Reversible cold-induced lens opacity in a hibernator reveals a molecular target for treating cataracts

GS lens opacity is reversed in the hypothermia-rewarming cycle. During hibernation/torpor, the GS lens became opaque; however, upon awakening, the lens quickly and completely recovered its transparency (Figure 1A). We observed this phenomenon in both 13-lined GSs and Mongolian ground squirrels. To confirm the unique adaptation of GSs, we compared the transparency of the isolated lenses of GSs and rats in response to hypothermia-rewarming treatment. In the physiological state, the rat lens was transparent and colorless; the GS lens was also transparent, but it was colored pale yellow. Both the GS and the rat lenses treated at 4°C for 24 hours developed obvious hypothermic cataracts with predominant central nuclear opacity. Subsequently, after about 5 minutes of rewarming process at 37°C, the opacities in GS lenses were completely eliminated, and the transmittance returned to the level before the low-temperature treatment. In contrast, the rat lens retained noticeable nuclear opacity, with transmittance restored to only 86%, and the prolonged rewarming time did not significantly improve the clarity further (Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 1 GS lens opacity is reversed during the hypothermia-rewarming cycle. (A) Photographs of the living squirrel (GS) lens in hibernating and awakened states. Red arrow indicates obvious lens opacity. (B) Images of dissected lenses under different conditions (untreated awake group, 4°C for 24 hours, and rewarmed at 37°C for 30 minutes; original magnification, ×4) captured using a Leica DM8000 microscope. GS: bottom light source; rat: bottom and side light sources. Red arrows indicate obvious lens opacities. (C) Quantitative results of the relative transmittance of ex vivo lenses in B (4 lenses per group, n = 3 independent experiments, mean ± SD, P < 0.01). (D) Statistical analysis of relative light transmittance in dissected lenses from rats and GSs rewarmed at 37°C for 0–50 minutes (recorded at 5-minute intervals, 4 lenses per group).

Efficient differentiation of GS iPSCs into GS iLECs. The lens is mainly composed of lens epithelial cells (LECs) and lens fiber cells. Only LECs have complete organelles and functions, which is crucial for lens metabolic stability and transparency (18, 19). To study GS lens adaptation strategies, we established a novel 4-stage protocol, as shown in Figure 2A, that was different from previous 3-stage human iPSC differentiation protocols (Yang et al., 2010, ref. 20; Li et al., 2016, ref. 21; Fu et al., 2017, ref. 22). This process involved transforming undifferentiated GS iPSCs into non-neural ectoderm, then to preplacodal ectoderm (PPE), to the lens placode (LP), and eventually to mature lens cells or tissue. We successfully obtained GS iLECs whose morphology resembled that of primary LECs (Figure 2B) with expression of the lens-specific marker αA-crystallin (CRYAA) (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Efficient differentiation of GS iPSCs into GS iLECs. (A) Schematic representation of the 4-stage differentiation protocol from GS iPSCs to lens bodies (LBs). GS iLECs were obtained at the end of stage 3, and underwent 1 mechanical passaging during the transition from stage 3 to stage 4. (B) Cellular morphology at different stages of differentiation under a Leica optical microscope. Scale bar: 20 μm. Red arrows and dashed lines indicate LB-like structures during differentiation. (C) Immunofluorescence images showing the intracellular localization of fluorescently labeled characteristic proteins NANOG, CRYAA, SIX1, TFAP2A, PAX6, CRYAB, and CRYBB2 at different stages of differentiation. Scale bar: 60 μm. (D) qPCR analysis was conducted to assess the expression levels of stage-specific proteins and the impact of different differentiation protocols on the expression levels of each stage-specific protein (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) Proportion of CRYAA-positive cells detected by flow cytometry in GS iPSCs and GS iLECs (n = 3 independent experiments).

