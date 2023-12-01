Activation of the pentose phosphate pathway in macrophages is crucial for granuloma formation in sarcoidosis

FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages constitute granulomas in sarcoidosis. So that we could understand the mechanisms regulating granuloma formation in sarcoidosis, scRNA-Seq was performed on lesional skin samples from 3 patients with sarcoidosis and 5 healthy subjects (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171088DS1). Unsupervised clustering revealed 10 major cell subsets in all 8 samples: fibroblasts, keratinocytes, T cells, vascular endothelial cells, pericytes and vascular smooth muscle cells, antigen-presenting cells (APCs), lymphatic endothelial cells, melanocytes, nerve cells, and proliferating cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E). Cell identities were annotated using cell subset–specific markers.

Since sarcoidosis is primarily a disease of granuloma-forming macrophages, APCs were the main focus of subsequent analyses. Based on previous reports, cutaneous APCs were subdivided into CD207-positive Langerhans cells, CLEC9A-positive conventional type 1 dendritic cells, CD1C-positive conventional type 2 dendritic cells, LAMP3-positive mature dendritic cells enriched in immunoregulatory molecules, CD163-positive skin-resident macrophages (resident macrophages), and TREM2-positive macrophages (TREM2 macrophages) (Figure 1, A and B) (14). TREM2 macrophages, rarely present in healthy skin, represented half of the APCs and a decreased percentage of conventional type 2 dendritic cells in sarcoidosis skin (Figure 1, C and D). Immunostaining revealed that both the overall count of APCs and the specific numbers of conventional type 2 dendritic cells and macrophages were elevated in sarcoidosis skin (Supplemental Figure 2A). In sarcoidosis granuloma samples, the expression of genes such as ACE and lysozyme (LYZ) is known to be elevated, and these genes were indeed upregulated in TREM2 macrophages (Figure 1, E and F). Of note, TREM2 macrophages showed elevated expression of fibronectin (FN1), FBP1, apolipoprotein C1 (APOC1), and APOE, which are related to cell adhesion and glucose and lipid metabolism. Given that expression of FBP1 was restricted to macrophages, whereas FN1 and APOE were also present on fibroblasts, lymphatic endothelial cells, and melanocytes, we opted to utilize FBP1 as a marker for TREM2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1F). Immunohistochemistry of sarcoidosis skin samples showed positivity for TREM2 and FBP1, which is consistent with the accumulation of CD68-positive cells in granuloma areas (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). The granulomas were surrounded by cells positive for CD163, a resident macrophage subset marker. In contrast, no FBP1-positive cells were observed in healthy skin. These findings indicate that FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages make up sarcoidosis granulomas.

Figure 1 Identification of APC subsets. (A) UMAP plot showing APCs from 3 sarcoidosis patients and 5 healthy subjects colored by subset. LC, Langerhans cells; cDC1, conventional type 1 dendritic cells; cDC2, conventional type 2 dendritic cells; mregDC, mature dendritic cells enriched in immunoregulatory molecules; resident, skin resident macrophages; TREM2, TREM2 macrophages. (B) Heatmap showing marker genes for each subset. Representative genes are labeled. (C) UMAP plot split by healthy and sarcoidosis samples. (D) An abundance of each APC subset. Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test was conducted between the healthy and sarcoidosis samples for each subset. *P < 0.05. (E) Volcano plot comparing TREM2 macrophages against other APCs. MAC, macrophages. (F) Violin plots showing expression of ACE, LYZ, CD163, TREM2, FBP1, FN1, APOC1, and APOE in APC subsets in all skin samples. (G) Representative immunofluorescence staining in healthy (n = 3) and sarcoidosis (n = 3) skin biopsy samples for expression of CD68 in gray, FBP1 in red, CD163 in green, and DAPI in blue. Scale bars: 100 μm.

FBP1 is expressed in macrophages associated with cutaneous and noncutaneous granulomatous diseases. Since sarcoidosis results in granulomas in various organs throughout the body, we examined FBP1 expression in granulomas of tissues other than the skin by immunostaining. FBP1 expression was also detected in granulomas of the lung, heart, and lymph nodes (Figure 2, A and B). FBP1 expression was detected in CD68-positive areas, while CD163 was observed surrounding FBP1-positive areas in all organs. These results indicate that in sarcoidosis, CD68-positive macrophages within the granuloma express FBP1, regardless of the organ.

