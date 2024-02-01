Disease-associated AIOLOS variants lead to immune deficiency/dysregulation by haploinsufficiency and redefine AIOLOS functional domains

Clinical history

Family A. The index patient (A.II.1) is a 16-year-old Belarusian woman with a history of recurrent upper respiratory tract infections, bilateral otitis media, sinusitis, bronchitis, bilateral submandibular lymphadenitis, and urinary tract infections. Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) was first diagnosed at age 9 years and recurred at ages 12 and 13 years; each episode showed a partial and unsustained response to steroids and/or intravenous IgG therapy. At age 16 years, her thrombocytopenia became chronic. The patient also had an episode of pityriasis rosea at age 9 years. Based on initial laboratory examinations at the age of 13 years, she was diagnosed with hypogammaglobulinemia based on low IgG levels (< 500 mg/dL), but IgA and IgM levels were within normal limits. Immune phenotyping at the age of 16 years was remarkable for decreased absolute numbers of CD3 and CD4 T cells, RTEs, and B cells, particularly memory B cells (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172573DS1). At the time of immune evaluation, the patient was not receiving immunosuppressive medication. Further immunophenotyping studies showed Th1, Th2, Th17, and CD40L expression comparable to healthy donor controls (Supplemental Figure 1A). In vitro studies showed that the patient had normal levels of B cell proliferation and plasmablast differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, low levels of IgG and IgA production were detected in cultures of the patient’s B cells stimulated with CD40L and IL-21 (Supplemental Figure 1C)

The index patient’s father (A.I.1) had recurrent respiratory infections as a child — not severe, invasive or opportunistic; he did not receive prophylactic antibiotics or IgG replacement therapy — and as an adult he has a history of food allergies. Her younger sister (A.II.2) was diagnosed with chondropathy, which mostly manifested as leg pain, at the age of 9 years, and her mother is healthy.

Family B. B.I.1, the index patient, is 72-year-old American white woman. She had a history of recurrent sinopulmonary infections since young adulthood that worsened in her 50’s, when presenting with multiple ear infections as well as X-ray–proven pneumonias and sinusitis, responsive either to oral or IV antibiotics (no records of proven infectious agents isolated). A chest CT highlighted mild-to-moderate bronchiectases at the pulmonary apexes and bilateral scattered diffuse areas of ground glass nodularities. At age 62, the patient was found to have low serum IgG (572 mg/dL) and IgM (28 mg/dL) levels, as well as impaired response to Pneumovax, which prompted the initiation of IgG replacement therapy (IgGRT) that markedly diminished the frequency and severity of her recurrent infections. Since her 40’s, she has suffered from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, currently on replacement therapy with levothyroxine, and erythema nodosum that was confirmed by a skin biopsy. At age 52 she was diagnosed with sarcoidosis affecting her lungs and liver; nodules were visualized by CT and MRI imaging, and histopathologically evaluated by tissue biopsies. Assays for angiotensin-converting enzyme [ACE] and antineutrophilic cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) have been persistently negative, while anti-smooth–muscle autoantibody, known to be associated with autoimmune hepatitis, was found to be mildly positive (1:40, while the control values are less than 1:20). No other autoantibodies were identified — including negative anti-type I–IFN autoantibody testing — that were evaluated due to a persistent Herpes Zoster infection. Bilateral uveitis was diagnosed at age 65 and responded to topical steroids. As systemic immunomodulatory therapy, the patient received short courses of prednisone followed by mycophenolate-mofetil to treat her liver, lung, and cutaneous manifestations of immune dysregulation, which are currently under control.

The index patient’s daughter (B.II.1) is 43-year-old woman and has been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and autoimmune hepatitis since her 20’s. She also suffers from asthma, recurrent sinusitis s/p surgery, and environmental and drug allergies since childhood. The index patient’s son (B.II.2, 38 years old) suffered recurrent ear infections requiring ET tubes, recurrent strep pharyngitis, and 2 episodes of Scarlet fever in childhood. Asthma and environmental allergies were also diagnosed, and he is positive for anti-phospholipid antibodies. He also suffers from stage-3 chronic kidney disease due to posterior urethral valves.

