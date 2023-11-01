Proviral location affects cognate peptide–induced virus production and immune recognition of HIV-1–infected T cell clones

Chemoradiation induces a transient contraction of HIV-1–infected cells. The study participant, here referred to as ES24, is a previously described HLA-B*57+ male EC who maintained undetectable HIV-1 RNA without treatment for more than 10 years (15). In 2019, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer for which he initiated ART and was treated with surgery and a cycle of 5 weekly doses of carboplatin and paclitaxel chemotherapy with radiotherapy (chemoradiation therapy or CRT). This was followed by a 12-month course of immunotherapy with 12 cycles of anti–PD-L1 monoclonal antibody treatment (durvalumab, additional details on his clinical history are provided in Figure 1A). Of note, CD4+ T cells reached a nadir on day 67 after CRT (304 cells/μL, 28.8%) and partially recovered by the end of the study (643 cells/μL, 30.4%, on day 974). To investigate the impact of treatment on reservoir dynamics, we measured total and intact HIV-1 DNA longitudinally before, during, and after CRT (Figure 1A). We observed a rapid but transient decline in both total and intact DNA (2.2- and 3.0-fold reduction, respectively) at 1 month after CRT that coincided with the CD4+ T cell count nadir (2.3-fold reduction). However, HIV-1 DNA increased in the months after treatment, with a rebound from nadir that was markedly higher for intact DNA (3- versus 9.4-fold for total and intact DNA, respectively), which reached higher levels than pre-CRT (663 versus 82 copies/106 CD4+ T cells). Interestingly, single genome sequencing of proviral DNA and outgrowth virus showed a single dominant variant that did not evolve during the study period (Figure 1B), suggesting that the persistence of reservoir cells was driven by cell survival and proliferation, rather than low-level replication, also reflected by the persistently undetectable viral load in plasma. Thus, to further characterize changes in infected cell composition we performed integration site analysis (Figure 1C), which revealed a transient contraction in clonality during the CD4 nadir (Gini index 0.41, 0.03, 0.58 on day –624, 151, and 594, respectively). Of note, some integration sites were detected at multiple time points, including a provirus found in the ZNF721 gene, which underwent significant expansion from day 78 to day 594 (P < 0.0001). Finally, we observed a similar clonal contraction in all CD4+ T cells, measured by T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing, which preferentially affected the most abundant clones (Figure 1D), as previously described (32). Overall, these result show that although CRT perturbed the frequency and composition of infected cells, reservoir size rebounded upon CD4+ T cell recovery, as recently reported in the context of immunosuppressive therapy after kidney transplant (33).

Figure 1 Chemoradiation and immunotherapy transiently affect the HIV-1 reservoir cell frequency and composition. (A) Clinical history of study participant ES24 before, during, and after treatment of metastatic lung cancer; values below the limit of detection are indicated with open symbols; intact and total proviruses in total CD4+ T cells were quantified by IPDA (orange and black, respectively). TAF, tenofovir alafenamide; FTC, emtricitabine; BIC, bictegravir; CRT, chemoradiation therapy. (B) Maximum likelihood tree of nef sequences recovered over time from viral outgrowth assays or limiting dilution PCR from CD4+ T cell–derived genomic DNA; identical sequences are indicated by the black box; HXB2 was used as outgroup. (C) Longitudinal integration site analysis shows contraction and reconstitution of proviruses in expanded clones; total integration sites recovered in each sample are indicated below stacked bars; integrations in ZNF genes relevant in subsequent analyses are highlighted in red. IS, integration site. (D) Chemoradiation perturbs the CD4+ T cell repertoire, especially causing loss of most expanded clones; rank-abundance curves indicate distribution of clonality among the top 250 TCRβ sequences; pie charts indicate distribution of clonotypes based of relative abundance. Significance of differences between the 2 time points was assessed by χ2 test. ****P < 0.0001.