Figure 2 FBP1 is expressed in macrophages in association with cutaneous and noncutaneous sarcoidosis. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence staining (A) and bar graph (B) in extradermal lesions (lung, n = 3; heart, n = 1; lymph node, n = 3) of sarcoidosis samples for expression of CD68 in gray, FBP1 in red, CD163 in green, and DAPI in blue. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Frequency of ACE+ and FBP1+ APCs in inflammatory skin diseases based on previously published data (16–18). AD, atopic dermatitis; PSO, psoriasis; GA, granuloma annulare. *P < 0.05, Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

We also compared gene expression in FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages in the skin and heart using single-nucleus RNA-Seq data for cardiac sarcoidosis in public databases (15). Genes highly expressed in cardiac FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages were also highly expressed in skin FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3A). Thus, FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages share a typical phenotype among organs involved in sarcoidosis.

The proportions of APCs expressing ACE (a previously established diagnostic marker for sarcoidosis) and FBP1 (a newly discovered marker in this study) in skin lesions were analyzed in granulomatous skin diseases other than sarcoidosis. In addition, data from previously published databases for nongranulomatous inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis (16), and granulomatous skin diseases, such as granuloma annulare, leprosy, and sarcoidosis, were interrogated (17, 18). APCs expressing ACE and FBP1 were detected in all granulomatous diseases examined (Figure 2C). To evaluate the universality of FBP1-positive TREM2 macrophages across granulomatous skin diseases, we performed immunostaining on healthy skin as well as samples from patients with inflammatory and granulomatous skin diseases. In granulomatous skin disease, FBP1 expression was detected in CD68-positive granuloma regions, while CD163 was observed surrounding FBP1-positive regions (Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, no FBP1-positive cells were observed in nongranulomatous inflammatory skin diseases. These results indicate that FBP1 is expressed in CD68-positive macrophages within the granulomas in cutaneous and noncutaneous granulomatous diseases, but not in inflammatory skin diseases.

Figure 3 FBP1 is expressed in macrophages in association with cutaneous granulomatous diseases. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence staining (A) and bar graph (B) in healthy and inflammatory skin disease samples (n = 3) for expression of CD68 in gray, FBP1 in red, CD163 in green, and DAPI in blue. Scale bars: 100 μm. *P < 0.05, Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. LMDF, lupus miliaris disseminatus faciei. (C and D) Box-and-whisker plots (C) and receiver operating characteristic curves (D) of serum FBP1 and ACE concentrations in healthy subjects (n = 32) and sarcoidosis patients (n = 14). Mann-Whitney U tests were conducted between healthy and sarcoidosis samples. *P < 0.05.

Serum FBP1 levels were elevated in sarcoidosis patients. To investigate the potential of FBP1 as a biomarker in sarcoidosis, serum FBP1 levels in healthy subjects and patients with sarcoidosis were assayed. Serum concentrations of FBP1 were significantly elevated in patients with sarcoidosis (Figure 3C). In addition, calculation of AUCs for receiver operating characteristic curves of serum ACE and FBP1 indicated that FBP1 has a diagnostic capacity comparable to that of ACE (Figure 3D).

Metabolically active TREM2 macrophages express genes associated with giant cells. Macrophages that constitute granulomas are heterogeneous and include epithelioid cells and giant cells. Reanalysis of scRNA-Seq data of macrophages revealed that resident macrophages could be classified into monocytes, CD163_1 macrophages or CD163_2 macrophages, and TREM2 macrophages as TREM2_1 or TREM2_2 macrophages (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Metabolically active TREM2 macrophages express genes in association with giant cells. (A) UMAP plots for all skin scRNA-Seq data (5 healthy subjects and 3 patients) showing macrophage subsets. (B) An abundance of each macrophage subset in all skin scRNA-Seq data (5 healthy subjects and 3 patients). Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test was conducted between the healthy and sarcoidosis samples for each subset. *P < 0.05. (C) Dot plot of genes upregulated in M1and M2 macrophages in macrophage fractions of scRNA-Seq data (5 healthy subjects and 3 patients). (D) Heatmap showing marker genes for each subset in all skin scRNA-Seq data (5 healthy subjects and 3 patients). Representative genes are labeled. (E) Heatmap showing metabolic pathway expression for each cell subset in all skin scRNA-Seq data (5 healthy subjects and 3 patients) via Reactome pathway database. (F and G) Representative H&E and immunofluorescence (F) staining and bar graph (G) in sarcoidosis skin samples (n = 3) for expression of CD68 (gray), FBP1 (red), CHI3L1 (green), and DAPI (blue). Dotted lines indicate giant cells, and arrowheads point to FBP1+CHI3L1+ cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. Mann-Whitney U tests were conducted between nongiant and giant cells. *P < 0.05.

