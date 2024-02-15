Interferon-α receptor antisense oligonucleotides reduce neuroinflammation and neuropathology in a mouse model of cerebral interferonopathy

Improved neuropathology in GIFN mice treated with mouse Ifnar1 ASOs. Delivery of ASOs into the cerebrospinal fluid leads to widespread distribution in the CNS (28) and bypasses the blood-brain barrier, enabling direct ASO activity in brain cells. To test the efficacy of Ifnar1 ASOs in treating cerebral interferonopathies, WT and GIFN mice at 6 weeks of age were given a bolus intracerebroventricular dose of vehicle, control ASO (ASO C ), or mouse Ifnar1 ASOs (ASO1 or ASO2) and changes were analyzed 7 weeks later (Figure 1A). Young mice were used for this experiment before the development of pronounced neuropathological changes (29). Real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) showed 45%–72% knockdown of Ifnar1 mRNA in the cortex and spinal cord across the 2 Ifnar1 ASOs and genotypes compared with vehicle and ASO C treatments (Figure 1B). This demonstrates that a localized injection of Ifnar1 ASOs results in a widespread reduction of Ifnar1 transcripts within the CNS.

Figure 1 ASO-mediated knockdown of Ifnar1 reduces neuropathology in GIFN mice. (A) Schematic of experiment. (B) Real-time qPCR of relative Ifnar1 expression in cortex and spinal cord of mice. n = 7–8 mice per genotype per treatment. Mean and SEM shown. (C) Representative images of GFAP, Iba1, and CD3 IHC in the cortex and alizarin red S (ARS) and H&E staining in the cerebellum of vehicle and treated WT and GIFN mice. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm in inserts. Arrowheads indicate CD3+ cells. (D) Quantification of the number of CD3+ T cells in brain sections normalized to area (n = 6–10 mice per genotype per treatment). (E) Relative level of serum neurofilament heavy subunit (NF-H) in treated WT and GIFN mice (n = 6–10 mice per genotype per treatment). Each point is a mouse. Mean and SEM shown. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test.

Next, IHC was performed to screen for changes in neuropathological features in Ifnar1 ASO-dosed GIFN mice (Figure 1C). There were no observable gross differences or pathological changes in the brains of WT mice receiving any of the treatments. By contrast, brains from GIFN mice in the vehicle or ASO C control groups displayed gliosis. GFAP-positive astrocytes were hypertrophic with fewer and less complex processes, while Iba1-positive microglia had thicker cell bodies with complex processes that at times wrapped around calcified deposits, confirming our previous observations in these mice (30). An influx of T cells has been described in the GIFN model (26) and represents a possible mechanism of inflammation-driven neuropathology (31). Accordingly, there was increased infiltration of CD3+ T cells (Figure 1, C and D) as well as the presence of calcification and tissue destruction in the brains of vehicle and ASO C -treated GIFN mice. By contrast, treatment of GIFN mice with either Ifnar1 ASO1 or ASO2 resulted in reduced gliosis, based on an intermediate morphology displayed by astrocytes and microglia and absence of calcification or tissue destruction. Notably, Ifnar1 ASO treatment led to a robust reduction in T cell recruitment by a factor of 2.4–2.5 fold compared with vehicle and ASO C -treated GIFN mice.

As an indicator of neuropathological improvement with Ifnar1 ASO treatment, serum levels of the neuronal damage marker neurofilament heavy subunit (NF-H) (32) were determined. Compared with vehicle-treated WT mice, GIFN mice had a significant 3.5-fold increase in serum NF-H levels (Figure 1E). Treatment with ASO C had no significant effect on NF-H levels, while Ifnar1 ASO1 and ASO2 treatment of GIFN mice resulted in a significant 2-fold reduction in serum NF-H levels, compared with ASO C -treated GIFN mice. To investigate neuronal damage, we quantified levels of apoptotic neurons in the cerebellum and cortex. There was a significant increase in the number of apoptotic neurons and nonneuronal cells in the cerebellum of GIFN mice compared with WT mice, which were diffusely distributed throughout the cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169562DS1). Ifnar1 ASO-treatment significantly reduced the number of apoptotic cells in transgenic mice to levels similar to those seen in WT mice. In the cortex, there were no detectable changes in the number of apoptotic cells between WT and GIFN mice (Supplemental Figure 1C), probably the consequence of lower transgene expression in this area compared with the cerebellum. We also looked at the neurogenic niche of the subventricular zone (SVZ) by staining with PCNA, a proliferation marker. There was no difference in the number of PCNA-positive neuronal progenitor cells in the subventricular zone of WT and GIFN mice independent of treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, there was a significant increase in the number of PCNA-positive cells in the cerebellum of vehicle or ASO C -treated GIFN mice compared with WT mice, and this number was reduced in Ifnar1 ASO-treated GIFN mice to levels similar to those seen in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). White matter loss can occur with neuronal loss, and, therefore, we quantified myelin basic protein (MBP) by IHC. There was no difference in staining pattern across genotypes or treatments, indicating there was no detectable loss of myelin (Supplemental Figure 3). This suggests that Ifnar1 ASO treatment limits neuronal damage in the brains of GIFN mice, mirroring the neuropathological findings. Together, these results demonstrate the marked positive impact a single dose of Ifnar1 ASO has on improving the cerebral pathology of GIFN mice.