We aimed to increase the presence of SIX1+PAX6+ cells, since they represent the correct induction of PPE and have the potential to facilitate lens production (21). The previously established 3-step protocol induced the differentiation of neuroectoderm in GS iPSCs and led to the loss of PPE. Instead, we treated the cells early with medium containing N2/B27 followed by a combination of the small-molecule inhibitor LDN and SB431542 (a TGFB receptor inhibitor) to achieve non-neuroectoderm but PPE identities with higher levels of SIX1 and PAX6 at day 9. Next, to promote LP differentiation, we targeted transient BMP signaling as well as bFGF signaling (22, 23). By removing BMP7 from the 3-step protocol and using a combination of BMP4 and SB431542 (a promoter of epithelial cell conversion), we achieved efficient cell morphological conversion from day 10 to day 13 (Figure 2B), as corroborated by a high level of CRYAA expression (Figure 2, D and E). In our final stage, which differs from that of the 3-step protocol, we found that a single mechanical passaging of the cells can effectively generate colonies, create proper borders, facilitate the maturation of fibers, and eventually form lens bodies (LBs) (Figure 2B). This was confirmed by a significant downregulation of pluripotency markers and PPE markers (Figure 2D) and a further increase in the expression of crystallins CRYAA, CRYAB, and CRYBB2 (markers of more mature lens fibers), indicating maturation of lens differentiation at this stage (Figure 2, C and D). Overall, this new 4-step protocol yielded over 95% CRYAA-positive GS iLECs by day 13 (Figure 2E). It establishes an innovative GS iLEC platform derived from GS iPSCs, surpassing the production efficiency of previous differentiation protocols used for human iPSCs. This platform presents a robust in vitro model for in-depth mechanistic studies.

The UPS promotes the degradation of aggregated crystallin. To further explore the specific mechanisms of cold adaptation in the lenses of hibernating animals, we used TMT–liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry–based proteomics to examine the lens capsule tissues containing LECs from hibernating GSs and non-hibernating rats. Differential expression analysis was performed using the R package DESeq2, followed by Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis and visualization with R to identify proteomic differences between the lens tissues of hibernators and non-hibernators. Interestingly, ubiquitin-related GO terms, including protein ubiquitination, ubiquitin-protein ligase activity, and proteasomal ubiquitin-dependent protein catabolic process, were significantly enriched only in GSs after rewarming (Figure 3A). Various E1, E2, and E3 enzymes involved in the UPS process were markedly upregulated (Figure 3B). In contrast, in rats, there was a notable enrichment in GO terms related to molecular chaperone–mediated protein folding. According to these results, we suspected that the mechanism of opacity reversal in the GS lens during the hypothermia-rewarming cycle might be related to protein degradation mediated by the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. Indeed, we confirmed that the hypothermia-rewarming treatment significantly elevated the ubiquitination level in GS iLECs compared with human LECs (HLECs) (Figure 3, C and D). It is noteworthy that the formation of aggregated proteins and their ubiquitin-mediated degradation are a dynamic process. This may explain why the degradation of these extensively accumulated ubiquitinated proteins in GS iLECs was still ongoing at the 30-minute time point we examined after rewarming (Figure 4B, where the fluorescence intensity of labeled ubiquitin remains significantly higher than that in the control group after 30 minutes of rewarming following 24 and 48 hours of cold treatment). However, we believe that further extending the rewarming period might allow the ubiquitination levels to return to normal. Additionally, we introduced GFP-tagged CRYAA WT into both HLECs and GS iLECs, and observed no formation of aggregates within either cell type. After 24 and 48 hours of hypothermia treatment and rewarming for 30 minutes, distinct aggregates were only observed in HLECs but not GS iLECs. In contrast, when we performed knockin of GFP-tagged mutant crystallins in HLECs and GS iLECs, including the identified cataract-associated mutants CRYAA(Y118D), CRYAB(R120G), CRYBB2(G149V), and CRYGA(R48C) (23–26), we observed the aggregated fluorescent spots representing the mutant crystallins in both cells (Figure 3, E and F). After hypothermia-rewarming treatment, the number of fluorescent spots as well as the fluorescence intensity aggregated for all types of mutant crystallins was dramatically decreased in GS iLECs, but not in HLECs. Further investigation into the hypothermia-rewarming process revealed a significant reduction in the intensity of aggregates for CRYAA(Y118D) in GS iLECs after 24 hours of cold treatment. This reduction remained consistent during subsequent rewarming treatment processes and repeated cycles of hypothermia-rewarming, indicating that the primary effect of the cold treatment process was the elimination of aggregates in GS iLECs (Figure 3, G and H).

