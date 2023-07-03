Biomarkers in acute kidney injury: On the cusp of a new era?

The Moledina, et al. study findings are exciting because they provide a road map of where diagnostics can get to for this common, yet poorly identified and treated, cause of kidney damage (8). The need for a different approach can be readily identified from the fact that clinicians’ gestalt for diagnosing AIN was almost tantamount to tossing a coin (AUC of 0.57) (8). CXCL9 alone out performed not only the clinician’s prebiopsy suspicion, but also an existing diagnostic model and other candidate biomarkers both in the discovery and external validation cohorts. Intriguingly, the combination of CXCL9, TNF-α, and IL-9 had the best diagnostic accuracy (8), and a multimarker approach is likely to become the favored approach in future studies (Figure 1). This multimarker strategy also has the potential to provide a point-of-care, noninvasive diagnostic test for AIN, which would be a huge advance compared with the current standard of care. There is a long way to go before achieving this goal, however, and several uncertainties remain. Like other pathological kidney diagnoses, AIN is not a single entity, and it is driven by many different underlying processes, including hypersensitivity reactions to drugs, autoimmune conditions, and specific mechanisms of injury such as that caused by immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of certain cancers. The diagnostic capacity of biomarkers such as CXCL9, alone or in combination, will need to be tested in larger samples of patients with different phenotypes of AIN to refine our understanding of its pathogenesis. Although Moledina and authors noted a cross sectional association between the value of CXCL9 and pathological features of disease severity on kidney biopsy, a dose-response relationship was not established and the kinetics of CXCL9 could vary depending on the evolution of kidney injury and affect interpretation (8). There is an inherent trade off with the use of any biomarker depending on the clinical situation and the gravity of making an error. Choosing a high threshold value of CXCL9 for AIN diagnosis would be useful if the goal is to have a rule-in test to provide justification to start empiric therapy with corticosteroids, whereas adopting a lower threshold might be preferable if the index of suspicion for AIN is low and the presence of a determined normal range test result provides a high-negative predictive value. There is a large range of CXCL9 values between these two thresholds, which may not advance the diagnostic algorithm very far, especially if a kidney biopsy is deemed hazardous.

Figure 1 A framework that incorporates testing for urinary CXCL9 may improve the accuracy of diagnosis and management of AKI. Clinicians rely on kidney biopsies under the current approach to diagnose AIN. However, if the biopsy is contraindicated, the risk for over or under treatment remains high. If the biopsy is performed, accuracy of diagnosis is accompanied by a higher frequency of biopsy-related complications. Use of biomarker testing beyond biopsy may improve the accuracy of diagnosis while mitigating risk for complications. Analysis of urinary CXCL9 alongside creatinine could establish a diagnostic strategy that decreases the risk of false positive and false negative diagnosis. Moledina et al. (8) established cut points for urinary CXCL9-to-creatinine ratios, in which values above 58.9 ng/g ruled in AIN, while those below 14.2 ng/g suggested another cause for AKI. This approach may indicate causes of AKI at early time points when prevention of further kidney damage is possible.

In this thoughtfully designed and well-executed study, Moledina and colleagues provide a compelling argument for CXCL9 as a promising, noninvasive diagnostic biomarker in distinguishing AIN from other causes of AKI (8). Alongside the potential for CXCL9 and other biomarkers to improve care pathways, inform risk, and/or benefit discussions with patients experiencing AKI, this biomarker could also potentially allow a more enriched population for future clinical trials (13). Additionally, the translational approach employed in this study also generates hypotheses regarding key players in the pathogenesis of AIN that should be the catalyst for future research questions in this space. While the holy grail of a urine dipstick test for AIN may seem aspirational, it is certainly time to move beyond current rudimentary clinical tools and embrace innovative methods for the evaluation and earlier detection of potentially reversible causes of AKI.