Patient-derived enteroids provide a platform for the development of therapeutic approaches in microvillus inclusion disease

Enteroids from MVID patients have a defective brush border and altered differentiation. Duodenal endoscopic biopsies were obtained from 2 patients with severe intestinal manifestations of MVID (see Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169234DS1) along with age-matched heathy controls and enteroids generated as previously described (25, 26). Patient 1 was confirmed to have compound heterozygous variants in the MYO5B gene: c.2111delA (p.Phe704Serfs66*), a frameshift mutation, and c.1576G>A (p.Q526*), a paternally inherited novel nonsense mutation that leads to early truncation. These early truncation mutations lead to a functional MYO5B deletion, so the mutations in this patient are referred to as MYO5B KO (Supplemental Figure 1A). Patient 2 had a confirmed homozygous missense mutation in MYO5B: c.1979C>T (p.P660L), a known missense mutation that leads to loss of motor protein function (referred to as P660L in the text) (10).

Confocal and electron microscopy of enteroids (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2) indicated loss of apical microvilli and reduced epithelial cell height in MVID cells as compared with a healthy control. MVID enteroids (MYO5B KO and P660L) were grown in standard high-Wnt-containing enteroid expansion medium (WERN) and passaged similarly to healthy controls, but also showed an increased ability to be expanded and form new enteroids when passaged (Figure 1, C and D). When switched to low-Wnt differentiation medium, healthy control enteroids showed robust differentiation and maturation (Figure 1, C and E) with increased expression of markers of mature secretory and absorptive epithelial cells (Muc2, Ngn3, Alpi). In contrast, both MVID enteroid lines had markedly attenuated epithelial marker transcription, suggesting that loss of MYO5B function is associated with altered epithelial cell maturation. The appearance of pathognomonic intracellular inclusions was generally rare in the human MVID enteroids and was only noted occasionally in differentiated (low-Wnt medium) cultures (Supplemental Video 1).

Figure 1 MVID enteroids recapitulate native epithelial disease changes. (A) Representative confocal images of villin (green), cytokeratin 20 (CK20, red), and nuclei (DAPI) of healthy and MVID (MYO5BKO) enteroids in cross section (left; scale bar: 10 μm) or en face (right; scale bar: 20 μm). Representative of 3 separate samples. (B) Representative electron micrographs of healthy and MVID enteroids (MYO5BKO). Representative of 2 separate samples. Scale bars: left, 2 μm; top right, 0.5 μm; bottom right, 1 μm. (C) Bright-field images of enteroid cultures grown in expansion versus differentiation medium. Inset images highlight changes in cultures with increased spheroid (stem-like) morphology in MVID differentiated cultures versus healthy. Representative of 6 separate experiments. (D) Enteroid formation assay showing new enteroid formation (at 4 days after plating) following enzymatic dissociation and replating. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 3 experiments; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing. (E) Relative gene expression (normalized to healthy expansion) for neurogenin 3 (NGN3), mucin 2 (MUC2), and alkaline phosphatase (ALPI) in healthy and MVID enteroids following switching to enteroid differentiation medium. Data are shown as means ± SD; n = 4 experiments; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing.

MVID mutations result in altered secretory cell populations. To further assess cell populations and protein localization in MVID, we conducted multiplex immunofluorescence (MxIF) staining (27) and analysis of MVID patient duodenum compared with healthy control tissue. MVID tissues from both patients showed reduced numbers of phospho-EGFR+ tuft cells and defensin α5+ Paneth cells, increased chromogranin A+ enteroendocrine cells, and similar numbers of goblet cells (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Supplemental Figure 3). Apical enterocyte alterations in MVID can be patchy with areas of intact but discontinuous brush border. MVID enteroids (Figure 1A) also exhibited a patchy loss of apical brush border villin staining. To provide quantification of brush border continuity in tissue sections, we analyzed staining for CD10, an aminopeptidase and a well-known marker of the brush border in mature enterocytes, by skeletonizing positive signal and measuring line distances (mean Feret distance). Using this metric, we found as expected that MVID tissues from both patients showed reduced brush border continuity versus controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 2 Altered secretory cell populations in MVID patient tissues. (A) Immunofluorescence images of human duodenal biopsy sections stained for chromogranin A (CGA), defensin α5 (DEFA5), and phospho–epidermal growth factor receptor (p-EGFR). Representative of 3 separate sections per tissue. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Images of CD10 and epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EPCAM) showing reduced linear CD10 staining in MVID tissues. Representative of 3 separate sections per tissue. Scale bars: 50 μm, except middle inset, 25 μm.

