAR+EVs in the day +1 plasma of 14 CAR T patients by ExoView. This platform is specifically designed for the immunocapturing of plasma EVs onto CHIPs coated with Abs against established EVs/exosomal markers (CD63, CD9, CD81) assessed by 3-color immunophenotyping (Figure 5A). CAR+EVs were 1.75% of CD63-immunocaptured EVs, 0.26% of CD81-immunocaptured EVs, and 1.05% of CD9-immunocaptured EVs (Figure 5B). Moreover, CAR+CD9+CD63+EVs were 8.74% of CD63-immunocaptured CAR+EVs, 13.00% of CD9-immunocaptured CAR+EVs, and 30.71% of CD81-immunocaptured CAR+EVs (Supplemental Figure 3A). The exosome-like profile of CAR+EVs was confirmed in both the 20,000g (large EVs) and 100,000g (small EVs) ultracentrifugation plasma fractions (Figure 5, C and D). Size-exclusion chromatography–purified EVs confirmed the marker profile of the previous analyses even when chimeric CD19 protein was used to detect CAR+EVs (Supplemental Figure 3B). The data reported above show that most of the CAR+EVs carried CD63 and CD9 exosomal markers, a phenotype that also characterized CAR+EVs from BLs (Supplemental Figure 3C). Purification with anti-CD19.CAR–conjugated latex beads yielded an enrichment in CD63+CAR+EVs (27-fold), CD9+CAR+EVs (19.2-fold), and CD81+CAR+EVs (83-fold) (Figure 5E). All the data described above indicate that plasma CAR+EVs carry exosomal markers (34) in the following proportions: CD63 around 50%, CD9 around 40%, CD81 less than 12% (Figure 5F). CAR+EVs were also measured by MFC, which showed that a large proportion of plasma and BL CAR+EVs carried the exosomal marker CD63 (Figure 5G). In keeping with this finding, STORM analysis of plasma EVs, captured onto anti-tetraspanin Ab–coated slides, confirmed the presence of plasma CD63+CAR+EVs (Figure 5H). Notably, highly clustered CD19.CAR protein was observed on EVs (see also Figure 4, A and B). By ExoView and MFC analysis, we observed that CAR+EVs carried PRF1 protein (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F) (35). CAR+EVs were almost devoid of the endosomal CD107a/LAMP1 protein but contained a substantial amount of wheat germ agglutinin–binding membrane surface glycoproteins, thus recalling the recently reported supramolecular complexes that are released by cytotoxic T cells upon activation (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H) (36). As previously reported (36), we confirmed that most CAR+EVs lack CD45 (Supplemental Figure 3I). Nanosight analysis of FACS-sorted and CD19.CAR pull-down–isolated CAR+EVs showed their enrichment in the nano-EV (30–149 nm) and small EV (150–500 nm) compartments (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, a wide proportion of plasma CD63+CAR+EVs carried the CD3ζ-associated kinase ZAP70 and the T cell marker CD8β (Supplemental Figure 4C). Similarly, a substantial proportion of sorted CAR+EVs carried FAS ligand and the activated T cell tetraspanin CD151 (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F) (37). Finally, MFC analysis of FACS-sorted and CD19.CAR pull-down–isolated CAR+EVs revealed the presence of both CD4+CAR+EVs and CD8+CAR+EVs, mirroring the cellular CD4+/CD8+ ratio of the cognate CD19.CAR T cell compartment (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Overall, our data show that CAR+EVs carry exosomal and T cell markers and can be measured in the plasma of CAR T cell–infused patients.

Figure 5 Plasma CAR+EV phenotype by ExoView, MFC, and STORM analysis. (A) Schematic representation of ExoView platform analysis: CD63-, CD9-, or CD81-immunocaptured CAR+EVs are triple-stained by PE–anti-CD19.CAR, Alexa Fluor 647–anti-CD63, and Alexa Fluor 488–anti-CD9 Abs. (B–D) ExoView analysis of whole (n = 14; B) (see also Supplemental Figure 5A), 20,000g plasma fraction (n = 2; C), and 100,000g plasma fraction (n = 2; D). (E) Anti-CD19.CAR Ab–mediated pull-down of plasma CAR+EVs (n = 2). (F) Pie charts represent the tetraspanin profile of CAR+EVs analyzed in B–E, as ratio of CD63+, CD81+, or CD9+ CAR+EVs to total CAR+EVs. (G) MFC analysis of plasma (n = 5) and BL (n = 2) CAR+EVs. (H) Plasma CAR+EV STORM analysis. Double-positive CAR+CD63+ EVs are shown (n = 6). Scale bars: 200 nm. Data are presented as boxes and whiskers; boxes show median and IQR, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values.

