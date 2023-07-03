Identification and validation of urinary CXCL9 as a biomarker for diagnosis of acute interstitial nephritis

Study design and participants. The discovery cohort included participants enrolled in the Yale biopsy cohort, which has been previously described (18, 34). Briefly, we prospectively enrolled patients undergoing a kidney biopsy at 2 Yale-affiliated sites, Yale New Haven Hospital and Saint Raphael’s Hospital, between January 2015 and June 2018. Both hospitals are in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. We enrolled participants using consecutive sampling, excluding patients undergoing biopsies for evaluation of transplanted kidneys or kidney malignancies. For this substudy, we excluded participants who either failed to provide a urine sample for analysis, did not undergo a biopsy after enrollment, had insufficient tissue for histological diagnosis, or underwent a biopsy for indications other than AKI or acute kidney disease, which were defined using the Kidney Diseases: Improving Global outcomes (KDIGO) serum creatinine criteria (35).

Outcome: histological AIN diagnosis. The primary outcome in the discovery cohort was histological, pathologist-adjudicated AIN diagnosis. Three renal pathologists evaluated biopsy slides from all study participants with an official biopsy report of AIN and a subset of those with biopsy reports of other diagnoses. The pathologists reported the presence or absence of an AIN diagnosis on histological analysis independent of each other and were blinded to the clinical history and official biopsy report. Inter-rater agreement for AIN diagnosis was 63%–70% with a Fleiss k of 0.35 (18). We defined a participant as an AIN case when all 3 pathologists classified their biopsy as AIN. We defined a participant as a not-AIN control when none reported AIN. In our primary analysis, we excluded biopsies without consensus on AIN status but included them in a sensitivity analysis where we ascertained case or control status based on reports from a majority of pathologists. In 2 additional sensitivity analyses, we defined cases and controls based on the diagnoses of the treating nephrologists after their review of the biopsies and based on the official biopsy interpretation. We also collected information on interstitial histological features through adjudication and review of biopsy reports.

Urine proteomics. Urine samples were collected a median of 6.2 (IQR: 1.6–26.7) hours before the biopsy, and urine supernatants were stored at –80°C. We performed proteomics and biomarker measurements from urine samples after a single controlled thaw. The sample processing protocol and biorepository tracking details were described in a prior publication from our group (36). In this analysis, we included all participants in the discovery cohort adjudicated as AIN by all 3 pathologists and a random subset of controls with histological diagnoses other than AIN. Urine proteomic measurements were performed by Olink Proteomics using 2 commercially available, manufacturer-validated panels named immune response (v.3203) and inflammation (v.3021). Of the 184 proteins included across the 2 panels, we included 180 that were nonoverlapping (Supplemental Table 9). The Olink Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) is a high-throughput, multiplexed, proteomic platform. Two PEA probes (oligonucleotide-labeled monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies) separately bind each target protein to minimize cross-reactivity. Upon binding, the complementary probes for each target hybridize and extend, generating a unique sequence used for digital identification of each specific protein. Sequencing was performed on a NovaSeq 6000 system (Illumina). The amounts of known sequences are translated into Normalized Protein eXpression (NPX) units on a log 2 scale derived from count (Ct) values. Quality-control data from Olink analyses are presented in Supplemental Table 10. Olink performed measurements blinded to case status and provided results to investigators. Olink had no role in statistical analysis or publication.

Urinary CXCL9 using sandwich immunoassay. In participants from both the discovery and the external validation cohorts, we analyzed urine samples using the CXCL9 R-plex assay on the Mesoscale discovery platform (Meso Scale Diagnostics). The Mesoscale discovery platform is a modified sandwich immunoassay that uses electrochemiluminescence to determine protein concentrations. The assay was developed and validated in house, with an average dilution-linearity percent recovery of 101% (92.5%–109%) and average spike recovery of 89% (83%–95%). The dynamic range of the assay is 0.24–8,000 pg/mL. Inter- and intra-assay coefficients of variation were 11% and 2%, respectively, and 99% of values were within the detection range (Supplemental Table 11). We normalized all urine biomarkers to urine creatinine to account for urine concentration differences. We performed urine albumin and creatinine measurements using a Randox RX Daytona machine and urine dipstick analysis using a Clinitek Status analyzer (Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.). We also performed urine sediment microscopy and took representative pictures. Personnel measuring biomarkers and performing urine dipstick analysis and urinalysis were blinded to case status. For comparison, we also included biomarkers previously measured in this cohort and described in our prior publication (18).

