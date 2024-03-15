B cells mediate lung ischemia/reperfusion injury by recruiting classical monocytes via synergistic B cell receptor/TLR4 signaling

B cells are recruited to the lung after IRI in a murine hilar clamping model. Tissue damage after IRI is determined by the extent and duration of ischemia and the downstream deleterious effects of organ reperfusion. The combination of increased vascular permeability and increased cellular signaling amplifies the recruitment and infiltration of circulating leukocytes into the lung (22, 23). To explore the role of B cells in lung IRI, we used a murine left pulmonary hilar clamping model, where 30 minutes of warm ischemia is followed by 60 minutes of reperfusion (Figure 1A). Using flow cytometric analysis and IHC staining, we observed that the total number of B cells (CD20+CD19+) significantly increased in the injured lung 1 hour after reperfusion in C57BL/6 (B6) WT mice subjected to left hilar clamping, when compared with naive B6 WT mice (Figure 1, B and C). B cells are divided into innate B1 and conventional B2 B cells, which have distinct origins, phenotypes, functions, and anatomical localization (24). In mice, B2 B cells are defined as CD20+CD19+CD43– and B1 B cells are defined as CD20+CD19+CD43+. We found that B1 B cells account for only 4%–10% of total lung B cells, while the majority are B2 B cells (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 B cell recruitment to the lung increases after ischemia/reperfusion injury. (A) Mice underwent left pulmonary clamping with 30 minutes of ischemia and 60 minutes of reperfusion. The left lung was harvested for analysis. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of total number of CD19+CD20+ B cells per milligram (mg) of lung tissue in IRI compared with naive mice. (C) Representative IHC staining of lung tissue for B220 expression in IRI. Original magnification, ×40; scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Gating strategy for murine B2 B cells (CD19+CD20+CD43–) and B1 B cells (CD19+CD20+CD43+). B1 and B2 B cells are gated on live (forward vs. side scatter or FCCS-A vs. SCC) CD45+ cells. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 4–8. P values were calculated by Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05.

B cells worsen lung function after IRI by increasing neutrophil extravasation. To determine whether B cells play a functional role in lung IRI, we subjected B6 WT and B cell–deficient (μMT) mice to left pulmonary hilar clamping. Of note, μMT mice have a small number of B1 B cells in lung and spleen at baseline (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170118DS1) but completely lack B2 B cells. Arterial blood gases (ABGs) were obtained to assess lung function, as previously described (25), and the left lung was harvested for flow cytometric analysis. We observed that oxygenation was significantly improved in μMT mice. This improvement in oxygenation was abrogated when B cells from the spleen of B6 WT mice were injected i.v. into μMT mice 24 hours before left hilar clamping (Figure 2A). Tissue damage during lung IRI is dependent on neutrophil recruitment and their subsequent extravasation (5, 7–9). Therefore, we next set out to determine whether neutrophil recruitment and extravasation was altered by B cells. Neutrophil extravasation was determined flow cytometrically by injecting fluorochrome-labeled neutrophil-specific anti-Ly6G antibodies i.v. 5 minutes before lung harvest, as previously described (7). Interestingly, neutrophil recruitment to the injured lungs was comparable irrespective of whether B cells were present, demonstrated both by flow cytometry and immunofluorescence staining of Ly6G (Figure 2, B and C). However, we observed a significantly decreased proportion of extravasated neutrophils in μMT mice versus WT mice. Adoptive transfer of splenic WT B cells into μMT mice increased the percentage of extravasated neutrophils to levels comparable to WT mice (Figure 2, D and E). Oxygenation was inversely correlated with the percentage of extravasated neutrophils (Figure 2F) and the number of lung-infiltrating B cells (Figure 2G). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that B2 B cells contribute to lung IRI by increasing neutrophil extravasation.

Figure 2 B cells increase neutrophil extravasation after ischemia/reperfusion injury, leading to worse lung function. After 1 hour of reperfusion, left lung function was assessed by ABG measurement immediately prior to sacrifice. Flow cytometry was used to analyze myeloid populations. (A) PaO 2 values after IRI are significantly improved in mice lacking B cells (μMT) compared with those in B6 WT mice. Adoptive transfer of approximately 106 splenic B cells from B6 WT mice into μMT mice abrogates this improvement in oxygenation. (B) Percentage of and total number per milligram of lung tissue of neutrophils (CD45+Ly6G+Ly6C+) recruited to the lung after IRI. (C) Representative immunofluorescence staining of lung tissue for Ly6G expression after IRI. Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Representative dot plots of intravascular versus extravascular neutrophils in the lungs. Neutrophil extravasation was determined with flow cytometry by injecting fluorochrome-labeled neutrophil-specific anti-Ly6G antibodies i.v. 5 minutes prior to sacrifice. (E) Quantification of extravasated neutrophils in the lung after IRI. (F) Negative correlation between PaO 2 values and percentage of extravascular neutrophils after IRI. (G) Negative correlation between PaO 2 values and number of B cells after IRI. Pearson’s correlation coefficients (r) were significant (F and G). Results are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 4–9. P values were calculated by Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05 (A, B, and E).

