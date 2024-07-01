l-2-Hydroxyglutarate remodeling of the epigenome and epitranscriptome creates a metabolic vulnerability in kidney cancer models

l-2HG suppresses mRNA expression of amino acid metabolism genes. To assess l-2HG’s impact on RCC biology in an unbiased manner, we performed RNA-Seq analysis of a paired cell line system. We previously noted that RXF-393 RCC cells have reduced expression of L2HGDH enzyme with a concomitant increase in cellular l-2HG levels (5). We stably transduced these cells with control vector and L2HGDH cDNA to perform a comparative analysis between high– and low–l-2HG cells. We observed that restoring L2HGDH (i.e., lowering l-2HG levels) resulted in the increased expression of mRNAs related to amino acid metabolism including biosynthetic enzymes and metabolite transporters (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171294DS1). Among the most significantly increased mRNAs upon L2HGDH restoration were those encoding phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH) and phosphoserine aminotransferase 1 (PSAT1). PHGDH and PSAT1 catalyze the first 2 of 3 steps of de novo serine biosynthesis. Accordingly, pathway analysis of RNA-Seq data demonstrated an enrichment of genes related to serine/glycine metabolism upon lowering of l-2HG levels (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). We validated these data via real-time quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) (Figure 1B). We next determined whether L2HGDH’s catalytic activity was required for this effect using a cDNA encoding a patient-derived mutant of L2HGDH (A241G). RCC cells transduced with WT L2HGDH demonstrated a prominent reduction in l-2HG levels, whereas the A241G mutant had only a modest effect on l-2HG levels (Supplemental Figure 1C). In multiple lines tested, we found that L2HGDH’s catalytic activity was required to increase mRNA expression of amino acid biosynthetic and transporter genes (Figure 1, C and D). We next determined the impact of restoring L2HGDH on protein levels of amino acid biosynthetic enzymes. In both 769p and 786-O RCC cells, restoring L2HGDH led to increased expression of both PHGDH and PSAT1 protein (Figure 1E). In addition, L2HGDH restoration led to increased levels of asparagine synthetase (ASNS) (Figure 1F). In alignment with the mRNA data, L2HGDH’s catalytic activity was required for the induction of PHGDH and PSAT1 protein levels in RCC cells (Figure 1, G and H). Based on these data, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out L2HGDH expression in HK-2 immortalized renal epithelial cells, which have high L2HGDH enzyme expression and low basal l-2HG levels (5). L2HGDH-knockout cells demonstrated increased l-2HG levels without any significant increase in D-2HG (Figure 1I). Consistent with our gain-of-function studies, L2HGDH knockout led to reduced mRNA levels of amino acid biosynthetic genes (Figure 1J). Furthermore, rescue via transient transfection of knockout cells with L2HGDH cDNA led to increased PHGDH and PSAT1 protein (Supplemental Figure 1D). We next determined whether exogenous l-2HG could have similar effects. We treated cells with esterified l-2HG (octyl-ester), which raises intracellular levels of l-2HG (5). Consistent with our gain/loss-of-function studies with L2HGDH, exogenous l-2HG led to reduced expression of PHGDH (Figure 1K, compare first 2 lanes). Given these findings, we considered whether l-2HG’s effects could be through inhibition of α-KG–dependent dioxygenases. As an initial approach, we used dimethyloxalylglycine (DMOG). Owing to structural similarity to α-KG, DMOG can competitively inhibit α-KG–dependent dioxygenases. Similarly to exogenous l-2HG, DMOG treatment also reduced PHGDH expression in HK-2 renal epithelial cells (Figure 1K, last lane).

