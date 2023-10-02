Clinical-genomic determinants of immune checkpoint blockade response in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Cohort characteristics. The main cohort patients had R/M HNSCC and received at least 1 dose of anti–PD-(L)1 and/or anti–CTLA-4 ICB at MSKCC after 2015, when the collection of tumor tissues and blood for DNA extraction and genomic profiling was part of routine clinical care. All patients provided written informed consent for tumor genomic sequencing. Patients treated with ICB as neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment and patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), salivary gland cancers, or thyroid tumors were excluded. In total, 133 patients with R/M HNSCC patients — treated at MSKCC and with biospecimens available for WES — were identified.

An additional cohort with the same inclusion criteria, but for whom WES was not performed, had genomic data available from tNGS as part of clinical care using the MSK-IMPACT platform (n = 30, Supplemental Table 2). These patients also provided written informed consent for tumor sequencing. This data set was used for validation.

The tumor sample obtained on the date closed to the start of ICB was selected for tNGS or WES in both cohorts. For 18 WES (13.5%) and 11 MSK-IMPACT patients (36.7%), only samples obtained after the start of ICB were available.

Data from a cohort of patients with HNSCC treated with immunotherapy, who had WES performed, and for whom response data were available from the KEYNOTE-012 study served as an external validation data set (15, 36). All 107 samples from KEYNOTE-012 HNSCC B1 and B2 cohorts were analyzed, but only samples that passed quality control metrics and had complete data for our study were used (n = 102).

We assembled a cohort of 65 patients with HNSCC who were diagnosed and/or treated at our center and had MSK-IMPACT data available, but never received immunotherapy. The percentage of V-positive tumors was similar to the percentage in the main cohort (42% vs. 52%).

Outcomes. Clinical records were reviewed for the primary study outcomes: ICB response, PFS, and OS. The first line of ICB was used to annotate patients who received multiple lines of ICB. Objective response was assessed using RECIST, version 1.1(17). If formal RECIST reads were unavailable (n = 72, 54%), physicians’ notes and imaging studies were reviewed using the same criteria. For consistency, all patients were reviewed by the same investigator (and audited by a senior author). An objective response was defined as a complete or partial response. Clinical benefit was defined as an objective response or stable disease lasting at least 6 months. PFS was defined as the time from the first ICB infusion to disease progression or death of any cause; patients without progression were censored at their last appointment. OS was defined as the time from the first ICB infusion to death of any cause; patients alive at the time of the review were censored at their last contact. For the cohort of patients never treated with immunotherapy, the outcome of interest was OS calculated from the start date of the first treatment or, if only supportive treatment was administered, the date of diagnosis.

Patients treated with radiotherapy while on ICB (n = 40, 30%) were only classified as responders if there was a response in nonirradiated lesion(s) (n = 8) or if the response occurred before radiotherapy was commenced (n = 4). Of the 19 patients (14%) who received another systemic treatment while on ICB (detailed in Supplemental Table 3), 10 were treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy. Four patients (all nonresponders) received chemotherapy concurrently with the start of ICB. Six patients received chemotherapy initiated after the start of ICB treatment: 5 patients without a response and 1 patient with a partial response that occurred during ICB therapy alone, before the start of chemotherapy.

HPV and EBV detection. HPV status was determined through chart review and integration of available assays: p16 IHC, PCR, and DNA or RNA ISH. If only 1 test was performed, and it was positive, the tumor was categorized as HPV-positive. If more than 1 test was performed, a tumor was categorized HP-positive only if all the tests performed were positive, with 1 exception: a tumor was categorized as HPV-positive if DNA ISH was negative, provided either p16 IHC or RNA ISH was positive. EBV status was determined using Epstein-Barr virus–encoded RNAs (EBER) ISH.

IHC. Tissue was available for analyses of the TME using IHC in 62 cases (47%). In the remaining cases, additional tissue was unavailable, generally because of sample exhaustion. The tissue sample selected for IHC was the closest prior to the start of ICB, and in 1 patient (<1%) a post-ICB sample was used. The primary antibodies used were as follows: CD3 (clone LN10, dilution 1:100, Leica Biosystems), CD8 (clone 4B11, ready-to-use, Leica Biosystems), and PD-L1 (clone E1L3N, dilution 1:400, Cell Signaling Technology). The E1L3N clone, validated at our center, generates CPS results highly comparable to those of the 22C3 clone in HNSCC (44, 45). The PD-L1 CPS was evaluated on whole slides by a head and neck pathologist and defined as follows: (number of PD-L1–positive tumor and immune cells)/(total number of tumor cells) × 100. The whole slides stained for CD3 and CD8 were scanned using Mirax (3DHISTECH). After scanning, each whole slide was reviewed, and 3 circular intratumoral areas (ROIs) measuring 1 mm in diameter were selected using ImageJ (NIH) (also used for quantification). Thresholding was performed on brown (positive cells marked with DAB) and blue (hematoxylin-labeled nuclei) areas. Automatic enumeration of the total number of CD3-positive or CD8-positive cells in each ROI was obtained using specific scripts for each stain (see Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). The arithmetic mean of the cell counts in the 3 ROIs per sample was used for further analysis.

