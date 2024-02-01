Itaconate suppresses atherosclerosis by activating a Nrf2-dependent antiinflammatory response in macrophages in mice

Acod1 and itaconate accumulate during atherosclerosis. To determine whether itaconate biosynthesis changes during atherogenesis, we examined the expression of Acod1 in mice with or without atherosclerosis. Briefly, we induced hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerosis by intraperitoneally injecting mice with an adeno-associated virus that overexpresses proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9-AAV) and feeding them a Western diet (WD) for 10 weeks (17, 18). Nonatherosclerotic controls were administered vehicle and fed a standard laboratory chow diet.

We observed significantly increased levels of Acod1 mRNA and protein in the atherosclerotic aortas versus healthy control aortas (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with the elevated abundance of Acod1, atherosclerotic aortas accumulated more itaconate than controls (P < 0.0001, Figure 1C). We examined other TCA cycle metabolites and found that isocitrate, malate, pyruvate, and cis-aconitate were slightly but significantly increased in atherosclerotic aorta, whereas α-ketoglutarate, succinate, and citrate were mildly but not significantly affected (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Acod1 expression and Itaconate production increase in atherosclerotic aorta. Atherosclerosis was induced by intraperitoneally injecting mice with PCSK9-AAV and feeding a Western diet (WD) for 10 weeks. (A) Acod1 mRNA levels in control (Con, n = 8) and atherosclerotic (Athero, n = 7) aortas were measured by qRT-PCR. (B) Aorta lysates from Con and Athero mice were separated by gel electrophoresis and proteins were detected by Western blotting with the indicated antibodies. The quantification of Acod1 (n = 9/group) after normalization to GAPDH is shown on the right. (C) Relative abundance of TCA cycle metabolites (itaconate, isocitrate, α-ketoglutarate, succinate, malate, pyruvate, citrate, and cis-aconitate) was measured by metabolomics in nonatherosclerotic control (n = 12) and atherosclerotic (n = 7) aortas. a.u., arbitrary units based on MS peak area. The absolute concentrations of itaconate in aortas were also measured. (D) Representative images of anti-Acod1–stained human atherosclerotic coronary artery. Correlation between the percentage Acod1-positive area and clinical occlusion using 2-sided Pearson’s correlation analysis is shown on the right (n = 22). In A–C, results are presented as mean ± SEM, and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for statistical analysis.

To investigate Acod1 levels during atherogenesis in human patients, we collected human atherosclerotic coronary arteries from a deidentified repository and performed immunohistochemistry (IHC). Intriguingly, a correlation analysis between the clinical occlusion percentage and the Acod1-positive area showed that the occlusion was significantly negatively correlated with Acod1 staining (P < 0.0001, Figure 1D). These data suggest that Acod1 expression during atherogenesis mitigates occlusion.

Collectively, these results suggest that hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerosis lead to increased levels of Acod1 and itaconate, which in turn may help to attenuate atherogenesis.

Acod1 deficiency exacerbates atherosclerosis in vivo. To determine whether Acod1 plays a role in atherogenesis, we examined Acod1–/– C57BL/6N mice before and during hypercholesterolemia (19, 20). We verified that Acod1 protein was not detected in Acod1–/– aortas (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173034DS1), and itaconate levels did not increase with atherogenesis in Acod1–/– aortas (Supplemental Figure 1B).

WT and Acod1–/– mice displayed comparable plasma cholesterol levels throughout the hypercholesterolemia regimen (Supplemental Figure 2A). To investigate glucose metabolism, we performed glucose tolerance tests (GTT) and insulin tolerance tests (ITT). Acod1–/– mice initially had lower glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity than WT mice; however, hypercholesterolemia reduced the glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity of WT mice over time, such that both genotypes displayed similarly compromised glucose metabolism from 3 weeks of hypercholesterolemia onwards (Supplemental Figure 2C). WT and Acod1–/– mice had similar body weights that increased due to hypercholesterolemia (Supplemental Figure 2D). Fat mass also increased with hypercholesterolemia, and although Acod1–/– mice initially had a higher fat mass than WT mice, this difference was eliminated after week 6 of hypercholesterolemia (Supplemental Figure 2D). WT and Acod1–/– mice had similar liver weights, gonadal white adipose tissue (GWAT) weights, liver lipid droplet accumulation, and GWAT adipocyte sizes after 10 weeks of hypercholesterolemia (Supplemental Figure 2B). Importantly, hypercholesterolemia resulted in elevated levels of itaconate in the aortas of WT mice but not Acod1–/– mice (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 2E).