Macrophages in healthy skin were composed of monocytes and CD163_1 macrophages, whereas in sarcoidotic skin, macrophages were composed of CD163_2, TREM2_1, and TREM2_2 macrophages (Figure 4B). Monocytes prominently exhibited M1 macrophage markers (19) (Figure 4C). Conversely, CD163 macrophages were associated with the expression of M2 macrophage markers. Monocytes showed high expression of genes relative to inflammatory responses such as CXCL8 and IL1B, whereas CD163_1, and CD163_2 macrophages expressed blood coagulation factors such as coagulation factor XIII A chain (F13A1). CD163_2 macrophages express inflammatory genes such as ribonuclease pancreatic (RNASE1) and complement C1q C chain (C1QC). TREM2_1 and TREM2_2 macrophages showed high expression of genes related to phagocytes including LYZ and chemokines such as CXCL9 and CXCL10. TREM2_2 macrophages had high expression of genes relative to metabolism (e.g., APOC1, APOE) and genes relative to antioxidant production and antiapoptosis, such as thioredoxin (TXN) and chitinase-3-like protein 1 (CHI3L1), respectively (Figure 4D). TREM2_2 macrophages were also expressed genes that are expressed in osteoclasts, the most studied giant cells, such as cystatin B (CSTB) and adenosine triphosphatase H+ transporting V0 subunit d2 (ATP6V0D2), and dendritic cell–specific transmembrane protein (DCSTAMP), which are essential molecules for bone destruction and cell fusion. In addition, using Metascape analysis (https://metascape.org/gp/index.html#/main/step1), we found nuclear transcription factors such as PU.1 (SPI1) and NFKB1, which promote transcription of DC-STAMP, were demonstrated to be highly expressed in TREM2_2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3B). These results suggest that TREM2_2 macrophages may be similar to giant cells. Pathway analysis revealed that TREM2_2 macrophages had enhanced synthesis of ROS and respiratory ATP, identical to that observed in neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Since the expression of genes involved in metabolism was elevated in TREM2_2 macrophages, the metabolic pathways activated in each macrophage subset were assessed. Expression of genes related to the TCA cycle, which consumes oxygen to produce ATP, and β-oxidation, which is necessary for fatty acid consumption in the TCA cycle, was upregulated in TREM2_2 macrophages (Figure 4E). Additionally, genes encoding components of the PPP, which generates NADPH, a component of ROS generation, were highly expressed in TREM2_2 macrophages.

The localization of TREM2_2 macrophages in sarcoidosis skin was assessed by immunostaining. CHI3L1, which is highly expressed in TREM2_2 macrophages, was stained in giant cells and cells surrounding giant cells, whereas FBP1 was stained throughout the granuloma except in giant cells (Figure 4, F and G). Granulomas were found to be composed of 3 distinct cellular subsets: FBP1-positive, CHI3L1-negative TREM2_1 macrophages, FBP1- and CHI3L1-expressing TREM2_2 macrophages, and FBP1-negative, CHI3L1-positive giant cells. TREM2_2 macrophages are hypothesized to be implicated in giant cell formation owing to their expression of a plethora of genes associated with cell fusion and metabolism. In contrast, giant cells could not be detected in this scRNA-Seq data set because of their substantial size, which may not be amenable to recovery through the 10X protocol employed in this study.