Improvement of lung function in the absence of B cells is associated with a significant reduction in the abundance and extravasation of CCR2+CMs in the lung. Our group has recently reported that recipient spleen-derived CCR2+ CMs mediate neutrophil extravasation in lung grafts during IRI through their production of IL-1β (7). Therefore, we set out to investigate whether CM recruitment and extravasation to the lung is affected by the presence of B cells after IRI. CM extravasation was determined with i.v. injection of fluorochrome-labeled monocyte-specific anti-Ly6C antibodies, as previously carried out for neutrophil extravasation experiments. CMs were defined by flow cytometry as CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6ChiCCR2+ cells (Figure 3A). Indeed, we found that percentages and abundance of CMs in the lung were significantly reduced in μMT mice compared with WT mice. Adoptive transfer of splenic WT B cells into μMT mice increased percentages and abundance of CMs to levels comparable to those observed in WT mice (Figure 3, B and C). In addition, we noted a positive correlation between the number of B cells and CMs in the injured lung (Figure 3D). We also observed a significantly increased proportion of extravascular CMs in the presence of B cells (Figure 3E). Finally, B cell depletion using anti-CD20 antibodies prior to hilar clamping improved lung function (Figure 3, F and G) and was associated with decreases in the percentage and number of CMs in the lung and in neutrophil extravasation (Figure 3, H and I). Taken together, these data suggest that B cells contribute to the recruitment and extravasation of CMs to the lung, which facilitates neutrophil extravasation and promotes injury.

Figure 3 Lung function improvement in the absence of B cells is associated with a significant reduction in the abundance of CCR2+ classical monocytes in the lung. (A) Flow cytometry gating strategy for classical monocytes (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6ChiCCR2+) between hilar clamped B6 WT mice and μMT mice. (B) Percentage of and (C) total number per milligram of lung tissue of classical monocytes recruited to the lung after IRI in B6 WT mice and μMT mice with and without adoptive transfer of B6 WT B cells. (D) Positive correlation between number of B cells and number of classical monocytes in the lung after IRI. Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) was significant. (E) Quantification and representative flow cytometry dot plots of extravascular classical monocytes in the lungs after adoptive transfer of B6 WT B cells, which are significantly lower in μMT mice compared with B6 WT and μMT mice with WT B cells. Lung recipients were treated with anti-CD20–specific or isotype control antibodies and analyzed for (F) intragraft B cell depletion, (G) lung function (PaO 2 ), (H) the relative proportion and total number of classical monocytes, and (I) neutrophil extravasation. n = 4–8. Data shown in E and F are representative dot and contour plots where n > 4 per group. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. (B, C, and E) P values were calculated by Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (G–I) P values were calculated by Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05.

Temporal PaO 2 assessment after hilar clamping demonstrated that lung injury improves over time (Figure 4A). Flow cytometric analysis showed that this improvement in function is associated with a reduction in the relative abundance of B cells and neutrophils in the lung as well as neutrophil extravasation (Figure 4, B–D). Interestingly, we observed that, in contrast to other cell populations, the proportion of CMs continued to increase (at 24 hours) before decreasing (at 72 hours) to levels comparable to those observed 1 hour after reperfusion (Figure 4E). Histology and IHC staining for B220 and Ly6G also showed that improvement of inflammation correlates with a reduction in the number of B cells and neutrophils in the lung (Figure 4, F–H).

