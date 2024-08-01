The IFITM5 mutation in osteogenesis imperfecta type V is associated with an ERK/SOX9-dependent osteoprogenitor differentiation defect

Sex as a biological variable. Both male and female mice were used for the experiments described here. For zebrafish study, sex-specific differences were not considered because zebrafish sex differentiation occurs at 21–23 dpf, whereas all experiments reported here were concluded by 5 dpf. The human study included both male and female participants.

Ifitm5 conditional Rosa26-knockin mouse model. We generated a knockin Rosa26 mouse model by introducing the mutant Ifitm5 cDNA (mIfitm5) into the Rosa26 locus using previously described approaches (22, 59). The murine Ifitm5 cDNA was introduced into the pCMV-Tag1 vector to add an in-frame Flag tag at the C-terminus, and in vitro mutagenesis was performed to obtain the c.-14C>T mutation. The Flag-tagged mutant cDNA was then introduced into the pRosa26-DEST vector using Gateway recombination cloning. pRosa26-DEST was a gift from Nick Hastie and Peter Hohenstein (Addgene plasmid no. 21189; http://n2t.net/addgene:21189; RRID:Addgene_21189; ref. 59). Targeting of the construct to the Rosa26 locus in C57BL/6N mouse embryonic stem (ES) cells (JM8A3) was performed via electroporation by the Genetically Engineered Rodent Model core at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM). ES cell clones were screened for correct targeting by PCR amplification of the 5′ region, the knocked-in Ifitm5 cDNA insert, and the 3′ region within the Rosa26 locus (Supplemental Table 2). Correct copy number (heterozygosity) of the knocked-in allele was validated by RT-qPCR using a Neo TaqMan gene dosage assay. Following initial PCR screening, selected clones were validated by Southern blotting, as previously described (22). Correctly targeted ES cells were then expanded and assessed for morphology and karyotyping prior to the generation of chimeric animals via microinjection and transfer of C57BL/6NTac-Atm1.1Arte Tyrtm1Arte (Taconic model number 11227) blastocysts. Sanger sequencing confirmed the insertion of the knocked-in allele in founder animals. Chimeras were crossed with C57BL/6NTac-Atm1.1Arte Tyrtm1Arte mice to generate N1 animals, inheritance of the knockin allele in N1 animals was confirmed by Sanger sequencing, and the N1 generation was backcrossed with C57BL/6 mice to generate N2 mice. For all studies described here, mice were maintained on a C57BL/6 genetic background. Mice that were heterozygous for the Rosa26-knockin mutant Ifitm5 allele (Rosa26mIfitm5/+) were crossed with expressing Cre/– to generate the following genotypes: mutant (Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Cre/– mice) and littermate controls (including Cre/– mice, Rosa26mIfitm5/+ mice, and Rosa26+/+ mice). The Cre mouse lines that were used include the Prx1-Cre transgenic line, the OC-Cre transgenic line, the rat 2.3 kb Col1a1 transgenic line Tg(Col1a1-Cre)2Bek (Col1a1-Cre), and the Agc1tm(IRES-CreERT2) line (Acan-Cre ERT2) that expresses tamoxifen-inducible CreERT2 from the aggrecan promoter. The Acan-Cre ERT2–inducible Cre recombinase was activated by administration of tamoxifen (10 mg/kg/dose) via i.p. injections, starting at P10 and continuing until P15. For Sox9fl rescue experiments, Rosa26mIfitm5 Acan-Cre ERT2 mice were crossed with Sox9fl/fl mice, Cre recombinase was activated as above, and the following littermates were collected for analysis: Rosa26mIfitm5 Sox9fl/+ Acan-Cre ERT2 and Sox9fl/+ Acan-Cre ERT2 (compared with Rosa26mIfitm5 Acan-Cre ERT2). In addition, Rosa26mIfitm5 Acan-Cre ERT2 mice were crossed with the Rosa26-knockin tdTomato reporter line [B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm9(CAG-tdTomato)Hze/J, herein referred to as Ai9 reporter mice] to generate Rosa26mIfimt5/Ai9 Acan-Cre ERT2 mice.