The PPP is upregulated in granulomas. Granulomas were composed of distinct cell subsets, including TREM2_1, TREM2_2, and giant cells. Each of these cells displayed altered gene expression profiles related to macrophage metabolism, particularly regarding the PPP, such as FBP1. FBP1 increases the number of glucose metabolites entering the PPP by converting FBP back to fructose 6-phosphate (F6P). Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) is the first enzyme that allows glucose metabolites to enter the PPP to produce NADPH (Figure 5A) (20). Expression levels of the PPP enzyme-coding genes, including G6PD and phosphogluconate dehydrogenase (PGD), were increased in TREM2 macrophages, particularly in TREM2_2 macrophages (Figure 5B). Immunostaining showed that FBP1-positive granulomas expressed G6PD regardless of anatomical site of the lesion (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, a G6PD signal was observed at sites of inflammatory cell infiltration. This is most likely because neutrophils express G6PD. No expression of G6PD was observed in healthy skin.

Figure 5 FBP1-positive macrophages switch to PPP as the dominant route for glucose metabolism. (A) Schematic diagram of glucose metabolized by the glycolytic system or via the PPP. (B) Heatmap showing metabolomic changes for each macrophage subset in all skin scRNA-Seq data (5 healthy subjects and 3 patients). Mono, monocytes. (C) Representative immunofluorescence staining in healthy (n = 3) and sarcoidosis samples (lung, n = 3; heart, n = 1; lymph node, n = 3) for expression of G6PD in gray, FBP1 in red, CD163 in green, and DAPI in blue. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) H&E-stained sections and imaging for MS analysis of NADPH in the skin of sarcoidosis patients. Dotted lines indicate giant cells Scale bars: 500 μm (left); 100 μm (right).

Mass spectrometry (MS) imaging of NADPH production in sarcoidosis granulomas revealed an increase in NADPH consistent with granuloma sites (especially giant cells) in sarcoidosis patients (Figure 5D). These results indicate that the PPP is upregulated in sarcoidosis granulomas. Since NADPH is oxidized by NOX to generate ROS, we examined the expression of NOX in macrophages using scRNA-Seq data and found that NOX2 (CYBB) was expressed in macrophages in sarcoidosis skin as previously reported (21, 22) (Supplemental Figure 4C). Expression of Ras-related C3 botulinum toxin substrate 2 (RAC2) and neutrophil cytosolic factor 2 (NCF2 [p67phox]) genes, which interact with NOX and trigger its activation, was upregulated in TREM2_2 macrophages in humans (Supplemental Figure 4D). RAC2 has a 6-fold higher level of binding to p67phox relative to RAC1 and is more efficient at oxidase activation than RAC1 (23). This suggests that NOX activity is enhanced in TREM2_2 macrophages in sarcoidosis skin lesions.

Inhibition of the PPP impairs the formation of giant cells in an in vitro model. In sarcoidosis, the production of ROS is enhanced and is thought to contribute to tissue destruction around the granulomas (24). The production of ROS primarily occurs in giant cells; (7, 8) however, this study has also demonstrated an enhancement of ROS in TREM2_2 macrophages. In addition, the expression of genes implicated in cell fusion was markedly elevated in both cell subsets. Therefore, using an in vitro giant cell model, we investigated the correlation between giant cell formation and PPP activity, which is essential for ROS generation.

Peripheral blood CD14-positive monocytes from healthy subjects cultured for 3 days with IFN-γ, anti-CD40 antibody, and concanavalin A (Con A) formed Langhans-type giant cells, as reported (25). During giant cell formation, the expression of the PPP-related genes, such as FBP1 and G6PD, increased (Figure 6A). Intracellular NADPH and the NADPH/NADP+ ratio were also increased (Figure 6B). These results suggest that the enhancement of NADPH was not due to a change in the number of macrophages, but rather an increase in the amount of NADPH produced within the cells. Thus, our in vitro model of giant cell formation demonstrates an increase in the PPP.

