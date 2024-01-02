A narrow T cell receptor repertoire instructs thymic differentiation of MHC class Ib–restricted CD8+ regulatory T cells

Identification of TCRs specific for Qa-1 self–peptide complexes. Insight into the specialized function of both class Ia- and class Ib–restricted CD8 Tregs has relied mainly on isolation of both subsets of CD8 Tregs based on expression of a triad of shared surface markers — CD44, CD122, and Ly49. Here we distinguish class Ib (Qa-1–restricted) CD8 Tregs from class Ia–restricted Tregs according to expression of TCR specific for 2 structurally unrelated self-peptides — FL9 and Hsp60 — that are presented by Qa-1 and allow specific targeting of CD4 cells by CD8 Tregs (2, 10, 11).

We used Qa-1–FL9 and Qa-1–Hsp60 peptide tetramers to detect, sort, and analyze TCR expression by tetramer-positive (tet+) cells according to single-cell TCR sequencing (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170512DS1). Analysis of paired TCRs from 12 independent Qa-1–FL9 tet-binding cells revealed that 9 of 12 TCRs specific for Qa-1–FL9 tets expressed the TRAV9N3 gene encoding Vα3.2 and 9 of 12 expressed the TRBV12-1/2 genes encoding Vβ5.1,2 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). Analysis of 11 independent Qa-1–Hsp60–specific CD8 T cells revealed that 8 of 11 also expressed TRAV9N3/Vα3.2, and 6 of 11 expressed the TRBV 12-1/2/Vβ5.1,2 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2). An additional analysis of control T cells that were not enriched by FL9-tet staining indicated that a potential bias introduced by PCR amplification was minimal and could not account for these findings (Supplemental Figure 3). Both TCR sets expressed nearly identical CDR1 and CDR2 sequences — which usually represent MHC contact elements — but carry distinct peptide-specific CDR3 regions. The TRAV9N3 and TRBV12-1/2 genes were essential for high affinity binding by FL9 T cells, since TCRs that did not express these paired genes displayed markedly reduced binding affinity to Qa-1–FL9 complexes (Supplemental Figures 1 and 5). Recognition of 2 structurally distinct self-peptides presented by Qa-1 by this conserved TCR repertoire suggests an interaction between highly conserved CDR1/CDR2 TCR regions and the class Ib Qa-1 molecule and with a second interaction between CDR3 and the FL9 and Hsp60 self-peptides.

Figure 1 Identification of Qa-1–FL9–specific TCR. (A) WT B6 mice were immunized with Kb–/–Db–/– DC loaded with FL9 peptide on days 0, 8, and 15. At day 22, Qa-1–FL9–specific CD8 T cells were detected by tets (Qa-1–FL9–PE and Qa-1–FL9–APC) within CD44+CD122+Ly49+ CD8 T cells. (B) TCR repertoire of Qa-1–FL9 Tet+ CD8 T cells. Single Qa-1–FL9–PE+ Qa-1–FL9–APC+ cells were sorted and subjected to sequencing for TCRα and TCRβ. Thirty-nine of TCRα and TCRβ pairs were analyzed based on their TCR V gene segments. Relative usage of TCRα and TCRβ V genes by these Tet+ single cells is depicted by donut charts. (C) TCR repertoire of Qa-1–Hsp60 Tet+ CD8 T cells. Single Qa-1–Hsp60–PE+ Qa-1–Hsp60–APC+ cells were sorted and sequenced for TCRα and TCRβ. Relative usage of TCRα and TCRβ V genes by these Tet+ single cells is depicted by donut chart. (D) Frequency and phenotype of Vα3.2+Vβ5+ cells within Ly49+ CD8 cells in the spleens and LNs of WT B6, Qa-1.D227K–KI and Qa-1–KO mice at 8 weeks of age (n = 6/group). (E) Qa-1–dependent differentiation of FL9 T cells: tet-mediated detection of TCR in 58C hybridoma transduced with FL9.2 and FL9.8 TCR (upper panel). Responsiveness of FL9.2-TCR– and FL9.8-TCR–expressing hybridoma upon stimulation with increasing dose of peptides measured by CD69 expression (lower panel). (F) Measurement of Qa-1–FL9 binding affinity of FL9.2 and FL9.8 TCR. FL9.2 TCR+ and FL9.8 TCR+ hybridoma were labelled with Qa-1–FL9–PE tets and incubated in the presence of anti-Qa-1 antibodies for the indicated time. Percentages of PE+ cells were measured at different time points as a measurement of tet dissociation level. (G) Tg TCR+ cells in TCR+ thymocytes and percent of active-Caspase–3+PD1+ cells in DP (CD4+CD8+) thymocytes in OT-I → WT B6, FL9.2 Tg → WT B6 BM chimera 8 weeks after BM reconstitution. (H) Ki67 and CD44 expression by OT-I and FL9.2 TCR Tg CD8+ T cells was measured as an indication of Ag encounter in the spleen and liver of OT-I → WT B6 and FL9.2 Tg → WT B6 BM chimera 8 weeks after BM reconstitution. OT-1 is also used as a control in Supplemental Figure 6B. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, according to Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney rank sum test.

