p40 homodimers bridge ischemic tissue inflammation and heterologous alloimmunity in mice via IL-15 transpresentation

p40HDs increase IL-15 production within minimally ischemic allografts. Imposition of greater versus minimal CIS time prior to heart allografts provokes greater IRI that includes increased proliferation of graft-infiltrating endogenous memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 1A). Our previous work implicated p40HD as a potential driver of endogenous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cell proliferation in the high-ischemic allografts (17) (summarized in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172760DS1). Confirming and extending these previous observations, injection of p40HD, but not IL-12 or IL-23 heterodimers, into recipients of allografts subjected to minimal CIS (low inflammation) provoked a more than 4-fold increase in endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within the allografts (Figure 1B). While p40HD signals through IL-12Rb1 dimers (19), we observed that only about 40% of the CD8+ T cells proliferating within allografts expressed IL-12Rb1, regardless of CIS time conferring low or high IRI-induced inflammation in the allograft (Supplemental Figure 2). The greater BrdU incorporation by the IL-12Rb1– CD8+ T cells suggested that p40HDs function via an indirect, IL-12Rb1–independent mechanism.

Figure 1 p40HD increases IL-15 production within allografts subjected to 30 minutes of CIS prior to transplant. (A) A/J cardiac allografts subjected to either 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS were transplanted into C57BL/6 mice. All recipients were injected with 100 μg BrdU i.p. on days 0 and 1 after transplant. On day 2 after transplant, allografts were harvested and digested, and cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry using the gating strategy shown to assess the proliferation of graft-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in allografts subjected to each of the CIS conditions. (B) Groups of C57BL/6 mice (n = 3–4 per group) received A/J cardiac allografts subjected to 0.5 hours of CIS. The indicated recipients were treated with either 2 μg recombinant p40HDs, recombinant IL-12, or recombinant IL-23 i.v. on day 1 after transplant. All recipients were injected with 100 μg BrdU i.p. on days 0 and 1 after transplant. The next day, allografts were harvested and digested, and cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry to assess the proliferation of infiltrating CD8+ T cells. *P < 0.05 as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (C and D) Groups of C57BL/6 (n = 4–7 per group) mice received A/J cardiac allografts subjected to 0.5 hours of CIS. The indicated allograft recipients were treated with 2 μg recombinant p40HDs, recombinant IL-12, or recombinant IL-23 i.v. on day 1 after transplant. On day 2 after transplant, grafts were harvested and homogenized, and levels of IL-15 (C) and IL-2 (D) were tested by ELISA. **P < 0.01 vs. 0.5 hours CIS, as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis or the Mann-Whitney nonparametric test.

Following injection of p40HD into recipients of low-ischemic allografts, we observed marked increases in IL-15 production in the allograft (Figure 1C) without effects on IL-2 production (Figure 1D). Neither recombinant p40-p35/IL-12 heterodimer nor p40-p19/IL-23 heterodimer stimulated IL-15 production in the low-ischemic allografts, demonstrating the specificity of the p40HD. To test whether p40HD-induced IL-15 drives intra-allograft proliferation of memory CD8+ T cells, we first treated recipients of minimally ischemic allografts and p40HD administration with anti-CD122 mAb at transplant and analyzed IL-15R expression and endogenous memory T cell proliferation on day 2 after transplant. These assays showed that the isolated memory CD8+ T cells expressed mRNA encoding receptor components for the IL-2 and IL-15 (CD25, CD122, and IL-15Rα) receptors that was increased in memory CD8+ T cells isolated from prolonged versus minimal CIS allografts (Figure 2A). In support of these results, flow cytometry analyses of non-proliferating (BrdU–) and proliferating (BrdU+) CD8+ T cells in low- and high-ischemic cardiac allografts indicated significant increases in CD122+ proliferating versus non-proliferating CD8+ T cells in the high- versus low-ischemic allografts (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Expression of CD25 and CD127 was low on proliferating CD8+ T cells in the high-ischemic allografts, and there was a slight but non-significant increase in proliferating CD8+ T cells expressing IL-15Rα in the high- versus low-ischemic allografts. Furthermore, anti-CD122 mAb markedly decreased memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within the high-ischemic allografts, whereas treatment with anti-CD25 (anti–IL-2Rα chain) mAb had no effect (Figure 2B). Neither cytokine receptor blocking antibody affected memory CD4+ T cell proliferation within the high-ischemic allografts. Administration of peri-transplant anti-CD122 mAb also inhibited the p40HD-induced increase in memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within low-ischemic allografts (Figure 2C), providing a causal link between p40HD-induced proliferation and CD122 expression.

