SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination–induced immunological memory in human nonlymphoid and lymphoid tissues

Donor tissue cohort. To analyze SARS-CoV-2 vaccine–specific T and B cells in various human tissues, specimens of nonlymphoid (liver, kidney, lung) as well as lymphoid (bone marrow, spleen, tonsil) organs were procured together with paired blood (Figure 1A). Surgeries were primarily, but not exclusively, conducted for tumor resection; in these cases, peritumor tissue located most distant to the tumor was used unless otherwise indicated. To focus on vaccination-induced immunity, the majority of individuals enrolled were SARS-CoV-2 naive as evidenced by medical history and absence of reactivity in a SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific ELISA. Details on patient demographics are summarized in Table 1. Tissue, blood, and serum samples were immediately processed after collection and cryopreserved before assessment of vaccine-specific immunity (Figure 1B). Depending on the time point of sample procurement, vaccination history of individuals comprised 2 or 3 mRNA vaccine doses (BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna) (Table 1).

Figure 1 Quantification of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine–induced CD4+ Th cells in nonlymphoid and lymphoid organs. (A) Summary of all specimens included for analysis of vaccine-specific T cells. (B) Schematic workflow overview. (C) Exemplary plots showing vaccine-specific CD137+CD40L+ CD4+ T cells from the indicated organs as identified by FACS. (D) Proportions of individuals showing spike-specific CD4+ T cell responses within the depicted organs. Statistically significant differences were tested with 2-sided Fisher’s exact test with n as in A. (E) Proportions of individuals with spike S1 domain–specific IgG responses, stratified for cellular responders and nonresponders. Statistically significant differences were tested with 2-sided Fisher’s exact test. (F) Simple linear regression analysis between frequencies of spike-specific Th cells and time since last vaccination with n as in A. (G) Pairwise comparison of spike-specific CD4+ T cell frequencies in peripheral blood–derived and organ-derived specimens as indicated. Liver: n = 8, Wilcoxon’s test; kidney: n = 8, paired t test; lung: n = 7, paired t test; bone marrow: n = 10, Wilcoxon’s test; spleen: n = 3, paired t test. (H and I) Simple linear regression analysis between frequencies of specific Th cells in nonlymphoid organs and spike S1 domain–specific IgG levels (H) or paired blood samples (I). BAU, binding antibody units. (J) Simple linear regression analysis between specific blood-derived and paired nonlymphoid organ–derived T cell frequencies and age. Red symbols identify vaccinated individuals with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection that were excluded from statistics.

Table 1 Demographics of patients enrolled

SARS-CoV-2 vaccine–specific T cells in nonlymphoid and lymphoid tissues. Specific CD4+ Th cells were identified based on CD137 and CD40L coexpression after stimulation with an overlapping peptide pool encompassing the complete SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as outlined in Supplemental Figure 1A (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171797DS1). A response was defined as positive when stimulated mononuclear cells (MNCs) contained at least 2-fold higher frequencies of CD137+CD154+ CD4+ T cells (also applying to CD137+IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells) as compared with the respective unstimulated control with at least 20 events, as reported previously (4, 16). To assess ex vivo expressing, but not stimulation-induced, CD69+ T cells, MNCs were stained with CD69-BV785 before culture; labeling was stable without appreciable loss of signal intensity until stimulation termination as recently demonstrated (11) and as depicted in Supplemental Figure 1B. Overall, spike-specific CD4+ T cells could be identified in peripheral blood, liver, lung, bone marrow, spleen, and kidney tumor but not in kidney peritumor tissue or tonsil as exemplified in Figure 1C. Among all samples, cellular responses were most frequently detected in blood and bone marrow (Figure 1D). Individuals with cellular responses in peripheral blood showed a trend toward an elevated rate of specific IgG responses over cellular nonresponders (Figure 1E). In most analyses, for rough comparison with vaccinated-only probands, data of some infected plus vaccinated individuals were included. They were, however, excluded from statistics.

