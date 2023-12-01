Hypertriglyceridemia in Apoa5–/– mice results from reduced amounts of lipoprotein lipase in the capillary lumen

Apoa5-deficient mice. Plasma TG levels during ad libitum feeding of a chow diet were 4- to 5-fold higher in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Table 1). After an overnight fast, plasma TG levels remained 2- to 5-fold higher in Apoa5–/– mice (Table 1). As expected, Apoa5 transcripts were present in the liver of Apoa5+/+ mice but not Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172600DS1). Lpl and Gpihbp1 transcript expression, relative to Cd31 transcript expression, was not perturbed in Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Also, Apoa5 deficiency did not perturb the expression of Apoc2, Apoc3, Angptl3, Angptl4, or Angptl8 (Supplemental Figure 1, D–H). Oligonucleotide primers are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Table 1 Plasma TG levels in 12-week-old male and female Apoa5+/+, Apoa5+/–, and Apoa5–/– mice during fasting and ad libitum feeding of a chow diet

Intravascular LPL levels in Apoa5–/– mice. Several studies have drawn inferences about the effect of APOA5 on intravascular LPL levels by measuring LPL activity levels in postheparin plasma, but the inferences have been inconsistent (2, 5–9, 12, 17). We began by using standard immunohistochemical studies to assess LPL levels in tissues of Apoa5–/– mice. Heart and brown adipose tissue (BAT) sections from Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice were stained with the mouse LPL–specific (mLPL-specific) rabbit polyclonal Ab Ab3174, the GPIHBP1-specific rat mAb 11A12, and the CD31-specific hamster mAb 2H8. (Ab3174 binds preferentially to the N-terminal domain of mLPL; Supplemental Figure 2A.) As a control for Ab specificity, we examined tissues from Lpl–/– Tie2–hLPL (ΔLPL) mice, in which mLPL is absent. LPL staining, relative to GPIHBP1 and CD31 staining, was reduced in heart and BAT capillaries of Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 1). In 4 independent experiments, LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in heart capillaries were significantly lower (by 37.2% and 46.0%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Figure 2A). In BAT, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were significantly lower (by 42.5 and 33.1%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 2B). The GPIHBP1/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratio was not affected by Apoa5 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 1 Reduced amounts of mLPL in the heart and BAT of Apoa5–/– mice. Heart and BAT cryosections from Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice were stained with the mLPL-specific Ab Ab3174, the GPIHBP1-specific mAb 11A12, and the CD31-specific mAb 2H8. Sections from ΔLPL mice, which lack mLPL but express hLPL in endothelial cells, were also examined. (A and B) Confocal micrographs show mLPL, GPIHBP1, and CD31 staining in heart (A) and BAT (B). Scale bars: 20 μm.

Figure 2 Reduced amounts of mLPL, relative to GPIHBP1 or CD31, in heart and BAT capillaries of Apoa5–/– mice. Heart and BAT sections from Apoa5–/–, Apoa5+/+, and ΔLPL mice were stained with Ab3174, 11A12, and 2H8 (n = 4 independent experiments; 2–4 micrographs/tissue section). ΔLPL mice lack mLPL but express hLPL in endothelial cells. Ab3174, 11A12, and 2H8 fluorescence intensities were recorded in individual capillaries; the number of capillaries examined ranged from 323 to 1,870 per group. (A and B) LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in capillaries of heart (A) and BAT (B). Each dot represents the signal intensity ratio in a single capillary; ratio data were normalized to the mean ratio in capillaries of Apoa5+/+ mice (set as 1.0). Data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