Figure 2 Anti-CD122 mAb but not anti-CD25 mAb inhibits endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within highly ischemic allografts. (A) C57BL/6 (n = 5–6 per group) mice received A/J cardiac allografts subjected to 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS. Recipients of 8-hour-CIS allografts were treated with 200 μg control rat IgG or anti-CD4 mAb on days –3, –2, and –1 before transplant. Grafts were harvested on day 2, infiltrating CD8+ T cells were enriched by negative selection, and total RNA was isolated and tested for expression of the indicated cytokine receptor mRNAs by quantitative PCR. Results shown indicate relative expression by infiltrating CD8+ T cells versus expression in purified splenic CD8+ T cells from naive A/J mice. *P < 0.05 as determined by Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) C57BL/6 mice (n = 5–7 per group) received A/J cardiac allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS and were treated with 100 μg BrdU and either 100 μg control rat IgG, anti-CD25 mAb, or anti-CD122 mAb i.p. on days 0 and 1. On day 2, allografts were harvested and digested, and cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry to assess total numbers and proliferation of infiltrating memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. **P < 0.01 as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) C57BL/6 mice (n = 5 per group) received A/J cardiac allografts subjected to 0.5 hours of CIS. The indicated recipients were treated with 100 μg BrdU and 200 μg control rat IgG or anti-CD122 mAb i.p. on days 0 and 1 and with 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v. on day 1. On day 2, allografts were harvested and digested, and cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry to assess total numbers and proliferation of infiltrating memory CD8+ T cells. *P < 0.05 as determined by Mann-Whitney nonparametric test.

p40HD-induced IL-15 requires resident DCs in heart allografts. To test whether allograft DCs were required for p40HD-induced endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within allografts subjected to minimal CIS, we treated B6.CD11c-DTR and wild-type B6 heart allograft donors with diphtheria toxin (DT) on the day prior to graft harvest and minimal CIS before transplant to complete-MHC-mismatched A/J recipients and administered p40HD as above. Whereas injection of p40HD induced strong proliferation of CD8+ T cells within low-ischemic allografts from DT-treated wild-type B6 donors, we observed a marked decrease in p40HD-induced CD8+ T cell proliferation within allografts from DT-treated B6.CD11c-DTR donors (Figure 3A). Since responsiveness to p40HD requires expression of IL-12Rb1, we compared p40-induced memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within heart allografts from wild-type and IL-12Rb1–deficient donors subjected to minimal CIS prior to transplant. These assays showed that the absence of graft IL-12Rb1 totally prevented p40HD-induced memory CD8+ T cell proliferation (Figure 3B). Consistent with this, p40HD administration on day 1 after transplant induced IL-15 production in low-ischemic wild-type B6 allografts, whereas DT-mediated depletion of graft CD11c+ cells completely abrogated p40HD-induced IL-15 production (Figure 3C). During production IL-15 is often complexed with its specific receptor component, IL-15Rα, and released as a complex into the serum during inflammation (20, 21). Serum levels of IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes were also increased by administration of p40HD to recipients of low-ischemic allografts, and these increases were dependent on CD11c+ cells (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 p40HD-induced IL-15 production and endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation in allografts subjected to minimal CIS are obviated by graft CD11c+ cell depletion. (A) Groups of A/J mice (n = 4–5 per group) received cardiac allografts subjected to 0.5 hours of CIS from either C57BL/6 or B6.DTR-CD11c transgenic mice that were treated with or without diphtheria toxin (DT; 40 ng/g body weight) on days –2 and –1 before transplantation. On day 1 after transplant, indicated recipients received 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v., and all recipients were injected with 100 μg BrdU i.p. on days 0 and 1. The next day, allografts were harvested and digested, and aliquots of single-cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry to quantitate the proliferation of memory CD8+ T cells by BrdU incorporation. **P < 0.01 as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) Cardiac allografts from wild-type (WT) C57BL/6 or B6.IL12Rβ1–/– mice were subjected to 0.5 hours of CIS and transplanted to groups of BALB/c mice (n = 5–6). Recipients were injected with 100 μg BrdU i.p. on days 0 and 1 after transplant and received PBS or 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v. on day 1 after transplant. The next day, allografts were harvested and digested, and aliquots of single-cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry to quantitate the infiltration and the BrdU incorporation of memory CD8+ T cells. *P < 0.05 as determined by the Mann-Whitney nonparametric test. (C and D) On day 2 after transplant, total protein was purified from harvested grafts of indicated recipients, and IL-15 (C) or IL-15/IL-15R complex (D) levels were tested by ELISA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test.

