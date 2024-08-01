Triptolide and its prodrug Minnelide target high-risk MYC-amplified medulloblastoma in preclinical models

Bioinformatic analysis predicts G3 MB response to triptolide. To evaluate the efficacy of triptolide in targeting MB, we utilized an established bioinformatic portal, the NIH Library of Integrative Network–based Cellular Signatures (LINCS) L1000 data repository. This repository contains gene expression profiles for more than 1,000 cell lines treated with over 40,000 compounds (17). We mined this data set to identify a transcriptional consensus response signature to triptolide in cells (Figure 1A). We subsequently correlated this triptolide response signature with that of transcriptional signatures of each MB subgroup, to determine which subgroups might be responsive to triptolide compounds. While the triptolide signature showed positive correlations with the signatures of WNT, SHH, and G4 MB, it was negatively correlated with that of G3 MB (Figure 1B). This negative correlation suggests that triptolide disrupts the gene expression characterizing this subset of tumors and therefore predicts its response to triptolide. Additionally, hierarchical clustering of MB patient gene expression data using this triptolide response signature stratified G3 MB patients from those of the other subgroups (Figure 1C). These results suggest that G3 MB tumors could respond to triptolide.

Figure 1 Bioinformatic analysis predicts that G3 MB will respond to triptolide. (A) Normalized expression of the 55 genes included within the NIH LINCS L1000 transcriptional consensus response signature for triptolide that overlap with MB subgroup–differentiating signatures is shown. The arrow highlights MYC within the downregulated genes in this signature. (B) Spearman’s correlation between the triptolide response gene signature was calculated against SHH, WNT, G3, and G4 disease signatures obtained through analysis of transcriptomic data included in the Robinson et al. 2012 data set. (C) Heatmap representing the expression of the top 55 triptolide response genes per MB subgroup. The arrow highlights MYC expression among MB subgroups.

As MYC expression has been shown to correlate tumor response to triptolide treatment (14), we asked whether our L1000 data set–based predictions would align with this observation. Analysis of transcriptomic data (4) revealed higher MYC expression in tissues from patients classified as G3 MB (Figure 2A), where the expression of this oncogene also serves as an outcome predictor (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171136DS1). We then treated G3 MB cells with increasing concentrations of triptolide using SHH MB cells, which show low MYC levels (Figure 2B), as a negative control. Cell viability analyses showed that triptolide attenuates the growth of G3 MB cultures, with a half maximal effective concentration (EC 50 ) approximately 100 times lower than for SHH subgroup cells (Figure 2C). Furthermore, concentrations of triptolide capable of attenuating cell proliferation and triggering apoptosis in G3 MB cells had minimal effects on the propagation of SHH subgroup cells (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, B–F).