Family C. The index patient (C.II.1) is a 49-year-old white American woman with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and an atypical Sjogren’s-like sicca syndrome since age 38. Primary features are keratoconjunctivitis sicca and extremely dry mouth leading to difficulty chewing and swallowing, plus polyarthritis. Her serological tests are notable for positive anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) titers (1/320), low positive Ro52, IgM anticardiolipin, and rheumatoid factor, along with negative anti-SSA/SSB autoantibodies. She also suffered from severe atopy since childhood, for which, over many years, she received short courses of oral steroids (maximum dose of 15 mg/day of prednisone), hydroxychloroquine, methotrexate, and omalizumab, all with partial and unsustained responses. Other comorbidities include partial adrenal insufficiency (on physiologic hydrocortisone replacement), orthostatic intolerance, chronic headaches, early menopause, and recurrent subconjunctival hemorrhages. Her infectious history is remarkable for recurrent upper respiratory infections empirically treated with antibiotics with no microorganism isolation; no history of severe, invasive or opportunistic infections was reported. Her lymphocyte phenotyping and serum immunoglobulin evaluations in the last 10 years (while off immunomodulatory medications) only demonstrated slightly reduced B cells and slightly increased IgM levels. The index patient’s mother (C.I.1, 73 years old) was diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, asthma, noninfectious colitis, and atopy; no severe, invasive, or opportunistic infectious were reported. The index patient’s daughter (C.III.1, 13 years old) has a history of food intolerance from age 6 months to 6 years that spontaneously resolved, and recurrent ear effusions/infections in infancy requiring bilateral pressure equalizer (PE) tube placement with complete resolution. No severe, invasive, or opportunistic infections were reported. Immune evaluation, including lymphocyte phenotyping, immunoglobulin levels, and antibody titers to diphtheria and tetanus toxoids were overall appropriate; antipneumococcal antibodies were not protective when evaluated approximately 12 years after completing her pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) 13 vaccination schedule. C.III.1’s father was also diagnosed with ear effusions/infections in infancy requiring PE tubes, asthma, and environmental allergies. A more extended and summarized data on all patients’ laboratory evaluations are presented in Supplemental Table 1.

Genetic identification and protein expression of IKZF3/AIOLOS

Whole exome sequencing (WES) was performed on the index patients from each of the 3 unrelated families as they were evaluated for genetically undiagnosed PID/IEI and IKZF3 variants were identified and prioritized. Patient A.II.1 harbors a novel heterozygous nonsense variant in IKZF3 (Chr17(GRCh37): g.37922369G>A, NM_012481.4(IKZF3), c.1204C>T, p.Q402*) (Figure 1A); no other variants in PID/IEI-associated genes were detected. Based on the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2015 guidelines, this variant is classified as of “uncertain significance” (PM2: absent from controls in population databases [gnomAD no frequency]; The CADD GRCh38-v1.6 phred score is 37; PP3: multiple lines of computational evidence support a deleterious effect).

Figure 1 AIOLOS protein and gene expression levels in the patients with heterozygous IKZF3 variants. (A) The pedigrees of the patients with heterozygous IKZF3 variants (NM_012481). Black and gray colors indicate symptomatic and asymptomatic mutation carriers, respectively. Schematic representation of AIOLOS mutations and ZF domains. Previously reported AIOLOS variants are indicated below the protein. (B) AIOLOS protein expression in total PBMCs from the mutation carriers and healthy controls (HC, the age of people in the HC group used in the assay ranges from 29–77). For C.III.1, age matched controls were used. GAPDH or β-actin was used as a loading control. Representative images from 2 experiments are shown. Densitometry analysis of AIOLOS proteins (approximately 60 kDa) normalized by the loading controls. The average value for HCs was set at 100. (C) AIOLOS expression was analyzed by flow cytometry in naive and memory subsets from T cells (CD45RA+RO– versus CD45RA–RO+, respectively) or B cells (IgD+CD27– versus IgD–CD27+, respectively). (D) The IKZF3 mRNA levels in PBMCs or naive B cells from healthy controls and indicated patients with the E82K mutation. Relative gene expression levels from PBMCs and naive B cells are shown. Dots represent the average values of technical replicates per sample. (E) The chromatograms show the sequence of the heterozygous mutation in cDNA prepared from PBMCs or naive B cells. Data present means ± SEM. Significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test, * P < 0.05; ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001; **** P < 0.0001.