MxIF analysis reveals variant-specific alterations in enterocyte transport protein localization in MVID small intestine. A major advantage of MxIF staining is the ability to assess multiple antigens on the same tissue section, allowing cellular protein-protein localization within the resolution of the imaging optics. We applied a targeted panel of antibodies that included epithelial cell type markers, structural markers, and important small intestinal transport proteins (Figure 3A). We conducted a cross-correlation analysis to compare localization of the panel proteins from the 2 MVID patient tissues against a healthy control (Figure 3B). The overall pattern of correlations between specific pairs of antigens was more similar to the healthy control for the P660L mutation intestine versus the MYO5B KO. Correlations of membrane-associated transporters with mature enterocyte markers of apical and basolateral membranes were reduced in both MVID patients (NHE3-villin and GLUT2–β-catenin; Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4). Although SGLT1 showed similar correlations with the apical membrane in healthy and MVID tissues, closer inspection of villus tip enterocytes revealed reduced apical staining and increased internalization in MVID tissues (SGLT1-villin; Figure 3D). In contrast, NHE3 showed both reduced abundance and reduced membrane localization (NHE3-villin; Figure 3C) and markedly altered and mutation-dependent association and localization with MYO5B (Figure 3E). These MxIF tissue studies corroborate previous findings of reduced apical transport proteins and alterations in cellular localization in MVID and allow future analysis of genotype-specific changes.

Figure 3 Multiplex immunofluorescence highlights protein localization changes in patient tissues. (A) Multiplex immunofluorescence panels representing 12 antigens on duodenal biopsy tissues. Scale bars: 50 μm. The Healthy and MYO5BKO panels include data from the same sample as in Figure 2A, MYO5BKO, rows 2 and 3, and Figure 2B, Healthy and MYO5BKO. (B) Cross-correlation matrices for paired antigens (Pearson’s coefficient) with dot color indicating direction of correlation and dot size indicating extent of correlation. (C–E) Individual pairwise staining for Na+/H+ exchanger 3 (NHE3) and villin (C), sodium-glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1) and villin (D), and myosin Vb (MYO5B) and NHE3 (E). Scale bars: 10 μm.

Epithelial sodium/hydrogen exchange is severely impaired but chloride secretion is intact in human MVID. To functionally assess electrolyte absorption and secretion in human patient MVID epithelial cells, we conducted a series of electrophysiological and fluorometric cellular transport experiments. Patient-derived intestinal cells were cultured as differentiated monolayers on Transwell inserts, and transepithelial short-circuit current (I sc ) was measured using a custom-built multi-well Ussing chamber (Supplemental Methods). MVID cells had a transepithelial electrical resistance similar to that of healthy controls at the time of measurement (Figure 4A). Phlorizin-sensitive glucose-stimulated I sc , reflecting SGLT1 transport, was reduced in MVID cells by approximately 60% in comparison with controls (Figure 4B). In contrast, chloride secretion induced by both forskolin (cAMP) and carbachol (Ca2+) was similar between MVID cells and controls (Figure 4C). Chloride secretion stimulated by the muscarinic agonist carbachol was notably high in both control and MVID primary duodenal cells. Carbachol-stimulated chloride currents in intestinal cell lines (e.g., T84 cells) are known to be predominantly mediated via CFTR. To further assess this, we measured agonist-stimulated currents with CFTR (CFTR inh -172) (28) and calcium-activated chloride channel (CaCC; CaCC inh -A01) (29) inhibition in young healthy and MVID duodenal cells versus cells derived from an adult grown in the same conditions (Figure 4D). Interestingly, the contribution of non-CFTR, likely CaCC transport was significantly higher in early-childhood duodenal cells than in adult duodenal cells, suggesting important age-dependent differences in transport function.

Figure 4 Loss of sodium absorption and normal chloride secretion in MVID patient enteroids. (A) Transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) 10–14 days after plating on Transwell inserts. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 6 monolayers. (B) Glucose-stimulated (20 mM), phlorizin-inhibitable short-circuit current (I sc ) in healthy and MVID monolayers. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 3–4 monolayers; *P < 0.05. (C) Left: I sc stimulated by 10 μM forskolin. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 3–4 monolayers. Middle: I sc stimulated by 50 μM carbachol (CCh). Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 3–4 monolayers. Right: I sc stimulated by combined forskolin and CCh. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 3–4 monolayers. (D) Percentage CCh- (50 μM) and forskolin- (10 μM) stimulated I sc inhibited by CaCC inhibitor A01 (50 μM) in healthy control cells grown from a young donor (2 years old), an adult donor (20 years old), and MVID patients (3 and 5 years old). Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 3–4 monolayers; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) Super-resolution images (stimulated emission depletion [STED]) of NHE3 localization and abundance in healthy and MVID patient enteroids. Scale bar: 5 μm. (F) Example curves showing change in pH calculated from analysis of intensity changes of SNARF-5F fluorescence in healthy and MVID cells and healthy cells after pretreatment with the NHE3 inhibitor (10 μM). (G) Summary graph showing NHE3-dependent pH changes in healthy and MVID patient cells. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 4–6 experiments; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing.