Figure 2 G3 MB cultures have an enhanced response to triptolide. (A) The Cavalli et al. 2017 data set was used to compare the expression of MYC in G3 MB patients versus the other MB subgroups. Expression data were analyzed using an unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. (B) MYC levels were assessed by immunoblotting in 3 G3 and 3 SHH MB cultures. (C) G3 and SHH MB cells were incubated with increasing concentrations of triptolide for 48 hours before assaying cell viability using an MTT reduction assay. EC 50 values were calculated using nonlinear regression analyses (G3 MB n = 4, SHH MB n = 3). (D) G3 and SHH MB cultures were exposed to the indicated concentrations of triptolide for 16 hours. Cell proliferation and apoptosis were assayed by EdU incorporation and cleaved Casp3 (C-Casp3) staining, respectively. Representative images (scale bars: 50 μm) are shown. (E) Quantification of the number of EdU-positive cells per field in similarly treated cultures (n = 3). (F) The number of C-Casp3–positive cells per field in similarly treated cultures was quantified (n = 3). Data presented as mean ± SEM. Data in E and F were normalized to DMSO and analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Triptolide acts on MYC signaling to attenuate the growth of G3 MB cultures. Our data suggest that, similar to pancreatic adenocarcinoma (14), MYC levels predict triptolide response in MB. Therefore, our next step was to clarify the mechanism behind the efficacy of triptolide in this subset of tumors. Because of the pleiotropic biological effects reported for triptolide (18, 19), we performed transcriptomic analyses to identify its relevant downstream targets in G3 MB. RNA was extracted from human-derived MYC-amplified G3 MB cells exposed to the approximate EC 50 of triptolide and analyzed using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq). Gene set enrichment analyses were performed to identify pathways altered in response to triptolide exposure for various time periods. We noted that 5 hallmark gene sets were significantly downregulated by triptolide within the shortest time of exposure (2 hours): mTOR complex 1 signaling, the G 2 /M cell cycle checkpoint, MYC targets, E2F targets, and spermatogenesis (Figure 3A). Importantly, additional microarray data (4) analyses showed that, of these various gene expression hallmarks, only the MYC target gene set correlated with the poor prognosis of patients with G3 MB (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Further linking MYC with G3 MB response to triptolide, MYC was also included in the list of downregulated genes in the triptolide response signature shown in Figure 1, A and C (marked with an arrow). Data from the Broad Institute’s Dependency Map (DepMap) (20) also showed that of the 16 downregulated genes in the triptolide response signature, G3 MB cells exhibited the highest dependence on MYC (Figure 3C). Altogether, these results suggest that triptolide might act on MYC to mediate its effect in G3 MB cells.

Figure 3 Triptolide acts on MYC to attenuate G3 MB growth. (A) HD:MB03 cells were treated with 10 nM triptolide, followed by RNA-seq and gene set enrichment analyses (n = 3). Heatmap displays triptolide-regulated gene expression hallmarks, with an arrow indicating MYC targets. (B) The Cavalli et al. 2017 data set was analyzed to correlate MYC targets hallmark expression with G3 MB patient survival using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests. (C) DepMap gene dependency analyses predicted G3 MB cell dependency of genes downregulated by triptolide in the L1000 triptolide transcriptional response signature in Figure 1A. Arrow highlights MYC. (D) G3 MB cells were treated with triptolide for 24 hours, and MYC expression was quantified by RT-qPCR (n = 3). Values were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (E) Lysates of G3 MB cultures exposed to triptolide were immunoblotted for the indicated proteins. (F) mG3-2929 cells were electroporated with HA-MYC 72 hours prior to 50 nM triptolide treatment. Cell viability was assessed by MTT reduction 48 hours later, while MYC levels were measured by immunoblotting 72 hours after electroporation (n = 3). (G) mG3-2929 cells were transfected for 48 hours with MYC-targeting siRNA, scramble siRNA (siSC), or GFP control, and then treated with 50 nM triptolide. Cell viability was assessed by MTT reduction 48 hours later, and MYC levels were measured by immunoblotting 72 hours after transfection (n = 3). (H) SHH-MB47 cells received MYC vector via electroporation 72 hours prior to exposure to 50 nM triptolide. Cell viability was measured using CellTiter-Glo assay 48 hours later. MYC levels were assessed in similarly electroporated cells exposed to 100 nM triptolide for 16 hours (n = 3). Images of representative immunoblots are shown. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented as mean ± SEM of data normalized to DMSO, where statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To experimentally validate that triptolide attenuates G3 MB viability in a MYC-dependent manner, we treated 3 independent G3 MB cultures with triptolide. In these cultured cells, we observed a reduction in MYC gene expression (Figure 3D) and a corresponding decrease in MYC protein levels (Figure 3E), which aligned with an increase in the expression of the apoptotic marker cleaved caspase 3 (C-Casp3) (Figure 3E), suggesting a link between MYC levels and cell viability. Additionally, our gain-of-function studies demonstrated that CMV-driven MYC overexpression reduces the efficacy of triptolide in inhibiting the growth of 2 different G3 MB cultures (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 2E). Similarly to triptolide, knockdown of MYC using an siRNA-mediated approach decreased the viability of these G3 MB cultures (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2F). Furthermore, in line with triptolide’s mechanism of action involving MYC, the addition of triptolide did not further decrease G3 MB cell viability in these loss-of-function analyses. Finally, to further demonstrate that triptolide works through MYC to attenuate MB growth, we transfected SHH MB cultures with a plasmid that overexpresses MYC. The elevated MYC expression resulted in faster-growing SHH MB cultures, whose MYC levels and subsequent increased viability were attenuated by triptolide (Figure 3H).