We hypothesized that Acod1 and itaconate help to attenuate atherogenesis. Indeed, we observed larger atherosclerotic lesions in both the aortic root and brachiocephalic artery (BCA) of Acod1–/– mice compared with WT after 10 weeks of hypercholesterolemia (Figure 2, A–C). Additionally, compared with atherosclerotic WT mice, atherosclerotic Acod1–/– mice exhibited a more than 3-fold increase in necrotic area in the aortic root (Figure 2, A and C), a surrogate of plaque instability in the murine model of atherosclerosis (21).

Figure 2 Acod1 deficiency promotes atherosclerosis by enhancing inflammation. WT and Acod1–/– mice were induced to become atherosclerotic via PCSK9-AAV administration followed by 10-week Western diet. (A and B) Representative images of H&E-stained (A) aortic root and (B) brachiocephalic artery (BCA) sections of WT and Acod1–/– mice. Arrows indicate atherosclerotic lesions and arrowheads indicate necrotic cores. (C) The quantifications of lesion area and necrotic area in each section of aortic root (n = 23–24/group) and BCA (n = 10/group) are shown. (D–F) The quantification of Mac2-positive area in each section of aortic root (n = 13/group) and BCA (n = 10/group) of atherosclerotic WT and Acod1–/– mice is shown (D), with representative images of anti-Mac2–stained (E) aortic root and (F) BCA sections. (G and H) The inflammatory cytokines and chemokines’ (G) gene expression in atherosclerotic aorta and (H) protein levels in tissue culture medium of atherosclerotic aortas from WT and Acod1–/– mice, including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12, CCL2, CCL3, CCL5, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10, were measured by qRT-PCR (n = 7/group) and multiplex assay (n = 8–9/group), respectively. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used in C and D and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in G and H for statistical analysis. Scale bars: 200 μm (A and E) and 50 μm (B and F).

Atherosclerotic progression involves dysfunctional turnover of the extracellular matrix, partly due to an imbalance of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs) (22). We examined the expression of select MMPs and TIMPs, and found that MMP9 and MMP12 were upregulated in atherosclerotic aortas from Acod1–/– mice versus WT, at both mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These MMPs have been found to promote plaque instability and increase atherosclerotic burden (22, 23), consistent with more severe atherogenesis in Acod1–/– versus WT mice.

Acod1 deficiency increases inflammation during atherogenesis. To determine whether Acod1 deficiency affects inflammation in response to atherogenesis, we measured macrophage infiltration in the aorta, which is another surrogate marker of plaque instability (24). By IHC, we observed increased staining for the macrophage marker Mac2 in the aortic root and BCA of atherosclerotic Acod1–/– mice compared with WT (Figure 2, D–F). In a complementary analysis, we enumerated macrophages and neutrophils via flow cytometry. Consistent with the observations above, the proportion and absolute number of macrophages were elevated in the atherosclerotic aorta of Acod1–/– compared with WT mice, whereas the proportion of neutrophils in the aorta was not affected (Supplemental Figure 4A). We infer that Acod1 deficiency increases macrophage infiltration in the aorta during atherogenesis.

Additionally, we measured circulating monocytes, which are a critical supply for atherosclerotic plaque macrophages (15, 25, 26), and circulating neutrophils, which are involved in monocyte recruitment (27). Intriguingly, we observed an increase in both peripheral neutrophils and peripheral monocytes (including the Ly6Chi inflammatory and Ly6Clo patrolling subpopulations) in atherosclerotic Acod1–/– mice compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 4B). Notably, levels of peripheral neutrophils and monocytes were initially similar in Acod1–/– and WT mice, but both were increased in Acod1–/– mice compared with WT after 8 to 10 weeks of hypercholesterolemia, coincident with atherosclerosis (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, the absence of Acod1 during the development of atherosclerosis is associated with elevated levels of circulating neutrophils and monocytes.