Figure 1 High l-2HG suppresses amino acid synthesis and transporter genes in RCC. (A) Differentially expressed transcripts in RXF-393 control vector (high l-2HG) relative to cells transduced with L2HGDH cDNA (low l-2HG). Amino acid synthesis and transporter genes are indicated (horizontal dashed line denotes P value of 0.05). (B) Relative mRNA of PHGDH and PSAT1 (normalized to RPLPO) from RXF-393 cells stably expressing control black vector or L2HGDH (red). Data are shown as mean ± SD from n = 4 biological replicates. (C and D) Relative mRNA levels of amino acid synthetic/transporter genes from 769p (C) and 786-O (D) cells stably expressing the indicated construct. Expression was normalized to RPLPO. Data are shown as mean ± SD from n = 4 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0001. (E) Immunoblot of PHGDH, PSAT1, and L2HGDH protein from 769p and 786-O cells transduced with control vector or L2HGDH cDNA. Actin (β-actin) or Ponceau S stain was used as loading control. Blots are from the same biological sample run contemporaneously. (F) Immunoblot of ASNS protein from 786-O and OS-RC-2 RCC cells transduced with control vector or L2HGDH cDNA. Actin was used as loading control. (G and H) Immunoblot of RXF-393 (G) and 769p (H) cells stably expressing control vector, L2HGDH (WT), or L2HGDH A241G (catalytic mutant). Actin was used as loading control. (I) Tandem MS analysis for l-2HG and D-2HG metabolites from control (black) or L2HGDH-KO (red) HK-2 renal epithelial cells normalized to protein content. Data are shown as mean ± SEM from n = 3 biological replicates. (J) mRNA expression of the indicated genes was examined by RT-qPCR from control (black) or L2H DH-KO (red) HK-2 cells. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. (K) Immunoblot for PHGDH protein from HK-2 cells treated with either DMSO or l-2HG octyl ester (5 mM) or DMOG (1 mM) for 4 hours. Actin was used as loading control.

l-2HG suppresses ATF4 expression. Our finding that raised cellular l-2HG levels resulted in suppressed expression of amino acid biosynthetic genes led us to consider effects on activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4). ATF4 is a master regulator of amino acid metabolism genes and coordinates the cellular response to nutrient stress. Similar to our findings with amino acid biosynthetic enzymes, L2HGDH restoration led to increased ATF4 protein in multiple RCC lines examined (Figure 2A). Furthermore, this effect was dependent on L2HGDH catalytic activity, as mutant enzyme did not promote ATF4 protein expression (Figure 2B). Consistent with these data, L2HGDH-knockout renal epithelial cells demonstrated reduced ATF4 expression (Figure 2C). Given these data, we considered whether l-2HG suppression of amino acid biosynthetic enzymes could, at least in part, be due to suppression of ATF4. In support, we found that expression of ATF4 cDNA in high–l-2HG RCC cells promoted expression of PHGDH, an established target gene of ATF4 (Figure 2D). These data prompted us to examine effects on ATF4 transcript levels. Lowering l-2HG levels in RCC cells via L2HGDH restoration led to increased ATF4 mRNA levels in 769p and 786-O RCC cells (Figure 2E). As these data supported an epigenetic basis for l-2HG’s effect on amino acid metabolism, we considered α-KG–requiring enzymes implicated in the regulation of amino acid metabolism. The histone lysine demethylase KDM4C promotes mRNA expression of amino acid metabolism genes involved in both biosynthesis and transport (13). KDM4C removes the histone repressive mark H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3) at the ATF4 mRNA. Furthermore, KDM4C physically interacts with ATF4 protein to promote expression of serine biosynthetic genes including PHGDH and PSAT1. However, KDM4C’s ability to regulate amino acid metabolism in the setting of an oncometabolite has not been considered. L2HGDH restoration had no effect on KDM4C expression (Supplemental Figure 2A). We attempted a rescue experiment by ablating KDM4C in L2HGDH-restored cells. Using a siRNA pool, KDM4C knockdown resulted in reduced ATF4 with reduced PHGDH mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Similarly, KDM4C knockdown with multiple individual siRNA constructs in L2HGDH-restored RCC cells led to reduced ATF4 protein along with reduced expression of serine biosynthetic enzymes PHGDH and PSAT1 (Figure 2, F and G). These rescue data support that l-2HG’s suppression of ATF4/PHGDH/PSAT1 is mediated in part through KDM4C inhibition.