Transcriptomic changes reflect the reduced neuropathology in Ifnar1 ASO-treated GIFN mice. In addition to the neuropathological analyses, we performed DGE-Seq on brain cortex samples to determine the impact of ASOs on the transcriptome. We examined the regulation of key genes associated with type-I–IFN signaling (Figure 2A). There was a robust reduction of Isg15, Irf7, and Stat1 expression levels in GIFN mice treated with either Ifnar1 ASO compared with vehicle and ASO C -treated GIFN mice. We next calculated the IFN score, a biomarker used in clinical practice to assess enhanced type-I–IFN signaling in patients with AGS (8). The IFN score was significantly higher in vehicle-treated GIFN mice compared with WT mice, and treatment of GIFN mice with Ifnar1 ASOs resulted in a significant decrease of the IFN score (Figure 2B). To further investigate the CNS effects of Ifnar1 knockdown, differential gene analysis was performed. Mean-difference plots revealed a large number of genes that were significantly upregulated in vehicle-treated GIFN mice compared with WT mice (Figure 2C). Conversely, many genes were downregulated in Ifnar1 ASO1 or ASO2-treated GIFN mice compared with ASO C -treated GIFN mice, as visualized using a heatmap (Supplemental Figure 4A). These analyses also revealed reduced expression of many genes principally upregulated in vehicle-treated GIFN mice compared with Ifnar1 ASO1 or ASO2-treated GIFN mice. Functional analysis was next performed to assess the potential physiological impact of the changes in gene expression. Since Ifnar1 ASO treatment of GIFN mice leads to the reduced expression of a large number of genes, we used barcode plots to visualize how changes in gene expression were associated with ontology terms (Supplemental Figure 4B). Compared with vehicle-treated WT mice, vehicle-treated GIFN mice expressed a higher number of genes associated with innate immune response and antigen processing and presentation. Importantly, relative to ASO C , dosing of GIFN mice with Ifnar1 ASO1 or ASO2 decreased expression of genes associated with both processes. Given the reversal in enrichment of these terms, we predicted the activation status of several cellular pathways (Figure 2D). There was increased activation of pathways associated with interferon signaling, neuroinflammation signaling, T cell receptor signaling, death receptor signaling, and role of hypercytokinemia in the pathogenesis of influenza in vehicle-treated GIFN mice compared with vehicle-treated WT mice. Many of these terms reflect the changes in neuropathology in vehicle-treated GIFN mice. Importantly, these pathways were predicted to have reduced activation with Ifnar1 ASO-treatment in GIFN mice compared with ASO C -treated GIFN mice. Thus, Ifnar1 ASOs effectively dampen and prevent the IFN-α–induced hyperinflammatory transcriptomic landscape in the brains of GIFN mice, aligning with the improvement in neuropathology observed.

Figure 2 Transcriptomic changes with ASO treatment in GIFN mice reflect improved neuropathology. (A) Box plots of normalized expression levels (weighted trimmed mean of M values, TMM) of IFN-stimulated genes. Points are individual mice. ^, compared with corresponding treatment in WT mice; *, compared with corresponding ASO c treatment, indicating P < 0.05 by quasi-likelihood F-test. (B) IFN score (n = 6–9 mice per genotype per treatment; each point is a mouse and mean and SEM are shown. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (C) Mean-difference plots with key genes indicated that are associated with pathways in D. Gray dots represent genes that are not significantly regulated. (D) Predicted activation status of significantly enriched pathways identified by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis of all significantly regulated genes for each comparison.

Chronic neuropathology in GIFN mice is reversed following delayed treatment with Ifnar1 ASOs. The above data show that Ifnar1 ASOs halt the neuropathological progression of disease in GIFN mice by dampening the inflammatory environment. As the neuropathological features of GIFN mice are progressive and worsen with age (26, 27, 29), we next explored whether Ifnar1 ASOs maintain their positive effect over time and/or whether they can reverse established neuropathology. We hence tested repeat treatment with Ifnar1 ASOs at 8 and 16 weeks of age as well as delayed treatment of GIFN mice at 16 weeks of age when neuropathology was already present. Treated mice were subsequently euthanized at 21 weeks of age (Figure 3A). Specifically, the treatments for the repeat dosing groups were vehicle + vehicle, ASO C + ASO C , and ASO1 + ASO1, and for the delayed groups, vehicle + ASO C and vehicle + ASO1. Additionally, some vehicle-treated mice were euthanized at 16 weeks of age to assess neuropathological changes at the time of the second dose.

Figure 3 Delayed Ifnar1 ASO dosing reduces Ifnar1 transcript and NF-H disease biomarker levels in GIFN mice with established neuropathology. (A) Schematic of the experiment. Tail blood was taken 1 week prior to the second dose and/or 1 week prior to euthanasia. (B) Real-time qPCR of relative Ifnar1 expression in cortex and spinal cord of mice (n = 6–8 per genotype per treatment). Each point is a mouse and mean and SEM shown. 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. (C) Relative level of serum NF-H in treated WT and GIFN mice (n = 5–6 mice per genotype per treatment). Each point is a mouse and mean and SEM are shown. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test.