To further investigate the impact of Acod1 deficiency on inflammation during atherogenesis, we measured the aortic gene expression of the following 9 proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines that have been implicated in atherosclerosis: IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12, CCL2, CCL3, CCL5, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10 (25, 28, 29). All but IL-1β mRNA showed increased mRNA levels in atherosclerotic aorta from Acod1–/– compared with WT mice (Figure 2G). Furthermore, all 9 corresponding proteins were secreted at higher levels in culture supernatant from atherosclerotic aortas of Acod1–/– compared with WT mice (Figure 2H). We also examined the antiinflammatory cytokines IL-4, IL-10, and TGF-β (30–32). Both IL-4 and IL-10 were slightly but significantly increased in culture supernatant of atherosclerotic aorta from Acod1–/– mice compared with WT, whereas TGF-β isoforms were not significantly different between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Finally, we analyzed the expression of genes involved in the resolution of inflammation mediated by lipids. We found that the expression of 12/15-lipoxygenase (12/15-LO), which plays a protective role in atherogenesis (33), was decreased by approximately 50% in atherosclerotic aortas from Acod1–/– mice versus WT (Supplemental Figure 4E). In contrast, COX-2, which promotes atherogenesis (34), exhibited an approximately 3-fold increase in atherosclerotic aortas from Acod1–/– mice versus WT (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Taken together, our results indicate that constitutive genetic inactivation of Acod1 exacerbates hypercholesterolemia-induced inflammation and atherogenesis, associated with increased lesion size, elevated macrophage infiltration, elevated peripheral neutrophils and monocytes, and higher expression of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

Acod1 deficiency promotes the proinflammatory polarization of macrophages during atherogenesis. To determine how loss of Acod1 affects specific immune cell types during atherogenesis, we obtained plaque-containing atherosclerotic aorta tissues from WT and Acod1–/– mice and performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). We detected many different types of immune cells and stromal cells (Supplemental Figure 5A), as expected.

Macrophages are a main constituent of atherosclerotic plaques and known to highly express Acod1 (4, 14, 35); thus, our initial analysis focused on this cell type. After quality control, we profiled 3050 WT and 3617 Acod1–/– macrophages, which is comparable to previous single-cell studies on atherosclerotic macrophages (36, 37). Consistent with prior reports (36, 37), plaque macrophages exhibited strong heterogeneity that clustered into 8 subsets (clusters 0–7, abbreviated as c0–c7) (Figure 3A). Clusters c0, c5, and c1 were M1-like macrophages and generally expressed high levels of M1 markers such as Il1b, Tnf, Cxcl10, and/or Cd86 (Figure 3, B and C). Clusters c3, c4, and c2 were M2-like macrophages and had high expression of typical M2 markers such as Trem2, Mrc1, Cd163, and/or Arg1 (Figure 3, B and C). These 6 clusters were spread continuously on the UMAP plot (Figure 3A), suggesting a spectrum of macrophage activation status in vivo. The other 2 clusters, c6 and c7, were separated from the main populations and represented proliferating macrophages in G 1 and G 2 /M phases, with low expression of M1 and M2 markers (Figure 3, A–C). All 8 clusters were present in both WT and Acod1–/– atherosclerotic aortas (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Single-cell analysis of macrophages within the atherosclerotic aorta of WT and Acod1–/– mice. WT and Acod1–/– mice were induced to become atherosclerotic via PCSK9-AAV administration followed by 10-week Western diet. (A) UMAP plot showing 8 different macrophage subpopulations revealed by scRNA-seq. (B) The expression of representative signature genes from each macrophage subpopulation was overlaid on the UMAP plot. Color intensity indicates normalized expression levels as shown for each gene. (C) The expression of M1-like and M2-like marker genes in each macrophage subpopulation was determined. The size of the dots indicates the percentage of cells expressing the gene of interest, while the intensity of the color indicates expression levels. (D) UMAP plots of macrophages from atherosclerotic WT and Acod1–/– aortas. Clusters are colored as in A. (E) The proportion of macrophage subpopulations from atherosclerotic WT and Acod1–/– aortas. (F) Differential abundance testing of changes in the proportion of macrophage subpopulations in atherosclerotic Acod1–/– aortas. Clusters that passed the threshold of adjusted P values < 0.05 and log 2 FC > 1.2 were deemed significant and colored. FC, fold change. (G) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes in macrophages from atherosclerotic Acod1–/– aortas. Up- and downregulated genes are colored orange and green, respectively. FDR, false discovery rate. (H) Violin plots showing the expression of 2 representative genes, Ccl3 and Irf7, that were differentially expressed between WT and Acod1–/– across all macrophage subpopulations. (I and J) Gene ontology analysis of (I) up- and (J) downregulated genes in macrophages from atherosclerotic Acod1–/– aortas.