Figure 2 l-2HG suppression of ATF4. (A) Immunoblot for ATF4 protein from 786-O, OS-RC-2, and 769p RCC cells stably transduced with the indicated vectors. Actin was used as loading control. (B) Immunoblot for ATF4 protein from 786-O cells stably transduced with control vector, L2HGDH (WT), or L2HGDH A241G (mutant). Actin was used as loading control. (C) Immunoblot for L2HGDH and ATF4 protein from control and L2HGDH-KO HK-2 cells. Actin was used as loading control. (D) Immunoblot for ATF4 and PHGDH from 769p cells stably expressing either control vector or ATF4 cDNA. Actin was used as loading control. (E) Relative ATF4 mRNA normalized to TBP was examined by RT-qPCR from 769p and 786-O cells stably expressing either control (black) vector or L2HGDH cDNA (red). Data are expressed as mean ± SD from n = 3 (769p) or n = 4 (786-O) biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. (F and G) 786-O (F) and A498 (G) cells stably transduced with L2HGDH cDNA were transiently transfected (55 hours) with either scramble siRNA (Scr) or siRNAs targeting KDM4C (#1, #2). Immunoblotting for KDM4C, ATF4, PHGDH, and PSAT1 was performed. Actin (β-actin) or tubulin (α-tubulin) was used as loading control. (H) Top: The construct containing the human ATF4 5′-uORFs preceding firefly luciferase. Bottom: Relative luciferase signal following transient transfection of the luciferase construct into 769p and 786-O cells stably expressing the indicated vector (control vector, black; L2HGDH WT, red; or L2HGDH A141G mutant, blue). Data were normalized to Renilla luciferase (Luc). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ANOVA was used, and Tukey’s post hoc P values are shown.

A major mode of regulation of ATF4 is at the level of mRNA translation. The ATF4 mRNA has multiple upstream open reading frames (uORFs) in the 5′-untranslated region (5′-UTR). Under nutrient-replete conditions, the ATF4 transcript is poorly translated owing to translation of uORFs that are overlapping and out of frame with the ATF4 open reading frame start codon (14, 15). Under stresses such as nutrient starvation, “leaky” scanning by ribosomes allows ATF4 translation within the correct reading frame, which increases ATF4 protein (16). We therefore considered l-2HG’s impact on translation of the ATF4 mRNA using a luciferase-based reporter construct (17). We observed that WT L2HGDH led to increased ATF4 translation in both 769p and 786-O RCC cells (Figure 2H). In contrast, mutant L2HGDH did not increase ATF4 translation. Zhou et al. recently reported that RNA N6-methylation of adenosine (m6A) in the ATF4 mRNA can impede translation of the open reading frame that produces ATF4 protein (18). The m6A mark is reversible. The mark is laid down by an RNA methyltransferase complex (19). In contrast, m6A can be removed by the RNA demethylases ALKBH5 and FTO (20, 21). As both ALKBH and FTO require α-KG as a cofactor for demethylase activity, we considered whether l-2HG could impact the expression of amino acid metabolism factors through RNA methylation.

l-2HG promotes mRNA m6A methylation. We therefore first examined the impact of raised l-2HG in RCC on global mRNA m6A levels via dot blot assay using an antibody specific to the m6A mark. Lowering l-2HG levels via L2HGDH restoration led to a significant reduction in mRNA m6A levels in multiple lines tested (Figure 3, A–C). As an orthogonal approach, we measured m6A levels via liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS), which also demonstrated that L2HGDH lowered m6A levels (Figure 3D). Furthermore, this effect depended on L2HGDH’s catalytic activity, as the A241G mutant did not lower m6A levels in RCC cells (Figure 3E). l-2HG has previously been shown to inhibit the enzymatic activity of FTO. We therefore examined l-2HG’s effects on the activity of recombinant ALKBH5 on a methylated RNA substrate. As demonstrated in Figure 3F, l-2HG inhibited ALKBH5 activity in a dose-dependent manner. We next considered whether L2HGDH’s lowering of m6A was mediated through ALKBH5 and/or FTO. As demonstrated in Figure 3G, ablation of either FTO or ALKBH5 increased m6A levels in 786-O cells expressing L2HGDH. Given these data, we