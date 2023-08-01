Phospholipid scramblase-1 regulates innate type 2 inflammation in mouse lungs via CRTH2-dependent mechanisms

The expression of Plscr1 is inhibited by IL-13 and Type 2 inflammation. To determine the mechanism(s) that contribute to the chronicity of Type 2 inflammation, mice were sensitized and challenged with antigens that are known to induce ILC2/IT2IR and/or Th2 pulmonary responses: house dust mite (HDM) and ovalbumin (OVA). These studies demonstrate that the levels of lung Plscr1 mRNA were decreased after HDM challenges or OVA sensitization and challenge (Figure 1 A and Supplemental Fig.1A). Immunofluorescence staining demonstrated that epithelial cells, CX3CR1+ macrophages, and Gata-3+ lymphocyte populations had high levels of baseline Plscr1 expression (Figure 1B). With HDM challenges, Plscr1 expression was decreased in epithelial cells, and the macrophages and lymphocytes did not appear to express high levels of Plscr1 (Figure 1B). In addition, the levels of Plscr1 protein were decreased in lungs in which IL-13 was expressed in a transgenic fashion (Figure 1C). Using isolated mouse alveolar inflammatory cells in vitro, we found that Plscr1 was significantly inhibited in cells treated with recombinant (r) IL-13 (Figure 1D). These findings demonstrate that the expression of Plscr1 is inhibited by Type 2 inflammation and IL-13.

Figure 1 The expression of Plscr1 is inhibited by IL-13 and Type 2 inflammation. (A) WT mice were subjected to HDM administration, lung Plscr1 mRNA expression was assessed by quantitative real-time PCR. Values are mean± SEM with 7–9 mice in each group. Data was assessed with unpaired Student’s t-test. **P ≤ 0.01. (B) Lungs from WT mice with or without HDM challenges were sectioned, SPC, CX3CR1, or Gata-3 was labeled with red fluorescence (Alexa Fluor 594) and Plscr1 was labeled with green fluorescence (Alexa Fluor 488). Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). Images are representative of 3 mice. (C) Whole lung lysates from WT (IL-13 Tg (–)) and IL-13 Tg (+) mice were isolated and Plscr1 protein level was then evaluated by Western immunoblot analysis as noted. (D) BAL inflammatory cells were isolated from WT mice. Cells were treated with 30 ng/mL IL-13, and Plscr1 protein level was evaluated using Western immunoblot analysis as noted.

Null mutation of Plscr1 augments allergen-induced type 2 immune responses in the lung. To define the biologic roles of Plscr1 under Type 2 inflammatory conditions, Plscr1-null mice were generated, and the phenotypes of WT and Plscr1-null mice (Plscr1–/–) were compared at baseline and after HDM challenge. Mice were challenged with HDM 3 times a week for 3 weeks without prior sensitization to induce an innate immune-dominant inflammatory response in the lung with minimal involvement of T cell-mediated adaptive immunity (11, 12). We found that eosinophil infiltration and IL-13 levels were augmented in Plscr1-null mice (Figure 2, A and B) and the lungs of Plscr1-null mice exhibited exaggerated Type 2 immunopathology (Figure 2C). In addition, HDM-specific IgE levels in the serum and methacholine responsiveness were elevated in Plscr1-null mice compared with WT mice after HDM challenges (Figure 2, D and E). Consistent with these results, using the OVA sensitization and challenge model, which involves both innate and adaptive Type 2 immune responses, similar results were observed, in that Plscr1–/– mice had increased levels of BAL inflammation, eosinophilia, OVA-specific IgE concentration, and IL-13 secretion (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169583DS1). These studies demonstrate that null mutations of Plscr1 augment antigen-induced Type 2 inflammatory responses.

Figure 2 Null mutations of Plscr1 significantly augment antigen-induced type 2 immune responses. WT and Plscr1–/– mice were subjected to HDM administration, (A) BAL eosinophil (Eos) counts were assessed by Diff-Quik staining, and (B) BAL IL-13 levels were quantitated by ELISA. (C) H&E staining of WT and Plscr1–/– mice with and without HDM administration. (D) Serum HDM-specific IgE levels were measured by ELISA. (E) and total respiratory resistance in response to Methacholine was measured with Flexivent. Values are mean± SEM with 7–9 mice in each group. Comparisons between groups were conducted by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s posthoc test. *P ≤ 0.05,**P ≤ 0.01.

