Dynamic metabolism of endothelial triglycerides protects against atherosclerosis in mice

Loss of ATGL in the endothelium leads to spontaneous neutral TG lipid accumulation. EC-specific ATGL KO mice (Atgl ECKO) were generated by crossing Atglfl/fl mice with endothelial-specific, Cdh5-Cre (VE-cadherin-Cre) transgenic mice. EC-specific ATGL deletion was confirmed, and Atgl mRNA (Figure 1A) and protein levels (Figure 1B) were markedly reduced in mouse lung ECs (LECs) of Atgl ECKO compared with Atglfl/fl (control) littermate mice. Accordingly, the loss of ATGL in LECs enhanced baseline levels of neutral lipids and augmented LD formation by oleic acid (OA) loading, as assessed by both the neutral lipid dye BODIPY 493/503 (Figure 1C) and direct measurement of TG content (Figure 1D). In addition to microvascular cells, Atgl mRNA was significantly reduced in FACS-purified ECs (CD31+CD45–) from the aorta of Atgl ECKO compared with control mice (Figure 1E). Consistently, en face imaging of BODIPY 493/503 showed that TG-rich neutral lipids were detectable in the endothelial layer of abdominal aortas from overnight-fasted Atgl ECKO mice (Figure 1F), and this effect was further accentuated by ex vivo incubation of the vessel with OA (1 mM). Similarly, en face imaging of the lesser curvature of aortic arch, an atherosclerosis-prone region of the vessel wall, showed more postprandial TG-rich neutral lipid accumulation in endothelial layers of the aorta in Atgl ECKO following an olive oil gavage compared with that of control mice (Figure 1G). Thus, the loss of ATGL in the endothelium leads to neutral lipid accumulation in both micro- and macrovessels. Notably, Atgl ECKO mice are viable, gain weight, and display similar levels of fasted glucose and circulating total cholesterol, TGs, and nonesterified FAs (NEFA) compared with control littermates on a standard chow (SC) diet (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170453DS1). In addition, Atgl ECKO mice do not display structural vascular defects, as determined by staining the retinal vasculature with isolectin-B4 at P6 (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, Atgl mRNA levels were not different in thioglycollate-elicited peritoneal CD11b+ macrophages between Atgl ECKO and control littermates (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Loss of endothelial-specific ATGL leads to spontaneous vascular LD accumulation in vivo and ex vivo. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of Atgl mRNA in LECs from control and Atgl ECKO mice (n = 3/group).****P < 0.0001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Representative Western blot analysis showing ATGL protein levels in LECs isolated from control and Atgl ECKO mice. Each replicate is from 3 independent experiments. (C) Representative confocal fluorescence images of LD detected with BODIPY 493/503 (green) in cultured LECs in EGM-2 media supplemented with either vehicle (–OA) or 1 mM OA overnight. Hoechst 33342 (blue) was used for nuclei staining. (D) Corresponding TG levels quantified in cell lysates (n = 3–4/group). *P < 0.01; **P = 0.003; ***P = 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) qRT-PCR analysis of Atgl mRNA in FACS-purified aortic ECs (CD31+CD45–) from control and Atgl ECKO mice (n = 3/group). ***P < 0.001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) En face images of abdominal aorta from fasted control and Atgl ECKO mice exposed ex vivo to vehicle (–OA) or 1 mM BSA-complexed OA (+OA) in EGM-2 media for 4 hours (n = 5 mice/group). The aorta was immunostained for VE-cadherin (VECAD) (red), and LD were stained with BODIPY 493/503 (green). Scale bars: 25 μm. (G) En face images of LD formed in ascending aorta (lesser curvature) in vivo 3 hours after an olive oil oral gavage (10 mL/kg) in control (left panel) and Atgl ECKO mice (far right panel). LD were detected using BODIPY 493/503, and ECs were detected by immunostaining for VECAD. The middle panel is a schematic drawing that illustrates the area analyzed (n = 3/group). Scale bar: 75 μm. All data are represented as mean ± SEM.