To verify that our virus-naive cohort did not contain individuals with an unreported SARS-CoV-2 infection, we conducted peptide mix stimulations representing SARS-CoV-2 membrane and nucleocapsid protein (termed “M+N”) at random with remaining samples. Supplemental Figure 2A (left) shows exemplary CD4 responses in PBMCs from individuals considered virus-naive + vaccinated versus infected + vaccinated after M+N and spike stimulation, with a summary depicted in Supplemental Figure 2A (right). Results highlight that all 4 of 4 individuals with documented infection could be identified based on the M+N assay. Importantly, none of the supposedly noninfected patients showed M+N reactivity. These random controls support our data from medical records and serology indicating that we did not accidentally include individuals with a SARS-CoV-2 infection history in this group.

Frequencies of spike-specific Th cells (Figure 1F) and those exhibiting a memory or effector phenotype or expressing IFN-γ or IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 2B) remained constant in blood and tissue with progressing time from last vaccination. Similarly, no significant differences were identified with respect to cellular responder rates (Supplemental Figure 3A), frequencies, memory differentiation, or function (Supplemental Figure 3B) between tumor and nontumor patient-derived blood samples, excluding an appreciable impact of patients’ preexisting conditions.

For subsequent analyses, comparisons between paired specimens were conducted when both blood and tissue samples fulfilled the criteria for a cellular response. As a common motif, nonlymphoid (liver, kidney tumor, lung) but not lymphoid (bone marrow, spleen) tissues were characterized by significantly elevated frequencies (or a clear trend thereof in the case of lung) of spike-specific CD4+ T cells over those quantified in blood (Figure 1G). We did not note a significant correlation between spike-specific IgG levels and frequencies of blood- or nonlymphoid tissue–derived CD4+ T cells (Figure 1H). However, frequencies of specific CD4+ T cells detected in blood significantly correlated with those in paired nonlymphoid organs (Figure 1I) and showed a trend for lymphoid organs (Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, proportions of spike-specific CD4+ T cells significantly declined with age in blood, but not in paired nonlymphoid tissues (Figure 1J). The observation did not apply to paired blood of lymphoid tissues (Supplemental Figure 4B), obviously owing to the smaller sample size. In summary, vaccine-specific CD4+ Th cell responses could be detected in both lymphoid and nonlymphoid organs. Only for the latter, we observed an enrichment of specific cells in tissue-derived compared with blood-derived specimens.

Memory differentiation and tissue adaptation of vaccine-specific CD4+ T cells. To identify distinct organ-specific adaptation patterns, vaccine-specific CD4+ lymphocytes were further characterized according to expression of typical molecules reflecting memory phenotype (CD45RO, CD62L) and tissue residency (CD69, CD103, CD49a). Nonlymphoid organs were enriched for specific CD45RO+CD62L– effector-memory-type T (Tem) cells, along with a drop in CD45RO–CD62L– effector-type (Teff) cells, as compared with paired blood; the Tem pattern also showed a similar trend for bone marrow, but not for spleen, also owing to sample size. A minority of specific T cells in all tissues belonged to the CD45RO+CD62L+ central memory (Tcm) subset (Figure 2, A and B). Frequencies of antigen-specific Tem cells declined according to age in peripheral blood, but not in nonlymphoid tissue (Figure 2C). This dichotomy was not evident for lymphoid tissue and paired blood specimens, again likely owing to the smaller sample size (Supplemental Figure 4C). The predominance of specific effector-memory-type Th cells in most tissues based on CD45RO/CD62L expression was corroborated by staining of the alternative marker combination CD45RA/CCR7, similarly identifying most cells, with few exceptions, as CD45RA–CCR7– effector memory cells. For further comparison, the combination of CD45RO/CCR7 was exemplarily included for one set of specimens (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 2 Enrichment of specific memory-type CD4+ T cells in nonlymphoid tissues. (A and B) Exemplary plots (A) for FACS-based identification of CD45RO+CD62L– memory (Tm) and CD45RO–CD62L– effector-type (Teff) T cells within the spike-specific compartment of different paired samples as summarized in B. Liver: n = 8, paired t test; kidney: n = 8, paired t test for Tm and Wilcoxon’s test for Teff; lung: n = 7, paired t test; bone marrow: n = 10, paired t test; spleen: n = 3, paired t test. (C) Simple linear regression analysis between specific blood-derived and paired nonlymphoid organ–derived Tm cell frequencies and age. Red symbols identify vaccinated individuals with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection that were excluded from statistics.