Similarly to MxIF tissue staining, confocal imaging of enteroids showed markedly reduced localization of NHE3 at the apical membrane of MVID cells (Figure 4E). To functionally assess electroneutral Na+/H+ exchange, enteroids were grown on glass coverslips for fluorescence imaging. Cells were loaded with the intracellular pH-sensitive fluorophore SNARF-5F and placed in an imaging chamber. Using a previously optimized Na+-free alkalinization protocol, the kinetics of intracellular pH changes as a measure of NHE3 activity was monitored in patient-derived duodenal cells (30). As shown in Figure 4F, healthy control cells exhibited a robust change in pH that was blocked by pretreatment with an NHE3 inhibitor (S3226). MVID cells from both patients showed reduced and, in some experiments, complete loss of NHE3 activity (Figure 4G).

An approved natural-compound antidiarrheal can inhibit chloride and fluid secretion in MVID epithelium. MVID patients can have very large daily fluid loss (2–5 L/d), with consequent substantial requirement for fluid replacement and a tenuous acid/base status. Our functional assessment of MVID cell transport showed severe loss of Na+-mediated fluid absorption in the setting of potentially intact chloride-mediated fluid secretion, suggesting that blocking chloride transport may theoretically improve fluid balance in MVID. To further assess this, we obtained the FDA-approved antidiarrheal compound crofelemer to test in MVID patient cells. Crofelemer is a proanthocyanidin, natural antidiarrheal reagent that inhibits both CFTR- and CaCC-mediated chloride secretion (31). Analysis of combined forskolin- and carbachol-stimulated I sc showed a robust and dose-dependent inhibition with an IC 50 of approximately 30 μM (Figure 5, A and B), similar to previous reports, but with an increased maximal inhibition compared with previous data in colonic cell lines (~80% vs. 50%) (Figure 5C) (31). To measure fluid secretion, we used a 3-dimensional enteroid swelling assay (21, 22) following stimulation of enteroid fluid secretion with forskolin and tested the efficacy of crofelemer (Figure 5D). Corroborating our chloride current data, both healthy and MVID enteroids exhibited a robust induction of fluid secretion, which was inhibited by approximately 40% and 50%, respectively, by administration of crofelemer (100 μM) with continued inhibition up to 4 hours after stimulation (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 Crofelemer inhibits chloride and fluid secretion in MVID patient enteroids. (A) Representative curve showing dose-dependent inhibition of forskolin- (10 μM) and carbachol-stimulated (50 μM) I sc by crofelemer. (B) Dose-response curve for crofelemer-induced inhibition of forskolin- and carbachol-stimulated I sc in MVID patient enteroids (MYO5B KO). Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 6 monolayers. (C) Maximal percentage inhibition of agonist-stimulated current by crofelemer. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 6 monolayers. (D) Example bright-field images before and after forskolin (2 μM) ± crofelemer (200 μM) in MVID patient enteroids. Right panels show higher magnification of enteroid swelling. Representative of 4 separate experiments. Scale bars: left panels, 1 mm; right panels, 250 μm. (E) Violin plot showing increase in enteroid size (diameter ratio) in healthy and MVID enteroids at 1 hour ± forskolin and ± crofelemer (200 μM). Dotted lines, median ± interquartile range; >300 enteroids from 4 experiments. (F) Diameter ratio in MVID enteroids at 2 and 4 hours after stimulation ± crofelemer (200 μM). Dotted lines, median and interquartile range; n = 3 experiments; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing.

γ-Secretase inhibition can structurally and functionally correct MVID epithelial defects. Although attenuation of fluid losses would be of benefit for MVID patients, restoration of normal epithelial function including fluid absorption following MYO5B loss of function would have major implications for disease management. Previous studies in mouse models (16, 24) as well as our finding of impaired differentiation in patient enteroids indicated that alteration of Wnt/Notch signaling may allow functional epithelial recovery. Treatment of healthy enteroids with the γ-secretase inhibitor DAPT induced robust differentiation and polarization of cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figures 2 and 4). DAPT-treated MVID enteroids remarkably showed recovery of microvillus structure, with increased microvillus length (Figure 6B) and length of the actin core (Figure 6C). Overall cell polarization of MVID cells as measured by the organelle-free zone at the apical aspect of columnar epithelial cells was also increased following γ-secretase inhibition (Figure 6D). In addition to structural recovery, NHE3 abundance at the brush border was increased (Figure 6E), and there was significant recovery of NHE3 function as measured by direct Na+/H+ exchange activity of MVID cells from both patients (Figure 6, F and G).

