Antioxidants stimulate BACH1-dependent tumor angiogenesis

Mice. Kras2LSL/+ mice were on a C57BL/6-129/Sv mixed genetic background (14); all controls were littermates. A low dose of Cre-adenovirus (5 × 105 PFU, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA) were administered intranasally to 6–7-week-old male and female mice. For xenograft experiments, NOD-SCID-γ mice (NSG) (NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ, from Charles River Laboratories) were transplanted s.c. with 5 × 105 BACH1–/–, BACH1OE, or BACH1–/– BACH1OE A549 cells. When tumors were detected (i.e., reached 1–3 mm in size), the mice were injected i.p. with DC101 (40 mg/kg, BE0060, Bio X Cell) 3 times per week; control mice were injected with PBS. Tumor volume was measured 3 or 5 times per week with an electronic caliper and calculated as width2 × length × 1/2, and tumors were weighed at the endpoint.

Cell culture and reagents. The following human cell lines were used: A549 (CRL-7909, ATCC); H838 (CRL-5844, ATCC); ZFN-generated HIF1A-knockout (HIF1α–/–) and control (HIF1α+/+) A549 cells (CLLS-1014, MilliporeSigma); CRISPR/Cas9-generated BACH1-knockout (BACH1–/–) and control (sgdTomato, BACH1+/+) A549 cells (14); and CRISPR/SAM-generated BACH1OE and control (SAM-sgTom, BACH1WT) A549 cells (14). Cell lines tested negative for mycoplasma and were cultured in DMEM low-glucose GlutaMax medium (21885-025, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS (26140079, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1% nonessential amino acids (NEAA) (11140-035, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (15140122, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in either a normoxic (21% O 2 ) or hypoxic (1% O 2 ) cell incubator with 5% CO 2 at 37°C for 7 days. The following reagents were used: NAC (A7250, MilliporeSigma), VitC (A5960, MilliporeSigma), Trolox (238813, MilliporeSigma), DMOG (D1070100MG, Frontier Scientific), and FG0041 (fibrogen, used previously in ref. 32).

Lentivirus. Cells were transduced with lentiviruses in the presence of polybrene (8 μg/mL, 107689-10G, MilliporeSigma) and selected with puromycin (1 μg/mL, A1113803, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 48 hours or with blasticidin (7.5 μg/mL, A1113903, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 7 days. Lentiviruses (pLV-EGFP-CMV-FLAG/gene) overexpressing BACH1, HIF1A, EPAS1, or EGFP (control) were produced by VectorBuilder.

Mouse lung tumor organoids. Mouse lung tumor tissue was dissected into approximately 1 mm3 fragments with sterile scissors and incubated at 37°C for 1 hour in Eppendorf tubes with 1 mL digestion medium (Advanced DMEM/F-12, 10% FBS, glutamine, HEPES, and penicillin/streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with collagenase type IV (100 mg, MilliporeSigma) and dispase II (20 mg, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cells were pelleted by centrifugation for 5 minutes at 200g and 4°C and resuspended in 150 μL Growth Factor Reduced Matrigel (356231, Corning). Domes of 50 μL cells/Matrigel suspension were pipetted into wells of a prewarmed 24-well plate and allowed to solidify for 10 minutes at 37°C. Prewarmed growth medium (same as the digestion medium without collagenase and dispase) supplemented with 10 μM RHO kinase inhibitor (Rocki, Y-27632, MilliporeSigma), insulin-transferrin-selenium supplement (MilliporeSigma), and TGF-βR inhibitor (A83-01, Thermo Fisher scientific) was added to the wells, and the plate was incubated at 37°C.

Spheroid (3D) culture. Cultured human cancer cells were trypsinized, counted, and mixed with Matrigel (356231, Corning). Domes of 25 μL cells/Matrigel suspension were pipetted into wells of a prewarmed 24-well plate and allowed to solidify for 10 minutes at 37°C. The cells were then cultured as described above for organoids.

ROS measurements. Cells were incubated with NAC and VitC for 7 days and seeded in white 96-well plates (5,000 cells/well). ROS were measured with the ROS-Glo-H2O2 assay (G8820, Promega). The ratio of GSH/GSSG was determined with the GSH/GSSG-Glo assay (V6611, Promega). Fluorescence was recorded with a Synergy multimode reader (BioTek).

TCGA data analysis. For analysis of data in TCGA, BACH1 expression data (RNA-Seq V2 RPKM-UQ) from 3,372 publicly available cases including 1,132 lung, 1,220 breast, and 1,020 kidney cancer cases were downloaded from the Genomic Data Commons (GDC) Application Programming Interface (API) using TCGAbiolinks R package (http://bioconductor.org/packages/TCGAbiolinks/). For each cancer type, cases were sorted into a high BACH1 expression group (25% of the samples with the highest expression) and a low expression group (25% samples with the lowest expression). The expression of angiogenic genes was compared between the high BACH1 and low BACH1 expression groups using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. Angiogenic genes with a P value of less than 0.05 were retained, and their correlation with BACH1 was calculated using Pearson’s correlation coefficient.

