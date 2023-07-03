Prevalence and functional profile of SARS-CoV-2 T cells in asymptomatic Kenyan adults

In a unique survey of both cellular and humoral immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic Africans, we show that 78% of individuals living in 2 rural regions of Kenya, who had no reported respiratory symptoms since December 2019 and who were never knowingly in contact with individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2, possessed broadly reactive T cells specific to multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Sixty percent of these asymptomatic individuals lacked anti-spike antibodies — an antibody response more durable than that of the anti-nucleocapsid antibody (15) — while, among these seronegative participants, 70% had multi-specific T cell responses. The simultaneous detection of a T cell response to different SARS-CoV-2 structural and accessory proteins in these individuals contrasts with the detection of T cell responses specific for single SARS-CoV-2 proteins that we observed in pre-pandemic samples collected in a different geographical area of Kenya. Thus, even though we cannot unequivocally claim that such multi-specific T cell responses demonstrate previous infection by SARS-CoV-2, it is essential to highlight that the cross-reactive T cells found in 30% to 70% of individuals tested before the pandemic (24, 25) were limited to single SARS-CoV-2 proteins (22). In addition, recent work showed that the CD4+ T cell response induced by NL-63 and OC-43 coronavirus infections largely do not overlap with SARS-CoV-2–induced CD4+ T cells (35). Therefore, we conclude that the detection of T cells specific for different SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the same individual is highly indicative of previous asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, as shown in seronegative health care workers in the United Kingdom who had been exposed to the virus (22).

Thus, in addition to strengthening the evidence that the rates of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection were already very high in Kenya before the advent of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of concern, our results strongly suggest that measurement of virus-specific T cells constitutes a far more sensitive assay than the measurement of antibodies to detect past coronavirus infections. This is consistent with the differential waning of antibody titers and T cell frequencies, particularly in individuals with no or minimal symptoms (15) and with the detection of multi-specific SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses in the absence of antibodies in other studies of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection (11, 12). Furthermore, the persistence of virus-specific T cells over antibodies was also already observed in other coronavirus infections such as SARS-CoV-1 (36) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) (37, 38). Antibodies against SARS-CoV-1 are undetectable 2 to 3 years after infection (36), while SARS-CoV-1–specific T cells are detectable up to at least 17 years after infection (23). Similarly, T cell responses against MERS coronavirus were present in individuals with occupational exposure to camels in the absence of antibody responses (37, 38).

Despite such evidence, epidemiological assessments of the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 have mainly utilized serologic assays, since antibodies are easier to measure than T cell responses. However, methodologies for the rapid detection of virus-specific T cells flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic (21, 39–41), including the use of whole blood, which appeared to correlate with protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection in 1 study (41). Here, we show directly that cytokine detection following whole-blood stimulation with peptides can be implemented in locations within a few hours’ distance from a facility with biosafety level-1 cabinets. As these whole-blood assays continue to be perfected for large-scale use, they could eventually be applied routinely for public health surveillance of exposure to microbes that are known to elicit seronegative responses in asymptomatic individuals or in individuals whose antibody levels wane quickly.

Suppose there is indeed a reduced antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, as observed in our cross-sectional study that ended in 2021. In that case, one may ask why there has been a steady increase in the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in Kenya and other countries of the African continent, reaching 90% or higher in many settings? Certainly, our study targeted asymptomatic individuals known to have reduced antibody positivity, whereas serosurveys encompass both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons. Nevertheless, there remains a wide discrepancy between the antibody and T cell responses. A clue comes from data in surveillance platforms in Kenya, where a 5% to 10% PCR positivity for SARS-CoV-2 has been observed among symptomatic individuals during interwave periods. We speculate that as SARS-CoV-2 transitioned from an epidemic to an endemic virus, continual reinfections have boosted the population’s antibody levels, especially as there has been very little promotion of nonpharmaceutical interventions in over a year. The fact that our participants were from a rural area and had at least some degree of isolation from urban centers may have allowed time for their antibody levels to decline rather than get boosted through reinfection.

We observed that the Kisumu group of asymptomatic participants had a 95% multi-specific T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 proteins, while the proportion was lower (70%) for participants from Elgeyo Marakwet. We attribute this difference to the greater interaction of residents of peri-urban Kisumu with the city of Kisumu, which boasts a population of approximately 350,000, whereas the residents of Elgeyo Marakwet whom we enrolled live a life distinctly more remote from urban centers.

