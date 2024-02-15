An engineered immunomodulatory IgG1 Fc suppresses autoimmune inflammation through pathways shared with i.v. immunoglobulin

Glycoengineering FcF241A produced in CHO-K1 cells. As CHO-K1 cells are the preferred production line for FDA-approved biologics (51), and previous studies generated FcF241A in HEK293T cells, we asked whether CHO-K1–generated FcF241A exhibited antiinflammatory activity consistent with that produced in HEK293T cells. Wild-type human IgG1 Fc (FcWT) and FcF241A (Figure 1A) were generated, and the associated glycoforms at N297 (Figure 1B) were analyzed by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) (Figure 1C). While N297 on FcWT was predominantly occupied by fucosylated agalactosylated or monogalactosylated glycans, consistent with published data, N297 on FcF241A was occupied by a mixture of fucosylated, digalactosylated, and mono- or disialylated glycans. In total, approximately 40% of N-linked glycans on FcF241A were sialylated.

Because CHO-K1 cells attach sialic acid to galactose exclusively in α2,3 linkages, we next sought to engineer CHO-K1 cells that would attach α2,6-linked sialic acid like that found endogenously on human IgG1 (52, 53). To this end, 4 stable cultures of CHO-K1 cells that expressed human N-linked glycosylation pathway enzymes were established and used to produce FcF241A. These included FcF241A generated in unmanipulated CHO-K1 cells (FcF241A), FcF241A produced in cells expressing the α2,6-sialyltransferase ST6GAL1 (FcF241A/ST6), FcF241A produced in cells expressing the β1,4-galactosyltransferase B4GALT1 alongside ST6GAL1 (FcF241A/B4ST6) (54), and FcF241A produced in cells expressing small interfering RNA (siRNA) against the Golgi apparatus sialic acid transporter SLC35A1 (FcF241A/siSLC) (55). The glycans at N297 on the resulting FcF241As were assessed by HPLC, which revealed that approximately 40% of glycans on FcF241A were terminally sialylated and sialic acid residues were primarily α2,3-linked. Glycans on FcF241A/ST6 were approximately 65% terminally sialylated with a mixture of mono- and disialylation and exclusively α2,6 linkages. Glycans on FcF241A/B4ST6 were about 90% di-2,6-sialylated, and finally, glycans on FcF241A/siSLC were completely asialylated and mostly digalactosylated (Figure 1D).

Sialylation does not influence FcF241A antiinflammatory activity but increases half-life and bioavailability in vivo. Next, we extended our studies to the K/BxN serum transfer arthritis model (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172980DS1). K/BxN mice spontaneously develop swollen joints, and transfer of K/BxN serum leads to autoantibody-induced joint inflammation in most mouse strains (56). Importantly, high-dose IVIG and sialylated FcWT have been shown to suppress K/BxN-induced inflammation, providing a useful model to examine and compare the antiinflammatory activities of different IgGs in vivo (26, 27, 31, 32, 57). To this end, FcF241A at doses ranging from 20 to 100 mg/kg and K/BxN serum were administered to female C57BL/6 mice, and then paw swelling was monitored over the next 10 days (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Throughout the 10-day monitoring period and at the peak of inflammation at day 7, both the 50 and 100 mg/kg doses offered significant protection against autoantibody-induced inflammation compared with the PBS-treated group. The lower doses of 30 and 40 mg/kg showed minor but not significant protection, and the lowest dose of 20 mg/kg provided no protection. These results confirm that CHO-K1 cell–produced FcF241A exhibits antiinflammatory activity at 50 mg/kg in the K/BxN transfer model, and thus we chose 50 mg/kg as our working dose in the K/BxN model. This is a 10- to 20-fold lower dose than antiinflammatory 1 g/kg IVIG, but equimolar dosing to the 5%–10% sialylated IgG1 content of high-dose IVIG (26).