Figure 4 Temporal improvement of lung function after hilar clamping is associated with a gradual and significant reduction in the abundance of B cells in the lung. (A) PaO 2 values after IRI are significantly improved over a period of 72 hours. (B–E) Flow cytometric analysis of percentages of (B) B cells, (C) neutrophils, (D) neutrophil extravasation, and (E) classical monocytes after IRI over time. (F) Histological images of hilar clamped lungs from H&E staining and IHC staining for B220 and Ly6G. Immunostaining for B220 represents a separate animal from the same experimental group displayed in Figure 1C. Original magnification, ×40; scale bars: 100 μm. (G and H) Quantification of (G) B cells and (H) neutrophils per high power field (hpf). Results are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 4–8. P values were calculated by Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

B cell–derived CCL7 triggers CM recruitment to the lung after IRI. Our group has previously reported that PGD is attenuated after lung transplantation in CCR2-deficient recipient mice, which have defective CM mobilization (25). To gain further insight into how B cells recruit CM to the lung, we examined their production of the monocyte chemoattractant proteins CCL7 and CCL2 after IRI (26, 27). We isolated B cells from the lung, spleen, and bone marrow of naive WT mice and WT mice subjected to left hilar clamping and assessed their expression of CCL7 and CCL2. We observed that lung B cells expressed higher levels of CCL7, but not CCL2, after IRI when compared with B cells in the lungs of naive WT mice. No significant differences were observed in B cell expression levels of CCL2 or CCL7 in either spleen or bone marrow when comparing naive to IRI mice (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Lung B cell–derived CCL7 production triggers classical monocyte recruitment to the lung after ischemia/reperfusion injury. (A) CCL7 and CCL2 relative mRNA expression measured by RT-qPCR in B cells isolated from the lung, spleen, and bone marrow (BM) of B6 WT mice subjected to IRI compared with naive mice. (B) Splenic B cells from B6 WT, CCL7–/– or CCL2–/– mice were adoptively transferred to μMT mice 24 hours prior to hilar clamping. Lung function was assessed with ABG. μMT recipients of CCL7–/– B cells showed improved oxygenation. (C–E) Flow cytometry was used to analyze the (C) percentage and (D) total number per milligram of lung tissue of classical monocytes and (E) percentage of extravasated neutrophils in the lung after IRI. n = 4–12. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. (A) P values were calculated by Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05. (B–E) P values were calculated by Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Our group has previously reported that alveolar macrophages facilitate recruitment of CMs to the lung through production of CCL2 (8). Thus, to further investigate the role of CCL7 and CCL2 in CCR2+ CM recruitment to the lung after IRI, we treated WT mice with either CCL7- or CCL2-neutralizing antibodies prior to hilar clamping. We observed that oxygenation was significantly improved when CCL7 was inhibited but not when CCL2 was neutralized. We also found a lower percentage and total number of CMs in the lung as well as reduced neutrophil extravasation after CCL7 neutralization when compared with CCL2 and isotype control (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). We then injected splenic CCL7-deficient (CCL7–/–) or WT B cells into μMT mice 24 hours prior to hilar clamping. We observed that oxygenation was significantly improved when μMT mice were reconstituted with CCL7–/– compared with WT B cells, which was associated with significantly lower percentages and total numbers of CMs as well as reduced neutrophil extravasation (Figure 5, B–E). Adoptive transfer of CCL2-deficient (CCL2–/–) splenic B cells into μMT mice showed that oxygenation levels, percentages and numbers of CMs and neutrophil extravasation in the lungs were comparable to those in the WT setting (Figure 5, B–E). Taken together, these data show that CCL7 production by B cells mediates CM recruitment to lungs during IRI.

CM recruitment to the lung after IRI is dependent on TLR4-TRIF signaling in B cells. B cells express TLRs on their surface, which provides a cell-intrinsic mechanism to respond to innate immune signals (15). We and others have shown that endogenous substances, known as damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), are released from injured cells at the time of transplantation (5, 28, 29). DAMPs can trigger inflammatory responses through innate immune pathways that signal through Toll/IL-IR (TIR) domain-containing adaptor molecules — myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MyD88) and TIR-domain-containing adaptor-inducing interferon-β (TRIF) (28, 30). To determine whether signaling through MyD88 or TRIF in B cells following IRI has functional consequences, we transferred MyD88-deficient (MyD88–/–) or TRIF-deficient (TRIF–/–) splenic B cells into μMT mice. We observed that oxygenation was significantly improved in μMT mice that received TRIF–/– cells compared with WT B cells (Figure 6A). Adoptive transfer of MyD88–/– B cells did not result in improvements in lung function. In addition, the percentages and numbers of CMs as well as the proportion of extravasated neutrophils in the lung were decreased after injection of TRIF–/– B cells when compared with WT B cells (Figure 6, B–F).