Figure 3 The UPS promotes the degradation of aggregated crystallin. (A) GO pathway analysis of upregulated proteins in GS and rat lens capsules after cold treatment. Red boxes: ubiquitin-related pathways. (B) Interactions among upregulated ubiquitin enzymes in GS lens capsules post-cold treatment. Gray: E1, blue: E2, red: E3. (C) Immunoblotting to detect expression levels of total ubiquitin protein in GS iLECs and HLECs after 30 minutes of rewarming following 24 and 48 hours of cold treatment. (D) Corresponding statistical graph of C (1-way ANOVA, n = 3 independent experiments). (E) Localization of GFP-tagged mutant crystalline proteins in HLECs and GS iLECs after cold treatment and rewarming. Scale bars: 8 μm. (F) Statistical analysis of fluorescence spot intensity in the live-cell imaging experiment described in E (2-tailed Student’s t tests followed by Holm-Šidák correction, n = 3, 10 cells per experiment). (G and H) Live-cell imaging of GS iLECs showing intracellular localization and relative fluorescence intensity of exogenous αA (Y118D) under conditions 1–5 (1-way ANOVA, n = 3, 5 fields of view per experiment). Scale bar: 20 μm. (I–L) Immunoblotting to detect expression levels of relevant proteins (2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3 independent experiments). (I) Protein levels of exogenous CRYAA(Y118D) in GS iLECs after 24 hours of low-temperature rewarming. (J) Effect of 3MA+NH 4 Cl on p62 protein levels. PBS treatment used as control. (K) Effect of MG132 on ERK2 protein levels; DMSO treatment used as control. (L) Protein levels of exogenous CRYAA(Y118D) in GS iLECs after 24 hours of low-temperature rewarming. (M and N) CRYAA (Y118D) localization in GS iLECs after cold treatment and rewarming. Scale bars: 8 μm. Red arrows indicate prominent protein aggregates. Intensity of intracellular fluorescence spots was also quantified (2-tailed Student’s t tests followed by Holm-Šidák correction, n = 3, 10 cells per experiment). (All values are represented as mean ± SD, with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 indicating statistical significance.)

Figure 4 RNF114 promotes CRYAA ubiquitination during hypothermia-rewarming in GS iLECs. (A) Intracellular localization of α-, β-, and γ-crystallins in HLECs after cold treatment and rewarming. Red arrows: protein aggregates. Scale bars: 20 μm. Intensity of intracellular fluorescence spots was also quantified (2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3, 50 cells per experiment). (B) Colocalization of CRYAA and Ub in GS iLECs and HLECs after cold treatment. Scale bars: 40 μm. (C and D) Immunoprecipitation assay to detect interaction between CRYAA and ubiquitin. Exogenous Myc-ubiquitin with αA. Endogenous ubiquitin with αA. Controls with goat anti-mouse IgG–coated magnetic beads are included. (n ≥ 3 independent experiments.) (E) qPCR analysis to assess the level of RNF114 mRNA in HLECs and GS iLECs after low-temperature treatment (n = 3 independent experiments). (F–H) CRYAA-RNF114 interaction in GS iLECs after cold rewarming. (F) Endogenous CRYAA with RNF114. (G) Exogenous CRYAA with RNF114. “Vector” refers to the transfection of the empty vector pCEP4-tetR. (H) Exogenous RNF114 with CRYAA. (I) Construction of the C-terminal truncated recombinant protein RNF114ΔC (1–200 aa). UIM, ubiquitin interaction motif. (J) Immunoprecipitation assay to investigate the interaction between endogenous CRYAA and ubiquitin, as well as their regulation by RNF114. “RNF114 KD” refers to the transfection of RNF114 siRNA to knock down the expression of RNF114. “RNF114 KD + RNF114 WT/ΔC” refers to the transfection of RNF114 WT/ΔC plasmid into cells where RNF114 has been knocked down. (2-tailed Student’s t tests followed by Holm-Šidák correction, n = 3 independent experiments.) (K and L) Immunoblotting was used to assess expression levels of endogenous CRYAA (K), exogenous CRYAA WT, and the Y118D mutant (L) in GS iLECs under normal temperature conditions, subject to RNF114 regulation (2-tailed Student’s t tests followed by Holm-Šidák correction, n = 3 independent experiments). (All values are presented as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.)

