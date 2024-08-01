Exclusion of sulfide:quinone oxidoreductase from mitochondria causes Leigh-like disease in mice by impairing sulfide metabolism

Clinical manifestations of mitochondrial SQOR deficiency in SqorΔN/ΔN mice. To investigate the consequences of mitochondrial SQOR deficiency, we measured survival, body weight, body temperature, and locomotor activity in SqorΔN/ΔN mice. Because WT and SqorΔN/+ mice appeared to be phenotypically normal, both WT and SqorΔN/+ mice were used as controls in subsequent experiments. The median survival of SqorΔN/ΔN mice was significantly shorter than that of control mice (SqorΔN/ΔN vs. control, 40 vs. undetermined [longer than at least 210 days]; P < 0.0001 by log-rank test; Figure 1A). SqorΔN/ΔN mice gradually became emaciated and developed ataxia with a wide-based gait and seizures. Although SqorΔN/ΔN mice were indistinguishable from WT and heterozygous (SqorΔN/+) littermates at birth, the rate of growth of SqorΔN/ΔN mice decreased beginning at 3 weeks, around the time of weaning. SqorΔN/ΔN mice were smaller than control mice beginning at 3 weeks of age, and their body weight never exceeded 10 g (Figure 1B). The average body temperature of SqorΔN/ΔN mice decreased with age, reaching 32°C shortly before their death, whereas the body temperature of control mice ranged between 36°C and 37°C (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 SqorΔN/ΔN mice had decreased weight gain, progressive hypothermia, motor dysfunction, and shortened lifespan. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival probability curve for SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice. Log-rank P value and sample size are shown. (B) Body weight trajectory of SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice. n = 10 mice for each group. Data are presented as means with SD. (C) Body temperature trajectory of SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice. n = 10 mice for each group. Data are presented as means with SD. (D) Time to fall from rotarod in SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice at postnatal ages 20, 30, 40, and 50 days. Comparisons were made using unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 4 to 10 mice for each group. Data are presented as means with SD.

The rotarod test, which measures the ability to maintain grip strength, balance, and resist fatigue on an accelerating rotating rod, was used to evaluate motor function of SqorΔN/ΔN mice. Control mice were able to balance on the rotarod for approximately 300 seconds. In contrast, the ability of SqorΔN/ΔN mice to balance on the rotarod decreased gradually over time (Figure 1D). Taken together, the results show that SqorΔN/ΔN mice have decreased weight gain, progressive hypothermia, neurological deficits, and shortened lifespan.

SqorΔN/ΔN mice had decreased complex IV activity, increased systemic H 2 S levels, and an impaired metabolic status. To investigate the pathogenesis of the neurological dysfunction, emaciation, hypothermia, and shortened lifespan in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we evaluated complex IV activity and levels of tissue H 2 S and blood lactate. We used cytochrome c oxidase (COX) histochemical staining to evaluate complex IV activity in SqorΔN/ΔN mice. COX histochemical staining assesses complex IV activity by the intensity of brown staining produced by the indamine polymer that is a product of COX-catalyzed oxidation of 3,3′-diaminobenzidine (14). In control mice, using COX histochemical staining, sections from brain, liver, and muscle appeared dark brown (Figure 2A). In contrast, brain, liver, and muscle sections from SqorΔN/ΔN mice were light brown, indicating decreased complex IV activity (Figure 2A). To quantify complex IV activity in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we performed a complex IV activity assay, which measures the oxidation of reduced cytochrome c. The complex IV activity in the brain, liver, and muscle from SqorΔN/ΔN mice was significantly decreased compared with that in tissues from control mice (14.3% ± 12.9%, 28.0% ± 12.9%, and 30.2% ± 5.8% of control in brain, liver, and muscle, respectively; Figure 2B). These results show that SqorΔN/ΔN mice have severely decreased complex IV activity in the brain, liver, and muscle.

