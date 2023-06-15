Loss of STAT2 may be dangerous in a world filled with viruses

In this issue of the JCI, Bucciol, Moens, et al. describe the phenotypes of an extended cohort of patients with STAT2 deficiency, extending prior reports of individual patients or families and giving a more complete picture of human STAT2 deficiency (1). In this report, 23 patients from 10 families are described with biallelic loss-of-function variants in STAT2 and who predominantly suffered from difficulty in controlling viruses. Other inborn genetic errors affecting the type I IFN–signaling pathway, including gene defects in IFNAR1, IFNAR2, and IRF9, have previously been described and cause similar difficulties with wild viruses and live attenuated viral vaccines (1–4). Loss-of-function variants in STAT1 and partial loss-of-function of JAK1 have also been reported as causing susceptibility to viruses, but befitting their dual role in type I and type II (IFN-γ) IFN signaling, patients with these variants experience greater difficulties with mycobacterial infections (5, 6). Thus, inborn genetic errors in essentially the entire proximal type I IFN-signaling pathway (Figure 1) have demonstrated the importance of this pathway for resistance to a variety of viruses. As is noted by Bucciol, Moens, et al., STAT2 and related genes are under intense selective pressure, presumably driven by viruses. In recent years, it has also become increasingly appreciated that various impairments of type I IFN function, either from inborn errors or anti-IFN autoantibodies, have played an important role in morbidity and mortality from the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (7, 8). Thus, increasing evidence demonstrates that type I IFNs are a critical defense against the ubiquitous threat that viruses pose.

Figure 1 STAT2 deficiency and other inborn and acquired defects of type I IFN signaling result in susceptibility to viral infections. Inborn errors of immunity affecting molecules important for type I IFN signaling, including IFNAR1, IFNAR2, TYK2, JAK1, STAT1, and IRF9, have been previously reported to cause phenotypes of severe viral infection. Bucciol, Moens, et al. (1) now report on a large series of patients with STAT2 deficiency, indicating that STAT2 loss can lead to pronounced complications with viral infections. Type I IFNs, including multiple α and β IFNs, signal through the type I IFN receptor, which utilizes the JAK/STAT signaling pathway. In addition, acquired autoantibodies against type I IFNs have been described in many patients with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. These manifestations indicate that type I IFNs are a critical defense against frequent viral exposure. ISG, IFN-stimulated gene; PRR, pattern recognition receptor.