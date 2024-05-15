DNA topoisomerase II inhibition potentiates osimertinib’s therapeutic efficacy in EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer models

Chemotherapeutic agents with Topo II–inhibitory activity when combined with osimertinib exhibit potentiated effects, including decreasing the survival and inducing Bim-dependent apoptosis of osimertinib-resistant cell lines. To determine whether any chemotherapeutic agents, when combined with osimertinib, enhance the decreased survival of osimertinib-resistant cells, we screened the efficacies of 10 commonly used chemotherapeutic agents combined with osimertinib, respectively, against the growth of the 2 EGFRm NSCLC cell lines with acquired resistance to osimertinib, PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR. Among them, DXR and VP-16 stood out as the only 2 agents that were significantly more effective than any agent alone, when combined with osimertinib, in decreasing the survival of these 2 cell lines (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172716DS1). The combination of osimertinib with either DXR or VP-16 was synergistic in decreasing the survival of both PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cell lines, given the combination indexes (CIs) were less than 1 (Figure 1, B and C). The colony formation assay, which allows us to repeat the treatments for a relatively long period of time, further demonstrated that the combination of osimertinib with either DXR or VP-16 was significantly more active than either single agent in inhibiting the formation and growth of PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR colonies (Figure 1, D and E). The combinations were also significantly more effective than either agent alone in the induction of apoptosis, as shown by enhanced cleavage of both PARP and caspase-3 (Figure 1F) and annexin V–positive cells (Figure 1G) in both PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cells. In agreement with this, we also detected enhanced effects of osimertinib with DXR on decreasing the survival, inhibiting colony formation and growth, and inducing apoptosis of PC-9/GR/AR cells (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Topo II inhibitors in combination with osimertinib synergistically decrease cell survival, inhibit colony formation and growth, and induce Bim-dependent apoptosis in osimertinib-resistant EGFRm NSCLC cell lines. (A–C) The given cell lines were treated with 250 nM osimertinib (Osim), 1.25 μM VP-16, 125 nM DXR, 5 nM paclitaxel, 10 μM cisplatin, 25 μM carboplatin, 25 nM gemcitabine, 20 nM 5-FU, 25 μM cyclophosphamide, 25 μM capecitabine, or 10 nM vincristine alone or in combination (A) or with varied concentrations of the tested agents either alone or in combination (B and C) for 3 days. Cell numbers were then measured using the SRB assay. Data represent mean ± SD of 4 replicate determinations. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 compared with each agent alone. The fixed suboptimal concentrations of the tested agents used in A were chosen based on their concentration-dependent survival curves. (D and E) The tested cell lines seeded in 12-well plates were treated with 50 nM osimertinib, 10 nM (PC-9/AR) or 50 nM (HCC827/AR) DXR, 150 nM VP-16, or the indicated combinations, which were repeated with fresh medium every 3 days. After 10 days, the cells were fixed, stained with crystal violet dye, imaged (D) and counted (E). Columns are mean ± SD of triplicate determinations. (F–J) The tested cell lines were exposed to 200 nM osimertinib, 100 nM (PC-9/AR) or 250 nM (HCC827/AR) DXR, 1 μM VP-16, or the indicated combinations for 48 hours (F, G, I, and J) or 16 hours (H). The proteins of interest were detected with Western blotting (F, H, and I), and apoptotic cells were detected with annexin V staining/flow cytometry (E and J). Each column represents mean ± SD of triplicate treatments. Statistical differences were conducted with 2-sided unpaired Student’s t test for 2 groups (J) or 1-way ANOVA test (A, E, and G) for multiple groups.

Osimertinib is known to induce apoptosis via modulating Bim and Mcl-1 levels in EGFRm NSCLC cells (10). To demonstrate whether the combination of osimertinib with DXR or VP-16 results in enhanced apoptosis via altering the levels of Bim and Mcl-1, we assessed the effects of their combination on the levels of these proteins in PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cells lines. Whereas osimertinib, DXR, or VP-16 alone did not increase Bim levels or decrease Mcl-1 levels, the combination of osimertinib with DXR or VP-16 effectively elevated Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels in these 2 cell lines (Figure 1H). Accordingly, the combination of osimertinib with VP-16 led to greater induction of PARP cleavage and an increase in annexin V–positive cells in PC-9/AR cells but not in PC-9/AR-Bim–KO cells (Figure 1, I and J). Similar results were generated in HCC827/AR-Bim KO cells (Supplemental Figure 3). These data demonstrate that the combination of osimertinib with DXR or VP-16 enhances Bim-dependent apoptosis in osimertinib-resistant cells and the inclusion of DXR or VP-16 restores the ability of osimertinib to induce Bim-dependent apoptosis in osimertinib-resistant cells.