Figure 2 SqorΔN/ΔN mice had decreased complex IV activity, increased systemic H 2 S levels, and an impaired metabolic status. (A) Histochemical staining was used to measure cytochrome c oxidase (COX) activity in SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice. Control mouse brain, liver, and muscle sections are stained dark brown; the same tissues from SqorΔN/ΔN mice are light brown, indicating decreased complex IV activity. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Complex IV activity in isolated mitochondria of the brain, liver, and muscle. The mean values of complex IV activity in control mice were set to 100%. Comparisons were made using unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 5–6 mice for each group. Data are presented as means with SD. (C) Sulfide levels in plasma, brain, liver, and muscle were measured using HSip-1. The sulfide levels in SqorΔN/ΔN mice were compared with those in control mice (the sulfide level for control mice was set to 1). Data were analyzed using Mann-Whitney test for plasma, and unpaired 2-tailed t test for brain, liver, and muscle. n = 5–8 mice for each group. Data are presented as medians with interquartile range for plasma, and as means with SD for brain, liver, and muscle. (D) Compared with control mice, the blood lactate levels in SqorΔN/ΔN mice were higher at postnatal ages 30, 40, and 50 days. Comparisons between SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice at postnatal ages 30, 40, and 50 days were made using unpaired 2-tailed t test. Mixed-effects analysis with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test was performed to compare the blood lactate levels at postnatal ages 30, 40, and 50 days in SqorΔN/ΔN mice. n = 4–5 mice for each group. Data are presented as means with SD.

To investigate whether the loss of mitochondrial SQOR increases H 2 S levels in the tissues of SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we measured relative H 2 S levels in plasma, brain, liver, and muscle using the fluorescence probe HSip-1. When H 2 S binds to HSip-1, the intensity of emitted fluorescence increases (15). The H 2 S levels in plasma, brain, liver, and muscle from SqorΔN/ΔN mice were significantly higher than the levels in control mice (Figure 2C). These results suggest that the loss of mitochondrial SQOR increases systemic H 2 S levels in SqorΔN/ΔN mice.

Patients with Leigh syndrome have abnormal energy metabolism, indicated by the presence of lactic acidosis (9). To determine whether SqorΔN/ΔN mice also have abnormal energy metabolism, we measured blood lactate levels in SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice. The blood lactate levels in SqorΔN/ΔN mice were significantly higher than those in control mice at postnatal ages 30, 40, and 50 days (Figure 2D). These results suggest that SqorΔN/ΔN mice have increased blood lactate levels, which is one of the diagnostic criteria for Leigh syndrome.

Excessive accumulation of H 2 S can increase levels of C4 and C5 acylcarnitines (10) and thiosulfate (16), changes that have been observed in a mouse model of ethylmalonic encephalopathy (ETHE1-knockout mice) (10). To further characterize the effects of excess H 2 S levels in SqorΔN/ΔN mice and examine the biochemical similarity of SqorΔN/ΔN mice to ETHE1-knockout mice, we measured C4 and C5 acylcarnitines in plasma and thiosulfate in the brain stem and liver of SqorΔN/ΔN mice using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and gas chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (GC-MS/MS). As was reported in ETHE1-knockout mice, the level of thiosulfate was increased in the brain stem of SqorΔN/ΔN mice, compared with control animals. However, in contrast to ETHE1-knockout mice, the level of thiosulfate in the liver and the levels of C4 and C5 acylcarnitines in plasma did not differ between SqorΔN/ΔN mice and control mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170994DS1). These results suggest that SqorΔN/ΔN mice exhibit limited similarity to ETHE1-knockout mice. Nonetheless, these results further provide indirect evidence of H 2 S accumulation in the brains of SqorΔN/ΔN mice.

SqorΔN/ΔN mice showed integrated stress response and NADH-reductive stress. The integrated stress response (ISR) is an evolutionarily conserved pathway in eukaryotic cells, which restores cellular homeostasis in response to various stresses, including mitochondrial dysfunction, nutrient deficiency, unfolded protein stress, and infection (17, 18). A previous study showed that dysfunction of the mitochondrial electron transport chain, induced by impaired NADH oxidation, triggered the ISR in myoblasts (18). Activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4) is the ISR master regulator, and DNA damage–inducible transcript 3 protein (DDIT3) is a key component of the ISR. Activation of ATF4 and DDIT3 stimulates the expression of 2 additional components of the ISR, growth/differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) and fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21). Increased levels of ATF4, DDIT3, GDF15, and FGF21 have been recognized as promising blood biomarkers for human mitochondrial disorders (18–23). To investigate whether the ISR is induced in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we measured the messenger RNA (mRNA) levels of ATF4, DDIT3, GDF15, and FGF21 at postnatal age 40 days. Compared with control mice, SqorΔN/ΔN mice had a marked increase in the levels of mRNAs, encoding all 4 proteins, in liver and muscle (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting that the ISR was triggered in SqorΔN/ΔN mice.

To investigate whether the biomarkers associated with NADH-reductive stress increase in SqorΔN/ΔN mice (24), we performed a metabolomic analysis using plasma from SqorΔN/ΔN and control mice at postnatal age 40 days. The level of biomarkers associated with NADH-reductive stress, including the ratios of lactate to pyruvate and α-hydroxybutyrate to α-ketobutyrate, were significantly higher in SqorΔN/ΔN mice than control mice (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that the NADH-reductive stress was induced by the mutation in SQOR.