We then asked whether Qa-1–restricted CD8 Tregs in non-Tg mice might also express the Vα3.2 and Vβ5 TCRs noted above. We found that triad+ (Ly49+CD122+CD44+) Vα3.2+/Vβ5.1,2+ CD8 Tregs were reduced by 60%–80% in mice carrying a Qa-1 deletion or Qa-1 D227K point mutation (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, the numbers or percent of triad+ Vα3.2–/Vβ5.1,2– CD8 T cells were not affected by either a Qa-1 deletion or mutation (Figure 1D). Moreover, residual triad+ Vα3.2+/Vβ5.1,2+ CD8 Tregs in Qa-1–KO mice displayed a 50%–75% reduction in the Ki67 proliferation marker (Figure 1D). Taken together, these findings suggest that Qa-1–restricted CD8 Tregs (Ly49+CD44+CD122+) are distinguished from MHC class Ia–restricted CD8 Tregs by expression of a conserved set of TCRs that are equipped to recognize pQa-1 complexed with structurally unrelated self-peptides.

CD8 Treg phenotype of Qa-1–FL9–specific T cells. To gain insight into the contribution of TCR usage to the differentiation and function of self-reactive CD8 Tregs, we cloned each of the 12 TCR pairs specific for Qa-1–FL9 into retroviral vectors and expressed them in 58C (TCR–) hybridoma cells. Expression of each TCR in 58C cells was accompanied by specific binding to Qa-1–FL9 but not Qa-1–Hsp60 tets (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), presumably reflecting the peptide-specific CDR3 sequences noted above (Supplemental Figure 1). The binding avidity of each Qa-1–FL9–specific TCR was then defined according to a dose-response analysis of the concentration of FL9 peptide required for CD69 upregulation by each transduced hybridoma (Supplemental Figure 5C). A Qa-1–FL9–specific TCR with an intermediate (FL9.2) avidity and high avidity (FL9.8) for Qa-1–FL9 (Figure 1E) were defined further in an antigen dissociation assay, which confirmed the higher affinity of the FL9.8 TCR, as judged by increased retention of Qa-1–FL9 tet compared with the FL9.2 TCR (Figure 1F).

We generated Tg mice that express FL9.2 and FL9.8 self-peptide–specific TCRs using methods employed previously to generate OT-I TCR Tg mice that depended on insertion of pES.42.1c and pKS913.CB18.31 vectors (12). We then generated BM chimeras, which allow T cell development in a synchronized and homogenous environment, after reconstitution of lethally irradiated C57BL/6 (B6) hosts with BM hematopoietic cells from OT-I, FL9.2, or FL9.8 TCR Tg mice to study the contribution of these TCRs to the selection and development of CD8 Tregs. The percent of Tg TCR+ T cells in peripheral tissues was approximately 90% in the 3 BM chimeras that had been reconstituted with each TCR transgene (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 6A). Analysis of thymocytes revealed that approximately 20% of FL9.2 and 40% of FL9.8 thymocytes expressed markers of negative selection that included active caspase 3 and PD1, while OT-I thymocytes did not express these negative selection markers (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 6A). Analysis of peripheral T cells revealed that the 2 FL9 TCR transgenes, but not OT-I, displayed increased expression of CD44 and Ki67 (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 6B) and reduced levels of TCR and CD8, i.e., a CD8 T cell phenotype associated with chronic activation by self-antigens (13, 14) (Supplemental Figure 6C). Chronic exposure of CD8 T cells to self-antigen may also upregulate expression of NKG2D receptors (15, 16), which has been correlated with immunoregulatory function (17). FL9.8 T cells displayed an age-dependent upregulation of NKG2D expression (over 80% at 4 months), while FL9.2 T cells displayed a more modest increase (20%–40%) (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