Generation of IFITM5-expressing zebrafish. The expression of mutant IFITM5 in zebrafish (Danio rerio) was achieved by injecting zebrafish embryos (AB strain) with mutant human IFITM5 mRNA at the 1-cell stage (30 minutes to 1 hpf). In brief, human wild type or mutant IFITM5 cDNA was introduced into the pCS2+ expression vector. To obtain the human IFITM5 cDNA, total mRNA was extracted from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that were generated from an individual with OI type V and differentiated into osteoblasts for 14 days using previously described methods (60, 61). Total mRNA served as a template to generate cDNA (Superscript III First Strand RT-PCR Kit, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and mutated or wild type IFITM5 cDNAs were amplified (Supplemental Table 2). Mutated and wild type IFITM5 mRNA or mCherry mRNA was transcribed in vitro from the pCS2+ vector using the mMessage SP6 Transcription Kit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 100 pg/embryo was injected. At 120 hpf, embryos were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) and then stained in 0.1% Alcian blue solution. For ERK/MEK inhibitor rescue experiments, embryos were injected with mutant IFITM5 mRNA and then randomly allocated at 5 hpf to treatment (InSolution MEKI/II Inhibitor III, PD0325901, EMD Millipore at 0.5 μM) or control (DMSO) groups. Treatment was applied daily to fresh E3 water, and at 120 hpf embryos were fixed and stained as described above for morphological assessment.

Cell culture. All cells were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in a humid environment. MC3T3-E1 or ATDC5 cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) were cultured according to ATCC guidelines. A Tet-On system was used for stable expression of Ifitm5c.-14C>T under doxycycline induction in MC3T3 cells. In brief, cells were transfected with a PiggyBac-based system to insert 2 transgenes into the genome: Ifitm5c.-14C>T (pTight-TRE- Ifitm5c.-14C>T) and rtTA (tetracycline-responsive transactivator, pCMV-rtTA). Transfected cells were selected with 2 μg/mL puromycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 500 μg/mL G418 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Stable cells were maintained in growth media (αMEM with 10% FBS, 1% glutamine, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin) containing puromycin and G418. Ifitm5c.-14C>T expression was induced by doxycycline administration (1.2 μM, MilliporeSigma). For in vitro osteogenic differentiation, cells were incubated for 14 days in growth media (αMEM with 10% FBS, 1% glutamine, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin) containing β glycerophosphate (10 mM, MilliporeSigma), ascorbic acid (100 μg/mL, MilliporeSigma), and BMP2 (100 ng/mL, R&D Systems). ERK inhibitor rescue was studied by applying U0126 (MilliporeSigma, at 5 or 10 μM) or vehicle (methanol). Alizarin red S staining was performed after fixation of cells with 4% formalin. For in vitro chondrogenic differentiation of ATDC5, cells were incubated for 21 days in growth media (DMEM/F12 with 10% FBS, 1% glutamine, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin), containing insulin-transferrin-selenium (ITS) supplement (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

MSC differentiation in vitro. Flushed bone marrow cells from Rosa26-knockin mutant Ifitm5 mice (Rosa26mIfitm5/+) were treated with 2 μM TAT Cre recombinase (Excellgen, EG-1001) in low-serum growth media (αMEM with 1% FBS, 1% glutamine, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin) to activate the Ifitm5 mutation. For osteoblast differentiation, MSCs were plated at 8 × 105/mL into a 12-well plate, incubated with Cre recombinase overnight, and allowed to recover for 24 hours in serum-rich growth media (20% FBS). Osteogenic differentiation media (αMEM with 10% FBS, 1% glutamine, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, 10 mM β glycerophosphate, and 100 μg/mL ascorbic acid) were applied to confluent cultures and changed every other day for a total of 7 days before RNA was extracted for RT-qPCR analysis. For chondrogenic differentiation, MSCs were pretreated with Cre recombinase and then plated at 1.5 × 106/mL (150,000 cells/well) into v-shaped 96-well plates and spun down (500g, 5 min) to pellet culture. Chondrogenic media (StemXVivo Chondrogenic Media and Chondrogenic Supplement, R&D Systems) were refreshed every 3 days for a total of 21 days. Cells were fixed in 4% glutaraldehyde and stained with Alcian Blue. Condensed cartilaginous structures were embedded in OCT media (Tissue-Tek O.C.T. Compound, Sakura) and cryosectioned at 7 μm for staining.