The combination of osimertinib with a Topo II inhibitor effectively inhibits the growth of osimertinib-resistant tumors in vivo and is well tolerated in mice. We next examined the effects of the combination of osimertinib with DXR and VP-16 on the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts in nude mice. As presented in Figure 2, the combination of osimertinib with either VP-16 or DXR was significantly more effective than either agent alone in inhibiting the growth of PC-9/AR or HCC827/AR tumors based on changes in both tumor size and weight (Figure 2, A–C). Therefore, it is clear that the combination of osimertinib and a Topo II inhibitor effectively inhibits the growth of osimertinib-resistant tumors in vivo. Mice receiving the combinations had body weight comparable to those treated with either single agent alone (Supplemental Figure 4), demonstrating that the combinations do not enhance toxicity in mice while potentiating therapeutic efficacy. We further detected the levels of Ki-67, a well-known cell proliferation marker; cleaved PARP (cPARP), a hallmark of apoptosis; and Bim and Mcl-1, 2 critical apoptosis-regulating proteins modulated by the combinations, as demonstrated above, in tumor tissues receiving these treatments. As shown in Figure 2D, the tissues from mice treated with both combinations displayed the fewest Ki-67–positive cells and the most cPARP-positive cells in comparison with other tissues receiving osimertinib, VP-16, or DXR treatment, further indicating that the combinations exert enhanced growth-inhibitory effects, with augmented induction of apoptosis against osimertinib-resistant tumors. In agreement with increased cPARP, the highest levels of Bim and lowest levels of Mcl-1 were detected in tissues receiving the combination treatment in comparison with tissues treated with each single agent (Figure 2D), validating our finding of the critical roles of Bim and Mcl-1 modulation in mediating enhanced apoptosis by the combination in vivo.

Figure 2 The combination of osimertinib with DXR or VP-16 effectively inhibits the growth of osimertinib-resistant EGFRm NSCLC xenografts in vivo, with modulation of several critical protein biomarkers in tumor tissues. PC-9/AR or HCC27/AR cells grown in nu/nu mice as xenograft tumors (n = 6/group) were treated with vehicle, osimertinib (Osim) alone (5 mg/kg, daily, oral gavage), DXR alone (1 mg/kg/d, daily, i.p.), VP-16 alone (1 mg/kg/d, daily, i.p.), or the indicated combinations. Tumor sizes were measured at the indicated time points (A). At the end of treatment, tumors in each group were also weighed (B) and photographed (C). The data in each group represent mean ± SEM of 6 tumors from 6 mice. The proteins of interest as indicated were stained with IHC. (D) Statistical differences among multiple groups were conducted with 1-way ANOVA test. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Moreover, we compared the effects of osimertinib combined with VP-16, cisplatin (CDDP), and paclitaxel (PTX; Taxol), respectively, on the growth of HCC827/AR tumors under the same conditions. While the combination of osimertinib with VP-16 effectively inhibited the growth of HCC827/AR tumors more significantly than either single agent alone, as demonstrated above, the combination of osimertinib with either CDDP or PTX failed to show enhanced effect on suppressing the growth of HCC827 tumors (Supplemental Figure 5). These data are consistent with our in vitro finding as presented above.

Considering that the above in vivo experiments were conducted in nude mice that are immunocompromised, we then examined the potential toxicities of osimertinib combined with VP-6 and DXR, respectively, with the same treatments used above in immunocompetent mice. After 5 weeks of treatments, the mouse body weights in the combination groups were comparable with those in the single-agent treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 6A). The histological examination of tissues from the major organs, including heart, liver, lung, kidney, and spleen, among the different groups did not show a difference (Supplemental Figure 6B). The detection of various serum proteins or enzymatic activities among the tested groups did not show a significant difference either (Supplemental Figure 6C). Therefore, the combinations are well-tolerated in the immunocompetent mice as well.

