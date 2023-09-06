Elevated periprostatic venous testosterone correlates with prostate cancer progression after radical prostatectomy

The study design included the collection of peripheral blood, dorsal vein blood, and prostatic tissue at the time of radical prostatectomy (Figure 1A). Of the 475 men who were recruited for the study, 420 subsequently underwent radical prostatectomy. Of these, 266 patients with no prior hormonal therapy had adequate samples collected for analysis. We then performed steroid analysis of peripheral and dorsal vein blood. Tissue samples from 170 prostates were analyzed, and data were available for assessment of clinical outcomes for 209 men (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171117DS1). Remarkably, the distribution of dorsal vein testosterone (DT) and peripheral testosterone (PT) in the study participants deviated from the assumption of classical physiology that they would be of the same or similar distribution (Figure 1C). Instead, the distribution was highly skewed toward elevated DT (P < 0.001 using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test). In fact, the ratio of T in dorsal vein to T in peripheral blood (DT/PT) in individuals demonstrates that a substantial proportion of the men with prostate cancer had periprostatic T levels that far exceeded the corresponding levels in the peripheral circulation. At various DT/PT cut points, these ratios were largely driven by the substantial variations in DT (Supplemental Table 2). Approximately 20% of men had local T concentrations at least 2-fold higher than peripheral T, and approximately 5% of men had at least a 10-fold elevation of periprostatic T levels (Figure 1D). Together, these data are incompatible with the general assumption that prostatic androgen exposure can be estimated by measuring peripheral circulating T levels and suggest that a subset of men experience unrecognized vigorous androgen stimulation.

Figure 1 An intraoperative study in men with prostate cancer shows that local T exceeds PT in a subset of men. (A) Study schema showing same-day collection of peripheral blood, intraoperative superficial dorsal vein blood, and prostate tissue. (B) CONSORT diagram detailing the study inclusion criteria and biospecimen collection. ARAT, androgen receptor axis–targeted therapy. (C) DT and PT deviated significantly from the underlying assumption that they would be of the same distribution (Kolmogorov-Smirnov test P < 0.001). (D) Distribution of the ratio of DT/PT for men in the cohort. Over 20% of the men in the cohort had DT/PT ratios of greater than 2. Red bars indicate the lowest individual value that exceeded the thresholds of a DT/PT ratio of greater than 1, 2, 5, or 10.

To further investigate the mechanism of local periprostatic T enrichment, peripheral blood and dorsal vein blood were comprehensively profiled for steroids using stable isotope dilution targeted mass spectrometry to definitively identify steroids co-associated with T and identify the anatomic and biochemical origins in individuals with elevated DT. We profiled 13 total steroids in both the dorsal and peripheral blood samples. For each steroid, correlations with absolute concentrations and the ratio of dorsal vein/peripheral blood were determined. Of these, the dorsal vein/peripheral blood ratio for 17-OH-progesterone was most strongly associated with DT/PT (r = 0.89; P < 0.0001) (Figure 2, A and B). 17-OH-progesterone is established as a serum marker that strongly correlates with intratesticular T production and is used for evaluation and treatment monitoring in men with infertility (12, 13). These data therefore suggest that the enriched periprostatic androgens are testicular in origin.

Figure 2 Comprehensive targeted mass spectrometry steroid profiling identifies 17-OH-progesterone and suggests intratesticular origins of “sneaky” T. (A) Of the 13 steroids tested, 17-OH-progesterone was most strongly associated with T ratios in the superficial dorsal vein compared with peripheral blood. (B) Pearson’s correlation analysis between T and 17-OH-progesterone ratios in dorsal compared with peripheral serum.

To further interrogate the metabolic perturbations that occur in individuals with elevated DT/PT ratios, we investigated dorsal and peripheral sera using unbiased metabolomics in the 40 men with outlier DT/PT values (20 high and 20 low). Isocaproic acid was among the top metabolites that was specifically elevated in the dorsal vein in men with a high compared with low DT/PT ratio (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1). Furthermore, the ratio of isocaproic acid in dorsal compared with peripheral serum was similarly higher in men with a high DT/PT value compared with the low DT/PT group (Figure 3B). Isocaproic acid is the 6-carbon side chain cleavage product from carbons 22 to 27 of cholesterol that results from CYP11A1-mediated enzymatic catalysis of the first step of T biosynthesis in the testicular Leydig cells (Figure 3C). Along with the elevated 17-OH-progesterone concentration, the higher concentration of isocaproic acid that accompanies increased periprostatic T in men with an elevated DT/PT ratio is further direct biochemical evidence of enrichment occurring directly from gonadal T biosynthesis.

Figure 3 Untargeted metabolomics profiling of men with DT/PT outliers identifies the byproduct of the first enzymatic step of de novo T biosynthesis. (A) Unbiased metabolomics analysis of dorsal vein blood in men with DT/PT outliers yielded isocaproic acid (fold change [FC] = 2.38; P = 0.004) as a top distinguishing metabolite and is indicative of a source of androgen biosynthesis. (B) Comparison of dorsal to peripheral blood isocaproic acid ratios in men with high DT/PT versus low DT/PT ratios. (C) Simplified schema of androgen biosynthesis in the Leydig cells of the testes. The first enzymatic step requires side chain cleavage and results in the 6-carbon byproduct isocaproic acid. 17-OH-progesterone is an intermediate steroid metabolite that is a validated marker of intratesticular T. (D) One of several plausible routes of vascular shunting that enables testicular drainage via the deferential vein to the vasculature abutting the prostate.