Isolation and flow cytometric analysis of periosteal and bone marrow skeletal progenitor cells. To isolate periosteal cells, dissected femurs and tibia were placed in PBS, and the overlaying muscles were carefully removed. Bones were then incubated in ice-cold 1% FBS for 15 minutes, and the loosely associated periosteum was scraped off using forceps. The periosteal tissues were incubated with 0.2% collagenase and 10% FBS in PBS at 37°C for 1 hour. The dissociated periosteal cells were washed in PBS, filtered with a 40 μm cell strainer, and resuspended at approximately 1 × 107 cells/mL. To isolate bone marrow cells, femurs and tibia cleaned of periosteum were crushed in 1% FBS using a mortar and pestle. The remaining bone was further fragmented using dissection scissors. The bone fragments in 1% FBS were washed and then incubated in 0.2% collagenase and 10% FBS in PBS at 37°C for 1 hour, as previously described (62). After incubation the dissociated cells were washed in PBS, filtered through a 40 μm cell strainer, and resuspended at approximately 1 × 107 cells/mL. To analyze skeletal stem/progenitor cell populations, cells were stained with CD45 Pacific Blue (clone: 30-F11), CD31-eFluor 450 (clone: 390), and Ter119-BV605 (clone: Ter119) in combination with CD140a-APC (clone: APA5) and CD105-PE-Cy7 (clone: MJ7/18). Antibodies were purchased from eBioscience. DAPI was used for viable cell gating. Flow cytometric experiments were performed at the BCM Cytometry and Cell Sorting Core using an LSR Fortessa (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed with FlowJo Software (TreeStar) and are represented as dot plots of fluorescence intensity.

RNA extraction, RT-qPCR, and RNA-Seq. Bone tissues (femur or tibia) were collected from 2-month-old Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Prx1-Cre, Rosa26mIfitm5/+ OC-Cre and Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Col1a1-Cre mice. Cartilage tissue (rib cage) was collected at P6 from Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Acan-Cre ERT2 mice that had been treated at P3–P5 with s.c. injection of tamoxifen (10 mg/kg/dose). Total RNA was extracted in TRIzol Reagent (Ambion) using TissueLyser (QIAGEN). The iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad) or SuperScript III (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to synthesize cDNA according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RT-qPCR was performed on a LightCycler instrument (Roche) using FastStart Essential DNA Master Reagent (Roche) with GAPDH or B2m (β-2 microglobulin) as an internal control. For RNA-Seq, femurs were collected from 5-week-old Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Acan-Cre ERT2 mice that were treated at P10 with i.p. injection of tamoxifen (10 mg/kg/dose). Total RNA from pulverized bone was extracted using TRIzol Reagent (Ambion) and further purified by phenol-chloroform precipitation. Total RNA (1 μg) was subjected to rRNA depletion–based library preparation and sequencing (Azenta Life Sciences). Between 25.5 and 34 million paired-end reads were generated for each sample. The alignment was performed using STAR aligner with mm39 as the reference genome. Normalization, differential expression, hierarchical clustering, and GO analysis were then performed using the RNA-Seq analysis pipeline in Partek Genomics Suite (Partek). Differential gene expression analysis was performed using DESeq2, and statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA, which is built into the Partek Genomics Suite RNA-Seq analysis pipeline. The significantly differentially expressed genes (fold change >2 and FDR <0.05) were then used for GO analysis. Chondrogenic and osteogenic genes were selected for heatmap generation on the basis of a previous report (63).

Protein extraction, RPPA, and Western blotting. Protein was extracted from calvaria of transgenic Ifitm5c.-14C>T mice (19) in modified Tissue Protein Extraction Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing a protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Roche), using TissueLyser (QIAGEN). The protein concentration was measured using a BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the lysate was diluted to 0.5 mg/mL in RPPA lysis buffer containing SDS sample buffer and 0.25% β-mercaptoethanol. The RPPA was conducted at the BCM Antibody-based Proteomics Core using a standardized protocol (64). In total, 8 mutant transgenic (Ifitm5c.-14C>T) mice, 8 wild type transgenic mice, and 8 nontransgenic littermate bone samples were included in the experiment. Each sample was assayed in 3 technical replicates to account for technical variation. For Western blot analysis, 25–50 μg total protein was loaded onto a 4%–15% SDS-PAGE gradient gel (Bio-Rad) and transferred onto a PVDF membrane (MilliporeSigma). Membrane was blocked in 5% skim milk and incubated overnight at 4°C with a primary antibody: anti–p–p44/42 MAPK (ERK1/2) Thr202/Tyr204 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9101S),anti–p44/42 MAPK (ERK1/2) (Cell Signaling Technology, 4695S), anti-SOX9 (EMD Millipore, AB5535), anti-IFITM5 (Abcam, ab230863), anti–α-tubulin (MilliporeSigma, T5168), and anti-GAPDH (MilliporeSigma, G9295). Signal was captured by film or via ChemiDoc imager (Bio-Rad).