We then asked whether Tg expression of the FL9.2 TCR in the thymus instructed developing T cells to acquire and maintain the CD8 Treg phenotype (2). All TCR+ cells in the thymus express the TCR transgene at levels similar to developing OT-I thymocytes (Vα2, Vβ5), but only FL9.2 T cells expressed the canonical CD8 Treg transcription factor Helios (Figure 2A). After maturation, peripheral FL9.2 T cells maintained a characteristic Treg phenotype and expressed both Helios TF and Ly49 (Figure 2B). We then defined the contribution of pQa-1 recognition in Qa-1 WT and Qa-1 KO FL9.2 Tg mice. In the absence of the Qa-1 restriction element, FL9.2 T cells did not develop; only approximately 1% of thymocytes in the Qa-1 KO thymus expressed the FL9.2 TCR, compared with approximately 60% of thymocytes that expressed FL9 TCR in WT Tg mice (Figure 2C). This data suggests that Qa-1 represents the sole MHC restriction element for the FL9.2 TCR+ T cells rather than a crossreactivity of this TCR with other classical and nonclassical MHC molecules suggested previously (10, 18, 19). Deletion of the Qa-1 restriction element also resulted in an approximate 80% reduction in the numbers of both FL9.2 CD8 T cells (Figure 2D) and the higher affinity FL9.8 TCR+ T cells in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 8A). Residual FL9.2 TCR+ T cells expressed reduced levels of the CD44 and NKG2D receptors (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 8B) and the Ki67 proliferation marker (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 2 Qa-1–dependent differentiation of FL9 T cells. (A) Frequency of Tg TCR+ cells in the TCR+ thymic cells in OT-I– or FL9.2 TCR Tg mice (Va2+Vβ5+ for OT-I and Vα3.2+Vβ5+ for FL9 T cells) and levels of Helios expression. (B) Frequency of Tg TCR+ cells in the TCR+ splenic cells in OT-I or FL9 TCR Tg mice and levels of Helios and Ly49 expression. (C) Frequency of FL9 TCR Tg T cells in the TCR+ thymic cells in WT or Qa-1–/–.FL9 TCR Tg mice. Frequency of FL9 Tg T cells (Vα3.2+Vβ5+) in the total thymocytes is shown in graph (right). (D) Frequency of Vα3.2+Vβ5+ T cells in TCRβ+ spleen cells from FL9.2 TCR Tg mice on Qa-1–WT and –KO backgrounds (at 8 weeks old). Representative FACS plots for the detection of Vα3.2+Vβ5+ cells in spleen are shown (left panel). (E) Expression of CD44 and NKG2D by FL9.2 T cells in spleens of WT.FL9.2 TCR Tg and Qa-1–/–.FL9.2 TCR Tg mice. Representative FACS plots for NKG2D+CD44+ cells in the spleens of FL9.2 TCR Tg mice are shown on the left. (F) Expression of Ki67 by FL9.2 T cells in the LNs of WT.FL9.2 TCR Tg and Qa-1–/–.FL9.2 TCR Tg mice. (G) CFSE-labeled FL9.2 T cells developed in Qa-1–WT or Qa-1–KO mice were transferred into irradiated (800 rads) Qa-1–WT, Qa-1–KO and D227K-KI adoptive hosts. Seven days after transfer, Qa-1–WT or Qa-1–KO FL9.2 T cells were recovered from spleens of adoptive hosts. Numbers of FL9.2 T cells in the spleens of adoptive hosts are shown. (H) Percentage of Qa-1 WT FL9.2 T cells that undergo more than 3 divisions in Qa-1–WT, Qa-1–KO and D227K-KI hosts. Mean ± SEM is indicated. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