Clonal replacement of 2 intact proviruses integrated into ZNF genes. The sequencing and integration site data suggested that the increase in reservoir size was due to relatively few clones undergoing proliferation, so we sought to determine the genomic integration sites and full genome sequences of infectious proviruses (Figure 2A). We designed primers in the human genome, paired with primers in HIV-1 gag, to screen candidate integration sites from day 529, and identified 2 proviruses integrated into the ZNF721/ABCA11P and ZNF470 genes, termed ZNF721i and ZNF470i going forward, that were genetically intact and matched the nef region sequenced from previous time points. ZNF470i was identical to the nearly full-length sequences of viral outgrowth variants recovered from day –624, while ZNF721i differed only by 2 nucleotides (Figure 2B). These 2 ZNF genes are located in chromosomes 4 and 19, respectively, both within ZNF gene clusters where intact proviruses have been previously reported from both ECs and people on long-term ART (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171097DS1) (18, 29, 34–36). To investigate the temporal dynamics of these 2 intact proviruses, we quantified their frequencies by integration site–specific dPCR, and their relative abundance among all infected cells, as recently described (37, 38) (see Methods and Figure 2, D and E). Total long terminal repeat (LTR) copies and ZNF470i decreased upon CRT initiation and returned to baseline levels; in contrast, ZNF721i underwent significant proliferation and reached a frequency of 741 ± 48 copies/106 CD4+ T cells, corresponding to a 69-fold increase from its nadir on day –6 (11 ± 5 copies/106 cells) (P = 0.0001; Figure 2, E and F). On day 1000 after CRT initiation, ZNF721i and ZNF470i together represented more than 80% of all LTR copies, with estimated total-body clone sizes of 120 and 52 million cells, respectively. Together, our results show that these 2 intact proviruses found in ZNF genes persisted despite profound perturbation of the HIV-1 reservoir and, in the case of ZNF721i, underwent extensive clonal selection.

Figure 2 Persistence and expansion of 2 clones carrying intact proviruses integrated in ZNF genes. (A) Experimental approach used to match integration site and proviral sequences of interest. (B) Nearly full-length (NFL) genome sequences from viral outgrowth isolates and intact proviruses integrated into ZNF721 and ZNF470 genes; black ticks show nucleotide differences from ZNF470i, indicated by the asterisk symbol; mutations in ZNF721i relative to ZNF470i are indicated with their positions relative to HXB2. (C) Genomic location and relative orientation of intact proviruses of interest; purple tracks indicate protein-coding genes, with the psudogene ABCA11P indicated in pink; black arrow heads indicate previously published integration sites; genes located outside the gray box are highlighted with arrows. (D) Representative 2D dPCR plots showing duplex amplification of total LTR R-U5 copies and proviruses of interest by integration site–specific assays. IS, integration site. (E) Longitudinal quantification of ZNF721i and ZNF470i proviruses before, during, and after treatment; the gray, green, and purple shaded areas indicate ART, chemoradiation, and immunotherapy, respectively, as in Figure 1A; open circles indicate values below the limit of detection; error bars indicate SEM; values above the graph area represent the percentage of proviruses of interest among all LTR R-U5 copies. (F) Fold increase of total LTR and proviruses of interest from day –6 to day 1000 from the start of chemoradiation. (G) Estimates of total-body clone size, expressed as million cells; the shaded gray area represents the uninfected fraction of each clonotype.