ATGL ECKO mice have impaired large-vessel endothelial-dependent relaxation and reduced NO synthesis. To determine whether the loss of ATGL in EC had any impact on vessel function, we examined vasomotor function of mouse aortic segments using wire myography (24). Phenylephrine-induced (PE-induced) tension development was elevated (Figure 2A), whereas acetylcholine-induced (Ach-induced) relaxation (Figure 2B) was reduced in aortas from Atgl ECKO compared with littermate control vessels. However, the direct vasorelaxant actions of sodium nitroprusside (SNP) were not different between the genotypes (Figure 2C), implying endothelial dysfunction. Since endothelial NO synthase–derived (eNOS-derived) NO is the primary vasorelaxing factor produced by large vessel endothelium (25), these data imply that the loss of ATGL impairs eNOS-derived NO production. eNOS is abundantly present in a tight perinuclear, Golgi pattern in aortic ECs (26) (Figure 2D), and this staining pattern is eliminated in aortas from eNOS KO mice. Interestingly, the levels of immunoreactive eNOS were reduced in Atgl ECKO aortas compared with those in control littermates (quantified in Figure 2E). The reduction in eNOS levels in Atgl ECKO mice was observed throughout several regions of the aorta compared with in control mice (Supplemental Figure 4). In addition, eNOS protein levels as determined by Western blotting were significantly reduced in aortic homogenates from Atgl ECKO compared with control mice (Figure 2F and quantified in Figure 2G). In accordance with reduced eNOS protein levels, the bioavailability of NO, measured as NO-bound hemoglobin (NO-Hb) by electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy (24, 27), was significantly reduced in Atgl ECKO compared with control mice (Figure 2H). However, despite these reductions, carotid blood pressure was no different between the genotypes (Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, the loss of EC ATGL promotes EC dysfunction and reduces NO bioavailability without influencing systemic blood pressure.

Figure 2 ATGL deficiency leads to endothelial dysfunction. (A) Cumulative concentration-response curves of developed isometric tension in response to PE in aortic rings harvested from control and Atgl ECKO mice. (B) Cumulative concentration-response curves representing percentages of relaxation of precontracted vessels in response to ACh and (C) the NO˙ donor, SNP, in aortic rings harvested from control and Atgl ECKO mice. Data are represented as mean values ± SEM of 5 to 6 individual experiments (4 rings per mouse). *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Representative confocal images of en face immunostaining of eNOS protein levels (yellow) in thoracic aorta from control (far left), Atgl ECKO (middle), and eNOS–/– (far right) mice processed and stained identically. ECs were detected by immunostaining for VECAD (red), and nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (E) Quantification of aortic images (n = 3/group). **P < 0.01, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Representative Western blot analysis showing eNOS protein levels in aortic homogenates of control and Atgl ECKO mice and (G) quantification of n = 6/group. *P < 0.05, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) EPR determined nitrosyl-hemoglobin (NO-Hb) in venous blood as an index of NO bioavailability in control and Atgl ECKO mice. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The loss of ATGL in EC induces a proinflammatory gene-expression profile. To gain mechanistic insights into how the loss of ATGL affects EC gene expression and subsequent function, total RNA-Seq was performed in LECs isolated from control and Atgl ECKO mice. As displayed in the volcano plot in Figure 3A, a total of 742 genes were significantly up- (n = 372) or downregulated (n = 370) by the loss of ATGL in LECs. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) demonstrated that the loss of ATGL markedly upregulates several inflammatory signaling pathways (Figure 3B) and Upstream Regulator Analysis (URA) showed that the highest abundance of elevated genes was regulated by the TNF pathway. Consistently, the expression of several proinflammatory genes was significantly upregulated by the loss of ATGL, as shown by the heatmap in Figure 3C. Thus, the loss of ATGL in EC induces a proinflammatory phenotype. In independent experiments, quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) was used to validate RNA-Seq results. Consistently, basal and TNF-α–stimulated (10 ng/mL, 16 hours) mRNA levels of vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (Vcam1) and prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (encoding COX2) (Ptgs2) were significantly higher in Atgl ECKO compared with control LECs (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Loss of ATGL in the endothelium upregulates proinflammatory gene expression and VCAM1 surface levels. (A) Volcano plot for differential expression genes (DEGs) from bulk RNA-Seq in LECs that fall above the threshold values ([log 2 (fold change [FC]) –1 or 1 and –log 10 (P) > 1.3], red lines) are pictured. Loss of ATGL upregulated 372 genes and downregulated 370 genes in LECs. Red colored dot represents Pnpla2 (ATGL gene name) for reference. (B) Canonical pathway analysis and URA of signaling pathways and gene regulators, respectively, that were significantly higher in Atgl ECKO compared with control LECs. (C) Clustered heatmap from RNA-Seq data showing significantly changed DEGs involved in inflammation between control and Atgl ECKO LEC (n = 3 replicates/group). (D) qRT-PCR analysis of Vcam1 and Ptgs2 mRNA in LECs at baseline and treated with mouse TNF-α overnight (10 ng/mL, 16 hours) from control and Atgl ECKO mice. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Basal and (F) TNF-α–stimulated (10 ng/mL,16 hours) surface VCAM1 levels between control and Atgl ECKO LECs (n = 4 replicates/group) determined by FACS and PE-VCAM1 (MFI). ****P < 0.0001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Surface VCAM1 levels determined by FACS and PE-VCAM1 (MFI) following overnight (16 hours) LPS (1 μg/mL) treatment ± IKKi (10 μM, 30-minute pretreatment) in LECs. n = 3 replicates/group. ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (H) Representative immunostaining analysis of VCAM1 (green), CD31 (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in the ascending aorta (lesser curvature) from control and Atgl ECKO mice after an overnight fast. n = 3/group. L, lumen. Scale bars: 100 μm.