Osimertinib decreases Topo IIα levels, resulting in induction of DNA damage and subsequent apoptosis in EGFRm NSCLC cell lines. We were interested in the mechanisms underlying the activity of DXR and VP-16 in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib, as demonstrated above. One common property of DXR and VP-16 is that they are both Topo II inhibitors, making them distinct from other chemotherapeutic agents tested. Analysis of data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) revealed that TOPA2 expression was significantly higher in lung adenocarcinoma tissues than in normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 7A) and was significantly associated with reduced OS (Supplemental Figure 7B). In EGFRm lung adenocarcinoma, high TOP2A expression was also significantly associated with reduced OS (Supplemental Figure 7C). Therefore, we questioned whether Topo II inhibition plays a critical role in mediating therapeutic efficacy of osimertinib against EGFRm NSCLC or whether osimertinib exerts Topo II inhibitory activity, leading to DNA damage and subsequent apoptotic cell death in EGFRm NSCLC cells. We first examined the effect of osimertinib on modulating the levels of Topo II in different EGFRm NSCLC cell lines and found that osimertinib effectively decreased the levels of Topo IIα in a concentration-dependent manner in 4 different EGFRm NSCLC cell lines, PC-9, HCC827, H1975, and SH416 (Figure 3A). However, osimertinib, under the same tested condition, did not reduce the levels of Topo IIβ, another isoform of human Topo II (Supplemental Figure 8). The reduction of Topo IIα occurred early, at 8 hours, and was sustained for 24 hours in both PC-9 and HCC827 cell lines (Figure 3B). Furthermore, other EGFR-TKIs, including erlotinib (first generation), afatinib (second generation), EGF816 (third generation), CO1686 (third generation), and HS-10296 (third generation), also decreased Topo IIα levels in these cell lines (Figure 3C). As expected, even at 500 nM osimertinib did not decrease Topo IIα levels in NSCLC cell lines with WT EGFR gene (Figure 3D). In both PC-9 and HCC827 xenograft tumor tissues treated with osimertinib for 9 days, Topo IIα levels were clearly decreased in comparison with corresponding control tissues exposed to vehicle (Figure 3E). These results demonstrate that osimertinib as well other EGFR-TKIs decrease Topo IIα levels in EGFRm NSCLC cells and tissues.

Figure 3 Osimertinib, as well as other EGFR-TKIs, decreases the levels of Topo IIα and induces γ-H2AX foci formation in EGFRm NSCLC cells and tissues, and overexpression of ectopic TOP2A attenuates the effects of osimertinib on induction of apoptosis, decreasing cell survival, and increasing γ-H2AX foci formation. (A–D) The given cell lines were exposed to varied concentrations of osimertinib (Osim) for 24 hours (A), 200 nM osimertinib for different times (B), 200 nM different EGFR-TKIs for 24 hours (C), or 500 nM osimertinib for 24 hours (D). Proteins of interest were detected with Western blotting. (E) Topo IIα in tissues was detected with IHC. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and J) The indicated cell lines were exposed to 250 nM osimertinib for 16 hours and then stained with anti–γ-H2AX antibody and DAPI. DSB inducer here served as a positive control and was used at 100 μM for 1 hour of treatment. Scale bar: 25 μm (F and J); 5 μm (F, high-magnification images). (G–I) The indicated cell lines were exposed to DMSO or 200 nM osimertinib for 18 hours (G) or 24 hours (H) or treated with different concentrations of osimertinib for 3 days (I). The proteins of interest were detected with Western blotting (G), and apoptotic cells were detected with annexin V staining/flow cytometry (H). Each bar in H represents mean ± SD of triplicate treatments. Cell numbers were measured by the SRB assay and are expressed as mean ± SD of 4 replicate determinations (I). Statistical differences between 2 groups were conducted with 2-sided unpaired Student’s t test.

We next determined whether osimertinib-induced Topo IIα is accompanied by enhanced DNA DSBs or damage by detecting γ-H2AX foci formation, a classical assay for detection of DNA DSBs (11, 12). In both PC-9 and HCC827 cells, we detected cells positive for γ-H2AX foci staining, which were hardly detected in DMSO-treated control cells (Figure 3F). Therefore, it is clear that osimertinib induces DNA damage in EGFRm NSCLC cells.