Notably, a similar segregation between both organ systems could be observed based on frequencies of CD69+ and CD49a+ cells that tended to be, or were significantly, elevated in nonlymphoid but not in lymphoid organs compared with paired blood samples with the exception of CD69 in spleen (Figure 3, A and B). Interestingly, the integrin CD103 was only detectable in a minor proportion of antigen-experienced CD4+ T cells, and expression was mainly confined to the lung.

Figure 3 Tissue adaptation signatures of vaccine-specific CD4+ T cells. (A and B) Exemplary plots (A) and summary (B) for FACS-based identification of the tissue residency/retention–associated molecules CD69, CD103, and CD49a among vaccine-specific CD4+ T cells in the indicated specimen types. Liver: n = 5, paired t test for CD69 and Wilcoxon’s test for CD103/CD49a; kidney: n = 8, Wilcoxon’s test for CD69/CD103 and paired t test for CD49a; lung: n = 7, paired t test for CD69/CD49a and Wilcoxon’s test for CD103; bone marrow: n = 10, Wilcoxon’s test for CD69/CD103 and paired t test for CD49a; spleen: n = 3, Wilcoxon’s test for CD69 and paired t test for CD103/CD49a. Red symbols identify vaccinated individuals with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection that were excluded from statistics.

Polyfunctionality as a distinct feature of spike-specific Th cells from organs. To test the hypothesis that tissue-derived, vaccine-specific CD4+ T cells show enhanced functionality as compared with those detected in blood, cytokine production was assessed by FACS (Supplemental Figure 5). No significant differences were detected in frequencies of IL-2–, IL-4–, and IFN-γ–producing cells except in lung, which showed elevated frequencies of IFN-γ+ T cells in tissue over blood (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Frequencies of IL-2– and IFN-γ–positive cells correlated between nonlymphoid tissues and paired blood samples (Figure 4, B and C), which could not be verified for lymphoid tissues (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Interestingly, we determined polyfunctionality as a key characteristic separating blood- from organ-derived T cells. Nonlymphoid organs were enriched for cells expressing 2 or 3 cytokines at a time (Figure 4, D and E), with only enrichment of triple producers being equally observed for lymphoid organ–derived cells (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 4 Enhanced polyfunctionality as a feature of specific organ-derived Th cells. Cytokine expression was assessed in spike-specific Th cells intracellularly by FACS. (A) Frequencies of IFN-γ– or IL-2–positive cells among the indicated paired samples. Liver: n = 8, paired t test; kidney: n = 8, paired t test for IFN-γ and Wilcoxon’s test for IL-2; lung: n = 7, paired t test; bone marrow: n = 10, paired t test; spleen: n = 3, paired t test. (B and C) Simple linear regression analysis of frequencies of specific IFN-γ–expressing (B) or IL-2–expressing (C) Th cells from nonlymphoid tissues versus paired blood. (D and E) Mean frequencies (D) and paired analyses (E) of spike-specific polyfunctional Th cells expressing 3, 2, 1, or 0 of the cytokines IFN-γ, IL-2, and/or IL-4 at a time. Statistically significant differences were tested with paired t test (0–2 cytokines) or with Wilcoxon’s test (3 cytokines). (F and G) Differential IFN-γ or IL-2 expression in spike-specific Th cells from nonlymphoid organs after pre-gating on CD69+ or CD69– (F) and CD49a+ or CD49a– (G) expressing or nonexpressing subsets. Liver: n = 8; kidney: n = 8; lung: n = 7. Statistically significant differences were tested with paired t test (IL-2) or with Wilcoxon’s test (IFN-γ). For D–G, only tissue samples from nonlymphoid organs were included. Red symbols identify vaccinated individuals with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection that were excluded from statistics.