Figure 6 Upstream signaling through TLR4 in lung B cells is required for TRIF-mediated classical monocyte recruitment into the lung after ischemia/reperfusion injury. Splenic B cells from B6 WT, MyD88–/–, TRIF–/–, TLR3–/–, or TLR4–/– mice were adoptively transferred to μMT mice 24 hours prior to hilar clamping. (A) Lung function was assessed with ABG. μMT recipients of TRIF–/– and TLR4–/– B cells showed improved oxygenation compared with μMT recipients of B6 WT B cells. (B) Flow cytometry contour plots showing the percentage of classical monocytes in the lung. (C) Percentage and (D) total number per milligram of lung tissue of classical monocytes in above adoptive transfer experiments. (E) Flow cytometry dot plots and (F) quantification of percentage of extravasated neutrophils in the lung after IRI. n = 4–12. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm- Šídák test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.0022, ***P < 0.0002, ***P < 0.0001. μMT + WT B cell data were used as controls for multiple experiments.

B cells are known to produce chemokines in response to different TLR signals (16, 31, 32). Within the TLR family, only TLR3 and TLR4 can drive downstream inflammatory responses via TRIF (29). To determine which TLR is responsible for TRIF-mediated B cell activation following hilar clamping, we adoptively transferred splenic B cells from TLR3- (TLR3–/–) or TLR4-deficient (TLR4–/–) mice into μMT recipients. We observed an improvement in oxygenation in μMT mice that received TLR4–/– but not TLR3–/– B cells compared with WT B cells (Figure 6A). The percentages and numbers of CMs in the lung as well as the percentage of extravasated neutrophils were decreased in mice that received TLR4–/– B cells compared with WT B cells (Figure 6, B–F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that CM recruitment into the lung is dependent on TLR4-TRIF signaling in B cells.

Lung IRI triggers BCR activation. B cells express both TLRs and BCRs on their surface, and the downstream signaling of these receptors coordinates the B cell response to pathogen challenge as well as B cell survival, development, and antibody production under both physiological and pathological conditions (33). B cells express CD25 and CD30 on their surface after activation, and the expression of CD25 increases following TLR-mediated stimulation (34–36). To determine whether the BCR is activated after lung IRI, we hilar-clamped Nur77GFP mice (B cells express GFP when their BCR recognizes antigen) (37) and measured GFP expression in activated B cells (CD25+CD30+). We observed an increased proportion and total number of CD25+CD30+ B cells expressing GFP in the lung compared with the spleen, indicating that there is endogenous antigen recognition by the BCR in these activated B cells in the injured lungs (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, a higher percentage of GFP+ B cells was extravasated compared with GFP– B cells (Figure 7C). It has been shown that both immune (antigen-induced) and nonimmune (natural) IgM play a role in responses against pathogens and self-antigens (31). Naive B cells coexpress 2 BCR isotypes, IgM (monomer) and IgD (pentamer), with identical antigen-binding domains but distinct constant regions. These two receptors perform similar roles and can largely substitute for one another. The prevailing view is that IgM is more sensitive in recognizing “self” compared with IgD; B cells that identify self-antigens therefore decrease their surface IgM levels (38). We measured the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of IgM and IgD on lung GFP+ and GFP– B cells. Indeed, we found that lung GFP+ B cells had a lower IgM MFI than lung GFP– B cells but maintained similar IgD MFI levels (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 BCR-TLR4 synergistic activation drives classical monocyte recruitment to the lung after IRI. In Nur77GFP mice, there is GFP expression when the BCR is activated. (A) Flow cytometry gating strategy for GFP expression on activated B cells (CD25+ CD30+) in spleen and lung after hilar clamping of Nur77GFP mice. (B) Percentage and total number of GFP+ B cells per milligram of lung tissue. (C) Representative dot plots of flow cytometric analysis of B cell extravasation, which was determined by injecting fluorochrome-labeled B cell–specific anti-CD19 antibodies i.v. 5 minutes before sacrifice. The graph shows the mean percentage of B cell extravasation in the GFP– versus GFP+ populations. (D) IgM and IgD mean fluorescence intensity measured on lung-infiltrating GFP+ and GFP– B cells. (E) Splenic B cells from IgHEL mice were adoptively transferred to μMT mice 24 hours prior to hilar clamping. Lung function was assessed with ABG. μMT recipients of IgHEL B cells showed improved oxygenation compared with B6 WT B cells. (F and G) Flow cytometry was used to analyze the (F) percentage and total number per milligram of lung tissue of classical monocytes and (G) percentage of extravasated neutrophils in the lung after IRI. n = 4–7. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We hypothesized that synergistic BCR and TLR4 activation on B cells is required to mediate lung IRI and investigated whether blocking BCR activation has functional consequences. We adoptively transferred splenic B cells from IgHEL mice (39) (where the BCR is not activated unless it is stimulated by a specific antigen, hen egg lysozyme) into μMT mice 24 hours prior to hilar clamping. We observed improved oxygenation, decreased abundance of CMs, and reduced neutrophil extravasation in the lungs of μMT mice that received IgHEL compared with WT B cells (Figure 7, E–G). Taken together, these data suggest that the BCR on lung-infiltrating B cells recognizes endogenous antigens released during IRI and that the ability of B cells to mediate CM recruitment depends on their concomitant activation of TLR4 and their BCR.