performed transcriptome-wide profiling of RNA methylation (m6A-Seq) in high–l-2HG (control vector) RCC cells with low–l-2HG (L2HGDH-restored) cells. As compared with dot blot, this analysis can determine the location and intensity of m6A peaks in mRNA. m6A-Seq of high– (control vector) versus low–l-2HG (L2HGDH-restored) cells demonstrated that l-2HG promoted a marked increase in m6A peaks throughout the transcriptome (Figure 3H and Supplemental Table 2). The predominant location of this increase was with the 3′-UTR of mRNAs, consistent with where m6A was most commonly located within transcripts (Supplemental Figure 3A). We did not find a significant effect of l-2HG on m6A on the ATF4 mRNA (data not shown). However, l-2HG did promote m6A accumulation within the 3′-UTR of the transcript for PSAT1, which encodes the enzyme that catalyzes the second reaction of serine biosynthesis (Figure 3I). m6A immunoprecipitation followed by RT-qPCR in multiple RCC lines demonstrated that l-2HG promoted m6A accumulation in the 3′-UTR of PSAT1 mRNA (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 3 l-2HG promotes mRNA m6A methylation in RCC. (A and B) m6A dot blot of 100 ng mRNA isolated from 786-O (A) and 769p (B) cells (n = 3, biological replicates) stably expressing control vector or L2HGDH (WT). Methylene blue blot serves as loading control. (C) Quantification of m6A normalized to methylene blue as shown in A and B. Data are shown as mean ± SD from n = 3 biological replicates. (D) LC-MS/MS analysis of m6A levels in mRNA from RXF-393 cells stably expressing control vector or L2HGDH. Data are presented as ratio of m6A to unmodified adenosine (m6A/A). Data are shown as mean ± SD from n = 4 biological replicates. (E) m6A dot blot of mRNA isolated from RXF-393 cells stably expressing control vector, L2HGDH WT, or L2HGDH mutant (A241G). (F) In vitro ALKBH5 activity with increasing concentration of l-2HG. Each data point represents mean ± error values of n = 2 technical replicates. (G) 786-O cells stably transduced with L2HGDH cDNA were transiently treated with scramble siRNA (Scr) or siRNAs targeting ALKBH5 and FTO (52 hours). mRNA was harvested and assessed for m6A via dot blot. (H) Volcano plot of m6A-Seq demonstrating relative changes in m6A peaks in mRNAs isolated from high–l-2HG control versus low–l-2HG (L2HGDH-transduced) 786-O cells n = 1 each. Red denotes higher m6A levels in high l-2HG levels. Blue denotes lower m6A levels in high l-2HG levels. (I) m6A-Seq analysis of the PSAT1 mRNA from 786-O control (high–l-2HG) and L2HGDH (low–l-2HG) cells. For each condition, enrichment is displayed as RNA m6A-immunoprecipitated (RIP) normalized to the corresponding input. (J) m6A immunoprecipitation RT-qPCR was used to assess m6A enrichment in the PSAT1 3′-UTR from 786-O cells stably transduced with the indicated vector. PSAT1-1F/1R primer pair was used. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 biological replicates.

l-2HG suppresses PSAT1 expression through mRNA m6A. We next sought to determine the role of l-2HG–induced m6A in regulating PSAT1 expression. We therefore knocked down METTL3, which is the catalytic subunit of the m6A methyltransferase complex. METTL3 knockdown led to increased PSAT1 protein expression (Figure 4, A and B). As expected, METTL3 knockdown led to reduced mRNA m6A levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Although METTL3 knockdown trended toward a slight increase in PSAT1 mRNA levels, these data did not reach statistical significance (Figure 4C). Given these data, we next determined whether RNA m6A demethylases can regulate PSAT1 expression. In HK-2 renal epithelial cells, which have low basal l-2HG levels, knockdown of the m6A demethylase ALKBH5 led to reduced PSAT1 (Figure 4D). L2HGDH restoration in high–l-2HG cells increased PSAT1 levels. We determined whether this effect could be rescued by m6A demethylase ablation via either ALKBH5 or FTO knockdown. In both 786-O L2HGDH and 769p L2HGDH cells, ALKBH5 knockdown led to reduced PSAT1 (similar to that in high–l-2HG cells) (Figure 4, E and F). Furthermore, FTO knockdown also reduced PSAT1 in 769p L2HGDH cells (Figure 4G). m6A methylation