Sources of clinical data. We collected demographics, clinical histories, laboratory results, medications, and nephrologists’ pre- and postbiopsy diagnoses through chart review of the Epic electronic health record (EHR) (Epic, Inc.) and crossreferenced these data with patient interviews, as previously described (18). We checked scanned laboratory records or called physician’s offices if these data were not available from the EHR. We also reviewed biopsy reports for histological diagnoses and severity of interstitial features.

Nanostring mRNA assay and analysis. We analyzed formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) biopsy blocks from archived samples at Massachusetts General Hospital. All biopsies were obtained as part of routine care and had sufficient remaining tissue after completion of diagnostic studies. Five or 6 consecutive 20 μm curls cut from each FFPE block of kidney tissue were immediately transferred to sterile microcentrifuge tubes and stored at room temperature. We performed deparaffinization and RNA extraction using Quick-RNA FFPE Minipreps (Zymo Research). We measured RNA concentration and purity with a Nano-Drop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). We quantified gene expression of the FFPE tissue-derived RNA isolates using the nCounter MAX System (NanoString Technologies). We selected the Banff Human Organ Transplant (B-HOT) 770-gene panel for hybridization (NanoString Technologies) (37) because of the pathologic similarities between AIN and acute cellular rejection and because it is enriched for immune cell genes. Quality control assessment and normalization were performed as previously described (38).

Validation cohorts. The validation set included 2 cohorts of participants: the Icahn School of Medicine and the Clinical Phenotyping and Resource Biobank Core (C-PROBE) of the George M. O’Brien Kidney Translational Core Center at the University of Michigan. We selected all participants with AIN who had available urine samples and included 2 participants without AIN per 1 selected AIN participant. At Mount Sinai participants were enrolled between 2014 and 2020. In C-PROBE, participants were enrolled between 2009 and 2016. Full details of these cohorts were previously published (39, 40). For validation cohorts, we defined the presence or absence of AIN based on official biopsy interpretations.

Statistics. For urine proteomics analysis, we presented characteristics of participants as median (IQR) or count (percentage) by presence or absence of AIN. We presented Olink urine proteomic results as volcano plots, where we plotted P values on the y-axis (log 10 scale) and fold-difference in biomarker levels between AIN cases and non-AIN controls on the x-axis (log 2 scale). Fold differences were calculated from NPX values as differences between values in cases versus controls. We calculated Q values using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure for multiple comparisons. We also presented data using alternate methods for accounting for multiple comparisons using the Simes method and Bonferroni correction. In a sensitivity analysis, we only included proteins that were detectable in at least 75% of the samples. We used Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) content version 68752261 (release date: September 6, 2021) to identify potential top upstream regulators of the observed changes in urine protein expression.

For biomarker analyses, we presented characteristics of participants at biopsy as median (IQR) or count (percentage) by CXCL9 tertiles. We tested differences between groups using nonparametric trend tests (41). We showed correlation plots and correlation coefficients for CXCL9 measured by Olink and immunoassay. We tested the association of CXCL9 with adjudicated AIN using Wilcoxon rank-sum tests. In a supplementary analysis, we tested the association of CXCL9 using majority-adjudicated (rather than consensus) diagnoses, histological diagnoses, as reported on the official biopsy report, and the clinical nephrologists’ postbiopsy diagnoses. We also compared CXCL9 values between AIN and various control groups using the Kruskal-Wallis test. In our primary analysis, we indexed CXCL9 to urine creatinine to account for urine concentration differences affecting biomarker values, whereas in a supplementary analysis, we used unindexed values. We tested the association of various histological features with CXCL9 levels using nonparametric trend tests.