Differentially glycosylated FcF241A from each of the 4 preparations was tested at the working concentration of 50 mg/kg in the K/BxN model for its ability to prevent joint inflammation (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3). All 4 glycoforms of FcF241A protected equivalently throughout the 10-day time course, regardless of sialylation status. Previous studies have established a narrow therapeutic window of the initial 2 days for IVIG to suppress K/BxN inflammation (57, 58). Additionally, the average clinical score of each FcF241A-treated group was not significantly different from that of the IVIG-treated group at the peak of score separation on day 8. Thus, although sialylation in α2,6 linkages is required for the antiinflammatory activity of sialylated IgG Fcs, sialylation is not required for FcF241A to be immunomodulatory. And although not significant, after day 7 an accelerated drop in clinical score was observed in the group treated with FcF241A/B4ST6 compared with those treated with the other preparations (Supplemental Figure 3), which suggested potential pharmacokinetic properties of the 90% di-2,6-sialylated glycoform of FcF241A.

Figure 2 Sialylation of FcF241A is not necessary for antiinflammatory activity but improves half-life and bioavailability in vivo. (A) Female WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 5) were given K/BxN serum alongside PBS, IVIG, FcF241A, FcF241A/ST6, FcF241A/B4ST6, or FcF241A/SLC35A1 in a preventative manner, and swelling was scored for 10 days. Day 8 clinical scores, representing maximum separation between PBS and FcF241A-based treatments, are plotted. (B) Female humanized FcRn mice (n = 6) were dosed with 20 mg/kg of FcF241A, FcF241A/ST6, FcF241A/B4ST6, or FcF241A/siSLC. Serum concentration of hIgG Fc was measured via ELISA. Half-life, area under the curve from the time of dosing to the last measurable concentration (AUC last ), and clearance rate were calculated. (C) Correlation between sialylation on FcF241A and clinical scores, half-life, AUC last , and clearance. Corresponding R2 and P values are shown. Clinical score correlation was generated from A; other correlations were generated from B. (D) Female WT mice (n = 4) were given control or ASGPR block before FcF241A/B4ST6 or FcF241A/siSLC. Serum concentration of hIgG Fc was measured via ELISA at 1, 3, and 7 days. FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcF241A/siSLC were also analyzed for ASGPR binding on Octet. (E) NTN was induced in female WT mice (n = 3–5) that were given PBS, IVIG, or varying doses of FcF241A. Day 7 serum was used to quantify anti-sheep mIgG via ELISA, represented as absorbance at 450 nm. Day 7 blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels for NTN mice were also quantified. (F) Female WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 6–10) had EAE induced and were treated with PBS, IVIG, or 100 mg/kg FcF241A on days 5, 10, 15, and 20. EAE clinical scores were recorded daily. Data are plotted as means with SDs in A, B, and D–F. Statistics are ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (A, B, and D–F) or simple linear regression (C).

Full-length IgGs have an extended serum half-life of up to 21 days due to interactions with FcRn, which recycles IgG back into the circulation after cellular uptake (15). In contrast, Fc fragments have reduced serum half-life, and terminal sialylation of other glycoproteins is thought to enhance serum half-life by preventing binding with the hepatic asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR) (59). Therefore, we asked whether sialylation of FcF241A impacted its serum half-life. We explored this by administering a single i.v. 20 mg/kg dose of each of the different FcF241A glycoforms to humanized FcRn Tg32 (hFcRn) mice and quantifying the amount of human IgG1 Fc in circulation over time (Figure 2B).

Following administration, FcF241A/siSLC was quickly cleared from circulation and was undetectable after 7 days, corresponding to a half-life of 1.43 days. This preparation had an area under the plasma concentration–time curve to the last measurable plasma concentration (AUC last ) of 118 d*mg/mL, and a clearance rate of 168.3 mL/d/kg. FcF241A had a half-life of 2.96 days, AUC last of 297 d*mg/mL, and clearance of 42.1 mL/d/kg. FcF241A/ST6 had a 3.72-day serum half-life, a 483-d*mg/mL AUC last , and a clearance of 40.8 mL/d/kg. However, FcF241A/B4ST6 exhibited the longest residency in the serum with a half-life of 4.47 days, and only fell below a concentration of 1 μg/mL past day 35 post-administration, with an AUC last of 782 d*mg/mL and clearance rate of 24.8 mL/d/kg. Although percentage sialylation of the N297 glycan on FcF241A had no correlation with antiinflammatory activity (R2 = 0.0042), there was a significant positive correlation with half-life (R2 = 0.7952) and AUC last (R2 = 0.83) and a significant negative correlation with clearance rate (R2 = 0.5816) (Figure 2C). As sialylation appeared to influence FcF241A serum half-life, we asked whether the asialoglycoprotein receptor ASGPR might accelerate clearance of asialylated FcF241A. WT mice were given FcF241A/B4ST6 or FcF241A/siSLC in combination with ASGPR blockade or control (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4). Briefly, administration of neuraminidase-treated α1-acid glycoprotein (AGP) saturates the ASGPR. Serum half-life of FcF241A/B4ST6 was unaffected by this treatment. However, FcF241A/siSLC half-life was significantly extended, and similar to that of FcF241A/B4ST6, with ASGPR blockade. Indeed, biolayer interferometry studies revealed a weak interaction of FcF241A/siSLC and ASGPR, while FcF241A/B4ST6 did not bind ASGPR (Figure 2D).

