Targeting eIF4A triggers an interferon response to synergize with chemotherapy and suppress triple-negative breast cancer

Zotatifin monotherapy inhibits tumor growth in a cohort of syngeneic Trp53-null mammary tumor models. As TP53 is the most frequently altered gene in TNBC (31), syngeneic TNBC GEM models were generated previously by in situ transplantation of donor mammary epithelium from Trp53-null BALB/c mice into wild-type recipient hosts (Figure 1A). This resulted in the derivation of heterogeneous Trp53-null transplantable mammary tumors. Detailed genomic characterization has revealed that these tumors are representative of the different intrinsic molecular subtypes of human breast cancer, including the basal-like, luminal-like, and claudin-low subtypes (24–27). Besides the apparent differences in tumor histology, these tumor models also exhibited variable infiltration of myeloid cells, including macrophages and neutrophils, as illustrated by the immunostaining of F4/80 (macrophage marker) and S100A8 (neutrophil marker) (32), respectively (Figure 1B). Tumors of the claudin-low subtype (T12 and 2151R) were more mesenchymal and highly infiltrated with macrophages (Figure 1B). This correlation of mesenchymal features with macrophage infiltration has also been observed in human TNBC (33). We first determined the effect of zotatifin monotherapy in 6 GEM models across 3 subtypes. To minimize intertumoral variation between mice, we transplanted freshly dissociated tumor cells instead of tumor chunks into the mammary fat pad of BALB/c mice. When tumors reached approximately 100 mm3 in volume, we randomized the mice and started treatment with either vehicle or zotatifin at 1 mg/kg every 3 days (Figure 1C). Most of these models are so aggressive that they rapidly reach the ethical endpoint within 1 to 2 weeks after randomization, but zotatifin treatment slowed tumor growth without obvious body weight loss except for those caused by tumor weight reduction in 2225L-LM2 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172503DS1). Interestingly, in 2151R, vehicle-treated mice started to lose body weight starting on day 9, possibly due to cachexia induced by enlarged tumors, but mice in the zotatifin treatment group were not affected (Supplemental Figure 1B). Besides GEM models, we also tested 4T1 and E0771, two TNBC cell line models. Whereas zotatifin treatment reduced the 4T1 tumor volume, E0771 was completely resistant (Supplemental Figure 1C). Neither model showed body weight loss (Supplemental Figure 1D). These data suggest that zotatifin is an effective and well-tolerated therapy for the majority of TNBC models.

Figure 1 Zotatifin monotherapy inhibits tumor growth in a cohort of Trp53-null preclinical models. (A) Scheme depicting the generation of syngeneic Trp53-null preclinical models. Donor mammary epithelium from Trp53-null BALB/c mice was transplanted in situ into cleared mammary fat pads of wild-type recipient hosts, resulting in the derivation of heterogeneous, Trp53-null, transplantable mammary tumors representative of the different intrinsic molecular subtypes of human breast cancer. (B) Top: Representative images of H&E staining and IHC staining of F4/80 and S100A8 in Trp53-null models used in this study. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bottom: Quantification of IHC staining. Three to 6 representative ×20 images were analyzed for each tumor. (C) Schematic of animal treatment. Freshly dissociated tumor cells were injected into the fourth mammary fat pad of BALB/c mice. Mice were randomized and treatment was initiated when tumors reach a volume of 70–150 mm3. Mice were treated with either vehicle or zotatifin every 3 days until ethical endpoint. (D) Tumor growth curves of BALB/c mice treated with either vehicle or zotatifin. n = 6 for 2225L-LM2 and n = 5 for all other models in each treatment arm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Left: Representative images of IHC staining of BrdU in ethical endpoint 2153L tumor tissues. Scale bar: 50 μm. Right: Quantification of IHC staining. Five representative ×20 images were analyzed for each tumor. n = 5 biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Left: Representative images of cell cycle distribution of 2153L cells that were cultured in complete medium and treated with vehicle or 40 nM zotatifin for 48 hours. Right: Quantification of the cell cycle phases from 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD and were analyzed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Next, we examined the effect of zotatifin on cell proliferation by measuring the level of BrdU incorporation in tumors. Zotatifin treatment suppressed DNA synthesis in 2153L, 2225L-LM2, and 2208L tumors in vivo (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). To further study the inhibition of cell proliferation, we treated 2153L primary tumor cells in vitro and found that zotatifin suppressed the G 1 /S cell cycle transition (Figure 1F). These data indicate that zotatifin can inhibit proliferation in a tumor cell–autonomous manner.