Although the numbers of FL9.2+ T cells were reduced by 70%–80% in mice that expressed a defective or deleted Qa-1, a substantial fraction remained. We asked whether these residual CD8 cells in the spleen and lymph node of Qa-1–deficient mice were functionally impaired. Transfer of residual FL9.2 T cells from Qa-1–KO mice into irradiated adoptive Qa-1–WT hosts revealed that very few (approximately 10%) survived, compared with the robust survival of FL9 T cells from Qa-1–WT donors (Figure 2G). We then asked whether recognition of Qa-1 in peripheral tissues was essential for continued survival of mature Qa-1–restricted FL9.2+ T cells that had initially differentiated in a Qa-1–sufficient (Qa-1–WT) environment. We found that FL9.2+ CD8 T cells from Qa-1–WT donors transferred into Qa-1–KO or D227K–knock-in (KI) hosts — who express a Qa-1 D227K point mutation that impairs the interaction between Qa-1 and the CD8 coreceptor — displayed poor survival, similar to that of CD8 TCR Tg cells transferred from Qa-1–deficient donors (Figure 2, G and H). These data suggest that Qa-1 expression is essential for both initial intrathymic development of Qa-1–restricted CD8 Treg and survival in peripheral lymphoid tissues.

Detection and elimination of antigen-specific CD4 cells by Qa-1–restricted CD8 Treg. Although targeting of CD4 cells by CD8 Treg may reflect TCR-dependent recognition of pQa-1 complexes expressed by activated CD4 cells (2), the nature of these target complexes is not well understood. We asked whether expression of FL9-Qa–1 complexes by Ag-specific CD4 T cells represents a major functional target for CD8 Treg. We noted that FL9 TCR Tg T cells were efficiently stimulated by activated CD4 T cells from B6 (Qa-1–WT) mice but not by B6.Qa-1–D227K–KI mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9A). Moreover, Kb–/–Db–/– CD4 cells provoked stronger responses by FL9 TCR+ CD8 T cells, possibly reflecting the absence of a dominant Qdm default peptide derived from MHC class Ia that may competitively bind to Qa-1 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9A). Activated ERAAP-deficient CD4 cells strongly stimulated FL9 TCR Tg T cells, consistent with increased Qa-1–FL9 expression by cells lacking the ERAAP enzyme, which normally destroys this peptide (10) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Collectively, these findings suggest that activated CD4 cells express an ERAAP-sensitive Qa-1–FL9 ligand that is recognized by Qa-1–FL9–specific CD8 Treg.

Figure 3 FL9 Tg CD8 T cells recognize and suppress activated CD4 T cells. (A) in vitro, conA-stimulated CD4 cells from WT B6, Qa-1.D227K–KI, KbDb-KO and ERAAP-KO mice were cocultured with FL9.2 T cells isolated from FL9.2 TCR Tg mice. WT CD4 cells loaded with the FL9 peptide were used as a positive control. After 20 hours, CD69 expression on FL9 Tg T cells were measured as a readout of TCR stimulation. (B) In vivo, WT or D227K mice were immunized with OT-II peptides in CFA. After 7 days, CD4 (CD4+CD25–) cells were isolated from immunized mice and transferred into WT B6 hosts with or without FL9 TCR Tg T cells followed by immunization with OT-II/CFA. Detection of I-Ab/Ova 323-339 -specific CD4 T cells in the spleen of hosts by I-Ab/Ova 323-339 tets (upper). Percent and numbers of I-Ab/Ova 323-339 tet+ (upper) and I-Ab/Ova 323-339 tet– activated (lower) CD4 cells recovered from adoptive hosts (middle and right). (C) Qa-1 expression by I-Ab/Ova 323-339 tet+ and tet– CD4 cells. (D) WT B6 and D227K mice were immunized with Ova/CFA and injected with isotype or anti-Vα3.2 antibodies on day 0, before boosting on day 8 with Ova/IFA along with antibody injection. Frequency of I-Ab/Ova 323-339 tet+ CD4 cells in blood were assessed on day 15. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