We next exposed human-derived G3 MB cells to triptolide for a range of treatment times to better understand the primary mechanism of MYC regulation by triptolide. MYC RNA expression started to decrease after 4 hours of triptolide exposure and continued to drop thereafter (Figure 4A). It has been previously shown that triptolide acts like a super-enhancer inhibitor to block MYC transcription (21). To do so, triptolide was reported to phosphorylate the largest subunit of RNA polymerase II (Pol II), RNA Pol II subunit B1 (RPB1), in a cyclin-dependent kinase 7–controlled (CDK7-controlled) manner to decrease RPB1 stability (22, 23). In line with these observations, triptolide treatment of G3 MB cultures resulted in increased RPB1 phosphorylation relative to the total RPB1 levels, which decreased in parallel to those of MYC (Figure 4B). Moreover, a CDK7 inhibitor (BS-181) prevented triptolide-mediated reductions in MYC expression (Figure 4C) and in G3 MB cell viability (Figure 4D). Consistent with a proteasome-dependent RPB1 degradation, treating G3 MB cells with triptolide in the presence of the proteasome inhibitor MG-132 attenuated RPB1 degradation (Figure 4E). Moreover, similarly to triptolide, proteasome inhibition decreased MYC expression (Figure 4F) and G3 MB cell viability (Figure 4G), while the combined treatment of triptolide and MG-132 did not demonstrate an additive effect compared to MG-132 alone. These results suggest that, at least in part, triptolide attenuates MYC expression in G3 MB by reducing RPB1 stability in a proteasome-dependent manner.

Figure 4 Triptolide decreases MYC levels through transcriptional and posttranslational mechanisms. (A) MYC expression in HD:MB03 cells treated with 50 nM triptolide was measured by RT-qPCR (n = 3) and analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (B) Lysates from HD:MB03 cells treated with 50 nM triptolide were immunoblotted for indicated proteins. (C) HD:MB03 cells were treated with BS-181 (10 μM) alone or with 50 nM triptolide for 6 hours, before determining MYC expression by RT-qPCR (n = 4). Data were analyzed using unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. (D) HD:MB03 cells were treated similarly for 48 hours. Cell viability was assessed by MTT reduction (n = 4), and analyzed using an unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. (E) HD:MB03 cells were treated with MG-132 (10 μM) for 1 hour before adding 50 nM triptolide. RPB1 levels were immunoblotted 4 hours later. (F) HD:MB03 cultures were similarly treated and MYC expression was determined by RT-qPCR 4 hours later (n = 3). (G) Cell viability was assessed by MTT reduction 48 hours after similar treatment (n = 3). (H) HD:MB03 cells were exposed to 50 nM triptolide for 2 hours before adding 25 μM CHX. MYC half-life was calculated using nonlinear regression analyses (n = 3). (I) HD:MB03 cells were treated with 50 nM triptolide. Levels of MYC and its phosphorylated forms were determined by immunoblotting (n = 3), and analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (J) HD:MB03 cells were exposed to triptolide for 4 hours before immunoprecipitating MYC. Immunoprecipitates and their input extract were immunoblotted for the indicated proteins. (K) HD:MB03 cells were treated with 10 μM MG-132 for 1 hour before adding 50 nM triptolide. MYC levels were immunoblotted 4 hours later. (L) Schematic suggesting triptolide’s mechanism of action on G3 MB. Representative immunoblots are shown. Unless otherwise indicated, statistical significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Besides its role in reducing MYC transcription (14, 21–23), it has also been suggested that triptolide affects MYC phosphoregulation, which results in its decreased stability (24–27). As a drug affecting both MYC transcription and stability might explain the increased efficacy of triptolide in MYC-driven malignancies, we next studied the effect of triptolide on MYC protein stability. Experiments in which protein translation is blocked by cycloheximide (CHX) showed that triptolide reduces the MYC half-life (Figure 4H). MYC phosphorylation, such as decreased phosphorylation of Ser62 or increased phosphorylation of Thr58, is a well-known regulator of MYC stability (28, 29). We, therefore, next examined the ability of triptolide to alter the phosphorylation of MYC on these 2 sites. While a significant decrease in overall MYC protein levels was observed after 6 hours of triptolide exposure (Figure 4I), an increase in Thr58 phosphorylation was noted within the first hour, and a reduction in Ser62 phosphorylation became significant at 4 hours. As increased MYC phosphorylation on Thr58 targets it for proteasome-dependent degradation (28, 29), we next studied the involvement of the proteasome in the decrease in MYC levels induced by triptolide. Triptolide exposure increased MYC ubiquitination (Figure 4J) and proteasome inhibition prevented the decrease in MYC levels induced by triptolide (Figure 4K). Together, our results suggest that triptolide attenuates G3 MB growth by both decreasing MYC transcription and affecting its stability in a proteasome-dependent manner (Figure 4L).