We further determined whether Topo IIα reduction is a critical event contributing to induction of DNA damage and apoptosis by osimertinib in EGFRm NSCLC. To this end, we enforced overexpression of an ectopic TOP2A gene in both PC-9 and HCC827 cells and then checked their responses to osimertinib in terms of DNA damage, apoptosis induction, and cell survival. The results show that osimertinib effectively induced PARP cleavage, increased annexin V–positive cells, and decreased cell survival in vector control cells but had reduced effects in TOP2A-expressing cells (Figure 3, G–I). Consistently, osimertinib increased γ-H2AX foci staining in vector control cells but only weakly in TOP2A-expressing cells (Figure 3J). These data clearly demonstrate that enforced overexpression of the ectopic TOP2A gene in EGFRm NSCLC cells attenuates the ability of osimertinib to induce DNA damage and apoptosis and to decrease cell survival, suggesting an essential role of Topo II inhibition in mediating therapeutic efficacy of osimertinib against EGFRm NSCLC cells.

Osimertinib decreases Topo IIα levels via promoting GSK3-dependent and FBXW7-mediated proteasomal degradation and suppressing SMURF2 expression in EGFRm NSCLC cell lines. To understand the molecular mechanism by which osimertinib decreases Topo IIα levels in EGFRm NSCLC cells, we studied mRNA levels and found that osimertinib did not alter TOP2A mRNA levels (Figure 4A), suggesting a possible posttranscriptional mechanism. Considering that Topo IIα levels are modulated by a posttranslational mechanism (13), we then determined the effect of proteasome inhibition on Topo IIα reduction induced by osimertinib and found that the presence of the proteasome inhibitor, MG132, abolished the ability of osimertinib to decrease Topo IIα levels in both PC-9 and HCC827 cell lines (Figure 4B). Moreover, Topo IIα was degraded much faster in PC-9 and HCC827 cells exposed to osimertinib than in DMSO-treated cells, as demonstrated by the cycloheximide (CHX) chase assay (Figure 4C). Altogether, we concluded that osimertinib facilitates proteasomal degradation of Topo IIα, leading to Topo IIα reduction in EGFRm NSCLC cells.

Figure 4 Osimertinib does not affect TOP2A transcription but promotes GSK3-dependent and FBXW7-mediated Topo IIα protein degradation associated with suppression of SMURF2 expression. (A) The tested cell lines were exposed to 200 nM osimertinib (Osim) for 16 hours. TOP2A mRNA was detected with quantitative reverse transcription PCR. NS, not significant with 2-sided unpaired Student’s t test. (B) The tested cell lines were pretreated with 10 μM MG132 for 30 minutes and then cotreated with DMSO or 200 nM osimertinib for another 6 hours. (C) Both PC-9 and HCC827 cells were treated with 200 nM osimertinib for 16 hours followed by the addition of 10 μg/mL CHX and then harvested at the indicated times. (D) RNA-Seq detection of SMURF2 mRNA expression in the given cell lines exposed to 100 nM osimertinib for 14 hours. (E) The tested cell lines were exposed to varied concentrations of osimertinib as indicated for 24 hours. (F and G) The tested cell lines were transfected with the given siRNAs or infected with lentiviruses carrying the given shRNA for 48 hours. (H) The tested cell lines were exposed to 10 μg/mL CHX and then harvested at different times as indicated. (I) The tested cell lines were treated with 200 nM osimertinib for 24 hours. (J) Both PC-9 and HCC827 were pretreated with 10 μM CHIR99021 or SB216763 for 30 minutes and then cotreated with 200 nM osimertinib for an additional 16 hours. (K and L) The tested cell lines were transfected with scrambled GSK3 (K) or FBXW7 (L) siRNA for 48 hours followed by treatment with 200 nM osimertinib for another 24 hours. (M) The indicated cell lines expressing pLKO.1 or shFBXW7 were exposed to 200 nM osimertinib for 24 hours. The proteins with the aforementioned treatments were detected with Western blotting. Band intensities were quantified with ImageJ (NIH) software and plotted as percentage of 0 time (C and H).