Infected clones are common among cells reactive to HIV-1 antigens. To investigate the role of antigen-driven selection of infected cells in ES24, we stimulated CD8-depleted PBMCs, in the presence of antiretrovirals, with CMV and HIV-1 antigens (Figure 3), which have been involved in the persistence of HIV-1–infected clones (39–43). Stimulation of PBMCs with a Gag peptide pool led to a significant increase in LTR DNA copies at 9 days (23.6-fold increase, P = 0.01; Figure 3, A–C). To determine which proviruses expanded in culture and produced virus, we sequenced the 5′-leader–gag region from virion-associated RNA (Figure 3D). We found that 15% of sequences from cells stimulated with Gag peptides matched ZNF721i, while the remaining identified a new variant, markedly different from ZNF721i and ZNF470i, that we did not identify before from proviral DNA or QVOA. This new provirus is nearly intact but shows a premature stop codon in Pol (S311→stop). In addition, it is characterized by an 11-nucleotide deletion within the primer binding site (PBS) hairpin, located in the spacer region between the primer activation sequence and the tRNA annealing region (44) (Figure 3, D and E). The provirus (named Chr7.d11sc because of its features) is located in chromosome 7p12.1, in an intergenic region distinct from those previously associated with deeper latency (30). To investigate the presence of specific histone modifications, we interrogated publicly available ChIP-seq data from CD4+ T cells (45); while ZNF721i and ZNF470i were surrounded by epigenetic signatures typical of heterochromatin and ZNF genes (H3K9me3 and H3K36me3), Chr7.d11sc was distant from activating epigenetic marks and showed little enrichment for heterochromatin (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 3 PBMC stimulation with HIV-1 Gag peptides induces proliferation of infected cells and virus production. (A) CD8-depleted PBMCs collected on day 926 after CRT were cultured for 9 days in the presence of CMV lysate, a Gag peptide pool, or left untreated (No Tx); total LTR (R-U5) copies were quantified from genomic DNA on day 9. The same Gag peptide pool was used in 2 independent experiments from the same time point. (B) Stimulation with Gag peptides led to a marked increase in LTR copies, which was paralleled by virus production detected in the culture supernatant (C). (D) Maximum likelihood phylogeny analysis of HIV-1 RNA U5-gag single genome sequences; star symbols indicate node with bootstrap >75; black arrow indicates 11-nt deletion; highlighter plot on the right shows nucleotide mutations relative to ZNF470i. (E) Characterization of paired full genome sequence and integration site analysis of a new near-intact variant with a premature stop codon in Pol (indicated by asterisk). (F) Design of 2 competition probes used to distinguish intact U5-PBS from the Chr7.d11sc variant; the panel at the bottom shows a dPCR 2D plot of a sample containing both targets. (G) HIV-1 DNA copies per million cells from day 9 of culture by measuring ZNF470i, ZNF721i, or the 11-nt deletion from Chr7.d11sc; numbers above bar charts indicate fold-change from No Tx. (H) HIV-1 RNA copies per mL of supernatant at day 9 of culture; symbols represent 2 independent stimulations; error bars indicate SD.

To confirm whether the cells carrying this Chr7.d11sc respond to Gag peptide stimulation, we exploited its unique 11-nucleotide deletion to design an assay based on competition probes that would distinguish it from other variants in both genomic DNA and virion-associated RNA (Figure 3F). While ZNF470i did not proliferate in response to antigenic stimulation, we found that exposure to Gag peptides led to virus production and clonal expansion of both ZNF721i and Chr7.d11sc (32- and >6-fold increase, respectively) (Figure 3, G and H). When we compared proviral copies and virus released at the end of culture, we noted that ZNF721i produced less virus despite the extensive proliferation (~103 copies/mL, ~104 copies/106 cells, respectively).

To further characterize these 3 proviruses of interest, we measured their frequency by integration site–specific dPCR and performed a quantitative viral outgrowth assay (qVOA) from CD4+ T cells obtained on day 1400 after CRT (Supplemental Figure 2). Out of 5 wells with viral outgrowth (corresponding to 1.44 infectious units per million), 3 had virus matching ZNF470i and 2 wells had virus matching ZNF721i, demonstrating that these 2 proviruses are infectious and inducible despite being located within ZNF genes. However, based on the high number of ZNF470i and ZNF721i proviruses screened in the qVOA (961 and 1490), we estimated that less than 0.3% (95% CI 0.9%–0.08%) of proviruses were induced and resulted in outgrowth in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, we quantified cell-associated HIV-1 RNA isolated from total CD4+ T cells divided in small aliquots so that they would contain only 1 HIV-1 RNA–producing cell, as previously described (46). We detected low-level U5-PBS RNA (average of 11 copies/106 cells) and recovered a single U5-gag unspliced RNA sequence, which matched ZNF470i. Taken together, these results confirm the low spontaneous transcriptional activity of ZNF721i and ZNF470i in circulating cells, in vivo (Supplemental Figure 2).