Triptolide attenuates G3 MB growth and metastatic spread. Triptolide crosses the blood-brain barrier and accumulates in the brain at levels comparable to those found in various organs (30), including those currently undergoing clinical evaluation for its derivatives (11, 31). Thus, we next investigated whether triptolide would not only reduce MYC levels, but also tumor burden in an orthotopic mouse model of MB. Similar to our ex vivo observations, mG3-2929–derived tumors in mice exposed to triptolide were smaller (Figure 5, A and B), showed reduced MYC levels (Figure 5C), and contained a lower number of MYC-expressing cells (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 3A). G3 MB tumors in triptolide-treated mice also exhibited a lower proliferative index and increased number of apoptotic cells compared with the vehicle-dosed controls (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 3A). Importantly, treatment with triptolide significantly prolonged the symptom-free survival of mice harboring similar Myc-overexpressing tumors (Figure 5E). We next determined whether the triptolide-treated mice, which remained asymptomatic 20 days after the last vehicle-treated animal developed MB symptoms, had any detectable tumor mass. Further supporting the efficacy of triptolide in abrogating G3 MB growth, signs of residual disease were found only in the brains of 2 out of 7 of these mice (Figure 5F). Collectively, our data demonstrate that triptolide decreases MYC levels in vivo, resulting in a decline in tumor growth and an overall increase in survival of mice harboring Myc-amplified G3 MB.

Figure 5 Triptolide reduces tumor growth in G3 MB mouse models. (A) mG3-2929 cells were implanted into mice 15 days before starting vehicle or triptolide (0.4 mg/kg, i.p., daily) dosing for 5 days. Tumor area was measured in ×2.5-magnified H&E-stained tissues (n = 5), and representative images of whole and H&E-stained (scale bars: 400 μm) brains are shown. (B) mG3-2929 cells were allowed to form tumors for 4 days prior to starting similar triptolide dosing. Tumor size was determined 12 days later by IVIS imaging (n = 5). (C) Similar cells were orthotopically implanted 15 days before starting vehicle or triptolide dosing (0.4 mg/kg, i.p., daily) for 5 days. Brain tumors were harvested and their lysates immunoblotted for MYC (n = 4). (D) Brain tumor tissues from mice similarly treated for 5 days were harvested and immunostained for the indicated proteins. Number of positive cells per field was quantified (MYC n = 3, Ki67/C-Casp3 n = 4). Representative images (scale bars: 50 μm) are shown. (E) mG3-2929 cells were orthotopically implanted 3 days before dosing mice with vehicle or triptolide (0.4 mg/kg, i.p., daily) for 21 days. Symptom-free survival was analyzed using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests (n = 10). (F) Displayed are whole and H&E-stained (scale bars: 400 μm) brains from a symptomatic mouse in the vehicle cohort, along with 2 representative animals that remained asymptomatic 20 days after the last vehicle-treated mouse was euthanatized. RFP signal and arrows indicate tumor presence. In all cases, brains were harvested 6 hours after the last injection. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented as mean ± SEM of data normalized to 1 vehicle-treated animal. Statistical significance, unless otherwise specified, was assessed using an unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

