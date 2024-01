Research ArticleDevelopmentGenetics Open Access | 10.1172/JCI171235

Spliceosome malfunction causes neurodevelopmental disorders with overlapping features

1Center for Applied Genomics, and 2Division of Human Genetics, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 3Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 4Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5Department of Regional Health Research, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark. 6Department for Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Dianalund, Denmark. 7Department of Drug Design and Pharmacology, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Department of Clinical Genetics, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands. 9Department of Genetics, Center for Molecular Medicine, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands. 10Department of Genetics and Metabolism, Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Oregon, USA. 11Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Enfermedades Raras, ISCIII, Madrid, Spain. 12Genetic Service, Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 13Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. 14Pediatric Neurology, Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 15Department of Biology and Medical Genetics, Charles University Second Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital Motol, Prague, Czech Republic. 16Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. 17Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 18Invitae, San Francisco, California, USA. 19Division of Neuromuscular and Neurometabolic Disorders, Department of Paediatrics, McMaster University Children’s Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 20Department of Clinical Genetics, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 21University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 22University of Illinois College of Medicine, Mercy Health Systems, Rockford, Illinois, USA. 23Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Translational Cytogenomics Research Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy. 24Medical Genetics Unit, Academic Department of Pediatrics, IRCCS, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, Rome, Italy. 25Genetics and Rare Diseases Research Division, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, IRCCS, Rome, Italy. 26Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, San Diego, California, USA. 27Division of Pediatric Neurology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 28Division of Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 29Department of Neurosciences, Rehabilitation, Ophthalmology, Genetics, Maternal and Child Health, Università Degli Studi di Genova, Genoa, Italy. 30Pediatric Neurology and Muscular Diseases Unit, and 31Medical Genetics Unit, IRCCS, Istituto Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 32Department of Genetics, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente, San Diego, California, USA. 33Department of Genetics, Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles, California, USA. 34Center for Development, Behavior and Genetics, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York, USA. 35Division of Genetics, Department of Paediatrics, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 36Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 37Division of Genetics and Genomics, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 38Division of Genetics and Metabolism, Mass General Hospital for Children, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 39APHP. SU, Reference Center for Intellectual Disabilities Caused by Rare Causes, Department of Genetics and Medical Embryology, Hôpital Trousseau, Paris, France. 40Institute of Human Genetics, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany. 41Department of Genetics, Hospital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris, France. 42Department of Human Genetics, Academic Medical Center, and 43Laboratory of Genome Diagnostics, Department of Human Genetics, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. 44Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 45Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program, Division of Human Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, 46Division of Neurology, and 47The Epilepsy NeuroGenetics Initiative (ENGIN), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 48Department of Neurology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 49Department of Biomedical and Health Informatics (DBHi), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 50Department of Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Dianalund, Denmark. 51Mouse Cancer Genetics Program, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute (NCI), Frederick, Maryland, USA. 52Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 53New York Genome Center, New York, New York, USA. 54Department of Pathology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 55Mindich Child Health and Development Institute and the Departments of Pediatrics and Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 56Department of Genetics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA. 57Division of Genetics and Genomics, CHU Ste-Justine Hospital and CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 58Division of Genetics and Genomics, CHU Ste-Justine Hospital and CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 59INSERM UMR 1231, Genetics of Developmental Anomalies, Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France. 60UF Innovation en Diagnostic Génomique des Maladies Rares, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 61FHU-TRANSLAD, Fédération Hospitalo-Universitaire Translational Medicine in Developmental Anomalies, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 62Medical Genetics Department, Centre de Référence Maladies Rares CLAD-Ouest, CHU Hôpital Sud, Rennes, France. 63Division of Genetic, Genomic, and Metabolic Disorders, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, USA. 64Central Michigan University College of Medicine, Discipline of Pediatrics, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA. 65Research Unit of Rare Diseases and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Oasi Research Institute-IRCCS, Troina, Italy. 