Immunohistochemistry. Human KRAS-mutant NSCLC biopsy sections and linked clinical data (Supplemental Table 2) for 20 patients were obtained from the Zhengzhou University Cancer Biobank. Samples were dehydrated, formalin-fixed, and paraffin-embedded, and 5 μm serial sections were mounted onto glass slides. Sections were incubated with primary antibodies recognizing BACH1 (sc-271211, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, 1:200); VEGFA (sc-7269, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, 1:200); and VEGFR2 (sc-6251, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, 1:200) at 4°C overnight, followed by incubation with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Zhong-shan Golden Bridge) for 1 hour. Next, the sections were stained with 3,3′-diaminobenzidine and hematoxylin. The stained sections were then scanned using a Panoramic Confocal microscope (3DHistech). Quantification of BACH1, VEGFA, and VEGFR2 staining intensity was performed using Aipathwell digital pathology AI-based image analysis software. Each sample was assigned a score on the basis of modified H-scores [H-scores =∑ (pi × i) = (percentage of weak intensity × 1) + (percentage of moderate intensity × 2) + (percentage of strong intensity × 3)] (33–36).

CUT&Tag chromatin profiling. CUT&Tag was used to assess the genome-wide chromatin enrichment of BACH1 and H3K27ac in A549 3D spheroids. CUT&Tag was performed on 105 cells from 3D spheroid cultures essentially as described previously (37) using digitonin (MilliporeSigma, D5628) for cell permeabilization and concanavalin A–coated magnetic beads (Bangs Laboratories, BP531) for immobilization. Two biological replicates were used for all experiments. The primary antibodies used were H3K27ac (Abcam, ab4729); BACH1 (R&D Systems, AF5776); and HIF1α (Novus Biologicals, NB100-134). The secondary antibodies used were anti-goat (MilliporeSigma, SAB3700280) and anti-rabbit (EpiCypher, 13-0047). Samples were incubated with pAG-Tn5 (EpiCypher, 15-1117) for 1 hour. After tagmentation, the cleaved DNA was extracted using the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 Kit (Zymo Research, D4013). IDT primers (Illumina, 20027213) and PCR enzyme mix (New England BioLabs [NEB], M0541S) were used for library preparation, and AMPure beads (Beckman Coulter, A63881) were used for PCR cleanup. DNA concentration was measured by Qubit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Q32851). Library samples were sequenced on the NextSeq 2000 (PE100) platform (BEA, Karolinska Institutet) using pair-ended output.

CUT&Tag sequencing data analysis. Sequencing files (FASTQ) were aligned to the GRCh37/hg19 human reference genome using Bowtie2 (38). Peak calling was computed via MACS2 (39). The sequencing tags (SAM) and peak file (BED) were imported into HOMER for statistical analysis (40). BedGraph files were imported into IGV software for data visualization. A total of 107 tags were used as a normalization factor to compare treatments and groups. Motif analysis was done with HOMER (findMotifs.pl). Peak coverage was calculated with the HOMER tool Histograms Tag (annotatePeaks.pl) and visualized in R. The BACH1 peak distribution was based on the HOMER annotation file. Changes in individual peak tags (percentage) were calculated from normalized HOMER output data. The HIF1α genome-wide heatmap was calculated via Deeptools (41).

Reverse transcription quantitative PCR. Cell recovery solution (DLW354253, MilliporeSigma) was used to isolate cells from Matrigel. RNA was isolated with the RNeasy Plus Mini kit (74136, QIAGEN), and cDNA was synthesized using the iScript cDNA synthesis kit (170-889, Bio-Rad). Gene expression was analyzed with SYBR Green Master Mix (KCQS00, MilliporeSigma) on a CFX384 Real-Time System (Bio-Rad) using the following predesigned KiCqStart SYBR-Green Primers (all from MilliporeSigma): BACH1 (H_BACH1_1), HIF1A (H_HIF1A_1), HIF2A (H_EPAS1_1), VEGFA (H_VEGFA_1), VEGFB (H_VEGFB_1), VEGFC (H_VEGFC_1), VEGFD (H_FIGF_1), VEGFR1 (H_FLT1_1), VEGFR2 (H_KDR_1), VEGFR3 (H_FLT4_1), NRP1 (H_NRP1_1), NRP2 (H_NRP2_1), GLUT1 (H_SLC2A1_1), GLUT3 (H_SLC2A3_1), HK1 (H_HK1_1), HK2 (H_HK2_1), PGK1 (H_PGK1_1), PDK1 (H_PDK1_1), PFKP (H_PFKP_1), PFKFB2 (H_PFKFB2_1), PFKFB3 (H_PFKFB3_1), PKM2 (H_PKM2_1), PKLR (H_PKLR_1), LDHA (H_LDHA_1), FGF2 (H_FGF2_1), FGF7 (H_FGF7_1), FGF9 (H_FGF9_1), FGFR1 (H_FGFR1_1), FGFR2 (H_FGFR2_1), FGFR3 (H_FGFR3_1), FGFR4 (H_FGFR4_1), FGFR1OP (H_FGFR1OP_1), EGF (H_EGF_1), EGFR (H_EGFR_1), EGFL7 (H_EGFL7_1), EFNA5 (H_EFNA5_1), ANGPT1 (H_ANGPT1_1), ANGPT2 (H_ANGPT2_1), ANGPTL1 (H_ANGPTL1_1), ANGPTL2 (H_ANGPTL2_1), ANGPTL4 (H_ANGPTL4_1), Bach1 (M_Bach_1), Vegfa (M_Vegfa_1), Vegfb (M_Vegfb_1), Vegfd (M_Figf_1), Vegfr1 (M_Flt1_1), Vegfr2 (M_Kdr_1), Vegfr3 (M_Flt4_1), Nrp1 (M_Nrp1_1), Nrp2 (M_Nrp2_1), Hk1 (M_Hk1_1), Hk2 (M_Hk2_1), Pgk1 (M_Pgk1_1), Pdk1 (M_Pdk1_1), Pfkp (M_Pfkp_1), Pfkfb2 (M_Pfkfb2_1), Pfkfb3 (M_Pfkfb3_1), Pkm2 (M_Pkm2_1), Pklr (M_Pklr_1); ACTB (H_ACTB_1), Actb (M_Actb_1) was the reference gene.

