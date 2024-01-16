FGFR inhibition augments anti–PD-1 efficacy in murine FGFR3-mutant bladder cancer by abrogating immunosuppression

UPFL mice develop papillary, high-grade NMIBCs. To understand the role of FGFR3 in bladder cancer biology, we knocked in the cDNA of human FGFR3 encoding the S249C mutation under control of a LoxP-Stop-LoxP cassette into the collagen type 1, α1 (Col1a1) locus to generate mice harboring the Col1a1-LSL-FGFR3S249 allele (hereafter called LSL-FGFR3S249C) (Figure 1A). Prior studies examining the effect of mutant FGFR3 in bladder cancer have routinely constitutively expressed the gene transgenically under control of the Upk2 promoter (19, 20, 22). Transgenic overexpression carries the caveats of inappropriate temporal expression (i.e., during development). We wished to examine the effect of FGFR3S249C activation in adult mice, in a spatiotemporally relevant manner. Based on the evidence that FGFR3 alterations are more frequently seen in the luminal molecular subtypes (Figure 1B) and single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data showing that Upk3a is significantly more highly expressed than Upk2 in luminal/umbrella and intermediate urothelial cells of the normal mouse urothelium (Figure 1C), we drove Cre recombinase expression from the Upk3a promoter in a tamoxifen-inducible manner. Additionally, with the exception of a single recent study (19), prior studies have shown that FGFR3 activation alone in the urothelium is not sufficient for tumorigenesis (20–22); therefore, we crossed the LSL-FGFR3S249C mice with LSL-Trp53R270H mice (27), Upk3a-CreERT2 mice, and LSL-Luc mice (28) to generate Upk3a-CreERT2; Trp53LSL-R270H/+; LSL-FGFR3S249C/+; Rosa26LSL-Luc/+ mice (hereafter called UPFL). At 8 to 10 weeks of age, UPFL mice were administered tamoxifen to activate Cre in the urothelium by oral gavage and monitored for bladder tumor formation via ultrasound (Figure 1D). During the observation window, 47% of UPFL mice developed tumors, with a median time to tumor formation of 49 weeks (Figure 1E). Gross inspection of the bladder tumors revealed tumors to be papillary (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169241DS1), which was verified upon histologic examination (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). We also found evidence of upper tract UC (UTUC) (Figure 1F) in 22% of mice, consistent with a known enrichment of FGFR3 alterations in UTUC (29). Histologically, 67% of bladder tumors assessed were high grade and 67% were Ta, with 11% being Tis only (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 UPFL mice develop papillary, high-grade, non–muscle-invasive bladder cancers. (A) Schematic of the targeted and recombined Col1a1-LSL-FGFR3S249C locus. (B) Proportion of TCGA-BLCA project tumors within each consensus molecular subtype with FGFR3 mutations. Inset numbers annotate actual patient numbers. (C) Violin plots of log 2 -normalized Upk2 and Upk3a RNA expression in basal, intermediate, and luminal cells of mouse urothelium. Two-sided t test–derived P values were calculated between Upk2 and Upk3a within each cell type. Tumor-free survival and tumor growth were monitored by ultrasound imaging. (D) Representative serial ultrasound images of the bladder in a UPFL mouse, demonstrating bladder tumor growth (n = 51). (E) Kaplan-Meier curve of tumor-free survival of 51 total mice. (F) Photomicrographs of a bladder tumor and an upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) of the proximal ureter. Scale bars: 1 mm (left) and 100 μm (right). (G) Percentage of tumors of indicated pathologic T stage and grade (n = 9). (H) Stacked bar plots representing the co-occurrence of FGFR3 and p53 pathway alterations (TP53, ATM, RB1, MDM2, E2F3, ATR) within MIBC (TCGA and MSK [2014]) and NMIBC (UROMOL and MSK [2017]). Two-sided Fisher’s exact test was performed to calculate significance and log 2 -transformed odds ratios were generated to determine association, with log 2 (OR) < 0 indicating mutual exclusivity.