Further investigation revealed an enrichment of specific IL-2–producing, but not IFN-γ–producing, Th cells within the CD69– subpopulation. On the contrary, IL-2 producers showed a trend toward enrichment in the CD49a+ Th subset (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 6F). These analyses were solely conducted for nonlymphoid organs given the paucity of CD69 and/or CD49a expression in lymphoid organs as demonstrated in Figure 3, A and B.

Overall, specific Th cells in both blood and all tissues showed a skewing toward Th1 as reflected by dominant coexpression of IFN-γ/IL-2 over IL-4/IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Assessment of the global capacity of spike-specific CD4+ T cells to produce at least 1 of the 3 cytokines IFN-γ, IL-2, and IL-4 revealed no significant differences between tissues and paired blood samples (Supplemental Figure 7C).

In summary, organ-derived T cells show functional superiority to their blood-derived counterparts mirrored by increased quantities of multipotent cells.

Vaccine-specific CD8+ T cells in nonlymphoid and lymphoid tissues. Along with their CD4+ counterparts, antigen-specific CD8+ T cells were identified within the same samples according to CD137 and IFN-γ coexpression, as recently shown (4, 16) with the gating strategy depicted in Supplemental Figure 1. Our approach to use 15-mers with 11–amino acid overlap for stimulation of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells might slightly less efficiently activate the latter, but has been determined a good compromise when measuring both responses within 1 sample (17). CD8 responder rates, particularly in peripheral blood, were consistently lower as compared with their CD4+ counterparts (Supplemental Figure 8A). We observed a pattern similar to that seen for CD4 responses in that spike-specific CD8+ T cells were detectable in most organ types with the exception of peritumor kidney tissue and tonsil, where response criteria were consistently not met (Supplemental Figure 8B). Within a limited set of paired samples, no significant elevation of frequencies was observed in tissues over blood (Supplemental Figure 8C). With respect to CD45RO and CD62L expression, no clear sample-type-specific pattern was evident for spike-specific CD8+ T cells with the exception of liver tissue showing an enrichment of memory-type T cells over blood (Supplemental Figure 9). Furthermore, although statistical analyses were not adequate due to limited sample size, nonlymphoid organs tended to show selective enrichment of specific CD69+, CD103+, and/or CD49a+ CD8+ T cells compared with blood (Supplemental Figure 9).

SARS-CoV-2 vaccination–induced memory B cells are detectable in tissues. Within a limited set of peripheral blood and tissue specimens we sought to characterize quantities and phenotype of vaccine-specific B cells with the gating strategy depicted in Supplemental Figure 10. Importantly, spike-specific B cells were detectable in all organ and blood samples (specimen types summarized in Supplemental Figure 11A and exemplary stainings in Supplemental Figure 11B, top) with frequencies typically ranging between 0.1% and 0.01% within the CD19+ compartment (Supplemental Figure 11, B, top, and C, left). Overall, portions of isotype class–switched IgD–CD27+ memory cells constituted the majority of specific B cells within lymphoid organs and blood, but not in kidney (Supplemental Figure 11, B, middle, and C, middle). Expression of CD69 as a marker for tissue retention (18) was confined to minor proportions of spike-specific B cells of most specimens with few individual exceptions (Supplemental Figure 11, B, bottom, and C, right). Subanalysis of specific IgD–CD27+ memory B cells revealed, depending on specimen type, varying proportions of IgG+ cells (Supplemental Figure 11D). Given the small sample size and, in some subanalyses, less than 10 specific cells, statistical analyses were not conducted.