WES. Pre-enrichment libraries were created using the Illumina TruSight Oncology DNA Library Prep Kit or the KAPA HyperPrep Kit (Roche) with 40 ng or 200 ng input DNA per sample, respectively. KAPA libraries were purified and quantified with a Qubit dsDNA High Sensitivity assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 500 ng was used for enrichment. TruSight Oncology index PCR products were directly used for enrichment following the TruSight Oncology Reference Guide. Target enrichment was performed using the Illumina TruSight Oncology Enrichment Kit with Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) xGen Universal Blockers and the IDT xGen Exome Research Panel. A single hybridization was done overnight at 62°C. Post-enrichment libraries were normalized using bead-based normalization and then pooled. Samples were sequenced with 151 bp paired-end reads on the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 S4 flow cell using the XP workflow for individual lane loading with 12 libraries per lane. On average, each sample yielded 612 million reads and a median target coverage depth of 776×. Samples with a depth of coverage of less than 150× were excluded from this study.

Variant calling and TMB. WES reads were aligned using the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA-MEM) with the Sequence Alignment/Map (SAMtools) utility to align DNA sequences in FASTQ files to the hg19 genome. We used Strelka-2.9 (46) to perform small variant calling on paired tumor-normal BAM files for each sample after removing duplicate reads. Low-confidence single nucleotide variants (SNVs) were removed using the following criteria: tumor VAF≥0.05, DP.tumor≥50, DP.normal≥20, AD.tumor≥5, and VAFnormal/VAFtumor<0.2. Only variants called on both strands were called as high-confidence ones. The TMB was calculated as the total number of somatic mutations normalized to the exonic coverage in megabases. SciClone (version 1.1) (47) was implemented to calculate the cancer cell fraction (CCF). The clonal mutational load was calculated by counting mutations with a CCF of greater than 0.5 (48). Sequenza (version 2.1) (49) was used to estimate tumor purity and ploidy.

Copy number alteration and HLA LOH. Copy numbers were estimated using CNV Robust Analysis For Tumors (CRAFT) (50). CRAFT determined the read coverage of each amplicon or “bin” for the sample using a set of baseline samples as input. Then, a sample’s bin count was modeled as a linear combination of baselines, and the model prediction was used as a baseline-corrected value. Next, the effects of GC bias were removed using GC quantile normalization. Gene amplification or deletion events were determined using empirically determined cutoff values. We first defined the probability of deletion or amplification at the arm level as the total number of deleted or amplified genes divided by the total number of genes. Then, we considered an arm to be deleted or amplified if the probability of deletion or amplification exceeded 20%. Allele-specific HLA LOH data were obtained using FACETS (51).

Mutational signature analysis. Mutational signature analysis was done using maftools (52) following the authors’ recommendations. Briefly, trinucleotide frequencies were extracted, after which mutational signatures were obtained using non-negative matrix factorization. The top 4 signatures were chosen by inspecting the cophenetic metric and cosine similarity index with COSMIC SBS (23) signatures used for annotation.

Molecular subtype classification. We first evaluated whether each genomic feature with potential predictive value based on a literature review could predict PFS in the V-positive group, the V-negative group, or the whole cohort, by dichotomizing the continuous values into low and high. The threshold for each feature was chosen to attain the best performance in predicting PFS in a univariable survival model. Features with a P value of greater than 0.1 were not considered potentially predictive and were excluded. Next, we performed unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the 13 features that remained and of viral status. The hierarchical tree was cut at a constant height to obtain 6 distinct clusters. Subtypes were categorized into high-risk (subtypes 1, 2, and 6) and low-risk (subtypes 3, 4, and 5) groups on the basis of the differences in the ORR and PFS.