Recipient-derived B cells mediate CM recruitment and worsen IRI after murine lung transplantation. In order to study the role of B cells in a more clinically relevant model of IRI, we performed syngeneic murine left lung transplants (40). We transplanted B6.SJL-Ptprca Pepcb/BoyJ (PepBoy) lungs (CD45.1) into congenic B6 WT or μMT mice (CD45.2), which allowed us to differentiate the contributions of donor- (CD45.1) versus recipient- (CD45.2) derived B cells to IRI. Donor lungs were harvested and exposed to warm ischemia (28°C) for 30 minutes prior to transplantation, as previously described (40). Lungs were analyzed 1 hour after engraftment (Figure 8A). We observed that oxygenation was significantly improved and the number and percentage of CMs were decreased after transplantation into μMT compared with WT recipients (Figure 8, B–D). Greater CM recruitment to the lung graft was associated with lower oxygenation levels (Figure 8E). Additionally, we found that the vast majority (~90%) of B cells that are present in lung grafts 1 hour after transplantation were of recipient origin (Figure 8, F and G). Our group has previously used 2-photon microscopy to study leukocyte dynamics in vivo (5, 6, 41). We performed intravital microscopy to further examine B cell recruitment into a transplanted lung. We transferred splenic B cells from β-actin–GFP mice to syngeneic lung transplant recipients (B6 WT to B6 WT). Two-photon microscopy revealed many B cells entering the pulmonary vasculature from the periphery immediately after engraftment. Some of the B cells could be seen flowing rapidly through the vessels, while other cells transited more slowly (Figure 8H and Supplemental Video 1). Consistent with our flow cytometric results, we also observed that some B cells had extravasated into the lung parenchyma (Supplemental Video 2). These findings indicate that recipient-derived B cells play an important role in mediating CM recruitment and tissue damage following lung transplantation.

Figure 8 Recipient-derived B cells increase classical monocyte recruitment, thereby worsening lung function after syngeneic murine lung transplantation. (A) To distinguish between tissue-resident donor and graft-infiltrating recipient-derived B cells, we transplanted B6 CD45.1 donor lungs subjected to 30 minutes of warm ischemia (28°C) into B6 WT or μMT recipient (CD45.2) mice. Donor lung graft was harvested 1 hour after reperfusion, and flow cytometry was used to analyze cell populations. Txp, transplant. (B) PaO 2 values showed improved oxygenation in μMT recipients compared with B6 WT CD45.2 recipients. (C) Total number per milligram of lung tissue and (D) percentage of classical monocytes are higher in the μMT recipients compared with B6 WT recipients. (E) Negative correlation between percentage of classical monocytes and PaO 2 values after IRI. Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) was significant. (F) Representative flow cytometry analysis of lung graft differentiating donor- vs. recipient-derived B cells. (G) Quantification of CD45.1 (donor) vs. CD45.2 (recipient) B cells after syngeneic lung transplant. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 4–6. P values were calculated by Mann-Whitney test. **P < 0.01. (H) Time-lapse intravital 2-photon imaging at 1 hour after engraftment showing graft-infiltrating B cells entering the pulmonary vasculature over time. Dextran-rhodamine B was used to label blood vessels. Scale bar: 20 μm. Images are representative of 2 independent experiments with comparable results.