Testicular venous drainage involves multiple small collaterals including the gonadal, cremasteric, and deferential venous plexi (14). In a subset of men, this network includes a direct anastomosis to the prostatic venous plexus and provides an anatomic basis for the hypothesized mechanism of elevated periprostatic T (Figure 3D). Interestingly, prior work has shown that men with bilateral varicocele, defined as the presence of dilated spermatic veins with sluggish flow, exhibited an increased dorsal venous complex diameter (15).

Manipulation of T in the circulation affects intraprostatic androgens. However, the androgen changes in the prostate that follow do not always clearly reflect changes in circulating T (16–18). Previously unappreciated prostatic androgen exposure that is unassessable when only peripheral T is measured with traditional phlebotomy is a possible contributing explanation. As such, we next wished to determine whether the men with elevated periprostatic T had evidence for increased androgen exposure in the prostate above what would be expected using peripherally obtained T values. In other words, does the subset of men with higher-than-expected periprostatic T also have higher prostate tissue androgens when normalized to peripheral T? T, DHT, and the major downstream inactive androgen androsterone (AST) were assessed by mass spectrometry using fresh-frozen prostate tissue obtained from radical prostatectomy for the 170 patients for whom tissues were available. After normalization to peripheral T levels, we compared the levels of T, DHT, and AST in men with elevated periprostatic T (DT/PT >1) versus those without elevated levels. Recognizing the potential for variability in blood flow to the prostate, we suspected that any specific contribution of elevated T from the periprostatic venous system would be apparent in men with the higher observed prostate tissue T levels. We therefore compared prostate tissue T above the median (i.e., top 2 quartiles) for those in the high periprostatic T group with those in the low periprostatic T group (Supplemental Figure 2A). We found that normalized prostate tissue T levels were significantly greater in men with high periprostatic T compared with those who had low periprostatic T levels (P < 0.001). Thus, our data suggest that when this variant physiology is present, the prostate is indeed exposed and that the upper range of prostate tissue T exposure increases with higher concentrations of augmented periprostatic T. We also assessed prostate tissue DHT and similarly observed that normalized tissue DHT was significantly higher in the elevated periprostatic T group compared to the low periprostatic T group (P = 0.004; Supplemental Figure 2B). Significant increases in prostate tissue AST, the major inactive 5α-reduced androgen downstream of DHT, were similarly present in the elevated periprostatic T group (P = 0.02; Supplemental Figure 2C). We also performed the same analyses across various DT/PT ratio cut points from 1 to 3 (Supplemental Table 3). These analyses show that elevated prostate tissue T (all cut points), DHT, and AST (most cut points) generally occurred in the high DT group across a range of DT/PT cut points. Together, these data suggest that the augmented gonadal T in the periprostatic venous vasculature penetrated prostatic tissue, was converted by intraprostatic 5α-reductase to DHT, and was then inactivated to the major inactive androgen AST.

Finally, we determined the association between clinical outcomes in men with elevated DT/PT using a ratio of 2 as a cut point. We assessed the time from surgery to a composite clinical event defined by the first occurrence of either prostate-specific antigen (PSA) recurrence using National Comprehensive Cancer Network criteria or initiation of radiation therapy. PSA persistence frequently occurs in men whose disease has metastasized. These sites of micrometastases may not therefore be exposed to elevated periprostatic androgens. For example, 7 of 13 men with PSA persistence in this cohort had evidence of lymph node involvement on final pathology. Tumor cells that seed the lymph nodes may not be exposed to the same effects of a high DT/PT ratio that occurs in the prostate itself, and progression may no longer be within the context of the elevated periprostatic venous T levels. Men with a DT/PT ratio of greater than 2 had a higher rate of clinical events compared with those who had a ratio of less than 2 (Figure 4; P = 0.003). Analyses including men with PSA persistence similarly showed poorer outcomes for men with a DT/PT of greater than 2 (Supplemental Figure 3; P = 0.034). We further sought to determine whether the prognostic information garnered from knowing the DT/PT physiology is independent of known clinical variables and how it functions across a range of DT/PT cut points. Multivariable analyses incorporating preoperative PSA, extraprostatic extension (pathologic stage pT3), prostatectomy Gleason score, age, and race showed an even stronger association between DT/PT and clinical outcomes (Tables 1 and 2). Notably, this relationship held true across a range of DT/PT cut points, whether all 209 men were included (Table 2) or those with PSA persistence were excluded (Table 1). Together, these data suggest that an unexpected direct androgen prostatic delivery pathway exists in a subset of men with prostate cancer and is associated with adverse clinical outcomes after prostatectomy independent of other known prognostic variables.

Figure 4 Elevated DT/PT ratio (>2) is associated with adverse clinical outcomes in men after radical prostatectomy. Progression-free survival was defined using PSA recurrence or radiation therapy as clinical events. Included are men (n = 196) without PSA persistence after radical prostatectomy.

Table 1 HRs and P values from Kaplan-Meier analysis of univariate and multivariable Cox survival analysis for DT/PT dichotomized at various cut points for patients without PSA persistence (n = 196)A