Zotatifin suppresses the infiltration of neutrophils and M2-like macrophages and sensitizes tumors to ICB. In addition to tumor cell–autonomous effects, we interrogated the tumor immune microenvironment in these syngeneic GEM models. To determine whether zotatifin affects tumor-infiltrating immune cells, we carried out mass cytometry for 2153L tumors that were treated with vehicle or zotatifin for 7 days in vivo. Zotatifin inhibited the infiltration of the following populations: immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+Arg1+PD-L1+), arginase 1+ (Arg1+) monocytes that are commonly considered as monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), and neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+), which are commonly defined as granulocytic MDSCs (Figure 2, A and B). The reduction in neutrophil infiltration by zotatifin was also confirmed by immunostaining for the neutrophil marker S100A8 in 2153L, 2225L-LM2, and 2208L tumor tissues (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Concordantly, we also observed decreased production of Cxcl5 (Figure 2D), the chemokine that stimulates the chemotaxis of neutrophils possessing angiogenic properties (34). On the other hand, zotatifin promoted the infiltration of the following populations: proinflammatory M1-like macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+Arg1–iNOS+MHCII+), conventional dendritic cells (CD11b–CD11c+CD103+MHCII+), effector CD4+ T cells (CD4+FoxP3–), and γδ T cells (CD3+ TCRβ–CD4–CD8–TCRδ+) (Figure 2, A and B). Decreased neutrophil infiltration and reduced expression of the immunosuppressive macrophage marker CD206 upon zotatifin treatment were consistently observed across multiple mouse models, as analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 2, E and F), indicating a general effect of zotatifin on the tumor immune microenvironment.

Figure 2 Zotatifin monotherapy alters the tumor immune microenvironment and sensitizes tumors to immune checkpoint blockade. (A) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) projection of tumor-infiltrating immune cells in 2153L tumors that were treated for 7 days and analyzed using mass cytometry. Data from 3 biological replicates of each group were concatenated before t-SNE and FlowSOM analysis. Equal cell numbers are shown for each group. (B) Quantification of major immune cell populations in mass cytometry analysis. n = 3 per group. (C) Left: Representative images of IHC staining of S100A8 in 2153L tumors treated with vehicle or zotatifin. Scale bars: 50 μm. Right: Quantification of staining. Multiple ×20 images were analyzed for each tumor. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (D) Luminex array detection of Cxcl5 levels in 2153L tumor lysates. n = 4 biological replicates per group. (E and F) Flow cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating neutrophils (E) and CD206 median fluorescence intensity (MFI) in tumor-infiltrating macrophages (F) in ethical endpoint tumors. n ≥ 4 per group in all models. In B–F, data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (G) Flow cytometry analysis of iNOS expression in BMDMs that were treated with vehicle or zotatifin in the presence of LPS and IFN-γ. (H) Flow cytometry analysis of Arg1 expression in BMDMs that were treated with vehicle or zotatifin in the presence of IL-4 and IL-13. (I) Immunoblotting of TAMs that were separated from untreated tumors and treated with vehicle or zotatifin for 24 hours in vitro. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (J) Growth curves of 2153L tumors treated with indicated drugs. n = 5 per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (K) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 2153L tumor–bearing mice from treatment start time. The log-rank test was used to test for the significant differences of curves. n = 5 per group.

We next explored whether zotatifin can directly repolarize macrophages. When bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were cultured in the presence of LPS and IFN-γ, the stimuli that induce macrophage polarization toward an M1-like tumor-inhibitory phenotype (35), zotatifin treatment increased the percentage of iNOS+ cells as compared with the vehicle (Figure 2G). On the other hand, in the presence of IL-4 and IL-13, which are immunosuppressive macrophage polarization stimuli (35), zotatifin reduced the percentage of Arg1+ BMDMs (Figure 2H). Additionally, we isolated macrophages from untreated 2153L and 2151R tumors and found that zotatifin treatment suppressed the expression of Arg1 and CD206 in these tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) (Figure 2I). These findings suggest that zotatifin directly promotes the polarization of macrophages toward a tumor-inhibitory phenotype and suppresses their differentiation toward an immunosuppressive phenotype. To confirm the importance of macrophages in the response to zotatifin monotherapy, we depleted TAMs using an anti-Csf1r antibody (Supplemental Figure 2C) (30). We observed that depleting macrophages partially abolished the response to zotatifin, suggesting that the repolarization of macrophages contributed to the zotatifin-monotherapy response (Supplemental Figure 2D).