Null mutation of Plscr1 augments HDM-induced accumulation of ILC2 cells and innate type 2 immune responses in the lung. Because consecutive HDM treatments trigger a primarily innate-dominant ILC2-mediated type 2 immune response, we next focused on using this model to determine if a null mutation of Plscr1 alters the innate immune responses after HDM challenges. We examined ILC2 cell accumulation in the lung by comparing the numbers of linage-Thy1.2+ICOS+T1/ST2+ cells in WT and Plscr1–/– mice by flow cytometry (Figure 3A). In WT mice, HDM modestly increased ILC2 cell accumulation (Figure 3B). Interestingly, after similar treatments, the numbers of ILC2 cells in Plscr1-null mice exceeded those in WT animals (Figure 3B), suggesting that the null mutation of Plscr1 augments innate type 2 immune responses in the lung via ILC2-dependent mechanisms.

Figure 3 Innate type 2 immune responses are exaggerated in Plscr1-null mice. (A) Gating strategy for ILC2 cells in mouse lung. ILC2 are defined as Lin-Thy1.2+ICOS+T1/ST2+ cells. (B) WT and Plscr1–/– mice were subjected to HDM administration (25 μg HDM 3 times a week for 3 weeks), and lung ILC2 recovery was assessed by flow cytometry. (C and D) Whole lung mRNA was extracted and IL-25 mRNA (C) and IL-33 mRNA (D) were assessed by RT-PCR. (E) BAL SLPI levels were measured by ELISA. (F and G) ILC2 cells were isolated as described in methods. mRNA was extracted from primary ILC2s; IL-25R mRNA (F) and IL-33R mRNA (G) were assessed by RT-PCR. (H) BAL soluble IL-33R/ST2 levels were measured by ELISA. Values are mean± SEM with 7–9 mice in each group. Comparisons between groups were conducted by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s posthoc test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

To explore the mechanisms that underlie the increased ILC2s and exaggerated IT2IR in Plscr1-null mice, we examined the expression of IL-25 and IL-33 and their receptors, cytokine pathways known to recruit and activate ILC2s. We found that IL-25 and IL-33 expression levels were higher in Plscr1-null mice after HDM challenge (Figure 3, C and D). SLPI is an antiinflammatory protein found in large quantities in bronchial fluids and other mucosal surfaces and fluids (13–15). It is known to interact with Plscr1 (8) and low levels of SLPI are associated with severe type 2 immune responses in mice and humans (16, 17). We found that the levels of SLPI were modestly decreased after HDM challenge in WT mice and were further decreased in Plscr1-null animals (Figure 3E), suggesting that SLPI inhibition may contribute to the exaggerated IT2IR in Plscr1-null mice. We then isolated ILC2s by flow sorting and examined the expression of IL-25 and IL-33 receptors. We found that, at baseline, the expression of IL-25R and IL-33R/ST2 on ILC2 cells from Plscr1-null mice was greater than the levels on ILC2s from WT controls. This suggests that pulmonary ILC2s from Plscr1-null mice are primed to be activated (Figure 3, F and G). Consistently, soluble IL-33R/ST2 levels are higher in the BAL fluid of Plscr1-null mice after HDM challenges (Figure 3H).

ILC2s contribute to exaggerated type 2 immune responses in Plscr1-null mice. Studies were next undertaken to define the role(s) of ILC2s in the exaggerated responses in Plscr1-null mice. IL-33 is a major cytokine that is secreted by lung epithelial cells and activates ILC2s (18, 19). We thus used IL-33 siRNA to knockdown the expression of IL-33 and ILC2 activation in vivo. We found that, compared with scrambled siRNA–treated mice, the exaggerated ILC2 accumulation, IL-13 production, and eosinophil accumulation in HDM sensitized and challenged Plscr1-null mice were significantly decreased by the treatment with intranasal IL-33 siRNA (Figure 4, A–C). This highlighted the IL-33 dependence and ILC2 activation of the exaggerated IT2IR in Plscr1-null animals. Alternatively, RoRαfl/fl/IL-7Rcre mice, in which ILC2s are depleted (20–22), were bred with Plscr1-null mice to examine the specific roles of ILC2s in this model. Our result demonstrated that Plscr1–/–RoRαfl/fl/IL-7Rcre mice lost the majority of the ILC2 population in the lung (Figure 4D), and HDM-induced IL-13 production and eosinophil accumulation were significantly diminished in these mice (Figure 4, E and F). Finally, adoptive transfer experiments were performed to determine if specific loss of Plscr1 on ILC2s mirror this phenotype in Plscr1–/– mice. We adoptively transferred in vivo amplified ILC2s from IL-33-stimulated WT and Plscr1–/– mice into ILC2-deficient RoRαfl/fl/IL-7Rcre mice (Figure 4G). We found that HDM-challenged RoRαfl/fl/IL-7Rcre mice receiving ILC2s from Plscr1–/– mice developed exaggerated type 2 immune responses compared with mice receiving WT ILC2s (Figure 4, H and I). Overall, these studies demonstrated that activated ILC2s contributed to exaggerated type 2 immune responses in Plscr1-null mice.