Single-cell transcriptomics of vaccine-specific CD4+ Th cells. Activation marker–based isolation of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells after antigen-specific stimulation, followed by single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq), has already been employed to obtain a deeper understanding of virus-specific, tissue-resident CD8+ T cells (19). Using this approach, vaccine-specific CD137+CD40L+ cells from peripheral blood (n = 4), liver (n = 4), lung (n = 5), and bone marrow (n = 3) were FACS-sorted to purities greater than 97 % after peptide stimulation (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 1), followed by transcriptome assessment (Figure 5B). Blood and liver samples were derived from the same 4 patients, whereas all other specimens were from different individuals. After quality filtering (Supplemental Figure 12), unsupervised clustering of 1,985 spike-specific Th cells yielded 3 clusters visualized as uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) (Figure 5C) for which pathway enrichment analyses were conducted (Supplemental Figure 13). Cluster 0 was characterized by the upregulation of cytokine signaling–related pathways (termed “cytokine signaling”), whereas cluster 1 showed an enrichment of ribosomal biogenesis–related genes (“ribosomal biogenesis”). Cluster 2, showing the most pronounced separation in UMAP, was enriched for developmental, cell adhesion–related, and T cell activation pathways with the long noncoding RNA NEAT1 as the most upregulated gene within this cluster (“NEAT1”).

Figure 5 scRNA-Seq analysis of spike-specific Th cells from organs and blood. (A and B) Summary of specimens included (A) and workflow for transcriptome analysis of spike-specific CD4+ Th cells (B). (C) Unsupervised clustering based on transcriptomes derived from n = 1,985 cells identified 3 major populations when visualized by UMAP. (D) Heatmap showing expression patterns of selected characteristic genes for clusters 0, 1, and 2. (E) Violin plots displaying selection of genes that are differentially regulated in clusters 0 (first panel), 1 (second panel), and 2 (third panel) and those that are similarly regulated over all clusters (fourth panel).

Genes related to tissue homing and residency, including KLRB1 and the chemokine receptor CXCR6 (20–22), were solely upregulated in cluster 0. This cluster showed further transcript enrichments for proinflammatory mediators including IL-22, as well as for heparin-binding EGF (HBEGF), a marker suggested to shape antigen-specific CD4+ T cell responses and constrain Th17 differentiation (23). Upregulated genes involved in various metabolic pathways were observed in cluster 1, including FABP5 and ODC1, both involved in lipid metabolism of tissue-resident lymphocytes (24, 25). This cluster was also characterized by induction of the tissue residency transcript PDCD1, which has been suggested as a feature of murine tissue-resident brain cells (26, 27), and the transcription factor NRF4A1, important for controlling tissue retention (28). In contrast, genes encoding products involved in tissue-resident cell activation, migration, or retention, including ADAM19 (29), the integrin ITGA4, and the T cell lineage regulator RORA (30), were identified for cluster 2. Several transcripts involved in memory differentiation/tissue retention or activation were similarly expressed across clusters, including IL7R, CD69, CD74, and CD82 (Figure 5, D and E). Surprisingly, using UMAP, cells from different tissues were not selectively associated with but were evenly distributed over all 3 clusters (Figure 6A). This observation is in line with the fact that transcripts for a selected set of typical tissue-related (e.g., ITGAE, ZNF683, CXCR6) or circulation/migration-related genes (e.g., S1PR1, SELL) were cluster- rather than organ-specific (Figure 6B). RNA velocity analysis for the various tissues revealed some transcriptional dynamics within, but not across, clusters, indicating that the cluster identity itself was likely static, an observation that generally holds for the individual organs (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Cell clustering is not primarily driven by tissue-specific features. (A) UMAP plot as in Figure 5C with overlay of specimen origins. (B) Expression of selected tissue residency/retention–associated or –nonassociated genes in cells derived from distinct cluster/tissue combinations. Expression values are shown as z scores. (C) Grid representation of RNA velocities for the various tissues calculated using velocyto. Data sets were split according to tissue before velocity calculation, and cells are color-coded by cluster.

