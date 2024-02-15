The interaction of Synapsin 2a and Synaptogyrin-3 regulates fear extinction in mice

Experimental animals. Male C57BL/6J mice at 7–8 weeks old were acquired from the National Resource Center of Model Mice (Nanjing, China). The Syn2a-E mouse was generated using a CRISPR/Cas9 system as previously described (29). The mutant mice were of the C57BL/6J genetic background. The animals were housed (4 per cage) in a temperature-controlled room (22 ± 2°C) on a 12-hour light/dark cycle, and given food and water. They were bred in the Experimental Animal Central of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Fear conditioning/extinction paradigm. We utilized an auditory fear conditioning/extinction paradigm, which involved auditory fear conditioning, extinction training, and extinction testing (49). Freezing behavior was measured as the dependent variable of fear in all training and testing sessions. On day 1, the auditory fear conditioning phase involved the pairing of 5 tone (CS; 30 second, 75 dB, 1 kHz) and foot shock (US; 2 second, 0.8 mA) with 60 second intertrial intervals in the context (context A). Day 2, the mice were returned to their home cages for 1 day of rest. Day 3, the extinction training phase involved 14 CS-alone trials with 10 second intertrial intervals in context B. On day 4, the extinction testing phase also consisted of 14 CS-alone trials with 10 second intertrial intervals in context B. The control mice in this study were kept in their home cages without special treatment. The no-extinction mice were only subjected to a pairing of 5 tone and foot shock stimuli but not subjected to extinction. According to previous literature, the term ‘acquisition’ in this context refers to the mean freezing of the first 2 trials of extinction training on the third day of the fear conditioning/extinction paradigm. On the other hand, the ‘retrieval’ refers to the mean freezing of the first 5 trials of extinction testing on the fourth day of the fear extinction paradigm. The ‘extinction’ refers to the mean freezing of all trials of extinction testing on the fourth day of the fear extinction paradigm, which can also reflect the index of extinction retrieval (5, 50, 51).

Open field. Each mouse was placed in the open field arena (60 × 60 × 60 cm) from a fixed corner and allowed to move freely for 5 minutes while being monitored by photo-beam detectors. Data was collected using a computer and analyzed using the MED associates’ Activity Monitor Data Analysis software. Between sessions, the maze was cleaned with 75% ethanol and dried with paper towels. The time spent in the center and side square, as well as the total distances traveled in all areas, were analyzed (29).

EPM. The EPM is composed of a center area, 2 open arms, and 2 closed arms. The arms are situated 30.5 cm above the ground. At the beginning of the trial, mice were placed in the center area and allowed to explore the apparatus for 5 minutes. The movement traces of the mice were collected and analyzed using tracking software. The time spent in the open and closed arms were measured (29).

PCA. The identification of potential genetic targets during fear extinction sessions heavily relies on distinguishing mice with different extinction patterns, such as those that are extinction-resilient or extinction-susceptible. Manually identifying these tendencies from dozens of mice with each possessing 14 test results totaled 560 data points. Additionally, selection and separation of mice into the different extinction groups may suffer from data inconsistency and human bias. The average time of freezing responses has been used to assess the influence of a certain intervention, but this single value evaluation metric may be too coarse to retain valuable information. To address these issues, we employed PCA, which automatically identifies linear combinations of the original test results that explain the most variance. PCA is commonly used to extract patterns from various data sources in biology and medical research, including the analysis of behavior data (52).

For simplicity in visualization, we retained only the first 2 components, which collectively explained 60.1% of the data (34.1% and 26.0%, respectively). The first component consisted of all positive entries and can be viewed as the freezing time component. A higher value for this component indicated longer total freezing time, which makes sense, since extinction-resilient mice tend to have longer freezing responses in all trials. The second component can be regarded as the reversed extinction component. A higher value for this component suggests longer total freezing time during the first 7 trials and shorter freezing time during the last 7 trials, indicating more effective fear extinction.

Immunofluorescence. The mice were anesthetized using avertin (2, 2, 2-tribromoethanol, Sigma-Aldrich) in 0.9% saline solution (20 mL/kg) and transcardially perfused with saline and 4% PFA. The brains were collected, embedded in OCT, and sectioned to a thickness of 30 μm. After washing twice with PBS to remove OCT, the slides were incubated for 60 minutes in a solution containing 0.5% Triton X-100 diluted to 5% BSA to block nonspecific staining. The slides were then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies listed in Supplemental Table 2. After washing 3 times with PBS, the slides were incubated with secondary antibodies (1:1,000) for 1 hour at room temperature. The slides were washed 3 times with PBS and mounted with cover glass. The images were captured using a Zeiss LSM800 Examiner Z1 confocal microscope at the Microstructural Platform of the University and analyzed with Image J software (53).