We then analyzed this interaction in vivo. We tested the hypothesis that upregulation of Qa-1 by robustly activated CD4 T cells may depend on expression of high affinity TCRs (2, 20). To test this hypothesis, we characterized CD4 cells generated after immunization with OVA according to binding to OT-II peptide class II MHC tets, expression of Qa-1–FL9, and sensitivity to inhibition by CD8 Tregs. We transferred CD4 cells from OT-II–peptide immunized WT B6 or B6-D227K mice into B6 hosts with or without FL9.2 TCR Tg CD8 cells, followed by immunization with OT-II/CFA. Analysis of OT-II tet+ CD4 cells, which represent CD4 cells with the highest avidity for immunizing OVA, revealed that cotransfer of FL9.2 TCR Tg CD8 T cells inhibited more than 90% of OVA tet+ CD4 cells (Figure 3B, upper panel), while virtually all activated (CD44+CD62L–) CD4 cells that were tet– were spared (Figure 3B, lower panel). Selective inhibition of relatively avid Ag-specific CD4 cells depended on Qa-1 targeting, since FL9 CD8 T cells suppressed the response of B6 (WT) CD4 T cells but not B6-D227K CD4 T cells (Figure 3B, upper panel). Moreover, analysis of Qa-1 expression by Tet+ and Tet– CD4 T cells revealed that approximately 35% of activated Tet+ CD4 T cells expressed Qa-1, while less than 2% of Tet– CD4 T cells expressed Qa-1 (Figure 3C). These data indicate that the Qa-1–FL9 peptide complex is expressed on a substantial proportion of CD4 cells after activation by Ag, and that CD4 cells expressing highly avid TCR (tet+) for cognate Ag strongly express Qa-1 (Qa-1hi) and are efficiently suppressed by Qa-1–restricted CD8 Treg in contrast to nonspecifically activated CD4 T cells.

Based on observations that Qa-1–restricted CD8 Tregs mainly express the Vα3.2/Vβ5 pair (Figure 1D), we asked whether Ab-mediated depletion of Vα3.2+ T cells after immunization to OVA might enhance the Ag-specific CD4 T cell responses. B6.WT, but not B6.Qa-1 D227K, mice immunized with OVA/CFA and boosted with OVA/IFA developed an increased frequency of OVA-specific CD4 cells (I-Ab/Ova 323-339 Tet+) after depletion of Vα3.2+ T cells (Figure 3D). Virtually complete depletion of Vα3.2+ T cells could be achieved after anti-Vα3.2 Ab administration (Supplemental Figure 10). The marked increase in Qa-1 levels expressed by I-Ab/Ova 323-339 Tet+ CD4 cells confirms the above findings that CD8 Tregs selectively target antigen-specific CD4 cells (Figure 3C). These data also indicate that Qa-1–restricted CD8 cell targeting by anti-TCRα3.2 antibody might be employed to modulate CD8 Treg activity.

Definition of FL9-superagonist peptides. Since chronically activated CD4 cells express Qa-1–FL9 complexes, in vivo expansion of Qa-1–FL9–specific CD8 Tregs may promote elimination of these CD4 T cells in clinical settings. However, immunization of mice with the FL9 self-peptide did not elicit detectable expansion of CD8 Treg (Supplemental Figure 11), perhaps reflecting the relatively low Qa-1 binding affinity and consequent weak TCR activation by this self-peptide (2, 21, 22). We reasoned that efficient mobilization of Qa-1 restricted CD8 Tregs specific for self-peptides might require immunization with peptide analogs with increased Qa-1 binding activity. To systematically improve binding stability to Qa-1, we screened a peptide library composed of approximately 100 amino acid exchange variants of FL9 peptide at MHC-anchoring positions 2, 3, 6, 7, and 9 (Figure 4A). The FL9.2 TCR+ 58C hybridoma was incubated with EL4 (Qa-1+) cells that had been pulsed with FL9 peptide variants and monitored for CD69 upregulation and TCR downregulation to define the stimulatory activity of each peptide variant (Figure 4B, left and middle panels). The interaction of Qa-1–peptide complexes with the FL9.2 TCR was also evaluated by measurement of TCR trogocytosis, which reports the strength of TCR binding to defined pMHC ligands (23) (Figure 4B, right panel). Variant FL9 peptides that stimulated increased FL9.2 TCR+ hybridoma responses compared with the native FL9 peptide — as judged by CD69 expression, TCR downregulation and increased trogocytosis — were then subjected to dose-response analysis.