High infiltration of immunosuppressive macrophages and neutrophils is associated with a poor response to ICB (28, 36–39). Given that zotatifin reduced these immunosuppressive myeloid populations, we hypothesized that it could sensitize tumors to ICB. We observed that 2153L tumors were completely resistant to CTLA-4 and PD-1 blockade, but the combination with zotatifin sensitized this immune-cold tumor model to ICBs and enhanced survival compared with monotherapy (Figure 2, J and K). These data demonstrate that in addition to its tumor cell–autonomous effects, zotatifin also reprogrammed the tumor immune microenvironment to facilitate the therapeutic benefit of checkpoint inhibition in immune-cold TNBC.

Zotatifin remodels the proteomic landscape and inhibits the translation of Sox4 and Fgfr1. Next, we explored the mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of zotatifin monotherapy. Since eIF4A, the major zotatifin target, primarily affects protein synthesis, we applied quantitative proteomics to unbiasedly investigate changes in steady-state protein levels caused by acute zotatifin treatment in one of the responsive tumors in vivo. 2153L tumors were treated with either vehicle or zotatifin for 2 doses spanning 3 days before analysis by tandem mass tag mass spectrometry (TMT-MS) (Figure 3A). This treatment design allows for the interrogation of both short-lived and long-lived direct protein targets of zotatifin, although secondary effects might also be captured. This analysis identified significant alterations in the abundance of 558 of 8531 detected proteins upon zotatifin treatment that reached the criteria of FDR less than 0.05, with 333 proteins showing decreased expression and 225 proteins showing increased expression (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 1). Hallmark gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that zotatifin downregulated the expression of proteins involved in cell cycle progression and stem cell signaling pathways, including E2F targets, G 2 /M checkpoint, Wnt/β-catenin, and Notch signaling (Figure 3, B–D, and Supplemental Table 2). On the other hand, proteins involved in IFN-α and IFN-γ responses were induced in response to zotatifin treatment (Figure 3, B, C, and E, and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 3 Zotatifin remodels the proteomic landscape of 2153L tumors. (A) Scheme of sample collection strategy for mass spectrometry. Freshly dissociated 2153L tumor cells were transplanted into the fourth mammary fat pad of BALB/c mice and were allowed to grow until palpable. Mice then were randomized and treated with either vehicle or zotatifin for 2 doses spanning 3 days. Tumor tissues were collected 3 hours after the second injection. (B) Volcano plot showing relative fold change (log 2 ) in protein abundance versus −log 10 (P values) from 2153L tumors treated with zotatifin compared with vehicle. Proteins that demonstrate a significant change in expression (FDR q < 0.05) are colored, with decreased expression on the left in blue and increased expression on the right in red. Genes that are critically involved in cell proliferation, stem cell signaling, and IFN response pathways are labeled. n = 4 biological replicates per arm. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired moderated t test. (C) GSEA of mass spectrometry results was performed with the MSigDB hallmarks data set and is summarized as the normalized enrichment score (NES) in vehicle- or zotatifin-treated 2153L tumor tissues. Top pathways that have a family-wise error rate (FWER) P < 0.25 are displayed. FWER P values for each pathway are denoted by color. (D) GSEA enrichment plots for Hallmark E2F targets and G 2 M checkpoint signatures that are downregulated in zotatifin-treated tumors compared with vehicle. (E) GSEA enrichment plots for Hallmark IFN-α response and IFN-γ response signatures that are upregulated in zotatifin-treated tumors compared with vehicle.