Cluster c0 macrophages displayed unusually high cytokine and chemokine expression (i.e., Il1b, Il1a, Tnf, Cxcl2, Cxcl1, Cxcl10, Ccl2, Ccl3, Ccl4, Ccl12, and Cxcr4) compared with other clusters (Supplemental Table 1). This macrophage subset was previously described as “chemokinehi macrophages” (36) and “inflammatory macrophages” (37). Importantly, we detected a higher proportion of c0 M1-like macrophages in atherosclerotic plaques from Acod1–/– compared with WT mice (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). In contrast, the proportion of c5 M1-like macrophages was decreased in Acod1–/– compared with WT plaques (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). The c5 macrophages had a uniquely high type I IFN response (i.e., Ifit3, Ifit2, Ifit3b, Ifit1, Irf7, Ifi206, Ifi213, Ifi44, Ifi211, Ifi205, Ifi47, Ifi209, Isg15, and Isg20), which corresponded to previously described “IFN signaturehi macrophages” (36). Type I IFN macrophages have been shown to exert both pro- and antiinflammatory roles during atherosclerosis (38). The relative proportion of M2-like macrophages appeared roughly unchanged between WT and Acod1–/– (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). Macrophage proliferation within plaques can contribute to atherosclerosis, especially at later stages (39–41), but c7 (G 2 /M macrophages) was comparable between WT and Acod1–/–, whereas c6 (G 1 macrophages) was decreased in Acod1–/– atherosclerotic aortas (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2).

We determined the differentially expressed genes between macrophages from WT and Acod1–/– atherosclerotic aortas at the single-cell level (Figure 3, G–J, and Supplemental Table 3). Consistent with the results above, genes encoding proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, and inflammatory response–related genes, were upregulated in macrophages from Acod1–/– versus WT plaques, whereas type I IFN response genes were downregulated (Figure 3, G–J, and Supplemental Table 3). Collectively, these results suggest that Acod1 deficiency leads to an increased frequency of c0 M1-like macrophages with augmented proinflammatory polarization in atherosclerotic plaques.

We observed 2 subsets of monocytes in the atherosclerotic plaques, corresponding to classical Ly6chi and nonclassical Ly6clo monocytes. Compared with WT, the aortic plaques from Acod1–/– mice had a higher proportion of Ly6clo monocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D), which could reflect an increased conversion of Ly6chi monocytes into inflammatory macrophages.

Consistent with other scRNA-seq studies (42, 43), we detected several types of dendritic cells (DCs) (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). In addition, we also detected T and B lymphocytes, NK cells, and type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) in atherosclerotic aortas. Interestingly, the proportion of mature/migratory DCs was increased in atherosclerotic aortas from Acod1–/– mice compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). This DC subtype was shown to accumulate during advanced phases of atherosclerosis (44). Importantly, CD8+ T cells displayed an increased frequency among T lymphocytes from Acod1–/– aortic plaques compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 5, H–J), consistent with their role in promoting atherosclerosis (44, 45). Notably, many stress-related chaperones were upregulated at the single-cell level in DCs, T cells, B cells, and ILC2s from Acod1–/– atherosclerotic plaques compared with WT, whereas type II immune response genes were downregulated in ILC2s and neutrophils from Acod1–/– plaques (Supplemental Figure 6, Supplemental Figure 7, and Supplemental Table 4). Multiple inflammatory cytokines (CCL4, CCL5, CCL11, CXCL2, and CXCL12) had elevated expression in fibroblasts from Acod1–/– plaques compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Table 4). Overall, these results are consistent with a highly inflammatory microenvironment in Acod1–/– atherosclerotic aortas.