T cell receptor analysis of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine–specific T cells. For 1,875 of 1,985 sequenced cells, a T cell receptor (TCR) clonotype could be obtained. As the sequenced T cells should have a similar antigen specificity, we were interested in the degree of overlap of complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3) sequences between different individuals, as well as different tissues from the same individual. As expected, the highest number of overlapping CDR3 sequences was observed between blood and liver within the same individual (blood/liver donors 1–4), indicating that the clonal repertoire is, in part, shared between both tissues. The degree of overlap was less pronounced between different individuals and did not appear to correlate with the tissue of origin. We thus deduce that at least part of the SARS-CoV-2–specific TCR repertoire is not tissue-specific (Figure 7A). The 10 most abundant clonotypes within each sample covered a percentage of cells that was correlated with the total number of cells, with all samples roughly showing the same degree of dependency, indicating that the heterogeneity of clonotypes is approximately similar in all samples regardless of tissue (Spearman’s ρ of cell number and percent covered by top clonotypes 0.91, P = 1.03 × 10–5; Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Shared TCR clonotypes between tissues. (A) Heatmap depicting the overlap in absolute numbers of CDR3 sequences in different samples. (B) Percentage of cells with at least 1 of the 10 most frequent clonotypes per sample, colored by organ. Total cell numbers with known clonotype are indicated above the bars. Blood and liver samples from donors 1–4 were paired, whereas samples 5–12 were from different donors. (C) Association of clonotypes with gene expression. UMAP plots with cells that have a shared clonotype highlighted in red. Separate graphs for all 9 different clonotypes with at least 4 cells (inclusion criterion) are shown. (D) Impact of shared versus different metadata on the cell-cell Spearman’s correlation coefficient for highly variable genes. Mean change and 95% confidence intervals were obtained using Tukey’s honestly significant difference test, considering all individual variables as well as their interactions. (E) log 2 odds ratio for clonotypes or CDR3 sequences shared between blood and liver in liver-derived cells positive versus negative for CD49a (top) or CD103 (bottom). Positivity for these markers was defined as the presence of at least 1 count of the respective molecule. Whiskers extend to the 95% confidence interval.

We next asked whether the clonotype had an impact on the transcriptomic identity of a cell. To this end, we identified all clonotypes with at least 4 cells, leading to a list of 9 different clonotypes. Highlighting the position of cells with a given clonotype in the UMAP projection revealed a strikingly close clustering in most cases, indicating that the gene expression profiles of these cells were much more similar than would be expected by pure chance (Figure 7C).

Next, in order to test which metadata are most influential in driving gene expression, we tested the transcriptomic correlation between all cells, and modeled the resulting Spearman’s correlation coefficients by the following parameters: same or different clonotype, cluster, tissue, and donor. Using Tukey’s honestly significant difference test, we determined the impact of same versus different metadata for each individual parameter, as well as any interaction of parameters, and found that sharing the same clonotype (or the same CDR3 sequence with a change in Spearman’s ρ of 0.074) had the largest positive effect on correlation of gene expression, followed by the cluster a cell was assigned to. In contrast, the tissue of origin had a smaller effect, and only a very small proportion of the correlation was driven by cells coming from the same donor (Figure 7D). Thus, the clonotype, i.e., the TCR sequence, was the best predictor of cells sharing similar transcriptomes.

Finally, we tested whether the overlap of clonotypes or CDR3 sequences between liver and paired blood could be caused by contaminating blood leukocytes in liver tissue. To that end, we calculated the odds ratios for a given clonotype or CDR3 sequence to be shared with blood for CD49+ or CD103+ tissue-resident memory T cell (Trm) versus CD49a– or CD103– nonresident (hypothetically contaminating) liver subsets. Notably, we did not observe significant changes in the clonotype or CDR3 overlap between the liver-derived tissue-resident versus nonresident populations with blood, respectively, as assessed by Fisher’s exact test (Figure 7E), indicating that a contamination was unlikely. We did not include transcripts for CD69 as a typical Trm marker in the previous analyses given its similar induction by peptide stimulation in both blood- and tissue-derived T cells.