While FGFR3 and TP53 alterations are mutually exclusive in MIBC (The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA] data set, co-altered frequency = 3.7%, 2-sided Fisher’s exact test P < 0.001), they are not consistently mutually exclusive in NMIBC. Indeed, when TP53 is assessed as a pathway, TP53 pathway members are co-mutated with FGFR3 relatively frequently. In the UROMOL NMIBC data set, we found that 24.6% (71/288) of samples were co-altered for both FGFR3 and one of the publication-defined TP53 pathway genes, while FGFR3 and the TP53 pathway were altered alone in 51 samples (17.7%) and 123 samples (42.7%), respectively. Similarly, when evaluating an NMIBC cohort from Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), FGFR3 is co-altered with p53 pathway alterations in 19 out of 105 of tumors (18%), while remaining mutually exclusive in MIBC (Figure 1H) (16, 30–32).

UPFL tumors are associated with luminal gene expression patterns. It has now been repeatedly demonstrated that bladder cancer is a heterogeneous disease with multiple molecular subtypes. While subtyping schema differ, there is a broad consensus around the features defining intrinsic luminal and basal-like subtypes of muscle-invasive disease (9–15). Prior studies have also consistently documented an enrichment of FGFR3 alterations in the MIBC luminal (specifically LumP) molecular subtype (9, 10, 14, 15), and the NMIBC UROMOL class 1 and class 3 subtypes (16). Following transcriptome profiling by bulk RNA-seq, the UPFL expression data were merged with data on BBN and UPPL tumors from Saito et al. (33) to characterize its similarity to both MIBC and NMIBC molecular subtypes. Consensus subtype calling was performed on the merged cohort of primary murine bladder tumor models (UPFL, BBN, and UPPL) and we found that 100% of UPFL tumors were most correlated to the consensus LumP subtype. Of the remaining tumors, the majority of BBN tumors were basal/squamous (Ba/Sq), and UPPL tumors were distributed across LumP, luminal unstable (LumU), and luminal nonspecified (LumNS) (Figure 2A). Because the consensus subtypes were developed for MIBC and the UPFL tumors are NMIBC, we also examined the molecular subtypes using the NMIBC UROMOL classifier (16). The UROMOL classifier assigned all UPFL tumors to UROMOL class 1, with a majority of BBN tumors identified as UROMOL class 2b, and again the UPPL tumors were heterogeneously dispersed, with representation in all 4 UROMOL classes (Figure 2B). Lindskrog et al. reported that FGFR3 alterations were enriched in both the UROMOL class 1 and class 3 subtypes, with class 1 tumors more likely to be Ta and having a longer interval to recurrence (Supplemental Figure 2A) (16). Together, these results demonstrate that FGFR3 activation can drive RNA expression patterns that reflect UROMOL class 1 and consensus LumP bladder tumor subtypes, both of which have relatively good prognosis.

Figure 2 UPFL tumors are associated with luminal expression patterns. (A) Proportion of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors of the indicated RNA consensus MIBC molecular subtype. (B) Proportion of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors of the indicated RNA UROMOL NMIBC molecular subtype. (C) Heatmap of unsupervised clustering of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors by canonical basal and luminal genes. (D) Box-and-whisker plots of normalized expression of basal and luminal score as well as luminal to basal score ratio of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors. (E) Box-and-whisker plots of normalized expression of Krt6a and Upk1a of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors. (F) Box-and-whisker plots of PPARG and PPARG gene signature (17, 25) of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors. All box-and-whisker plots show the IQR and midline at the median. Error bars represent Q1/Q3 ± (1.5 × IQR). Two-sided t tests followed by Bonferroni’s correction to account for multiple comparisons were performed; the P values are shown above the given comparison. (G) Volcano plot of regulon activity between UPFL versus BBN primary tumors. (H) Volcano plot of regulon activity between UPFL versus UPPL primary tumors. The x axis represents the log 2 (fold change) between UPFL and BBN (G) or UPPL (H) and the y axis is the Benjamini-Hochberg false discovery rate for the given gene.