To more precisely identify the IL-15–producing cells within the transplants, we subjected hearts from B6.IL-15 reporter mice to minimal CIS followed by transplant to BALB/c recipients with or without peri-transplant p40HD injection on day 0. The allografts were harvested on day 1 after transplant and digested to prepare single-cell suspensions for flow cytometry, and then viable CD45+ cells were analyzed for expression of the IL-15 reporter in the FITC channel (Figure 4A). In p40HD-injected recipients, we observed IL-15+ allograft cells within 4 populations of myeloid cells that included 2 DC populations, CD11b–CD11c+ DC1 cells and CD11b+CD11c+ DC2 cells (Figure 4, B and C). Since the previous experiments indicated that allograft DCs were required for the IL-15 driving endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation in grafts, we focused on these 2 populations. Our analyses showed that in the absence of p40HD, 4% of DC2 cells expressed the IL-15 reporter, but p40HD administration increased IL-15 positivity in DC2 cells approximately 4- to 5-fold. In contrast, approximately 17% of allograft DC1 cells expressed the IL-15 reporter with or without p40HD administration (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 p40HD increases donor-derived DC2 cells’ production of IL-15 within allografts subjected to minimal CIS prior to transplant. (A) Groups of BALB/c mice (n = 4–5 per group) received cardiac allografts from B6.IL-15 reporter mice subjected to 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS before transplant. Recipients were treated with PBS or 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v. on day 0 after transplant. On day 1, allografts were harvested and digested, and cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A–C) Gating strategy of IL-15–GFP–expressing myeloid subsets in the allografts of indicated recipients. (B–D) Representative (B and C) or pooled (D) flow cytometry data of CD11b+ and CD11c+ cells expressing the IL-15 reporter in allografts of recipients injected with PBS (B) or p40HDs (C). *P < 0.05 as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test.

Blocking CD122 function reverses CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection of high-risk allografts. Focusing on high-ischemic allografts, we observed increased production of IL-15 in allografts versus isografts that was blocked by treatment of recipients with anti-p40 mAb (Figure 5A). In contrast to low-ischemic allografts, p40HD did not increase high-ischemic allograft production of IL-15. Production of IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes was also significantly increased in high- versus low-ischemic allografts on day 2 after transplant and was equivalent to the production in low-ischemic allografts from recipients treated with p40HD (Figure 5B). To determine whether the increased IRI-induced inflammation in allografts subjected to prolonged CIS would alter the graft DC populations producing IL-15, we harvested high-ischemic IL-15 reporter allografts from BALB/c recipients and observed the dominant IL-15 expression in the graft DC2 versus DC1 cells similar to that observed in low-ischemic allografts from recipients treated with p40HD (Figure 4D and Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Peri-transplant anti-p40 or CD122 mAb treatment prolongs highly ischemic allograft survival in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients. C57BL/6 (n = 4–5 per group) mice received C57BL/6 cardiac isografts or A/J allografts subjected to 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS. The indicated allograft recipients were treated with 2 μg recombinant p40HDs or 200 mg anti-p40 mAb on day 1 after transplant. (A) On day 2 after transplant, grafts were harvested and homogenized, and IL-15 was quantified by ELISA. *P < 0.05 vs. isografts, as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) On day 2 after transplant, grafts were harvested and homogenized, and IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes were quantified by ELISA. *P < 0.05, **P <.01 vs. 0.5-hour-CIS allografts, as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) BALB/c mice (n = 4 per group) received cardiac allografts from B6.IL-15 reporter mice subjected to 8 hours of CIS before transplant. On day 1, allografts were harvested and digested, and cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry and gated to identify graft-derived IL-15–GFP–expressing myeloid subsets. Representative flow cytometry data of CD11b+ and CD11c+ cells expressing the IL-15 reporter in high-ischemic allografts are shown, and pooled data are shown in Figure 4D. (D and E) Survival of A/J allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS in C57BL/6 recipients treated with or without 250 mg CTLA-4Ig i.p. on days 0 and 1 and given either 200 μg rat IgG, anti-p40 mAb on days 1, 4, 7, and 10 (D), or anti-CD122 mAb on days 0 and 1 or days 0, 2, 5, 8, 12, 16, and 20 after transplant (E). Graft survival was monitored daily by abdominal palpation, and rejection was confirmed visually by laparotomy. ***P < 0.001 vs. A/J allograft survival in CTLA-4–treated C57BL/6 recipients, as determined by the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