While the immunohistochemical studies revealed reduced LPL staining in capillaries of Apoa5–/– mice, they did not provide definitive insights into the amounts of LPL on the luminal surface of capillaries (where intravascular lipolysis takes place). To address this issue, we gave Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice an intravenous injection of Alex Fluor–labeled mAbs against LPL (27A7), GPIHBP1 (11A12), and CD31 (2H8). (27A7 binds to the C-terminal domain of mLPL, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2B, and binds to LPL•GPIHBP1 complexes, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2C.) Then, after 10 minutes, we prepared tissue sections and assessed, by fluorescence microscopy, Ab binding to the luminal surface of capillaries. The binding of 27A7, relative to 11A12 or 2H8, to the luminal surface of heart and BAT capillaries was lower in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 3). In 4 independent experiments, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in heart were significantly lower (by 40.9% and 41.1%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 4A). In BAT, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 ratios were also lower (by 28.9 and 30.0%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 4B). The GPIHBP1/CD31 ratios were similar in Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). In independent studies, we injected Alexa Fluor–labeled Ab3174, 11A12, and 2H8. We found that LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in heart capillaries were, on average, 47.6% and 44.8% lower, respectively, in Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Amounts of LPL along the luminal surface of heart and BAT capillaries, relative to GPIHBP1 or CD31, are lower in Apoa5–/– mice. Apoa5+/+, Apoa5–/–, and ΔLPL mice were given an intravenous injection of Alexa Fluor–labeled mAbs against mLPL (27A7), GPIHBP1 (11A12), and CD31 (2H8). Ten minutes later, the mice were euthanized; perfused with PBS; and tissue sections were prepared for fluorescence microscopy. (A and B) Confocal micrographs of LPL, GPIHBP1, and CD31 along the luminal surface of capillaries in heart (A) and BAT (B). Scale bars: 20 μm.

Figure 4 Amounts of LPL in heart and BAT capillaries, relative to GPIHBP1 or CD31, are lower in Apoa5–/– mice. Apoa5–/–, Apoa5+/+, and ΔLPL mice were given an intravenous injection of Alexa Fluor–labeled 27A7 (against mLPL), 11A12 (against GPIHBP1), and 2H8 (against CD31). Following perfusion of the vasculature, tissue sections were prepared for fluorescence microscopy (n = 4 independent experiments; 2–4 micrographs/tissue section). 27A7, 11A12, and 2H8 fluorescence intensities in individual capillaries were recorded; the number of heart and BAT capillaries examined ranged from 256 to 2,031. (A and B) LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in heart (A) and BAT (B) capillaries of Apoa5–/–, Apoa5+/+, and ΔLPL mice. Each dot represents the mean signal intensity ratio in a single capillary, normalized to the mean ratio in capillaries of Apoa5+/+ mice (set as 1.0). Data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

We also gave mice an intravenous injection of IRDye680-27A7 and IRDye800-11A12 and quantified Ab binding in whole tissue sections with an infrared scanner. Quantification of IRDye signals is more accurate than measuring fluorescence intensity signals with a confocal microscope. The intracapillary binding of 27A7 in Apoa5–/– mice, relative to that of 11A12, was lower across the entire heart and an entire BAT pad (Figure 5, A and B). The LPL/GPIHBP1 signal intensity ratios in the heart and BAT were significantly lower (by 33.8% and 44.2%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 5, C and D). The GPIHBP1/CD31 signal intensity ratios were similar in Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice, as judged by studies involving IRDye680-11A12 and IRDye800-2H8 (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E).

Figure 5 Reduced amounts of LPL in capillaries of Apoa5–/– mice, as judged by infrared scanning of sections spanning the entire heart or an entire BAT pad. Apoa5+/+, Apoa5–/–, and ΔLPL mice were given an intravenous injection of IRDye 680-27A7 and IRDye 800-11A12. Ten minutes later, the mice were euthanized, and the vasculature was perfused with PBS. (A and B) Infrared scans of heart (A) and BAT (B) sections revealing reduced amounts of intracapillary LPL, relative to GPIHBP1, in the heart and BAT of Apoa5–/– mice. Scale bars: 5 mm. (C and D) LPL/GPIHBP1 ratios in the hearts (C) and BAT (D) of Apoa5–/– (n = 4) and Apoa5+/+ (n = 3) mice. Signal intensities were measured in 10 tissue sections per mouse. Each dot represents the mean LPL/GPIHBP1 signal intensity ratio in 10 sections from 1 mouse; data in Apoa5–/– and ΔLPL mice were normalized to the mean ratio in Apoa5+/+ mice (set at 1.0). Data show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for differences between Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice.