To facilitate the validation of the clinical utility of our molecular subtyping in an independent cohort (15, 36), we defined a rule-based classifier by characterizing the most (or least) enriched feature per cluster. We used recursive partitioning and regression trees to train a rule-based classifier using the same molecular features derived from WES minus viral status. Among the features, only TP53 mutation status, TMB, 9p24.1 deletion, and tumor purity were informative. The following logic was used to classify all samples into molecular subtypes 1–6. (a) TP53 status (mutated or WT) was used to assign the sample to subtype 1, 2, or 3 versus subtype 4, 5, or 6 (first hierarchy). (b) In the second hierarchy, we could best distinguish subtypes 1, 2, and 3 by 9p24.1 deletion (dominant feature of subtype 2) and TMB status (based on enrichment of TMB-low in subtype 1 vs. subtypes 2 and 3). (c) High tumor purity was the principal characteristic of subtype 6 compared with subtypes 4 and 5, whereas a high TMB could distinguish subtype 4 from subtypes 5 and 6.

Using only 4 features, the resulting classifier accurately reconstructed the subtypes assigned using hierarchical clustering with approximately 86% concordance in the high-risk (subtypes 1, 2, and 6) versus low-risk (subtypes 3, 4, and 5) classifications (Supplemental Figure 2F and Supplemental Table 1).

WES analysis of the KEYNOTE-012 external validation cohort. Raw paired tumor and normal WES data from the KEYNOTE-012 HNSCC study (15) were downloaded and processed at MSKCC using an independent pipeline that was previously described in detail (53). In brief, the sequences were aligned to the b37 reference genome (GATK bundle, version 2.3) using BWA-MEM (version 0.7.15-rl1140) (54). Aligned BAM files were further marked for duplicates and underwent indel realignment using GATK (version 3.7). Alignment details can be found at: https://github.com/jrflab/modules/blob/master/aligners/bwamemAligner.mk

Somatic SNVs were called using MuTect (version 1.1.7) (55). Indels were called with Strelka (version 1.0.15) (56), VarScan2 (version 2.3.7) (57), Platypus (version 0.8.1) (58), and Scalpel (version 0.5) (59). Indels called by 2 or more callers were included. Details on this pipeline can be found at: https://github.com/jrflab/modules/tree/master/variant_callers/somatic Somatic copy number alterations and LOH data were obtained using FACETS (version 0.5.6) (51). Arm-level copy numbers were calculated by taking the average segment copy number on the arm, weighed by the segment length. Gene-level copy number changes were determined by whether the total copy number of the gene was greater (gain) or lower (loss) than the average ploidy of the tumor as calculated by FACETS. Homdels were determined when the gene’s median log-ratio (LR) was less than the median segment LR value subtracted by 2.5 times the SD of the segment LR.

Comparison of the KEYNOTE-012 external validation cohort and the main cohort. Of the 107 samples in the Keynote-012 HNSCC cohort, 106 tumor-normal pairs passed WES quality control with confirmed tumor-normal matching. In 3 samples, purity could not be determined by FACETS, precluding molecular subtype classification. In 1 sample that was hypermutated because of a mutation in POLE, predicting a very high probability of the ICB response (60), the molecular subtype could not accurately be assigned in the absence of similarly hypermutated tumors in the main cohort. The final KEYNOTE-012 validation cohort thus consisted of 102 patients.

Quantile normalization mapped TMB of fewer than 3.34 muts/Mbp in the MSKCC cohort to TMB of fewer than 90 muts/exome in the KEYNOTE-012 cohort. With blinding to the clinical data, the KEYNOTE-012 patients were classified into molecular subtypes 1–6 using the 4-feature classifier described above. In consideration of the small number of patients in the subgroups and multiple hypothesis testing, the preplanned analysis in this validation data set allowed for statistical comparison of clinical outcomes only between low-risk and high-risk tumors.

Random forest classifier. Three patients from the main cohort (n = 133) had missing clinical data and were excluded. The 130 patients were split into a training set (70%) and a test set (30%). The imbalance score between the training and test sets was measured as the sum of the difference in medians (continuous variables) or the sum of the difference in frequency (categorical variables) for the most prevalent genomic alterations. This process was repeated 1,000 times, after which the split with the lowest imbalance score was selected, ensuring that the training and test sets were similarly sampled from the same distribution.

Then, in the training set (n = 91), we performed univariable analyses with PFS as the outcome using the V-positive group, the V-negative group, and both groups combined, after which we selected features that had a P value of less than 0.2 (Supplemental Table 4). Observed mutations, copy number alterations, and clinical features considered clinically relevant or with a previously shown association with outcomes were added.