We next co-clustered the UPFL tumors with the BBN and UPPL primary tumors (33) using a canonical list of luminal and basal-like genes and saw that the BBN and UPPL tumors had distinct patterns of gene expression, as we have previously described (33). The majority of UPFL tumors, however, clustered alone with expression patterns that appeared equally luminal but less basal than our previously published luminal UPPL model (Figure 2C). Quantification of luminal and basal scores derived from Choi et al. (9) demonstrated that UPFL tumors had a similar luminal score, but a significantly lower average basal score, which in turn resulted in a higher luminal score–to–basal score ratio than UPPL tumors (Figure 2D), demonstrating that constitutively active FGFR3 signaling promotes luminal gene expression but also suppresses basal gene expression. Examination of canonical basal transcriptional signatures (p63, STAT3) (9) showed UPFL tumors had suppressed basal transcription signaling compared with BBN (Figure 2E). While Pparg expression itself was similarly elevated in UPPL and UPFL tumors, a multigene PPARG transcriptional signature (17, 34) demonstrated that UPFL tumors had a significantly more activated PPARG pathway relative to BBN and UPPL (Figure 2F). The finding with Pparg suggested we look at broader transcriptional networks rather than just individual genes.

To this end, we performed regulon (35) analysis comparing UPFL to both BBN and UPPL tumors. We saw a large number of differential regulons between UPFL and BBN tumors, many of which reflected established differences between basal and luminal tumors (i.e., FOXA1, PPARG, ESR2) (Figure 2G). In contrast, UPFL and UPPL tumors had very few differential regulons. However, we were struck by Erg being the most differentially upregulated regulon in UPFL versus UPPL tumors and that another of the ETS transcription factor family, ETV5, was also highly upregulated in UPFL tumors (relative to UPPL tumors) (Figure 2H). Additionally, a number of developmentally related regulons (HOX genes/TBX2) were upregulated in UPFL tumors relative to UPPL. Two HOX gene families were represented in the differently expressed regulons and included HOXA (UPFL vs. BBN) and HOXB (UPFL vs. BBN and UPFL vs. UPPL) regulons. These observations are in keeping with the Höglund group’s report of high expression of HOXA and HOXB genes in the Lum UrobasalA subtype, which is enriched for FGFR3-mutant tumors (36).

scRNA-seq of erdafitinib-treated UPFL tumors confirms that oncogenic FGFR3 drives luminal gene expression across the spectrum of basal to luminal tumor cells. Our findings and work from others support the notion that FGFR3 activation promotes a luminal phenotype. However, whether this finding from bulk RNA-seq is due to an expansion of luminal cells or whether FGFR3 mutations drive a luminal expression pattern across all tumor cells remains unresolved. In order to more directly assess the role oncogenic FGFR3 was playing in subtype-specific cells, we treated tumor-bearing UPFL mice with vehicle or erdafitinib, a small-molecule inhibitor of FGFR (n = 2 per group). Following 1 week of treatment, we harvested and dissociated the tumors for scRNA-seq using the 10× Genomics platform. A majority of the isolated cells, as expected, were computationally designated epithelial (Figure 3A). We next separately clustered the epithelial cells using basal and luminal gene markers (9) and identified 3 epithelial groups (Figure 3B). Assessment of the most differentially expressed genes for each epithelial cluster allowed us to assign clusters 0, 1, and 2 to intermediate, luminal, and basal urothelial cells, respectively (Figure 3C). In alignment with the cell identities, calculation of the basal and luminal scores for each cluster demonstrated that cluster 2 had the highest basal gene expression score, while cluster 1 had the highest luminal score and cluster 0 had an intermediate basal and luminal score (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 FGFR3 promotes a luminal expression pattern and suppresses the basal transcriptional program across all urothelial cell types, but most prominently in luminal cells. (A) tSNE plot of scRNA-seq data of combined control (n = 2) and erdafitinib-treated (n = 2) tumors. (B) tSNE plot of scRNA-seq data of epithelial cells of combined control (n = 2) and erdafitinib-treated (n = 2) tumors clustered on basal and luminal genes, demonstrating 3 clusters. (C) Percentage and level of RNA expression of differentially expressed genes across the indicated clusters. (D) Histograms of basal and luminal scores of the indicated clusters from B. (E) Proportion of epithelial cell type (basal, intermediate, luminal) of control or erdafitinib-treated tumors demonstrates expansion of intermediate cells in erdafitinib-treated tumors. (F) Back-to-back violin plots of basal and luminal scores by cell type (basal, intermediate, luminal). (G) Back-to-back violin plots of Krt5 and Upk3a RNA expression by cell type (basal, intermediate, luminal). Two-sided t tests were performed, with the P values shown above the given comparison.

