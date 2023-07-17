Staring at the onco-exaptation: the two-faced medley of an ancient retrovirus, HERVH

Attig, Pape, and coauthors used bulk and single-cell transcriptomic data overlaid with genetic and biochemical functional experiments to characterize a chimeric transcript production event that was enforced by a copy of HERV subfamily H (HERVH) at the calbindin 1 (CALB1) locus in LUSC (5). Although the event is referred to as “onco-exaptation,” it is not a typical example. First, CALB1 is not a known oncogene (although it inhibits senescence in ovarian cancer cells) (15); second, increased expression from the locus correlates with better (rather than worse) patient survival. CALB1 is a member of the calmodulin family and buffers calcium entry into cells upon stimulation of glutamate receptors (16). Recently, calcium ions have been revealed as regulators of cellular senescence, and importantly, CALB1 likely regulates such ions in senescent cells (17). Attig, Pape, et al. report that, although undetectable in healthy airways, three HERVH-CALB1 chimeric transcripts from LUSC have levels that increase gradually in preinvasive airway lesions (5). The effect of HERVH-CALB1 expression was mediated by the encoded protein(s). HERVH generated three variants of highly expressed chimeric transcripts that were translated into three N-terminal truncated, but identical, CALB1 proteins (5). These CALB1 isoforms antagonized senescence and promoted cellular fitness (5), most likely in a way similar to that of canonical calbindin (16). Using loss-of-function experiments, Attig, Pape, and colleagues (5) demonstrated that CALB1 played a role in regulating CXCL8 secretion as part of SASP. The truncated HERVH-CALB1 protein isoform and full-length CALB1 were functionally equivalent in controlling CXCL8 release. Therefore, Attig, Pape, and authors suggested that the cooption of HERVH was restricted to the provision of alternative promoter activity, controlled by KLF5. Located upstream of CALB1, the HERVH element generated three CALB1 isoforms that counteracted senescence and associated inflammation. Thus, HERVH-CALB1–encoded isoforms specifically modulated crosstalk between cancer cells and antitumor immune responses by attenuating the inflammatory response in LUSC (Figure 1). The findings (5) also suggest that variability in HERVH-CALB1 expression might be associated with cellular heterogeneity observed in LUSC tumors.

Figure 1 HERVH-driven CALB1 isoforms counteract senescence and associated inflammatory response in LUSC tumors. KLF5-responsive LTR7u2-HERVH generates three variants of HERVH-CALB1 chimeric transcripts in LUSC. The translated protein products inhibit senescence and SASP, thus attenuating inflammatory tumor progression. In contrast, CALB1-negative cancer cells show a SASP phenotype, produce high levels of CXCL8, and display protumor inflammation.

Previously HERVH was shown to generate chimeric RNA products, e.g., long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) (18). Attig, Pape, et al. (5) report that the effect of HERVH-CALB1 expression was mediated by the encoded protein(s). By buffering intracellular Ca2+ levels, CALB1 antagonizes senescence and promotes the replicative capacity of cells (16). Using loss-of-function experiments, the authors demonstrated that CALB1 played a role in regulating CXCL8 secretion as part of SASP. The HERVH-CALB1 protein isoform and full-length CALB1 were functionally equivalent in controlling CXCL8 release. Attig, Pape, and authors, therefore, suggested that the cooption of HERVH was restricted to the provision of alternative promoter activity. Although there is currently no evidence to support this hypothesis, potentially altered function of the truncated HERVH-driven CALB1 isoform may have importance, as the oncogenic properties of canonical CALB1 have been reported (15).