LPL mass and activity levels in the plasma 2 minutes after a bolus of heparin were consistent with the microscopy findings. In mice fed ad libitum, the levels of LPL mass and LPL activity in the postheparin plasma were lower (by 34.3% and 37.0%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Figure 6A). Under fasting conditions, the postheparin LPL mass and activity levels were also lower in Apoa5–/– mice (by 25.3% and 16.1%, respectively) (Figure 6B). We partially purified LPL from the postheparin plasma by heparin-Sepharose (HS) chromatography and observed that active LPL eluted in the “high-salt” fractions (fractions 21–27) (Figure 6, C–E). In mice fed ad libitum, LPL mass and activity in the high-salt peak was 48.7% and 55.6% lower, respectively, in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Figure 6C). In fasted mice, LPL mass and activity levels in the high-salt peak were also lower (by 33.5% and 45.1%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 6, D and E). We also quantified LPL release into the perfusates of isolated mouse hearts after a heparin bolus. In 2 independent experiments, the amounts of LPL released by heparin were lower in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 6 Amounts of LPL in the postheparin plasma are lower in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice. Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice were given an intravenous injection of heparin (500 U/kg), and plasma samples were collected 2 minutes later. (A and B) LPL mass and activity levels in the postheparin plasma of individual Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice during ad libitum feeding (A) and during fasting (B). Apoa5–/– mice, n = 5 in A and n = 6 in B; Apoa5+/+ mice, n = 7 in A and n = 9 in B. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C–E) Amounts of LPL in postheparin plasma from Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice (n = 3 mice/group), as assessed by HS chromatography. LPL appeared in the “high-salt” fractions (fractions 21–27; 1.13–1.38 M NaCl). (C) LPL mass and activity levels in the HS fractions from the postheparin plasma of Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice during ad libitum feeding. (D) Western blots (WB) of LPL in fractions 21–27 from fasted Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice. Band intensity was measured with an infrared scanner. (E) Levels of LPL mass and activity in fractions 21–27 from fasted Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice. The reported results were confirmed in 2 independent experiments.

Our studies revealed that the severe hypertriglyceridemia in Apoa5–/– mice was accompanied by substantial reductions in LPL mass and activity in the postheparin plasma. These observations differed from those in Lpl+/– mice. Because plasma TG levels in Lpl+/– mice were only modestly elevated (96.4 mg/dL in Lpl+/– mice vs. 58.1 mg/dL in Lpl+/+ mice; n = 6/group), we anticipated that we would not find substantial differences in LPL levels in the postheparin plasma of Lpl+/– or Lpl+/+ mice. Indeed, when we measured LPL mass and activity levels in the postheparin plasma of Lpl+/– and Lpl+/+ mice, we found no significant differences (Supplemental Figure 6). These findings were not surprising. In an earlier study, we could not discern differences in intracapillary LPL levels in the BAT of Lpl+/– or Lpl+/+ mice (23).

Assessing the impact of an ANGPTL3/8-specific mAb and recombinant APOA5 in Apoa5–/– mice. In vitro studies revealed that APOA5 suppresses the ability of the ANGPTL3/8 complex to inhibit the catalytic activity of LPL (18). Our studies revealed reduced amounts of LPL in capillaries in Apoa5–/– mice and comparably reduced LPL mass and activity measurements, suggesting that unbridled ANGPTL3/8 activity in Apoa5–/– mice reduced the amounts of catalytically active LPL within capillaries.

