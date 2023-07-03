Exercise, exerkines, and cardiometabolic health: from individual players to a team sport

Abstract

Exercise confers numerous salutary effects that extend beyond individual organ systems to provide systemic health benefits. Here, we discuss the role of exercise in cardiovascular health. We summarize major findings from human exercise studies in cardiometabolic disease. We next describe our current understanding of cardiac-specific substrate metabolism that occurs with acute exercise and in response to exercise training. We subsequently focus on exercise-stimulated circulating biochemicals (“exerkines”) as a paradigm for understanding the global health circuitry of exercise, and discuss important concepts in this emerging field before highlighting exerkines relevant in cardiovascular health and disease. Finally, this Review identifies gaps that remain in the field of exercise science and opportunities that exist to translate biologic insights into human health improvement.