We next examined the effect of erdafitinib on basal, intermediate, and luminal cell proportion. Erdafitinib-treated tumors appeared to have a larger proportion of intermediate cells at the expense of both luminal and basal cell types (Figure 3E). To better understand how erdafitinib was influencing the basal and luminal transcriptional programs within each epithelial cell type, we calculated the basal and luminal scores for the erdafitinib-treated cells and compared them to their matched vehicle-treated counterpart. While erdafitinib treatment upregulated the basal score, its most pronounced effect was the suppression of the luminal score, specifically within luminal cells (Figure 3F). We saw a similar pattern of gene expression change when specifically looking at erdafitinib’s effect on Krt5 and Upk3a expression across luminal, intermediate, and basal cell types, confirming the basal and luminal score findings (Figure 3G). Taken together, these data demonstrate that FGFR3 promotes a luminal expression pattern and suppresses the basal transcriptional program across all urothelial cell types, but most prominently in luminal cells.

UPFL tumors are enriched for cytokine signaling relative to UPPL tumors and have an intermediate T cell–inflamed immune contexture. We next performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), using fast GSEA (fgsea) (37), comparing UPFL and UPPL tumors and saw that the IFNA and IFNG pathways were significantly upregulated in UPFL tumors (relative to UPPL tumors) and the E2F and G 2 /M checkpoint pathways were significantly downregulated (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2B). While the gene expression changes could emanate from tumor cells themselves, it is also possible that FGFR3 activation may induce a more T cell–inflamed tumor microenvironment than Pten loss in the UPPL model. We therefore examined the relative immune contexture of UPFL tumors as defined by immune gene signature expression.

Figure 4 UPFL tumors have an intermediate T cell–inflamed immune contexture. (A) GSEA plots of the indicated gene signatures. (B) Heatmap of unsupervised clustering of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors by a panel of immune gene signatures. Box-and-whisker plots of the indicated immune gene signatures of BBN, UPPL, and UPFL primary tumors: (C) CD8+ T cells, (D) cytotoxic cells, (E) T follicular helper cells (TFH), (F) γδ T cells (Tgd), (G) central memory (Tcm) and effector memory T cells (Tem), and (H) fibroblast TGF-β response (FTBRS) and EMT Stroma signature. All box-and-whisker plots show the IQR and midline at the median. Error bars represent Q1/Q3 ± (1.5 × IQR). Two-sided t tests followed by Bonferroni’s correction to account for multiple comparisons were performed, with the P values shown above the given comparison.

By co-clustering our UPFL primary tumors with previously published BBN and UPPL tumors, we saw that BBN and UPPL tumors have relatively T cell–inflamed and non–T cell–inflamed immune gene signature profiles, respectively, similar to previous findings from our group (Figure 4B) (33). The UPFL tumors appeared to have an intermediate inflamed tumor microenvironment. This pattern is also reflected within the UROMOL data, while class 2b tumors (similar to BBN) have the highest level of immune signal, and class 1 tumors (similar to UPFL) have significantly higher expression of T cell signatures than class 3 (Supplemental Figure 3) (16). In a per-signature analysis, UPFL tumors were significantly enriched, as compared with UPPL tumors, for numerous subsets of T cells, including CD8+, central memory, and effector memory, while trending toward significance for T follicular helper cells and γδ T cells (Bindea) (Figure 4, C–G), the latter of which are important for adaptive immunity at mucosal surfaces (Figure 4G).