Electrophysiological recording of slice-patch clamping. We performed electrophysiological recordings of slice-patch clamping to investigate the synaptic transmission in individual neurons within the BLA. Mice were euthanized by isoflurane anesthesia followed by decapitation, and the brain was rapidly dissected into ice-cold artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF) containing (in mM): 124 NaCl, 3 KCl, 1.25 NaH2PO4•2H2O, 26 NaHCO3, 1.2 MgCl2•2H2O, 10.0 C6H12O6, 2.0 CaCl2, 212 sucrose, and 10 glucose, saturated with carbogen gas (95% oxygen, 5% carbon dioxide) all purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. We obtained 300 μm coronal brain slices containing BLA using a Vibratome. The slices were then transferred to a holding chamber containing carbogen-saturated ACSF at 32°C for 30 minutes, followed by room temperature for 1 hour before recording. We performed recordings from the BLA in coronal slices located at Bregma, including anterior-posterior (AP):−1.4 mm; medial-lateral (ML):±3.4 mm; and dorsal-ventral (DV):−4.5 mm. sEPSCs were recorded at a holding potential of −70 mV, where there are no net currents through GABAA receptors. sIPSCs were isolated by recording at a holding potential of 0 mV, the reversal potential of AMPA receptor–mediated (AMPAR-mediated) and NMDA–receptor–mediated (NMDAR-mediated) currents. Currents were recorded in 10 second epochs for a total duration of at least 100 seconds per recording. We analyzed the data using Clampfit 10.0 and Sigmaplot 12.5 software.

Paired-pulse stimulation. To investigate presynaptic plasticity at inhibitory synapses, we conducted an experiment using paired-pulse stimulation at 0 mV. In order to do this, we added 10 μM CNQX to the perfusate and placed the stimulation electrode in BLA interneurons to record evoked somatic currents. The paired-pulse paradigm involved using an interpulse interval of 50 milliseconds, and we aimed to determine the presynaptic release probability of the recorded synapses. We delivered 5 pairs of stimuli with a 5 second interval between each pair, and measured the peak amplitudes of both EPSCs. Subsequently, we calculated the PPR by dividing the peak amplitude of the second response by the peak amplitude of the first response (29).

Western blot. Mice mPFCs were homogenized in lysis buffer with protease inhibitors and ready for Western blot. Western blotting was carried out as described previously (54). The detailed information for all the antibodies was list in Supplemental Table 2. The protein signals were detected using Odyssey Imaging System (LI-COR) and analyzed using Quantity 1 software (Bio-Rad).

Real-time PCR. Total RNA was extracted by TRIzol reagent (Ambion) according to the manufacture’s protocol (55). Then, a total of 1 μg RNA was reverse transcribed into cDNA using the Hifair II 1st Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Yeasen). Realtime PCR was performed in a Cycler (Bio-Rad). Expression levels of mRNA were quantified using the iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) on the real-time PCR detection System (Applied Biosystems). The primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Cell pickup and quantitative PCR. Single labeled cells were visualized using fluorescence microscopy and collected using glass capillaries held by a 4-axis micromanipulator under bright-field optics. The collected cells were then transferred to tubes containing 3 μL of lysis buffer. Subsequently, 10 cells labeled with a fluorescent marker were randomly chosen from each animal. The RNA from each cell was amplified and subjected to quantitative PCR.

Virus microinjection. For stereotaxic injection, mice were anesthetized with avertin (2, 2, 2-tribromoethanol, Sigma-Aldrich) in 0.9% saline solution (20 mL/kg). Their heads were then fixed in a stereotaxic apparatus (RWD life science, China). The scalp was sterilized with iodophors, and holes were drilled bilaterally. A total of 0.4 μL of virus was microinjected into the mPFC and/or BLA using an automatic microinjection system (Hamilton Company). The virus was injected into both sides of the BLA (AP:−1.4 mm; ML:±3.4 mm; DV:−4.5 mm) and mPFC (AP:+1.9 mm; ML:±0.25 mm; DV:−2.5 mm). The infusion rate was 0.04 μL/min. The AAV2/8-hSyn1-Syn2a-mCherry, AAV2/8-hSyn1-Syn2b-mCherry, AAV2/8-CMV-Syn2aΔH-EGFP, and AAV2/8-CMV-Syn2aΔE-EGFP viruses were purchased from Obio Technology (Shanghai, China). AAV2/9-hSyn1-EGFP viruses and rAAV-hSyn1-DIO-hM3Dq-EGFP were purchased from Brain Case. rAAV- hSyn1-hChR2-EYFP were purchased from Brain Case (Shenzhen, China). rAAV-DIO-hSyn-H2B-EGFP-TVA and rAAV-DIO-hSyn-RVG were purchased from Brainvta (Wuhan, China). CVS-EnvA-ΔG-mCherry-p2A-Flpo was purchased from Brain Case. rAAV-EF1a-fDIO-EGFP and rAAV-EF1a-fDIO-Syn2a-EGFP were purchased from Brainvta (Wuhan, China). The lentivirus-packaged sh-Syn2a and the scrambled control were purchased from Obio Technology (Shanghai, China). Animals were used for detection 4 weeks after the injection. The injection sites were confirmed upon sacrificing the mice, and mice with misplaced injections were excluded from data analysis (54). For chemogenetic activation experiments, virus was bilateral injected. GAD67-Cre mice were injected rAAV-hSyn1-DIO-hM3Dq-EGFP in the BLA coordinates described above with 250 nL of virus, whereas AAV2/8-hSyn1-Syn2a-mCherry was injected into mPFC with 400 nL of virus. Virus was injected at a rate of 0.04 μL/min. Viral injection coordinates for the BLA were as follows: AP, −1.4 mm (from bregma); ML, ±3.4 mm; and DV, −4.5 mm (from the surface of brain). Viral coordinates for the mPFC were as follows: AP, +1.9 mm (from bregma); ML, ±0.25 mm; and DV, −2.5 mm (from the surface of the brain). For the chemogenetic assays, clozapine N-oxide (CNO) or PBS was administered 40 minutes before behavioral testing.