We also performed temporal analysis of lung grafts after syngeneic lung transplantation. We found that similar to hilar clamping, lung function and inflammation improve over time (Supplemental Figure 3). Even though we did not find a difference in the number of B cells, we observed that the number of neutrophils (Ly6G) within graft significantly decreased over time (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). For both syngeneic and allogeneic transplants, we found that graft function was comparable between B6 and μMT recipients at 24 hours after reperfusion (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We also observed that the percentage of CMs in grafts and neutrophil extravasation were decreased in μMT in both conditions. Lung-restrictive antibodies (LRAs) have been associated with a higher incidence of PGD after murine syngeneic lung transplantation (42, 43). Thus, we investigated whether LRAs are secreted by B2 B cells after hilar clamping. Interestingly, we found that LRA production against collagen V was elevated in both B6 WT and μMT mice compared with naive mice. This suggests that other B cell populations present in μMT mice (e.g., B1 B cells) could be responsible for the production of LRAs (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, complement 4d (C4d) deposition was seen in lungs only after allogeneic transplantation but not after hilar clamping or syngeneic transplantation (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Transcriptional diversity exists in recipient lung B cells following syngeneic transplantation. To characterize the transcriptional landscape of B cells following warm ischemia in syngeneic lung transplantation, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) in naive and transplanted lungs 2 hours and 3 days after transplantation. We sorted recipient (CD45.1) cells for scRNA-Seq and, after quality control, dimensional reduction, and cluster annotation, we focused on B cell states (Figure 9A). Specifically, we identified 8 transcriptionally distinct B cell states (Figure 9B). Cell composition analysis showed that the postischemic lung had unique recipient B cell states compared with naive lungs. In particular, cluster 0 expanded over time and cluster 4 was most enriched at 2 hours compared with naive lungs and grafts 3 days after transplantation (Figure 9, B and C). In naive lungs, B cells highly expressed transcription factors involved in B cell differentiation, such as Foxp1 and Bach2 (Figure 9D). At 2 hours after reperfusion, recipient B cells highly expressed alarmins (S100a8, S100a9), proinflammatory cytokines (Il1b), and interestingly, a neutrophil chemoattractant Cxcl2 (Figure 9D). At 3 days after reperfusion, the most strongly expressed genes were ribosomal, suggesting active protein production (Figure 9D). Correspondingly, pathway analysis revealed that immune receptor binding and activation was pronounced at 2 hours and ribosomal RNA binding was highest at 3 days after reperfusion (Figure 9E). Collectively, our results show that ischemia in the setting of lung transplantation leads to a temporal diversification of recipient B cells with functionally distinct cell states in early and late phases of injury.

Figure 9 Single-cell RNA-Seq characterization of recipient B cell infiltration following syngeneic mouse lung transplantation. Syngeneic left lung transplants with 60 minutes of cold ischemia and 45 minutes of warm ischemia followed by either 2 or 72 hours of reperfusion were performed. Recipient cells were sorted from the left lung by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) and processed for single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq). hr, hour. (A) UMAP embedding plot of recipient B cell states. (B) UMAP embedding plot of B cell states split by time after transplant. (C) Recipient B cell state composition stack plot grouped by time after transplant. (D) Heatmap of most highly differentially expressed genes in recipient B cells across time points after transplant; scaled by row. (E) Gene Ontology pathway analysis using statistically significant differentially expressed genes across time points after transplant (adjusted P < 0.05 and average log 2 FC > 0.58). P values were calculated by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test.

The presence of B cells correlates with higher levels of CM recruitment and neutrophilic extravasation after human lung transplantation. To correlate our findings in mice to human lung transplants, we collected lung specimens at the time of back-table preparation (before transplant) and approximately 2 hours after reperfusion (after transplant). In humans, B2 B cells are defined as CD20+CD19+CD43–CD27–, B1 B cells as CD20+CD19+CD43+CD27+ (Figure 10A), neutrophils as CD45+CD11b+CD15+, and CMs as CD45+CCR2+CD11b+CD14++CD16– (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). We observed a significantly increased abundance of B2 B cells on both flow cytometry and immunostaining after transplant compared with before transplant (Figure 10, B and C). We also observed an increase in abundance of CMs and neutrophils in the lung parenchyma (Figure 10, D and E). The presence of neutrophils in the bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid is a surrogate for neutrophil extravasation. Examination of recipient BAL fluid demonstrated a larger proportion of neutrophils 2 hours after transplant compared with that before transplant (Figure 10F and Supplemental Figure 6B). We found a positive correlation between the percentages of CMs and B cells in the lung graft as well as a positive correlation between the number of B cells in lung graft and the percentage of neutrophils in the BAL (Figure 10, G and H). Most importantly, we identified an inverse correlation between the number of B cells in the lung after reperfusion and the PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio of transplant recipients up to 72 hours, suggesting that increased abundance of B cells is associated with worsened lung allograft function (Figure 10I). These data extend our findings in mice and suggest that B cells could play a similar role in mediating CM recruitment and neutrophil extravasation following human lung transplantation.