Figure 4 Identification of superagonists for FL9 T cells. (A) A library composed of 96 FL9 peptide variants (crude peptides) was generated by amino acid mutagenesis at the Qa-1 anchoring positions (p2, p3, p6, p7, and p9). FL9 TCR+ hybridomas were incubated with EL4 cells (Qa-1+) loaded with each FL9 peptide variant for 12 hours and CD69 expression and TCR downregulation were measured as an indication of TCR stimulation. (B) Activation of FL9 TCR+ 58C hybridoma after stimulation with FL9 peptide variants. CD69 expression by FL9 TCR+ 58C hybridoma after stimulation with each FL9 peptide variant (left). Downregulation of TCR is shown as ΔTCR MFI based on calculation 100–(Testing TCR MFI/Control TCR MFI) × 100 (%) (middle). Expression of Vα3.2 and Vβ5 on EL4 cells (trogocytosis) was measured (right). (C) Activation of FL9.2 T cells after stimulation with FL9 variants selected from library screen above. Dose-dependent activation of FL9 T cells was measured by culturing FL9.2 T cells with EL4 (Qa-1+) at various concentrations of indicated peptides (0, 1, 3, and 10 μg/mL). (D) CD45.1+ B6 hosts were adoptively transferred with FL9.2 T cells and immunized i.p. with PBS, FL9, or FL9-68 in CFA on day 0. After 6 days, proliferation of FL9.2 T cells (CD45.2+Vα3.2+Vβ5+) was measured by CFSE dilution (left). (E) CD45.1+ B6 mice that were vaccinated with FL9-68 in CFA or CFA alone on day 0 were immunized with Ova 323-339 peptide in CFA on day 6. The frequency of I-Ab/Ova 323-339 Tet+ CD4 cells in activated (CD44+) CD4 cells was analyzed on day 14. (F) Comparison of high-affinity antibody and auto-antibody responses in WT and Qa-1.D227K mice. WT B6 and Qa-1.D227K.KI mice were immunized with NP 19 -KLH/CFA and boosted with NP 19 -KLH/IFA on day 10. High affinity anti-NP responses were measured on day 15. Levels of anti-dsDNA antibody were measured on day 21. Mean ± SEM is indicated. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

This analysis revealed that a FL9 peptide variant containing a P→L substitution at position 7 — termed FL9-68 — displayed markedly enhanced dose-dependent stimulatory activity for FL9.2 and FL9.8 TCRs compared with the cognate FL9 self-peptide (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 12). Immunization with the FL9-68 agonist peptide activated FL9.2 TCR+ CD8 T cells after transfer into congeneic (CD45.1+ B6) hosts or TCRα–/– hosts compared with the native FL9 peptide (Figure 4D). Immunization of CD45.1+ B6 hosts with Ova 323-339 in CFA followed by analysis of activated CD4 T cells revealed that FL9-68 vaccination inhibited the response of I-Ab/Ova 323-339 tet+ CD4 cells by more than 50% but did not reduce the numbers or percentage of nonspecifically activated CD4 cells that did not bind to the FL9-Qa–1 tet (Figure 4E). The finding that CD8 Tregs mainly target Tet+ CD4 cells (Qa-1hi) was consistent with the observation that defective CD8 Treg activity in Qa-1.D227K mutant mice resulted in a significant increase in high affinity Ab responses to immunizing antigens (NP-KLH) as well as anti-dsDNA antibodies (Figure 4F). Collectively, these findings suggest that FL9-specific CD8 Tregs preferentially suppress Qa-1hi CD4 cells that express high avidity TCR for the immunizing antigen without generalized immune suppression and suggest that the FL9-68 peptide analog might be used to deliberately mobilize CD8 Tregs in clinical settings.