Smurf2 is a protein E3 ubiquitin ligase that is involved in negative regulation of Topo IIα degradation via modifying Topo IIα ubiquitination status by reducing degradation-promoting K48 polyubiquitination and increasing monoubiquitination (14). We noted that SMURF2 gene expression was significantly decreased in both PC-9 and HCC827 cells, as revealed in our RNA-Seq analysis (Figure 4D). Smurf2 protein reduction in EGFRm NSCLC cells exposed to osimertinib was also confirmed with Western blotting (Figure 4E). The presence of MG132 did not rescue Smurf2 reduction caused by osimertinib (Supplemental Figure 9), supporting its modulation by osimertinib at a transcriptional level. To determine whether there is a connection between Smurf2 suppression and Topo IIα degradation, we knocked down SMURF2 gene expression with either siRNA or shRNA in EGFRm NSCLC cells and then examined Topo IIα alterations in these cell lines. Topo IIα levels were decreased in cells transfected with SMURF2 siRNA or infected with SMURF2 shRNA lentiviruses (Figure 4, F and G). Moreover, knockdown of the SMURF2 gene in both PC-9 and HCC827 cell lines facilitated the degradation of Topo IIα in the CHX chase assay (Figure 4H). In contrast, enforced overexpression of an ectopic SMURF2 gene in these cell lines elevated basal levels of Topo IIα and attenuated the ability of osimertinib to decrease Topo IIα levels (Figure 4I). These data strongly suggest that Smurf2 downregulation is tightly linked to Topo IIα degradation in EGFRm NSCLC cells exposed to osimertinib.

To identify the actual E3 ubiquitin ligase that mediates Topo IIα polyubiquitination and subsequent proteasomal degradation we focused on FBXW7, because Topo IIα was demonstrated to undergo GSK3-dependent and FBXW7-mediated proteasomal degradation (15), whereas osimertinib induces GSK3-dependent and FBXW7-mediated degradation of SREBP1 in EGFRm NSCLC cells, as we recently demonstrated (16). In the presence of the GSK3 inhibitor, either CHIR99021 or SB216763, osimertinib had diminished effects on reducing Topo IIα levels in both PC-9 and HCC827 cells (Figure 4J). Similarly, knockdown of GSK3 in these cell lines rescued Topo IIα reduction induced by osimertinib (Figure 4K). Consistently, knockdown of FBXW7 with either siRNA or shRNA in these cell lines prevented osimertinib-induced Topo IIα reduction as well (Figure 4, L and M). Collectively, these results clearly demonstrate that osimertinib induces GSK3-dependent and FBXW7-mediated proteasomal degradation of Topo IIα.

Topo IIα levels are elevated in osimertinib-resistant cell lines and in tissues from patients with EGFRm NSCLC who relapsed from EGFR-TKI treatment. To further elucidate the critical role of Topo IIα in mediating the response of NSCLC cells to osimertinib or EGFR-TKIs, we compared basal levels of Topo IIα between osimertinib-resistant cell lines and their matched parental cell lines and found that Topo IIα levels were in general higher in the tested osimertinib-resistant cell lines than in their corresponding parental cell lines (Figure 5, A and B). Osimertinib treatment had little or no effect on decreasing Topo IIα levels in these resistant cell lines, in contrast to its effects on Topo IIα in the parental cell lines (Figure 5A). We also detected Topo IIα in paired tissues from patients with EGFRm NSCLC receiving EGFR-TKI treatment, including osimertinib, and found that Topo IIα levels were in general significantly elevated after relapse from the treatment compared with their baseline levels (Figure 5C). Specifically, we detected Topo IIα elevation in 64% (14 of 22) of relapsed EGFRm NSCLC tissues (Figure 5D), with strong positive staining in some cases (e.g., patients 6, 7, and 16; Figure 5E). Therefore, Topo IIα levels are elevated not only in osimertinib-resistant EGFRm NSCLC cell lines but also in EGFRm NSCLC tissues relapsed from EGFR-TKI treatment.

Figure 5 Topo IIα levels are elevated in EGFRm NSCLC cell lines with acquired resistance to osimertinib and tissue samples from patients with EGFRm NSCLC relapsed from EGFR-TKI treatment, which are resistant to osimertinib modulation and have elevated Smurf2 and decreased FBXW7, unchanged mRNA expression, and increased stability of Topo IIα. (A, B, and F) Whole-cell protein lysates were prepared from the given osimertinib-resistant cell lines exposed to 1,000 nM osimertinib (Osim) for 24 hours (A) or from untreated given cell lines with similar densities (B and F). The indicated proteins were detected with Western blotting. (C–E) Topo IIα in human EGFRm NSCLC tissues before and after relapse from treatment using EGFR-TKIs, including osimertinib, was stained with IHC. Statistical analysis was conducted with 2-sided paired Student’s t test. Original magnification, ×20. (G) TOP2A mRNA expression in the indicated cell lines were detected with quantitative reverse transcription PCR. NS, not significant with 2-sided unpaired Student’s t test. (H) The tested cell lines were exposed to 10 μg/mL CHX and then harvested at different times as indicated for subsequent Western blotting. Band intensities were quantified with ImageJ (NIH) software and plotted as percentage of 0 time.