Figure 6 Treatment of in vitro giant cell model by inhibition of the PPP. (A) Fold induction of FBP1 and G6PD mRNA in Con A, IFN-γ, and anti-CD40 antibodies stimulated (stim) monocytes, as analyzed by quantitative PCR (n = 3). (B) Measurement of intracellular NADP and NADPH levels in the in vitro giant cell model (n = 4). (C) Schematic diagram of metabolic pathways and inhibitors of glucose and NADPH metabolized by the glycolytic system or by the PPP. (D and E) Giemsa staining (D) and bar graphs (E) of monocytes stimulated with Con A, IFN-γ, and anti-CD40 antibodies, with or without DMSO, DPI, FBPi, and 6AN (n = 4). (F and G) Giemsa staining (F) and giant cell count (G) of 3 day cultures stimulated with Con A, IFN-γ, and anti-CD40 antibodies followed by incubation with DMSO, FBPi, or 6AN for 3 days (n = 3–5). (H and I) Giemsa staining (H) and bar graphs (I) of monocytes stimulated with Con A, IFN-γ, and anti-CD40 antibodies, with or without DMSO, 6AN, or G6PDi (n = 5). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (A and B) *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (E, G, and I) *P < 0.05, Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

Next, the effect of the PPP inhibitors on giant cell formation was assessed. We added 6-aminonicotinamide (6AN), a G6PD inhibitor, and 2,5-dichloro-N-(5-chloro-2-benzoxazolyl)-benzenesulfonamide, an FBP1 inhibitor (FBPi) in this in vitro granuloma model (Figure 6C). The PPP inhibition with 6AN and FBPi suppressed granuloma formation in an in vitro giant cell model almost as well as direct inhibition of the NOX complex with diphenyleneiodonium chloride (DPI), which reduces ROS production (Figure 6, D and E). The addition of these inhibitors disrupted giant cell formation even after the establishment of giant cell formation (Figure 6, F and G). We also performed experiments using the 4-((5-oxo-6,7,8,9-tetrahydro-5H-cyclohepta[d]pyrimidin-2-yl)amino)thiophene-2-carbonitrile, an G6PD inhibitor (G6PDi) (26). While G6PDi is believed to possess a more specific inhibitory action on G6PD compared with 6AN, our results indicated that G6PDi similarly suppressed giant cell formation in vitro (Figure 6, H and I).

To assess the cytotoxicity resulting from PPP inhibition, we evaluated whether cell mortality increased following the addition of PPP inhibitors in an in vitro giant cell model. Our results indicate that introducing the PPP inhibitor prior to giant cell formation does not increase the percentage of dead cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, the addition of the PPP inhibitor after giant cell formation led to an increased percentage of dead cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). This observation aligns with prior research that demonstrated that the inhibition of PPP activity results in cell death, attributed to stimulus-induced oxidative stress (27). We hypothesize that under steady-state conditions, PPP inhibition curtails differentiation into giant cells. However, once the giant cells are formed and encounter heightened oxidative stress, there is an increased propensity for cell death.

To further understand the effect of PPP inhibition on cytokine production in our in vitro granuloma model, we measured cytokine levels in the supernatant. The data revealed elevated expression of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α, all known to reflect the pathogenesis of sarcoidosis (28), in the in vitro granuloma model (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, the application of FBPi or 6AN led to a marked reduction in the production of these cytokines, suggesting that PPP inhibition may concurrently suppress cytokine production in macrophages.

The findings from scRNA-Seq showed that, apart from PPP, other metabolism-related genes were also upregulated in TREM2 macrophages in sarcoidosis (Figure 4E). To explore the roles of the glycolytic system and β-oxidation in giant cell formation, we added 2-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG), a glycolytic system inhibitor, and etomoxir, a β-oxidation inhibitor, to an in vitro granuloma model. The data showed that 2-DG effectively halted giant cell formation, while etomoxir had no significant influence on this process, suggesting that giant cell formation may not rely on β-oxidation (Figure 7A). Conversely, given that PPP is a subsidiary pathway of the glycolytic system, the inhibition of this system might affect PPP. This assumption is supported by the observation that 2-DG inhibits downstream FBP1 (29).

Figure 7 Metabolic analysis of in vitro giant cell model. (A) Giemsa staining (left) and bar graphs (right) for monocytes stimulated with Con A, IFN-γ, and anti-CD40 antibodies, with or without vehicle, 2-DG, and etomoxir (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (B–D) Bar graph of analysis by MS of NADPH (B) and metabolites associated with PPP (C) and ATP (D) 1 hour after addition of 13C 6 glucose to a giant cell model cultured for 3 days (n = 3). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. D, DMSO; 6, 6AN; F, FBPi.