Acod1 in macrophages protects mice from atherogenesis. To investigate the role of Acod1 in macrophages during atherogenesis, we used myeloid-specific lysosomal-M (LysM)-Cre mice to generate conditional Acod1-knockout mice (Acod1fl/fl LysMcre). We induced hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerosis in Acod1fl/fl LysMcre and in Acod1fl/fl littermate controls. We did not detect a difference in fasting cholesterol between atherosclerotic Acod1fl/fl LysMcre and Acod1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 9A). However, we observed an approximately 2-fold increase in the atherosclerotic lesion sizes in both the aortic root and BCA of Acod1fl/fl LysMcre mice compared with control littermates, and an almost 3-fold increase in aortic root necrotic core size (Figure 4, A–C). These increases are comparable to those caused by ubiquitous Acod1 deficiency (Figure 2, A–C). Mac2 staining was also higher in both the aortic root and BCA of atherosclerotic Acod1fl/fl LysMcre mice compared with the Acod1fl/fl controls (Figure 4, D–F). Relative to control Acod1fl/fl aortas, Acod1fl/fl LysMcre aortas displayed increased infiltration of macrophages and increased expression of the macrophage markers F4/80, CD68, and CD64, whereas neutrophil infiltration and the levels of neutrophil markers like Mpo, Elane, and S100a8 were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Taken together, our results show that Acod1 in macrophages protects mice from atherogenesis during hypercholesterolemia.

Figure 4 Acod1 deficiency in myeloid cells confers increased atherogenesis and macrophage infiltration. Acod1fl/fl and Acod1fl/fl LysMcre mice were induced to become atherosclerotic via PCSK9-AAV administration followed by 10-week Western diet. (A and B) Representative images of H&E-stained (A) aortic root and (B) brachiocephalic artery (BCA) sections of atherosclerotic Acod1fl/fl and Acod1fl/fl LysMcre mice. Arrows indicate atherosclerotic lesions and arrowheads indicate necrotic cores. (C) The quantifications of lesion area and necrotic area in each section of aortic root (n = 17–20/group) and BCA (n = 17–19/group) are shown. (D–F) The quantification of Mac2-positive area in each section of aortic root (n = 9/group) and BCA (n = 11–13/group) of atherosclerotic Acod1fl/fl and Acod1fl/fl LysMcre mice is shown (D), along with representative images of anti-Mac2–stained (E) aortic root and (F) BCA sections. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used for statistical analysis. P values indicate the main effect of the comparison. Scale bars: 200 μm (A and E) and 50 μm (B and F).

The itaconate derivative 4-octyl itaconate attenuates atherosclerosis, mitochondrial dysfunction, and inflammation in WT mice. 4-Octyl itaconate (OI) is an esterified derivative of itaconate that has been employed to mimic the in vivo biological effects of itaconate (14). To test the potential therapeutic efficacy of itaconate in atherosclerosis, we administered OI or vehicle via intraperitoneal injection twice per week for 10 weeks in WT mice with or without hypercholesterolemia. We found that the atherosclerotic lesion area, necrotic area, and Mac2-positive area within the aortic root and BCA were all reduced in atherosclerotic WT mice that received OI versus vehicle (Figure 5). Thus, OI treatment attenuated atherogenesis caused by hypercholesterolemia in WT mice.

Figure 5 Itaconate derivative 4-octyl itaconate inhibits atherogenesis. (A) Representative images of H&E-stained aortic root and brachiocephalic artery (BCA) sections of mice with indicated treatment. Vehicle, vehicle control; OI, 4-octyl itaconate; Athero+Vehicle, atherosclerosis and vehicle; Athero+OI, atherosclerosis and 4-octyl itaconate. Arrows indicate atherosclerotic lesions and arrowheads indicate necrotic cores. (B and C) The quantifications of lesion area and necrotic area (B) as well as Mac2-positive area (C) in each section of aortic root and BCA from indicated mice are shown (n = 7–8/group). (D) Representative images of anti-Mac2–stained aortic root and BCA sections of mice with indicated treatment. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used for statistical analysis. P values indicate the main effect of the comparison between Athero+Vehicle vs. Athero+OI. Scale bars: 200 μm (top row in A and D) and 50 μm (bottom row in A and D).

