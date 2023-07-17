hnRNPH2 gain-of-function mutations reveal therapeutic strategies and a role for RNA granules in neurodevelopmental disorders

Studying disruptions in hnRNP proteins and their downstream consequences in RNA granules may also provide crucial insights into the mechanisms shared between NDDs and neurodegenerative disorders. This connection has long been understudied but has recently come into focus, as emphasis has been placed on supporting individuals with NDDs throughout the life span. The hnNRP family has been implicated in a variety of neurodegenerative conditions (14). For example, mutations in HNRNPA1 confer risk of developing multiple neurodegenerative disorders, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and pathogenic mutations disrupting the NLS of the HNRNPA1 protein result in disrupted nucleocytoplasmic transport and altered RNA granule dynamics (15, 16). Additionally, dysregulation of mRNA splicing contributes to neurodegenerative disorders associated with hnRNPA1, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, and spinal muscular atrophy (17). These mechanisms mirror those proposed by Korff et al. (4) and suggest that convergent mechanisms among hnRNP family members may underlie both neurodevelopmental outcomes and neurodegenerative ones. Furthermore, premutations in the FMR1 gene that do not cause fragile X syndrome can result in a neurodegenerative disorder known as fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome, indicating that neurodegenerative mechanisms may be shared by mutations in RNA granule genes extending beyond the hnRNP family (18, 19).

The mouse models generated by Korff et al. (4) provide substantial opportunities for investigation of the mechanisms connecting NDDs with neurodegenerative disorders. Although the neurodegenerative consequences specific to hnRNPH2-related NDD are unknown, the condition has yet to be studied in any individual older than 38 years of age (2). hnRNPH2 may be an especially promising target to study these mechanisms, as the authors show that HNRNPH2 expression persists in the brain throughout aging, even as HNRNPH1 levels wane. Thus, the detrimental impact of HNRNPH2 mutations may escalate with age. Although P209L mutants exhibit markedly reduced survival, studies of female P209L mice as well as R206W mutants of both sexes have the potential to answer many questions about the role of HNRNPH2 mutations in aging. For example, how do the effects of hnRNPH2 mutants on gene expression change as mice age? And how do mutations in HNRNPH2 affect RNA granule dynamics and the aggregation of proteins implicated in neurodegeneration? Additionally, how do the phenotypes observed in aged hnRNPH2 mutants compare with other models of neurodegenerative disorders? Answers to these questions will begin to define the potential role of HNRNPH2 mutations in aging and neurodegeneration. They will also provide critical insight into the mechanistic connections between neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. Knowledge of these connections could be greatly strengthened by the generation of mouse models specific for neurodegeneration-associated mutations in hnRNP family members, like the NLS mutations observed in HNRNPA1. These mice would create the opportunity for intensive study of the mechanisms by which similar disruptions in hnRNP family members contribute to both neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorder.

Korff et al. (4) demonstrate the value of generating mouse lines that model specific NDD-associated mutations in genes that expose the precise molecular mechanisms mediating NDD phenotypes. They reveal that mutations disrupting the NLS of the hnRNPH2 protein result in NDD-relevant phenotypes that are not observed in HNRNPH2-knockout animals. Uncovering this mechanism paves the way for the investigation of therapeutic approaches that target mutant HNRNPH2 transcripts, induce compensatory HNRNPH1 expression, and ultimately alleviate the symptoms of HNRNPH2-associated NDD. Further study of these mouse models, as well as continued use of this strategy to generate additional models, will provide much needed information regarding the molecular underpinnings of and, ultimately therapeutic interventions for, disorders of the brain spanning from development to degeneration.