Our previous studies indicated the CTLA-4Ig–resistant activation of endogenous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cells within high-ischemic allografts to mediate acute rejection in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients (16, 17). Whereas anti-p40 mAb did not extend survival of high-ischemic heart allografts in recipients without peri-transplant CTLA-4Ig conditioning (median survival time [MST] 8.0 days), anti-p40 mAb treatment of recipients conditioned with CTLA-4Ig markedly prolonged high-ischemic allograft survival (MST 60.5 days) compared with allograft survival in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients treated with control rat IgG (MST 22 days) (Figure 5D). Consistent with the allograft DC-derived p40HD production required for endogenous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cell activation (Figure 3A), DT-depletion of graft DCs prior to transplant prolonged survival of high-ischemic B6.CD11c-DTR heart allografts in BALB/c recipients conditioned with CTLA-4Ig (MST 22 vs. 39.9 days, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 4).

Since p40HDs induce IL-15 production in high-ischemic allografts, we also tested whether anti-CD122 mAb treatment extended allograft survival in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients (Figure 5E). Administration of anti-CD122 mAb only on days 0 and 1 was ineffective in extending allograft survival in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients (MST 18.5 vs. 23 days in recipients treated with CTLA-4Ig plus rat IgG). However, a more extensive administration protocol markedly extended survival of high-ischemic allografts versus control IgG-treated recipients conditioned with CTLA-4Ig (MTS, day 53 vs. day 18.5 after transplant), with some allografts surviving beyond 60 days after transplant. Collectively, the results indicate the efficacy of blocking CD122 function to inhibit endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation and reversing CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection to achieve long-term survival of high-ischemic heart allografts.

Endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within high-ischemic allografts requires IL-15 transpresentation by allograft cells. IL-15–induced CD8+ and NK cell proliferation and homeostasis require IL-15–producing cell transpresentation as an IL-15/IL-15Rα chain complex that is absent in IL-15Rα–/– mice (22–24). Therefore, we tested the requirement for allograft IL-15Rα expression by comparing endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within high-ischemic wild-type C57BL/6 and B6.129X1-IL15Rα–/– allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS before transplant to BALB/c recipients. There was a marked decrease of proliferating endogenous memory CD8+ T cells in the high-ischemic IL-15Rα–deficient versus wild-type allografts (Figure 6A). Consistent with our previous studies indicating that endogenous memory CD4+ T cell proliferation within high-ischemic allografts is dependent on memory CD8+ T cell activation (17), CD4+ T cell proliferation within the highly ischemic IL-15Rα–deficient allografts was also compromised, though the decrease did not achieve significance. The absence of endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within the high-ischemic IL-15Rα–deficient allografts was reflected by the significant decrease in expression of IFN-γ as well as by the decrease in granzyme B expression, which did not achieve statistical significance (Figure 6B), and the abrogation of CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection in peri-transplant CTLA-4–treated recipients when compared with the CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection of wild-type allografts (MTS, day 69 vs. 33 after transplant) (Figure 6C). Collectively, these results indicated that allograft cell IL-15 production and transpresentation with IL-15Rα within high-ischemic allografts are required for endogenous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cell proliferation to mediate CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection of the allografts.

Figure 6 Endogenous memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within the allograft subjected to prolonged CIS requires IL-15 transpresentation. (A) Groups of BALB/c mice (n = 4–6 per group) received cardiac allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS from either C57BL/6 mice or B6.129X1-IL15ratm1Ama/J mice and were injected with 100 μg BrdU i.p. on days 0 and 1. On day 2 after transplant, allografts were harvested and digested, and aliquots of single-cell suspensions were stained with antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry to quantitate the infiltration and proliferation of memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. *P < 0.05 as determined by the Mann-Whitney nonparametric test. (B) Allografts were harvested 48 hours after transplant, and total RNA was isolated from heart graft homogenates from each recipient and analyzed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR for expression of the indicated inflammatory mediator gene. Data indicate relative RNA expression of each test mediator versus expression in hearts from non-transplanted C57BL/6 mice. *P < 0.05 vs. RNA expression of C57BL/6 allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS, as determined by the Mann-Whitney nonparametric test. (C) Survival of C57BL/6 or B6.129X1-IL15ratm1Ama/J allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS in BALB/c recipients conditioned with 250 mg CTLA-4Ig i.p. on days 0 and 1. Graft survival was monitored daily by abdominal palpation, and rejection was confirmed visually by laparotomy. **P < 0.01 vs. survival of C57BL/6 allografts in CTLA-4–treated BALB/c recipients, as determined by the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