occurs on DR A CH motifs (D = G/A/U; R = G/A; H = A/U/C; central A is methylated). The most common sequence for this motif is GGACT. Notably, the 3′-UTR of PSAT1 has a single GGACT site (Supplemental Figure 4C). Single-nucleotide-resolution mapping of m6A in HEK293 cells by Linder et al. using both cross-link–induced mutational sites and cross-link–induced truncation sites identified m6A at this site (Supplemental Figure 4D) (22). As m6A immunoprecipitation has a resolution of 100–200 bp, we used SELECT for single-nucleotide resolution of m6A levels (23). SELECT is based on the premise that m6A (as opposed to unmodified adenosine) hinders both Bst1 DNA polymerase elongation and SplintR nick ligase activity. Oligonucleotides are designed that are immediately upstream and downstream of the RNA m6A site. The oligonucleotides have PCR adaptors, which allows for quantification with qPCR. Sites with higher m6A levels are amplified less efficiently. METTL3 knockdown in high–l-2HG RCC cells led to reduced m6A levels at the GGACT site (bold indicates nucleotide undergoing m6A methylation) within the PSAT1 3′-UTR (Figure 4H). We then determined the impact of L2HGDH restoration on m6A levels at this site. In multiple RCC lines, L2HGDH restoration (i.e., lowering l-2HG levels) resulted in significantly reduced m6A levels at this site (Figure 4, I and J). We next determined the significance of this methylation with regard to PSAT1 expression. We generated a PSAT1 cDNA construct that contained the 3′-UTR and stably expressed this construct in high–l-2HG RCC cells. Constructs included an N-terminus FLAG tag to differentiate from endogenous PSAT1. Similar to endogenous PSAT1, knockdown of m6A methyltransferase subunit METTL3 led to increased expression of tagged PSAT1 (Figure 4, K and L). In tandem, we expressed a PSAT1 mutant in which the GGACT site in the 3′-UTR is mutated to GGTCT (bold indicates A to T point mutant). In contrast to WT, mutant PSAT1 levels did not change with METTL3 ablation (Figure 4M). Collectively, these data demonstrate that l-2HG promotes m6A methylation in the 3′-UTR of PSAT1 mRNA, which results in lower expression of this serine biosynthetic enzyme.

Figure 4 Regulation of PSAT1 expression through l-2HG–induced m6A. (A and B) Immunoblot of METTL3 and PSAT1 from 769p (A) and 786-O (B) cells stably expressing the indicated shRNA (shC, control shRNA). Actin and Ponceau serve as loading control. Relative PSAT1 was normalized to Ponceau. (C) RT-qPCR analysis of PSAT1 mRNA expression (normalized to RPLPO) from 786-O and 769p cells stably expressing control shRNA (shC) or METTL3-targeting shRNA. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P <0.005. (D) Immunoblot of ALKBH5 and PSAT1 from HK-2 renal epithelial cells transiently transfected (52 hours) with scramble siRNA (Scr) or siRNAs targeting ALKBH5 (#1, #2, #3). Relative PSAT1 was determined by normalizing to Ponceau loading control. (E and F) Immunoblot of ALKBH5 and PSAT1 from 786-O/L2HGDH (E) and 769p/L2HGDH (F) cells transiently transfected (52 hours) with the indicated siRNA Scr, scramble siRNA. Relative PSAT1 was normalized to Ponceau. (G) Immunoblot of FTO and PSAT1 from 769p/L2HGDH cells transiently transfected (52 hours) with the indicated siRNA. Relative PSAT1 was normalized to Ponceau. (H–J) Relative m6A by SELECT at the GGACT site within the PSAT1 3′-UTR. (H) Relative m6A in 786-O cells transduced with control shRNA shC or shMETTL3. (I and J) Relative m6A levels in 786-O (I) and 769p (J) cells transduced with vector control or L2HGDH. Data are shown as mean ± SD from n = 3 biological replicates. (K and L) 769p cells were stably transduced with FLAG-tagged PSAT1 (WT) construct. Cells were transiently transfected (52 hours) with the indicated siRNA followed by immunoblotting (K). (L) Quantitative densitometry of FLAG levels normalized to actin. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 biological replicates. ANOVA was used, and Tukey’s post hoc P values are shown. (M) 769p cells were stably transduced with FLAG-tagged PSAT1 (MUT) construct. Cells were transiently transfected (52 hours) with the indicated siRNA followed by immunoblotting.