As G3 MB is frequently metastatic at diagnosis (4–6), we next determined whether triptolide could attenuate the leptomeningeal spread of this subset of tumors. Triptolide similarly attenuated MYC levels (Figure 6A) and reduced the viability (Figure 6B) of cell cultures grown from a primary human G3 MB (D425) and from a metastatic disease (D458) found in the same patient. Moreover, triptolide also showed efficacy in attenuating cell migration (Figure 6C) and invasion (Figure 6D) in G3 MB cultures. In line with these ex vivo observations, mice implanted with mouse-derived G3 MB tumors and treated with triptolide exhibited smaller metastatic lesions in the ventricular region and in the subarachnoid space (Figure 6E). Moreover, similar to the primary tumors located in the posterior fossa, the metastatic lesions observed in mice treated with triptolide had lower numbers of MYC-expressing cells, a reduced Ki67 index, and increased apoptosis (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 6 Triptolide attenuates G3 MB metastatic dissemination. (A) MYC levels were determined in D425 (primary) and D458 (metastatic) tumor cells treated with triptolide for 16 hours. Representative immunoblots are shown. (B) Similar cells were exposed to triptolide for 48 hours and cell viability was determined by MTT reduction. Nonlinear regression analyses on the mean ± SEM of data normalized to DMSO were performed (n = 3). (C) Wound healing assays were performed in HD:MB03 cultures treated with 10 nM triptolide. A wound healing ratio was calculated relative to initial measurement. Mean ± SEM of the wound ratio per day (n = 3) and representative images (scale bars: 400 μm) are shown. (D) mG3-2929 sphere cultures exposed to 10 nM triptolide were plated on poly-D-lysine–coated wells for 24 hours. The ratio of viable attached cells, as determined by MTT reduction, to total viable cells was calculated. Mean ± SEM of data normalized to DMSO was plotted (n = 3). Representative images (scale bars: 50 μm) are shown. (E) mG3-2929 cells were implanted into mice 15 days before starting vehicle or triptolide (0.4 mg/kg, i.p., daily) dosing for 5 days. Metastatic lesions outside of the posterior fossa were quantified in ×2.5-magnified H&E-stained brains (vehicle n = 4, triptolide n = 5). Detail of metastatic lesions in representative images is shown. Arrows indicate tumor presence. (F) Mice harboring mG3-2929 tumors were similarly treated with vehicle or triptolide for 5 days, before quantifying numbers of positive cells in metastatic regions by IHC analyses (MYC n = 4, Ki67/C-Casp3 n = 3). Representative images (scale bars: 50 μm) are shown. In all cases, brains were harvested 6 hours after the last injection. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented as mean ± SEM of data normalized to 1 vehicle-treated animal. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The triptolide prodrug Minnelide shows efficacy in preclinical MB models. Given the observed effects of triptolide, we next determined the efficacy of its prodrug in clinical development, Minnelide (11, 31), in G3 MB models. Minnelide is an inactive water-soluble derivative of triptolide that gets converted into active triptolide by phosphatases present in all body tissues, including blood (Figure 7A). Similarly to triptolide, upon phosphatase-mediated activation, Minnelide attenuated the growth of G3 MB cultures (Supplemental Figure 4A), reduced MYC levels, and increased the cleavage of the apoptosis effector caspase, Casp3 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Given the rapid conversion of Minnelide into active triptolide in vivo (12) and its documented accumulation in brain tissues (30), we next assessed the efficacy of Minnelide in orthotopic mouse MB models. Minnelide was administered in these experiments at previously reported dosages (12, 32–35). Mice orthotopically implanted with luciferase-expressing G3 MB cells (HD:MB03) were exposed to vehicle or Minnelide. Tumor size was subsequently determined by measuring the tumor area in H&E-stained tissues (Figure 7B) and by quantifying luciferase activity (Figure 7C). Similar to triptolide, Minnelide-treated mice exhibited smaller tumors than those exposed to vehicle. MYC expression (Figure 7D) and the number of cells expressing MYC (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 4C) were also reduced in tumors from Minnelide-dosed mice, and were therefore less proliferative and more apoptotic than those treated with vehicle (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 4C). Moreover, mice exposed to Minnelide displayed smaller metastatic lesions in brain (Figure 7F) and spinal cord (Figure 7G) tissues. Importantly, Minnelide-treated mice harboring either mouse- (Figure 7H) or human-derived (Figure 7I) G3 tumors had longer symptom-free survival compared with those dosed with vehicle. While Minnelide and triptolide demonstrated similar EC 50 values ex vivo, differences in in vivo efficacy were noted. These variations could arise in part from the administration of a lower effective dose of Minnelide, although the regimen used was supported by previous Minnelide preclinical studies (12, 32–35). Due to differences in molecular weights, 0.7 molar equivalents of Minnelide were administered relative to triptolide when 0.4 mg/kg dose levels were administered for each agent. Therefore, mice given Minnelide were exposed to less active drug, likely contributing to variation in efficacy.