Western blotting. Cell recovery solution (DLW354253, MilliporeSigma) was used to isolate cells from Matrigel. Cells were lysed in Laemmli buffer supplemented with β-mercaptoethanol. Equal amounts of proteins were resolved on 4%–20% or 10% Mini-PROTEAN TGX Stain-Free gels (456–8036, Bio-Rad) and electrotransferred onto nitrocellulose membranes (0.2 μm, 1704158, Bio-Rad). The membranes were blocked with 5% milk in TBST and incubated with primary antibodies overnight and secondary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature. The primary antibodies used were: BACH1 (sc-271211, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, 1:1,000); VEGFR2 (sc-6251, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, 1:200); NRP2 (sc-13117, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, 1:200); actin (MilliporeSigma, A2228, 1:1,000); H3K27ac (ab4729, Abcam, 1:2,000); HIF1α (14179, 3716, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:1,000); and HIF2α (PA1-16510, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1:1,000). The secondary antibodies used were: rhodamine (TRITC) AffiniPure goat anti–mouse IgG (H+L) (115-025-003, 1:10,000) and peroxidase AffiniPure goat anti–rabbit IgG (H+L) (111-035-003, 1:10 000) from Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories. Western ECL substrate (1705061, Bio-Rad) was used for protein band detection with the ChemiDoc Touch Imaging System (1708370, Bio-Rad). Band densities were quantified with Image Lab Software.

High-frequency ultrasound imaging. NSG mice were s.c. transplanted with 5 × 105 BACH1–/– and BACH1+/+ A549 cells and received NAC (1 g/L) or VitC (3.47 g/L) in the drinking water or VitE (DL-α-tocopheryl acetate) in the chow (Lantmännen) at a dose of 0.5 g/kg chow (61.5 mg/kg body weight), calculated from an observed daily food intake (28). Ultrasound imaging of tumors was performed on a Vevo LAZR-X Imaging Station (VisualSonics) using a high-frequency ultrasound probe MX250 (15–30 MHz, 75 μm image axial resolution). Mice were anesthetized with 1.5% isoflurane and medical air flow of 2 L/minutes during the imaging process; hair over the imaged area was removed using a depilatory cream; and ultrasound gel (Parker Laboratories) was applied over the region of interest. Tumor size quantification was performed using 18 MHz B-mode. 3D images were acquired with a 3D acquisition motor scanned along the vertical axis. 3D volumetric quantification was performed to integrate multiple 2D ultrasound images. Nonlinear contrast imaging was acquired at 18 MHz frequency, 10% power, 30 dB contrast gain, and a 20/s frame rate — immediately after an i.v. bolus injection of 50 μL nontargeting microbubbles (2 × 109/mL, VevoMicroMarker Contrast Agent, VisualSonics). Tumor perfusion/vascularity (peak enhancement) was quantified with VevoCQ Software (VisualSonics).

Data availability. Sequence data from the CUT&Tag experiments have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE209958). Values for all data points in graphs can be found in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file.

Statistics. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. GraphPad Prism version 8 (GraphPad Software) was used for statistical analyses. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA for tumor volume, an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test when comparing only 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for all other comparisons. The relationship between BACH1 and VEGFA and VEGFR2 expression was analyzed using the Pearson’s correlation test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered a significant difference. Experiments were repeated 2–4 times unless stated otherwise; n values indicate the number of biological replicates.

Study approval. Animal experiments were approved by the research animal ethics committees in Gothenburg and Linköping, Sweden. Analyses of human tissues were approved by the ethics committee of The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University (approval ZBMT001), and human experiments were performed in accordance with Helsinki Declaration principles. Human tissues were deidentified, and all patients provided written informed consent for the use of their biopsy samples.