Sanger sequencing of other family members confirmed her father (A.I.1) and younger sister (A.II.2) also carried the same variant. The unrelated index patients B.I.1 and C.II.1 carried the same heterozygous missense variant in IKZF3 [IKZF3 (NM_012481.5):c.244G>A (p.E82K); chr17-39792853-C-T (hg38)]. This variant (NCBI dbSNP ID rs369340496) is reported in gnomAD Exomes at a frequency of 0.000115; with 29 heterozygous and no homozygous occurrences reported in 251,258 alleles analyzed. The CADD GRCh38-v1.6 phred score is 23.6, and this variant is classified as of “uncertain significance” according to ACMG criteria (PM1). In silico predictions of pathogenicity are mixed: uncertain (SIFT, LIST-S2, MutationTaster, FATHMM-MKL, DANN, EIGEN PC) and benign (MetaLR/SVM/RNN, REVEL, BayesDeladdAF/noAF, EIGEN, FATHMM, FATHMM-XF, LRT, MutationAssessor, MVP, M-CAP) (Supplemental Table 2). Additional WES and Sanger sequencing of B and C family members confirmed that B.II.1 and B.II.2 (daughter and son to B.I.1, respectively), as well as C.I.1 and C.III.1 (mother and daughter to C.II.1, respectively) also carried the same variant. Although no known pathogenic variants were detected in other PID/IEI-associated genes, heterozygous variants of uncertain significance (VUS) were detected in other PID/IEI–associated genes (B.I.1: CLPB, MTOR; C.II.1: AK2, ARHGEF1, TAP2, SKIV2L) (Supplemental Table 2). However, most of these genes are associated with genetic disorders that are primarily inherited in an autosomal recessive manner and are not clinically consistent with the phenotypes found in our cohort. In particular, segregation analysis of ARHGEF1 variants showed that all AIOLOS E82K carriers in Family C also shared the 2 ARHGEF1 variants (NM_004706 c.1154G>A p.R385Q and c.842-7G>A). These variants segregated in a cis/monoallelic manner (inherited from the maternal side of the family), were either classified as “likely benign” or “benign” under ACMG criteria, and did not affect protein level expression (data not shown). Additionally, because ARHGEF1 deficiency is reported as an autosomal recessive primary immunologic disorder, the variants detected in the 3 individuals of Family C (but not in Family B) are unlikely to be disease causing. Similarly, all AIOLOS E82K carriers in Family B shared the MTOR variant (NM_004958; c.3452A>G p.Y1151C). When the MTOR pathway was evaluated in B.II.1 by means of AKT (S473) and S6 (S240) phosphorylation upon B cell receptor stimulation, the response was comparable to that of healthy controls (data not shown). While the ARHGEF1 and MTOR variants are unlikely to be disease causing by themselves, the possibility of these or other genes/VUS acting as disease modifiers in AIOLOS HI cannot be completely or formally excluded. Aside from the AIOLOS E82K mutation detected in Family B and C, no other common immune–related rare (f < 0.001) coding or splice variants were detected within or across families.

AIOLOS protein expression was evaluated in patients and healthy controls by immunoblotting from PBMCs. All individuals carrying the heterozygous AIOLOS Q402* mutation showed decreased levels of WT protein (approximately 60 kDa) when compared with healthy controls (median, 71%; range, 61%–78%), as well as the expression of the truncated mutant protein at a reduced molecular weight (approximately 50 kDa) (Figure 1B). The patients with the E82K mutation also showed decreased protein expression when compared with healthy controls (median, 42%; range, 16%–82%) (Figure 1B). Next, we evaluated AIOLOS expression in T and B cell subsets. AIOLOS protein was reduced in the E82K patients’ B and T cells, both naive and memory subsets, but significantly more pronounced in memory cells (Figure 1C). These results could likely influence the overall AIOLOS protein expression in individuals with higher proportions of memory cells (e.g., older individuals) when compared to those with higher proportions of naive cells (e.g., younger individuals). To test if the reduced AIOLOS protein expression was due to mRNA decay of the mutant transcript, we tested transcription levels from the patient’s PBMCs and naive B cells. RT-PCR demonstrated that IKZF3 transcription levels were comparable between the patients and healthy controls (Figure 1D). When the patient with the E82K mutation’s cDNA samples were sequenced, the mutant transcript allele (c.244 G>A) was detected at similar levels of the WT allele, ruling out mRNA decay (Figure 1E).