CAR+EVs: early markers of ICANS in CD19.CAR T cell–infused patients. The observations reported above allowed us to investigate the kinetics of plasma CAR+EVs and its correlation with ICANS onset. The preliminary analysis of 14 plasma samples at day +1 by ExoView showed that the median number of CAR+EVs/μL was higher in the plasma of patients who later developed ICANS compared with NO ICANS ones (321 vs. 207, P = 0.029; Figure 6A). As a further preliminary test, we investigated CAR+EV kinetics in 20 patients (8 ICANS and 12 NO ICANS) by MFC (Figure 6B). Higher CAR+EV AUC 0–21 median values were found in ICANS compared with NO ICANS patients (4,276 vs. 1,672, P = 0.007; Figure 6C); CAR+EV TTP was not significantly different (P = 0.846; Figure 6D). The CAR+EVs/μL median peak value was higher in ICANS compared with NO ICANS patients (633 vs. 175, P = 0.0002; Figure 6E). Overall, CAR+EV peak anticipated by approximately 7 days the CD19.CAR T cell peaks by both ddPCR and MFC (see Figure 1). As shown above (Figure 6B), the comparison of CAR+EVs kinetics in ICANS and NO ICANS patients showed a significant difference at the earlier (e.g., hour +1, day +1) time points. Prompted by this compelling data, we analyzed these time points (hour +1 and day +1) by MFC in all the available plasma samples (n = 87). The data confirmed that patients with ICANS had higher plasma CAR+EVs/μL median levels as early as hour +1 compared with NO ICANS ones (439 vs. 87, P < 0.0001), as well as at day +1 (1,123 vs. 158, P < 0.0001) (Figure 6F). Accordingly, receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis showed that, above 132.8 CAR+EVs/μL at hour +1, the onset of ICANS was predicted with a sensitivity of 89.29% and specificity of 74.58% (P < 0.0001), as well as that, above 224.5 CAR+EVs/μL at day +1, the onset of ICANS was predicted with sensitivity of 96.55% and specificity of 80.36% (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6G). Finally, with the aim of testing the independent predictive value of CAR+EVs, we set up 2 multivariate analyses adding CAR+EVs (either hour +1 or day +1) to the clinical variables already found to be significantly associated with ICANS development (see Table 1). The number of CAR+EVs/μL at hour +1 and day +1 was significantly associated with ICANS (hour +1: OR = 1.02, 95% CI: 1.01–1.03, P = 0.00009; day +1: OR = 1.01, 95% CI: 1.00–1.01, P = 0.00008) in multiple logistic regression analysis; ECOG ≥1 retained its significance (hour +1 CAR+EVs/μL: OR = 11.67, 95% CI: 1.71–87.62, P = 0.012; day +1 CAR+EVs/μL: OR = 11.36, 95% CI: 1.70–89.63, P = 0.013). In contrast, disease histotype (PMBCL), disease status at infusion (progressive disease), bridging therapy (immune checkpoint inhibitors), and grade ≥2 CRS lost their significant association with ICANS in multivariate analysis. Notably, close correlations were observed between ICANS grade and hour +1 CAR+EVs/μL (r = 0.669, P = 1.47 × 10–12) and day +1 CAR+EVs/μL (r = 0.725, P = 4.46 × 10–15). When patients were grouped according to ICANS severity, i.e., grade 0–1 versus grade ≥2, CAR+EVs/μL levels showed a median value of 97 versus 374 (P < 0.0001) at hour +1, and a median value of 167 versus 840 (P < 0.0001) at day +1 (Figure 6H). ROC curves showed that a value above 181.5 of CAR+EVs/μL at hour +1 predicted the onset of grade ≥2 ICANS with a sensitivity of 75.00% and specificity of 82.09% (P < 0.0001), while a value above 372.3 CAR+EVs/μL at day +1 was able to predict the onset of grade ≥2 ICANS with a sensitivity of 85.00% and specificity of 81.54% (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6I). Notably, CAR+EVs/μL levels were positively correlated with the expansion peak levels of CD8+CAR+T effector memory cells (CD8+CAR+T EM ; hour +1 CAR+EVs: r = 0.580, P = 0.002; day +1 CAR+EVs: r = 0.463, P = 0.017) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Similar numbers of total plasma EVs were found in the plasma of patients developing ICANS and NO ICANS at hour +1 and day +1, suggesting that the above-reported phenomenon is specific to the CAR+EV compartment (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). We then tested