These 2 rural communities have health and environmental characteristics that one may speculate influence the unique immune responses we observed. In both communities, administering a birth dose of BCG is routine, incident Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) disease, and helminthic infections are commonplace (school children regularly receive anti-helminthics during biannual mass drug administration events, and persons living with HIV are routinely provided TB-preventive therapy). Although malaria is uncommon in Elgeyo Marakwet, it is endemic in Kisumu. Furthermore, while both groups often sleep in the same shelter as their livestock to prevent their theft, those in Elgeyo Marakwet typically own cows, prepare a fermented cow’s milk called mursik, and exercise more because of the steep terrain that approximately 1,400 meters higher in altitude than Kisumu. Whether these environmental differences explain some of the unexpected features of SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses observed in asymptomatic rural Kenyans will require additional investigation.

We observed 2 distinctive immunologic characteristics among these asymptomatic rural Africans. The first was the observation of an unexpectedly strong T cell immunogenicity against the viral accessory proteins ORF3a and ORF8 that contrasted with the SARS-CoV-2 T cells studied in convalescent urban Singaporeans and Western (United Kingdom and United States) patients, who instead showed a clear dominance of spike-specific T cell responses (30–32). Of note, ORF3a and ORF8 proteins are unique to SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV (sarbecovirus), but are not present in common seasonal coronaviruses (29). Hence, we can exclude the notion that this peculiar T cell dominance is caused by cross-reactive memory T cells induced by seasonal coronaviruses. However, exposure to commensal antigens can modulate the SARS-CoV-2 T cell repertoire (6). Thus, the possibility that differing microbiomes can alter the SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunodominance cannot be excluded. An alternative hypothesis emerges from the kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 protein synthesis. Accessory molecules (ORF3a and ORF7a/b) are produced earlier after infection (42), probably because they play a role in suppressing innate immunity in the infected cells (43). Furthermore, ORF3a, ORF7a/b (44), and ORF8 (45) have been shown to reduce HLA class I presentation. The hypothesis is that, in the early phases of infection, these proteins might be more immunogenic than structural proteins, and in asymptomatic infections, such abortive infections with limited virion production may predominate as compared with symptomatic infections. Support for this hypothesis is the finding of an early immune response against accessory proteins in patients with acute COVID-19 (46).

The second intriguing feature was the skewed IL-10 production by SARS-CoV-2 T cells detected preferentially in asymptomatic individuals living in rural Kenya, particularly in the rural communities of Elgeyo Marakwet. While genetic factors might be the basis of such a difference, another interpretation is that specific environmental factors more common in rural areas of Kenya than in very urbanized Singapore altered the cytokine profile of SARS-CoV-2 T cells. The ability of helminths or mycobacteria (including BCG) to skew the cytokine production of immune cells has been well documented (47, 48), but other factors may also play a role. For example, compared with Kisumu participants, the relatively augmented levels of IL-10 production observed in participants from Elgeyo Marakwet could be explained by the differences in lifestyle and diet or by the absence of malaria in this high-altitude region. Exercise (49) and fermented foods (50) are associated with antiinflammatory effects on the human immune response, whereas malaria has been shown to induce a Th1-like response (51). It is worth pointing out that high levels of IL-10 were also detected in a study of asymptomatic infection occurring in Singapore at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the asymptomatic individuals were all young guest laborers who had recently arrived from Bangladesh (12). Whether the observed ability of SARS-CoV-2 T cells to produce more IL-10 by can fully explain the asymptomatic profile of SARS-CoV-2 infection observed in these groups deserves further study.

Our study has several limitations. First, the study participants were not selected at random from local communities but rather were targeted by community health care workers because of the likelihood of the individuals’ uninfected status and their minimal contact with major urban centers. The small number of participants from these communities limits the generalizability of our findings to the rest of Kenya or perhaps even within these communities. Our comparison group for symptomatic convalescent individuals consisted of hospitalized Singaporean patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and nonhospitalized individuals from these same communities. Finally, as already highlighted, our pre-pandemic PBMCs were from a healthy Nairobi cohort and not from individuals from either Kisumu or Elgeyo Marakwet because pre-pandemic PBMCs from healthy volunteers in these counties were unavailable.

Our finding that cellular immune assays are more sensitive than antibody assays in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection in an African population in which asymptomatic infections have predominated implies that seroprevalence surveys might underestimate the spread of COVID-19 in Africa (52). This observation, coupled with the knowledge that coronaviruses have the propensity to evolve into diseases with pandemic potential, should spur on the development of simple and scalable cellular immune assays to test populations for public health purposes. To determine whether our findings are generalizable, we encourage the public health research community to conduct similar studies on a much wider scale. We also observed that the T cell responses of asymptomatic residents of these rural Kenyan communities were unusually directed against SARS-CoV-2’s nonstructural proteins and were skewed toward an antiinflammatory response. These data support the call for a more in-depth analysis of the impact of environmental factors on the development of protective or pathological antiviral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 to understand COVID-19 pathogenesis not only in Africa but around the world.