It is widely accepted that proteins are degraded through the UPS or autophagy in mammalian cells (9). Using inhibitors of these two pathways, we observed that reduction in levels of the mutant CRYAA(Y118D) after rewarming was markedly inhibited by the proteasome inhibitor MG132 but not by 3MA or NH 4 Cl (PI3K inhibitor/lysosomal inhibitor; Figure 3, I–L). Further, live-cell imaging also showed that MG132, rather than 3MA or NH 4 Cl, inhibited the elimination of mutant αA-crystallin (Figure 3, M and N) and αB-crystallin (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169666DS1) fluorescent spots in GS iLECs. These observations indicate that the UPS in proteasome but not autophagy in lysosome is critical for the clearance of mutant αA-crystallin.

RNF114 promotes CRYAA ubiquitination during hypothermia-rewarming in GS iLECs. Our results on the stability of endogenous crystallins showed that only CRYAA formed significant aggregates during the cryo-rewarming cycle; CRYAB, CRYBB1, CRYBB2, CRYBB3, and γ-crystallins did not aggregate significantly (Figure 4A). Therefore, for endogenous CRYAA, we subsequently confirmed its interaction with ubiquitin through immunofluorescence and coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) (Figure 4, B–D). Following rewarming, an increase in polyubiquitination levels of CRYAA in GS iLECs was observed via co-IP. In the CRYAA pull-down assays, ubiquitination bands appeared smeared because of variations in polyubiquitination sites or chain lengths during the ubiquitination process, resulting in a trailing effect during gel electrophoresis separation. Ubiquitin colocalization with CRYAA fluorescent spots was further verified by immunofluorescence. The specific colocalization of CRYAA with ubiquitin in GS iLECs, as opposed to HLECs, serves as indirect evidence to exclude potential biases in co-IP results due to CRYAA’s binding to ubiquitinated substrates, attributable to its chaperone function. Ubiquitination, defined as a series of enzymatic cascades, is promoted by 3 different enzyme types, among which E3 ubiquitin ligases determine the substrate specificity and facilitate the transfer of ubiquitin onto targets (27). To identify potential E3 ubiquitin ligases that interact with CRYAA during hypothermia-rewarming, we used endogenous CRYAA pull-down and mass spectrometry experiments. We identified more than 100 proteins that specifically bind to CRYAA in the rewarmed group, one of which, called RNF114, has been reported to have E3 ubiquitin ligase activity (Supplemental Table 4). The following experiments were conducted to further investigate the impact of RNF114 on the reversal of lens opacity. First, the mRNA levels of RNF114 were elevated only in GS iLECs, not in HLECs, after hypothermia-rewarming treatment, indicating that RNF114 might play a specific role in the adaptive regulation of GS lenses (Figure 4E). Co-IP further confirmed the interaction between RNF114 and CRYAA in GS iLECs after rewarming (Figure 4, F–H). Knockdown of RNF114 resulted in reduced polyubiquitination of CRYAA, while the overexpression of RNF114 WT significantly facilitated the reduction in levels of CRYAA(Y118D). It is noteworthy that we constructed RNF114ΔC (1–200), which lacks the ubiquitin interaction motif domain essential for ubiquitin binding (28) (Figure 4I). The introduction of RNF114ΔC failed to enhance the turnover of CRYAA (Figure 4, I–L).