Figure 7 The triptolide prodrug, Minnelide, attenuates G3 MB growth. (A) Schematic showing Minnelide hydrolyzation into active triptolide. (B) Mice were implanted with HD:MB03 cells 15 days before being treated with either vehicle or Minnelide (0.4 mg/kg, i.p., daily) for 4 days (n = 4). (C) HD:MB03 cells were allowed to form orthotopic tumors for 3 days before similarly dosing mice for 7 days. Tumor size was quantified by IVIS imaging (vehicle n = 9, Minnelide n = 10). (D) HD:MB03 cells were allowed to form orthotopic tumors for 15 days before similarly dosing mice for 4 days. MYC expression in harvested brains was determined by RT-qPCR (vehicle n = 4, Minnelide n = 5). (E) Immunostaining for indicated proteins in brain tumors from similar mice (n = 3). (F) Measurement of metastatic lesions located outside of the posterior fossa of similar mice (vehicle n = 4, Minnelide n = 5). (G) Tumors located in the spinal cord of mice similarly dosed for 21 days were measured (n = 5). (H) mG3-2929 cells were implanted 3 days before similar dosing, and symptom-free survival was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests (vehicle n = 9, Minnelide n = 10). (I) Symptom-free survival was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests in similarly dosed mice but harboring HD:MB03 tumors (vehicle n = 8, Minnelide n = 15). (J) Mice were similarly treated for 21 days before examining cerebellar tissues (n = 5). (K) Displayed are body weights of 2-week-old wild-type mice similarly dosed for 10 days (vehicle n = 5, Minnelide n = 6). All tumor area measurements were performed in ×2.5-magnified H&E-stained slides. All images are representative. Arrows indicate tumor presence. All tissues were harvested 6 hours after the last injection. Results are presented as mean ± SEM of data normalized to 1 vehicle-treated animal. Scale bars: 400 μm (B, F, G, and J) and 50 μm (E). Statistical significance was assessed using unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Considering clinical observations of Minnelide inducing reversible cerebellar toxicity (36), we also examined the integrity of cerebellar tissues in tumor-bearing mice treated with Minnelide. Examination of the cerebellum from Minnelide-exposed mice by a board-certified pathologist revealed normal cortical architecture and indistinguishable cytologic features compared to vehicle-treated animals (Figure 7J). Specifically, Purkinje and granule neurons showed no differences in appearance, while no signs of neuroinflammation were observed, except at the interfaces with the tumor. Moreover, demonstrating its tolerability in young animals, no noticeable differences were observed in the overall ability to gain weight of mice whose Minnelide dosing started 5 days prior to weaning age (Figure 7K).

