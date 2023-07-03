Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI172916

Exercise, exerkines, and cardiometabolic health: from individual players to a team sport

Jeremy M. Robbins and Robert E. Gerszten

Published July 3, 2023 - More info

Published in Volume 133, Issue 13 on July 3, 2023
J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e172916. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172916.
© 2023 Robbins et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published July 3, 2023 - Version history
Abstract

Exercise confers numerous salutary effects that extend beyond individual organ systems to provide systemic health benefits. Here, we discuss the role of exercise in cardiovascular health. We summarize major findings from human exercise studies in cardiometabolic disease. We next describe our current understanding of cardiac-specific substrate metabolism that occurs with acute exercise and in response to exercise training. We subsequently focus on exercise-stimulated circulating biochemicals (“exerkines”) as a paradigm for understanding the global health circuitry of exercise, and discuss important concepts in this emerging field before highlighting exerkines relevant in cardiovascular health and disease. Finally, this Review identifies gaps that remain in the field of exercise science and opportunities that exist to translate biologic insights into human health improvement.

Authors

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(11):e168121. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168121

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e172916. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172916

After the publication of this Review, the authors became aware of errors in Figure 1 related to details shown in the metabolic pathways and made several corrections to the figure. The correct figure is below.

Footnotes

Version history
  • Version 1 (July 3, 2023): Electronic publication