To have an insight into the mechanism of elevated Topo IIα in osimertinib-resistant cell lines, we detected the levels of Smurf and FBXW7 in EGFRm NSCLC cell lines and their derived osimertinib-resistant cell lines. In a similar way to Topo IIα, Smurf levels were elevated in the osimertinib-resistant cell lines. In contrast, FBXW7 levels were lower in these resistant cell lines than their matched parental cell lines (Figure 5F). We also compared TOP2A mRNA levels between osimertinib-resistant cell lines and their matched parental cell lines and found that TOP2A mRNA expression was not significantly elevated in the osimertinib-resistant cell lines (Figure 5G). Finally, we conducted the CHX assay to compare the stabilities of Topo IIα between PC-9 and PC9/AR cell lines and found that Topo IIα was degraded much faster in PC-9 cells than in PC-9/AR cells (Figure 5H), suggesting increased stability of Topo IIα in PC-9/AR cells. These results together strongly suggest that Topo IIα elevation in the osimertinib-resistant cell lines is likely due to the alterations of Smurf and FBXW7 that lead to stabilization of Topo IIα.

Genetic knockdown of TOP2A in osimertinib-resistant cell lines restores cell responses to osimertinib in inducing DNA damage and apoptosis. If elevated Topo IIα plays a critical role in conferring resistance to osimertinib, we speculated that enforced suppression of TOP2A expression by gene knockdown in osimertinib-resistant cell lines should restore their sensitivity to osimertinib. As presented in Figure 6, knockdown of TOP2A with either siRNA or shRNA in both PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cell lines sensitized the cells to undergo apoptosis, as demonstrated by increased PARP cleavage (Figure 6, A and B) and annexin V–positive cells (Figure 6, C and D). Consistently, osimertinib was much more active in decreasing the survival of both PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cells expressing shTOP2A, while it did so only minimally in their corresponding control cells (Figure 6E), further demonstrating the effect of Topo IIα suppression on sensitizing osimertinib-resistant cells to osimertinib. Moreover, osimertinib failed to induce γ-H2AX foci–positive cells in the control PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cell lines, but clearly increased the number of cells with positive nuclear γ-H2AX foci staining in cells transfected with TOP2A siRNA (Figure 6F). Therefore, enforced inhibition of Topo IIα with gene knockdown in osimertinib-resistant cells restores their response to osimertinib in inducing DNA damage, increasing apoptosis and decreasing cell survival.

Figure 6 Genetic knockdown of TOP2A expression in osimertinib-resistant cells restores their response to osimertinib in inducing apoptosis, decreasing cell survival, and increasing DNA damage, similar to the effect of combined osimertinib and Topo II inhibitor on enhancing induction of DNA damage in these resistant cell lines. (A–E) PC-9/AR and HCC827/AR cells transfected with scrambled control or TOP2A siRNA for 48 hours (A and C) or expressing pLKO.1 or shTOP2A (B, D, and E) were exposed to 200 nM osimertinib for 24 hours (A and B), 48 hours (C and D), or 72 hours (E). Topo IIα and PARP cleavage were detected with Western blotting (A and B). Annexin V–positive cells were determined with flow cytometry (C and D). Cell numbers were estimated with the SRB assay (E). The data represent mean ± SD of triplicate (C and D) or 4 replicate (E) determinations. Statistical analysis was conducted with 2-sided unpaired Student’s t test. CF, cleaved form. (F) The indicated cell lines were transfected with scrambled control or TOP2A siRNA for 48 hours and then exposed to 250 nM osimertinib for an additional 24 hours. The cells were then subjected to detection of γ-H2AX foci using IF staining with anti–γ-H2AX antibody. (G) The indicated cell lines were treated with DMSO, 250 nM osimertinib, 100 nM (PC-9/AR) or 250 nM (HCC827/AR) DXR, 1 μM VP-16, or their respective combinations as indicated for 24 hours and then subjected to detection of γ-H2AX foci using IF staining with anti–γ-H2AX antibody. DSB (100 μM for 1 hour) here was used as a positive control. Scale bar: 25 μm (F and G); 5 μm (F and G, high-magnification images).