We next evaluated the efficacy of Minnelide in a patient-derived orthotopic xenograft (PDOX) model (RCMB28) expanded from a patient harboring a MYC-amplified G3 MB (37), rather than the previous mouse models in which tumors were derived from G3 MB cells in culture. Treatment of mice bearing RCMB28 PDOX tumors, which had never been grown in culture, with Minnelide resulted in a reduction in both tumor size (Figure 8A) and tumor cell proliferation (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, highlighting its predominant impact on the proliferation of this tumor model, Minnelide did not influence Casp3 cleavage (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 4D). Importantly, and in line with our data on tumors grown from G3 MB cultures, Minnelide also attenuated metastatic spread (Figure 8C) and increased survival (Figure 8D) of mice carrying this PDOX G3 MB model. Together, these results highlight the efficacy of Minnelide in attenuating MYC-driven G3 MB growth.

Figure 8 Minnelide shows translational potential. (A) RCMB28 PDOX cells were implanted into mice 3 weeks before vehicle or Minnelide (0.4 mg/kg, i.p., daily) dosing. Five days later, tumor areas in their brains were measured (vehicle n = 4, Minnelide n = 5). (B) Numbers of Ki67- and C-Casp3–positive cells in brains from similarly treated mice were quantified by IHC analyses (vehicle n = 4, Minnelide n = 5). (C) Metastatic lesions of mice harboring RCMB28-derived tumors and similarly dosed were measured (vehicle n = 4, Minnelide n = 5). (D) RCMB28 were orthotopically implanted 3 days before starting similar vehicle or Minnelide dosing. Symptom-free survival was determined and analyzed using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests (n = 10). (E) mG3-2929 cultures were exposed to triptolide alone or in combination with indicated compounds. Cell viability was determined by MTT reduction, and SynergyFinder was used to generate 3D surface plots and obtain synergy scores (cisplatin n = 4, lomustine n = 3, cyclophosphamide n = 5). An HSA score of greater than 10 indicates synergy. (F) Mice were implanted with mG3-2929 cells 8 days before daily dosing with cyclophosphamide (65 mg/kg, i.p.), alone or with Minnelide (0.4 mg/kg, i.p.). Tumor burden was determined by IVIS imaging 8 days later (vehicle/Minnelide n = 5, cyclophosphamide/combination n = 4), and analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls post hoc test. (G) mG3-2929 were allowed to form tumors for 8 days before starting similar dosing. Symptom-free survival data were analyzed using a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (vehicle/cyclophosphamide/combination n = 9, Minnelide n = 10). All tumor area measurements were performed in ×2.5-magnified H&E-stained slides. All images are representative. Arrows indicate tumor presence. All tissues were harvested 6 hours after the last injection. Results are presented as mean ± SEM of data normalized to 1 vehicle-treated animal. Scale bars: 400 μm (A and C) and 50 μm (B). Statistical significance was assessed using unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To further explore the translational potential of our work, we investigated whether Minnelide could enhance the effectiveness of standard-of-care chemotherapy. Due to the poor outcome in patients with these tumors, a disease model (mG3-2929) simulating 2 prevalent genetic events found in recurrent G3 MB, MYC amplifications and TP53 mutations (7, 8), was selected for these studies. Synergy studies involved treating mG3-2929 MB cells with increasing concentrations of triptolide and chemotherapeutics included in treatment protocols for patients with MB such as lomustine, cisplatin, and cyclophosphamide (16). Among these compounds, only the alkylating agent cyclophosphamide exhibited a synergy score indicating the potential for these 2 compounds to act synergistically (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 5). In our evaluation of this drug combination in mice with similar disease, a short course of Minnelide dosing did not significantly increase the efficacy of cyclophosphamide in reducing tumor burden (Figure 8F). However, extended Minnelide administration improved survival rates (Figure 8G) in mice treated with both compounds. Together, our results support the translation of Minnelide for the treatment of G3 MB patients, including those with highly aggressive recurrent tumors.