To confirm the effectiveness of OI, we analyzed mitochondrial function by performing a Seahorse assay on peritoneal and aortic macrophages isolated from these 4 groups of mice. Compared with macrophages from healthy mice, those from atherosclerotic mice displayed an increased extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) and decreased oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (Supplemental Figure 10A), likely due to upregulated glycolysis (46). Notably, this compromise in mitochondrial function was significantly attenuated by OI treatment (Supplemental Figure 10A). We infer that OI treatment significantly inhibited the metabolic reprogramming and the shift from oxidative phosphorylation to glycolysis in macrophages during atherosclerosis. Moreover, we found that OI treatment attenuated the increased ROS production in macrophages during atherogenesis (Supplemental Figure 10B). These results are consistent with changes in cellular metabolism upon exposure to OI (4, 12, 47).

Moreover, OI treatment restored the levels of all 9 proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines at the mRNA level in atherosclerotic aortas of WT mice (Figure 6A), as well as at the protein level in the media of cultured atherosclerotic aortas (Figure 6B) and in plasma (Figure 6C). The levels of the antiinflammatory cytokines IL-4, IL-10, and TGF-β1 in atherosclerotic aortas were also restored by OI treatment of WT mice during atherogenesis (Supplemental Figure 11A). OI treatment reduced the expression of COX-2, chemokine like receptor 1 (Cmklr1), and formyl peptide receptor 2 (Fpr2), but increased the expression of 12/15-LO in atherogenic aortas (Supplemental Figure 11B), consistent with their respective pro- or antiinflammatory roles during the resolution of inflammation (33, 34, 48–50). OI treatment also suppressed the increased expression of MMP9, MMP12, and TIMP1 during atherogenesis (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). Thus, we conclude that treatment with the itaconate derivative OI diminishes atherosclerosis and inflammation in WT mice.

Figure 6 4-Octyl itaconate attenuates inflammation caused by atherosclerosis. WT mice were subjected to the following treatments: 4-octyl itaconate (OI) only, atherosclerosis (Athero) only, and OI plus Athero. Vehicle was used as the control for OI, and mice without atherosclerosis (Non-Athero) were used as control mice. (A) Gene expression of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12, CCL2, CCL3, CCL5, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10, in aortas of indicated mice were measured by qRT-PCR (n = 7–8/group). (B and C) The protein levels of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12, CCL2, CCL3, CCL5, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10 in (B) tissue culture medium (CM) of aortas or (C) plasma of indicated mice were determined by multiplex assay (n = 7–8/group). u.d., undetectable. Protein levels in aorta CM were normalized to tissue weight for analysis. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used for statistical analysis.

Nrf2 is required for the itaconate-mediated inhibition of atherogenesis in mice. Our results show that Acod1 in macrophages protects mice from atherogenesis. Given that itaconate activates Nrf2 signaling to protect against inflammation and oxidative stress in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) and tissues (12, 51, 52), we hypothesized that Acod1 and itaconate inhibit atherogenesis and inflammation, at least in part, by activating Nrf2 signaling. To test this, first we measured Nrf2 protein levels in WT nonatherosclerotic and atherosclerotic aortas by Western blotting. Nrf2 protein levels were almost 3-fold higher in atherosclerotic versus nonatherosclerotic aortas in WT mice (Figure 7A), indicating that Nrf2 levels increase during atherogenesis. Compared with WT aortas, Acod1–/– aortas displayed reduced levels of Nrf2 protein, particularly after atherogenesis (Figure 7B). Intriguingly, WT mice treated with OI displayed elevated levels of Nrf2 protein in nonatherosclerotic and especially in atherosclerotic aortas (Figure 7C). Moreover, we observed a negative correlation between Nrf2 abundance and the extent of occlusion in human coronary arteries by IHC (Figure 7D), suggesting that Nrf2 inhibits atherogenesis.