After removing features with missing values, 23 features were considered for use to train a random forest (RF) classifier. We used a survival RF classifier model implemented in the R randomForestSRC package (61) with ntree=100 and block.size=1 to train a classifier on PFS or OS on training set patients (RF23). Training was performed 1,000 times, and the average statistics were reported. Permutation variable importance was measured and used to choose the most predictive features. Briefly, 14 features from the model trained on PFS (11 features in the model trained on OS) with average positive permutation importance were kept to retrain a more parsimonious model named RF14 (and RF11 for the OS model). Test set patients with a predicted survival above or below the median were defined as the high-survival or low-survival group, respectively. Model performance was assessed in the training and test sets using the C-index (38) and time-dependent ROC plots for 6-month PFS and 12-month OS. Furthermore, Kaplan-Meier survival analyses were performed in the test set, in which patients predicted to have low survival were compared with those with a predicted high survival.

We used the independent MSK-IMPACT tNGS cohort (n = 30) to validate the RF14 model. The MSK-IMPACT panel covers limited regions of the genome, precluding accurate identification of mutational signatures. Furthermore, the INDEL load was not reported. Therefore, values for the APOBEC signature and INDEL load were estimated using imputation as provided in the randomForestSRC package. A clinical smoking history was used as a proxy for the smoking mutational signature.

RPA. A simpler model was obtained after the RF using RPA with PFS as a dependent variable in the main data set (n = 131; n = 2 patients excluded because of incomplete data). The variables selected for the model were the top 3 features from the RF: neutrophils × monocytes/lymphocytes (known as the SIRI), TMB, and the smoking mutational signature. The model also included viral status to control for a possible bias. The RPA retained all the top 3 features from the RF model but did not retain viral status. Four final nodes were obtained, but 2 had a similar HRs and were merged. As such, 3 final groups (low-, intermediate-, and high-risk) were established. Validation was performed using the MSK-IMPACT tNGS cohort. As described above, a clinical smoking history was used for these patients instead of the smoking mutational signature.

Statistics. Box plots were used to show the distributions of continuous variables. The horizontal line represents the median and boxes the IQR. Whiskers extend from Q1 and Q3 to the minimal and maximal values, but no further than 1.5 × IQR. Survival curves (PFS and OS) were estimated using Kaplan-Meier methodology. P values of less than 0.05 indicate statistical significance. P values for Kaplan-Meier analyses were derived using the log-rank test. HRs and 95% CIs were calculated using a univariable or multivariable Cox proportional hazards model. The heatmap dendrogram was obtained using the heatmap.2 function from the gplots library in R at default settings. Radar plots were based on 7 parameters suggested as positively associated with the ICB response: high CD8-positive T cell infiltration, a CPS of 1 or higher, high TMB, virus positivity, absence of a 9p24.1 deletion, the absence of a smoking mutational signature, and the presence of an APOBEC signature. All points on the radars extend from 0% to 100%, and the fraction of tumors positive for each parameter is shown. For CD8-positive T cell infiltration, the cohort median was used as a cutoff to define a “high” count. The thresholds for TMB (3.34 muts/Mbp), APOBEC signature, and smoking signature were chosen to obtain the best performance for predicting PFS in a univariable survival model. Where appropriate, median values were compared across groups, and P values were calculated using a Wilcoxon rank-sum test (in the case of 2 groups) or a Kruskal-Wallis test (in the case of >2 groups). Proportions were compared across groups using a Fisher’s exact test, and the Freeman-Halton extension was applied when more than 2 groups were compared. All reported P values are 2 sided, except when a directional hypothesis was tested in the validation sets (i.e., KEYNOTE-012 or IMPACT), for which a 1-sided P value is reported. As our focus was not to identify new features of the well-described genomic landscape of HNSCC, we only performed limited hypothesis testing among a limited number of mutations (TERT promoter) (62, 63), copy number variants (aneuploidy) (64), 9p (65, 66), HLA LOH (27), and mutational signatures (smoking, APOBEC) (67–69), all of which were previously suggested to be of interest. Hence, we did not perform broad multiple hypothesis testing across the genome and report nominal P values for these comparisons. Stata Statistical Software, Release 16 (StataCorp), and R, version 3.5.1, were used.

Study approval. This retrospective study was approved by the IRB of MSKCC.

Data availability. All deidentified WES data have been deposited in the Sequence Read Archive (SRA) (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/bioproject/PRJNA820894/; accession no. PRJNA820894). All deidentified clinical, genomic, and immunohistochemical data that underlie the results presented in this manuscript have been publicly deposited on Zenodo (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8051754). Values for all data points shown in graphs are provided in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file.