Optogenetic stimulation in vitro. ChR2-EYFP expression was achieved by bilaterally injecting high titers (over 5 × 1,012 genomic particles/mL) of rAAV-Ef1a-hChR2-EYFP in the IL of EXT-S and EXT-R mice. Following the injections, slices were transferred to a holding chamber containing ACSF with the following composition: 124 mM NaCl, 3 mM KCl, 26 mM NaHCO3, 1.2 mM MgCl2, 1.25 mM NaH2PO4, 10 mM C6H12O6, and 2 mM CaCl2 at pH 7.4 and 305 mOsm, all purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. The slices were first incubated at 32°C for 30 minutes and then maintained at 22°C for 60 minutes. Subsequently, a single slice was transferred to a recording chamber, which was continuously perfused with oxygenated ACSF (2 mL/min) at 22°C. Whole-cell patch-clamp recordings were performed on BLA interneurons in each slice, which were visualized using a fluorescent infrared-phase-contrast (IR-DIC) Axioskop 2FS upright microscope equipped with a Hamamatsu C2400-07E infrared camera. Synaptic currents were induced by stimulating IL-BLA axon terminals using a 473-nm laser (DPSS laser, Anilab) (56).

Drugs. P-2A (TAT-RFQQISSVR, Chinese peptide, 10 mg/kg), ritonavir (57) (MCE, 5 mg/kg), and the scrambled peptide or vehicles were injected intraperitoneally into mice for 4 days (1 injection per day). Experiments were conducted 12 hours after the last intraperitoneal injection.

3D reconstruction. The 3D images were 3D rendered by Imaris ×64 8.4.1 (Bitplane Software) (58). 3D images were acquired on an Nikon Instruments using a 60 × 1.49 NA lens and index-matched immersion oil. Samples were imaged with a Nikon Plan Apo TIRF lens (NA 1.49, oil immersion) and an Andor DU-897X-5254 camera. Set the z-stack z-step size to 0.120 m as required. 3D images were processed, reconstructed, and analyzed using the Imaris × 64 8.4.1 software. The Wiener and apodization filter parameters were kept constant in all image reconstructions.

Primary neural culture and transfection and FM4-64 experiment. The hippocampus was quickly dissected and digested in 0.25% trypsin (Invitrogen) at 37°C for 15 minutes. The tissues were triturated, and the cells were plated on poly D-lysine-coated coverslips or dishes. The cultures were maintained in Neurobasal medium supplemented with 2% B-27 and 1% Glutamax (all from Invitrogen) in a humidified incubator at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . Half of the medium was changed every 4 days. The neurons were transfected with the indicated plasmids using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen) at 7 days in vitro. FM4-64 experiments were performed on a Zeiss LSM 780 confocal microscope with a 20× objective lens. Briefly, neurons at 14 DIV were loaded with 10 μM FM4-64 in a solution containing 45 mM K+ for 1 minute and then washed with a solution containing 3 mM K+ for 15 minutes. Neurons were then subjected to destaining in a 90 mM K+ solution for 2 minutes, and time-lapse recording was performed (59).

Cell culture, transfection and Co-IP. HEK293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216) were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS (MIKX Co., Ltd). Transfections were carried out using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen) following the manufacturer’s instructions. After 48–72 hours of transfection, cells were harvested and subjected to different assays. In brief, tissues or cells were collected and lysed in RIPA buffer (Beyotime, P0013). After quantification using the BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1 mg of total extracted protein was incubated with 2 μg of antibodies overnight. Normal rabbit or mouse IgG used as a negative IP control. Then the mixtures were incubated with protein A/G agarose beads for another 4 hours, and washed at least 3 times, followed by boiled for 10 minutes in SDS sample buffer (Bio-Rad). Lysates for an input control were also treated with the equal volume of SDS buffer. The detailed information for all the antibodies were list in Supplemental Table 2 (29).

Statistics. The results of statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software Inc.). The data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Unpaired or paired 2-tailed t tests were used for single comparisons, and 1-way or 2-way ANOVAs followed by Bonferroni post hoc tests were used to make the single-variable comparisons. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with the “Policies on the Use of Animals and Humans in Neuroscience Research,” which were revised and approved by the Society for Neuroscience in 1995, and were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Tongji Medical College.

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.