Finally, we examined the level of expression of fibroblast and stromal signatures (FTBRS and EMT_Stroma), which have been shown to correlate with ICI response (38, 39). While both signatures were significantly lower in UPPL compared with BBN tumors, UPFL tumors were only significantly lower that BBN tumors for the FTBRS signature (Figure 4H).

UPFL1 and UPFL3 cell lines are sensitive to FGFR inhibition with erdafitinib. As genetically engineered mouse model (GEMM) tumors require a median of 49 weeks to form, we needed a more efficient and reproducible model to allow for the study of FGFR3-driven biology. To our knowledge, at present, there are no FGFR3-mutant murine cell lines that have been used to form syngeneic tumors. To this end, we generated 2 cells lines (UPFL1 and UPFL3 from tumors UPFL8425 and UPFL8583-1, respectively) using the conditional reprogramming of cells method described previously by Liu et al. (Figure 5A) (40). We confirmed in both cell lines the presence of recombination of the LSL cassette in the LSL-FGFR3S249C allele (Figure 5B). We next assessed the relative sensitivity to the pan-FGFR inhibitor, erdafitinib, of the UPFL1 and UPFL3 cell lines to our previously published UPPL1541 cells (33). As expected, both the UPFL1 and UPFL3 cell lines had a low IC 50 (15 nM and 19 nM, respectively) to erdafitinib; this was in contrast with the 1.6 μM IC 50 for UPPL1541 cells (Figure 5C). Moreover, erdafitinib treatment of UPFL1 and UPFL3 cells suppressed the MEK/ERK pathway, in keeping with the known signaling pattern seen in human cell lines (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4). Therefore, the UPFL1 and UPFL3 cell lines are relevant models for the effects of FGFR3 inhibition in bladder tumors. Interestingly, however, the UPFL3 cells did have rebound upregulation of p-ERK after 30 minutes of erdafitinib exposure (Supplemental Figure 4) that was not seen in UPFL1 cells (Figure 5D); this phenomenon is still unexplained at this time.

Figure 5 UPFL1 cell lines are sensitive to FGFR inhibition with erdafitinib. (A) Representative bright-field and GFP images of an epithelial island surrounded by GFP-expressing irradiated fibroblasts. (B) PCR demonstrating evidence of LoxP recombination of the LSL-FGFR3 S249C allele in UPFL1 and UPFL3 cell lines, while liver tissue shows only the targeted allele. (C) IC 50 curves were generated in biologic triplicate for UPFL1 and UPFL3 cells’ response to erdafitinib. UPPL1541 cells serve as a control for non–FGFR3-mutated murine bladder cancer cell line. (D) Immunoblots with the indicated antibodies in whole-cell extracts of UPFL1 cells treated with erdafitinib for the indicated dose and time.

FGFR inhibition enhances the effect of PD-1 blockade. Despite having a relatively non–T cell–inflamed tumor microenvironment profile, studies have confirmed that FGFR3-altered tumors respond as well as FGFR3-WT tumors to ICI (24, 25). Nonetheless, to our knowledge, no prior work has examined how FGFR3 alterations functionally affect the tumor microenvironment, nor how acute FGFR inhibition may cooperate with ICI in FGFR3-altered bladder cancer. To this end, we treated mice bearing syngeneic UPFL1 tumors with control, erdafitinib, anti–PD-1, or the combination of erdafitinib and anti–PD-1. We found that anti–PD-1 treatment led to significantly increased tumor growth (hyperprogression) and erdafitinib treatment had significantly decreased tumor volume, relative to control treated tumors (Figure 6A), while the combination of erdafitinib and anti–PD-1 had significantly decreased tumor growth relative to all other treatment arms.