SqorΔN/ΔN mice had lesions in basal ganglia, midbrain, and brain stem. Patients with Leigh syndrome caused by mutations in the gene encoding SQOR had T2-hyperintense bilateral, symmetrical lesions in the basal ganglia, thalamus, and hippocampus, as well as unilateral lesions in the cerebral cortex (9). To investigate whether SqorΔN/ΔN mice also develop brain lesions, we performed T2-weighted brain MRI on 3 SqorΔN/ΔN mice and 1 control mouse. The first SqorΔN/ΔN mouse had bilateral, symmetrical hyperintense lesions in the thalamus, reticular nucleus, red nucleus, inferior colliculus, and vestibular nuclei (Figure 3A). The second SqorΔN/ΔN mouse had bilateral, symmetrical hyperintense lesions in the caudoputamen and cerebral cortex (Figure 3B). The third SqorΔN/ΔN mouse had numerous small, round hypointense lesions in the reticular nucleus and vestibular nuclei (Figure 3C). No lesions were detected in the brain of the control mouse. These results show that SqorΔN/ΔN mice have brain abnormalities similar to those seen in patients with Leigh syndrome caused by mutations in the gene encoding SQOR.

Figure 3 SqorΔN/ΔN mice had lesions in basal ganglia, midbrain, and brain stem. T2-weighted brain MRI was performed on three 8-week-old SqorΔN/ΔN mice: SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 1 (A), SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 2 (B), and SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 3 (C). Brain lesions in SqorΔN/ΔN mice are indicated by yellow arrows. Brain MRI scans of a control mouse, at the same anatomical levels as those of SqorΔN/ΔN mice, are shown as reference in the bottom panels of A, B, and C.

SqorΔN/ΔN mice had neurodegeneration with gliosis and acute and subacute hemorrhage. To investigate the pathological features of the brain abnormalities seen on MRI imaging of SqorΔN/ΔN mouse brains, we stained brain sections for the presence of neuronal nuclei antigen (NeuN), ionized calcium-binding adaptor molecule 1 (Iba-1), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP). Antibodies directed against NeuN identify mature neuronal cell bodies in tissue sections (25). Increased expression of Iba-1 and of GFAP is a marker for activation of microglial cells and astrocytes, respectively (26, 27). In coronal brain sections from SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 1, there was a loss of NeuN-positive neurons and an increase in Iba-1–positive cells in the lesion core, and an increase in GFAP-positive cells in the lesion border in the inferior colliculus (Figure 4A), thalamus, reticular nucleus, red nucleus, and vestibular nuclei (Supplemental Figure 4). Similar lesions were observed in the caudoputamen of SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 2 (Supplemental Figure 5). These results in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, including neuronal loss and gliosis with prominent microglia and astrocyte activation in the brain lesions, are similar to the pathological features seen in patients with Leigh syndrome.

Figure 4 SqorΔN/ΔN mice had neurodegeneration with gliosis, acute and subacute hemorrhage, and brain tissue hyperoxia. (A) The portions of the inferior colliculus of SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 1 that were indicated in the brain MRI scans were used for immunohistochemical staining (upper panels). Staining for NeuN, Iba-1, and GFAP was performed to evaluate neurodegeneration and gliosis. The corresponding portions of the inferior colliculus of a control mouse were used for control staining (lower panels). An enlargement of the boxed regions is provided below each cross section. Scale bars: 1,000 μm in low-magnification images and 250 μm in high-magnification images. (B) Photomicrographs of brain lesions in vestibular nuclei and reticular nucleus from SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 3. Prussian blue staining was used to detect subacute hemorrhage. Blue stain indicates the location of previous episodes of bleeding. An enlargement of the boxed regions is provided below each cross section. Scale bars: 500 μm in low-magnification images and 200 μm in high-magnification images. (C) Photomicrographs of fresh hemorrhages surrounding small vessels in the white matter. Hematoxylin and eosin staining was performed to detect acute hemorrhage. Fresh hemorrhages surrounding small vessels are indicated by black arrows. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Brain partial pressure of oxygen was measured using an optical oxygen probe at the reticular nucleus and caudoputamen of SqorΔN/ΔN mice and control mice at postnatal age 40 days. Comparisons were made using unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 4 mice for each group. Data are presented as means with SD. GFAP, glial fibrillary acidic protein; Iba-1, ionized calcium-binding adaptor molecule 1; NeuN, neuronal nuclei; PO 2 , partial pressure of oxygen.