To better understand the effect of unsuppressed ANGPTL3/8 activity in Apoa5–/– mice, we examined the response of Apoa5–/– mice to an inhibitory ANGPTL3/8-specific mAb, IBA490, which is a chimeric mAb containing the Fc region of mouse IgG and the Fab region of a human mAb that binds to a conformational epitope in the ANGPTL3•ANGPTL8 complex that overlaps with the APOA5 binding site (24). Twenty-four hours after IBA490 administration, plasma TG levels in Apoa5–/– mice fell from a baseline of approximately 470 mg/dL to approximately 20 mg/dL and remained low for 72 hours (Figure 7). In IBA490-treated Apoa5+/+ mice, plasma TG levels fell from approximately 60 mg/dL to approximately 15 mg/dL (Figure 7).

Figure 7 IBA490, an inhibitory ANGPTL3/8-specific mAb, lowers plasma TG levels in Apoa5–/– mice. Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice were given a subcutaneous injection of IBA490 or a control mAb (10 mg/kg; n = 5/group). Plasma samples were obtained at baseline (t0) and 4, 24, 72, and 168 hours after administration of the mAbs. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA, for comparisons of plasma TG levels in IBA490- and control mAb–treated Apoa5–/– mice; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, for comparisons of TG levels in IBA490- and control mAb–treated Apoa5+/+ mice. There were no significant differences in plasma TG levels in IBA490-treated Apoa5–/– or IBA490-treated Apoa5+/+ mice at 4, 24, and 72 hours.

Given that high plasma TG levels in Apoa5–/– mice were associated with low intracapillary LPL levels, we suspected that the low TG levels in IBA490-treated Apoa5–/– mice resulted from greater amounts of LPL in capillaries. To test that idea, Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice were given a subcutaneous injection of IBA490 (or an irrelevant control mAb) and, after 24 hours, were administered an intravenous injection of the Alexa Fluor–labeled mAbs 27A7, 11A12, and 2H8. In Apoa5–/– mice, IBA490 treatment resulted in increased 27A7 binding to capillaries (relative to 11A12 or 2H8), indicating increased amounts of LPL in the capillary lumen (Figure 8). In 3 independent experiments, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were significantly higher (by 180.7% and 114.7%, respectively) in heart capillaries of IBA490-treated Apoa5–/– mice than in the control mAb–treated Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). In BAT, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were significantly higher (by 106.9% and 54.5%, respectively) in capillaries of IBA490-treated Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). In the mice treated with a control mAb, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in the heart were lower (by 50.4% and 46.3%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). In BAT, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were lower (by 26.8% and 20.7%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 8 IBA490, an inhibitory ANGPTL3/8-specific mAb, increases intracapillary LPL levels, relative to GPIHBP1 or CD31, in Apoa5–/– mice. Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice were given a subcutaneous injection of IBA490 or a control mAb (10 mg/kg). Twenty-four hours later, the mice were given an intravenous injection of Alexa Fluor–labeled mAbs against mLPL (27A7), GPIHBP1 (11A12), and CD31 (2H8). After 10 minutes, mice were euthanized and then perfused with PBS, and tissue sections were prepared for fluorescence microscopy. (A and B) Confocal micrographs of LPL, GPIHBP1, and CD31 staining along the luminal surface of capillaries in heart tissue (A) and BAT (B) of IBA490- or control mAb–treated Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. The amounts of intracapillary LPL relative to the amounts of intracapillary GPIHBP1 or CD31 were quantified in 3 independent experiments, and the data are shown in Supplemental Figure 7.

Measurements of LPL mass and activity levels in the postheparin plasma of IBA490-treated mice were consistent with measurements of the amounts of LPL levels within capillaries (as judged by confocal microscopy). Postheparin LPL mass and activity levels were significantly higher (by 58.0% and 55.2%, respectively) in IBA490-treated Apoa5–/– mice than in control mAb–treated Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8). As expected, LPL mass and activity levels were significantly lower (by 28.8% and 27.7%, respectively) in control mAb–treated Apoa5–/– mice than in control mAb–treated Apoa5+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 8).