66Medical Genetics, Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences, University of Catania, Catania, Italy. 67Oasi Research Institute-IRCCS, Troina, Italy. 68Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), Pozzuoli, Naples, Italy. 69Department of Precision Medicine, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, Naples, Italy. 70Department of Human Genetics, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan. 71Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan. 72Department of Rare Disease Genomics, Yokohama City University Hospital, Yokohama, Japan. 73Department of Pediatrics, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan. 74Department of Pediatrics, Karatsu Red Cross Hospital, Saga, Japan. 75Institute of Human Genetics, University Medical Center Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 76DZHK (German Center for Cardiovascular Research), partner site Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 77Cluster of Excellence “Multiscale Bioimaging: from Molecular Machines to Networks of Excitable Cells” (MBExC), University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 78Kinderzentrum Oldenburg, Sozialpädiatrisches Zentrum, Diakonisches Werk Oldenburg, Oldenburg, Germany. 79Department of Genetics, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA. 80HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville, Alabama, USA. 81Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA. 82Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 83Division of Medical Genetics, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California, USA. 84Department of Pediatrics–Medical Genetics, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 85Genome Diagnostics, Department of Paediatric Laboratory Medicine, and 86Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 87Department of Genetics, Hôpital Henri-Mondor APHP and CHI Creteil, University Paris Est Creteil, IMRB, Inserm U.955, Creteil, France. 88Institute of Medical and Molecular Genetics (INGEMM), Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain. 89Department of Pediatrics, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 90Department of Genetic Counselling, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, Hospital for Sick Children, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. 91Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 92Department of Clinical Genetics, Cook Children’s Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas, USA. 93Division of Genetics, Department of Paediatrics, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 94Division of Genetics and Metabolism, Department of Pediatrics, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, USA. 95Nantes Université, CHU Nantes, Medical Genetics Department, Nantes, France. 96Nantes Université, CNRS, INSERM, l’Institut du Thorax, Nantes, France. 97deCODE genetics/Amgen Inc., Reykjavik, Iceland. 98Faculty of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland. 99Aix Marseille University, Inserm, U1251-MMG, Marseille Medical Genetics, Marseille, France. 100Department of Medical Genetics, Timone Hospital, APHM, Marseille, France. 101Department of Genomic Medicine of Rare Disorders, Necker Hospital, APHP Center, University Paris Cité, Paris, France. 102Rare Disease Genetics Department, APHP, Hôpital Necker, Paris, France. 103Université Paris Cité, Inserm, Institut Imagine, Embryology and Genetics of Malformations Laboratory, Paris, France. 104Laboratoire de Biologie Médicale Multi-Sites SeqOIA (laboratoire-seqoia.fr), Paris, France. 105Reference Center for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 106Genetics and Molecular Pathology, SA Pathology, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 107Metabolic Clinic, and 108Department of General Medicine, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 109Adelaide Medical School and Robinson Research Institute, The University of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 110Pediatric and Reproductive Genetics Unit, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, North Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 111South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 112Genetic Services, Kaiser Permenante of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 113Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 114Department of Human Genetics, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. 115Kennedy Center, Department of Clinical Genetics, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Glostrup, Denmark. 116Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 117Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, The Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania, Center for Applied Genomics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: Lid2@chop.edu. Or to: Yuanquan Song, Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Email: SONGY2@chop.edu Authorship note: DL, QW, and AB contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. DL and YS contributed equally to this work and are co–senior authors.

Find articles by Wang, Q. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bayat, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Battig, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhou, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bosch, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by van Haaften, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Granger, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Petersen, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Pérez-Jurado, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Aznar-Laín, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Aneja, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hancarova, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bendova, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

(DBHi), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 50Department of Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Dianalund, Denmark. 51Mouse Cancer Genetics Program, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute (NCI), Frederick, Maryland, USA. 52Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 53New York Genome Center, New York, New York, USA. 54Department of Pathology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 55Mindich Child Health and Development Institute and the Departments of Pediatrics and Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 56Department of Genetics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA. 57Division of Genetics and Genomics, CHU Ste-Justine Hospital and CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 58Division of Genetics and Genomics, CHU Ste-Justine Hospital and CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 59INSERM UMR 1231, Genetics of Developmental Anomalies, Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France. 60UF Innovation en Diagnostic Génomique des Maladies Rares, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 61FHU-TRANSLAD, Fédération Hospitalo-Universitaire Translational Medicine in Developmental Anomalies, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 62Medical Genetics Department, Centre de Référence Maladies Rares CLAD-Ouest, CHU Hôpital Sud, Rennes, France. 63Division of Genetic, Genomic, and Metabolic Disorders, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, USA. 64Central Michigan University College of Medicine, Discipline of Pediatrics, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA. 65Research Unit of Rare Diseases and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Oasi Research Institute-IRCCS, Troina, Italy. 66Medical Genetics, Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences, University of Catania, Catania, Italy. 67Oasi Research Institute-IRCCS, Troina, Italy. 68Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), Pozzuoli, Naples, Italy. 69Department of Precision Medicine, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, Naples, Italy. 70Department of Human Genetics, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan. 71Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan. 72Department of Rare Disease Genomics, Yokohama City University Hospital, Yokohama, Japan. 73Department of Pediatrics, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan. 74Department of Pediatrics, Karatsu Red Cross Hospital, Saga, Japan. 75Institute of Human Genetics, University Medical Center Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 76DZHK (German Center for Cardiovascular Research), partner site Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 77Cluster of Excellence “Multiscale Bioimaging: from Molecular Machines to Networks of Excitable Cells” (MBExC), University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 78Kinderzentrum Oldenburg, Sozialpädiatrisches Zentrum, Diakonisches Werk Oldenburg, Oldenburg, Germany. 79Department of Genetics, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA. 80HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville, Alabama, USA. 81Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA. 82Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 83Division of Medical Genetics, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California, USA. 84Department of Pediatrics–Medical Genetics, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 85Genome Diagnostics, Department of Paediatric Laboratory Medicine, and 86Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 87Department of Genetics, Hôpital Henri-Mondor APHP and CHI Creteil, University Paris Est Creteil, IMRB, Inserm U.955, Creteil, France. 88Institute of Medical and Molecular Genetics (INGEMM), Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain. 89Department of Pediatrics, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 90Department of Genetic Counselling, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, Hospital for Sick Children, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. 91Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 92Department of Clinical Genetics, Cook Children’s Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas, USA. 93Division of Genetics, Department of Paediatrics, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 94Division of Genetics and Metabolism, Department of Pediatrics, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, USA. 95Nantes Université, CHU Nantes, Medical Genetics Department, Nantes, France. 96Nantes Université, CNRS, INSERM, l’Institut du Thorax, Nantes, France. 97deCODE genetics/Amgen Inc., Reykjavik, Iceland. 98Faculty of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland. 99Aix Marseille University, Inserm, U1251-MMG, Marseille Medical Genetics, Marseille, France. 100Department of Medical Genetics, Timone Hospital, APHM, Marseille, France. 101Department of Genomic Medicine of Rare Disorders, Necker Hospital, APHP Center, University Paris Cité, Paris, France. 102Rare Disease Genetics Department, APHP, Hôpital Necker, Paris, France. 103Université Paris Cité, Inserm, Institut Imagine, Embryology and Genetics of Malformations Laboratory, Paris, France. 104Laboratoire de Biologie Médicale Multi-Sites SeqOIA (laboratoire-seqoia.fr), Paris, France. 105Reference Center for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 106Genetics and Molecular Pathology, SA Pathology, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 107Metabolic Clinic, and 108Department of General Medicine, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 109Adelaide Medical School and Robinson Research Institute, The University of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 110Pediatric and Reproductive Genetics Unit, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, North Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 111South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 112Genetic Services, Kaiser Permenante of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 113Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 114Department of Human Genetics, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. 115Kennedy Center, Department of Clinical Genetics, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Glostrup, Denmark. 116Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 117Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, The Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania, Center for Applied Genomics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: Lid2@chop.edu. Or to: Yuanquan Song, Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Email: SONGY2@chop.edu Authorship note: DL, QW, and AB contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. DL and YS contributed equally to this work and are co–senior authors.

Inc., Reykjavik, Iceland. 98Faculty of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland. 99Aix Marseille University, Inserm, U1251-MMG, Marseille Medical Genetics, Marseille, France. 100Department of Medical Genetics, Timone Hospital, APHM, Marseille, France. 101Department of Genomic Medicine of Rare Disorders, Necker Hospital, APHP Center, University Paris Cité, Paris, France. 102Rare Disease Genetics Department, APHP, Hôpital Necker, Paris, France. 103Université Paris Cité, Inserm, Institut Imagine, Embryology and Genetics of Malformations Laboratory, Paris, France. 104Laboratoire de Biologie Médicale Multi-Sites SeqOIA (laboratoire-seqoia.fr), Paris, France. 105Reference Center for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 106Genetics and Molecular Pathology, SA Pathology, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 107Metabolic Clinic, and 108Department of General Medicine, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 109Adelaide Medical School and Robinson Research Institute, The University of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 110Pediatric and Reproductive Genetics Unit, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, North Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 111South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 112Genetic Services, Kaiser Permenante of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 113Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 114Department of Human Genetics, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. 115Kennedy Center, Department of Clinical Genetics, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Glostrup, Denmark. 116Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 117Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, The Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania, Center for Applied Genomics, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: Lid2@chop.edu. Or to: Yuanquan Song, Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Email: SONGY2@chop.edu Authorship note: DL, QW, and AB contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. DL and YS contributed equally to this work and are co–senior authors. Find articles by Brady, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Applied Genomics, and 2Division of Human Genetics, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 3Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 4Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5Department of Regional Health Research, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark. 6Department for Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Dianalund, Denmark. 7Department of Drug Design and Pharmacology, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Department of Clinical Genetics, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands. 9Department of Genetics, Center for Molecular Medicine, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands. 10Department of Genetics and Metabolism, Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Oregon, USA. 11Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Enfermedades Raras, ISCIII, Madrid, Spain. 12Genetic Service, Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 13Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. 14Pediatric Neurology, Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 15Department of Biology and Medical Genetics, Charles University Second Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital Motol, Prague, Czech Republic. 16Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. 17Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 18Invitae, San Francisco, California, USA. 19Division of Neuromuscular and Neurometabolic Disorders, Department of Paediatrics, McMaster University Children’s Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 20Department of Clinical Genetics, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 21University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 22University of Illinois College of Medicine, Mercy Health Systems, Rockford, Illinois, USA. 23Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Translational Cytogenomics Research Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy. 24Medical Genetics Unit, Academic Department of Pediatrics, IRCCS, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, Rome, Italy. 25Genetics and Rare Diseases Research Division, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, IRCCS, Rome, Italy. 26Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, San Diego, California, USA. 27Division of Pediatric Neurology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 28Division of Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 29Department of Neurosciences, Rehabilitation, Ophthalmology, Genetics, Maternal and Child Health, Università Degli Studi di Genova, Genoa, Italy. 30Pediatric Neurology and Muscular Diseases Unit, and 31Medical Genetics Unit, IRCCS, Istituto Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 32Department of Genetics, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente, San Diego, California, USA. 33Department of Genetics, Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles, California, USA. 34Center for Development, Behavior and Genetics, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York, USA. 35Division of Genetics, Department of Paediatrics, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 36Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 37Division of Genetics and Genomics, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 38Division of Genetics and Metabolism, Mass General Hospital for Children, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 39APHP. SU, Reference Center for Intellectual Disabilities Caused by Rare Causes, Department of Genetics and Medical Embryology, Hôpital Trousseau, Paris, France. 40Institute of Human Genetics, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany. 41Department of Genetics, Hospital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris, France. 42Department of Human Genetics, Academic Medical Center, and 43Laboratory of Genome Diagnostics, Department of Human Genetics, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. 44Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 45Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program, Division of Human Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, 46Division of Neurology, and 47The Epilepsy NeuroGenetics Initiative (ENGIN), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 48Department of Neurology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 49Department of Biomedical and Health Informatics (DBHi), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 50Department of Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Dianalund, Denmark. 51Mouse Cancer Genetics Program, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute (NCI), Frederick, Maryland, USA. 52Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 53New York Genome Center, New York, New York, USA. 54Department of Pathology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 55Mindich Child Health and Development Institute and the Departments of Pediatrics and Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 56Department of Genetics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA. 57Division of Genetics and Genomics, CHU Ste-Justine Hospital and CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 58Division of Genetics and Genomics, CHU Ste-Justine Hospital and CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 59INSERM UMR 1231, Genetics of Developmental Anomalies, Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France. 60UF Innovation en Diagnostic Génomique des Maladies Rares, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 61FHU-TRANSLAD, Fédération Hospitalo-Universitaire Translational Medicine in Developmental Anomalies, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 62Medical Genetics Department, Centre de Référence Maladies Rares CLAD-Ouest, CHU Hôpital Sud, Rennes, France. 63Division of Genetic, Genomic, and Metabolic Disorders, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, USA. 64Central Michigan University College of Medicine, Discipline of Pediatrics, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA. 65Research Unit of Rare Diseases and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Oasi Research Institute-IRCCS, Troina, Italy. 66Medical Genetics, Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences, University of Catania, Catania, Italy. 67Oasi Research Institute-IRCCS, Troina, Italy. 68Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), Pozzuoli, Naples, Italy. 69Department of Precision Medicine, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, Naples, Italy. 70Department of Human Genetics, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan. 71Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan. 72Department of Rare Disease Genomics, Yokohama City University Hospital, Yokohama, Japan. 73Department of Pediatrics, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan. 74Department of Pediatrics, Karatsu Red Cross Hospital, Saga, Japan. 75Institute of Human Genetics, University Medical Center Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 76DZHK (German Center for Cardiovascular Research), partner site Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 77Cluster of Excellence “Multiscale Bioimaging: from Molecular Machines to Networks of Excitable Cells” (MBExC), University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 78Kinderzentrum Oldenburg, Sozialpädiatrisches Zentrum, Diakonisches Werk Oldenburg, Oldenburg, Germany. 79Department of Genetics, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA. 80HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville, Alabama, USA. 81Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA. 82Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 83Division of Medical Genetics, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California, USA. 84Department of Pediatrics–Medical Genetics, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 85Genome Diagnostics, Department of Paediatric Laboratory Medicine, and 86Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 87Department of Genetics, Hôpital Henri-Mondor APHP and CHI Creteil, University Paris Est Creteil, IMRB, Inserm U.955, Creteil, France. 88Institute of Medical and Molecular Genetics (INGEMM), Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain. 89Department of Pediatrics, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 90Department of Genetic Counselling, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, Hospital for Sick Children, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. 91Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 92Department of Clinical Genetics, Cook Children’s Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas, USA. 93Division of Genetics, Department of Paediatrics, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 94Division of Genetics and Metabolism, Department of Pediatrics, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, USA. 95Nantes Université, CHU Nantes, Medical Genetics Department, Nantes, France. 96Nantes Université, CNRS, INSERM, l’Institut du Thorax, Nantes, France. 97deCODE genetics/Amgen Find articles by Parker, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Faghfoury, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Parsley, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Agolini, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Dentici, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Novelli, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Wright, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Palmquist, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Excitable Cells” (MBExC), University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany. 78Kinderzentrum Oldenburg, Sozialpädiatrisches Zentrum, Diakonisches Werk Oldenburg, Oldenburg, Germany. 79Department of Genetics, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA. 80HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville, Alabama, USA. 81Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA. 82Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 83Division of Medical Genetics, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California, USA. 84Department of Pediatrics–Medical Genetics, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 85Genome Diagnostics, Department of Paediatric Laboratory Medicine, and 86Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 87Department of Genetics, Hôpital Henri-Mondor APHP and CHI Creteil, University Paris Est Creteil, IMRB, Inserm U.955, Creteil, France. 88Institute of Medical and Molecular Genetics (INGEMM), Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain. 89Department of Pediatrics, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 90Department of Genetic Counselling, Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, Hospital for Sick Children, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. 91Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 92Department of Clinical Genetics, Cook Children’s Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas, USA. 93Division of Genetics, Department of Paediatrics, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 94Division of Genetics and Metabolism, Department of Pediatrics, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, USA. 95Nantes Université, CHU Nantes, Medical Genetics Department, Nantes, France. 96Nantes Université, CNRS, INSERM, l’Institut du Thorax, Nantes, France. 97deCODE genetics/Amgen Inc., Reykjavik, Iceland. 98Faculty of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland. 99Aix Marseille University, Inserm, U1251-MMG, Marseille Medical Genetics, Marseille, France. 100Department of Medical Genetics, Timone Hospital, APHM, Marseille, France. 101Department of Genomic Medicine of Rare Disorders, Necker Hospital, APHP Center, University Paris Cité, Paris, France. 102Rare Disease Genetics Department, APHP, Hôpital Necker, Paris, France. 103Université Paris Cité, Inserm, Institut Imagine, Embryology and Genetics of Malformations Laboratory, Paris, France. 104Laboratoire de Biologie Médicale Multi-Sites SeqOIA (laboratoire-seqoia.fr), Paris, France. 105Reference Center for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 106Genetics and Molecular Pathology, SA Pathology, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 107Metabolic Clinic, and 108Department of General Medicine, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 109Adelaide Medical School and Robinson Research Institute, The University of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 110Pediatric and Reproductive Genetics Unit, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, North Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 111South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. 112Genetic Services, Kaiser Permenante of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 113Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 114Department of Human Genetics, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. 115Kennedy Center, Department of Clinical Genetics, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Glostrup, Denmark. 116Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 117Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, The Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania, Center for Applied Genomics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: Lid2@chop.edu. Or to: Yuanquan Song, Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Email: SONGY2@chop.edu Authorship note: DL, QW, and AB contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. DL and YS contributed equally to this work and are co–senior authors.