Peptide-dependent mobilization of CD8 Tregs and inhibition of alloimmunity. Antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) remains a major barrier to successful solid organ transplantation (24). The observation that CD8 Tregs mainly target high affinity CD4 cells suggested that mobilization of CD8 Tregs may allow suppression of robust responses to MHC-disparate tissues without generalized immune suppression and the potential risk of increased vulnerability to pathogenic infection. Since pathogenic alloantibodies mediating AMR are produced mainly by germinal center (GC) B cells after induction by Tfh cells (25), increased expression of the Qa-1–FL9 complex by Tfh cells activated by alloantigens may allow targeting and suppression of pathogenic CD4 cells by Ag-specific CD8 Tregs. Our recent analysis of the allograft response of B6.Qa-1–mutant (B6.Qa-1–D227K) mice indicated that disruption of the interaction between CD8 Treg and Qa-1 in recipients of a fully allogenic heart transplant model results in unchecked Tfh cell proliferation and accelerated Ab-mediated allograft injury (26).

To test the ability of FL9-specific CD8 Tregs to inhibit humoral allograft rejection, we first asked whether expansion of FL9-specific T cells by the FL9-68 peptide might suppress the antiheart graft response (27). We transplanted BALB/c (haplotype: H-2d) heart allografts into previously BALB/c skin allograft–sensitized B6 (H-2b) hosts, since heart transplants into nonsensitized B6 hosts induce strong cellular rejection but only weak humoral responses (28). B6 mice vaccinated with FL9-68 peptide during the skin allograft sensitization displayed a 4–5-fold increase of Ly49F+ FL9-specific CD8 cells (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Superagonist peptide vaccination inhibits AMR in heart transplantation. (top panel) Schematic of experimental design. B6 mice were vaccinated with FL9-68 peptide in IFA or PBS in IFA on the indicated days, followed by sensitization with BALB/c skin on day 10. Mice were further vaccinated with FL9-68 in IFA or PBS/IFA on days 10, 13, and 16. On day 27, BALB/c hearts were heterotopically transplanted to the abdominal cavity of B6 recipients. 250 μg of CTLA-4 Ig was administered i.v. after transplantation and recipients were analyzed on day 34. (A) Frequency of Qa-1-FL9-Tet+ CD8 (CD44+CD122+Ly49+) T cells in dLN of IFA- or FL9-68/IFA-vaccinated B6 hosts is shown. (B) Qa-1 expression by total, naive CD4 and Tfh cells in the draining lymph node (dLN) of skin-sensitized B6 hosts after BALB/c heart graft. (C) Numbers of Tfh, GC B and plasma cells in dLNs of naive B6 mice or PBS/IFA- or FL9-68/IFA-vaccinated B6 recipients. (D) Donor-specific antibodies (IgG1) in naive mice or PBS/IFA-, OT-I/IFA-, FL9/IFA- or FL9-68/IFA–vaccinated B6 recipients of skin grafts were measured in the serum collected on day 26, the day before heart transplantation. BALB/c donor splenocytes were incubated with serially diluted serum followed by detection with fluorescence-labeled anti-mouse IgG1 antibodies. Statistical analysis was performed with 2-way Anova involving mixed-effect analysis. (E) C4d deposition (blue) in heart allografts (upper panel). Tissue sections from heart grafts of B6 mice that were vaccinated with PBS/IFA alone or FL9-68/IFA were stained with anti-C4d antibodies. H&E stain of heart allograft showing graft infiltrating lymphocytes (lower panel). (F) Heart graft survival in mice vaccinated with FL9-68/IFA, FL9-68/IFA with α-Ly49F Ab, an irrelevant peptide, Ova/IFA, and PBS/IFA alone as control. Median Survival (days): FL9-68/IFA, 25; FL9-68/IFA with α-Ly49F Ab, 10; Ova/IFA, 12; and IFA alone, 11. Mean ± SEM is indicated. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

