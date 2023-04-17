Deconstructing cellular senescence in bone and beyond

The increased appearance and persistence of senescent cells is a hallmark of cellular aging (5). Senescent cells are characterized by an activation of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16Ink4a and p21Cip1 in response to stress, resulting in DNA double-stranded breaks at telomeres (telomere-associated foci [TAF]) and the secretion of a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). This SASP, a biochemically heterogeneous mixture of factors, promotes chronic inflammation and alters the cellular function of surrounding organs. Senescent cells have been receiving increasing attention from both basic science and translational perspectives because they can be eliminated by senolytic drugs, which may slow down the aging process. In a coherent series of studies by Mayo Clinic researchers, senescent osteocytes have been implicated across a broad spectrum of bone loss disorders, including age-related bone loss (6), diabetic bone disease (7), periodontal infection–associated bone loss (8), and focal bone loss following radiotherapy (9). Moreover, Farr and colleagues demonstrated that senolytic strategies that (a) genetically eliminate p16Ink4a-positive senescent cells, using p16-INK-ATTAC (apoptosis through targeted activation of caspase 8) — an inducible suicide transgene driven by the p16Ink4a promoter, or (b) pharmacologically suppress the production of the SASP secretome using a JAK inhibitor, prevented both age-related bone loss and deterioration of bone remodeling and strength (6). However, it was still unclear whether elimination of senescent cells locally in bone, or systemically in different systems accounted for these beneficial senolytic effects. In this issue of the JCI, Farr et al. have now provided decisive answers (10). To discern between local and systemic effects, they developed another mouse model using the p16-LOX-ATTAC transgene with the DMP promoter to induce senolysis only in senescent osteocytes (termed “local senolysis”) upon administration of a synthetic drug (AP20187). The authors used stringent criteria, TAF staining and expression of p16Ink4a, to document senescence at a single-cell level. The results were compared with those of the established p16-INK-ATTAC mouse model, targeting all senescent cells (termed “systemic senolysis”) (6). Striking differences were noted. While elimination of senescent osteocytes prevented age-related spinal bone loss, it had no effect on the femur. In addition, local senolysis in bone improved bone formation, but did not affect osteoclastic bone resorption or bone marrow adipocytes. By contrast, systemic senolysis helped to preserve bone mass at the spine and femur through a dual effect with (a) improved bone formation and suppressed bone resorption and (b) a reduction of bone marrow adiposity (Figure 1). These beneficial systemic senolytic effects were consistent for cortical and trabecular bone and were similar for aged male and female mice despite some minor differences. As the authors acknowledge, minimal differences in the transgene construct between the systemic (p16-INK-ATTAC) and the local/cell-specific (DMP1-Cre+/– p16-LOX-ATTAC) mouse models may represent a potential confounder. Furthermore, DMP1-Cre promoter–driven knockout might also target late osteoblasts, which may have driven the bone changes seen in DMP1-Cre+/– p16-LOX-ATTAC mice as well. Since a small fraction of osteocytes become senescent with aging (10% or less), and senolysis in DMP1-Cre+/– p16-LOX-ATTAC mice removes only 30% of the senescent osteocytes, the possibility remains that targeting more senescent osteocytes could achieve a greater effect.

Figure 1 Beneficial effects of osteocyte-specific versus systemically inducible senolysis on bone remodeling in aged mice. In aged DMP1-Cre+/– p16-LOX-ATTAC mice, DMP promoter–driven elimination of only senescent osteocytes upon administration of a synthetic drug (AP20187) preserves vertebral, but not femoral, bone mass by improving bone formation without affecting osteoclast or bone marrow adipocyte numbers. Systemically induced removal of all senescent cells with AP20187 in p16-INK-ATTAC mice hampered age-driven bone loss and led to improved bone formation, suppressed bone resorption, and reduced bone marrow adiposity.

In any case, it is remarkable that senolysis of a small fraction of senescent osteocytes may account for the robust bone-protective effect, further supporting the importance of osteocytes for bone metabolism and skeletal health. Given their crucial role in orchestrating bone remodeling and their high degree of connection, these few senescent osteocytes may be sufficient to cause functional chaos through cellular miscommunication.

Finally, the authors demonstrated that transplantation of senescent nonskeletal fibroblasts generated by irradiation into the peritoneal cavity of young mice caused skeletal aging with senescence within host osteocytes and bone loss. These findings are intriguing and corroborate the concept of systemic senescence related to skeletal aging or what they termed “senescence at a distance” (10), emphasizing the need for systemic senolytics to maintain bone health in old age.