l-2HG promotes a serine liability in RCC. Given that l-2HG suppressed the expression of serine biosynthetic enzymes, we next assessed the sequelae of this finding. The starting substrate for de novo serine biosynthesis is the glycolytic intermediate 3-phosphoglycerate. We therefore used fully labeled 13C-glucose (U-13C) with LC-MS to assess serine biosynthesis as a function of l-2HG. L2HGDH restoration in RCC cells resulted in enhanced de novo serine biosynthesis as determined by increased production of fully labeled (m+3) serine (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 3). In addition, we found that L2HGDH led to increased levels of the m+2 isotopologue of serine (Supplemental Figure 5A), which can be generated via the interconversion of serine and glycine via serine hydroxymethyltransferases (SHMTs). As these data indicate that serine biosynthesis is reduced in the setting of raised l-2HG, we next considered the effects of serine availability on the growth of RCC cells as a function of l-2HG status. We therefore assessed proliferation in the presence and absence of serine and glycine (SerGly). Glycine is also modulated as it can be converted to serine by SHMTs as noted above. The proliferation of control OS-RC-2 cells (high l-2HG) was significantly reduced upon depletion of SerGly from the media (Figure 5B). These effects were sustained in multiple high–l-2HG RCC lines cultured for a longer period (Supplemental Figure 5B). Consistent with prior studies, L2HGDH restoration led to reduced proliferation. However, the proliferation of L2HGDH-restored OS-RC-2 cells was not impacted by SerGly depletion from the media (Figure 5, B and C). Similarly, in other RCC lines tested, the effect of SerGly deprivation on proliferation was significantly greater in control (high–l-2HG) cells as compared with L2HGDH-restored (low–l-2HG) cells (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Expression of PHGDH cDNA in high–l-2HG RCC cells could rescue the ability of cells to proliferate in the absence of serine in the media (Figure 5, E–G). We next performed loss-of-function studies in Sn12pm6 RCC cells, which have retained L2HGDH expression. Knockdown of L2HGDH expression in these cells led to reduced expression of PHGDH (Figure 5H) and the expected increase in cellular l-2HG levels (Figure 5I). The proliferation of control vector–transduced cells was not impacted by SerGly deprivation (Figure 5J). In contrast, the proliferation of L2HGDH-knockdown cells was reduced with SerGly deprivation (Figure 5K). Correspondingly, knockdown of PHGDH in Sn12pm6 cells rendered proliferation sensitive to SerGly deprivation (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). In agreement, the proliferation of L2HGDH-restored RCC cells in media lacking SerGly was reduced with PSAT1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H).

Figure 5 High l-2HG causes exogenous serine dependency in RCC cell lines. (A) LC-MS analysis of serine synthesis (m+3) from labeled glucose (U-13C). n = 6 biological replicates. (B) Proliferation of OS-RC-2 cells stably transduced with the indicated vector (left, control; right, L2HGDH) in media with or without SerGly. n = 3 biological replicates. Repeated-measures analysis was conducted, and P values reflect Tukey’s post hoc comparisons. (C and D) Relative growth ratio (–SerGly/+SerGly) at day 4 in RCC cells transduced with the indicated vector. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05. (E) Immunoblot of PHGDH from 769p cells stably expressing control vector or PHGDH cDNA. (F and G) Proliferation of 769p cells transduced with control vector (F) or PHGDH (G) in media with or without SerGly. n = 3 biological replicates of each group. Repeated-measures analysis was conducted, and P values reflect Tukey’s post hoc comparisons. (H) Immunoblot of Sn12pm6 cells stably expressing the indicated shRNA. (I) Relative l/d-2HG levels in Sn12pm6 cells transduced with the indicated shRNAs (shC, control). n = 3 biological replicates. (J and K) Cell proliferation (by connectivity index) was measured from Sn12pm6-Scr (J) and Sn12pm6-shL2HGDH (K) cells grown with or without SerGly. n = 4 biological replicates of each group. Repeated-measures analysis was conducted, and P values reflect Tukey’s post hoc comparisons. (L) Left: After subcutaneous implantation of OS-RC-2 cells, mice were randomly distributed and fed chow with or without SerGly (n = 10 per group) for 4 weeks. Right: Tumor volume at day 28. Repeated-measures analysis was performed followed by Tukey’s post hoc comparisons at each time point. (M) 786-O xenografts were established in flanks of nude mice. Left: After the average tumor size reached 100 mm3, mice were fed chow with or without SerGly (n = 7 per group) and followed over time (left). Right: Xenograft size (day 40). Repeated-measures analysis was performed followed by Tukey’s post hoc comparisons at each time point Data are shown as (A–D, F, G, J, and K) mean ± SD and (I, L, and M) mean ± SEM.