We tested the independent association of CXCL9 with AIN diagnosis using logistic regression analysis. We reported odds ratios (and 95% CIs) for AIN diagnosis per doubling of CXCL9 as well as for the 2 highest quartiles using the lowest quartile as the reference group. Model 1 investigated the univariable association of CXCL9 with AIN. To compare the additional value of the biomarkers over clinical information, we fit 2 additional models. Model 2 controlled for the clinical nephrologists’ prebiopsy suspicion of AIN (yes/no), obtained through chart review. Model 3 controlled for AIN diagnostic index, a recently developed model of 4 clinically available variables that was validated for histological AIN diagnosis (19). The degree of missingness of key covariates included in these models is noted in Supplemental Table 12. In a sensitivity analysis, we tested the association of CXCL9 with AIN after adjusting for demographics (age, sex, and race), comorbidities (diabetes and hypertension), plasma CXCL9 (log 2 transformed), and urine IL-9 and TNF-α (log transformed). We reported the AUC for AIN diagnosis and its 95% CI for CXCL9, clinicians’ prebiopsy impressions, and the AIN diagnostic model. We then reported the increase in AUC when CXCL9 was added to the latter 2 models and compared models with and without CXCL9 using likelihood ratio tests.

In external validation cohorts, we presented characteristics of participants at biopsy as medians (IQRs) or counts (percentages) by site of enrollment. We compared CXCL9 levels between participants with AIN and controls using rank-sum tests and between AIN and various control subtypes using the Kruskal-Wallis test. We also presented AUCs of CXCL9 for AIN diagnosis. In a supplementary analysis, we presented biomarker comparisons by site. We presented CXCL9 test characteristics including sensitivity, specificity, and positive and negative predictive values in the discovery and validation cohorts at the 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles of CXCL9 values for the discovery cohort. We also presented test characteristics at an optimal cutoff derived using the Youden index, which maximizes the sum of sensitivity and specificity (42). We compared nanostring-derived expression values of CXCL9 (transcript counts) between AIN and various control groups using rank-sum tests. We also presented the top differentially expressed genes between participants with AIN and individuals in the control group.

To determine an optimal combination of biomarkers, we used a feature selection algorithm called least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO), where we included all 16 biomarkers measured in this cohort. We used 1,000 iterations of randomly generated subsets consisting of 70% of the discovery cohort to determine the biomarkers most consistently associated with AIN diagnosis and included biomarkers selected in more than 75% of these models. We fit a logistic regression model of these biomarkers for the outcome of AIN in the first 70% of enrolled participants in the discovery cohort by enrollment date (training set) and applied model weights derived from this analysis to the last 30% of the discovery cohort by enrollment date (held-out test set) as well as external validation cohorts. We presented AUCs from the held-out test set and external validation cohort. We showed precision-recall curves and calibration plots. As the proportion of participants with AIN among those with AKI had been noted to be between 10% and 20%, we showed test characteristics at 2 AIN probability cutoffs (10% and 20%) with CXCL9 alone and with all 3 biomarkers. We used multiple imputations to account for missing data. We used Stata Statistical Software: Release 17.0 (StataCorp LP) for all analyses. All statistical tests were 2-sided with a significance level of 0.05.

Study approval. This study was approved by the Yale Human Investigation Committee (approval #11110009286). All participants provided written informed consent. The Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai validation cohort was approved by the IRB with approval number 14-00700. The C-PROBE of the George M. O’Brien Kidney Translational Core Center at the University of Michigan cohort was approved by the IRB with approval number HUM00178688.

Data availability. The biomarker and proteomics data set and the Dryad data set can be found in Moledina (43) and at https://datadryad.org/stash/dataset/doi:10.5061/dryad.ksn02v788