Prussian blue staining was used to further investigate the pathological features of brain lesions identified by T2-weighted MRI hypointensities in SqorΔN/ΔN mice. Prussian blue detects iron in hemosiderin, which is a marker of subacute hemorrhage (28). Blue staining was observed in tissue sections prepared from portions of the brain that were identified by hypointense lesions on T2-weighted MRI (Figure 3C), indicating previous episodes of bleeding. Prussian blue staining of the vestibular nuclei and reticular nucleus of SqorΔN/ΔN mouse no. 3 is shown in Figure 4B. We used hematoxylin and eosin staining (29) to demonstrate that SqorΔN/ΔN mice had acute perivascular microhemorrhages in cerebral white matter (Figure 4C). Taken together, the results show that SqorΔN/ΔN mice have evidence of acute and subacute hemorrhages in the brain.

Brain hyperoxia in SqorΔN/ΔN mice. Approximately 90% of all oxygen consumed by the body is used by complex IV of the electron transport chain in a reaction that reduces oxygen, in the presence of hydrogen, to produce water (30). In patients with mitochondrial disease, the rate of oxygen consumption in the brain is decreased (31). Because complex IV activity was severely reduced with the accumulation of H 2 S in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we hypothesized that oxygen consumption is impaired in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, leading to brain tissue hyperoxia. To determine the oxygen level in brain tissue of SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we used an optical oxygen probe (32) to measure the partial pressure of oxygen (PO 2 ) at the reticular nucleus and caudoputamen, where brain lesions were observed in MRI. Brain tissue PO 2 in SqorΔN/ΔN mice was significantly higher than that in control mice (SqorΔN/ΔN vs. control, 24.9 ± 5.0 vs. 14.1 ± 2.1 mmHg; P = 0.0075; Figure 4D). The observed brain tissue hyperoxia is consistent with inhibition of complex IV activity by increased H 2 S levels in SqorΔN/ΔN mice.

Metronidazole decreased the systemic H 2 S levels, alleviated Leigh-like disease, and prolonged the lifespan of SqorΔN/ΔN mice. The gut microbiome is a major source of H 2 S in mammals (6, 7), and the broad-spectrum antibiotic metronidazole can reduce the number of H 2 S-producing bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract (11). We hypothesized that treatment with metronidazole might inhibit the development of Leigh-like disease in SqorΔN/ΔN mice by reducing H 2 S-producing gut bacteria. To consider this possibility, metronidazole (at 30 mg/kg of body weight) was administered twice a day by intraperitoneal injection to 10 SqorΔN/ΔN mice (SqorΔN/ΔN/MNZ group) beginning 21 days after birth. Because metronidazole was dissolved in 4.4% dimethylsulfoxide (DMSO) diluted with distilled water, 10 control SqorΔN/ΔN mice (SqorΔN/ΔN/DMSO group) were similarly treated with 4.4% DMSO twice a day. Metronidazole extended the median survival of SqorΔN/ΔN mice (SqorΔN/ΔN/MNZ vs. SqorΔN/ΔN/DMSO, 104 vs. 47 days; P < 0.0001 by log-rank test; Figure 5A). Treatment with metronidazole enabled SqorΔN/ΔN mice to gain weight and prevented progressive hypothermia (Figure 5, B and C). In contrast to the control group, SqorΔN/ΔN/MNZ mice were able to maintain motor coordination and balance, as assessed using the rotarod test (Figure 5D). In addition, while the blood lactate levels increased in SqorΔN/ΔN/DMSO mice, treatment with metronidazole prevented hyperlactacidemia in SqorΔN/ΔN mice (Figure 5E). Furthermore, the biomarkers associated with NADH-reductive stress, including the ratios of lactate to pyruvate and α-hydroxybutyrate to α-ketobutyrate, were increased in DMSO-treated SqorΔN/ΔN mice compared with DMSO-treated control mice at postnatal age 40 days (Supplemental Figure 3). While treatment with metronidazole tended to attenuate the increase in the lactate/pyruvate ratio (P = 0.0552 vs. DMSO-treated SqorΔN/ΔN mice), it did not attenuate the increase of the α-hydroxybutyrate/α-ketobutyrate ratio in SQORΔN/ΔN mice at postnatal age 40 days. These results indicate that SqorΔN/ΔN mice exhibit NADH-reductive stress, which was partially reversed by metronidazole (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 5 Metronidazole decreased systemic H 2 S levels, alleviated Leigh-like disease, and prolonged the lifespan of SqorΔN/ΔN mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival probability curve of SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO (4.4%). Log-rank P value and sample size are shown. (B) Body weight trajectory of SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO. n = 10 mice for each group. (C) Body temperature trajectory of SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO. n = 10 mice for each group. (D) Results of the rotarod test at postnatal ages 20, 30, 40, and 50 days in SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO. Two-tailed t test. n = 5–10 mice for each group. (E) Blood lactate levels at postnatal ages 30, 40, and 50 days in SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO. Comparisons between SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO were made using unpaired 2-tailed t test. Mixed-effects analysis with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test was performed to compare blood lactate levels at postnatal ages. n = 4–5 mice for each group. (F) Sulfide levels in feces, brain, liver, and muscle in SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with metronidazole or DMSO and control mice treated with DMSO (the sulfide level for control mice treated with DMSO was set to 1). Data were analyzed using Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test for feces, and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test for brain, liver, and muscle. n = 6–7 mice for each group. Data are presented as medians with interquartile range for feces. (G) Histochemical staining was used to assess COX activity in a SqorΔN/ΔN mouse treated with metronidazole or DMSO and a control mouse treated with DMSO. Brown color indicates cytochrome c oxidase activity levels. Scale bars: 100 μm. MNZ, metronidazole. Data are presented as means with SD unless indicated otherwise.