Based on these results, the FcF241A/B4ST6 preparation with approximately 90% α2,6-sialylation on the N297 glycan was selected for use in further analyses and experiments. We next asked whether FcF241A/B4ST6 possessed antiinflammatory properties using the nephrotoxic nephritis (NTN) mouse model of Goodpasture’s syndrome. Briefly, mice are immunized with sheep IgG, and develop a robust anti-sheep IgG response. These mice are then challenged with sheep anti–glomerular basement membrane (α-GBM) serum, which targets sheep:mouse IgG immune complexes to the kidneys, leading to kidney destruction (Supplemental Figure 1B). NTN-treated mice were given PBS, IVIG, or FcF241A/B4ST6 at 200 mg/kg, 100 mg/kg, or 50 mg/kg. Anti-sheep IgG titers were similar across all treatment groups, indicating that IVIG and FcF241A did not impact the pathogenic immune response (Figure 2E). Blood urea nitrogen levels at 7 days were elevated in PBS-treated animals, but significantly reduced by IVIG and FcF241A at 200 mg/kg and 100 mg/kg, but not 50 mg/kg (Figure 2E).

Next, the antiinflammatory activity of FcF241A was examined in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, a mouse model of multiple sclerosis (Supplemental Figure 1C). Mice were immunized with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) and treated with PBS, IVIG (1 g/kg), or FcF241A/B4ST6 at 100 mg/kg. While PBS treatment resulted in severe disease, both IVIG and FcF241A/B4ST6 significantly attenuated disease (Figure 2F), consistent with previous results (34).

Preferential receptor engagement distinguishes FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg. FcAbdeg (efgartigimod) is a recently FDA-approved therapeutic that accelerates the depletion of circulating total IgG by possessing enhanced affinity for and saturating FcRn and is currently approved to treat myasthenia gravis (44). FcAbdeg contains Abdeg mutations in the region of the Fc that binds to FcRn and thus enables it to outcompete native IgG (Figure 3A) (43, 44, 49). Following our findings of FcF241A/B4ST6 sialylation enhancing half-life, we sought to confirm the pathways and requirements for the antiinflammatory activity of FcAbdeg and FcF241A/B4ST6.

Figure 3 Divergent antiinflammatory pathways are elicited by FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg. (A) Sequence alignment and schematics of FcWT and FcAbdeg, with the gray boxes designating the locations of Abdeg mutations and the black box designating the location of N297. (B) Dissociation constants (K D , μM) and association constants (K A , M–1 s–1) determined by surface plasmon resonance (SPR) of FcWT, FcF241A/B4ST6, and FcAbdeg with mFcRn and hFcRn are plotted. (C) Female WT C57BL/6 (n = 3–9) and humanized homozygous FcRn (Tg32) mice (n = 3–4) were given 1 dose of 50 or 100 mg/kg of FcF241A/B4ST6 or 10 mg/kg of FcAbdeg, and serum mouse IgG was measured via ELISA out to day 7 post-dose. (D) Fold change of cell surface binding MFI of PBS, FcF241A/B4ST6, FcF241A/siSLC, or FcAbdeg to SIGN-R1+/+, SIGN-R1–/–, and hDC-SIGN+/SIGN-R1–/– murine bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) as detected by FACS. Plot shows the fold change in binding, represented as MFI, in comparison with PBS. (E) Female WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 5 per group) and female and male SIGN-R1–/– mice (n = 5) were given arthritogenic K/BxN serum alongside PBS, IVIG 1 g/kg, FcF241A/B4ST6 50 mg/kg, or FcAbdeg 10 mg/kg in a preventative manner, and joint swelling was clinically scored for 10 days. Day 7 clinical scores for each group, representing the maximum separation in clinical score between PBS and FcF241A-based treatments, are plotted. Bar graphs are plotted as means with SDs, and statistics are ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons in B, D, and E.