Functional evaluation of AIOLOS mutants Q402* and E82K

Mutant constructs AIOLOS Q402* and AIOLOS E82K were generated to evaluate their functional impact. While AIOLOS E82K did not show any defects in pericentromeric heterochromatin (PC-HC) targeting, AIOLOS Q402* failed to properly localize (Figure 2A). Mutant protein Q402* showed a diffuse staining pattern by itself and did not interfere with the WT protein’s PC-HC targeting in the cotransfection condition, ruling out a DN effect over AIOLOS WT protein (Figure 2A). When DNA binding was tested, mutant E82K was able to bind to its target sequence similar to WT, while mutant Q402* mostly bound at a markedly lower molecular size. This aberrant pattern was highly compatible with monomeric binding and likely due to the failure of dimerization (Figure 2B), as previously observed with IKAROS DD mutations (12). Interestingly, mutant Q402* also displayed a faint binding band of similar molecular size to the WT, suggestive of some residual dimerization or oligomerization capacity. To test whether the Q402* mutant had any impact on the interaction with IKAROS family members, we evaluated its homo- and heterodimerization. Unlike IKAROS DD mutations (e.g., R213* and S427*) (12), which completely failed homo- and heteromerization, AIOLOS Q402* was able to bind to the WT AIOLOS protein, albeit at lower levels than the WT-WT interaction (Figure 3A). In contrast, the mutant completely failed to bind to WT IKAROS and HELIOS proteins, suggesting that the AIOLOS ZF5–6 canonical dimerization domain is required for AIOLOS heterodimerization with IKAROS and HELIOS, but is unlikely to be the only domain involved in AIOLOS homodimerization (Figure 3B). Coexpression of the mutant with WT IKAROS or HELIOS showed similar PC-HC staining patterns as with the WT AIOLOS, demonstrating that the mutant has no DN effect on heterodimeric PC-HC localization (Figure 3C). The reduced but consistent interaction of the Q402* mutant with WT AIOLOS led us to further investigate whether AIOLOS N-terminal domain was involved in AIOLOS-AIOLOS binding. We engineered several AIOLOS mutants (AIO mutants), including N-terminal ZF1 (AIO ZF1; aa 1-140, p.T141*), ZF1 to ZF2 (AIO ZF1-2; aa 1-168, p.T169*), ZF1 to ZF3 (AIO ZF1-3; aa 1-196, p.S197*), ZF1 to ZF4 (AIO ZF1-4; aa 1-224, p.R225*), and ZF1 to ZF4 plus the region upstream of ZF5 and ZF6 (AIO Del ZF5-6; aa 1-450, p.V451*), as shown in Figure 4A. All these mutants expressed comparable protein levels to the WT control, except AIO ZF1, which was slightly reduced. Despite its decreased expression, the presence of AIOLOS ZF1 alone (as in AIO ZF1) was still sufficient to interact not only with the full WT AIOLOS protein but also with AIO ZF1 mutant protein; all mutants completely failed heterodimerization with IKAROS and HELIOS WT proteins (Figure 4, B–E and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). To test the role of ZF1 in the noncanonical binding, we generated a mutant construct that deleted both ZF1 and the dimerization domain (Del ZF1 and Del ZF5–6). Immunoprecipitation data showed that the noncanonical binding was no longer observed when the ZF1 domain was deleted, suggesting that ZF1 is the major domain mediating this effect (Figure 5, A and B). Since noncanonical dimerization was observed in the AIOLOS but not the IKAROS protein, we hypothesized the discordant amino acids may underlie the difference in their noncanonical dimerization potential. Thus, we introduced alanine mutations at the positions where the AIOLOS amino acids differed from IKAROS protein to further investigate the detailed binding site in ZF1. Immunoprecipitation revealed that phenylalanine at position 130 was critical for noncanonical dimerization as the F130A mutant impaired noncanonical dimerization (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 2E). Alongside position F130, additional sites (M118, N119, L125, and S126) also demonstrated a partial effect on noncanonical dimerization (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 2E). When we conducted immunoprecipitation assays with AIOLOS WT, we observed that the 2 mutants with completely abolished canonical and noncanonical homodimerization (Del ZF1-Del ZF5-6 and F130A-Del5-6), were still capable of residual binding to AIOLOS WT. However, this interaction occurred at further lower levels when compared with the Del ZF5-6 (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 2F), highlighting the role of ZF1 and the F130 site in noncanonical homodimerization. In addition, these results also suggest that an AIOLOS WT allele can sustain minimal and residual homodimerization binding capacity, even with dimerization-incapable mutants. To further examine the DNA binding domain (ZF1–4) on AIOLOS function, we engineered another series of deletion mutants impacting the DNA binding domain and tested AIOLOS function (Figure 5A). EMSA assays showed that AIO ZF1, AIO ZF1–2 and AIO ZF1–3 were unable to bind its target DNA sequence, while mutants AIOLOS Q402* and AIO Del ZF5–6 bound to the DNA sequence primarily as monomers (Figure 5E). Of note, mutant AIO ZF1–4 bound to the target sequence both as monomers and dimers, which is likely dependent on the abnormal homodimerization of the AIOLOS mutants (Figure 4, B and C). Interestingly, mutant construct Del ZF1 (absent ZF1, but the rest of the DNA binding domain [i.e., ZF2-4] remains intact) markedly increased DNA binding compared with the WT control (Figure 5E). In comparison, deletions of ZF2, ZF3, and ZF4 completely failed DNA binding, suggesting that ZF2–4 domains are critical for such function. These findings also suggest that ZF1 likely negatively regulates DNA binding (Figure 5E). PC-HC localization was abnormal in all of the AIOLOS mutant proteins except the mutant with deleted ZF1 (Del ZF1) (Supplemental Figure 3). AIO ZF1, AIO ZF1–2, AIO ZF1–3 and AIO ZF1–4 showed aberrant cytoplasmic accumulation, while AIOLOS mutants Q402* and AIO Del ZF5–6 were detected in the nucleus, yet failed PC-HC targeting (Supplemental Figure 3). These data demonstrate that the DNA binding domain plus at least some of the region between ZF4 and ZF5 is necessary for nuclear localization, but the full canonical dimerization domain is required for proper pericentromeric localization.