Figure 7 Nrf2 signaling is importantly involved in suppressing atherogenesis and inflammation mediated by itaconate. (A) Whole-cell lysates were extracted from aortas of mice with or without atherosclerosis, and the protein level of Nrf2 was determined by Western blotting. The quantification is shown on the right (n = 10/group). (B) Aorta lysates from WT and Acod1–/– mice with or without atherosclerosis were extracted, and Nrf2 protein level was determined by Western blotting. The quantifications of Nrf2 (n = 8/group) that were normalized to GAPDH are shown on the right. (C) Aorta lysates from WT mice (with or without atherosclerosis) that were subjected to 4-octyl itaconate (OI) administration or vehicle control (Veh) were immunoblotted against Nrf2. Quantification is shown on the right (n = 5/group). GAPDH was used as loading control in A–C. Con, control; Athero, atherosclerosis. (D) Representative images of anti-Nrf2–stained human atherosclerotic coronary artery. Scale bar: 200 μm. Correlation between the percentage Nrf2-positive area and clinical occlusion using 2-sided Pearson’s correlation analysis is shown on the right (n = 22). (E and F) Bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from WT and Nrf2–/– mice were treated with or without OI (250 μM), followed by exposure to oxLDL (100 μg/mL). Vehicle was used as control. Cells and culture medium supernatant were collected at the end of experiment, and RNA was extracted from the cells. The inflammatory cytokines’ and chemokines’ (E) gene expression in those BMDMs and (F) protein levels in the culture media, including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12, CCL2, CCL3, CCL5, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10, were measured by qRT-PCR and multiplex assay, respectively (n = 6/group). u.d., undetectable. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in A and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used in B, C, E, and F for statistical analysis.

To determine whether Nrf2 helps to suppress atherogenesis mediated by Acod1 and itaconate, we examined Nrf2–/– mice. Atherogenesis was partially attenuated in Nrf2–/– mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 12), which is consistent with the phenotype observed in ApoE–/– Nrf2–/– mice (53), probably due to the role of Nrf2 in CD36 expression and foam cell formation (53–55). Importantly, however, although OI treatment significantly (P < 0.0001) decreased the lesion area and necrotic area in the aortic root and BCA in WT mice, it had no impact on these phenotypes in Nrf2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12). We infer that Nrf2 is required for the itaconate-mediated suppression of atherogenesis in WT mice.

Nrf2 contributes to the itaconate-mediated suppression of macrophage proinflammatory responses. Nrf2 suppresses macrophage inflammatory responses (56). To investigate the role of Nrf2 in macrophages during atherogenesis, we calculated the activity of the Nrf2 signaling pathway in the scRNA-seq data set from WT and Acod1–/– atherosclerotic plaques. We used the UCell algorithm (57), which scores the relative gene expression of Nrf2 target genes in each cell. We found that Nrf2 activity was slightly but significantly lower in macrophages from Acod1–/– atherosclerotic plaques compared with WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 13A). As expected, Nrf2 activity was higher in antiinflammatory M2-like Trem2hi macrophages compared with the other macrophage subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 13B).

We further examined Nrf2 responses in BMDMs exposed to oxidized low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (oxLDL), a major activator of atherogenesis (58–60), and/or OI. We measured the expression of the Nrf2 target genes Hmox1, Nqo1, and Prdx1 and found that oxLDL induced the expression of Hmox1 and Nqo1 in WT BMDMs, with exposure to OI or OI plus oxLDL resulting in even stronger upregulation of all 3 Nrf2 target genes (Supplemental Figure 14). Nrf2 target genes were not upregulated in Nrf2–/– BMDMs under any condition (Supplemental Figure 14), as expected.

We next measured the gene expression of the 9 proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, and found that all except CXCL1 were significantly upregulated in WT BMDMs exposed to oxLDL, and OI treatment restored their expression (Figure 7E). Many of these genes were also induced in Nrf2–/– BMDMs exposed to oxLDL, but the rescue by OI treatment was attenuated (IL-12, CCL2, and CCL5) or eliminated (e.g., IL-1β, IL-6, CCL3, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10; Figure 7E). Similarly, the levels of secreted proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines were elevated in WT BMDMs exposed to oxLDL, and this proinflammatory effect was dampened by cotreatment with OI (Figure 7F). Again, exposing Nrf2–/– BMDMs to oxLDL also elevated the level of secreted proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, but the rescue by OI treatment was attenuated or eliminated (Figure 7F). Similar to OI, itaconate itself was also able to suppress oxLDL-mediated induction of the proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines (Supplemental Figure 15). We infer that itaconate activates Nrf2 in macrophages, which in turn mitigates a proinflammatory response.