RNF114 promotes CRYAA proteasomal degradation in HLECs. According to the differences in the reversibility of lens opacity between hibernating animals and non-hibernating animals, including humans, we explored the expression of endogenous CRYAA in HLECs and GS iLECs after hypothermia-rewarming treatment. After rewarming, the fluorescent spot intensity representing aggregated CRYAA was higher in HLECs than in GS iLECs, and the duration of cold exposure correlated with increased levels of observed CRYAA aggregation. Knockin of RNF114 WT, but not RNF114ΔC, significantly eliminated these aggregates (Figure 5, A and B). Given previous research establishing the relationship between RNF114 and CRYAA ubiquitination in GS iLECs, we sought to determine whether RNF114 could also influence the turnover of CRYAA in HLECs. Immunoblotting results indicated a substantial decrease in endogenous CRYAA levels in GS iLECs and HLECs overexpressing RNF114 WT after rewarming, whereas no significant decrease was observed in untreated or RNF114ΔC-overexpressing HLECs (Figure 5, C–E). Live-cell imaging and immunoblotting further confirmed this effect in HLECs with CRYAA(Y118D) knockin, which was attenuated by MG132 treatment (Figure 5, F–H).

Figure 5 RNF114 promotes CRYAA proteasomal degradation in HLECs. (A) Immunofluorescence images depict the intracellular localization of endogenous CRYAA in GS iLECs, HLECs, and HLECs transfected with RNF114 WT or RNF114 ΔC after 24 or 48 hours of low-temperature treatment followed by 30 minutes of rewarming. Red arrows indicate prominent protein aggregates. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Statistical analysis of fluorescence spot intensity from A (2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3 independent experiments, 50 cells per experiment). (C) Immunoblotting to detect protein levels of endogenous CRYAA in cells subjected to the aforementioned treatments. (D) Statistical analysis of protein expression levels from C (2-tailed Student’s t tests followed by Holm-Šidák correction, n = 3 independent experiments). (E) qPCR analysis to measure mRNA expression levels of CRYAA in GS iLECs after 24 hours of low-temperature rewarming and subsequent statistical analysis (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Live-cell imaging was used to assess the impact of ubiquitin system inhibition on the function of exogenous RNF114 WT in relation to WT CRYAA and Y118D. The effects of overexpressing RNF114 WT and RNF114 ΔC on the intracellular localization of Y118D in HLECs were also observed. Scale bars: 8 μm. (G) Statistical analysis of fluorescence spot intensity from F (n = 3 independent experiments, 10 cells per experiment). (H) Immunoblotting to detect expression levels of knocked-in CRYAA(Y118D) in treated HLECs to validate the RNF114-mediated reduction mechanism via ubiquitin (2-tailed Student’s t tests followed by Holm-Šidák correction, n = 3 independent experiments). (All values are presented as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.)

RNF114 reverses cataracts in non-hibernators. Having shown the potential of RNF114 in CRYAA turnover during hibernation adaptation, we examined the cytotoxicity of RNF114. We found that RNF114 did not affect the cell viability of either HLECs or GS iLECs (Figure 6, A and B), validating the safety of using RNF114 for the treatment of hypothermic cataracts. To facilitate the delivery of RNF114 to HLECs and rat lenses, we conjugated RNF114 with TAT-(47–58), a cell-penetrating peptide derived from the HIV-1 regulatory protein TAT that has been validated for use in multiple systems, including the eye (29–31). Immunofluorescence images confirmed the entry of TAT-RNF114 into the cytoplasm of HLECs and isolated rat lenses after a 30-minute incubation (Figure 6C). Next, we incubated TAT or TAT-RNF114 with GFP-CRYAA(Y118D) knockin HLECs for 4 hours and observed a gradual reduction in aggregated fluorescent spots in the cytoplasm, particularly in CRYAA(Y118D) HLECs (Figure 6D). We then developed the rat hypothermic cataract model by incubating rat lenses at 4°C for 24 hours and observed rapid opacity reversal in the TAT-RNF114–treated lenses, while the nuclei of the control lenses remained opacified. Lens transmittance measurement also verified that treatment with TAT-RNF114, but not TAT, significantly improved the rat lens transmittance efficiency during hypothermia-rewarming (Figure 6E). In addition, we induced cataracts in zebrafish with H 2 O 2 — a form of oxidated stress instead of cold stress. We observed a reduction in lens opacity after 12 hours of TAT-RNF114 treatment, whereas the TAT-RNF114ΔC and TAT control groups did not show this effect, and 4 of 5 zebrafish had at least 1 grade of transparency improvement on the Lens Opacities Classification System III (LOCS III) (Figure 6F), indicating that RNF114 can alleviate lens opacity induced by stresses other than cold.