The loss of ATGL in ECs upregulates VCAM1 surface expression. The induction of endothelial VCAM1 is tightly regulated by NF-κB (28) and is essential for leukocyte binding and subsequent diapedeses into the subendothelial space during inflammation and early atherogenesis (29). Therefore, we used several orthogonal approaches to functionally validate changes in Vcam1 mRNA. As measured by flow cytometry, Atgl ECKO had higher surface levels of VCAM1 under basal (Figure 3E) and TNF-α–stimulated conditions (10 ng/mL, 16 hours) (Figure 3F) compared with control LECs. Considering that VCAM1 is induced by various inflammatory signals and is dependent on NF-κB signaling, control and Atgl ECKO LECs were treated overnight with bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS) (16 hours) in the presence or absence of the IκB kinase (IKK) complex inhibitor BMS-345541 (IKKi). Flow cytometry determined VCAM1 surface levels were significantly higher following LPS activation in LECs from Atgl ECKO compared with control mice, and VCAM1 levels were reduced in LECs from both genotypes after IKK inhibition (Figure 3G). Notably, elevations in VCAM1 in LECs from Atgl ECKO were not associated with lung pathology or increased neutrophil numbers compared with those in control mice fed a SC diet (Supplemental Figure 6). Prior work has documented the expression of VCAM1 in the atheroprone, lesser curvature region of the aortic arch in mice fed a SC diet (30). Consistent with in vitro experiments, endothelial loss of ATGL in vivo led to enhanced levels of immunoreactive VCAM1 in the lesser curvature of the aortic arch of Atgl ECKO mice compared with control mice (Figure 3H).

ER stress heightens proinflammatory responses in ECs that lack ATGL. Lipid accumulation is associated with ER stress and insulin resistance in metabolic tissues of obese individuals (31, 32). In cultured human ECs, lipid-induced ER stress partially mediates the induction of several proinflammatory chemokines/cytokines (e.g., IL-6, CXCL8, CCL2) (33). Thus, ER stress may mediate the heightened proinflammatory signaling observed in ECs that lack ATGL. To test this hypothesis, RNA-Seq was used to identify significantly different ER stress genes between control and Atgl ECKO ECs. As shown in Figure 4A, several ER stress genes, including Atf4, Ddit3 (encodes CHOP), Ppp1r15a (encodes GADD34), and Ero1l, were upregulated in Atgl ECKO compared with control ECs. Conversely, the ER stress genes Hspa5, Xbp1, and Hsp90b1 were not different between the genotypes. Next, control and Atgl ECKO ECs were subjected to palmitate dosing to functionally assess ER stress. Interestingly, both ATF4 and CHOP protein levels were significantly higher at baseline in Atgl ECKO compared with control LECs (Figure 4B and quantified in Figure 4, E and F) and these elevations coincided with higher protein levels of VCAM1 and COX2 (Figure 4B and quantified in Figure 4, C and D). In addition, Atgl ECKO had a substantial left shift in inflammatory and ER stress responses to palmitate loading (16 hours), as evidenced by significantly greater protein levels of VCAM1, COX2, ATF4, and CHOP at lower doses of palmitate compared with control LECs (Figure 4B and quantified in Figure 4, C–F). Next, sodium 4-phenylbutyrate (4-PBA), a chemical chaperone that buffers protein aggregates and ER stress (34), was used to further dissect the relationship between ER stress and proinflammatory signaling in ECs with ATGL deletion. In vehicle-treated cells, 4-PBA significantly reduced ATF4 and CHOP as well as VCAM1 protein levels in Atgl ECKO ECs (Figure 4G, and quantified in Figure 4, H, J, and K). In addition, pretreatment with 4-PBA significantly rescued heightened VCAM1, COX2, ATF4, and CHOP induction in response to palmitate (0.1 mM, 16 hours) in Atgl ECKO LECs (Figure 4G and quantified in Figure 4, H–K). As palmitate leads to cell stress and proinflammatory signaling via multiple pathways, we aimed to isolate proinflammatory signaling with the use of TNF-α. Consistent with palmitate loading, pretreatment with 4-PBA was able to completely rescue heightened surface levels of VCAM1 in TNF-α–stimulated (10 ng/mL, 16 hours) conditions in Atgl ECKO LECs (Figure 4, L and M). Taken together, these data suggest loss of ATGL in ECs induces ER stress, which, at least in part, contributes to heightened proinflammatory signaling at baseline and in response to several inflammatory stimuli.