Figure 6 FGFR inhibition enhances the effect of PD-1 blockade. (A) Tumor growth curves of UPFL1 subcutaneous syngeneic tumors treated with the indicated treatments when tumor reached 150 to 300 mm3 in volume. Significance testing was performed by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001. (B) FFPE tumors were sectioned and dual stained for CD8 and with Masson’s trichrome. Immune phenotyping was performed and the phenotype/CD8 intensity call was plotted as the proportion of each treatment group. Flow cytometry was performed on UPFL1 syngeneic tumors following 1 week of treatment. CTRL, control. (C) Box-and-whisker plots of percentage of cells in each treatment group of CD45+, CD3+, and CD8+ cytotoxic T cells after 1 week of treatment. (D) Box-and-whisker plot of percentage of cells in each treatment group of CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CTLA-4+ cells after 1 week of treatment. (E) Cell types were assigned to scRNA-seq data from either control or erdafitinib-treated UPFL GEMM tumors using SingleR. The frequency of each immune cell type was plotted as a proportion of all immune cells. The inset percentage represents the percentage of T cells as a proportion of the total immune population. (F) The T cell subset of cells were plotted by the scRNA expression values for Icos, a marker of active/proliferative Tregs. (G) FoxP3+GFP+ cells were isolated from murine spleens and cocultured in the presence or absence of APCs and increasing doses of erdafitinib (n = 3 for each group). (H) Bulk RNA-seq data (GSE135390) from flow-sorted T cells (naive, Th, and Treg) were plotted for FOXP3, FGFR1, FGFR2, and FGFR4. Plots show the IQR and midline at the median. Error bars represent Q1/Q3 ± (1.5 × IQR). Two-sided t tests followed by Bonferroni’s correction to account for multiple comparisons were preformed, with the P values shown above the given comparison.

To better understand whether these changes in tumor size were related to decreased proliferation or increased cell death, we stained tumor sections from available UPFL1 tumors with antibodies against Ki-67 (proliferation) and cleaved caspase 3 (apoptosis) (Supplemental Figure 5A). While overall we did not see significant changes in either marker, there was a trend toward decreased proliferation among all treatment groups, with the greatest effect seen in the combination anti–PD-1/erdafitinib group (Supplemental Figure 5B). Consistent with the lack of response within the single-agent anti–PD-1 group, there was no difference in cleaved caspase 3 between control and anti–PD-1; however, erdafitinib and the combination treatment both trended toward increased apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Erdafitinib and anti–PD-1 combination therapy promotes highly inflamed tumors. ICI is dependent on the presence of immune cells that need to interact with tumor cells in the tumor microenvironment. To characterize the composition of the tumor microenvironment of UPFL1 tumors following anti–PD-1 with and without FGFR inhibition, we performed both immunohistochemistry (IHC) and flow cytometry on the posttreatment UPFL1 allografts. FFPE sections from the 4 control/treatment groups were co-stained with antibody against CD8 and Masson’s trichrome to assess IHC immune phenotype, as previously described (38) (Supplemental Figure 5D). Immune phenotype calls were then made by an expert genitourinary pathologist. While the majority of the control (6/7), anti–PD1- (3/5), erdafitinib (6/7), and erdafitinib/anti–PD-1 combination-treated (6/6) tumors were classified as inflamed, the pathologist noted variation in the CD8 staining intensity and therefore categorized inflamed tumors as CD8 high/low. Only anti–PD-1/erdafitinib–cotreated tumors (6/6) had consistently high CD8 staining, with control, anti–PD-1–, and erdafitinib-treated tumors having overwhelming low CD8 staining (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5D).