Figure 4 ILC2s contribute to exaggerated type 2 immune responses in Plscr1-null mice. WT and Plscr1–/– mice were subjected to HDM administration (25 μg HDM 3 times a week for 3 weeks). In A–C, mice were treated with IL-33 siRNA (every other day, 3 nmol/mouse) or its scrambled control. In (D–F), Plscr1–/– mice were bred with RoRαfl/fl mice and IL-7Rcre mice. (A and D) Lung ILC2 recovery was assessed by flow cytometry. (B and E) BAL IL-13 levels were measured by ELISA. (C and F) BAL eosinophil recovery was assessed. (G) WT and Plscr1–/– mice were treated with 1 μg IL-33 i.n. daily for 5 consecutive days to allow in vivo ILC2 amplification. 5×105 ILC2s were inoculated i.n. to RoRαfl/fl/IL-7Rcre mice. Mice were challenged with HDM 1 day after ILC2 adoptive transfer. (H) BAL IL-13 levels were measured by ELISA. (I) BAL eosinophil recovery was assessed. Values are mean± SEM with 4–7 mice in each group. Comparisons between groups were conducted by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s posthoc test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01. ***P ≤ 0.001.

PLSCR1 interacts with CRTH2 in vitro and in vivo. CRTH2, a G-protein-coupled receptor known for binding with PGD2, plays an important role in the pathogenesis of allergic Type 2 inflammation in the lung (23, 24). The expression of CRTH2 is commonly used to identify ILC2s in the lung (25–27). PGD2-CRTH2 interaction regulates the accumulation of ILC2s and Type 2 inflammation, suggesting that CRTH2 plays an important role in IT2IR in the lung. The interactions between PLSCR1 and CRTH2 were verified by cotransfection/coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP) assays. These evaluations demonstrated that PLSCR1 and CRTH2 physically bind to one another because the immunoprecipitation of one always brought down the other (Figure 5, A–D). IHC evaluations of lungs from WT mice demonstrated that Plscr1 and CRTH2 frequently colocalized in these tissues (Figure 5E). The interaction between PLSCR1 and CRTH2 became weaker under Type 2 inflammatory conditions in vivo in IL-13 Tg lungs (Supplemental Figure 2), most likely because the expression of Plscr1 was lower. These results led us to the hypothesis that CRTH2, and potentially its expression on ILC2s, may regulate Plscr1-mediated ILC2 activation and Type 2 immune responses.

Figure 5 Plscr1 interacts with CRTH2 in vitro and in vivo. (A and B) HEK293 cells were transfected with CRTH2 and PLSCR1 plasmids and the cell lysates were subjected to either co-IP with α-CRTH2 antibody and immunoblot (IB) with α-PLSCR1, or the opposite. Individual IBs with α-CRTH2 and α-PLSCR1 were also included. (C and D) Mouse lung protein lysates were subjected to either co-IP with α-CRTH2 antibody and IB with α-PLSCR1, or the opposite. Individual IBs with α-PLSCR1 and α-CRTH2 were also included. (E) Lungs from WT mice were sectioned, CRTH2 was labeled with red fluorescence (Alexa Fluor 594) and Plscr1 was labeled with green fluorescence (Alexa Fluor 488). Colocalization of CRTH2 and Plscr1 is indicated by arrows. Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). Images are representative of 3 mice.