whether early CAR+EV levels were correlated also with the onset of any grade of CRS. Even though no differences were found in hour +1 CAR+EV median levels (CRS vs. NO CRS, 113 vs. 125 CAR+EVs/μL, Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.596), higher levels of day +1 CAR+EV median levels were found in CRS compared with NO CRS patients: 223 (range 65–4,012) versus 151 (range 56–251) CAR+EVs/μL (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.026) (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). However, according to logistic regression analysis, neither hour +1 nor day +1 CAR+EVs could be taken as CRS predictors (OR = 1.004, 95% CI: 0.99–1.01, P = 0.26, for hour +1 CAR+EVs/μL; OR = 1.01, 95% CI: 1.00–1.02, P = 0.17, for day +1 CAR+EVs/μL). Nevertheless, in patients with grade ≥2 CRS, we observed higher median levels of CAR+EVs compared with grade 0–1 CRS: 271.5 (range 29–1,944) versus 108 (range 37–831) CAR+EVs/μL (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.034) at hour +1; 682 (range 68–4,012) versus 177.5 (range 56–2,042) CAR+EVs/μL (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.007) at day +1 (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Hence, high plasma CAR+EV levels can be taken as reliable early markers of ICANS onset and severity, while the role of CAR+EVs in predicting CRS is less evident.

Figure 6 Plasma CAR+EVs: early markers of ICANS. (A) Day +1 plasma CAR+EVs measured by ExoView in NO ICANS (n = 8) versus ICANS (n = 6); MW test. (B–E) Plasma CAR+EVs assessed by MFC in NO ICANS (n = 12) versus ICANS (n = 8): (B) Twenty-one-day kinetics (mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, multiple MW test). (C) AUC 0–21 estimate value; MW test. (D) KM estimate of TTP; log-rank test. (E) Peak value; MW test. (F and G) MFC analysis of hour +1 plasma CAR+EVs in NO ICANS (n = 59) versus ICANS (n = 28) and day +1 plasma CAR+EVs in NO ICANS (n = 56) versus ICANS (n = 29), MW test (F); and respective ROC curve analysis (G). (H and I) MFC analysis of hour +1 plasma CAR+EVs in grade 0 (G0) to G1 ICANS (n = 67) versus G≥2 ICANS (n = 20) and day +1 plasma CAR+EVs in G0–G1 ICANS (n = 65) versus G≥2 ICANS (n = 20), MW test (H); and respective ROC curve analysis (I). Unless otherwise indicated, data are presented as boxes and whiskers; boxes show median and IQR, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values.

Neuron-specific ENO2-positive nanoparticles as markers of CAR+EV-induced neural stress. Owing to the association of CAR+EVs with ICANS, we tested the hypothesis that CAR+EVs may mediate toxic effects on neural cells. To this aim, we exploited an in vitro model of human iPSC-derived neural progenitors and mature neurons (Figure 7A). CAR+EVs purified from 19BBζ.CAR T cells and two CD19.CAR T BLs exerted negligible effects on iPSC-derived neuron viability and/or metabolic activity (Figure 7B). As extracellular ENO2 has been reported to be a marker of neural stress (38, 39) and because Zhang et al. (25) recently reported ENO2 to be part of subcellular structures, called supermeres, characterized as extracellular nanoparticles (NPs), we sought to check ENO2+NP release in the supernatant of iPSC-derived neurons exposed to CAR+EVs. Upon 24-hour exposure to CAR+EVs, we found measurable amounts of ENO2+NPs in the iPSC supernatants, but not in the ones with untreated cultures (Figure 7C). To confirm the role of ENO2+NPs as markers of ongoing CAR T–related neurotoxicity, we assessed the plasma of 8 ICANS and 12 NO ICANS patients at day +5, which represents the median day of ICANS onset. We found higher plasma levels of ENO2+NPs in patients with ICANS compared with NO ICANS ones (P < 0.0001; Figure 7D). Notably, Zhang et al. also reported that ENO2+NPs carry abundant amounts of miR-1246 (25). Indeed, we demonstrated that median plasma levels of miR-1246 were higher in ICANS than in NO ICANS patients (1,797 vs. 240.4, P = 0.0041; Figure 7E), and that ENO2+NPs and miR-1246 plasma levels were positively correlated (r = 0.521, P = 0.018), suggesting that ENO2+NPs and miR-1246 could be markers of neural stress in CD19.CAR T cell–infused patients developing ICANS.