In Gpihbp1–/– mice, in which intravascular LPL levels are negligible (29, 30), IBA490 had no significant effect on postheparin LPL mass levels (368.5 ± 45.4 ng/mL in IBA490-treated mice vs. 353.4 ± 60.3 ng/mL in control mAb–treated mice; mean ± SEM, n = 5/group) or postheparin LPL activity levels (12.4 ± 3.0 mU/mL in IBA490-treated mice vs. 29.1 ± 5.8 mU/mL in control mAb–treated mice) (Supplemental Figure 9). In contrast to Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 7), IBA490 had no significant effects on plasma TG levels in Gpihbp1–/– mice. In Gpihbp1–/– mice, plasma TG levels were 1,521.5 ± 220.9 mg/dL at baseline and 1,438.6 ± 249.9 mg/dL 24 hours after IBA490 treatment (mean ± SEM; n = 5/group).

We suspected that recombinant APOA5 would also lower plasma TG levels and increase intracapillary LPL levels in Apoa5–/– mice. We gave Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice an intravenous injection of recombinant mouse APOA5 (HIS-MSA-APOA5; 10 mg/kg) or PBS alone. In Apoa5–/– mice, APOA5 lowered plasma TG levels to below 20 mg/dL, similar to the levels in APOA5-treated Apoa5+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 10). Lower amounts of APOA5 were also effective; APOA5 (0.1–0.4 mg/kg) reduced plasma TG levels in Apoa5–/– mice within 4 hours from 605.8 ± 118.2 mg/dL to 64.9 ± 13.6 mg/dL (mean ± SEM; n = 6/group; P < 0.001). To assess intracapillary LPL levels, APOA5-treated mice were administered an intravenous injection of the Alexa Fluor–labeled mAbs 27A7, 11A12, and 2H8. After 10 minutes, the vasculature was perfused, and sections were prepared for fluorescence microscopy. In 3 independent experiments, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in heart capillaries were higher (by 133.9% and 116.1%, respectively) in APOA5-treated Apoa5–/– mice than in PBS-treated Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 11A). In BAT capillaries, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were significantly higher (by 134.2% and 69.8%, respectively) in APOA5-treated Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 11B). In mice that received PBS, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in heart capillaries were lower (by 37.7% and 43.8%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 11A). In BAT, the LPL/GPIHBP1 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were lower (by 47.4% and 27.8%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 11B).

Figure 9 Increased amounts of intracapillary LPL, relative to GPIHBP1 or CD31, in Apoa5–/– mice after injection of recombinant APOA5. Apoa5+/+ and Apoa5–/– mice were given an intravenous injection of recombinant APOA5 (10 mg/kg) or PBS alone. After 4 hours, mice were given an intravenous injection of Alexa Fluor–labeled mAbs against LPL (27A7), GPIHBP1 (11A12), and CD31 (2H8). After 10 minutes, the mice were euthanized, the vasculature was perfused with PBS, and tissue sections were examined by fluorescence microscopy. (A and B) Confocal micrographs of LPL, GPIHBP1, and CD31 staining along the luminal surface of capillaries in the heart (A) and BAT (B) of Apoa5–/– and Apoa5+/+ mice that had been treated with APOA5 or PBS alone. Scale bars: 50 μm. The amounts of intracapillary LPL relative to the amounts of intracapillary GPIHBP1 or CD31 were quantified in 3 independent experiments, and data are shown in Supplemental Figure 11.

Changes in intravascular LPL activity were consistent with the changes in the amounts of LPL within capillaries. The LPL mass and activity levels in the postheparin plasma were higher (by 60.6% and 65.7%, respectively) in APOA5-treated Apoa5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12). After APOA5 treatment, LPL mass and activity levels in the postheparin plasma of Apoa5–/– mice were similar to those in Apoa5+/+ mice. In mice that received PBS, the LPL mass and activity levels were lower (by 21.7% and 18.9%, respectively) in Apoa5–/– mice than in Apoa5+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 12).