The effects of Plscr1 on ILC2 and IT2IR are mediated via CRTH2. To evaluate the role of CRTH2 in exaggerated ILC2 cell accumulation and IT2IR in Plscr1–/– mice, we generated Plscr1–/–CRTH2–/– double mutant mice. We next compared HDM-induced ILC2 accumulation and Type 2 inflammation (eosinophil accumulation) in WT mice, Plscr1-null mice, CRTH2-null mice, and Plscr1–/–CRTH2–/– double–null mutant animals. Consistent with our previous results, when compared with the WT controls, HDM-challenged Plscr1–/– mice manifested exaggerated levels of Type 2 inflammation and ILC2 accumulation (Figure 6, A and B). Importantly, the exaggerated HDM-induced Type 2 inflammation in Plscr1–/– mice was significantly decreased in the absence of CRTH2 (Figure 6, A and B). Further, the levels of cytokines that activate ILC2 cells, such as IL-25 and IL-33, were similar in Plscr1–/–CRTH2–/– double–mutant mice and Plscr1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), suggesting that the absence of CRTH2 did not alter these epithelial signals that recruit and/or activate ILC2s. Instead, defective ILC2 accumulation and diminished Type 2 immune responses in the absence of CRTH2 were regulated via ILC2 intrinsic mechanisms. We then isolated these ILC2 cells by flow sorting and found that ILC2s from various groups expressed similar levels of Gata3, suggesting ILC2 development was not affected by the absence of CRTH2 (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Importantly, we noticed that ILC2s that lacked both Plscr1 and CRTH2 had much lower levels of IL-25R and IL-33R/ST2 expression than Plscr1–/– ILC2s (Figure 6, C and D). In addition, IL-13 and IL-5 mRNA expression and protein secretion from ILC2s isolated from HDM-challenged Plscr1–/–CRTH2–/– double–mutant mice was much lower than ILC2s isolated from HDM-challenged Plscr1–/– mice (Figure 6, E–H). These studies demonstrate that CRTH2 played a key role in the effects of Plscr1 on ILC2 and IT2IR because the exaggerated Type 2 inflammation in HDM-treated Plscr1–/– mice was eliminated in Plscr1–/–CRTH2–/– double–mutant animals.

Figure 6 The effects of Plscr1 on ILC2 and IT2IR are mediated via CRTH2. WT,CRTH2–/–, Plscr1–/–, and CRTH2–/–Plscr1–/– mice were subjected to HDM administration. (A) BAL eosinophil counts were assessed by Diff-Quik staining. (B) Lung ILC2 recovery was assessed by flow cytometry. (C and D) ILC2s were sorted and mRNA was extracted from ILC2s, and IL-25R (C) and IL-33R (D) mRNA were assessed by RT-PCR. (E and F) ILC2 were sorted and mRNA was extracted from ILC2s, and IL-13 (E) and IL-5 (F) mRNA were assessed by RT-PCR. (G and H) ILC2 were sorted and cultured for 2 days, and IL-13 (G) and IL-5 (H) protein levels were assessed by ELISA. Values are mean± SEM with a minimum of 4 mice in HDM group. Comparisons between groups were conducted by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s posthoc test. *P ≤ 0.05,**P ≤ 0.01.

Plscr1-null ILC2s have increased CRTH2 expression and signaling and are hyperactive in response to IL-33 treatment via CRTH2-dependent mechanisms. To further examine the expression of CRTH2 in ILC2s, lung ILC2s were sorted from WT and Plscr1–/– mice. We found that ILC2s isolated from Plscr1–/– mice had increased CRTH2 mRNA and protein expression (Figure 7, A and B). Sorted ILC2s were then cultured in RPMI1640 supplemented with 10% FBS with a combination of IL-2 and IL-7 and stimulated with PGD2 to activate CRTH2 signaling in the presence or absence of CRTH2 inhibitor CAY10471. We found that ILC2s isolated from Plscr1–/– mice had increased CRTH2 signaling in response to PGD2 stimulation by expressing higher levels of IL-25R and IL-33R (Figure 7, C and D). Importantly, the increased expression of IL-25R and IL-33R were completely blocked by CRTH2 inhibition (Figure 7, C and D).

Figure 7 Plscr1-null ILC2s have increased CRTH2 expression and signaling, and are hyperactive in response to IL-33 treatment. Lung ILC2s were sorted from WT and Plscr1–/– mice. (A) CRTH2 mRNA were assessed by RT-PCR. (B) CRTH2 immunostaining was performed. (C and D) Sorted ILC2s were cultured in RPMI1640 supplemented with 10% FBS and a combination of IL-2 and IL-7, stimulated with PGD2 (200 nmol/L) in the presence or absence of CAY10471 (CAY, 1μM). IL-25R (C) and IL-33R (D) mRNA were assessed by RT-PCR. In E and F, lung ILC2s were sorted from WT, CRTH2–/–, Plscr1–/–, and CRTH2–/–Plscr1–/– mice. ILC2s were plated at 5–6 × 103 cells/100 μL in 96-well plates. Sorted ILC2s were cultured in RPMI1640 supplemented with 10% FBS and stimulated with a combination of IL-2 and IL-7 with or without either IL-25 or IL-33 (10 μg/mL). IL-13 mRNA (E and G) and protein levels (F and H) were assessed by RT-PCR or ELISA. Values are mean± SEM with a minimum of 4 samples in each group. Comparisons between groups were conducted by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. *P ≤ 0.05,**P ≤ 0.01,***P ≤ 0.001.