To explore the mechanism by which metronidazole inhibited the development of Leigh-like disease in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we measured the levels of H 2 S in feces, brain, liver, and muscle using HSip-1. To confirm that HSip-1 is a valid method to measure the levels of H 2 S in tissue homogenates and feces, we measured fluorescence intensity in tissues and feces with exogenously added sodium sulfide (Na 2 S). Increasing amounts of Na 2 S produced a dose-dependent increase in HSip-1–associated fluorescence intensity (Supplemental Figure 6). At baseline, there was no difference in H 2 S levels in feces between control mice and SqorΔN/ΔN mice treated with DMSO, suggesting that the mutation does not alter the levels of H 2 S produced by gut flora (Figure 5F). In the brain, liver, and muscle, H 2 S levels were significantly higher in DMSO-treated SqorΔN/ΔN mice than in DMSO-treated control mice (control/DMSO) (Figure 5F). Treatment with metronidazole reduced the H 2 S levels in the feces, brain, liver, and muscle of SqorΔN/ΔN mice (Figure 5F). Treatment with metronidazole also restored complex IV activity in the brain, liver, and muscle of SqorΔN/ΔN mice, as assessed using COX histochemical staining (Figure 5G). These results suggest that metronidazole decreased H 2 S levels in host tissues, restored complex IV activity, and prolonged the lifespan of SqorΔN/ΔN mice.

A sulfur-restricted diet decreased the systemic H 2 S levels, alleviated the clinical manifestations, and prolonged the lifespan of SqorΔN/ΔN mice. To further investigate the effect of decreased H 2 S levels on the development of Leigh-like disease in SqorΔN/ΔN mice, we examined the effects of a sulfur-restricted diet. Decreased ingestion of cystine and methionine would be expected to decrease both endogenous (host) and exogenous (microbiome) production of H 2 S (7). Beginning at age 21 days, 10 SqorΔN/ΔN mice in the treatment arm were fed a sulfur-restricted diet (SqorΔN/ΔN/SRD), which did not contain cystine and contained only 0.1% methionine per total diet weight. Ten SqorΔN/ΔN mice in the control arm received a control diet (SqorΔN/ΔN/CD), which contained the same nutritional composition as the sulfur-restricted diet but included 0.4% cystine and 0.5% methionine per total diet weight. Although the sulfur-restricted diet extended the median survival of SqorΔN/ΔN mice (SqorΔN/ΔN/SRD vs. SqorΔN/ΔN/CD, 127 vs. 38 days; P < 0.0001 by log-rank test; Figure 6A), it did not restore the normal increase in body weight over time (Figure 6B). The sulfur-restricted diet prevented the progression of hypothermia after postnatal day 30 (Figure 6C). As in metronidazole-treated SqorΔN/ΔN mice, the sulfur-restricted diet prevented the development of motor dysfunction, which was observed in the control-fed SqorΔN/ΔN mice, as assessed using the rotarod test (Figure 6D). The blood lactate levels gradually increased in the control-fed SqorΔN/ΔN mice, but the sulfur-restricted diet prevented hyperlactacidemia in SqorΔN/ΔN mice (Figure 6E). The beneficial effects of the sulfur-restricted diet were associated with reduced H 2 S levels in feces, brain, liver, and muscle of SqorΔN/ΔN mice (Figure 6F). Taken together, the results further support the pathogenetic role of H 2 S accumulation in Leigh-like disease in SqorΔN/ΔN mice and suggest a therapeutic strategy for patients with Leigh syndrome caused by SQOR gene mutations.