We next validated several targets from the proteomic analysis. Sox4 and Fgfr1 were chosen because Sox4 is the most significantly downregulated protein and Fgfr1 is an important receptor tyrosine kinase. First, we performed immunoblotting on a biological replicate of 2153L tumor samples and observed a dramatic reduction in Sox4 and Fgfr1 protein expression in the zotatifin treatment group (Figure 4A). To determine whether this is a general phenomenon, we performed immunoblotting on the other 5 GEM models. Strikingly, zotatifin treatment caused a uniform and potent downregulation of Sox4 and Fgfr1 protein expression in all the GEM models, despite intertumoral variation (Figure 4A). This was also confirmed in 4T1 tumors (Supplemental Figure 3A). Interestingly, Sox4 was not detectable by immunoblotting in the zotatifin-resistant E0771, although zotatifin was able to downregulate Fgfr1 expression in this cell line (Supplemental Figure 3B). To investigate at which step this regulation occurs, we quantified Sox4 and Fgfr1 RNA expression and found no reduction following zotatifin treatment in any of the GEM models, except for Fgfr1 in 2208L (Figure 4, B and C), indicating posttranscriptional regulation. Next, we conducted a dose-response analysis of zotatifin treatment in vitro using primary cells derived from 2153L tumors. We again observed a dose-dependent reduction in Sox4 and Fgfr1 at the protein but not mRNA levels (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). A time-course analysis showed that the reduction in both Sox4 and Fgfr1 protein expression was a rapid event that occurred even after 1 hour of exposure to zotatifin (Figure 4E), consistent with the short half-life of Sox4 and Fgfr1 proteins (Supplemental Figure 3E). The human TNBC cell line BT549 also showed a similar pattern of inhibition of SOX4 and FGFR1 at the protein but not RNA levels upon zotatifin treatment (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). This effect is not due to a nonspecific stress response, as zotatifin did not increase the phosphorylation of eIF2α, an integrated stress response marker, nor did stress-causing chemotherapeutic drugs result in reduction of Sox4 or Fgfr1 (Supplemental Figure 3H). To further explore whether the observed effects of zotatifin are through targeting eIF4A1, we employed HAP1 cells that express a mutant eIF4A1 (F163L) generated through CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing (23). This mutation can abolish the binding of zotatifin to eIF4A1 but does not affect the function of eIF4A1 (14). Whereas SOX4 and FGFR1 protein but not RNA expression was downregulated by zotatifin in wild-type and Cas9 control (F163F) HAP1 cells, these effects were abrogated in eIF4A1-F163L mutant cells (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 3I), demonstrating the specificity of eIF4A1 targeting by zotatifin. Collectively, these data suggest that the reduction in Sox4 and Fgfr1 protein abundance can serve as robust pharmacodynamic biomarkers for zotatifin drug activity.

Figure 4 Zotatifin inhibits the translation of Sox4 and Fgfr1 mRNAs. (A) Immunoblotting analysis of tumors that were treated with vehicle or zotatifin in vivo. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (B and C) qPCR analysis for Sox4 (B) and Fgfr1 (C) mRNA expression in tumors that were treated with vehicle or zotatifin in vivo. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (D) Immunoblotting analysis of 2153L cells that were treated with different concentrations of zotatifin for 6 hours in vitro. (E) Immunoblotting analysis of 2153L cells that were treated with 40 nM zotatifin for different time periods. (F) Immunoblotting analysis of BT549 cells that were treated with 40 nM zotatifin for different time periods. *Denotes a nonspecific band. In D–F, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (G) Immunoblotting analysis of HAP1 cells that were treated with 40 nM zotatifin in vitro. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (H) Illustration for polysome profiling analysis. (I and J) Polysome profiling of 2153L cells that were treated with vehicle or 40 nM zotatifin for 2 hours. (I) Representative polysome profiles from 3 biological replicates. (J) Distribution of Sox4 and Fgfr1 mRNAs across the different fractions. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of 3 biological replicates. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

To further study how zotatifin regulates Sox4 and Fgfr1 protein expression, we performed polysome profiling of 2153L cells treated with either vehicle or a low concentration of zotatifin (40 nM) for 2 hours in vitro (Figure 4H). This low dose and short time period should mitigate any off-target or secondary effects of drug treatment. We found that zotatifin treatment dramatically increased the abundance of 80S monosomes, but only had a modest effect on the abundance of polysomes (Figure 4I), suggesting that zotatifin blocked the translation of a subset of mRNA transcripts. Subsequent qPCR analysis showed that zotatifin did not affect the translation efficiency of housekeeping genes Actb and Gapdh (Supplemental Figure 3J); in contrast, it reduced the translation efficiency for both Sox4 and Fgfr1 transcripts (Figure 4J). Consistently, cycloheximide (CHX) abolished the zotatifin-induced reduction in Sox4 and Fgfr1 proteins (Supplemental Figure 3K), demonstrating that zotatifin inhibits the expression of Sox4 and Fgfr1 at the translational level.