Finally, we repeated the CD8-depleted PBMC stimulation with individual Gag peptides that induced responses by ELISpot and observed increased LTR copies in response to 6 out of 9 peptides (Supplemental Figure 3). Although these proviruses were defective by intact proviral DNA assay (IPDA) (data not shown), our results suggested that HIV-1–reactive CD4+ T cells carrying proviruses are common in this study participant.

Differential inducibility of 2 proviruses in cells reactive to specific Gag epitopes. To extend our results, we sought to identify the Gag specificity of the clones carrying Chr7.d11sc and ZNF721i at the epitope level, so that we could investigate proviral inducibility upon encounter with their cognate antigen (Figure 4). As a readout for T cell response to pooled or individual Gag peptides, we used both virus production in the supernatant and infected-cell proliferation (Figure 4, A–E; see Methods). With this approach, we found that the clone harboring Chr7.d11sc is reactive to 2 overlapping peptides, EKAFSPEVIPMFSAL (peptide 41, Gag 162–176) and SPEVIPMFSALSEGA (peptide 42, Gag 166–180), while cells harboring ZNF721i respond to STLQEQIGWMTNNPP (peptide 61, Gag 241–255). Conversely, ZNF470i did not proliferate or produce virus upon Gag pool stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4). Since the Chr7.d11sc provirus is rare and can be detected only in cells after stimulation with peptides 41 and 42, the precise fold increase cannot be quantified; however, we can estimate a minimum of 15- to 20-fold increase using the limit of detection in untreated cells (4 copies/106 cells). In subsequent experiments we isolated CD4+ T cells at the end of culture, which confirmed that in the no-treatment condition, the frequency of Chr7.d11sc is 2.4 ± 3.3 copies/106 CD4+ T cells. Upon stimulation with peptide 61, the frequency of ZNF721i showed a 73-fold increase relative to no treatment. The stimulation with individual cognate peptides is reproducible, as shown by comparable virus production and cell expansion in triplicate experiments (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, we confirmed that peptides 41, 42, and 61 are recognized by CD4+ T cells, based on the increase in cells positive for intracellular TNF-α and IFN-γ after 9 days of culture (Figure 4F). Interestingly, peptides 41 and 61 are also recognized by CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6); indeed, they overlap with well-characterized epitopes binding to HLA-B*57 (KAFSPEVIPMF and TSTLQEQIGW, respectively) (47).

Figure 4 PBMC stimulation with HIV-1 Gag peptides induces proliferation of infected cells and virus production. (A) CD8-depleted PBMCs from day 1111 after CRT were stimulated with 11 minipools, each containing 12 Gag peptides; No Tx indicates no treatment negative control; black dots indicate technical replicates of day 9 HIV-1 RNA measurement in supernatant. (B) Virus production at the end of culture of CD8-depleted PBMCs from day 1142 after CRT with individual epitopes from minipools showing virus production in A. (C) Frequency of proviruses of interest by day 9 of culture; fold increase compared to no treatment is indicated above each bar; peptides with increased virus production and cell proliferation are indicated below the graph. (D and E) Validation experiments with individual peptides in triplicate; the statistical significance between peptides 41 and 42 was investigated by 2-tailed parametric t test. (F) Intracellular cytokine staining of CD4+ T cells restimulated with Gag peptides of interest after PBMC expansion; numbers within gates indicate the percentage of cells positive for both TNF-α and IFN-γ. (G) Differential inducibility between proviruses of interest upon stimulation with cognate Gag peptides; inducibility is expressed as the ratio between HIV-1 RNA copies in the supernatant and proviral copies in cells at the end of culture. (H) Analysis of differential abundance (%) of the top 1000 productive TCRs between no treatment and stimulation with peptide 61; the differential abundance of the clonotype carrying the ZNF721i provirus (CASSLTGGGEQFF) was evaluated by χ2 test. (I) Frequency of both provirus and VDJ rearrangement belonging to the CASSLTGGGEQFF clonotype in CD4+ T cells at the end of culture.