Figure 2 Functional tests for the mutant AIOLOS protein. (A) NIH3T3 cells were transfected with HA-tagged WT or the mutant expression vector alone or together with Flag-tagged WT AIOLOS. Cells were labeled with indicated antibodies, followed by Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated and/or Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated secondary antibodies. Cells were visualized using an EVOS (40× objective) fluorescent microscope. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT and/or the indicated mutant. Nuclear extracts were prepared and used for the immunoblotting and EMSA assay. Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Figure 3 The effect of AIOLOS Q402* on homo- and heterodimerization with IKAROS family members. (A) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or the mutant (Q402*) together with Flag-tagged AIOLOS WT. Immunoprecipitations were performed as indicated in the figure using an anti-rabbit Flag antibody or anti-rabbit IgG control antibody. Western blot data of the IP samples with anti-HA and anti-Flag antibodies are shown. Input controls indicate 5% of the total volumes of the whole cellular lysates used for the IP reaction. (B) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or the mutant together with Flag-tagged AIOLOS WT, IKAROS WT (left panel), or HELIOS WT (right panel). Cell lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitations using anti-rabbit HA antibody or anti-rabbit IgG control. Western blot data of the IP samples with indicated antibodies are shown. (C) NIH3T3 cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or the mutant together with Flag-tagged IKAROS WT (left panel) or HELIOS WT (right panel). Cells were labeled with anti-mouse HA and anti-rabbit Flag antibodies, followed by Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated and/or Alexa Fluor 568-conjugated secondary antibodies, respectively. Cells were visualized using an EVOS (40× objective) fluorescent microscope. Scale bars: 25 μm. Data (A–C) shown are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Figure 4 The effect of AIOLOS mutants on homo- or heterodimerization. (A) A schematic diagram of AIOLOS mutants is depicted. (B–E) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or the indicated mutants together with indicated Flag-tagged IKAROS family members or the AIOLOS mutants. Immunoprecipitations were performed using an anti-rabbit HA antibody or anti-rabbit IgG control antibody. Western blot data of the IP samples with anti-HA and anti-Flag antibodies are shown (please see Supplemental Figure 2, A–D for input controls). Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Figure 5 The effect of AIOLOS mutants on the pericentromeric targeting and DNA binding. (A) A schematic diagram of AIOLOS mutants is depicted. (B–D) HEK293T cells were transfected with indicated HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or the indicated mutants together with Flag-tagged AIOLOS WT or the mutants. Immunoprecipitations were performed using an anti-rabbit HA antibody or anti-rabbit IgG control antibody. Western blot data of the IP samples with anti-HA and anti-Flag antibodies are shown. (E) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or the mutants. Nuclear extracts were prepared, and an equal volume of nuclear extracts from each sample was used for the EMSA assay and the protein expression test. (F) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged AIOLOS WT or mutants, and protein expression was tested after 20 to 24 hours transfection. Dotted arrows indicate the expected mutants’ protein size. Vinculin was used as a loading control. Molecular weight markers are shown on the left (kDa). Representative images from 3 independent experiments are shown (B–F).