Seventeen days after skin transplantation with or without FL9-68 vaccination, alloantigen (skin) sensitized B6 hosts were transplanted with BALB/c heart allografts, which are rejected by a robust antigraft antibody response. We observed significant upregulation of Qa-1 expression by Tfh cells in draining lymph nodes (dLN) compared with other CD4 T cell subsets at day 7 after heart transplantation in these skin allograft–sensitized B6 hosts (Figure 5B). Hosts that had been vaccinated with FL9-68/IFA displayed a significant reduction of GC responses in the dLN, along with reduced numbers of Tfh cells (PD-1+CXCR5+CD4+), activated GC B cells (FAS+GL-7+B220+), and plasma cells (B220–CD138+) compared with the control group injected with PBS/IFA (Figure 5C). We also observed a vaccine-dependent reduction in the titers of donor-specific antibody (DSA). Vaccination with FL9-68 had a notably superior effect in suppression of DSA responses compared with the native FL9 peptide (Figure 5D). Decreased germinal center activity and DSA levels were associated with amelioration of graft pathology, as measured by reduced levels of C4d deposition and immune cell infiltration (Figure 5E). The major impact of FL9-68 peptide vaccination was a significant prolongation of heart graft survival time compared with vaccination with an irrelevant peptide (Ova) and adjuvant (Addavax) administration (Figure 5F). Finally, the protective effect of FL9-68 peptide was reversible when CD8 Tregs were depleted with α-Ly49F Ab (Figure 5F).

The effect of peptide-mediated expansion of CD8 Tregs on antiallograft immunity against fully mismatched kidney transplants was also tested (Figure 6A). Here, rejection depends on a combined cellular- and antibody-mediated response (28). Analysis of allograft-dLN on day 20 following kidney transplantation revealed a more-than 7-fold increase in FL9-specific Tregs from FL9-68–vaccinated mice, as measured by FL9-Qa–1 Tet+ Ly49+ CD8 T cells (Figure 6B). Similar to observations in the sensitized heart transplant model, administration of FL9-68–Adj but not adjuvant (Addavax) alone markedly reduced GC responses, as judged by reduced frequency of Tfh cells, activated GC B cells, and plasma cells (Figure 6C), as well as a significant decrease in DSA (Figure 6D). Ex vivo stimulation of celltrace violet–stained memory (CD44+) CD4+ T cells from B6 (H-2b) hosts with irradiated donor BALB/c (H-2d) lymphocytes also revealed that FL9-68 vaccination reduced allospecific CD4 T cell memory responses in FL9-68 vaccinated hosts (Figure 6E). These vaccine-induced changes were accompanied by reduction in the antibody-mediated allograft response, as judged by reduced C4d deposition in the peritubular capillaries of kidney allografts (Figure 6, F and G) and substantial prolongation of allograft survival compared with controls (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 FL9-68 ameliorates AMR and prolongs graft survival in kidneys. (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) Frequency of FL9-Qa–1–specific CD8 (CD44+CD122+Ly49+) T cells in mice with or without FL9-68 immunization (day 20 after transplant). (C) Frequency of Tfh cells (PD-1+CXCR5+CD4+), activated GC B cells (FAS+GL-7+B220+), and plasma cells (B220–CD138+) in the graft recipients with or without FL9-68 immunization. (D) Donor-specific antibodies (IgG1) in PBS/ Adj- or FL9-68/ Adj-vaccinated B6 recipients of kidney grafts. (E) Proliferation of activated CD4+ T cells from PBS/Adj- or FL9-68/Adj-immunized recipients, when cocultured with irradiated donor (BALB/c) splenocytes. Mixed lymphocyte reaction, comparison of the proliferative response of memory (CD44+) CD4 T cells isolated from the indicated group of kidney allograft recipients at day 20 upon exvivo stimulation with irradiated donor (BALB/c) splenocytes, as judged by CellTrace Violet on day 3 of coculture. (F) Gross anatomy of kidney allograft at day 20. (G) IHC for C4d deposition (blue). (H) Survival of kidney allograft measured by survival of recipients with absence of native kidney function. Median Survival (days): FL9-68/Adj, 40; PBS/Adj, 20.5. Mean + SEM is indicated. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

Collectively, these data indicate that peptide-based mobilization of CD8 Tregs that recognize pathogenic CD4 Tfh cells represents a promising therapeutic approach for drug-free reduction of Ab-mediated injury in a murine model of heart and kidney allografts.