We first examined the interactions of FcWT, FcF241A/B4ST6, and FcAbdeg with mouse and human FcRn by biolayer interferometry (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 5). FcWT and FcF241A/B4ST6 bound similarly to mouse and human FcRn. In contrast, the dissociation constant (K D ) of FcAbdeg was 267-fold and 39-fold lower than that of FcF241A/B4ST6 to mouse FcRn and human FcRn, respectively. Subsequently, we examined the effects of both mutant Fcs on circulating mouse IgGs through FcRn (Figure 3C). C57BL/6 and hFcRn (Tg32) mice were given a single i.v. injection of FcF241A/B4ST6 or FcAbdeg, and after dosing, serum total mIgG was determined via ELISA. In WT C57BL/6 mice with murine FcRn, FcF241A/B4ST6 treatment did not reduce serum IgG titers. In contrast, FcAbdeg induced a marked immediate and lasting reduction in IgG titers, consistent with the greatly enhanced affinity of FcAbdeg for murine FcRn relative to FcF241A/B4ST6. Furthermore, FcF241A/B4ST6 did not impact IgG serum titers in hFcRn (Tg32) mice. However, FcAbdeg induced a transient drop in IgG titers on day 1. These results are consistent with the remarkably high affinity of FcAbdeg for mFcRn, and relatively lower affinity for hFcRn, requiring multiple doses in humans to trigger long-term reductions in serum IgG.

Previous studies have demonstrated that IVIG and sialylated IgG Fc require the murine C-type lectin specific ICAM-3–grabbing non-integrin-related-1 (SIGN-R1; CD209b) to mediate antiinflammatory activity in vivo (35, 60). This requirement can be circumvented by introduction of SIGN-R1’s human ortholog, dendritic cell–specific ICAM-3–grabbing non-integrin (DC-SIGN; CD209) (61). Therefore, we examined the abilities of both FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg to bind SIGN-R1 and DC-SIGN via a cell-binding assay (Figure 3D). We isolated and immortalized bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from SIGN-R1+/+, SIGN-R1–/–, and hDC-SIGN+/SIGN-R1–/– mice (31, 62, 63), blocked type I FcγRs, and incubated the cells with PBS, FcF241A/siSLC, FcF241A/B4ST6, or FcAbdeg. The BMDMs were analyzed by flow cytometry to detect surface-bound IgG. Both FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcF241A/siSLC bound to SIGN-R1+/+ BMDMs, indicating that sialylation of FcF241A is not required for type II Fc receptor binding. Indeed, no binding was detected on the SIGN-R1–/– BMDMs incubated with FcF241A/B4ST6 or FcAbdeg. However, binding was detected on hDC-SIGN+/SIGN-R1–/– BMDMs treated with FcF241A/B4ST6, but not with FcAbdeg. Similarly, FcF241A/B4ST6 was determined to bind SIGN-R1+/+, but not SIGN-R1–/–, peritoneal macrophages freshly isolated from mice (Supplemental Figure 6).

For in vivo confirmation of mechanistic differences, we administered PBS, high-dose IVIG, FcF241A/B4ST6, or FcAbdeg followed by K/BxN sera to C57BL/6 and SIGN-R1–/– mice, and tracked paw swelling over 10 days (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7). In WT mice, marked paw swelling was observed only in the PBS-treated mice, consistent with previous data. In SIGN-R1–/– mice, swelling was observed in PBS-, IVIG-, and FcF241A/B4ST6-treated mice, also consistent with previous results and demonstrating that the antiinflammatory activity of both IVIG and FcF241A is dependent on SIGN-R1. However, SIGN-R1–/– mice given FcAbdeg had significantly less inflammation as measured by clinical score, indicating that FcAbdeg functions independently of SIGN-R1. Taken together, these results demonstrate that FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg suppress autoantibody-induced inflammation through unique receptors and pathways.