Zotatifin elicits an IFN response through inhibition of Sox4 translation. The observation of increased expression of proteins involved in IFN-α and IFN-γ responses upon zotatifin treatment was initially counterintuitive because targeting eIF4A by zotatifin primarily suppresses mRNA translation. Therefore, we hypothesized that the induction of IFN response–related proteins might be a secondary event of eIF4A targeting. This hypothesis was supported by the observation that not only the protein but also the RNA expression of genes such as Ddx58, Ifih1, and Tlr3, which are intracellular pattern recognition receptors (PRRs), and several IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) were markedly increased upon zotatifin treatment in 2153L tumors (Figure 3B and Figure 5A). This induction was observed in all 6 GEM models in vivo (Figure 5A) and in a dose- and time-dependent manner in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, several commonly used chemotherapeutic drugs failed to induce ISG mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 4C). The effect of zotatifin is specific to targeting eIF4A1 because the induction of IFN response genes was abrogated in eIF4A1-F163L mutant HAP1 cells (Figure 5C). Furthermore, a subset of biopsy samples from heavily pretreated ER+ breast cancer patients treated with zotatifin in ongoing clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04092673) showed induction of many of the ISGs compared with pretreatment (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4D). Given the heterogeneous nature of tumor tissue, these gene expression signals may come from both tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells. While eIF4A1 is the major zotatifin target (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), and compared with non-TNBC, TNBCs express higher levels of eIF4A1 at both the RNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 5C), unfortunately, no TNBC patients have been included in these trials to date, so a direct comparison with the preclinical data is not possible. Collectively these data indicate that the induction of IFN-response RNAs serves as a robust pharmacodynamic biomarker for zotatifin activity in addition to the reduction in Sox4 and Fgfr1 protein.

Figure 5 Inhibition of Sox4 translation contributes to zotatifin-induced IFN response. (A) qPCR analysis of tumors that were treated with vehicle or zotatifin in vivo. The mean mRNA levels of the vehicle groups were set as 1 and fold changes were calculated for each gene. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (B) qPCR analysis of 8 paired biopsies from pretreatment (black) and on-zotatifin-treatment (red) ER+ breast cancer patients. The mRNA levels of pretreatment samples were set as 1 and fold changes were calculated for each paired sample. (C) qPCR analysis of HAP1 cells that were treated with 40 nM zotatifin for 6 hours. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD of technical triplicates. (D) qPCR analysis of 2153L cells that were transfected with negative control siRNA with or without zotatifin treatment, or Sox4 siRNAs without zotatifin treatment for 48 hours. (E) qPCR analysis of zotatifin-induced gene fold changes in 2153L cells that were transfected with negative control siRNA or Sox4 siRNAs in the presence of vehicle or zotatifin. In D and E, representative data from 3 biological replicates are shown, and data are presented as mean ± SD of technical duplicates.

Sox4 has been reported to directly suppress the transcription of multiple genes involved in the IFN response (40). Accordingly, inhibiting Sox4 expression using siRNAs (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E) increased the levels of PRR and ISG mRNAs in 2153L (Figure 5D) and as a positive control BT549 cells (Supplemental Figure 5F), in which ISGs were previously shown to be regulated by Sox4 (40). Importantly, when Sox4 was inhibited, the ability of zotatifin to induce PRR and ISG expression was partially impaired (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5G). Consistently, zotatifin failed to induce PRR and ISG mRNAs in the Sox4-lacking E0771 cells (Supplemental Figure 5H). These data suggest that zotatifin induces an IFN response at least in part by inhibiting the translation of Sox4.

Zotatifin synergizes with carboplatin in suppressing tumor growth. Although zotatifin as a monotherapy was effective in suppressing tumor growth, it did not lead to a durable response. In the clinic, novel targeted therapies will first be tested in combination with standard-of-care therapies. In light of this, we examined whether combining zotatifin with carboplatin, a routinely used chemotherapy for TNBC (41), would be a more effective treatment. For this purpose, we orthotopically transplanted 2153L tumors into the mammary fat pad of BALB/c mice and initiated either monotherapy or combination treatment when tumors reached 120 mm3 (Supplemental Figure 6A). The 2153L tumors were minimally sensitive to carboplatin even at the clinically relevant dose (50 mg/kg); however, the addition of zotatifin with carboplatin dramatically inhibited tumor growth in 4 independent experiments (Supplemental Figure 6A) and substantially prolonged survival (Figure 6A). Remarkably, 3 mice exhibited complete tumor regression following combination therapy and remained tumor free for months after the treatment stopped.