ANGPTL3/8 releases human LPL from the surface of cells. Intracapillary LPL levels were low in Apoa5–/– mice but were normalized by IBA490 and APOA5. Those findings suggested that APOA5 deficiency results in unsuppressed ANGPTL3/8 activity, which in turn leads to less LPL on intravascular LPL binding sites. To test whether ANGPTL3/8 is capable of releasing LPL from HSPGs, we loaded the cell-surface HSPGs of CHO-K1 cells (31) with recombinant human LPL (hLPL) by incubating the cells with 50 nM hLPL at 37°C for 10 minutes. After washing, the cells were incubated with heparin (0.1 U/mL) or with recombinant ANGPTL3/8 (100 nM) in the presence or absence of IBA490 (1 μM) or APOA5 (1.4 μM) at 37°C for 15 minutes. Recombinant ANGPTL3/8 was active (18, 24, 32) (Supplemental Figure 13). We then examined, by fluorescence microscopy, the amounts of hLPL (33) on the surface of CHO-K1 cells using the hLPL-specific mAb 5D2 (34). ANGPTL3/8 reduced amounts of LPL on the surface of cells, and the effect was blocked by IBA490 and APOA5 (Figure 10A). Heparin also reduced the amounts of LPL on the cell surface (Figure 10A). Quantification of hLPL release from CHO cells is provided in Supplemental Figure 14A.

Figure 10 ANGPTL3/8 releases hLPL from the surface of cells. (A and B) CHO-K1 cells (A) and CHO pgsA-745 cells that had been transiently transfected with a mouse GPIHBP1 vector (B) were incubated with 50 nM hLPL at 37°C for 10 minutes. After washing the cells with PBS/Ca/Mg, the cells were incubated with 0.1 U/mL heparin or with 100 nM ANGPTL3/8 in the presence or absence of 1 μM control mAb, 1 μM IBA490, or 1.4 μM APOA5 at 37°C for 15 minutes. The cells were washed and cooled on ice for 15 minutes. The amounts of hLPL remaining on the surface of cells were assessed by fluorescence microscopy with an Alexa Fluor–labeled mAb against hLPL (5D2) in A or with Alexa Fluor-labeled mAbs 5D2 and 11A12 in B. These results were observed in 2 independent experiments. Scale bars: 10 μm.

We also examined, by fluorescence microscopy, the ability of ANGPTL3/8 to release recombinant hLPL from GPIHBP1 on HSPG-deficient CHO pgsA-745 cells that had been transiently transfected with a mGPIHBP1 expression vector (35) (Figure 10B). The GPIHBP1–transfected cells were incubated with hLPL (50 nM) at 37°C for 10 minutes. After washing the cells, they were incubated with heparin or ANGPTL3/8 in the presence or absence of IBA490 or APOA5. The amount of hLPL on the cells, relative to GPIHBP1, was assessed by fluorescence microscopy with the Alexa Fluor–labeled mAbs 11A12 and 5D2. ANGPTL3/8 released hLPL from GPIHBP1 on the GPIHBP1-transfected cells, and that effect was blocked by IBA490 and APOA5 (Figure 10B). Quantification of hLPL release from GPIHBP1 on the GPIHBP1-expressing cells is shown in Supplemental Figure 14B. We observed similar findings in microvascular endothelial cells expressing GPIHBP1. In those cells, ANGPTL3/8 released LPL, and the release was blocked by IBA490 and APOA5 (Supplemental Figure 15).

In independent studies, we tested whether ANGPTL3/8 increased the release of mLPL from HEK293 cells that stably expressed mLPL (18, 24, 32). ANGPTL3/8 increased the amount of mLPL in the medium (Supplemental Figure 16A), and that effect was minimized by IBA490 and APOA5 (Supplemental Figure 16A). Heparin also released mLPL into the medium (Supplemental Figure 16A). As expected, the TG hydrolase activity of the mLPL released by heparin was high, whereas the activity of the mLPL released by ANGPTL3/8 was low (Supplemental Figure 16B).