Combinatorial antiinflammatory activity of FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg. We next asked whether the two Fc mutants would work to effectively attenuate autoantibody-induced inflammation when administered together. To answer this question, we compared the behavior of FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg in the K/BxN model in both a preventative (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7) and a therapeutic (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 1D, and Supplemental Figure 8) manner. Both mutant Fcs significantly protected against inflammation in a manner mostly comparable to that of high-dose IVIG in both treatment modalities.

Figure 4 Combinatorial antiinflammatory activity of FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg. (A) Day 8 clinical scores of mice (n = 5) given arthritogenic K/BxN serum on day 0, then PBS, IVIG 1 g/kg, FcF241A/B4ST6 50 mg/kg, or FcAbdeg 10 mg/kg on day 2. (B) Day 10 serum concentrations of FcF241A/B4ST6 in mice (n = 4–5) given FcF241A/B4ST6 50 mg/kg alone or combined with increasing doses of FcAbdeg (1–10 mg/kg). (C) Relative serum IgG titers of mice (n = 3) given PBS or FcAbdeg 1 mg/kg, then serum mouse IgG levels days 1, 3, and 7 after administration. Data are normalized to PBS (100%). (D) Day 6 clinical scores of K/BxN-treated mice (n = 3–5) given PBS, IVIG 1 g/kg, FcF241A/B4ST6 50 mg/kg, FcAbdeg 1 mg/kg, or a combination of FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg. (E) Day 9 clinical scores of K/BxN-treated mice (n = 5) given PBS, IVIG 1 g/kg, FcF241A/B4ST6 50 mg/kg, FcAbdeg 1 mg/kg, or a combination of FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg on day 2. All bar graphs are plotted as means with SDs. Statistics are ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (A, B, D, and E) or 1-tailed Mann-Whitney test (C).

As FcAbdeg suppresses IgG-mediated inflammation by saturating FcRn, thereby reducing total IgG titers, we reasoned that FcAbdeg might also lead to more rapid clearance of FcF241A/B4ST6. To determine a dose combination at which the clearance effects of FcAbdeg would not interfere with the activity or half-life of FcF241A/B4ST6, we administered 50 mg/kg of FcF241A/B4ST6 in combination with decreasing doses of FcAbdeg to C57BL/6 mice and measured human Fc titers at day 10 post-administration (Figure 4B). FcAbdeg caused a decrease in circulating FcF241A/B4ST6 in a dose-dependent manner as measured by ELISA. However, FcAbdeg at 1 mg/kg, one-tenth of the clinical dose, induced minimal clearance of circulating FcF241A/B4ST6 and a small decrease in total serum mouse IgG consistently over 7 days, with a significant decrease achieved only on day 3 (Figure 4C).

Because FcAbdeg displays at least a 10-fold enhanced affinity for mouse FcRn compared with human FcRn, we reasoned that 10-fold lower dosing would be more representative of the human system and would not deplete FcF241A/B4ST6 titers. Thus, C57BL/6 mice were given PBS, high-dose IVIG, 50 mg/kg FcF241A/B4ST6, 1 mg/kg FcAbdeg, or 50 mg/kg FcF241A/B4ST6 coadministered with 1 mg/kg of FcAbdeg in both the preventative and the therapeutic K/BxN model. In the preventative model, IVIG, 50 mg/kg FcF241A/B4ST6, and 1 mg/kg of FcAbdeg all effectively reduced inflammation in comparison with PBS-treated mice (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 9). However, mice that received the coadministered FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg exhibited even more reduced inflammation.

We next tested the potential of combinatorial antiinflammatory biologicals in the therapeutic K/BxN model (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 10). As above, mice were given arthritogenic K/BxN sera on day 0, and PBS, high-dose IVIG, 50 mg/kg FcF241A/B4ST6, 1 mg/kg of FcAbdeg, or 50 mg/kg FcF241A/B4ST6 and 1 mg/kg of FcAbdeg on day 2, and foot swelling was monitored over 12 days. The coadministration treatment dampened inflammation by day 6, 4 days after treatment. This was significantly different from the IVIG and FcAbdeg-alone treatments. These data suggest that FcF241A/B4ST6 and FcAbdeg function through unique pathways and receptors that complement one another in vivo.