Figure 6 γ-Secretase inhibition rescues MVID patient enteroid differentiation. (A) Electron micrographs of healthy and MVID enteroids with and without DAPT treatment (10 μM). Scale bars: top panels, 0.5 μm; middle and bottom panels, 1 μm. (B) Analysis of electron microscopic images of microvillus length. (C) Subapical actin bundle length. (D) Distance of apical organelle free zone. Inset images above show example measured parameter. Graphs show measurements from at least 10 electron microscopic images. (E) Super-resolution confocal images (STED), en face (top) and cross section (bottom), of NHE3 localization and abundance in healthy and MVID patient enteroids following treatment with DAPT (10 μM). Scale bars: 5 μm. (F) Representative curves showing change in intracellular pH in healthy cells and MVID cells with and without DAPT. (G) Summary graph showing NHE3-dependent pH changes in healthy and MVID patient cells with and without DAPT. Data are shown as means ± SEM; n = 4–6 experiments; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing.

Transcriptomic analysis of γ-secretase inhibition in MVID enteroids reveals a target pathway for MVID therapy. Given the evidence for functional and structural recovery in MVID cells with different mutations following γ-secretase inhibition, we sought to identify potential pathways and target proteins that may mediate the effect. We therefore conducted unbiased bulk RNA sequencing of healthy versus MVID enteroids (MYO5B KO) with and without DAPT treatment. Figure 7, A–C, shows the large number of up- and downregulated genes associated with DAPT treatment as well as MYO5B loss of function, with both MVID and healthy transcriptomes showing similar global changes following DAPT treatment (Supplemental Figure 4). To detect genes of interest, we identified genes (Figure 7D, dashed boxes) that were significantly altered at baseline between MVID and healthy enteroids and that were significantly altered in the opposite direction following DAPT treatment (e.g., downregulated in MVID at baseline and upregulated following DAPT treatment). To further prioritize, we filtered these hits based on log 2 fold change, false discovery rate (FDR), and base mean (Figure 7E). Gene Ontology and protein interaction analysis (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 5) implicated genes involved in transport regulatory activity, metabolic processes, and, interestingly, PPARα signaling. The top upregulated gene hits in our prioritized analysis included RAB32, SGK2, PDZK1, ANPEP, and ANXA13. ANPEP is an apical membrane aminopeptidase, and ANXA13 is an annexin family member associated with the differentiated villus enterocytes, and therefore we reasoned that these likely reflected recovery of the brush border in keeping with our structural analysis. SGK2, RAB32, and PDZK1 have been implicated in regulation of trafficking and/or alteration of membrane transport function. We therefore validated these changes by probe-specific quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis (Figure 8A). The activity of the serum/glucocorticoid-regulated kinase (SGK) family of enzymes has been previously implicated in MVID and MYO5B function (17). Immunoblot of SGK2 protein (Figure 8B) indicated a DAPT-induced increase in SGK2 in both MVID patients’ cells consistent with the RNA expression data. To functionally assess whether SGK2 may be a potential target for recovery of MYO5B function, we tested NHE3 activity. DAPT-mediated increases in NHE3 activity in MVID cells were inhibited by pretreatment with an SGK inhibitor, suggesting that SGK function may play a mechanistic role in DAPT-mediated epithelial recovery in MVID.

Figure 7 Genome-wide transcriptomic analysis reveals potential targets for rescue of MVID enteroids. (A) Volcano plot showing log 2 fold change (FC) and false discovery rate (FDR) showing genes with significantly up- and downregulated expression (red) in healthy enteroids (n = 3) following DAPT treatment (10 μM). (B) Volcano plot showing genes with significantly up- and downregulated expression (red) between healthy enteroids and MVID enteroids (MYO5B KO) (n = 3). (C) Volcano plot showing genes with significantly up- and downregulated expression (red) in MVID enteroids (MYO5B KO) following DAPT treatment (10 μM). (D) Plot of genes with significantly altered expression (green dots) between MVID and healthy against MVID + DAPT. Red dots indicate genes changing in opposite directions following DAPT treatment (filtered genes). (E) Dot plot of filtered genes by change in expression and base mean expression, with dot size indicating fold change and color indicating FDR. Highlighted genes are based on previous functional data indicating a plausible biological role. (F) Pathway analysis showing most significant Gene Ontology (GO) terms, Human Protein Atlas (HPA) terms, and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways.