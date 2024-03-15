ZMYND8 protects breast cancer stem cells against oxidative stress and ferroptosis through activation of NRF2

ZMYND8 reduces oxidative stress in ALDHhi BCSCs. We recently found that ZMYND8 was upregulated to induce genes involved in ROS and xenobiotic metabolism in BCSCs (12). To assess whether ZMYND8 controls ROS homeostasis in BCSCs, we quantified cellular ROS with a cell-permeable ROS probe, 2′,7′-dichlorofluorescin diacetate, and found that ROS was significantly increased in ZMYND8-KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres, which was abolished by reexpression of WT ZMYND8 but not BRD4 binding site mutant K1007/1034R or H4K16ac binding site mutant Y247A/N248A (Figure 1, A and B). Similar results were observed in MCF-7 mammospheres following ZMYND8 KO (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171166DS1). We further showed that deletion of ZMYND8 with MMTV-Cre or K14-Cre significantly increased ROS in tumorspheres prepared from MMTV-PyMT mammary tumors ex vivo (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, over expression (OE) of ZMYND8 significantly decreased the cellular ROS levels in both MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 1, E and F and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). To assess ROS regulation by ZMYND8 in a specific BCSC population, we measured cellular ROS levels with flow cytometry in ALDHhi BCSCs and ALDHlo non-BCSCs from cultured MDA-MB-231 mammospheres or monolayer cells. ZMYND8 reduced ROS through its epigenetic activities in ALDHhi BCSCs isolated from both mammospheres and monolayers (Figure 1, G and H and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). In line with K1007/1034R mutant, treatment of the BET inhibitor JQ1 (0.5 μM) induced ROS in ALDHhi BCSCs (Supplemental Figure 1G). In contrast, ZMYND8 did not affect ROS levels in ALDHlo non-BCSCs isolated from MDA-MB-231 mammospheres and monolayers (Figure 1, I and J and Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). We also detected increased ROS in ALDHhi BCSCs derived from ZMYND8 KO1 or KO2 MCF-7 monolayers (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K). Lastly, we confirmed increased ROS in ALDHhi BCSCs isolated from ZMYND8 KO 4T1 allograft tumors (Figure 1, K–M). Together, these results indicate that ZMYND8 is a negative regulator of ROS in ALDHhi BCSCs.

Figure 1 ZMYND8 reduces oxidative stress in ALDHhi BCSCs. (A) Relative ROS levels in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO11, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (n = 4). (B) Analysis of ZMYND8 and Flag-ZMYND8 protein levels in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (n = 3). (C) Relative ROS levels in tumorspheres from control (MMTV-PyMT–/+ and Zmynd8+/+), ZMYND8MMTV–cKO (MMTV-PyMT–/+, MMTV-Cre–/+, and Zmynd8fl/fl), and ZMYND8K14–cKO (MMTV-PyMT–/+, K14-Cre–/+, and Zmynd8fl/fl) mammary tumors (n = 4). (D) Analysis of ZMYND8 protein levels in tumorspheres from control (MMTV-PyMT–/+ and Zmynd8+/+), ZMYND8MMTV–cKO (MMTV-PyMT–/+, MMTV-Cre–/+, and Zmynd8fl/fl), and ZMYND8K14–cKO (MMTV-PyMT–/+, K14-Cre–/+, and Zmynd8fl/fl) mammary tumors (n = 4). (E) Relative ROS levels in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres expressing EV or WT ZMYND8 (n = 3). (F) Analysis of ZMYND8 protein levels in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres expressing EV or WT ZMYND8 (n = 3). (G–J) Relative ROS levels in ALDHhi BCSCs (G and H) and ALDHlo non-BCSCs (I and J) cells from MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (n = 3). (K) Analysis of ZMYND8 protein levels in SC and ZMYND8 KO 4T1 cells (n = 3). (L and M) Relative ROS levels in ALDHhi BCSCs from SC and ZMYND8 KO 4T1 allograft tumors (n = 5). Data represent mean ± SEM. P values determined by using 1-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (A, H, and J), Dunnett’s test (C), or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and M). **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

ZMYND8 increases maintenance of ALDHhi BCSCs by inhibiting ROS. To determine a role of ROS in ZMYND8-induced BCSC stemness, we treated ZMYND8 KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres with an antioxidant N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) or glutathione ethyl ester (GSH-EE). As expected, ZMYND8 KO inhibited MDA-MB-231 mammosphere formation and self renewal (Figure 2, A–C). Clearance of ROS with NAC or GSH-EE partially prevented the loss of BCSC stemness conferred by ZMYND8 KO (Figure 2, A–C). Similar results were observed in MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 2, D and E). We further showed that ZMYND8 KO decreased the number of ALDHhi BCSCs, which was blocked by NAC treatment (Figure 2F). In contrast, ZMYND8 OE significantly increased the formation of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Treatment with JQ1 (0.5 μM) counteracted ZMYND8 OE to inhibit mammosphere formation (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D), consistent with a role of BRD4 in ZMYND8-suppressed ROS (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1G). Next, we investigated whether ZMYND8 reduced ROS to increase mammary tumor initiation in vivo by limiting dilution assay. Scrambled control (SC) and ZMYND8-KO MDA-MB-231 cells with 3 serial dilutions were orthotopically implanted into the mammary fat pad of female NOD-scid IL2R-γnull (NSG) mice, respectively, and mice were fed with regular water or NAC-containing water. NAC water feeding significantly restored the ZMYND8-KO tumor incidence in mice (Figure 2G). Collectively, these results indicate that ZMYND8 maintains ALDHhi BCSC stemness in vitro and in vivo by reducing ROS.

Figure 2 ZMYND8 promotes maintenance of ALDHhi BCSCs through reducing ROS. (A–C) Formation of MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO mammospheres treated with vehicle, NAC, or GSH-EE. Representative mammosphere images (A). Quantification of primary mammosphere numbers (B) and mammosphere expansion and self-renewal (C, n = 3). (D and E) Formation of MCF-7-SC, ZMYND8 KO1, and ZMYND8 KO2 mammospheres treated with DMSO, NAC, or GSH-EE. Representative mammosphere images (D). Quantification of primary mammosphere numbers (E, n = 3). (F) Quantification of ALDHhi BCSCs in MDA-MB-231-SC and ZMYND8 KO cells treated with or without NAC (n = 3). (G) Limiting dilution assay of MDA-MB-231-SC and ZMYND8 KO cells in NSG mice (n = 5). Mice implanted with ZMYND8 KO cells were fed with regular or NAC water. Data represent mean ± SEM. P values were determined by using 1-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (B, C, and F) or 2-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (E), and κ2 test (G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Our previous studies showed that ZMYND8 blocks T-lymphocyte surveillance to promote breast tumor growth (19). To exclude a role of ZMYND8–mediated immune response in tumor initiation, we compared the initiation frequency of SC and ZMYND8-KO 4T1 tumors in both immunocompromised NSG mice and immunocompetent BALB/c mice using limiting dilution assay. ZMYND8 KO equally reduced the frequency of 4T1 tumor initiation in NSG and BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, 4T1 tumor regression by ZMYND8 KO was much greater in BALB/c mice than NSG mice (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). These results indicate that ZMYND8-mediated immune evasion contributes to tumor progression but not tumor initiation in mice.

ZMYND8 protects ALDHhi BCSCs from oxidative stress–induced ferroptosis. Excessive ROS production causes oxidative damage to cell components including membrane lipids, proteins, and DNA leading to cell death through ferroptosis, apoptosis, and PARthanatos (8). We found by propidium iodide (PI) staining that ZMYND8 KO significantly increased death of ALDHhi BCSCs isolated from MDA-MB-231 mammospheres, which was reversed by reexpression of WT ZMYND8 but not K1007/1034R or Y247A/N248A mutants (Figure 3A). We next assessed which type of cell death was regulated by ZMYND8 in ALDHhi BCSCs and whether ZMYND8 inhibits cell death to increase ALDHhi BCSC stemness. SC and ZMYND8-KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres were treated with vehicle, ferroptosis inhibitor (Ferrostatin-1, 2.5 μM), apoptosis inhibitor (Z-VAD-FMK, 20 μM), or PARthanatos inhibitor (Olaparib, 10 μM). Ferrostatin-1 treatment partially prevented the loss of MDA-MB-231 mammospheres and ALDHhi BCSCs conferred by ZMYND8 KO (Figure 3, B-D). A similar rescue effect was observed in ZMYND8 KO1 or KO2 MCF-7-derived mammospheres and ALDHhi BCSCs after treatment with NAC or Ferrostatin-1 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Another ferroptosis inhibitor Liproxstatin-1 had a rescue effect similar to Ferrostatin-1 (Figure 3, E–G and Supplemental Figure 4, D–F), whereas an activator of ferroptosis, Erastin, synergized with ZMYND8 KO to reduce mammosphere formation and ALDHhi BCSC populations (Figure 3, E, F, and H and Supplemental Figure 4, D-F). Z-VAD-FMK and Olaparib failed to rescue the formation of ZMYND8-KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (Figure 3, B and C), which excludes a role of ZMYND8 in apoptosis and PARthanatos. To confirm that ZMYND8 regulated ferroptosis in BCSCs, we quantified cellular glutathione levels by fluorometric assay, cellular ferrous iron (Fe2+) by colorimetric assay, and lipid peroxidation by malondialdehyde assay. ZMYND8 KO significantly decreased the ratio of reduced and oxidized glutathione (GSH/GSSG), but increased Fe2+ levels in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (Figure 3, I and J). In both MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres, lipid peroxidation was induced following ZMYND8 KO (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 4G). Reexpression of WT ZMYND8, but not K1007/1034R or Y247A/N248A mutant, increased GSH/GSSG, but reduced Fe2+ and lipid peroxidation levels in ZMYND8-KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (Figure 3, I-K). Together, these results indicate that ZMYND8 inhibits ferroptosis to maintain ALDHhi BCSC stemness.

Figure 3 ZMYND8 inhibits ferroptosis in ALDHhi BCSCs. (A) Death of ALDHhi BCSCs in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (n = 4). (B and C) Formation of MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO mammospheres treated with vehicle, Ferrostatin-1, Z-VAD-FMK, or Olaparib. Representative mammosphere images (B). Quantification of mammosphere numbers (C, n = 3). (D) Quantification of ALDHhi BCSCs in MDA-MB-231-SC and ZMYND8 KO cells treated with or without Ferrostatin-1 (n = 3). (E and F) Formation of MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO mammospheres treated with vehicle, Erastin, or Liproxstatin-1. Representative mammosphere images (E). Quantification of mammosphere numbers (F, n = 3). (G and H) Quantification of ALDHhi BCSCs in MDA-MB-231-SC and ZMYND8 KO cells treated with or without Liproxstatin-1 (G) or Erastin (H, n = 3). (I–K) Quantification of GSH/GSSG (I), Fe2+ (J), and lipid peroxidation (K) in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (n = 3-4). Data represent mean ± SEM. P value was determined by using 1-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (A, D, I–K) or 2-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (C, F, G, and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 200 μm.

ZMYND8 increases ROS clearance through activation of NRF2 in BCSCs. The transcription factor NRF2 plays a central role against xenobiotics and ROS (8, 10, 11). Similar to ZMYND8, NRF2 protein was upregulated in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres compared with their respective monolayers (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Upregulation of NRF2 and ZMYND8 proteins was also found in ALDHhi BCSCs compared with ALDHlo non-BCSCs, whereas KEAP1 protein levels were not changed (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5C). NRF2 KO significantly decreased the formation of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres, which was partially prevented by 1 mM NAC treatment (Figure 4, B and C and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Likewise, treatment of Ferrostatin-1 (2.5 μM), but not Z-VAD-FMK and Olaparib, partially rescued NRF2 KO mammospheres (Figure 4, D and E and Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). ROS and lipid peroxidation were significantly increased by NRF2 KO1 or KO2 in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 4, F–H and Supplemental Figure 5, H–J). We further found by limiting dilution assay that NRF2 KO1 or KO2 inhibited tumor initiation of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 in NSG mice (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 5K). Collectively, these results indicate that NRF2 is activated in BCSCs and phenocopies ZMYND8 for inhibition of ROS and ferroptosis and for maintenance of BCSCs in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 4 ZMYND8 inhibits ferroptosis in an NRF2-dependent manner. (A) Analysis of ZMYND8, NRF2, and KEAP1 protein levels in ALDHhi BCSCs and ALDHlo non-BCSCs from MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (B and C) Formation of MDA-MB-231-SC, NRF2 KO1, and NRF2 KO2 mammospheres treated with or without NAC. Representative mammosphere images (B). Quantification of mammosphere numbers (C, n = 3). (D and E) Formation of MDA-MB-231-SC and NRF2 KO1/2 mammospheres treated with vehicle, Ferrostatin-1, Z-VAD-FMK, or Olaparib. Representative mammosphere images (D). Quantification of mammosphere numbers (E, n = 3). The experiments in Figures 3B and 4D were carried out concomitantly with the same MDA-MB-231-SC controls. (F) Analysis of ZMYND8 and NRF2 protein levels in MDA-MB-231-SC, NRF2 KO1/2, and NRF2 KO1/2 plus WT ZMYND8 cells treated with DMSO (–) or MG132 (+). n = 3. (G) Relative ROS levels in MDA-MB-231-SC, NRF2 KO1/2, and NRF2 KO1/2 plus WT ZMYND8 mammospheres (n = 3). (H) Relative lipid peroxidation levels in MDA-MB-231-SC and NRF2 KO1/2 mammospheres (n = 3). (I) Limiting dilution assay of MDA-MB-231-SC or NRF2 KO1/2 cells in NSG mice (n = 5). Data represent mean ± SEM. P value was determined by using 2-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (C and E), 1-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (G) or Dunnett’s test (H), and κ2 test (I). **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 200 μm.

To determine whether ZMYND8 reduces ROS through activation of NRF2, we knocked out NRF2 in ZMYND8-OE MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 5H). ZMYND8 OE lost its ability to reduce ROS in NRF2 KO1 or KO2 mammospheres (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 5I). These results indicate that ZMYND8 increases ROS clearance in BCSCs in an NRF2-dependent manner.

ZMYND8 interacts with NRF2 in BCSCs. We next tried to dissect the mechanism by which ZMYND8 enhances NRF2 activation in BCSCs. To this end, we first assessed whether ZMYND8 interacts with NRF2 in BCSCs. Co-IP assay with anti-ZMYND8 antibody or control IgG showed that endogenous ZMYND8, but not IgG, pulled down endogenous NRF2 in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 5, A and B, left). A reciprocal co-IP assay with an anti-NRF2 antibody confirmed the physical interaction of NRF2 with ZMYND8 in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 5, A and B, right).

Figure 5 ZMYND8 directly interacts with NRF2. (A and B) Co-IP assay of endogenous ZMYND8 and NRF2 in MDA-MB-231 spheres (A) and MCF-7 spheres (B) (n = 3). (C) Schematic depiction of FL and truncated ZMYND8 proteins. (D) Co-IP assay of NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5 and FL or truncated Flag-ZMYND8 in transfected HEK293T cells (n = 3). (E) Schematic depiction of FL and truncated NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5. (F) Co-IP assay of Flag-ZMYND8 and FL or truncated NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5 in transfected HEK293T cells (n = 3). (G) Scheme of purification of Flag-PBP, Flag-EGFP, and Neh1-V5 proteins. (H and I) Co-IP assay of purified Flag-PBP (H) or Flag-EGFP (I) with Neh1-V5 (n = 3).

Next, we mapped the ZMYND8 domain binding to NRF2. HEK293T cells were cotransfected with vector encoding full-length (FL) or domain-deleted Flag-ZMYND8 (Figure 5C) and vector encoding FL NRF2-V5 with ETGE mutation into KKDD (NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5), which stabilizes NRF2 protein. Co-IP assay with anti-Flag antibody or IgG showed that MYND-deleted (ΔMYND), C-1-deleted (ΔC-1), C-2-deleted (ΔC-2), or C-3-deleted (ΔC-3) Flag-ZMYND8 interacted with NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5, similar to FL Flag-ZMYND8 (Figure 5D). In contrast, deletion of the PBP domain (ΔPBP) or interfragment (ΔInter) abolished ZMYND8 binding to NRF2 in HEK293T cells (Figure 5D). These results indicate that the PBP domain of ZMYND8 is required for interaction with NRF2.

Next, we mapped the NRF2 domain binding to ZMYND8. HEK293T cells were cotransfected with vector encoding FL, Neh3 domain-deleted (ΔNeh3), or Neh1 and Neh3 domains-deleted (ΔNeh1/3) NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5 (Figure 5E) and vector encoding FL Flag-ZMYND8. Co-IP assay with anti-Flag or IgG antibody showed that FL and ΔNeh3 similarly interacted with Flag-ZMYND8 (Figure 5F). However, ΔNeh1/3 abolished NRF2 binding to Flag-ZMYND8 (Figure 5F). These results indicate that the Neh1 domain of NRF2 is required for interaction with ZMYND8.

We next assessed whether ZMYND8 directly interacted with NRF2. GST-Flag-PBP, GST-Flag- EGFP, and GST-Neh1-V5 were expressed in bacteria, purified, and equally incubated with each other after GST removal (Figure 5G). Co-IP assay using anti-Flag antibody or control IgG showed robust interaction of Flag-PBP and Neh1-V5 (Figure 5H). However, Flag-EGFP had no interaction with Neh1-V5 (Figure 5I). These results indicate that the PBP domain of ZMYND8 directly interacts with the Neh1 domain of NRF2.

ZMYND8 enhances the expression of NRF2-dependent antioxidant genes in BCSCs. To determine whether ZMYND8 is required for NRF2-mediated transactivation, we first performed NRF2-dependent luciferase reporter assay. HEK293T cells were transfected with NRF2 luciferase reporter plasmid, control plasmid pSV-Renilla, and expression vector encoding WT, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A Flag-ZMYND8, or empty vector (EV). Expression of WT Flag-ZMYND8 significantly increased NRF2 transcriptional activity in HEK293T cells, whereas K1007/1034R or Y247A/N248A Flag-ZMYND8 had no effect (Figure 6A). NRF2 protein expression was not affected by Flag-ZMYND8 in HEK293T cells (Figure 6B). We next assessed the effect of ZMYND8 on mRNA expression of NRF2 target genes. ZMYND8 KO significantly decreased mRNA expression of GSTP1, NQO1, GPX2, GCLC, GCLM, TXNRD1, SRXN1, SLC3A2, SLC7A11, and GPX4 in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres, which was restored by reexpression of WT ZMYND8 (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Neither K1007/1034R nor Y247A/N238A mutant had a rescued effect in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (Figure 6C). Consistently, 0.5 μM JQ1 treatment mimicked ZMYND8 KO to suppress these NRF2 target genes (Supplemental Figure 6B). Likewise, mRNA expression of Gstp1, Gpx2, Gclc, Txnrd1, Srxn1, Gclm, Slc3a2, Slc7a11, and Gpx4 was also decreased in ZMYND8MMTV–cKO and ZMYND8K14–cKO tumorspheres ex vivo compared with control tumorspheres (Figure 6D). In contrast, ZMYND8 OE significantly increased mRNA expression of GSTP1, NQO1, GPX2, GCLC, GCLM, TXNRD1, SRXN1, SLC3A2, SLC7A11, and GPX4 in both MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6C), but failed to do so in NRF2 KO1 or KO2 mammospheres (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6D). These results indicate that ZMYND8 enhanced the transcription of antioxidant genes reliant on NRF2. To further determine specific regulation of NRF2 activation by ZMYND8, we overexpressed Flag-NRF2-ETGE/KKDD in ZMYND8 KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres and found that NRF2 OE failed to activate 9 out of 10 antioxidant genes we tested in ZMYND8 KO mammospheres (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Likewise, NQO1, but not other antioxidant genes, was fully restored by NRF2 OE in both ZMYND8 KO1 and KO2 MCF-7 mammospheres (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H), suggesting that ZMYND8 was necessary for the transcription of most NRF2 target genes, though it was not the exclusive coactivator for the NRF2 target gene NQO1. Lastly, we performed gene correlation analysis in human breast tumors to support positive regulation of NRF2 target genes by ZMYND8. Gene expression analysis in the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohort revealed that ZMYND8 mRNA significantly correlated with the gene signature of glutathione metabolic process in human breast tumors (Figure 6G). Pair-wise mRNA expression correlation analysis in human breast tumors from TCGA cohort showed a positive correlation between ZMYND8 and antioxidant genes including NQO1, GPX2, GCLC, GCLM, TXNRD1, and SRXN1 (Figure 6, H–M). Taken together, these results indicate that ZMYND8 enhanced the transcriptional activity of NRF2 through its epigenetic activities leading to transcription of antioxidant genes in BCSCs.

Figure 6 ZMYND8 enhances the transcription activity of NRF2. (A and B) NRF2 luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells cotransfected with indicated plasmids. The firefly/Renilla luciferase activity is quantified (A) (n = 4). Analysis of ZMYND8 and NRF2 protein levels (B). (C and D) mRNA analysis of antioxidant genes in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (C) (n = 3), control (MMTV-PyMT–/+ and Zmynd8+/+), ZMYND8MMTV–cKO (MMTV-PyMT–/+, MMTV-Cre–/+, and Zmynd8fl/fl), ZMYND8K14–cKO (MMTV-PyMT–/+, K14-Cre–/+, and Zmynd8fl/fl) tumorspheres (D) (n = 4). (E) mRNA analysis of antioxidant genes in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres expressing EV or ZMYND8 (n = 3). (F) mRNA analysis of antioxidant genes in MDA-MB-231-SC, NRF2 KO1/2, and NRF2 KO1/2 plus WT ZMYND8 mammospheres (n = 3). (G) Correlation analysis between ZMYND8 mRNA and glutathione metabolic gene signature in human breast tumors from TCGA cohort. Data were retrieved from GEPIA2. (H–M) Correlation analysis between ZMYND8 and antioxidant gene mRNAs in human breast tumors from TCGA cohort. Data represent mean ± SEM. P values were determined by using 1-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (A, C, and F) or Dunnett’s test (D), 2-tailed Student’s t test (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

ZMYND8 recruits NRF2 to the promoters of NRF2-dependent antioxidant genes. To determine whether ZMYND8 directly coactivates NRF2-dependent antioxidant genes, we performed ChIP-Seq in SC and ZMYND8 KO MDA-MB-231 mammospheres. Both ZMYND8 and NRF2 were highly enriched near the transcription start site in SC mammospheres (Figure 7, A and B). Their ChIP-Seq peaks were mainly located at the promoter (47% of ZMYND8 and 35% of NRF2 peaks), intron (25% of ZMYND8 and 29% of NRF2 peaks), and intergenic region (24% of ZMYND8 and 32% of NRF2 peaks) (Figure 7C). Remarkably, 42.9% of NRF2 ChIP-Seq peaks overlapped with ZMYND8 ChIP-Seq peaks (Figure 7D), and 87.4% of NRF2 target genes were cooccupied by NRF2 and ZMYND8 (Figure 7E). The metagene analysis confirmed strong colocalization of NRF2 and ZMYND8 (Figure 7F). The motif analysis of ZMYND8 ChIP-Seq peaks revealed marked enrichment of the ARE motif (Figure 7G). These data indicate genome-wide colocalization of NRF2 and ZMYND8 at the AREs in BCSCs.

Figure 7 ZMYND8 recruits NRF2 to the promoters of antioxidant genes. (A-C) Metagene analysis of the genomic distribution of NRF2 (A and C) and ZMYND8 (B and C) in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (n = 2). RPKM, reads per kilobase of transcript per million reads mapped; TSS, transcription start site; TES, transcription end site. (D and E) Venn diagram of the overlapped ChIP-Seq peaks (D) and cooccupied genes (E) by ZMYND8 and NRF2 (n = 2). (F) Cooccupancy analysis of NRF2 and ZMYND8 ChIP-Seq peaks (n = 2). (G) Motif density analysis of ZMYND8 ChIP-Seq peaks (n = 2). ARE is shown in the top panel. (H) Genome browser snapshots of NRF2 and ZMYND8 ChIP-Seq peaks on antioxidant genes.

We next assessed whether ZMYND8 controls NRF2 binding to antioxidant genes. ZMYND8 KO remarkably decreased enrichment of NRF2 and ZMYND8 on NQO1, GCLM, GCLC, GSTP1, SRXN1, and TXNRD1 genes in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (Figure 7H). ZMYND8 is known to recognize H3K14ac (23). We found cooccupation of ZMYND8 and H3K14ac on these antioxidant genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Collectively, these results indicate that ZMYND8 recruits NRF2 to the AREs on antioxidant genes leading to gene transcription in BCSCs.

ZMYND8 increases NRF2 protein stability through KEAP1 repression. We found that ZMYND8 KO reduced NRF2 protein levels in MDA-MB-231 monolayers and mammospheres, which was restored by reexpression of WT ZMYND8 but not K1007/1034R or Y247A/N238A mutant (Figure 8A). However, the inhibition of NRF2 protein by ZMYND8 KO was minimal in MCF-7 cells, especially in mammospheres (Figure 8B). Treatment with proteasome inhibitor MG132 blocked NRF2 protein reduction in ZMYND8-KO MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 monolayers (Figure 8, C and D). NFE2L2 mRNA levels were not controlled by ZMYND8 in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 8, E and F). These results suggest that ZMYND8 increased NRF2 protein stability in certain breast cancer cells, which was not BCSCs-specific.

Figure 8 ZMYND8 increases NRF2 protein stability through KEAP1 silencing. (A) Analysis of ZMYND8, KEAP1, and NRF2 protein levels in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A monolayers and mammospheres (n = 3). (B) Analysis of ZMYND8, KEAP1, and NRF2 protein levels in MCF-7-SC, ZMYND8 KO1/2, and ZMYND8 KO1/2 rescued with WT ZMYND8 monolayers and mammospheres (n = 3). (C) Analysis of NRF2 and ZMYND8 protein levels in MDA-MB-231-SC and ZMYND8 KO cells treated with DMSO (–) or MG132 (+, 10 μM for 2 hrs and 2.5 μM for an additional 22 hrs). n = 3. (D) Analysis of NRF2 and ZMYND8 protein levels in MCF-7-SC and ZMYND8 KO1/2 cells treated with DMSO (-) or MG132 (+). n = 3. (E and G) Analysis of NFE2L2 (E) and KEAP1 (G) mRNAs in MDA-MB-231-SC, ZMYND8 KO, and ZMYND8 KO rescued with WT ZMYND8, K1007/1034R, or Y247A/N248A mammospheres (n = 3). (F) Analysis of NFE2L2 mRNA in MCF-7-SC and ZMYND8 KO1/2 mammospheres (n = 3). (H) Analysis of KEAP1 mRNA in MCF-7-SC, ZMYND8 KO1/2, and ZMYND8 KO1/2 rescued with WT ZMYND8 mammospheres (n = 3). Data represent mean ± SEM. P value was determined by using 1-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (E, G, and H) or Dunnett’s test (F). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We next studied whether ZMYND8 controlled NRF2 protein stability through KEAP1. KEAP1 protein was induced by ZMYND8 KO, which was reversed by reexpression of WT ZMYND8 in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 monolayers and mammospheres (Figure 8, A and B). Neither K1007/1034R nor Y247A/N238A mutant had an effect on KEAP1 protein levels (Figure 8A). The negative regulation of KEAP1 by ZMYND8 was also observed at the mRNA level in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 8, G and H). Taken together, these results suggest that ZMYND8 suppressed KEAP1 transcription through its epigenetic activities leading to increased NRF2 protein stability.

NRF2 activates ZMYND8 transcription through binding the ARE at the ZMYND8 promoter. We found a positive correlation between ZMYND8 and NFE2L2 mRNAs in human breast tumors and 28 other types of human cancers from TCGA cohort (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 8). Interestingly, mRNA expression of ZMYND8 was reduced in NRF2 KO1 and KO2 MDA-MB-231 or MCF-7 mammospheres compared with SC mammospheres (Figure 9, B and C). Consistently, NRF2 KO decreased ZMYND8 protein expression in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 mammospheres (Figure 9D). These results indicate that NRF2 was an upstream regulator of ZMYND8.

Figure 9 ZMYND8 is a direct NRF2 target gene. (A) Correlation analysis between ZMYND8 and NFE2L2 mRNAs in human breast tumors from TCGA cohort. (B and C) Analysis of ZMYND8 mRNA in MDA-MB-231-SC, (B) and MCF-7-SC, (C) NRF2 KO1, and NRF2 KO2 mammospheres (n = 3–4). (D) Analysis of ZMYND8 and NRF2 protein levels in MDA-MB-231-SC and MCF-7-SC, NRF2 KO1, and NRF2 KO2 cells after MG132 (10 μM) treatment (n = 3). (E) NRF2 enrichment at the ZMYND8 promoter in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres (top). The ZMYND8 ARE sequence is shown at the bottom. Rep, replicate; AREmu, ARE mutant. (F and G) Luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells cotransfected with indicated plasmids. The firefly/Renilla luciferase activity is quantified (F) (n = 4). Analysis of NRF2 protein levels (G). Data represent mean ± SEM. P value was determined by using 1-way ANOVA corrected with Dunnett’s test (B and C) and 2-way ANOVA corrected with Tukey’s test (F). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To determine whether ZMYND8 was a direct NRF2 target gene, we analyzed NRF2 ChIP-Seq data in MDA-MB-231 mammospheres and found a robust binding peak of NRF2 at the promoter of ZMYND8 gene (Figure 9E). A putative ARE was identified within the NRF2 binding region (Figure 9E). To determine whether NRF2 activated ZMYND8 transcription through this ARE, we cloned the DNA sequence flanking the ZMYND8 ARE (Figure 9E) into a firefly luciferase reporter vector pGL2. A mutant ZMYND8 ARE (AREmu; Figure 9E) plasmid was similarly generated as a negative control. HEK293T cells were cotransfected with vector encoding NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5 or EV, pSV-Renilla, and WT or mutant ZMYND8 ARE luciferase reporter vector. Compared with EV, NRF2 OE significantly increased the WT ZMYND8 ARE reporter activity but had no effect on the mutant ZMYND8 ARE reporter activity (Figure 9F). Protein expression of NRF2-ETGE/KKDD-V5 was comparable when coexpressed with WT or mutant ZMYND8 ARE reporter (Figure 9G). Collectively, these results support that NRF2 directly activated ZMYND8 transcription through binding the ARE at the ZMYND8 promoter.