Histology and IHC. Bone samples from a patient with OI type V and an unaffected control were obtained when the participants were undergoing skeletal surgery for a medical indication. The fragments of bone removed during surgery, which otherwise would have been discarded, were collected and processed for histological analysis. Mouse hind limbs were collected from mice at 2 weeks and 2 months of age. Tissues were fixed in 4% PFA overnight at 4°C and stored in 70% ethanol. Paraffin-embedded tissues were sagittally sectioned at 7μm. H&E staining, Alcian Blue staining, and Nuclear Fast Red staining (MilliporeSigma) were performed according to standard methods. Toluidine blue staining was performed using the manufacturer’s instructions (VitroView). For IHC, samples were deparaffinized, refixed in 4% PFA for 30 minutes, and incubated at 60°C in Target Retrieval Solution, pH 6.1 (Dako) for antigen retrieval. Samples were treated in 3% hydrogen peroxide for 30 minutes at room temperature, followed by blocking with 5% normal goat serum. The following primary antibodies were applied overnight at 4°C: anti-COL10A1 (DSHB, X-AC9), anti-SOX9 (EMD Millipore, AB5535), or anti–p–p44/42 MAPK (ERK1/2) Thr202/Tyr204 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9101S). Anti-rabbit secondary antibody (Vectastain ABC System, Vector Laboratories) was applied, and DAB (Vector SK-4100) staining was performed per the manufacturer’s instruction. Slides were stained with hematoxylin and mounted using Cytoseal XYL xylene-based mounting medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Images were taken with a light microscope (Axioplan 2, Zeiss) or with a Zeiss AxioScan_Z1 whole slide scanner by the BCM RNA In-Situ Hybridization core.

Skeletal radiographs. Radiographic images of Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Cre/– mice were taken with the Kubtec XPERT80 (Kubtec X-ray).

Skeletal preparations. P21 Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Cre/– mutant mice and littermate controls were sacrificed and fixed with 95% ethanol, stained overnight with Alcian blue (containing 0.015% Alcian blue 8GX, 20% acetic acid, and 80% ethanol 95%), and then soaked in 2% KOH solution for 24 hours to remove remnants of soft tissue. Skeletal preparations were then stained overnight in alizarin red solution (containing 0.005% alizarin red S in 1% KOH), cleared in 1% KOH/20% glycerol solution, and stored in glycerol/95% ethanol 1:1 solution.

Immunofluorescence imaging. Bones were collected from 5-week-old Rosa26mIfimt5/Ai9 Acan-Cre ERT2 mice, fixed in 4% PFA, and decalcified in 10% ETDA. Samples were embedded in OCT media (Tissue-Tek O.C.T. Compound, Sakura), cryosectioned at 10 μm, and mounted onto adhesive microscope slides using the Tape-Transfer system (Leica). Slides were counterstained with DAPI (IHC World) and sealed using ProLong Glass Antifade mounting media (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Images were acquired with a Zeiss LSM 780 confocal microscope at the BCM Optical Imaging and Vital Microscopy Core. Images were processed with ImageJ software (NIH).