We hypothesized that the striking expansion of ZNF721i in vivo and its extensive proliferation ex vivo upon antigen recognition are favored by its chromosomal location, allowing proliferation to occur without the cytopathic effects of viral replication. To test this hypothesis, we estimated the proviral inducibility in vitro of ZNF721i and Chr7.d11sc by dividing the copies of viral RNA in the supernatant by the provirus frequency in cells at the end of culture (Figure 4G). We found that the inducibility in vitro of ZNF721i was almost 200-fold lower (average 57 versus 0.3, P = 0.021). Lastly, we used bulk TCRβ sequencing, VDJ-specific dPCR, and combinatorial statistics to identify CASSLTGGGEQFF as the putative CDR3β sequence of the clonotype carrying ZNF721i (Figure 4, H and I). CASSLTGGGEQFF had a relative abundance of 0.01% in untreated cells, but was among the most abundant clonotypes upon stimulation with peptide 61 (1.8%, test for differential abundance P < 1 × 10–5). Based on provirus- and VDJ-specific quantification in PBMCs stimulated with peptide 61 and the unstimulated control, we estimated that almost 100% of the clonotype carries ZNF721i, suggesting that most of its clonal selection occurred after HIV-1 integration (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 7) (20).

Proliferation of cells harboring ZNF721i is not affected by autologous CD8+ T cells. Clonal expansion of infected clones is the result of opposing forces, such as the frequency of cell stimulation, proliferation rate, and cell death due to viral cytopathic effects. However, immune recognition by cytotoxic cells imposes a major selective force in shaping reservoir dynamics and composition, especially in ECs, resulting in the observed differential genomic distribution of intact proviruses (18, 27). Thus, we sought to determine whether lower proviral inducibility allows infected clones to escape immune recognition. Analysis of Gag and Nef amino acid sequences revealed that Chr7.d11sc had more escape mutations in known B*57-restricted epitopes than ZNF470i and ZNF721i (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figures 8 and 9), suggesting a lower susceptibility to CD8-mediated killing for cells carrying Chr7.d11sc. PBMCs were stimulated for 7 days with overlapping peptides covering the entire Nef protein and with selected Gag peptides that showed response by ELISpot (see Methods). Of note, we excluded peptides 41, 42, and 61 to avoid stimulation of infected cells of interest (Figure 5B). In parallel, CD8-depleted PBMCs were stimulated with either peptide 42 or 61 for 24 hours; peptides were then removed, and cells were plated with stimulated CD8+ T cells at a 1:3 effector-to-target ratio and cultured for 10 days. Virus production, monitored from day 3 to day 10, was markedly reduced by CD8+ T cells; however, Chr7.d11sc was significantly more affected than ZNF721i (1467- vs. 3.7-fold reduction in HIV-1 RNA copies/mL on day 10, P = 0.02; Figure 5, C–E). Although CD8+ T cells had a lesser effect on cell proliferation, likely reflecting that most infected cells divide without the expression of viral antigens (13, 48), cells carrying Chr7.d11sc proliferated significantly less than the ZNF721i clone (Figure 5, F, G, and I). Of note, cells harboring the ZNF470i provirus were not affected by CD8+ T cells (Figure 5H), indicating that in this context CTLs specifically recognized and killed only peptide-stimulated infected cells, rather than via nonspecific effector molecule production and noncytolytic effects (49–51). In the presence of activated CD8+ T cells, cells harboring Chr7.d11sc decreased to about 40% of the cells in the control arm, while the ZNF721i provirus was barely affected (95% of cells without CD8s, P = 0.03; Figure 5I). Coculture with CD8+ T cells had a strikingly distinct effect on virus production and cell proliferation, suggesting that only virus-producing cells were eliminated. Moreover, the amount of virus produced on a per-cell level may affect the efficiency of immune recognition and the HIV RNA levels at the end of culture. Indeed, in our experiments we observed that the estimated inducibility of Chr7.d11sc was significantly reduced by CD8+ T cells (average RNA/DNA ratio 169 versus 0.24, P = 0.002; Figure 5J), while ZNF721i was only modestly affected (0.27 versus 0.08, P = NS). Together, these results demonstrate that the lower inducibility of the ZNF721i provirus allowed escape from CTL recognition by proliferating upon T cell activation, with negligible expression of viral antigens, which can explain its marked clonal expansion observed in vivo after CRT and immunotherapy.