Figure 4 Loss of endothelial-specific ATGL leads to ER stress–induced inflammation. (A) Clustered heatmap from RNA-Seq data showing significantly different DEGs involved in ER stress between control and Atgl ECKO LECs. n = 3 replicates/group. (B) Representative Western blot analysis showing higher baseline ER stress marker (ATF4, CHOP) protein levels as well as heightened ER stress and inflammatory (VCAM1, COX2) responsiveness to palmitate (0–0.25 mM, 16 hours) dosing between control and Atgl ECKO LECs. Quantification of VCAM1 (C), COX2 (D), CHOP (E), and ATF4 (F) from palmitate dosing. n = 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.0001; ****P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Representative Western blot analysis showing rescue of baseline VCAM1 and ER stress marker (ATF4, CHOP) levels as well as rescue of heightened VCAM1, COX2, ATF4, and CHOP levels in response to palmitate (100 μM, 16 hours) in the presence or absence of the global ER stress inhibitor 4-PBA (2.5 mM, 8-hour pretreatment) in Atgl ECKO LECs. Quantification of VCAM1 (H), COX2 (I), ATF4 (J), and CHOP (K) from G (n = 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (L) Flow cytometry histogram of PE-VCAM1 between control LECs treated with TNF-α (solid blue), Atgl ECKO LECs treated with TNF-α (solid red), control LECs treated with TNF-α in the presence of 4-PBA (dashed blue), and Atgl ECKO LECs treated with TNF-α in the presence of 4-PBA (dashed red). (M) Quantification of MFI of PE-VCAM1 between control and Atgl ECKO following overnight (16 hours) TNF-α (10 ng/mL) in the presence or absence of 4-PBA (2.5 mM, 8-hour pretreatment). n = 4 replicates/group. ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

Endothelial deficiency of ATGL accelerates atherosclerosis. ER stress–related gene expression, including ATF4 and CHOP mRNA levels, is elevated in the endothelium of coronary artery regions that are prone to atherosclerosis versus regions that are resistant to atherosclerosis (35). In addition, protein levels of ATF4 are upregulated in inflamed endothelium of human atherosclerotic lesions (33). Therefore, the upregulation of ER stress and proinflammatory signaling in the endothelium of animals that lack ATGL may accelerate atherosclerosis. Thus, to test the EC-autonomous role of ATGL during atherosclerosis, congenic Atgl ECKO mice were bred to Apoe-deficient mice (ApoE–/–) and fed an atherogenic diet (40% Kcal from fat plus 1.25% cholesterol) for 12 weeks. Atgl ECKO/ApoE–/– mice gained weight similarly to controls (Atglfl/fl/ApoE–/–, Supplemental Figure 7A) and displayed similar elevations in total cholesterol (Supplemental Figure 7B), but had slightly reduced levels of TG (Supplemental Figure 7C). En face imaging of neutral lipid accumulation using Oil Red O demonstrated a marked increase in aortic lesion size in Atgl ECKO/ApoE–/– mice compared with littermate controls (Figure 5A and quantified in Figure 5B). Similarly, increases in lesion size were observed in several vessel segments, including the roots of the aortic sinus (Figure 5C and quantified in Figure 5E) and brachiocephalic arteries (BCAs) (Figure 5D and quantified in Figure 5F). Serial analysis of the BCAs determined greater global lesion development throughout the entire length of vessels from Atgl ECKO/ApoE–/– compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 8A and quantified in Supplemental Figure 8B). In line with endothelial activation (29), analysis of macrophage content showed greater CD68-positive macrophages in aortic root lesions of Atgl ECKO/ApoE–/– mice compared with control mice (Figure 5G and quantified in Figure 5H). Thus, the loss of ATGL in ECs accelerates atherosclerosis.