p40HD-induced memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within low-ischemic allografts is not connected to increased effector function. Since p40HD administration induced IL-15 production and endogenous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cell proliferation within low-ischemic allografts, we tested whether p40HD administration conferred CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection of low-ischemic allografts. Peri-transplant administration of p40HD on days 1 and 2 after transplant did not abrogate the extended low-ischemic allograft survival in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients (Figure 7A), suggesting that p40-induced proliferation of endogenous memory CD8+ T cells was disconnected from their expression of effector function required to mediate allograft injury. In support of this, exogenous p40HD administration to recipients of low-ischemic allografts did not increase allograft expression of IFN-γ, FasL, and granzyme B mRNA (Figure 7B), mediators associated with the endogenous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cell functions observed in the high-ischemic allografts (16, 17).

Figure 7 Recombinant p40HDs do not promote CTLA-4Ig–resistant rejection of allografts subjected to minimal CIS. (A) Groups of C57BL/6 mice (n = 4–7 per group) received A/J allografts subjected to either 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS and were conditioned with 250 mg CTLA-4Ig i.p. on days 0 and 1 and injected with either PBS or 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v. on days 1 and 2. Graft survival was monitored daily by abdominal palpation, and rejection was confirmed visually by laparotomy. (B) Groups of C57BL/6 mice (n = 4–7 per group) received A/J allografts subjected to either 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS and injected with either PBS or 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v. on day 1. Grafts were harvested 48 hours after transplant, and total RNA was isolated from heart graft homogenates and analyzed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR for expression of the indicated inflammatory mediator genes. Data indicate relative expression versus expression in naive hearts from A/J mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. the expression of A/J allografts subjected to 0.5 hours of CIS, as determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) Groups of C57BL/6 mice (n = 3 per group) received A/J allografts subjected to either 0.5 or 8 hours of CIS and were injected with either PBS or 2 μg recombinant p40HDs i.v. on day 1. Grafts were harvested 48 hours after transplant, total RNA was isolated from heart graft homogenates, and transcript levels were analyzed by NanoString nCounter Gene Expression Assay using the Mouse PanCancer Immune Profiling panel. The heatmap was made in Microsoft Excel using log 2 normalized counts. Red shaded boxes indicate transcript expression higher than the mean; blue shaded boxes indicate transcript expression lower than the mean.

The ability of exogenous p40HD to induce proliferation of endogenous memory CD8+ T cells within low-ischemic allografts without increasing their expression of effector functions observed in high-ischemic allografts predicted that there would be both shared and distinct sets of transcripts expressed in low-ischemic grafts from recipients treated with and without p40HD injection and in high-ischemic allografts where high levels of p40HD are stimulated by the increased IRI. This prediction was tested by interrogation of RNA isolated from allograft tissue on day 2 after transplant using NanoString nCounter analysis. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the high- versus low-ischemic allografts included those involved in TLR signaling, macrophage activation, and CD8+ T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 5A). Comparison of DEGs in low-ischemic allografts with and without p40HD stimulation also indicated differences in macrophage activation and TLR signaling, although the upregulated genes associated with TLR signaling were different from those genes involved in TLR signaling that were upregulated in the high-ischemic allografts (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). DEGs in high-ischemic versus p40HD-stimulated low-ischemic allografts indicated upregulated expression of genes involved in IL-21 receptor signaling and downregulated expression of genes involved in apoptosis. The coordination of DEGs in the 3 sets of allografts at the early time point after transplant indicated shared upregulation of genes involved with macrophage activation, TLR signaling, CD8+ T cell activation, and class II MHC antigen presentation in both high-ischemic and p40HD-stimulated low-ischemic allografts versus low-ischemic allografts without p40HD stimulation (Figure 7C). However, DEGs in the high-ischemic allografts indicated differences in decreased expression of genes involved in apoptosis and increased expression of genes involved in memory CD8+ T cell activation when compared with expression in low-ischemic allografts with and without p40HD stimulation.