To further investigate the effect of Plscr1 and CRTH2 on ILC2 activation, lung ILC2s were sorted from WT, CRTH2–/–, Plscr1–/–, and CRTH2–/–Plscr1–/– mice. Sorted ILC2s were then cultured in RPMI1640 supplemented with 10% FBS and stimulated with a combination of IL-2 and IL-7 with or without either IL-25 or IL-33 (10 μg/mL). We measured IL-13 transcription and secretion in the ILC2s to examine the activation status of these cells. We found that IL-25 did not directly activate ILC2s, as IL-13 levels were not altered after the treatment. This is consistent with the known function of IL-25, in that it mainly acts as an ILC2 chemoattractant (Figure 7, E and F). In contrast, IL-33 significantly activated IL-13 expression and secretion from ILC2s, and ILC2s from Plscr1–/– mice were hyperactive in response to IL-33 treatment (Figure 7, G and H). Importantly, we found that this hyperactive response was significantly diminished in cells that also lacked CRTH2 (Figure 7, G and H), suggesting that Plscr1-CRTH2 interaction played a major role in ILC2 activation.

Overexpression of Plscr1 decreases HDM-induced accumulation of ILC2 cells and innate type 2 immune responses in the lung. We generated Rosa26 locus–targeted Plscr1 conditional knock-in transgenic mice (Rosa26-loxP-STOP-LoxP-Plscr1 Tg; Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL) that can be used to induce cell specific overexpression knock-in (KI) when crossed with cell-specific promoter-driven Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). We confirmed Plscr1 upregulation in Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL mice when breeding with tamoxifen-inducible Cre (Cre-ERT2) mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Plscr1 was highly expressed by ILC2s (Supplemental Figure 4D) and its expression was not affected by HDM treatment (Supplemental Figure 4E). We then demonstrated that overexpression of Plscr1 decreased HDM-induced accumulation of ILC2 cells and innate type 2 immune responses in the lung, because BAL inflammation, eosinophilia, IL-33 and IL-25 expression, and ILC2 accumulation were all decreased in Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL;Cre-ERT2 mice compared with Cre– littermate controls (Figure 8, A–E). Consistently, ILC2s isolated from Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL;Cre-ERT2 mice were hypoactive, in terms of IL-13 expression, in response to IL-33 treatment in vitro (Figure 8F). These results are consistent with previous findings that Plscr1 is a negative regulator of ILC2 activation and IT2IR.

Figure 8 Overexpression of PLSCR1 decreases HDM-induced ILC2 cell accumulation and innate type 2 immune responses in the lung. Control and Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL;Cre-ERT2 mice were subjected to HDM challenges. (A and B) BAL total cell and eosinophil counts were assessed by Diff-Quik staining. (C and D) Whole lung mRNA was extracted, and IL-33 mRNA (C) and IL-25 mRNA (D) were assessed by RT-PCR. (E) Lung ILC2 recovery was assessed by flow cytometry. (F) Isolated ILC2 cell mRNA was extracted, and IL-13 mRNA was assessed by RT-PCR. Values are mean± SEM with 4–7 mice in each group. Comparisons between groups were conducted by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s posthoc test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

ILC2-specific overexpression of Plscr1 is sufficient to decrease HDM-induced accumulation of ILC2s and innate type 2 immune responses in the lung. To investigate the specific role of Plscr1 on ILC2 cells, we bred Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL mice with the IL7-Rcre mice, in which Plscr1 was specifically overexpressed only in the ILC2 population (28, 29). We then challenged these mice and the Cre– controls with HDM. We found that HDM-induced BAL inflammation (Figure 9A), eosinophilia (Figure 9B), and lung IL-13 expression (Figure 9C) were decreased in Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL;IL-7RCre mice compared with Cre– controls. Importantly, the accumulation of ILC2 cells in the lung was also significantly decreased in Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL;IL-7RCre mice (Figure 9, D and E). Consistently, ILC2s isolated from Rosa-Plscr1LSL/LSL;IL-7RCre mice had decreased CRTH2 expression (Figure 9, F and G), decreased IL-25R and IL-33R expression (Figure 9H and I), and impaired response to IL-33 stimulation (Figure 9J). These results demonstrate that Plscr1 expression on ILC2s alone was sufficient to inhibit ILC2 activation and IT2IR.