Figure 6 Zotatifin synergizes with carboplatin to suppress tumor progression. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 2153L tumor–bearing mice from treatment start time. (B) Survival regression analysis of 2153L tumor–bearing mice. Survival data were fitted using a parametric survival regression model with a log-normal distribution. The top table reports all possible pairwise comparisons using linear contrasts that are adjusted for multiple comparisons using Holm’s method. The bottom table tests for overall main effects and interactions. In A and B, data from 3 to 5 independent experimental batches are integrated. n = 24 for vehicle, n = 22 for zotatifin, n = 13 for carboplatin, and n = 24 for zotatifin + carboplatin. (C and D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 2225L-LM2 (C) or 2208L (D) tumor–bearing mice from treatment start time. Mice were randomized and treatment was initiated when 2225L-LM2 tumors reached approximately 130 mm3 volume or 2208L tumors reached approximately 210 mm3 volume. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (E) Left: Representative images of IF staining of γH2A.X (in red) in 2153L tumors that were treated with indicated drugs for 3 days. Scale bars: 50 μm. Right, quantification of IF staining. At least 2 representative views were analyzed for each tumor and at least 3 tumors for each treatment group were analyzed. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 2153L tumor–bearing mice treated with indicated drugs. n ≥ 4 biological replicates per group. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 2225L-LM2 tumor–bearing mice treated with indicated drugs. n ≥ 3 biological replicates per group. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 2208L tumor–bearing mice treated with indicated drugs. n = 4 biological replicates per group. In C, D, and F–H, the log-rank test (2-tailed) was used to test for the significant differences of curves between groups.

To assess whether there was a statistical interaction between these 2 drugs rather than an additive effect of monotherapies, we performed parametric survival regression analysis using the accelerated failure time model (42). This analysis demonstrated that both zotatifin and carboplatin had a positive effect on mouse survival. However, the combination therapy group had much longer survival than expected based on the additive effect of monotherapies (Figure 6B), indicating a strong interaction between zotatifin and carboplatin. It is worth noting that the combination therapy was well tolerated and did not cause body weight loss (Supplemental Figure 6B). The combination therapy produced a much greater survival benefit than monotherapy in the 2225L-LM2 and 2208L tumor models as well (Figure 6, C and D). To investigate the mechanisms responsible for this striking effect, we analyzed 2153L tumors 3 days after drug treatment. At this early treatment stage, zotatifin monotherapy had a minimal effect on cell proliferation and apoptosis, while carboplatin monotherapy minimally inhibited cell proliferation but promoted cell apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). However, the combination therapy not only notably inhibited cell proliferation but also dramatically induced DNA damage, as indicated by the formation of γH2A.X foci (Figure 6E) and enhanced apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). These data suggest a strong synergy between zotatifin and carboplatin.

An important clinical issue is the toxicity of chemotherapies such as neutropenia. If tumors can be sensitized to lower doses of chemotherapy, side effects are likely to be greatly reduced. Therefore, we tested whether zotatifin could confer a therapeutic benefit to carboplatin at half of the clinically relevant dose (25 mg/kg) in 3 GEM models. In 2153L, zotatifin in combination with half-dose carboplatin markedly suppressed tumor growth and prolonged survival compared with monotherapies (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6E). In 2225L-LM2 and 2208L models, the half-dose of carboplatin had a minimal effect on survival, whereas zotatifin monotherapy effectively prolonged survival and strikingly in combination with carboplatin led to an overall improved survival benefit (Figure 6, G and H). We also tested docetaxel, another routinely used chemotherapy for treatment of TNBC, at half the clinically relevant dose (10 mg/kg) in 2153L. While 2153L was completely resistant to low-dose docetaxel, the combination with zotatifin significantly inhibited tumor growth and prolonged mouse survival (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). These data suggest that zotatifin may effectively sensitize insensitive tumors to low-dose chemotherapies.