The unique pathway stimulating heterologous donor-reactive memory CD8+ T cell proliferation and effector differentiation within heart allografts raised questions about potential differences in the activation of donor alloantigen–primed memory CD8+ T cells. Donor-primed CD44hi memory CD8+ T cells isolated from the spleens of CD45.2+ C57BL/6 mice 8 weeks after transplant with A/J skin allografts were transferred to CD45.1+ C57BL/6 mice. Three days after the transfer, the CD45.1+ recipients received transplanted high-ischemic A/J heart allografts and were treated with peri-transplant CTLA-4Ig. Two days after the heart transplant, the allografts were harvested, and the CD45.2+ donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells infiltrating the allograft were isolated by flow sorting. In separate groups of high-ischemic heart allograft recipients conditioned with CTLA-4Ig, heterologous CD44hi memory-phenotype CD8+ T cells were flow-sorted on day 2 after transplant. RNA was isolated from each of the sorted CD45.2+ memory CD8+ T cell populations and interrogated using the NanoString nCounter platform. Significant gene expression differences (P < 0.01) were observed for 13 upregulated and 6 downregulated genes in the heterologous versus donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 8A). Upregulated transcripts included those encoding integrin and cell adhesion molecules, whereas downregulated transcripts included those encoding IL-12 receptor β1, IFN-γ, and tissue pathogenesis. These differences were also reflected by biological pathway analyses where the transcripts expressed by the heterologous memory CD8+ T cells were enriched for adhesion, apoptosis, TLR-related signals, and inflammatory responses and the transcripts expressed by the antigen-primed memory CD8+ T cells were enriched for IFN-γ signaling (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Transcript responses of heterologous and donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells infiltrating high-ischemic cardiac allografts. A/J skin allograft–primed CD8+ T cells from CD45.2+ C57BL/6 recipients were enriched from recipient spleens, and 2 × 106 cell aliquots were transferred to CD45.1+ C57BL/6 mice that, 3 days later, received transplanted A/J heart allografts subjected to 8 hours of CIS prior to transplant. CD45.2+ C57BL/6 mice also received high-ischemic A/J allografts. All heart allograft recipients were treated with 250 mg CTLA-4Ig i.p. on days 0 and 1. On day 2, allografts were harvested from the B6.CD45.1+ and CD45.2+ CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients (n = 2–3) and were digested to obtain single-cell suspensions, cell aliquots were stained with fluorochrome-labeled mAb to identify the CD45.2+CD44+CD8+ heterologous and transferred donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells that were purified by flow sorting, and CD8+ T cell RNA was analyzed by NanoString using the Mouse PanCancer Immune Profiling panel. (A and C) Volcano plots indicate DEGs by purified heterologous versus donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells infiltrating A/J allografts on day 2 (A) or at the time of rejection (day 21 vs. day 7, respectively) (C). Filled blue circles indicate DEGs with P < 0.05; filled red circles indicate DEGs with P < 0.01. The higher dashed horizontal line indicates the cutoff for DEGs with P < 0.01, and the lower dotted horizontal line indicates the cutoff for DEGs with P < 0.05. (B and D) Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analyses of biological pathways were derived from DEGs of the heterologous versus donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells infiltrating allografts on day 2 after transplant (B) and at the time of graft rejection (day 21 for heterologous vs. day 7 for donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells) (D). Red shaded boxes indicate transcript expression higher than the mean; blue shaded boxes indicate transcript expression lower than the mean.

Finally, the heterologous and transferred donor-primed CD45.2+ memory CD8+ T cells were isolated from high-ischemic allografts in CTLA-4Ig–conditioned recipients at the time of graft rejection, day 21 for the heterologous memory CD8+ T cells and day 7 for the donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells, and the transcript responses were compared. As with the day 2 responses, marked differences were observed when transcripts from the isolated graft-infiltrating heterologous memory CD8+ T cells at rejection were compared with those from the donor-primed memory CD8+ T cells, with 17 DEGs significantly upregulated by the heterologous memory CD8+ T cells (P < 0.01) and 85 DEGs significantly downregulated (P < 0.01) (Figure 8C). These differences were reflected by differences in DEGs expressed in specific biological pathways, including those involved in inflammatory responses, T cell activation, apoptosis, and cell adhesion (Figure 8D; and complete DEG data are provided in Supplemental Figure 6).