Anti–PD-1 treatment results in Treg expansion that is abrogated by concurrent FGFR inhibition. To better ascertain the cell type composition of the treated tumors, we performed flow cytometry on UPFL1 syngeneic tumors after 1 week of treatment with vehicle, anti–PD-1, erdafitinib, or the combination of anti–PD-1 and erdafitinib. As expected, anti–PD-1 inhibited the binding of PD-1–specific antibodies for flow cytometry on CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. Erdafitinib did not change levels of PD-1 on CD4+ or CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). We observed no significant changes in CD45+ cells, total T cells (CD3+), or CD8+ cytotoxic T cells by any treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B). Anti–PD-1–treated tumors, however, demonstrated increased numbers of CD4+ T cells that expressed higher levels of CTLA-4 (Figure 6C). Anti–PD-1–treated tumors also had a numerically, albeit not significantly, greater number of CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs as compared with the control tumors (Figure 6D). The increase in Tregs is similar to prior studies suggesting that the expansion of Tregs by PD-1 blockade is a mechanism of hyperprogression (41, 42). The increase in Tregs associated with anti–PD-1 treatment was abrogated in tumors that were cotreated with erdafitinib (Figure 6D). Additionally, we noticed a decrease, albeit not significant (P = 0.16), in the Treg population in the erdafitinib-alone group. To determine whether this was an isolated trend or could be reproduced, we reanalyzed the scRNA-seq data in which UPFL tumors were treated with either vehicle or erdafitinib (Figure 3). Using the cell type prediction package SingleR (43), we assigned a cell type to each of the cells present in the data set. In the 2 erdafitinib-treated tumors, T cells represented 1.2% and 10.2% of the immune cell populations, as compared with 10.4% and 17.6% for the vehicle-treated tumors (0.8% and 36% vs. 6.2% and 5.1% of total cells, respectively) (Figure 6E). We next wanted to determine whether this decrease was due to an overall reduction in the number of T cells or specific to the Treg population, which has been seen in our in vivo treatment experiment. To that end, we first examined expression of Ptprc, Cd3e, and Cd8a, the genes that encode CD45, CD3, and CD8, respectively. Recapitulating what we saw in the flow cytometry data, erdafitinib-treated tumors had no significant change in Ptprc (CD45) expression, but did have increased expression of both Cd3e (CD3, P = 0.05) and Cd8a (CD8, P = 0.007) (Supplemental Figure 6C). We next compared expression of Icos and Il1r1 (CD121a), markers of suppressive and proliferative Tregs, respectively, between the vehicle- and erdafitinib-treated tumors (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6D) (44–46). In both cases, erdafitinib-treated samples, as a group, had decreased expression of Icos (P = 1.1 × 10–8) and Il1r1 (P = 0.015), suggesting that erdafitinib treatment results in less suppressive Tregs and blocks their proliferation.

In order to directly test the effect of erdafitinib on Tregs, we isolated FoxP3+GFP+ cells from the spleens of transgenic C57BL/6 mice overexpressing the diphtheria toxin receptor–eGFP (DTR-eGFP) fusion protein under control of the endogenous Foxp3 promoter (Supplemental Figure 7) and simulated them in vitro with antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and anti-CD28 mAb; Treg proliferation was assessed as previously described (42) (Supplemental Figure 8A). At baseline, the addition of APCs and anti-CD3 to the FoxP3+GFP+ cell population induced an 8-fold increase in cell proliferation, and the addition of erdafitinib blunted the APC-induced proliferation in a dose-dependent manner, resulting in a 78% and 82% decrease at 1 μM and 3 μM concentrations, respectively (Figure 6G). Additionally, the reduction in proliferative Tregs translated to an overall increase in total percentage of cells alive at the end of the coculture experiment (Supplemental Figure 8B). Thus, these data demonstrate that FGFR inhibition reduced the proliferation of activated Tregs in a dose-dependent manner.

Prior work has suggested that FGF-1 can have a direct effect on T cells in vitro by enhancing IL-2 production and nuclear translocation of NF-κB in FGFR-bearing Jurkat T cells (36). We assessed 2 publicly available RNA expression data sets to assess FGFR1, FGFR2, FGFR3, and FGFR4 expression on T cell subsets and found that while T cells, in particular Tregs, had negligible expression of FGFR2 and FGFR4 (FGFR3 did not meet expression thresholds to even be included in the data set), they did express FGFR1 (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 8C) (47, 48). These findings in aggregate demonstrate that the combination of erdafitinib and anti–PD-1 is superior to either single agent alone and is potentially driven by the ability of erdafitinib to abrogate anti–PD-1–induced expansion of Tregs, potentially mediated through FGFR1.