Given these in vitro data, we next considered the effects of limiting serine availability to the growth of high–l-2HG RCC in vivo given the reliance of tumor cells on exogenous serine to maintain proliferation. A potential source of serine is through the diet. We therefore considered the effects of SerGly depletion from the diet on the growth of high–l-2HG RCC xenografts. Mice were stratified to receive chow with or without SerGly at the time of subcutaneous injection of OS-RC-2 cells. In mice fed chow without SerGly, tumor xenograft growth was delayed (Figure 5L, left). Furthermore, end-of-study xenograft tumor size was significantly lower in mice fed chow lacking SerGly (Figure 5L, right). As a complementary approach, we initially injected 786-O cells in mice fed normal chow and allowed xenografts to establish. Mice were then stratified to receive chow with or without SerGly. Further xenograft growth was largely blocked in mice that were switched to a diet lacking SerGly (Figure 5M, left), with significantly smaller xenograft size at end of study (Figure 5M, right).

Exogenous serine is required for glutathione synthesis in high–l-2HG RCC. Based on these data, we considered serine’s contribution to tumor biology using steady-state metabolomics by comparing high–l-2HG RCC cells cultured with media under the following conditions: (a) with SerGly, (b) without SerGly, and (c) with glycine alone. As demonstrated by principal component analysis, the metabolomes of cells cultured with SerGly were distinct from those of cells with the other culture conditions (Figure 6A). High–l-2HG 769p RCC cells cultured in the presence of SerGly had significantly higher steady-state levels of glutathione (GSH) as well as metabolites derived from GSH, including GSH disulfide (GSSG) and l-cysteinylglycine (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 4). These data are particularly relevant as GSH is among the most enriched metabolites in RCC as compared with normal kidney (over 100-fold) in multiple metabolomic data sets (24, 25). GSH is a tripeptide consisting of the amino acids glutamate, cysteine, and glycine. Serine can directly contribute to GSH through its conversion to glycine via SHMTs. GSH synthase condenses glycine and γ-glutamylcysteine to form GSH (Figure 6C, red arrow). Alternatively, serine can directly contribute to cysteine pools via transsulfuration, which can then be incorporated into GSH (Figure 6C, green arrow). Exogenous serine alone was able to maintain GSH pools similar to the levels of cells cultured with both serine and glycine in the media (Figure 6D). In contrast, RCC cells cultured with glycine but without serine were not able to maintain cellular GSH pools (Figure 6D). Cells cultured without either serine or glycine had even lower levels of GSH. Using 13C 3 serine in concert with liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis, we examined whether serine contributes directly to the GSH tripeptide. Label from serine contributed primarily to m+1 and m+2 pools of GSH (Supplemental Figure 6C). Isotopic pattern analysis of the m+1 species demonstrated that serine contributed to the glycine moiety and, to a lesser extent, the cysteine moiety (Supplemental Figure 6D). Similar results were found upon analysis of the m+2 species (Supplemental Figure 6E). These data are particularly relevant to tumor cells including RCC given that redox homeostasis is critical to maintaining proliferation. As exogenous serine is required to support proliferation of high–l-2HG RCC cells, we considered whether this was mediated through serine’s support of GSH pools and redox homeostasis. We therefore examined the effects of buthionine sulfoximine (BSO), which blocks GSH synthesis via inhibition of γ-glutamylcysteine synthetase. BSO treatment led to a significant reduction in cellular GSH pools despite the presence of serine in the media (Figure 6E). Furthermore, exogenous serine’s promotion of RCC proliferation was diminished with BSO treatment (Figure 6F). Serine may also contribute to proliferation via purine biosynthesis through provision of one-carbon units and glycine. We therefore examined whether exogenous formate (to replenish one-carbon metabolism) and/or glycine could support proliferation in the absence of exogenous serine. In multiple high–l-2HG RCC lines examined, formate plus glycine treatment could not rescue proliferation in the absence of serine (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Exogenous serine is required for glutathione synthesis in RCC. (A) Principal component plot from partial least-squares discriminant analysis of metabolites from 769p cells grown in media containing both serine and glycine, glycine only, or no serine and glycine (None) (n = 5 biological replicates per group). (B) LC-MS analysis of metabolites extracted from the 3 groups of 769p cells described in A. (C) Schematic view of serine and glycine incorporation into glutathione (GSH). (D) Analysis of cellular GSH levels from 769p cells cultured for 24 hours in media as indicated. Results are presented as mean ± SEM from n = 4 biological replicates of each group. ANOVA P value < 0.0001. Post hoc Tukey’s P values are shown. (E) Analysis of cellular GSH levels from 769p cells cultured for 24 hours in serine-containing media with or without BSO. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 3 biological replicates per group. (F) Cell proliferation as determined by connectivity index in 769p cells grown as indicated. Each data point represents mean ± SD from n = 4 biological replicates of each group. (G and H) GSH levels of 786-O (G) and 769p (H) cells stably expressing control vector or L2HGDH and cultured for 24 hours in media with or without (None) serine. Data are shown as mean ± SEM from n = 3 biological replicates in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. (I and J) Relative fraction of viable cells in 786-O (I) and 769p (J) cells stably expressing the indicated vector and treated with 100 mM tert-butyl H 2 O 2 for 24 hours in the presence or absence of SerGly. Results are presented as mean ± SEM from n = 3 biological replicates of each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0001. (K) Quantification of GSH content in 786-O xenografts in mice fed chow with or without SerGly. Xenografts are from data presented in Figure 5M. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Given these data, we next examined the impact of l-2HG on GSH pools as a function of nutrient availability. Similarly to parental cells, control vector (high–l-2HG) cells demonstrated a significant reduction of GSH levels when cultured in the absence of serine (Figure 6, G and H, compare lanes 1 and 2). In contrast, L2HGDH-restored (low–l-2HG) cells were able to maintain GSH pools in the absence of exogenous serine (Figure 6, G and H, compare lanes 3 and 4). We next examined the impact of l-2HG levels on the ability to withstand oxidative stress as a function of SerGly availability. High–l-2HG (control) 786-O RCC cells were sensitive (i.e., reduced viability) to the ROS inducer tert-butyl H 2 O 2 upon SerGly deprivation (Figure 6I, compare lanes 1 and 2). Similar results were found in high–l-2HG RCC cells expressing mutant L2HGDH (Figure 6I, compare lanes 5 and 6). In contrast, SerGly deprivation did not sensitize WT L2HGDH-restored cells (low l-2HG) to tert-butyl H 2 O 2 (Figure 6I, compare lanes 3 and 4). Similar results were found in 769p cells (Figure 6J). Next, we determined the relevance of dietary SerGly to GSH pools in vivo. 786-O xenografts in mice fed chow lacking SerGly had lower total GSH levels as compared with xenografts from mice fed chow replete with SerGly (Figure 6K).

Translational relevance of raised l-2HG to serine metabolism. These data prompted us to determine the translational relevance of our findings. We first analyzed the expression of serine biosynthetic genes in high–l-2HG RCC, low–l-2HG RCC, and normal kidney. l-2HG levels of samples are provided in Figure 7A. Consistent with prior studies, normal kidney tissues have low l-2HG levels (5, 12, 26). High–l-2HG RCC demonstrated reduced PHGDH mRNA expression as compared with both low–l-2HG RCC and normal kidney (Figure 7B). Furthermore, high–l-2HG RCC had lower expression of PSAT1 mRNA than normal kidney (Figure 7C). Although low–l-2HG RCC tumors trended toward lower PSAT1 mRNA as compared with normal kidney, these data did not reach statistical significance. In agreement with these data, both PHGDH and PSAT1 protein expression was lower in high–l-2HG RCC as compared with patient-matched adjacent uninvolved normal kidney (Figure 7D). Given our in vitro data demonstrating the importance of exogenous serine to the proliferation of high–l-2HG RCC cells, we determined the relevance of this finding in vivo in mice fed chow with or without SerGly. As with parental cells, the size of control vector (high–l-2HG) OS-RC-2 xenografts was sensitive to dietary SerGly deprivation (Figure 7E, compare lanes 1 and 2; and Supplemental Figure 7). However, the size of L2HGDH-restored xenografts was not affected by dietary SerGly deprivation (Figure 7E, compare lanes 3 and 4; and Supplemental Figure 7). We next examined renal tissues from mice with whole-body L2hgdh knockout, which we recently reported demonstrated elevated l-2HG levels and reduced L2HGDH protein (Figure 7, F and G) (27). Kidneys from knockout mice demonstrated lower PHGDH protein expression (Figure 7, H and I). We next determined serine levels from knockout and WT renal tissues. To exclude potential contribution from the diet, mice were fasted before renal harvest. As demonstrated in Figure 7J, serine levels were significantly lower in L2hgdh-knockout kidneys as compared with kidneys from littermate WT mice.