Osimertinib in combination with a Topo II inhibitor enhances DNA damage in osimertinib-resistant cells. As demonstrated above, induction of DNA damage is a critical event for osimertinib to exert its therapeutic activity, which is lost in osimertinib-resistant cell lines and can be restored by genetic knockdown of TOP2A expression. Therefore, we further determined whether the combination of osimertinib with a Topo II inhibitor leads to enhanced DNA damage in osimertinib-resistant cells. By performing γ-H2AX foci staining, we found that the combination of osimertinib with either DXR or VP-16 effectively enhanced the number of γ-H2AX foci–positive cells, whereas either of the tested agents alone caused little or no increase in γ-H2AX foci–positive cells (Figure 6G). This finding indicates that the combination of osimertinib with a Topo II inhibitor indeed enhances DNA damage in osimertinib-resistant cells, in agreement with their enhanced induction of apoptosis as demonstrated above.

The combination of osimertinib and VP-16 exerts augmented therapeutic efficacy against the growth of EGFRm NSCLC patient-derived xenografts and delays emergence of acquired resistance to osimertinib. Beyond the demonstrated effects of osimertinib combined with a Topo II inhibitor in EGFRm NSCLC cell lines with acquired resistance to osimertinib, we also examined the effects of these combinations on the growth of a few cell lines with primary resistance to osimertinib isolated from sensitive EGFRm PC-9 cells. The rationale was based on our finding that several PC-9–derived cell lines with primary resistance to osimertinib (17) had elevated levels of Topo IIα (Figure 7A). Similar to what we found in EGFRm NSCLC cell lines with acquired resistance to osimertinib above, the combination of osimertinib with DXR or VP-16 was more effective than either single agent alone in decreasing the survival of the 3 cell lines with primary osimertinib resistance with CIs of less than 1 (Figure 7, B and C), indicating synergistic effects. Beyond the presence of primarily resistant clones in sensitive EGFRm NSCLC cell populations as a key mechanism accounting for the emergence of acquired resistance to EGFR-TKIs, drug-tolerant persister cells (DTCs) surviving in the initial period of treatment represent another critical origin accounting for the emergence of acquired resistance (18, 19). We clearly detected DTCs in cells treated with osimertinib alone after a 10-day treatment but not in cells exposed to the combination of osimertinib and VP-16 (Figure 7D), indicating that the combination is also effective in eliminating DTCs. Because of these promising findings, we then reasonably asked whether the combination of osimertinib with a Topo II inhibitor such as VP-16 potentiates the growth suppression of EGFRm NSCLC tumors and delays emergence of acquired resistance to osimertinib in vivo. The 3 EGFRm NSCLC patient-derived xenografts (PDXs), TM00193, TM00219, and, particularly, TM00190, were all responsive to osimertinib treatment, albeit with varied sensitivities. Among them, TM00193 was relatively less responsive to osimertinib. It did not respond well to osimertinib in the initial period of treatment but responded after 20 days, although the growth was retarded (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 10A). TM00219 and particularly TM00190 were relatively sensitive to osimertinib, but did grow back as the treatment times were prolonged (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 10, B and C), indicating emergence of acquired resistance. All 3 PDXs were sensitive to VP-16 in the initial period of treatment (e.g., up to 40 days) under the tested conditions and then gradually became less responsive to treatment (Figure 7, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting the development of resistance as well. However, the combination of osimertinib and VP-16 in each model quickly reduced the sizes of tumors even after a few days of treatment. After about 40 days, the tumors were all reduced to minimal sizes; these effects were maintained for over 100 days of treatment (Figure 7, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 10). In the TM00190 model, the tumor-suppressive effect of the combination was maintained more than 170 days while tumors treated with osimertinib alone had started to resume growth (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 10C). We did not observe regrowth of tumors treated with the combination of osimertinib and VP-16, even after 1 month of withdrawing the treatment, indicating no relapse. When relapsed tumors treated with osimertinib alone were switched to the combination of osimertinib and VP-16 after day 170, tumor shrinkage was observed (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 10C), further confirming the efficacy of the combination in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib in this PDX model. These results convincingly demonstrate that the inclusion of VP-16 in EGFR-targeted therapy (e.g., with osimertinib) may lead to augmented therapeutic efficacy and delay or even prevent the emergence of acquired resistance. In this study with different EGFRm NSCLC PDXs, mice treated with the combination of osimertinib and VP-16 had comparable body weights to those treated with osimertinib alone even after over 200 days (Supplemental Figure 11), indicating the favorable tolerability of the combination while augmenting therapeutic efficacy against the growth of EGFRm NSCLC tumors.