Given that NADPH is generated not only via PPP but also through the mitochondrial electron transport chain (30), the effect of PPP inhibitors on NADPH production was investigated to ascertain whether NADPH synthesis in giant cells predominantly relies on the PPP. The amount of NADPH increased upon stimulation with IFN-γ, anti-CD40 antibody, and Con A, but decreased with the addition of 6AN and FBPi in this in vitro granuloma model (Figure 7B).

To perform a comprehensive analysis of glucose metabolites, peripheral blood monocytes were cultured with IFN-γ, anti-CD40 antibody, and Con A in combination with inhibitors of the PPP for 3 days. Subsequently, 13C 6 glucose was added to the macrophages, and their metabolites were analyzed by MS 1 hour later. The use of glucose-containing 13C allows the measurement of glucose metabolites that are newly incorporated into cells. Compared with the control, an increase in 13C 6 glucose–derived 13C influx following stimulation was detected (Figure 7C). The addition of 6AN resulted in a decrease in the fraction of 13C-labeled isotopomer of the PPP metabolites, specifically after 6-phosphogluconic acid (6PG). The addition of FBPi also reduced the 13C-labeled fraction of 6PG, indicating that the flux of NADPH-producing reactions is decreased. Conversely, FBPi exhibited a minimal effect on the PPP metabolites involved in nucleic acid de novo synthesis (Supplemental Figure 6). 6AN inhibited glycolytic systems such as pyruvate, lactate, and ATP production, whereas FBPi showed a mild inhibitory effect on the glycolytic system (Figure 7, C and D). These results indicate that even partial inhibition of the PPP by FBPi can inhibit giant cell formation by blocking NADPH production from macrophages. Depending on the degree of the PPP inhibition, giant cell formation may be inhibited without affecting nucleic acid and ATP synthesis.

Inhibition of the PPP inhibits granuloma formation in an in vivo mouse model. We next determined whether the PPP is involved in granuloma formation in vivo using a murine granuloma-formation model by subcutaneous injection of polyacrylamide microbeads and Con A (31–33). WT mice were intradermally injected with Con A and polyacrylamide microbeads in the ear, which induced granuloma formation around the beads 3 days later (Supplemental Figure 7). Pretreatment with 6AN or FBPi reduced the area of granulomas in vivo (Figure 8, A and B). The thickness of the ear, an indicator of skin inflammation, was also attenuated by 6AN and FBPi administration (Figure 8C). Flow cytometry analysis of skin tissue showed that the number of macrophages infiltrating the skin was reduced by administration of 6AN and FBPi (Figure 8, D and E).

Figure 8 PPP inhibition reduces in vivo granuloma formation. (A and B) Representative photographs (A) and bar graph (B) of H&E-stained sections of ear skin from DMSO-, 6AN-, and FBPi-treated mice with Con A and bead injection (n = 6). Red lines indicate granulomas, and dotted lines indicate beads. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Time course of ear-swelling response (n = 6). (D and E) Dot plot and bar graph of flow cytometric analysis of the number of macrophages in the whole ear skin before and 72 hours after treatment (n = 4). (F and G) Representative photographs (F) and bar graphs (G) of H&E-stained sections of mouse ear skin (n = 6). Two days after subcutaneous injection of Con A and beads into mouse ear, DMSO, 6AN, or FBPi was administered intraperitoneally. Red lines indicate granulomas. Scale bars: 500 μm. (H) Time course of ear-swelling response (n = 6). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Furthermore, to better emulate a clinical scenario, we conducted an in vivo experiment in which mice were administered 6AN and FBPi 3 days after injection of Con A and microbeads. This experiment resulted in a noticeable reduction in granuloma size in the skin of inhibitor-treated mice (Figure 8, F and G). Histological examination disclosed necrosis of granuloma cells surrounding the beads in the group treated with PPP inhibitors, suggesting a potential increase in cell death. This outcome is congruent with findings from in vitro models using PPP inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 5B). Additionally, a reduction in ear swelling was observed a day after PPP inhibitor administration (Figure 8H).

These results indicate that inhibition of the PPP suppressed granuloma formation in the in vivo mouse model. Collectively, these findings suggest that inhibition of the PPP attenuates granulomas in both in vitro giant cell and in vivo granuloma models, indicating that the PPP may be a promising therapeutic target for granulomatous diseases.