Following repeat dosing with Ifnar1 ASO1, real-time qPCR demonstrated that Ifnar1 mRNA was maintained below 50% of WT levels (Figure 3B). This was similar for the delayed dose in GIFN mice. Further, knockdown of Ifnar1 mRNA did not differ significantly between repeat (ASO1+ASO1) dosing or a delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1) of Ifnar1 ASO.

In GIFN mice, serum NF-H was elevated both after the first and second dose of vehicle compared to WT mice (Figure 3C). By contrast, there was a significant reduction in NF-H levels in GIFN mice that received repeat doses (ASO1 + ASO1) or the delayed dose (vehicle+ASO1) of Ifnar1 ASO. In addition, there were fewer apoptotic neurons and nonneuronal cells in the cerebellum of GIFN mice that had received repeat (ASO1 + ASO1) or delayed (vehicle + ASO1) ASO doses compared with vehicle + vehicle–treated GIFN mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Small clusters of apoptotic cells were observed in areas of the cerebellum associated with tissue destruction. There were no detectable differences in the number of apoptotic cells in the cortex (Supplemental Figure 5C). Further, there were no changes in the number of proliferating cells in the SVZ but there was significant reduction of PCNA-positive cells in the cerebellum of GIFN mice with repeat (ASO1 + ASO1) and delayed (vehicle + ASO1) doses compared with vehicle + vehicle–treated GIFN mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these results indicate that Ifnar1 ASO successfully reduced ongoing neuronal damage over an extended period of time and was also able to reduce neuronal damage when given after disease onset.

To confirm this, detailed neuropathological analysis was performed. Quantification of immunostaining for CD3 revealed that infiltration of T cells into the brains of GIFN mice was significantly reduced, 3.1-fold, following repeat dosing of Ifnar1 ASO (ASO1 + ASO1) compared with ASO C -treated GIFN mice (ASO C + ASO C ) (Figure 4A). Similarly, the delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1) in GIFN mice resulted in a 2.8-fold reduction in T cell counts. There was also a nonsignificant reduction in T cell counts in 21-week-old GIFN mice that received the delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1) compared with 16-week-old vehicle-treated GIFN mice, suggesting Ifnar1 ASO treatment reversed the infiltration of T cells. IHC for GFAP showed increased staining throughout the brain in GIFN mice from the vehicle + vehicle and ASO C + ASO C groups (not shown), with most pronounced signal in the cerebellar molecular layer and in deeper cerebellar nuclei (Figure 4B). Repeated Ifnar1 ASO dosing (ASO1 + ASO1) of GIFN mice reduced GFAP staining in the cerebellum compared with control-treated GIFN mice (vehicle + vehicle and ASO C + ASO C groups). This was similarly seen for GIFN mice receiving the delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1). Importantly, GFAP staining was stronger in 16-week-old vehicle-treated GIFN mice compared with GIFN mice receiving the delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1), further suggesting that delayed Ifnar1 ASO treatment reversed the changes in GFAP staining. Similar to GFAP staining, Iba1 staining was markedly increased in GIFN mice in the vehicle + vehicle and ASO C + ASO C groups, compared with WT mice in the vehicle + vehicle group (Figure 4C). In addition to increased staining, there was a significant 2-fold increase in cortical microglia density in control-treated GIFN mice (vehicle + vehicle and ASO C + ASO C groups) compared with WT mice; but repeat (ASO1 + ASO1) and delayed (vehicle + ASO1) dosing of GIFN mice resulted in a significant, 50%, reduction in microglia density (Figure 4D). Overall, microgliosis was reduced in GIFN mice with repeated Ifnar1 ASO dosing (ASO1 + ASO1) or delayed dosing (vehicle + ASO1). Additionally, there was reduced Iba1 staining in 21-week-old GIFN mice with a delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1) compared with 16-week-old vehicle-treated GIFN mice, showing that delayed Ifnar1 ASO treatment could reverse reactive microgliosis. Finally, using fibrinogen IHC as an indicator of blood-brain barrier integrity (33), we found increased staining in the cerebellum, both in the molecular layer and deep cerebellar nuclei, in 21-week-old GIFN mice in the vehicle + vehicle and ASO C + ASO C groups compared with WT controls (Figure 4E). By contrast, parenchymal staining for fibrinogen was largely absent in GIFN mice with repeat Ifnar1 ASO dosing (ASO1 + ASO1), suggesting Ifnar1 ASO treatment prevented the increase in parenchymal fibrinogen and protects against blood-brain barrier leakage in GIFN mice. There was faint fibrinogen staining in 16-week-old vehicle-treated GIFN mice, which was largely absent in 21-week-old GIFN mice after the delayed dose (vehicle + ASO1). This suggests that blood-brain barrier leakage may be a relatively late phenomenon in GIFN mice and that delayed Ifnar1 ASO treatment potentially reversed the development of blood-brain barrier leakage.