To investigate if there was any functional role associated with AIOLOS upstream of ZF1, we generated a mutant construct lacking the first N-terminal 117 amino acids (Del N-term; aa 118–509) while maintaining the full DNA binding domain (ZF1–4) and the dimerization domain (ZF5–6). We found the mutant’s expression level was too low to be detected by immunoblotting (Figure 5F). We also generated a mutant construct that did not contain any ZF domains (ZF-less; K117*), and the mutant was not detected either. The mutant protein (K117*) was probably too short to fold properly, and unable to produce a stable protein. These data suggest that AIOLOS N-terminus integrity is associated with AIOLOS protein stability, which, in part, explains the low AIOLOS protein expression in the patients with E82K mutation mapping to the early N-terminal region. While the AIOLOS protein stability was affected by the E82K mutation, this variant did not affect its homo- and heterodimerization with other IKAROS family members (Supplemental Figure 4A).

When AIOLOS mutant protein stability was interrogated after incubation with protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide, mutant E82K showed increased degradation compared with the WT control (approximately 40% versus approximately 13% reduction, respectively) (Figure 6A). These results provided extra support for the hypothesis that the reduced AIOLOS protein levels detected in the patients with the E82K mutation were likely the result of mutant protein instability. Of note, mutant Q402*, which already demonstrated aberrant PC-HC localization, DNA binding, and homo- and heterodimerization, also showed increased degradation (approximately 50%) when compared with the WT control. Upon additional evaluation, we demonstrated that the degradation of mutant E82K protein after cycloheximide treatment was prevented by epoxomicin and bortezomib, 2 potent and selective proteasome inhibitors (Figure 6A). While the proteosome inhibitors restored the E82K protein to similar levels as the WT, recovery of Q402* was only partial (Figure 6A). We then investigated whether the mutants had any effect on AIOLOS protein ubiquitination, a mechanism related to proteasome degradation. Interestingly, Q402* exhibited almost absent ubiquitination, whereas E82K demonstrated ubiquitination levels similar to the WT (Figure 6B). These results suggest that the degradation of the mutant E82K is mediated by the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, while the degradation mechanism of Q402* is likely ubiquitin-independent and therefore different from E82K.

Figure 6 The impact of AIOLOS mutants on protein stability and posttranslational modification. (A) HEK293T cells were transfected with indicated vectors. The following day, cells were treated with cycloheximide (CHX, 10 μg/mL) in the presence and absence of epoxomicin (100 nM) or bortezomib (50 nM) for 8 hours. Representative images from 3 to 4 independent experiments are shown. The AIOLOS expression was normalized by the loading control, and the relative AIOLOS protein stability was calculated by dividing the CHX-treated sample by the untreated sample (× 100) for each group. Data indicate mean ± SEM. (B) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with HA-AIOLOS and Flag-Ubiquitin. After 48 hours of incubation, cells were treated with Epoxomicin (100 nM) for 3 hours. The protein lysates were prepared and immunoprecipitated under nondenaturing conditions with an anti-rabbit HA antibody. Immunoblot was performed using an anti-ubiquitin antibody or an anti-HA antibody. (C and D) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA or Flag-tagged AIOLOS WT or the indicated mutant together with GFP-SUMO1/2 or with HA-HDAC1. 24–48 hours after transfection, protein lysates were prepared and subjected to immunoprecipitations. Western blot data of the IP samples with indicated antibodies are shown. Representative images from 3 independent experiments are shown. The arrow indicates the heavy chain of the anti-HA antibody (B–D).