Figure 5 Endothelial deficiency of ATGL accelerates atherosclerosis. (A) Representative en face images of the luminal surface of mouse aorta (aortic root to common iliac bifurcation) stained for Oil Red O to delineate lipid-rich lesions between control and Atgl ECKO on an ApoE–/– background following 12 weeks of atherogenic diet feeding. (B) Corresponding quantification of plaque area as a percentage of total aortic luminal area (n = 10–12/group). ****P < 0.0001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Representative histological staining of aortic sinus stained with Oil Red O and (D) BCA cross sections stained with Oil Red O and hematoxylin for plaque lesions. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Quantification of the absolute plaque area (n = 8–9/group) of lesions present in the aortic root and (F) BCA (n = 8–9/group). ****P < 0.0001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Representative immunofluorescence images of aortic sinus cross sections staining of CD68+ macrophages (red) and smooth muscle α-actin+ (SMC) (green) cells. Nuclei were DAPI counterstained (blue) (n = 5/group). Scale bars: 750 μm. (H) Bar graph showing quantification of CD68-positive area as a percentage of plaque lesion area. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Endothelial deficiency of ATGL upregulates ER stress and proinflammatory gene expression in aortic ECs prior to overt plaque development. Endothelial activation is an early process in atherosclerotic progression (36, 37). As plaques develop, intimal immune cells can further activate the endothelium by secreting a myriad of proinflammatory mediators (38). Therefore, to translate mechanistic findings in LECs while avoiding confounding from macrophage-laden lesions in Atgl ECKO mice, we injected control and Atgl ECKO mice with a recombinant adenoassociated virus encoding a constituently active gain-of-function form of murine PCSK9 (rAAV8-mPcsk9) and subjected these mice to short-term atherogenic feeding (4 weeks) to allow for a more gradual progression of atherosclerotic lesions compared with ApoE–/– mice. Control plus mPcsk9 and Atgl ECKO plus mPcsk9 mice had similar body weight and circulating total cholesterol levels following short-term atherogenic diet feeding (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In addition, plaque sizes were small in the aortic sinus and were no different between the genotypes following 4 weeks of atherogenic diet feeding (Supplemental Figure 9C). To investigate the molecular and cellular signature of aortic ECs that lack ATGL during the early stages of atherosclerosis progression, single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) was performed on cells isolated from aortas of control plus mPcsk9 and Atgl ECKO plus mPcsk9 mice after 4 weeks of atherogenic diet feeding (n = 4/group). The analysis identified 6 distinct cell clusters based on gene-expression patterns of canonical markers of fibroblasts, SMCs, RBCs, ECs, and CD45+ immune cells (Figure 6, A and B). Next, differential gene expression (DGE) was performed on the EC cluster (Figure 6C) and analyzed by IPA. Pathway enrichment analysis showed that pathways involved in ER stress (EIF2 signaling and unfolded protein response) and proinflammatory signaling (IL-17A signaling) were highly upregulated in aortic ECs from Atgl ECKO plus mPcsk9 compared with control plus mPcsk9 mice fed an atherogenic diet for 4 weeks (Figure 6D). Other interesting upregulated pathways in aortic ECs from Atgl ECKO plus mPcsk9 were the coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) and microautophagy signaling pathways, which may be compensatory mechanisms to degrade accumulating LDs upon loss of ATGL (39). In line with in vitro studies in LECs, expression profiles in aortic ECs from Atgl plus mPcsk9 showed higher expression of Hspa5 (encodes BiP), Ddit3 (encodes CHOP), Atf4, and Vcam1 compared with those of control plus mPcsk9 mice fed an atherogenic diet for 4 weeks (Figure 6E). To functionally confirm some of these changes, FACS was used to measure VCAM1 surface expression levels in aortic ECs (CD31+CD45–) from control plus mPcsk9 and Atgl ECKO plus mPcsk9 mice fed an atherogenic diet for 4 weeks. Consistent with scRNA-Seq data, VCAM1 levels were significantly higher in aortic ECs from Atgl ECKO plus mPcsk9 compared with control plus mPcsk9 mice fed an atherogenic diet for 4 weeks (Figure 6F). Together, these data bolster our mechanistic findings in LECs and suggest that the loss of ATGL in the endothelium upregulates ER-stress and proinflammatory signaling pathways and that these changes occur prior to overt plaque development.