Zotatifin synergizes with carboplatin to induce a heightened IFN response and T cell–dependent durable tumor suppression. To investigate the mechanisms underlying the synergistic effect of zotatifin and carboplatin, we conducted proteomic analysis of 2153L tumors treated with either monotherapy or combination therapy for 3 days in vivo (Figure 7A). Interestingly, although zotatifin alone induced a robust IFN response (Figure 3, C and E), the combination with carboplatin further markedly increased the IFN response as compared with either monotherapy, as revealed in GSEA (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). Combination therapy increased both the number and the level of expression of induced IFN pathway proteins (Figure 7D). Interestingly, this synergy was not observed in vitro, as combination treatment did not lead to a greater induction of IFN response genes compared with zotatifin alone (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting that the tumor immune microenvironment contributed to the response. Therefore, we performed mass cytometry of dissociated 2153L tumors and included in the panel Bst2, an IFN-stimulated transmembrane protein (43). We observed increased Bst2 expression in almost all the major immune cell populations upon zotatifin monotherapy and importantly, to a greater degree in combination-therapy tumors (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 7B). These data suggest that zotatifin and combination therapy not only induced an IFN response in tumor cells but also in tumor-infiltrating immune cells.

Figure 7 Zotatifin synergizes with carboplatin to induce an IFN response and promote T cell–dependent tumor inhibition. (A) Scheme of sample collection strategy for mass spectrometry. Tumor-bearing mice were randomized and treated with indicated therapies for 3 days. Tumor tissues were collected 3 hours after the second injection of zotatifin. n = 4 per group. (B and C) GSEA enrichment plot for Hallmark IFN-α response signature that is upregulated in combination therapy treated tumors compared with zotatifin monotherapy (B) or carboplatin monotherapy (C). (D) Heatmap for Hallmark IFN-α response signature proteins from tumor tissues treated with indicated therapies. (E–G) Mass cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating immune cells of 2153L tumors that were treated with indicated therapies for 7 days. (E) The uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot overlaid with color-coded clusters. Data from 5 biological replicates of each group were concatenated before UMAP and FlowSOM clustering analysis. Equal numbers of events are shown for each group and major cell types are marked. (F) UMAP plot overlaid with the expression of Bst2 or granzyme B. (G) Quantification of major lymphoid populations from 2153L tumors in mass cytometry analysis. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (H) Outline of treatment design. Freshly dissociated 2153L tumor cells were transplanted into nude mice or BALB/c mice in parallel. Treatment was initiated when tumors reached 100 mm3. (I) Growth curves of 2153L tumors in nude mice treated with indicated drugs. n = 5 biological replicates per group. (J) Growth curves of 2153L tumors in BALB/c mice treated with indicated drugs. n = 3 biological replicates for monotherapy groups and n = 10 biological replicates for the combination treatment group. In I and J, data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test.

Combination therapy elicited dramatic changes in both the myeloid and lymphoid compartments of the tumor microenvironment, including decreased infiltration of neutrophils and Arg1+ macrophages and increased infiltration of eosinophils, NK cells, CD8+ T cells, and CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, E and G, and Supplemental Figure 7B). In addition, many of the NK cells and CD8+ T cells exhibited granzyme B expression (Figure 7F). The increased infiltration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was also confirmed with immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). To investigate whether T cell immunity played a role in the sustained tumor inhibition by combination therapy, the same number of freshly dissociated 2153L tumor cells were transplanted in parallel into immunocompetent BALB/c mice and T cell–deficient athymic nude mice. Treatment was initiated when tumors reached 100 mm3 (Figure 7H). In nude mice, zotatifin and carboplatin monotherapies slowed tumor growth, and combination therapy initially decreased tumor growth for 6 days but was unable to prevent tumor growth beyond this point, and tumors reached the ethical endpoint by day 16 (Figure 7I). In contrast, although monotherapies showed only mild effects in BALB/c mice, the combination therapy elicited marked tumor regression after day 3, which continued at least until day 15 (Figure 7J). These data suggest that while T cells may not affect the efficacy of monotherapy, they contribute to the durable response elicited by combination therapy. Taken together, these findings suggest that inhibition of eIF4A by zotatifin reprograms the translatome, shifts the tumor immune landscape, and ultimately enhances the response to ICB or chemotherapy (Figure 8).