The effect of the AIOLOS mutants Q402* and E82K on posttranslational modifications and HDAC1 binding

IKAROS has been shown to regulate transcriptional activity through posttranslational modifications, including sumoylation. IKAROS sumoylation attenuates its participation in HDAC-dependent and -independent repression of target genes (14). Our group has shown that the IKAROS dimerization domain is critical for sumoylation as the deletion of ZF5–6 (Y462*) or impaired functional dimerization abrogates this posttranslational modification (12). Sumoylation has also been demonstrated in WT AIOLOS (14). When we tested sumoylation, all AIOLOS mutants except E82K showed abrogated interaction with SUMO1 and SUMO2, suggesting that its canonical dimerization domain (ZF5–6) is necessary for normal sumoylation, and this function could not be supported by the N-terminal noncanonical dimerization domain (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 4B).

IKAROS family members have been shown to interact with the NuRD complex and regulate gene transcription. A coimmunoprecipitation assay was performed to test if AIOLOS’ canonical dimerization domain affects its interaction with HDAC1, one of the NuRD complex core members. Unlike IKAROS, where the dimerization domain strongly affects the interaction with HDAC1 (12), AIOLOS interaction with HDAC1 was only minimally affected in mutants that were lacking the ZF5–6 canonical dimerization domain but had a preserved noncanonical dimerization domain (AIO ZF1, AIO ZF1-2, AIO ZF1-3, AIO ZF1-4, Q402*, and AIO Del ZF5-6) (Figure 6D). HDAC1 binding with AIOLOS E82K was also comparable to the WT control (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Transcriptional dysregulation in the patient’s cells

To evaluate the transcriptional changes conferred by the AIOLOS Q402* and E82K mutations, we performed RNA-Seq on T cell blasts (Family A) or EBV-transformed B cell lines (Family B and C). Unsupervised clustering correlation analysis revealed that mutation carriers, irrespective of the presence or absence of clinical symptoms, grouped together and separated from healthy controls (Figure 7A). When compared with healthy controls, individuals in Family A carrying variant Q402* showed 284 differentially regulated genes (72 upregulated, 212 downregulated; Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 3). For the patients with E82K mutation, 601 genes were differentially regulated in EBV-transformed B cell line (452 upregulated, 149 downregulated) compared with healthy controls. According to Gene Ontology (GO) analysis, differentially expressed genes in T cell blasts (Q402*) and EBV-transformed B cells (E82K) were enriched in biological processes including lymphocyte differentiation, positive regulation of T cell proliferation, lymphocyte migration, and type 2 immune response (Figure 7C, Supplemental Table 4). Further evaluation using ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) showed that functions associated with allergy, hypersensitive reaction, immune mediated inflammatory diseases, and systemic autoimmune syndrome were upregulated in both AIOLOS groups (patients with Q402* and E82K mutations), consistent with some of their main phenotypic manifestations, including allergy and immune dysregulation (Figure 7D). To further evaluate whether AIOLOS variants were associated with changes in chromatin accessibility, we performed ATAC-Seq in the patients’ T cell blasts. PCA and heat map analysis showed that, while the HC and the E82K patients mostly clustered together, the largest variance arose from the Q402* versus E82K patients (Figure 7, E and F). A total of 10,555 differentially accessible ATAC-Seq peaks were identified in patient A.II.1 (Q402*), while only 130 were identified in the patients with the E82K mutation. We performed GREAT analysis to identify putative cisregulatory regions that overlapped the differentially accessible ATAC-Seq peaks (adjusted P value cutoff under 0.05) and to identify enrichment for the GO Biological Process or Human Phenotype ontologies analyses using nearby genes. Enrichment analyses based on genes around putative cisregulatory regions revealed no enrichment for the GO Biological Process or Human Phenotype ontologies for the patient with the E82K mutation’s group; however, there was significant enrichment in both ontologies for patient A.II.1 (Q402*) (Supplemental Figure 5). For the Q402* ATAC-Seq analysis, 4,770 genes were identified near the putative cisregulatory regions, and 91 were DEGs identified by RNA-Seq (indicated by an asterisk in Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that aberrant binding of AIOLOS Q402* to the cisregulatory regions of these genes may cause abnormal chromatin accessibly, which may alter gene expression. Of note, the patients with the E82K mutation showed minimal changes in chromatin accessibility when compared with the HC. This finding correlates with our overexpression functional studies (e.g., PC-HC localization, DNA binding, sumoylation, and HDAC1 binding) showing that, except for its increased protein instability and the rescue effect by proteasome inhibitors, AIOLOS E82K was more different from Q402* than from AIOLOS WT. In addition, it also reinforces the concept that different pathophysiology mechanisms can underlie AIOLOS HI: i.e., reduced protein function and/or reduced protein stability.