Micro CT analysis. Spines and right femurs were scanned in 70% ethanol using a Scanco μCT-40 micro CT system (Scanco Medical, 55kVp and 145 μA X-ray source), and scans were reconstructed at a 16 μm isotropic voxel size. Trabecular bone of L4 vertebrae and the distal metaphyses of right femurs were analyzed using Scanco software by manually contouring trabecular bone. For vertebrae, the region of interest (ROI) was defined as the trabecular volume between the L4 vertebral endplates. For femurs, the trabecular ROI was defined proximal to the distal femoral growth plate, and the number of slides analyzed was adjusted to the femur length (femur length was measured from the top of the femoral head to the bottom of the medial condyle): 75 slides (1.2 mm) were analyzed for 2-month-old Prx1-Cre and OC-Cre mouse model control femurs; 55–60 slides were analyzed for 5-week-old Acan-Cre ERT2 control femurs; and 45–50 slides were analyzed for mutant mouse femurs (across all models). Quantification of trabecular parameters was performed using Scanco software with a threshold value of 230. These parameters included BV/TV, trabecular number (Tb.N), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th), connectivity density (Conn.D), and tissue mineral density (TMD) (65). Cortical bone parameters of the femoral midshaft were measured at the exact center and at the distal 75% of femur length using the automated thresholding algorithm included in the Scanco software. Trabeculae in contact with cortical bone were manually removed from the ROI (11 slides analyzed per location; threshold of 210). The cortical parameters included the total cross-sectional area (Tt.Ar), the cortical bone area (Ct.Ar), the marrow area (Ma.Ar), cortical thickness (Ct.Th), cross-sectional moments of inertia (CSMI), the anterior-posterior diameter, and the TMD (65). Six to 8 spines and femurs were scanned per group.

Biomechanical measurement. Femurs were collected from 5-week-old Rosa26mIfitm5/+ Acan-Cre ERT2 mice that were treated with i.p. injection of tamoxifen (10 mg/kg/dose) at P10. Bones were collected, stripped of soft tissues, wrapped in saline-soaked gauze, and frozen at –20°C until analyses were performed. The femurs were tested to failure in 3-point bending at a rate of 0.1 mm/sec and were oriented in the test fixture such that the anterior surface was in compression and the posterior surface in tension. Femurs were tested wet at room temperature using the displacement mode with an Instron 68SC-2 microtester (Instron Inc.). The test fixture span was 3.61 mm. A 100N load cell was used to collect data, and the load and displacement data were captured at a rate of 40 Hz by using BLUEHILL Software (Instron 68SC-2). The maximum load was determined by finding the highest load value recorded before the specimen fractured. The region of the load displacement curve between 1N and the maximum load was separated into 5 segments, and the fitted line of the segment with the greatest slope was defined as the stiffness. A line representing 10% degradation of this stiffness was used to define the yield point. The elastic region was identified as the region from the completion of the preload to the yield point. The post-yield region was identified as the region from the yield point until the point of specimen fracture. Using a trapezoidal numerical integration method, the work to fracture was calculated as the area under the load displacement curve. The cross-sectional geometry of each bone as determined by micro CT image analysis was used to convert the maximum load and stiffness data into ultimate stress and elastic modulus values using beam theory.

Chart review of patients with OI type V. We conducted a retrospective chart review for 7 individuals with OI type V at 3 expert skeletal centers in the United States: BCM (Houston, Texas), Oregon Health and Sciences University (Portland, Oregon), and Omaha Children’s Hospital (Omaha, Nebraska). The following data were collected from the chart review: age, sex, molecular diagnosis of OI type V, the presence or absence of typical OI type V clinical features (hyperplastic callus, calcification of the interosseous membrane, radial head dislocation), and the presence or absence of joint pathology (decreased range of motion, joint contracture, or joint ossification in the shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, knees, and ankles). The data were collected in a standardized format using specific data fields from all 3 centers.

Statistics. For all statistical analyses, parametric unpaired tests were used, including 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test. Prism GraphPad (GraphPad Software) or SAS 9.4 (SAS Institute Inc., 2007) was used for statistical analysis. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Study approval. Mice and zebrafish were housed in the BCM Animal Vivarium, and all procedures were approved by the IACUC of BCM. Bone samples from an individual with OI type V and an unaffected individual were obtained when these individuals were undergoing skeletal surgery for a medical indication. The fragments of bone removed during surgery, which otherwise would have been discarded, were collected and processed under a protocol approved by the IRB of BCM. Informed consent was obtained from the parents or legal guardians prior to collection of samples. For the retrospective chart review, medical records for 6 individuals were reviewed after informed consent was obtained from the individuals or their legal guardians. These 6 individuals were enrolled in an observational natural history study of OI being conducted by the NIH Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network’s Brittle Bone Disorders Consortium (BBDC) (NCT02432625). For 1 participant, who was not enrolled in the observational study, written permission was obtained to review and publish deidentified phenotypic data.

Data availability. All data generated or analyzed in this study are included in the manuscript and supporting files. A Supporting Data Values file has been provided for all numerical data. RNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE268601).